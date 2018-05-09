Prep sports: Hoiles powers Elmwood to 19-2 win over FHS

Madison Hoiles homered, doubled and drove in five runs to power Elmwood to a 19-2 Northern Buckeye Conference win over Fostoria High School on Wednesday.

Jill Hannah also starred at the plate for the Royals (17-5 overall, 9-2 NBC) with a home run, single and four RBIs. Chy Cluck added a double, two singles and two RBIs, while Allison Drees, winning pitcher Makenna Benschoter, Claire Meyer and Haley Zimmerman also each had a pair of hits for Elmwood.

Alex Talley recorded a pair of singles and Kyhra Baeder and Tyriana Settles both doubled to lead Fostoria (8-15, 4-8).

Elmwood 462 16 — 19 19 3

Fostoria 200 00 — 2 4 4

WP — Benschoter. LP — Ledesma. top hitters: (Fos) Talley 2-1B; Baeder 2B; Settles 2B, RBI. (Elm) Hoiles HR, 2B, 5 RBI; Hannah HR, 1B, 4 RBI; Cluck 2-1B, 2B, 2 RBI; Hall 2B; Benschoter 2B, 1B, 2 RBI; Drees 2-1B; Meyer 2-1B, 2 RBI; Zimmerman 2-1B, RBI.

records: Elmwood 17-5 overall, 9-2 Northern Buckeye Conference; Fostoria 8-15, 4-8.

NEW RIEGEL 4

LAKOTA 2

KANSAS — New Riegel built a 4-0 lead and weathered a late Lakota rally for a 4-2 Sandusky Bay Conference River Division softball win on Wednesday.

Jacquelyn Lininger allowed just two runs on seven hits with three strikeouts to get the win for the Blue Jackets (15-8 overall, 6-2 SBC River).

Marrissa Claburn allowed two earned on six hits with three walks in taking the loss.

New Riegel’s Kristin Coleman tripled and drove in a run and Kaitlyn Kirian added a single and an RBI.

Leann Craun stroked two singles and Olivia had a double and an RBI for the Raiders (4-16, 4-6).

New Riegel 010 021 0 — 4 6 2

Lakota 000 002 0 — 2 7 4

WP — J. Lininger. LP — Claburn. top hitters: (NR) Coleman 3B, RBI; Kirian 1B, RBI. (Lak) Craun 2-1B; Harden 2B, RBI.

records: Lakota 4-16 overall, 4-6 Sandusky Bay Conference River Division; New Riegel 15-8, 6-2.

TIFFIN COLUMBIAN 9

OLD FORT 8

TIFFIN — Ava Sarka had three hits and drove in three runs to help Tiffin Columbian knock off Old Fort 9-8 in a nonconference game.

All three of Sarka’s hits were singles as the Tornadoes scored three runs in the first and three more in the fourth to get the win.

Sarah Hossler hit a three-run home run, Ashlynn Magers recorded two doubles with two RBIs and Makinsey Black chipped in a double and two singles with two RBIs for Old Fort (14-6).

Madrienne Herdlick homered with a pair of RBIs, Hunter Breidenbach had two doubles and an RBI and Chloe Gibson added a solo homer for the Tornadoes.

Old Fort 003 040 1 — 8 9 0

Tiffin Columbian 302 301 x — 9 10 0

WP — Herdlick. LP — Hossler. top hitters: (TC) Sarka 3-1B, 3 RBI; Allen 2-1B; Breidenbach 2-2B, RBI; Herdlick HR, 2 RBI; C. Gibson HR, RBI. (OF) Black 2-1B, 2B, 2 RBI; Magers 2-2B, 2 RBI; Hossler HR, 3 RBI.

records: Old Fort 14-6.

Prep Baseball

VAN BUREN 8

ELMWOOD 1

VAN BUREN — Jaden Tabler had three hits while pitching Van Buren to an 8-1 nonleague win over Elmwood on Wednesday.

Tabler, who had a pair of singles and a double, added seven innings of one-run ball with three strikeouts for the Black Knights (16-5). Kade Steveson singled twice and knocked in a game-high two runs.

Aaron Smith and Ricky Buckingham each had two singles for the Royals (7-12) and Ryan Cox drove in their run.

Elmwood 000 000 1 — 1 6 3

Van Buren 034 010 x — 8 9 0

WP — Tabler. LP — Endicott. top hitters: (Elm) Smith & Buckingham 2-1B; Cox RBI. (VB) Tabler 2-1B, 2B; Steveson 2-1B, 2 RBI; Snodgrass & Leonard 1B, RBI.

records: Elmwood 7-12; Van Buren 16-5.

LAKOTA 3

LIBERTY-BENTON 0

Lakota’s Tyler Wehrle racked up 15 strikeouts in his two-hit shutout to guide the Raiders past Liberty-Benton 3-0 in Division III district tournament baseball game Wednesday.

Lakota (10-8) advanced to meet Ottawa-Glandorf in the district quarterfinals at 5 p.m. Friday at Ottawa-Glandorf.

Wehrle also singled and drove in a run out of the cleanup spot, while Carter Reinhart singled and had the other RBI for Lakota (10-8).

Jon Sadler and A.J. Dobbins both singled for the Eagles (11-10).

Lakota 002 001 0 — 3 8 0

Liberty-Benton 000 000 0 — 0 2 1

WP — Wehrle. LP — Dobbins. top hitters: (Lak) Hipsher 2B, 1B; Wehrle 1B, RBI; Kagy 2B, 1B; Reinhart 1B, RBI. (L-B) Sadler & Dobbins 1B.

records: Lakota 10-8; Liberty-Benton 11-10.

LIMA PERRY 10

VANLUE 0

VANLUE — Louis Hoersten muscled a home run and Logan Liles spun a shutout as Lima Perry trounced Vanlue 10-0 in a five-inning nonleague win on Wednesday.

Perry, which scored all 10 of its runs in the first three innings, also got a five-RBI day from Aaron Rush, who doubled and singled. The Commodores improved to 11-7.

Xavier Temple doubled to lead the Wildcats (2-20).

Lima Perry 343 00 — 10 8 0

Vanlue 000 00 — 0 3 2

WP — Liles (3-0). LP — Bonham (0-4). top hitters: (L) Hoersten HR, RBI; Rush 1B, 2B, 5 RBI. (Van) Temple 2B.

records: Lima Perry 11-7; Vanlue 2-20.

Comments

comments