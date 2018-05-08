Prep softball: Ledesma pitches Fostoria to victory

ROSSFORD — Fostoria’s softball team is getting it together.

Elisia Ledesma fired a five-hit, five-inning shutout as the Lady Red blanked Rossford 10-0 Tuesday in a Northern Buckeye Conference softball game. It was the second straight 10-0 win for Fostoria (8-13 overall, 4-8 NBC), which blanked Genoa on Friday.

Tyriana Settles homered, doubled and singled driving in three runs and Alex Talley homered with two singles and three RBIs to lead Fostoria at the plate.

Madison Schimming registered two singles for Rossford (1-13, 0-10).

Fostoria 003 34 — 10 9 0

Rossford 000 00 — 0 5 6

WP — Ledesma. LP — Swope. top hitters: (Fos) Settles HR, 2B, 1B, 3 RBI; Talley HR, 2-1B, 3 RBI. (Ross) Schimming 2-1B.

records: Fostoria 8-13 overall, 4-8 Northern Buckeye Conference; Rossford 1-13, 0-10.

HARDIN NORTHERN 9

ARCADIA 8

ARCADIA –Haylei Pees doubled, hit a home run and knocked in four runs to lead Hardin Northern to a 9-8 victory over Arcadia in a Division IV first-round district tournament game.

The eighth-seeded Polar Bears (9-13) advance to face No. 1 seed Carey (16-4) in a district quarterfinal at 5 p.m. Thursday at Carey.

Zoey Curtis singled, doubled twice and drove in two runs for Hardin Northern. Cassidy Deckling and Haylie Spearman added RBIs.

Breanna Reinhart singled, doubled and hit a home run for No. 7 seed Arcadia (9-14). Ivy Noel singled twice and doubled with an RBI.

Hardin Northern 402 300 0 — 9 12 5

Arcadia 102 012 2 — 8 12 2

WP — Alloway. LP — Renz. S — Stewart-Evans. TOP HITTERS: (HN) Robson 2-2B; Pees 2B, HR, 4 RBI; Curtis 2-1B, 2B, 2 RBI; Deckling 1B, RBI; Spearman 1B, RBI. (Arc) Reinhart 1B, 2B, HR, RBI; Noel 2-1B, 2B, RBI; Ward 1B, RBI; Rodriguez 2-1B; Renz 2-1B, RBI; Keefe 2B, RBI.

RECORDS: Hardin Northern 9-13, Arcadia 9-14.

VAN BUREN 6

NORTH BALTIMORE 4

VAN BUREN — Van Buren dug itself a 3-0 hole in the top of the first, then rallied for two runs in the first and three more in the second en route to a 6-4 win in a Blanchard Valley Conference softball game.

The loss eliminates North Baltimore (11-4, 6-2 BVC) from a share of the BVC title. Liberty-Benton (10-1 BVC) has already clinched a share, and Hopewell-Loudon (9-1 BVC) is still alive in the league race.

Raegan Miller was a triple shy of the cycle and had three RBIs for Van Buren (11-9, 8-3). Carrigan Stacy had a triple and an RBI, and Sarah Dishong settled in to pitch a complete game with two earned runs allowed.

Katelyn Weinandy and Simone Thompson each had two singles and an RBI for North Baltimore.

North Baltimore 300 000 1 — 4 7 2

Van Buren 230 010 x — 6 8 3

WP — Dishong. LP — Weinandy. TOP HITTERS: (NB) Weinandy 2-1B, RBI; Thompson 2-1B, RBI. (VB) Miller 1B, 2B, HR, 3 RBI; Stacy 1B, 3B, RBI.

RECORDS: North Baltimore 11-4 overall, 6-2 Blanchard Valley Conference; Van Buren 11-9, 8-3 BVC.

TIFFIN CALVERT 16

OTTAWA HILLS 3

TIFFIN — Tiffin Calvert took care of business in its tournament opener on Monday with a 16-3 rout of Ottawa Hills in five innings.

Calvert will play the district’s top seeded Old Fort at 5 p.m. on Thursday in the district quarterfinals.

Ashlee Shiley (2-1B, 2B) led the Senecas scoring by driving in a game-high six runs. Christina Park (2 RBI0 and Bria Coleman (RBI) both tallied four singles and Maddy Ball singled twice with an RBI for Calvert (4-9).

Enna McBride racked up three hits including a double to lead Ottawa Hills.

Ottawa Hills 000 30 — 3 7 2

Tiffin Calvert 246 4 — 16 18 0

WP — Park. LP — Summers. top hitters: (OH) McBride 2-1B, 2B; Richards 1B, RBI. (TC) Park 4-1B, 2 RBI; COleman 4-1B, RBI; Shiley 2-1B, 2B, 6 RBI; Ball 2-1B, RBI.

records: Tiffin Calvert 4-9.

EASTWOOD 11

ELMWOOD 6

BLOOMDALE — Eastwood moved to within a game of claiming at least a share of the Northern Buckeye Conference crown with an 11-6 win over Elmwood.

The Eagles improved to 20-0 overall and 11-0 in league play. Eastwood has a two-game lead on Elmwood (16-5 overall, 8-2 NBC) and Otsego (8-2 NBC) in the standings.

