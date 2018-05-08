Tuesday’s scoreboard

PREP SOFTBALL

Monday’s District Games

Division IV

SHELBY DISTRICT

South Central 8, Mansfield St. Peter’s 7

Norwalk St. Paul 13, Buckeye Central 3

Wynford 4, Crestline 3

ELIDA DISTRICT

Ottoville 15, Pandora-Gilboa 0

Continental 8, Kalida 7

WAPAKONETA DISTRICT

Marion Local 15, St. Henry 4

Ridgemont 3, Waynesfield-Goshen 2

Lima Perry 6, Lima Central Catholic 3

FINDLAY DISTRICT

Hardin Northern 9, Arcadia 8

Arlington 13, Cory-Rawson 1

BRYAN DISTRICT

Pettisville 6, Fayette 5

North Central 20, Stryker 10

Edon 10, Holgate 4

OAK HARBOR DISTRICT

Tiffin Calvert 16, Ottawa Hills 2

Fremont St. Joseph 8, Cardinal Stritch 5

Tuesday’s District Games

Division II

GENOA DISTRICT

(12) Toledo Scott at (11) Toledo Woodward, 5 p.m.

(8) Toledo Central Catholic at (7) Lake, 5 p.m.

(10) Toledo Rogers at (5) Maumee, 5 p.m.

(9) Sandusky Perkins at (3) Wauseon, 5 p.m.

EDISON DISTRICT

(11) Mansfield at (7) Shelby, 5

(9) Lexington at (8) Vermilion, 5

(10) Norwalk at (6) Upper Sandusky, 5

UNOH DISTRICT

St. Marys Memorial at Lima Bath, 5

Kenton at Celina, 5

Elida at Lima Shawnee, 5

Division III

LIMA BATH DISTRICT

(3) Ottawa-Glandorf at (2) Allen East, 5

(5) Delphos Jefferson at (4) Paulding, 5

(7) Spencerville at (6) Bluffton, 5

(10) Hicksville at (9) Van Buren, 5

(13) Coldwater at (12) Convoy Crestview, 5

LEXINGTON DISTRICT

Plymouth at Edison, 5 p.m.

Fostoria at New London, 5 p.m.

Western Reserve at Bucyrus, 5 p.m.

Huron at Margaretta, 5 p.m.

MAUMEE DISTRICT

Delta vs. Rossford, 5

Genoa vs. Liberty Center, 5

Archbold vs. Montpelier, 5

Swanton vs. Woodmore, 5

Division IV

OAK HARBOR DISTRICT

(6) Toledo Christan at (5) Danbury, 5 p.m.

PREP BASEBALL

Monday’s District Games

Division I

TOLEDO DISTRICT

Toledo Bowsher 10, Toledo Waite 8

BOWLING GREEN DISTRICT

Fremont Ross 5, Lima Senior 0

Tuesday’s District Games

Division IV

COLDWATER DISTRICT

(12) Waynesfield-Goshen at (9) Delphos St. John’s, 5

(11) New Knoxville at (10) Marion Local, 5

(7) Delphos Jefferson at (6) Parkway, 5

(8) Allen East at (5) Convoy Crestview, 5

CLYDE DISTRICT

(10) Danbury at Old Fort (7), 5

(11) Toledo Emmanuel Christian at (5) Toledo Christian, 5

Maumee Valley Country Day at Monroeville, 5

Tiffin Calvert at Fremont St. Joseph, 5

OTTAWA-GLANDORF DISTRICT

(9) Leipsic at (7) Fort Jennings, 5

(11) Holgate at (10) Continental, 5

(8) Patrick Henry at (6) Miller City, 5

BRYAN DISTRICT

(12) Fayette at (11) Pettisville, 5

(9) North Central at (8) Stryker, 5

(7) Montpelier at (6) Edon, 5

(10) Ayersville at (5) Edgerton, 5

FINDLAY DISTRICT

Vanlue at Upper Scioto Valley, 5

Arlington at Pandora-Gilboa, 5

Hardin Northern at New Riegel, 5

Cory-Rawson at Arcadia, 5

GALION DISTRICT

(11) Mansfield Christian at (10) Ridgemont, 5

(8) Lucas at (7) Mansfield St. Peter’s, 5

(9) Crestline at (6) Colonel Crawford, 5

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 25 9 .735 —

New York 24 10 .706 1

Toronto 19 16 .543 6½

Tampa Bay 15 17 .469 9

Baltimore 8 26 .235 17

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Cleveland 17 17 .500 —

Minnesota 14 17 .452 1½

Detroit 14 20 .412 3

Kansas City 11 23 .324 6

Chicago 9 23 .281 7

West Division

W L Pct GB

Los Angeles 21 13 .618 —

Houston 21 15 .583 1

Seattle 19 14 .576 1½

Oakland 18 16 .529 3

Texas 14 23 .378 8½

Late games not included

Sunday’s Results

N.Y. Yankees 7, Cleveland 4

Toronto 2, Tampa Bay 1

Minnesota 5, Chicago White Sox 3

Kansas City 4, Detroit 2

Boston 6, Texas 1

Oakland 2, Baltimore 1

Arizona 3, Houston 1

L.A. Angels 8, Seattle 2

Monday’s Results

Texas 7, Detroit 6

Minnesota 6, St. Louis 0

Houston at Oakland, late

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota (Odorizzi 2-2) at St. Louis (Martinez 3-1), 1:15

Boston (Pomeranz 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 5-1), 7:05

Kansas City (Duffy 0-4) at Baltimore (Bundy 1-4), 7:05

Seattle (Paxton 1-1) at Toronto (Stroman 0-4), 7:07

Atlanta (Newcomb 2-1) at Tampa Bay (Snell 4-1), 7:10

Cleveland (Kluber 5-1) at Milwaukee (Miley 1-0), 7:40

Detroit (Fiers 2-2) at Texas (Minor 3-1), 8:05

Pittsburgh (Nova 2-2) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 1-4), 8:10

L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-1) at Colorado (Gray 3-4), 8:40

Houston (McCullers 4-1) at Oakland (Manaea 4-3), 10:05

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland at Milwaukee, 1:10

Detroit at Texas, 2:05

Pittsburgh at Chicago White Sox, 2:10

L.A. Angels at Colorado, 3:10

Houston at Oakland, 3:35

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05

Kansas City at Baltimore, 7:05

Seattle at Toronto, 7:07

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 7:10

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Atlanta 19 14 .576 —

Philadelphia 19 15 .559 ½

New York 18 15 .545 1

Washington 18 17 .514 2

Miami 13 21 .382 6½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

St. Louis 20 13 .606 —

Milwaukee 20 15 .571 1

Pittsburgh 19 16 .543 2

Chicago 17 15 .531 2½

Cincinnati 8 27 .229 13

West Division

W L Pct GB

Arizona 23 11 .676 —

Colorado 20 15 .571 3½

San Francisco 19 16 .543 4½

Los Angeles 15 19 .441 8

San Diego 13 22 .371 10½

Late games not included

Sunday’s Results

Colorado 3, N.Y. Mets 2

San Francisco 4, Atlanta 3

Washington 5, Philadelphia 4

Pittsburgh 9, Milwaukee 0

Arizona 3, Houston 1

Miami 8, Cincinnati 5

San Diego 3, L.A. Dodgers 0

St. Louis 4, Chicago Cubs 3, 14 innings

Monday’s Results

Philadelphia 11, San Francisco 0

N.Y. Mets 7, Cincinnati 6

Chicago Cubs 14, Miami 2

Minnesota 6, St. Louis 0

Washington at San Diego, late

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota (Odorizzi 2-2) at St. Louis (Martinez 3-1), 1:15

San Francisco (Holland 1-3) at Philadelphia (Nola 4-1), 7:05

Atlanta (Newcomb 2-1) at Tampa Bay (Snell 4-1), 7:10

N.Y. Mets (Vargas 0-2) at Cincinnati (Castillo 1-4), 7:10

Cleveland (Kluber 5-1) at Milwaukee (Miley 1-0), 7:40

Miami (Urena 0-5) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 0-3), 8:05

Pittsburgh (Nova 2-2) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 1-4), 8:10

L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-1) at Colorado (Gray 3-4), 8:40

Arizona (Godley 4-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Hill 1-1), 10:10

Washington (Hellickson 0-0) at San Diego (Richard 1-4), 10:10

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 12:35

Cleveland at Milwaukee, 1:10

Pittsburgh at Chicago White Sox, 2:10

Miami at Chicago Cubs, 2:20

L.A. Angels at Colorado, 3:10

San Francisco at Philadelphia, 7:05

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 7:10

Washington at San Diego, 9:10

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10

Monday’s Boxscores

Mets 7, Reds 6

New York Cincinnati

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Cnforto cf-lf 5 1 2 1 Winker rf 5 0 0 0

Cespdes lf 4 1 2 1 Peraza ss 4 0 0 0

Jo.Ryes pr 0 0 0 0 Votto 1b 3 0 0 0

Familia p 0 0 0 0 Suarez 3b 4 2 2 1

Bruce rf 3 1 2 2 Gennett 2b 4 2 2 2

A.Cbrra 2b 5 0 0 0 Duvall lf 4 1 1 0

T.Frzer 3b 5 0 0 0 R.Iglss p 0 0 0 0

A.Gnzal 1b 4 3 3 2 Brnhart c 4 0 2 1

Lobaton c 4 0 1 0 Bailey p 1 0 0 0

Conlon p 2 1 1 0 Blndino ph 0 0 0 0

Sewald p 1 0 0 0 Stphens p 0 0 0 0

Gsllman p 1 0 0 0 Schbler ph 0 0 0 1

Lagares cf 0 0 0 0 J.Hghes p 0 0 0 0

A.Rsrio ss 3 0 2 1 R.Hrrra lf 1 0 0 0

Hmilton cf 4 1 1 1

Totals 37 7 13 7 Totals 34 6 8 6

New York 113″110″000 — 7

Cincinnati 001″202″010 — 6

DP–Cincinnati 1. LOB–New York 7, Cincinnati 4. 2B–Cespedes 2 (6), Lobaton (2), A.Rosario 2 (7), Suarez (5), Gennett (9), Barnhart (6). HR–Conforto (2), Bruce (3), A.Gonzalez 2 (5), Suarez (5), Gennett (3), Hamilton (2). SF–Cespedes (2), A.Rosario (1), Schebler (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

New York

Conlon 3 2/3 4 3 3 2 1

Sewald 1 2/3 3 2 2 0 0

Gsellman (W,4-0) 2 2/3 1 1 1 0 0

Familia (S,10-13) 1 0 0 0 0 2

Cincinnati

Bailey (L,0-5) 4 8 6 6 1 3

Stephens 2 3 1 1 1 1

Hughes 2 0 0 0 0 4

Iglesias 1 2 0 0 0 1

Umpires–Home, Ron Kulpa. First, Jerry Meals. Second, Gabe Morales. Third, Ed Hickox. T–2:47. A–15,187 (42,319).

Rangers 7, Tigers 6

Detroit Texas

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Martin cf 4 2 2 2 DShelds cf 3 2 0 0

Cndlrio 3b 4 1 1 0 Choo dh 4 1 1 1

Cstllns rf 4 1 3 1 Profar ss 4 0 1 1

V.Mrtin dh 5 0 1 2 Mazara rf 3 2 2 1

Joh.Hck 1b 5 0 1 0 Gallo lf 4 1 1 1

J.Jones lf 5 1 2 0 Knr-Flf 2b 4 1 1 2

J.McCnn c 5 0 1 0 Guzman 1b 2 0 1 1

V.Reyes pr 0 0 0 0 R.Chrns c 4 0 0 0

J.Iglss ss 5 1 2 0 R.Nunez 3b 3 0 0 0

D.Mchdo 2b 4 0 0 0

Totals 41 6 13 5 Totals 31 7 7 7

Detroit 003″002″100 — 6

Texas 010″004″20x — 7

E–Mazara (1), Kiner-Falefa (4), J.Iglesias (1). DP–Texas 1. LOB–Detroit 11, Texas 4. 2B–Martin (8), Castellanos (10), J.Jones 2 (7), Gallo (5), Kiner-Falefa (5). 3B–Profar (2). HR–Martin (5), Mazara (8).

IP H R ER BB SO

Detroit

Fulmer 5 2/3 4 5 5 3 7

Wilson BS,2 1/3 1 0 0 0 0

Farmer H,3 2/3 0 1 0 0 1

Stumpf L,1-2 BS,2 1/3 2 1 1 0 1

Saupold 1 0 0 0 1 1

Texas

Moore 5 2/3 9 5 5 2 5

Barnette 1/3 2 0 0 0 0

Leclerc (W,1-0) 1 1 1 0 0 2

Diekman H,4 1 0 0 0 1 0

Kela (S,7-7) 1 1 0 0 0 2

Umpires–Home, Alan Porter. First, Bill Miller. Second, Angel Hernandez. Third, Todd Tichenor. T–3:08. A–20,057 (49,115).

Major League Leaders

American League

BATTING–Betts, Boston, .355; Lowrie, Oakland, .353; Simmons, Los Angeles, .350; Martinez, Boston, .349; Machado, Baltimore, .346; Gordon, Seattle, .343; Trout, Los Angeles, .336; Smith, Tampa Bay, .330; Castellanos, Detroit, .324; Cabrera, Detroit, .323.

RUNS–Betts, Boston, 36; Trout, Los Angeles, 29; Springer, Houston, 28; Gregorius, New York, 27; Judge, New York, 26; Lindor, Cleveland, 26; Gardner, New York, 25; Semien, Oakland, 25; Stanton, New York, 24; 4 tied at 23.

RBI–Lowrie, Oakland, 31; Gregorius, New York, 30; KDavis, Oakland, 29; GSanchez, New York, 28; Haniger, Seattle, 27; Machado, Baltimore, 27; Martinez, Boston, 27; Betts, Boston, 26; 3 tied at 25.

HITS–Lowrie, Oakland, 48; Altuve, Houston, 46; Gordon, Seattle, 46; Machado, Baltimore, 45; Castellanos, Detroit, 44; Martinez, Boston, 44; Pillar, Toronto, 42; Simmons, Los Angeles, 42; Trout, Los Angeles, 42; Lindor, Cleveland, 41.

DOUBLES–Escobar, Minnesota, 15; Pillar, Toronto, 15; Andujar, New York, 12; Betts, Boston, 12; Correa, Houston, 12; 8 tied at 10.

TRIPLES–Benintendi, Boston, 3; Candelario, Detroit, 3; Castellanos, Detroit, 3; Chapman, Oakland, 3; YSanchez, Chicago, 3; 11 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS–Betts, Boston, 13; Gallo, Texas, 12; Trout, Los Angeles, 12; Gregorius, New York, 10; Haniger, Seattle, 10; 7 tied at 9.

STOLEN BASES–Gordon, Seattle, 14; Anderson, Chicago, 10; Smith, Tampa Bay, 8; RDavis, Cleveland, 7; Merrifield, Kansas City, 7; DeShields, Texas, 6; Garcia, Chicago, 6; Pillar, Toronto, 6; Trout, Los Angeles, 6; 5 tied at 5.

PITCHING–Kluber, Cleveland, 5-1; Porcello, Boston, 5-0; Severino, New York, 5-1; 13 tied at 4.

ERA–Verlander, Houston, 1.17; Cole, Houston, 1.42; Manaea, Oakland, 1.63; Sale, Boston, 2.02; Severino, New York, 2.11; Porcello, Boston, 2.14; Morton, Houston, 2.16; Kluber, Cleveland, 2.41; Lopez, Chicago, 2.43; Bauer, Cleveland, 2.53.

STRIKEOUTS–Cole, Houston, 77; Verlander, Houston, 70; Sale, Boston, 63; Paxton, Seattle, 60; Bauer, Cleveland, 54; Happ, Toronto, 53; Kluber, Cleveland, 53; Hamels, Texas, 52; Severino, New York, 52; McCullers, Houston, 49.

National League

BATTING–Markakis, Atlanta, .344; Herrera, Philadelphia, .341; Pham, St. Louis, .323; Cabrera, New York, .320; Posey, San Francisco, .317; Arenado, Colorado, .315; Castro, Miami, .315; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, .315; Freeman, Atlanta, .307; Pollock, Arizona, .306.

RUNS–Albies, Atlanta, 33; Harper, Washington, 29; Blackmon, Colorado, 28; Freeman, Atlanta, 24; Hernandez, Philadelphia, 24; Marte, Pittsburgh, 24; Pham, St. Louis, 24; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 24; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 23; Baez, Chicago, 23.

RBI–Baez, Chicago, 29; Pollock, Arizona, 29; Harper, Washington, 28; Cespedes, New York, 27; Franco, Philadelphia, 26; Freeman, Atlanta, 25; Markakis, Atlanta, 25; Albies, Atlanta, 24; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, 24; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 23.

HITS–Markakis, Atlanta, 45; Herrera, Philadelphia, 42; Albies, Atlanta, 41; Cabrera, New York, 41; Castro, Miami, 39; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, 39; Freeman, Atlanta, 39; Peraza, Cincinnati, 39; 3 tied at 38.

DOUBLES–Albies, Atlanta, 13; Freeman, Atlanta, 12; Hosmer, San Diego, 11; Kendrick, Washington, 11; Cabrera, New York, 10; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, 10; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 10; Mercer, Pittsburgh, 10; 12 tied at 9.

TRIPLES–Marte, Pittsburgh, 4; Baez, Chicago, 3; Pollock, Arizona, 3; 15 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS–Harper, Washington, 12; Blackmon, Colorado, 11; Albies, Atlanta, 10; Pollock, Arizona, 10; Baez, Chicago, 9; Villanueva, San Diego, 9; Adams, Washington, 8; Arenado, Colorado, 8; 6 tied at 7.

STOLEN BASES–Inciarte, Atlanta, 13; Turner, Washington, 12; MTaylor, Washington, 10; Cain, Milwaukee, 8; Marte, Pittsburgh, 8; Pollock, Arizona, 8; Pham, St. Louis, 7; Story, Colorado, 7; Hernandez, Philadelphia, 6; Villar, Milwaukee, 6.

PITCHING–Scherzer, Washington, 6-1; 11 tied at 4.

ERA–Garcia, Miami, 1.09; Martinez, St. Louis, 1.40; Scherzer, Washington, 1.74; deGrom, New York, 1.87; Bettis, Colorado, 2.05; Corbin, Arizona, 2.15; Nola, Philadelphia, 2.17; Gonzalez, Washington, 2.33; Williams, Pittsburgh, 2.63; Mikolas, St. Louis, 2.70.

STRIKEOUTS–Scherzer, Washington, 80; Corbin, Arizona, 60; Strasburg, Washington, 54; Syndergaard, New York, 54; deGrom, New York, 54; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 48; Smith, Miami, 48; Greinke, Arizona, 47; Martinez, St. Louis, 45; Ray, Arizona, 45.

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA Playoffs

Conference Semifinals

Best-of-7

Tuesday’s RESULTS

Cleveland 113, Toronto 112, OT

Golden State 121, New Orleans 116

Wednesday’s RESULT

Utah 116, Houston 108

Thursday’s RESULTS

Cleveland 128, Toronto 110

Boston 108, Philadelphia 103

Friday’s RESULTS

New Orleans 119, Golden State 100

Houston 113, Utah 92

Saturday’s RESULTS

Boston 101, Philadelphia 98, OT

Cleveland 105, Toronto 103

Sunday’s RESULTS

Golden State 118, New Orleans 92, Golden State leads series 3-1

Houston 100, Utah 87, Houston leads series 3-1

Monday’s RESULTS

Philadelphia 103, Boston 92, Boston leads series 3-1

Cleveland 128, Toronto 93, Cleveland wins series 4-0

Tuesday’s RESULTS

Utah at Houston, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s GAMES

x-Cleveland at Toronto, TBD

x-Philadelphia at Boston, TBD

ThursDAY’s GAMES

x-Golden State at New Orleans, TBD

x-Houston at Utah, TBD

Friday’s GAMES

x-Toronto at Cleveland, TBD

x-Boston at Philadelphia, TBD

Sunday’s GAMES

x-Cleveland at Toronto, TBD

x-Philadelphia at Boston, TBD

Monday’s GAMES

x-New Orleans at Golden State, TBD

x-Utah at Houston, TBD

x-if necessary

PRO HOCKEY

NHL Playoffs

Conference Semifinals

Best-of-7

Tuesday’s RESULTS

Washington 4, Pittsburgh 3

Winnipeg 7, Nashville 4

Wednesday’s RESULTS

Tampa Bay 4, Boston 1

San Jose 4, Vegas 0

Thursday’s RESULTS

Pittsburgh 3, Washington 1

Nashville 2, Winnipeg 1

Friday’s RESULTS

Tampa Bay 4, Boston 3

Vegas 5, San Jose 3

SaturdaY’S RESULTS

Washington 6, Pittsburgh 3

Winnipeg 6, Nashville 2

SundaY’S RESULTS

Tampa Bay 3, Boston 1, Tampa Bay wins series 4-1

Vegas 3, San Jose 0, Vegas wins series 4-2

Monday’s RESULTS

Washington 2, Pittsburgh 1, OT, Washington wins series 4-2

Nashville at Winnipeg, late

Wednesday’s GAmES

x-Pittsburgh at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday’s GAME

x-Winnipeg at Nashville, 8 p.m.

x-if necessary

PRO SOCCER

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Atlanta United FC 7 1 1 22 23 10

New York City FC 6 2 2 20 19 14

Orlando City 6 2 1 19 19 14

New York 5 3 0 15 21 10

Columbus 4 3 3 15 13 10

New England 4 3 2 14 15 12

Montreal 3 6 0 9 14 23

Chicago 2 4 2 8 12 14

Philadelphia 2 4 2 8 6 13

Toronto FC 2 4 1 7 9 13

D.C. United 1 4 2 5 8 13

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Sporting Kansas City 6 2 2 20 21 12

Los Angeles FC 5 2 1 16 18 14

Vancouver 4 5 1 13 10 18

FC Dallas 3 1 4 13 11 7

Minnesota United 4 5 0 12 12 16

Houston 3 3 2 11 18 13

Portland 3 3 2 11 13 14

LA Galaxy 3 5 1 10 12 16

Real Salt Lake 3 5 1 10 10 19

Colorado 2 4 2 8 10 11

San Jose 1 5 2 5 12 16

Seattle 1 4 2 5 5 9

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Friday’s REsult

Toronto FC 3, Philadelphia 0

Saturday’s Results

Montreal 4, New England 2

New York 4, New York City FC 0

Minnesota United 1, Vancouver 0

FC Dallas 1, Los Angeles FC 1, tie

Columbus 0, Seattle 0, tie

Atlanta United FC 2, Chicago 1

Houston 3, LA Galaxy 2

Sporting Kansas City 1, Colorado 0

Portland 1, San Jose 0

Sunday’s result

Orlando City 3, Real Salt Lake 1

Wednesday’s games

Philadelphia at Columbus, 7:30

Seattle at Toronto FC, 7:30

Sporting Kansas City at Atlanta United FC, 7:30

Montreal at Chicago, 8:30

Minnesota United at Los Angeles FC, 10

Friday’s game

Houston at Vancouver, 10:30

Saturday’s games

San Jose at Minnesota United, 2

Philadelphia at Montreal, 3

LA Galaxy at FC Dallas, 3:30

Chicago at Columbus, 7:30

Toronto FC at New England, 7:30

D.C. United at Real Salt Lake, 9

New York at Colorado, 9

Sunday’s games

Seattle at Portland, 4

Atlanta United FC at Orlando City, 6

New York City FC at Los Angeles FC, 8:30

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Collegiate Baseball Poll

Record Pts Prv

1. Stanford 37-6 496 1

2. Florida 38-11 492 2

3. North Carolina 32-13 490 4

4. Oregon St. 35-7-1 487 5

5. Clemson 35-12 486 8

6. Arkansas 33-15 482 6

7. N.C. State 34-12 481 7

8. UCLA 30-13 479 3

9. Georgia 33-14 478 10

10. Duke 35-11 476 9

11. South Carolina 28-19 473 14

12. Mississippi 36-13 472 11

13. Southern Miss. 35-12 469 17

14. Oklahoma St. 28-17-1 467 12

15. Michigan 29-14 465 13

16. Texas 33-18 463 18

17. St. John’s 32-11 462 20

18. Minnesota 32-12 460 23

19. Texas Tech 35-14 456 16

20. Houston 29-19 454 19

21. East Carolina 33-12 451 25

22. Tennessee Tech 40-6 449 21

23. Texas A&M 34-14 448 22

24. Auburn 34-14 447 28

25. Florida St. 32-15 445 26

26. Oklahoma 31-18 442 27

27. Stetson 37-11 439 30

28. Coastal Carolina 32-16 437 24

29. Louisville 32-15 435 29

30. Cal St.-Fullerton 25-20 428 NR

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Sent 2B Jonathan Schoop to Frederick (Carolina) for a rehab assignment.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Signed RHP Tucker Healy to a minor league contract.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Assigned LHP Luis Santos outright to Buffalo (IL).

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned RHP Shackelford to Louisville (IL). Recalled RHP Jackson Stephens from Louisville.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned RHP Nick Kingham to Indianapolis (IL).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Sent RHP Adam Wainwright to Springfield (TL) for a rehab assignment. Recalled RHP John Gant from Memphis (PCL). Optioned RHP Mike Mayers to Memphiss.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Signed C Ryan Hanigan to a minor league contract.

Can-Am League

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed RHP Vin Mazzaro to a spring training contract.

ROCKLAND BOULDERS — Signed Cs Marcus Nidiffer and Alex Herceg and RHP Tim Ponto.

Frontier League

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Released INF Marc DiLeo and C Kyle Hamner.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Traded RHP Richard McWilliams to Lake Erie for RHP Payton Lobdell. Released OF Cosimo Cannella, C Wilkyns Jiminez, LHPs Lucas Laster and Jake Moore and RHPs Zach Morgenstern and Robert Robbins.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Released INF Ryan Budnick and RHP T.J. Santiago.

Basketball

National Basketball Association

DETROIT PISTONS — Fired coach and director of basketball operations Stan Van Gundy.

NEW YORK KNICKS — Named David Fizdale coach. FOOTBALL

USA FOOTBALL — Named Mike Krueger director of coaching.

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released QBs Brandon Doughty and Alek Torgersen.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Claimed P Justin Vogel off waivers from Green Bay. Waived QB Joel Stave.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed G Cole Madison, DT James Looney, DE Kendall Donnerson, LB Greer Martini, TE Ryan Smith and WRs J’Mon Moore, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Equanimeous St. Brown.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived LS Nick Dooley, WR Armanti Foreman, DT Caushaud Lyons and FB Kamryn Pettway. Signed WR Chad Beebe, CB Craig James, FB Johnny Stanton and LB Brett Taylor.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Released TE Coby Fleener.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived S Ryan Murphy, G Damien Mama, WR Canaan Severin, RB Terrell Watson and P Austin Rehkow.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed LB Derrick Johnson.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Released G Zane Beadles.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed S Michael Griffin to a one-day contract and announced his retirement.

Canadian Football League

CALGARY STAMPEDERS — Announced the retirement of QB Andrew Buckley.

Hockey

National Hockey League

DETROIT RED WINGS — Signed LW David Pope to a two-year, entry-level contract.

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Lehigh Valley F Nicolas Aube-Kubel three games.

Soccer

Major League Soccer

PHILADELPHIA UNION — F Sebastien Le Toux announced his retirement.

SPORTING KANSAS CITY — Signed manager and technical director Peter Vermes to a contract extension through the 2023 season.

College

BAYLOR — Announced women’s junior basketball F Natalie Chou will transfer.

CLEMSON — Announced men’s graduate F Javan White has transferred from Oral Roberts.

EVANGEL — Named Kevin Clark II assistant women’s basketball coach.

GEORGIA SOUTHERN — Named Joe Barber assistant men’s soccer coach.

WAKE FOREST — Announced sophomore men’s basketball G Miles Lester is transferring from Rice.

SCHEDULE

Tuesday’s Events

Prep Boys Tennis

Tiffin Calvert at Fremont St. Joseph, 4:30

Prep Baseball

North Baltimore at Liberty-Benton (BVC), 5

Lake at Van Buren, 5

Prep Softball

Sandusky St. Mary’s at Old Fort (SBC), 5

Tiffin Calvert at Lakota (SBC), 5

North Baltimore at Arlington (BVC), 5

New Riegel at Fremont St. Joseph (SBC), 5

Carey at Patrick Henry, 5

Prep Track

Tiffin Calvert, Old Fort, New Riegel & Lakota at Sandusky Bay Conference championships, Bellevue, 4

McComb & Arlington at North Baltimore, 4:30

Liberty-Benton & Van Buren at Eastwood JV Invitational, 4:30

LOCAL & AREA

Lake Seeks Girls Basketball Coaches

MILLBURY — Lake High School is accepting applications for a junior varsity girls basketball coach and junior high girls basketball coach. Applicants should download an application form from the school athletic web site: http://www.lakeschools.org/coaching-applications. Application form can be emailed with resume & qualifications to: Dave Shaffer, Director of Athletics, email: DShaffer@lakeschools.org. Deadline is May 11.

Roethlisberger Softball Game

FINDLAY — Tickets for the Ben Roethlisberger Charity Foundation Game are on sale at Findlay High School. Cash sales will be offered in the foyer near the main gym and credit card sales will be handled in the athletic office. Please enter the rear north entrance and enter through the glass doorway. There will be a limit of 10 tickets per person. Tickets may be purchased for $10 each and the event will be held June 10 at Findlay High School.

Golf Leagues Seeks Members

ARLINGTON — The Sycamore Springs Men’s Tournament Club season is underway. New members can join any time. The league plays nine-hole events on Thursdays and 18-hole weekend events. Cost is $70. Call Sycamore Springs at 419-365-5109 or visit www.sycamorespringsgolf.com.

Upper Sandusky Seeks Coaches

UPPER SANDUSKY — Upper Sandusky High School has openings for JV and freshman boys basketball coaches, a JV volleyball coach and varsity girls tennis coach for the 2018-19 school year. If interested, contact Brad Ehrman at brad_e@usevs.org or 419-294-1788.

Leipsic Boosters Golf Scramble

LEIPSIC — The Leipsic Athletic Boosters golf outing will be Saturday, June 9 at 1 p.m. at Pike Run. Four-man scramble, supper included. Cost is $60 per golfer or $240 per team. Cash prizes, raffles and prizes. Contact Brent Newell at 419-308-1484 or brentnewell@hotmail.com for more information or to sign up.

BVC Alumni Basketball Tournament

McCOMB — The third annual Blanchard Valley Conference Alumni Basketball Tournament will be held June 2-3 at McComb High School. Anyone interested in participating should contact Nick Latta at (419) 293-3853 ext.330 or through email at lattan@mccombschool.org. Registration forms are available at mccomblocalschools.org and are due by May 18. Cost is $200 per team and all proceeds benefit the McComb athletic department.

Cheerleader Advisors Opening

NEW RIEGEL — New Riegel currently has openings for cheerleading advisors at the high school and junior high levels. Interested candidates should contact New Riegel Athletic Director Jamie Lininger at jlininger@newriegelschools.org.

College soccer coach needed

BLUFFTON–Bluffton University is searching for a new head coach for its men’s soccer program. Further inquiries can be directed to Bill Hanefeld at hanefeldb@bluffton.edu.

