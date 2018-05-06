Prep sports: Old Fort has bats booming against Black Knights

VAN BUREN — Old Fort turned a close game into a rout with six seventh-inning runs to top Van Buren 12-4 in Saturday’s nightcap after an 11-0 win in the nonconference softball opener.

Sarah Hossler, who did not allow an earned run for the win, led the Stockaders’ offense with a pair of singles and a home run with two RBIs in Game 2. Whitney Bilger singled three times and drove in a run for Old Fort (12-5) and Makinsey Black singled twice with two RBIs.

MarcQue Harris had two singles and drove in a day-high five RBIs in the opener for Old Fort and Ashlyn Magers (1B, 2B) knocked in three runs.

Jessica Rinehart singled twice in the nightcap as the only Black Knights player with multiple hits in either game. Amanda Strapp singled and knocked in two runs for Van Buren (10-9).

First Game

Old Fort 004 430 0 — 11 12 3

Van Buren 000 000 0 — 0 4 3

WP — McCoy. LP — Dishong. top hitters: (OF) Harris 2-1B, 5 RBI; Magers 1B, 2B, 3 RBI; Hossler & McCoy 2B.

Second Game

Old Fort 100 230 6 — 12 13 4

Van Buren 000 400 0 — 4 7 3

WP — Hossler. LP — Strapp. top hitters: (OF) Hossler 2-1B, HR, 2 RBI; W. Bilger 3-1B, RBI; Black 2-1B, 2 RBI; Magers 2B, 2 RBI. (VB) Rinehart 2-1B; Strapp 1B, 2 RBI.

records: Old Fort 12-5, Van Buren 10-9.

HOPEWELL-LOUDON 21

PANDORA-GILBOA 0

PANDORA — Hannah Brickner and Abby Yarris combined on a five-inning no-hitter and nine of Hopewell-Loudon’s 19 hits went for extra bases as the Chieftains thumped Pandora-Gilboa 21-0 in Blanchard Valley Conference softball action Saturday.

Winning pitcher Brickner struck out three in three innings and Yarris finished with three strikeouts and two walks as Hopewell-Loudon improved to 17-4 overall and 9-1 in the BVC.

Freshman Brook Breidenbach (3 RBI) doubled twice, tripled for the Chieftains, while Nicole Colley (3 RBI) doubled, singled and Chelsey Depinet (2 RBI) collected two singles and a triple.

The Rockets fell to 0-15 overall and 0-9 in the BVC.

Hopewell-Loudon 708 51 — 21 19 2

Pandora-Gilboa 000 00 — 0 0 0

WP — Brickner. LP — McCoy. top hitters: (H-L) Falter & Coppus 1B, RBI; Depinet 2-1B, 3B, 2 RBI; Breidenbach 2-2B, 3B, 3 RBI; Krupp 2-1B; Brickner 3B, 3 RBI; Yarris 1B, 2 RBI; Colley 2B, 1B, 3 RBI; Coleman 2B, 1B, RBI; Steinmetz 2B, RBI; Kent 2B, 1B, 2 RBI.

records: Hopewell-Loudon 17-4, 9-1 Blanchard Valley Conference; Pandora-Gilboa 0-15, 0-9.

Prep Baseball

CARDINAL STRITCH 13

FOSTORIA 3

FOSTORIA — Cardinal Stritch outhit Fostoria 16-3 and nearly outscored the Redmen by the same margin in posting a 13-3 nonleague baseball victory Saturday.

Devin Mauricio had two of the three hits by the Redmen (2-19).

Paul Letz led the Cardinals with four hits while Ben Dunsmore tallied three hits and three RBIs.

Cardinal Stritch 001 417 — 13 16 2

Fostoria 002 010 — 3 3 6

WP — J. Dunsmore. LP — Sierra. top hitters: (CS) Latz 4-1B, RBI; Payeff 1B, RBI; Flowers 2B, RBI; B. Dunsmore 3-1B, 3 RBI; McCourt 2-1B. (Fos) Mauricio 2-1B.

records: Fostoria 2-19.

ELMWOOD 5

ARCADIA 4

BLOOMDALE — Konner Logston’s two-run single in the bottom of the seventh inning earned Elmwood a dramatic 5-4 nonleague baseball win over Arcadia on Saturday.

Elmwood’s Tyler St. Clair (2-2B) and Jonathan DuVall (1B, 2B) had two hits each.

Tristan Martinez had the lone hit but drove in three runs for Arcadia, which took a 4-3 lead with a three-run rally in the top of the seventh.

Arcadia 001 000 3 — 4 1 1

Elmwood 110 001 2 — 5 7 4

LP — Martinez (4-2). top hitters: (Arc) Martinez 1B, 3 RBI. (Elm) St. Clair 2-2B, RBI; DuVall 1B, 2B; Logston 1B, 2 RBI.

records: Arcadia 8-12.

LIMA CENT. CATH. 9

VAN BUREN 5

VAN BUREN — Lima Central Catholic doubled up Van Buren in the hits column and scored five runs late to beat the Black Knights 9-5 in nonleague baseball Saturday.

Shaun Thomas tallied four hits, inckuding a double, with a pair of runs batted in to lead the Thunderbirds.

Jaden Tabler’s single and double with an RBI paced Van Buren (14-5).

Lima Cent. Cath. 004 002 3 — 9 14 1

Van Buren 000 020 3 — 5 7 1

WP — Smith. LP — Garcia. top hitters: (LCC) Thomas 3-1B, 2B, 2 RBI; N. Stolly 2-1B, 2 RBI; Pignataro, Jennings & Riepenhoff 2-1B, RBI. (VB) Tabler 1B, 2B, RBI; Fleck, Warren, Whitticar & Jones 1B, RBI.

records: Van Buren 14-5.

PORT CLINTON 9

TIFFIN CALVERT 6

TIFFIN — Tiffin Calvert’s eight errors led to six unearned runs as Port Clinton picked up a 9-6 nonleague baseball win Saturday.

Devin Borer singled and drove in a pair of runs while Nolan Wuescher doubled, singled and tallied an RBI for the Senecas (5-11).

Carson Smith led Port Clinton with three singles and an RBI.

Port Clinton 610 200 0 — 9 9 1

Tiffin Calvert 000 220 2 — 6 7 8

WP — Rangel. LP — Gase. top hitters: (PC) Koskela 2-1B, RBI; Smith 3-1B, RBI; Martinez 1B, RBI. (TC) Kennedy 1B, RBI; Borer 1B, 2 RBI; Wuescher 2B, 1B, RBI.

records: Tiffin Calvert 5-11.

Old Fort girls seventh

FREMONT — Old Fort’s track and field teams garnered three second-place finishes as its girls and boys were seventh and eighth, respectively, at the Fremont Invitational on Saturday at Fremont Ross.

Jenna Clouse was runner-up in the girls 100 hurdles (16.49) as was Samantha Miller in the discus (113-10).

On the boys side, Old Fort’s 6,400 relay team of Devyn Smith, Mike Heilman, Robert Anstead and Jonathan Anstead were second (20:17.95).

Springfield narrowly edged host Fremont Ross 113-112 for the girls title while Bedford (Michigan) topped Ross 103-91 to win the boys championship.

Old Fort’s girls scored 36 points while its boys had 15.

Boys TEAM STANDINGS

1, Bedford (Michigan) 103. 2, Fremont Ross 91. 3, Tiffin Columbian 85. 4, Norwalk 76. 5, Springfield 73. 6, Toledo Bowsher 47. 7, Toledo Start 42. 8, Old Fort 15. 9, Toledo Scott 14. 10, Fremont St. Joseph 12.

HJ — 4 (tie), Salas (OF) 5-8. 6,400 RELAY — 2, Old Fort (D. Smith, Heilman, R. Anstead, J. Anstead) 20:17.95. 110 HH — 6, Wasserman (OF) 17.97. 1,600 — 6, D. Smith (OF) 4:54.15. 1,600 relay — 5, Old Fort (Steyer, Salas, J. Smith, D. Smith) 3:54.17.

Girls TEAM STANDINGS

1, Springfield 113. 2, Fremont Ross 112. 3, Tiffin Columbian 88½. 4, Norwalk 63. 5, Fremont St. Joseph 58. 6, Toledo Start 48. 7, Old Fort 36. 8, Toledo Bowsher 35½.

AREA GIRLS FINISHES

SHOT — 7, Miller (OF) 29-11¾. DISCUS — 2, Miller (OF) 113-10. 100 IH — 2, Clouse (OF) 16.49. 300 Lh — 3, Clouse (OF) 47.87. 800 — 4, Wilkinson (OF) 2:46.86. 200 — 3, Mathna (OF) 27.38. 1,600 relay — 4, Old Fort (Clouse, Mathna, Lehner, Wilkinson) 4:35.45.

Comments

comments