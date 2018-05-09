Prep softball: Van Buren opens softball tourney with ‘W’

VAN BUREN — Van Buren’s Raegan Miller singled and hit a home run, drove in two runs and scored one in leading the Black Knights to a 7-3 win over Hicksville in a Division III district tournament softball game on Tuesday.

Olivia Sexton had an RBI double and Amanda Strapp and winning pitcher Sarah Dishong added RBI singles in the win, which sends ninth-seeded Van Buren (12-9) to Friday’s district quarterfinal game at No. 2-seeded Patrick Henry.

Alexis Kerns and Sommer Reinhart (2 RBI) had doubles for Hicksville (3-15).

Hicksville 200 001 0 — 3 6 5

Van Buren 202 111 x — 7 8 2

WP — Dishong. LP — Balser. top hitters: (Hicks) Gippie 1B, RBI; Kerns 2B; Reinhart 2B, 2 RBI. (VB) Miller 1B, HR, 2 RBI; Sexton 2B, RBI; Strapp 1B, RBI; Dishong 1B, RBI;

records: Hicksville 3-15, Van Buren 12-9.

OLD FORT 7

SANDUSKY ST. MARY’S 3

OLD FORT — Old Fort scored five of its seven runs in the first three innings as it topped Sandusky St. Mary’s 7-3 to clinch the outright Sandusky Bay Conference River division crown.

Sarah Hossler, who did not walk a batter with five strikeouts in the complete-game win, led the Stockaders’ (17-4, 9-1 SBC River) offense with four hits including a double and an RBI. MarcQue Harris added three hits and an RBI and Makinsey Black had two hits as Old Fort scored two first-inning runs and thre more in the third.

Mallory Parish, who singled twice, led SMCC (14-8, 6-3) as the only player with a multi-hit game.

Sandusky St. Mary’s 001 000 2 — 3 7 2

Old Fort 203 020 x — 7 11 0

WP — Hossler. LP — Weilnau. top hitters: (SMCC) Parish 2-1B; McGuire & Bias 1B, RBI. (OF) Hossler 3-1B, 2B, RBI; Harris 3-1B, RBI; Black 1B, 2B.

records: Sandusky St. Mary’s 14-8, 6-3 Sandusky Bay Conference River division; Old Fort 17-4, 9-1.

NEW RIEGEL 17

FREMONT ST. JOSEPH 1

FREMONT — Jacquelyn Lininger drove in a game-high four runs and earned the win in the circle as New Riegel bounced Fremont St. Joseph 17-1 in Tuesday’s Sandusky Bay Conference River division game.

Lininger, who singled twice, allowed just one run and four hits with five strikeouts to lead the Blue Jackets (14-8, 5-2 SBC River). Kaitlyn Kirian tallied a team-high three hits including a double and a pair of RBIs.

Lindsay Bouillon, Kristin Coleman, Jenna Gabel, Julia Reinhart and Jordan Hohman all had two hits apiece for New Riegel.

Abby Chlosta took the loss for the Crimson Streaks (4-16, 1-8) but had a pair of singles.

New Riegel 471 230 — 17 19 0

Fremont St. Joe 001 000 — 1 4 3

WP — J. Lininger. LP — Chlosta. top hitters: (NR) Kirian 2-1B, 2B, 2 RBI; J. Lininger 2-1B, 4 RBI; Gabel & Hohman 1B, 2B, 2 RBI; Bouillon 2-1B, 2 RBI; Reinhart 2-1B, RBI. (FSJ) Chlosta 2-1B; Kelbley 2B, RBI.

records: New Riegel 14-8, 5-2 Sandusky Bay Conference River division; Fremont St. Joseph 4-16, 1-8.

TIFFIN CALVERT 8

LAKOTA 4

KANSAS — Christina Park went the distance and allowed just one earned run as the Senecas doubled up Lakota 8-4 in Tuesday’s Sandusky Bay Conference River Division game.

Park allowed four hits, did not walk a batter and struck out four to earn the win for Calvert (5-9, 4-6 SBC River). Maddie Schumacher had two singles and an RBI and Bria Coleman had two singles.

Jenna Ranzenberger singled with an RBI to lead the Raiders (4-15, 4-5) and Emily Roper had a triple.

Tiffin Calvert 202 022 0 — 8 9 5

Lakota 040 000 0 — 4 4 5

WP — Park. LP — Harden. top hitters: (TC) Schumacher 2-1B, RBI; Coleman 2-1B; Shiley 2B, RBI. (Lak) Ranzenberger 1B, RBI; Roper 3B.

records: Tiffin Calvert 5-9, 4-6 Sandusky Bay Conference River Division; Lakota 4-15, 4-5.

NEW RIEGEL 7

HARDIN NORTHERN 0

NEW RIEGEL — New Riegel’s senior trio Alec Zoeller, Allan Acree and Ben Dryfuse combined to no-hit Hardin Northern in Tuesday’s 7-0 Division IV district opening win.

Zoeller, who started and earned the win, walked a batter but struck out the side in one inning of work. Acree had five punchouts in four innings and Ben Dryfuse closed the game with three strikeouts across two frames for the Blue Jackets (10-6).

Acree (1B, 2B) led the offense as the only player with multiple hits. Nick Reinhart tripled and had two RBIs and Dryfuse doubled in a run.

The Polar Bears fell to 2-20 overall.

Hardin Northern 000 000 0 — 0 0 3

New Riegel 430 000 x — 7 7 0

WP — Zoeller. LP — Hipsher. top hitters: (NR) Acree 1B, 2B, RBI; Reinhart 3B, 2 RBI; Dryfuse 2B, RBI.

records: Hardin Northern 2-20; New Riegel 10-6.

CORY-RAWSON 3

ARCADIA 2

ARCADIA — Cory-Rawson scored twice in the top of the seventh inning, then held on for the win in knocking off Arcadia 3-2 on Tuesday in a Division IV district tournament baseball game.

Austin Price had a single and drove in two runs and Eric Ritter doubled for Cory-Rawson. Logan Stuckey earned the pitching win for the 11th-seeded Hornets (3-19), who travel to North Baltimore on Friday to face the No. 2-seeded Tigers (12-7) in the district quarterfinal round.

Kaidn Scott had two base hits and Derron Seaburn and Brayden George delivered RBI singles for Arcadia (8-13).

Cory-Rawson 000 010 2 — 3 3 2

Arcadia 000 002 0 — 2 7 4

WP — Stuckey. LP — Martinez. top hitters: (C-R) Price 1B, 2 RBI; Ritter 2B. (Arc) Scott 2-1B; Seaburn 1B, RBI; George 1B, RBI.

records: Cory-Rawson 3-19, Arcadia 8-13.

VAN BUREN 7

LAKE 3

VAN BUREN — Van Buren scored seven runs on six hits in a 7-3 nonleague win over Lake on Tuesday.

The Black Knights, who improved to 15-5 overall, took advantage of five walks and three Flyers errors with their first four runs coming unearned.

Jaden Tabler reached base three times, twice via single, and drove in a run to lead Van Buren. Blake Jones singled and knocked in a pair of runs, while Kaleb Snodgrass and Codi Leonard both singled with an RBI. Cade Whitticar had the complete-game win on the mound.

Dawson Delventhal’s RBI double was the only extra-base hit for Lake (12-8).

Lake 000 020 1 — 3 4 3

Van Buren 301 120 x — 7 6 1

WP — Whitticar. LP — J. Delventhal. top hitters: (Lak) J. Delventhal 2-1B; D. Delventhal 2B, RBI. (VB) Tabler 2-1B, RBI; Jones 1B, 2 RBI; Snodgrass & Leonard 1B, RBI.

records: Van Buren 15-5; Lake 12-8.

