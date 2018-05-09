Thursday’s Scoreboard

PREP SOFTBALL

Wednesday’s District Quarterfinals

Division I

BOWLING GREEN DISTRICT

(17) Lima Senior at (1) Perrysburg, 5

Bowling Green 7, Toledo Start 6

Toledo Whitmer 7, Fremont Ross 0

(7) Oregon Clay at (6) Toledo St. Ursula, suspended, will resume today 5 p.m.

MAUMEE DISTRICT

Anthony Wayne 21, Toledo Waite 0

Springfield 13, Ashland 0

Findlay 14, Sylvania Southview 1

Thursday’s District Quarterfinals

Division I

MAUMEE DISTRICT

(13) Sylvania Northview at (2) Toledo Notre Dame, 5

Division IV

BRYAN DISTRICT

(9) Pettisville at (1) Tinora, 5

(6) Edgerton at (4) Antwerp, 5

(8) North Central at (2) Hilltop, 5

(5) Edon at (3) Ayersville, 5

FINDLAY DISTRICT

(8) Hardin Northern at (1) Carey, 5

(10) Vanlue at (5) New Riegel, 5

(6) McComb at (2) Hopewell-Loudon, 5

(5) Arlington at (3) North Baltimore, 5

SHELBY DISTRICT

(8) South Central at (1) Monroeville, 5

(12) Mansfield Christian at (4) Mohawk, 5

(7) Norwalk St. Paul at (2) Lucas, 5

(5) Wynford at (3) Seneca East, 5

ELIDA DISTRICT

(9) Ottoville at (1) Columbus Grove, 5

(5) Leipsic at (4) Lincolnview, 5

(7) Continental at (2) Ada, 5

(6) Miller City at (3) Wayne Trace, 5

WAPAKONETA DISTRICT

(4) Marion Local at (1) Minster, 5

(11) Upper Scioto Valley at (3) New Bremen, 5

(7) Ridgemont at (2) Parkway, 5

(6) Lima Perry at (5) Fort Recovery, 5

OAK HARBOR DISTRICT

(7) Tiffin Calvert at (1) Old Fort, 5

(8) Lakota at (2) Sandusky St. Mary’s, 5

(10) Fremont St. Joseph at (3) Gibsonburg, 5

(6) Toledo Christan at (4) Northwood, 5

Friday’s District Quarterfinals

Division II

GENOA DISTRICT

Toledo Woodward at (1) Oak Harbor, 5

(8) Toledo Central Catholic at (6) Port Clinton, 5

(5) Maumee at (2) Clyde, 5

(3) Wauseon vs. (4) Sandusky, 5

EDISON DISTRICT

(7) Shelby at (1) Mansfield Madison, 5

(5) Willard at (4) Tiffin Columbian, 5

(8) Vermilion at (2) Bellevue, 5

(6) Upper Sandusky at (3) Ontario, 5

UNOH DISTRICT

(6) Lima Bath at (1) Napoleon, 5

(4) Bryan at (5) Van Wert, 5

(8) Celina at (2) Defiance, 5

(7) Lima Shawnee at (3) Wapakoneta, 5

Division III

LIMA BATH DISTRICT

(10) Allen East at (1) Fairview, 5

(5) Bluffton at (4) Paulding, 5

(9) Van Buren at (2) Patrick Henry, 5

(6) Convoy Crestview at (3) Liberty-Benton, 5

LEXINGTON DISTRICT

(8) Edison at (1) Clear Fork, 5

(6) New London at (4) Galion, 5

(5) Bucyrus at (2) Ashland Crestview, 5

(7) Margaretta at (3) Colonel Crawford, 5

MAUMEE DISTRICT

(12) Rossford at (1) Eastwood, 5

(7) Liberty Center at (4) Evergreen, 5

(5) Archbold at (2) Elmwood, 5

(8) Swanton at (3) Otsego, 5

PREP BASEBALL

Wednesday’s District Quarterfinals

Division I

TOLEDO DISTRICT

Toledo St. Francis 10, Toledo Bowsher 0

Oregon Clay 3, Sylvania Northview 2

Sylvania Southview 5, Toledo Whitmer 4

BOWLING GREEN DISTRICT

Anthony Wayne 10, Fremont Ross 0

Springfield 9, Ashland 3

Toledo Central Catholic 3, Mansfield Madison 0

Perrysburg 5, Findlay 0

Wednesday’s First Round

Division II

HEIDELBERG DISTRICT

Tiffin Columbian 5, Kenton 4

Ontario 15, Sandusky Senior 1

Norwalk 12, Sandusky Perkins 2

Shelby 16, Mansfield Senior 0

Clyde 7, Port Clinton 6

Clear Fork 2, Vermilion 0

PATRICK HENRY DISTRICT

St. Marys Memorial 3, Napoleon 2

Lima Shawnee 9, Elida 6

Bryan 10, Celina 0

Defiance 32, Toledo Woodward 0

Maumee 1, Lima Bath 0

Van Wert 10, Wauseon 0

Bowling Green 26, Toledo Rogers 1

Division III

DEFIANCE DISTRICT

Delta 11, Northwood 1

Tinora 12, Liberty Center 2

Swanton 10, Rossford 0

(14) Evergreen at (7) Lake, suspended, will resume today 5 p.m.

Otsego 7, Cardinal Stritch 5

(12) Fairview at (3) Genoa, suspended, will resume today 5 p.m.

ELIDA DISTRICT

Paulding 8, Bluffton 5

Van Buren 8, Elmwood 1

Upper Sandusky 8, Spencerville 0

Fostoria 6, Ada 0

Lakota 3, Liberty-Benton 0

SHELBY DISTRICT

Margaretta 5, Bucyrus 2

Gibsonburg 11, Western Reserve 1

(10) Wynford at (7) Woodmore, suspended, will resume today 5:15 p.m.

Huron 12, New London 6

Ashland Crestview 12, Willard 2

Thursday’s District Quarterfinals

Division I

TOLEDO DISTRICT

(7) Toledo Start at (2) Toledo St. John’s, 5

Division IV

COLDWATER DISTRICT

(9) Delphos St. John’s at (1) St. Henry, 5

(10) Marion Local at (4) Minster, 5

(6) Parkway at (2) Lincolnview, 5

(5) Convoy Crestview at (3) New Bremen, 5

CLYDE DISTRICT

(7) Old Fort at (2) Ottawa Hills, 5

(6) Toledo Christian at (3) Hopewell-Loudon, 5

(9) Monroeville at (1) Norwalk St. Paul, 5

(6) Tiffin Calvert at (4) Sandusky St. Mary’s, 5

OTTAWA-GLANDORF DISTRICT

(7) Fort Jennings at (1) Lima Central Catholic, 5

(5) Perry at (4) Ottoville, 5

(10) Continental at (2) Kalida, 5

(8) Patrick Henry at (3) Columbus Grove, 5

BRYAN DISTRICT

(11) Pettisville at (1) Hicksville, 5

(8) Stryker at (4) Hilltop, 5

(6) Edon at (2) Wayne Trace, 5

(10) Ayersville at (3) Antwerp, 5

FINDLAY DISTRICT

(9) Upper Scioto Valley at (1) Carey, 5

(8) Arlington at (3) Riverdale, 5

New Riegel at (4) McComb, 5

(11) Cory-Rawson at (2) North Baltimore 5

GALION DISTRICT

(10) Ridgemont at (1) Seneca East, 5

(5) Buckeye Central at (4) Plymouth, 5

(8) Lucas at (2) South Central, 5

(9) Crestline at (3) Mohawk, 5

Friday’s District Quarterfinals

Division II

HEIDELBERG DISTRICT

(9) Tiffin Columbian at (1) Lexington, 5

(8) Norwalk at (4) Ontario, 5

(6) Shelby at (2) Bellevue, 5

(7) Clear Fork at (3) Clyde, 5

PATRICK HENRY DISTRICT

(12) St. Marys Memorial at (1) Wapakoneta, 5

(7) Lima Shawnee at (3) Bryan, 5

(9) Maumee at (2) Defiance, 5

(5) Van Wert at (4) Bowling Green, 5

Division III

DEFIANCE DISTRICT

(9) Delta at (2) Eastwood (15-2), 5

(6) Swanton at (5) Tinora, 5

Evergreen-Lake winner at (1) Archbold (16-2), 5

(4) Otsego vs. Fairview-Genoa winner, 5

ELIDA DISTRICT

(10) Paulding at (1) Coldwater, 5

(5) Upper Sandusky at (4) Van Buren, 5

(13) Fostoria at (2) Fort Recovery, 5

(9) Lakota at (3) Ottawa-Glandorf, 5

SHELBY DISTRICT

(8) Margaretta at (1) Galion, 5

(4) Gibsonburg vs. Wynford-Woodmore winner, 5

(11) Huron at (2) Edison, 5

(5) Ashland Crestview at (3) Oak Harbor, 5

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 26 10 .722 —

Boston 25 11 .694 1

Toronto 20 17 .541 6½

Tampa Bay 15 19 .441 10

Baltimore 9 27 .250 17

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Cleveland 18 18 .500 —

Minnesota 15 17 .469 1

Detroit 15 21 .417 3

Kansas City 12 24 .333 6

Chicago 9 25 .265 8

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 24 15 .615 —

Los Angeles 22 14 .611 ½

Seattle 20 15 .571 2

Oakland 18 19 .486 5

Texas 15 24 .385 9

Late games not included

Tuesday’s Results

Minnesota 7, St. Louis 1

Kansas City 15, Baltimore 7

N.Y. Yankees 3, Boston 2

Seattle 5, Toronto 0

Atlanta 1, Tampa Bay 0

Milwaukee 3, Cleveland 2

Detroit 7, Texas 4

Pittsburgh 10, Chicago White Sox 6

Colorado 4, L.A. Angels 2

Houston 4, Oakland 2

Wednesday’s Results

Cleveland 6, Milwaukee 2

Texas 5, Detroit 4, 10 innings

Pittsburgh 6, Chicago White Sox 5

L.A. Angels 8, Colorado 0

Houston 4, Oakland 1

Baltimore 5, Kansas City 3

N.Y. Yankees 9, Boston 6

Toronto 5, Seattle 2

Atlanta 5, Tampa Bay 2

Thursday’s Games

Boston (Rodriguez 3-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 2-0), 7:05

Kansas City (Kennedy 1-3) at Baltimore (Tillman 1-5), 7:05

Seattle (Leake 3-3) at Toronto (Happ 4-2), 7:07

Minnesota (Berrios 3-3) at L.A. Angels (Richards 4-1), 10:07

Friday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 2:20

Oakland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05

Boston at Toronto, 7:07

Kansas City at Cleveland, 7:10

Seattle at Detroit, 7:10

Texas at Houston, 8:10

Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 10:07

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Atlanta 21 14 .600 —

Philadelphia 20 15 .571 1

Washington 20 17 .541 2

New York 18 17 .514 3

Miami 13 23 .361 8½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

St. Louis 20 14 .588 —

Milwaukee 21 16 .568 ½

Pittsburgh 21 16 .568 ½

Chicago 19 15 .559 1

Cincinnati 10 27 .270 11½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Arizona 24 11 .686 —

Colorado 21 16 .568 4

San Francisco 19 17 .528 5½

Los Angeles 15 20 .429 9

San Diego 13 24 .351 12

Late games not included

Tuesday’s Results

Minnesota 7, St. Louis 1

Philadelphia 4, San Francisco 2

Atlanta 1, Tampa Bay 0

Cincinnati 7, N.Y. Mets 2

Milwaukee 3, Cleveland 2

Chicago Cubs 4, Miami 3

Pittsburgh 10, Chicago White Sox 6

Colorado 4, L.A. Angels 2

Arizona 8, L.A. Dodgers 5, 12 innings

Washington 4, San Diego 0

Wednesday’s Results

Cincinnati 2, N.Y. Mets 1, 10 innings

Cleveland 6, Milwaukee 2

Pittsburgh 6, Chicago White Sox 5

Chicago Cubs 13, Miami 4

L.A. Angels 8, Colorado 0

Atlanta 5, Tampa Bay 2

San Francisco at Philadelphia, late

Washington at San Diego, late

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, late

Thursday’s Games

San Francisco (Blach 3-3) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 2-4), 1:05

Atlanta (Foltynewicz 2-2) at Miami (Smith 2-3), 7:10

Milwaukee (Chacin 2-1) at Colorado (Marquez 2-3), 8:40

Washington (Roark 2-3) at Arizona (Greinke 3-2), 9:40

Cincinnati (Mahle 2-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 2-0), 10:10

St. Louis (Mikolas 4-0) at San Diego (Lyles 0-0), 10:10

Friday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 2:20

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05

San Francisco at Pittsburgh, 7:05

Atlanta at Miami, 7:10

Milwaukee at Colorado, 8:40

Washington at Arizona, 9:40

Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10

St. Louis at San Diego, 10:10

Baseball Boxscores

Reds 2, Mets 1, 10 innings,

New York Cincinnati

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Nimmo cf 3 1 1 0 Winker lf 3 1 0 0

A.Cbrra 2b 3 0 0 1 R.Iglss p 0 0 0 0

Flores 3b 4 0 0 0 Peraza ss 3 0 1 0

Bruce rf 4 0 0 0 Votto 1b 4 0 1 1

A.Gnzal 1b 4 0 1 0 Suarez 3b 4 0 1 0

Msoraco c 4 0 0 0 Schbler rf 3 0 0 0

Cnforto lf 4 0 1 0 Blndino 2b 4 0 1 0

Wheeler p 2 0 0 0 T.Cruz c 4 0 0 0

Jo.Ryes ph 1 0 0 0 Romano p 1 0 0 0

Gsllman p 0 0 0 0 J.Hghes p 0 0 0 0

S.Lugo p 0 0 0 0 R.Hrrra ph 1 0 0 0

Cespdes ph 1 0 0 0 Garrett p 0 0 0 0

A.Ramos p 0 0 0 0 Duvall lf 1 1 1 1

A.Rsrio ss 4 0 1 0 Hmilton cf 3 0 0 0

Totals 34 1 4 1 Totals 31 2 5 2

New York 001″000″000″0 — 1

Cincinnati 000″001″000″1 — 2

LOB–New York 5, Cincinnati 6. 2B–Conforto (4). 3B–Nimmo (3). HR–Duvall (6). SB–A.Rosario (1). S–Romano (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

New York

Wheeler 6 4 1 1 3 7

Gsellman 2 0 0 0 0 0

Lugo 1 0 0 0 0 2

Ramos (L,1-2) 0 1 1 1 0 0

Cincinnati

Romano 6 4 1 1 1 7

Hughes 1 0 0 0 0 0

Garrett 1 0 0 0 1 0

Iglesias (W,1-0) 2 0 0 0 0 3

Umpires–Home, Gabe Morales. First, Ed Hickox. Second, Ron Kulpa. Third, Jerry Meals. T–2:30. A–16,452 (42,319).

Rangers 5, Tigers 4, 10 innings,

Detroit Texas

ab r h bi ab r h bi

J.Jones cf 4 1 2 0 DShelds cf 1 2 0 0

Cndlrio 3b 4 0 1 1 Knr-Flf 2b 4 1 2 1

Mahtook lf 4 0 1 1 Mazara rf 4 2 2 2

Joh.Hck 1b 5 0 0 0 Beltre dh 2 0 1 2

Goodrum rf 5 1 2 0 Gallo 1b-lf 3 0 0 0

J.McCnn dh 3 0 1 1 Profar ss 3 0 0 0

V.Reyes pr-dh 1 0 0 0 R.Nunez 3b 3 0 1 0

Greiner c 5 0 1 0 Rua lf 3 0 0 0

J.Iglss ss 4 0 0 0 Guzman 1b 1 0 1 0

Kozma 2b 3 2 2 1 C.Perez c 3 0 0 0

V.Mrtin ph 1 0 0 0

D.Mchdo 2b 0 0 0 0

Totals 39 4 10 4 Totals 27 5 7 5

Detroit 002″011″000″0 — 4

Texas 102″000″100″1 — 5

E–R.Nunez 2 (5). DP–Detroit 4, Texas 1. LOB–Detroit 10, Texas 7. 2B–Candelario (12), Goodrum 2 (6). 3B–Mahtook (1), Kiner-Falefa (1). HR–Kozma (1), Mazara 2 (10). SB–DeShields (7). SF–Mahtook (2), Beltre (5). S–J.Iglesias (2), Kiner-Falefa (2), C.Perez (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Detroit

Liriano 4 4 3 3 4 3

Hardy 2 0 0 0 2 2

Barbato H,1 2/3 0 0 0 1 0

Stumpf BS,3 1/3 1 1 1 0 0

Jimenez 1 0 0 0 0 3

Saupold (L,1-1) 1 2 1 1 0 0

Texas

Colon 5 6 3 2 1 4

Chavez 2/3 3 1 1 0 1

Leclerc 1 1/3 0 0 0 1 4

Jepsen 1/3 0 0 0 1 0

Diekman 2/3 0 0 0 0 2

Kela (W,3-2) 2 1 0 0 0 3

Liriano pitched to 2 batters in the 5th HBP–by Liriano (Profar), by Liriano (Nunez). WP–Liriano, Kela. Umpires–Home, Angel Hernandez. First, Todd Tichenor. Second, Alan Porter. Third, Bill Miller. T–3:22. A–30,387 (49,115).

Indians 6, Brewers 2

Cleveland Milwaukee

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Lindor ss 5 1 2 1 Cain cf 4 1 2 0

Kipnis 2b 5 0 1 0 Yelich lf 4 1 1 0

E.Gnzal 2b 0 0 0 0 Aguilar 1b 3 0 1 1

Jose.Rm 3b 4 1 1 0 T.Shaw 3b 4 0 0 1

Brntley lf 3 1 1 1 Do.Sntn rf 3 0 0 0

Alonso 1b 4 1 2 0 Villar 2b 3 0 1 0

Naquin rf 4 1 2 3 Jor.Lpz p 0 0 0 0

Zimmer cf 4 0 0 0 Pina c 3 0 0 0

R.Perez c 4 1 1 0 Arcia ss 2 0 0 0

Crrasco p 4 0 1 1 Ju.Grra p 1 0 0 0

J.Brnes p 0 0 0 0

Phllips ph 1 0 0 0

Knebel p 0 0 0 0

H.Perez 2b 1 0 0 0

Totals 37 6 11 6 Totals 29 2 5 2

Cleveland 000″400″101 — 6

Milwaukee 000″000″101 — 2

DP–Cleveland 2. LOB–Cleveland 6, Milwaukee 2. 2B–Jose.Ramirez (10), Alonso (3), Cain (8). 3B–R.Perez (1). HR–Lindor (10), Naquin (2). SB–Jose.Ramirez 2 (5). SF–Aguilar (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cleveland

Carrasco (W,5-1) 9 5 2 2 1 14

Milwaukee

Guerra (L,2-3) 5 6 4 4 2 9

Barnes 1 2 0 0 0 0

Knebel 1 1 1 1 0 0

Lopez 2 2 1 1 0 1

Umpires–Home, Andy Fletcher. First, Jeff Nelson. Second, Laz Diaz. Third, Manny Gonzalez. T–2:41. A–26,345 (41,900).

Major League Leaders

American League

BATTING–Betts, Boston, .360; Martinez, Boston, .346; Machado, Baltimore, .343; Gordon, Seattle, .340; Simmons, Los Angeles, .339; Lowrie, Oakland, .338; Altuve, Houston, .331; Trout, Los Angeles, .331; Smith, Tampa Bay, .326; Brantley, Cleveland, .324.

RUNS–Betts, Boston, 36; Springer, Houston, 33; Trout, Los Angeles, 32; Lindor, Cleveland, 28; Gregorius, New York, 27; Semien, Oakland, 27; Judge, New York, 26; Stanton, New York, 26; Gardner, New York, 25; Upton, Los Angeles, 25.

RBI–Lowrie, Oakland, 32; KDavis, Oakland, 31; Gregorius, New York, 30; Haniger, Seattle, 29; Moustakas, Kansas City, 28; GSanchez, New York, 28; Betts, Boston, 27; Machado, Baltimore, 27; Martinez, Boston, 27; 2 tied at 26.

HITS–Altuve, Houston, 52; Gordon, Seattle, 49; Lowrie, Oakland, 49; Springer, Houston, 48; Machado, Baltimore, 47; Castellanos, Detroit, 45; Lindor, Cleveland, 45; Martinez, Boston, 45; Pillar, Toronto, 44; Trout, Los Angeles, 44.

DOUBLES–Escobar, Minnesota, 15; Pillar, Toronto, 15; Andujar, New York, 12; Betts, Boston, 12; Candelario, Detroit, 12; Correa, Houston, 12; Bregman, Houston, 11; Kepler, Minnesota, 11; Lindor, Cleveland, 11; Segura, Seattle, 11.

TRIPLES–YSanchez, Chicago, 4; Benintendi, Boston, 3; Candelario, Detroit, 3; Castellanos, Detroit, 3; Chapman, Oakland, 3; 11 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS–Betts, Boston, 13; Gallo, Texas, 12; Trout, Los Angeles, 12; Gregorius, New York, 10; Haniger, Seattle, 10; Lindor, Cleveland, 10; Mazara, Texas, 10; Moustakas, Kansas City, 10; Ramirez, Cleveland, 10; 7 tied at 9.

STOLEN BASES–Gordon, Seattle, 15; Anderson, Chicago, 10; Merrifield, Kansas City, 8; Smith, Tampa Bay, 8; RDavis, Cleveland, 7; DeShields, Texas, 7; Trout, Los Angeles, 7; Garcia, Chicago, 6; Pillar, Toronto, 6; 6 tied at 5.

PITCHING–Carrasco, Cleveland, 5-1; Kluber, Cleveland, 5-2; McCullers, Houston, 5-1; Porcello, Boston, 5-0; Severino, New York, 5-1; 12 tied at 4.

ERA–Verlander, Houston, 1.17; Cole, Houston, 1.43; Sale, Boston, 2.02; Manaea, Oakland, 2.11; Porcello, Boston, 2.14; Morton, Houston, 2.16; Severino, New York, 2.21; Snell, Tampa Bay, 2.40; Lopez, Chicago, 2.44; Bauer, Cleveland, 2.53.

STRIKEOUTS–Cole, Houston, 86; Verlander, Houston, 70; Paxton, Seattle, 67; Sale, Boston, 63; Severino, New York, 63; Kluber, Cleveland, 57; Bauer, Cleveland, 54; Carrasco, Cleveland, 53; Happ, Toronto, 53; 2 tied at 52.

National League

BATTING–Kemp, Los Angeles, .353; Herrera, Philadelphia, .346; Markakis, Atlanta, .338; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, .323; Pham, St. Louis, .323; Arenado, Colorado, .322; Cabrera, New York, .319; Pollock, Arizona, .308; Posey, San Francisco, .306; Cervelli, Pittsburgh, .302.

RUNS–Albies, Atlanta, 34; Blackmon, Colorado, 29; Harper, Washington, 29; Marte, Pittsburgh, 26; Baez, Chicago, 25; Hernandez, Philadelphia, 25; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 25; Freeman, Atlanta, 24; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 24; Pham, St. Louis, 24.

RBI–Baez, Chicago, 33; Pollock, Arizona, 31; Harper, Washington, 28; Markakis, Atlanta, 28; Cespedes, New York, 27; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, 26; Franco, Philadelphia, 26; Freeman, Atlanta, 26; Suarez, Cincinnati, 25; 2 tied at 24.

HITS–Markakis, Atlanta, 47; Herrera, Philadelphia, 44; Albies, Atlanta, 43; Cabrera, New York, 43; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, 43; Marte, Pittsburgh, 42; Peraza, Cincinnati, 41; Castro, Miami, 40; Freeman, Atlanta, 40; Pollock, Arizona, 40.

DOUBLES–Albies, Atlanta, 13; Freeman, Atlanta, 12; Kendrick, Washington, 12; Bryant, Chicago, 11; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, 11; Hosmer, San Diego, 11; 5 tied at 10.

TRIPLES–Marte, Pittsburgh, 4; Baez, Chicago, 3; Contreras, Chicago, 3; Nimmo, New York, 3; Pollock, Arizona, 3; 17 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS–Harper, Washington, 12; Blackmon, Colorado, 11; Pollock, Arizona, 11; Adams, Washington, 10; Albies, Atlanta, 10; Baez, Chicago, 10; Villanueva, San Diego, 9; Arenado, Colorado, 8; 10 tied at 7.

STOLEN BASES–Inciarte, Atlanta, 15; Turner, Washington, 12; MTaylor, Washington, 10; Marte, Pittsburgh, 9; Cain, Milwaukee, 8; Pollock, Arizona, 8; Pham, St. Louis, 7; Story, Colorado, 7; Hernandez, Philadelphia, 6; Villar, Milwaukee, 6.

PITCHING–Scherzer, Washington, 6-1; Nola, Philadelphia, 5-1; 13 tied at 4.

ERA–Martinez, St. Louis, 1.62; Scherzer, Washington, 1.74; deGrom, New York, 1.87; Bettis, Colorado, 2.05; Nola, Philadelphia, 2.05; Corbin, Arizona, 2.15; Gonzalez, Washington, 2.33; Garcia, Miami, 2.68; Mikolas, St. Louis, 2.70; Lester, Chicago, 2.82.

STRIKEOUTS–Scherzer, Washington, 80; Corbin, Arizona, 60; Strasburg, Washington, 59; Syndergaard, New York, 54; deGrom, New York, 54; Gray, Colorado, 49; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 48; Newcomb, Atlanta, 48; Smith, Miami, 48; 3 tied at 47.

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA Playoffs

Conference Semifinals

Best-of-7

Thursday’s RESULTS

Cleveland 128, Toronto 110

Boston 108, Philadelphia 103

Friday’s RESULTS

New Orleans 119, Golden State 100

Houston 113, Utah 92

Saturday’s RESULTS

Boston 101, Philadelphia 98, OT

Cleveland 105, Toronto 103

Sunday’s RESULTS

Golden State 118, New Orleans 92

Houston 100, Utah 87

Monday’s RESULTS

Philadelphia 103, Boston 92

Cleveland 128, Toronto 93, Cleveland wins series 4-0

Tuesday’s Results

Houston 112, Utah 102, Houston wins series 4-1

Golden State 113, New Orleans 104, Golden State wins series 4-1

Wednesday’s RESULT

Boston 114, Philadelphia 112, Boston wins series 4-1

Conference Finals

Best-of-7

Monday’s GAME

Golden State at Houston, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s GAME

Golden State at Houston, 9 p.m.

Sunday, May 20

Houston at Golden State, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, MaY 22

Houston at Golden State, 9 p.m.

Thursday, May 24

x-Golden State at Houston, 9 p.m.

Saturday, May 26

x-Houston at Golden State, 9 p.m.

Monday, May 28

x-Golden State at Houston, 9 p.m.

x-if necessary

PRO HOCKEY

NHL Playoffs

Conference Semifinals

Best-of-7

Thursday’s RESULTS

Pittsburgh 3, Washington 1

Nashville 2, Winnipeg 1

Friday’s RESULTS

Tampa Bay 4, Boston 3

Vegas 5, San Jose 3

SaturdaY’S RESULTS

Washington 6, Pittsburgh 3

Winnipeg 6, Nashville 2

SundaY’S RESULTS

Tampa Bay 3, Boston 1, Tampa Bay wins series 4-1

Vegas 3, San Jose 0, Vegas wins series 4-2

Monday’s RESULTS

Washington 2, Pittsburgh 1, OT, Washington wins series 4-2

Nashville 4, Winnipeg 0, series tied 3-3

Thursday’s GAME

Winnipeg at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Conference Finals

Best-of-7

Friday’s Game

Washington at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Game

Vegas at Nashville or Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Game

Washington at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Game

Vegas at Nashville or Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Game

Tampa Bay at Washington, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, May 16

Nashville or Winnipeg at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Thursday, May 17

Tampa Bay at Washington, 8 p.m.

Friday, May 18

Nashville or Winnipeg at Vegas, 8 p.m.

Saturday, May 19

x-Washington at Tampa Bay, 7:15 p.m.

Sunday, May 20

x-Vegas at Nashville or Winnipeg, 3 p.m.

Monday, May 21

x-Tampa Bay at Washington, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, May 22

x-Nashville or Winnipeg at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, May 23

x-Washington at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m.

Thursday, May 24

x-Vegas at Nashville or Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

x-if necessary

PRO SOCCER

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Atlanta United FC 7 2 1 22 23 12

New York City FC 6 2 2 20 19 14

Orlando City 6 2 1 19 19 14

Columbus 5 3 3 18 14 10

New York 5 3 0 15 21 10

New England 4 3 2 14 15 12

Chicago 3 4 2 11 13 14

Montreal 3 7 0 9 14 24

Philadelphia 2 5 2 8 6 14

Toronto FC 2 5 1 7 10 15

D.C. United 1 4 2 5 8 13

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Sporting Kansas City 7 2 2 23 23 12

Los Angeles FC 5 2 1 16 18 14

Vancouver 4 5 1 13 10 18

FC Dallas 3 1 4 13 11 7

Minnesota United 4 5 0 12 12 16

Houston 3 3 2 11 18 13

Portland 3 3 2 11 13 14

LA Galaxy 3 5 1 10 12 16

Real Salt Lake 3 5 1 10 10 19

Colorado 2 4 2 8 10 11

Seattle 2 4 2 8 7 10

San Jose 1 5 2 5 12 16

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Late games not included

Friday’s Results

Toronto FC 3, Philadelphia 0

Saturday’s Results

Montreal 4, New England 2

New York 4, New York City FC 0

Minnesota United 1, Vancouver 0

FC Dallas 1, Los Angeles FC 1, tie

Columbus 0, Seattle 0, tie

Atlanta United FC 2, Chicago 1

Houston 3, LA Galaxy 2

Sporting Kansas City 1, Colorado 0

Portland 1, San Jose 0

Sunday’s Results

Orlando City 3, Real Salt Lake 1

Wednesday’s Results

Columbus 1, Philadelphia 0

Seattle 2, Toronto FC 1

Sporting Kansas City 2, Atlanta United FC 0

Chicago 1, Montreal 0

Minnesota United at Los Angeles FC, late

Friday, May 11

Houston at Vancouver, 10:30

Saturday, May 12

San Jose at Minnesota United, 2

Philadelphia at Montreal, 3

LA Galaxy at FC Dallas, 3:30

Chicago at Columbus, 7:30

Toronto FC at New England, 7:30

D.C. United at Real Salt Lake, 9

New York at Colorado, 9

Sunday, May 13

Seattle at Portland, 4

Atlanta United FC at Orlando City, 6

New York City FC at Los Angeles FC, 8:30

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Placed RHP Darren O’Day on the 10-day DL, retroactive to May 7. Recalled LHP Tanner Scott from Norfolk (IL).

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Traded 3B Gio Urshela to Toronto for a player to be named or cash.

DETROIT TIGERS — Placed OF Leonys Martin and RHPs Jordan Zimmermann and Alex Wilson on the 10-day DL. Selected the contract of SS Pete Kozma from Toledo (IL). Recalled RHP Zac Reininger and OF Mikie Mahtook from Toledo. Transferred LHP Daniel Norris to the 60-day DL.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Sent RHP Keynan Middleton to Salt Lake (PCL) for a rehab assignment.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Traded LHP Anthony McIver to Seattle Mariners for cash.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed RHP Trevor Cahill on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Sunday. Recalled OF Dustin Fowler from Nashville (PCL).

TEXAS RANGERS — Sent 2B Rougned Odor and RHP Ricardo Rodriguez to Round Rock (PCL) for a rehab assignment.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed SS Aledmys Diaz on the 10-day DL. Recalled SS Richard Urena from Buffalo (IL).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Placed RHP Braden Shipley on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Saturday. Recalled RHP Silvino Bracho from Reno (PCL).

ATLANTA BRAVES — Assigned RHP Luke Jackson outright to Gwinnett (IL). Recalled LHP Luiz Gohara from Gwinnett.

CHICAGO CUBS — Optioned RHP Jen-Ho Tseng and LHP Rob Zastryzny to Iowa (PCL). Selected the contract of RHP Justin Hancock from Iowa. Recalled OF Mark Zagunis from Iowa.

CINCINNATI REDS — Selected the contact of C Tony Cruz from Louisville (IL).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Sent OF Yasiel Puig to Rancho Cucamonga (Cal) for a rehab assignment. Recalled LHP Scott Alexander and RHP Brock Stewart from Oklahoma City (PCL). Placed LHP Tony Cingrani on the 10-day DL. Optioned RHP Yimi Garcia and OF Alex Verdugo to Oklahoma City.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed LHP Wade Miley and INF Nick Franklin on the 10-day DL. Reinstated RHP Corey Knebel from the 10-day DL. Recalled INF Tyler Saladino from Colorado Springs (PCL). Sent LHP Boone Logan to Colorado Springs (PCL) for a rehab assignment.

NEW YORK METS — Optioned C Tomas Nido to Las Vegas (PCL). Recalled SS Luis Guillorme from Las Vegas. Transferred RHP Anthony Swarzak to the 60-day DL.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Sent LHP Brett Cecil to Springfield (TL) and RHP Alex Reyes to Palm Beach (FSL) on rehab assignments.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed OF Mac Williamson on the 10-day DL, retroactive to April 28.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Sent LHP Matt Grace to Syracuse (IL) for a rehab assignment.

American Association

CHICAGO DOGS — Signed LHP Scott Barnes.

CLEBURNE RAILROADERS — Signed 1B Rafael Palmeiro.

Can-Am League

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed RHP Karl Gelinas, INF Lachlan Fontaine and OFs Edgar Lebron and Kalian Sams.

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Released RHP Steve DeLaCruz.

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed 1B Brandon Dulin and RHP Ty Hensley. Released RHPs Brian Bass and Christian Meister, C Dillon Kelley and OF Trevor Rucker.

FLORENCE FREEDOM — Signed C Nick Crouse and OF Brandon Pugh. Released OF Terry Bennett, RHPs Jalen Miller and Enrique Zamora and INF Kameron Stewart.

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Released RHPs Tanner Cable and Shane Kemp and OF/1B Kurtis Kloke.

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Released RHP Evan Bell, 3B Stefano Belmonte, C Alex Lugo and UT Luis Diaz.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Traded C Conor Sullivan to Southern Illinois. Released INFs Brett Balkan and INF Tyler Beckwith and OF Matt McLean.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Released RHPs Josh Alberius and Michael Wood, INF John Holland and OF Danny Pardo.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Signed INF Marc DiLeo and C Conor Sullivan. Released C Dalton Blumenfeld, OFs Bryson Bowman and Chris Scura and 3B Austin Call.

TRAVERSE CITY BEACH BUMS — Signed SS Max Dutto. Released RHP Alhanon Miller.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Released INF Brandon Dulin, OF Zach Racusin and C Babe Thomas.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed INFs Andrew Dundon and Ransom LaLonde, OF Will Krug and RHP Will Landsheft to contract extensions.

Basketball

National Basketball Association

SACRAMENTO KINGS — Named Peja Stojakovic assistant general manager.

Football

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released DT Peli Anau and S Harlan Miller.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Agreed to terms with CB Isaiah Oliver, RB Ito Smith, WR Russell Gage and LB Foyesade Oluokun.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Waived G Isaiah Williams. Signed OT Austin Howard.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Promoted Mike Borgonzi to director of football operations, Ryan Poles to assistant director of player personnel, Chris Shea to football operations counsel and Ryne Nutt director of college scouting.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed RB Matt Jones to a two-year contract. Agreed to terms with TE Dallas Goedert, CB Avonte Maddox, DE Josh Sweat and OLs Matt Pryor and Jordan Mailata.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed RB Jaylen Samuels to a four-year contract.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed OL Mike Person to a one-year contract.

Hockey

National Hockey League

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Signed F Maximilian Kammerer to a three-year, entry-level contract and F Mathias Bau to a one-year, two-way contract.

College

COLLEGE OF CHARLESTON — Promoted men’s basketball operations director Matt Braeuer to assistant coach.

MOUNT ST. VINCENT — Announced it is joining the Skyline Conference, effective July 1, 2019.

LOCAL SPORTS

Wednesday’s Results

Area Golf

SYCAMORE SPRINGS GOLF COURSE

RENEGADES LEAGUE

LOW SCORE ON EVEN HOLES — (1st flight) Barb Geiyer 26; (2nd flight) Pam Kuenzli 28; (3rd flight) Jean Wynkoop 38.

SCHEDULE

Thursday’s Events

Prep Baseball

Sandusky at Fostoria, 4:45 p.m.

Arlington at Arcadia (BVC), 5

Old Fort at Tiffin Columbian, 5

Prep Softball

Arlington at Arcadia (BVC), 5

Prep Boys Tennis

Fostoria in Division II sectional at Port Clinton

Prep Track

LOCAL & AREA

Lake Seeks Girls Basketball Coaches

MILLBURY — Lake High School is accepting applications for a junior varsity girls basketball coach and junior high girls basketball coach. Applicants can download an application form from the school athletic web site: http://www.lakeschools.org/coaching-applications. Application form can be emailed with resume & qualifications to: Dave Shaffer, Director of Athletics, email: DShaffer@lakeschools.org. Deadline is May 11.

Roethlisberger Softball Game

FINDLAY — Tickets for the Ben Roethlisberger Charity Foundation Game are on sale at Findlay High School. Cash sales will be offered in the foyer near the main gym and credit card sales will be handled in the athletic office. Please enter the rear north entrance and enter through the glass doorway. There will be a limit of 10 tickets per person. Tickets may be purchased for $10 each and the event will be held June 10 at Findlay High School.

Golf League Seeks Members

ARLINGTON — The Sycamore Springs Men’s Tournament Club season is underway. New members can join any time. The league plays nine-hole events on Thursdays and 18-hole weekend events. Cost is $70. Call Sycamore Springs at 419-365-5109 or visit www.sycamorespringsgolf.com.

Upper Sandusky Seeks Coaches

UPPER SANDUSKY — Upper Sandusky High School has openings for JV and freshman boys basketball coaches, a JV volleyball coach and varsity girls tennis coach for the 2018-19 school year. If interested, contact Brad Ehrman at brad_e@usevs.org or 419-294-1788.

Leipsic Boosters Golf Scramble

LEIPSIC — The Leipsic Athletic Boosters golf outing will be Saturday, June 9 at 1 p.m. at Pike Run. Four-man scramble, supper included. Cost is $60 per golfer; $240 per team. Contact Brent Newell at 419-308-1484 or brentnewell@hotmail.com for more information or to sign up.

BVC Alumni Basketball Tournament

McCOMB — The third annual Blanchard Valley Conference Alumni Basketball Tournament will be held June 2-3 at McComb High School. Anyone interested in participating should contact Nick Latta at (419) 293-3853 ext.330 or through email at lattan@mccombschool.org. Registration forms are available at mccomblocalschools.org and are due by May 18. Cost is $200 per team and all proceeds benefit the McComb athletic department.

Cheerleader Advisors Opening

NEW RIEGEL — New Riegel currently has openings for cheerleading advisors at the high school and junior high levels. Interested candidates should contact New Riegel Athletic Director Jamie Lininger at jlininger@newriegelschools.org.

Bluffton U. Seeks Soccer Coach

BLUFFTON–Bluffton University is searching for a new head coach for its men’s soccer program. Further inquiries can be directed to Bill Hanefeld at hanefeldb@bluffton.edu.

Hopewell-Loudon Basketball Camp

BASCOM — The 2018 Hopewell-Loudon basketball camp will be June 5-7. Final registration deadline is Monday. Forms are available at school, on the schoolwebsite, facebook or twitter.

