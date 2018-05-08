Prep baseball: Chieftains roll past P-G in BVC play

PANDORA — Hopewell-Loudon got rolling early scoring nine of its 12 runs in the first two frames en route to a 12-4 win over Pandora-Gilboa in a Blanchard Valley Conference game.

Ethan Oswalt paced the Chieftains, who improved to 11-8 overall and 5-4 in the BVC, with a pair of hits and four RBIs. Cody Balliet and Gage Burns both singled, doubled and knocked in a run.

Zach Kreais, who singled twice out of the leadoff spot for H-L, earned the win after starting for two innings. Four pitchers combined to allow just two hits and no earned runs.

Chase Huffman singled and drove in a run to lead the Rockets (5-12, 3-8).

Hopewell-Loudon 540 021 0 — 12 12 3

Pandora-Gilboa 011 002 0 — 4 2 4

WP — Kreais. LP — Meyer. top hitters: (H-L) Oswalt 1B, 2B, 4 RBI; Burns & Balliet 1B, 2B, RBI; Nelson 2-1B, RBI. (P-G) Huffman 1B, RBI.

records: Hopewell-Loudon 11-8 overall, 5-4 Blanchard Valley Conference; Pandora-Gilboa 5-12, 3-8.

ROSSFORD 7

FOSTORIA 6

ROSSFORD — Rossford rallied to score a pair of runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to force extra innings before scoring the walkoff run in the ninth to edge Fostoria 7-6 in Northern Buckeye Conference action.

The Redmen, who fell to 2-20 overall and 1-11 in the NBC, were led by Devin Mauricio’s two doubles and two RBIs. Dylan Sheets, who allowed two hits in relief and took the loss, singled thrice out of the leadoff spot and Trey Groves (2-1B) drove in two runs.

Fostoria begins tournament play at 5 p.m. on Wednesday at Ada in a sectional opener.

Shane Pitzen, who allowed just two hits and one unearned run in four innings of relief, picked up the win for the Bulldogs. Dillon Prater singled twice and knocked in a pair of runs to pace the offense.

Fostoria 202 010 100 — 6 9 2

Rossford 021 100 201 — 7 10 5

WP — Pitzen. LP — Sheets. top hitters: (Fos) Sheets 3-1B; Mauricio 2-2B, 2 RBI; Groves 2-1B, 2 RBI; Garcia 1B, 2 RBI. (Ross) Prater 2-1B, 2 RBI; Ralph 2-1B, RBI; Perry 2-1B.

records: Fostoria 2-20 overall, 1-11 Northern Buckeye Conference; Rossford 9-7, 5-7.

EASTWOOD 12

ELMWOOD 1

BLOOMDALE — Tyler Haas picked up the win and helped his own cause with a double, two singles and four RBIs to lead Eastwood to a 12-1 win over Elmwood in Northern Buckeye Conference action.

Eastwood improved to 21-2 overall and 10-1 in the league while Elmwood slipped to 7-11 and 4-6.

Jake and Justin Pickerel both had a pair of singles and Tyler Schmeltz added a single and two RBIs for the Eagles.

Jonathan Duvall, Ricky Buckingham and Christian Aldaco all singled for Elmwood.

Eastwood 000 264 — 12 11 2

Elmwood 100 000 — 1 4 4

WP — Haas. LP — Minich. top hitters: (East) Haas 2-1B, 2B, 4 RBI; Ja. Pickerel 2-1B, RBI; Ju. Pickerel 2-1B; Schmeltz 1B 2 RBI. (Elm) Duvall 1B; Barton 1B; Buckingham 1B; Aldaco 1B.

records: Eastwood 21-2 overall, 10-1 Northern Buckeye Conference; Elmwood 7-11, 4-6.

