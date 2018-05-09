Locally: FHS hoops camps set

The registration deadline is May 18 for youngsters to register for camps to be hosted by Fostoria High School’s boys basketball program on May 29 through 31 at FHS.

The elementary camp, for boys entering grades 4 through 6, will be 10 a.m. to noon each day, with junior high boys slated for 5 to 8 p.m.

The cost is $20 per player or $35 for two or more players from the same family. T-shirts may not be available to those not registered by May 18.

Registration forms are available at Fostoria Intermediate Elementary School and Fostoria Junior/Senior High School. Forms are also available to download at https://www.coachloom.com/fhs-basketball-forms–dates.html.

For more information, email coach Thom Loomis at tloomis@fostoriaschools.org.

OF tops Roppe

Fostoria Roppe Corporation pitchers recorded 13 strikeouts, but the local team came up short 4-0 to Old Fort 1 on Tuesday in Seneca County A League youth baseball.

Julius Robinson struck out five, and Matthew Balderama and Devon Miller each fanned four for Roppe, with each working two innings.

Balderama had two singles at the plate and Robinson added a single.

Whitta falls

Blake Hernandez singled and totaled four RBIs for Fostoria Whitta Construction, but the local squad dropped a 10-7 decision to Green Springs 1 on Tuesday in a Seneca County B League youth baseball contest.

Colin Nusser and Dawson Smith added a single apiece for Whitta, and pitcher Jalen Wagner struck out six in three innings.

