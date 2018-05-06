Monday’s scoreboard

PREP SOFTBALL

Monday’s District Games

Division I

MAUMEE DISTRICT

(13) Sylvania Northview at (12) Toledo Bowsher, 5 p.m.

Division IV

SHELBY DISTRICT

(10) Mansfield St. Peter’s at (8) South Central, 5

(9) Buckeye Central at (7) Norwalk St. Paul, 5

(6) Crestline at (5) Wynford, 5

ELIDA DISTRICT

(10) Pandora-Gilboa at (9) Ottoville, 5

(8) Kalida at (7) Continental, 5

WAPAKONETA DISTRICT

(10) St. Henry at (4) Marion Local, 5 p.m.

(9) Waynesfield-Goshen at (7) Ridgemont, 5 p.m.

(8) Lima Central Catholic at (6) Lima Perry, 5 p.m.

FINDLAY DISTRICT

(8) Hardin Northern at (7) Arcadia, 5

(11) Riverdale at (6) McComb, 5

(9) Cory-Rawson at (5) Arlington, 5

BRYAN DISTRICT

(11) Fayette at (9) Pettisville, 5

(10) Stryker at (8) North Central, 5

(7) Holgate at (5) Edon, 5

Tuesday’s District Games

Division II

GENOA DISTRICT

(12) Toledo Scott at (11) Toledo Woodward, 5 p.m.

(8) Toledo Central Catholic at (7) Lake, 5 p.m.

(10) Toledo Rogers at (5) Maumee, 5 p.m.

(9) Sandusky Perkins at (3) Wauseon, 5 p.m.

EDISON DISTRICT

(11) Mansfield at (7) Shelby, 5

(9) Lexington at (8) Vermilion, 5

(10) Norwalk at (6) Upper Sandusky, 5

UNOH DISTRICT

St. Marys Memorial at Lima Bath, 5

Kenton at Celina, 5

Elida at Lima Shawnee, 5

Division III

LIMA BATH DISTRICT

(3) Ottawa-Glandorf at (2) Allen East, 5

(5) Delphos Jefferson at (4) Paulding, 5

(7) Spencerville at (6) Bluffton, 5

(10) Hicksville at (9) Van Buren, 5

(13) Coldwater at (12) Convoy Crestview, 5

LEXINGTON DISTRICT

Plymouth at Edison, 5 p.m.

Fostoria at New London, 5 p.m.

Western Reserve at Bucyrus, 5 p.m.

Huron at Margaretta, 5 p.m.

MAUMEE DISTRICT

Delta vs. Rossford, 5

Genoa vs. Liberty Center, 5

Archbold vs. Montpelier, 5

Swanton vs. Woodmore, 5

Division IV

OAK HARBOR DISTRICT

(9) Ottawa Hills at (6) Tiffin Calvert, 5 p.m.

(11) Cardinal Stritch at (10) Fremont St. Joseph, 5 p.m.

(6) Toledo Christan at (5) Danbury, 5 p.m.

PREP BASEBALL

Monday’s District Games

Division I

TOLEDO DISTRICT

Toledo Bowsher at Toledo Waite, 5

BOWLING GREEN DISTRICT

(9) Lima Senior at (8) Fremont Ross, 5

Tuesday’s District Games

Division IV

COLDWATER DISTRICT

(12) Waynesfield-Goshen at (9) Delphos St. John’s, 5

(11) New Knoxville at (10) Marion Local, 5

(7) Delphos Jefferson at (6) Parkway, 5

(8) Allen East at (5) Convoy Crestview, 5

CLYDE DISTRICT

Danbury at Old Fort, 5

Toledo Emmanuel Christian at Toledo Christian, 5

Maumee Valley Country Day at Monroeville, 5

Tiffin Calvert at Fremont St. Joseph, 5

OTTAWA-GLANDORF DISTRICT

(9) Leipsic at (7) Fort Jennings, 5

(11) Holgate at (10) Continental, 5

(8) Patrick Henry at (6) Miller City, 5

BRYAN DISTRICT

(12) Fayette at (11) Pettisville, 5

(9) North Central at (8) Stryker, 5

(7) Montpelier at (6) Edon, 5

(10) Ayersville at (5) Edgerton, 5

FINDLAY DISTRICT

Vanlue at Upper Scioto Valley, 5

Arlington at Pandora-Gilboa, 5

Hardin Northern at New Riegel, 5

Cory-Rawson at Arcadia, 5

GALION DISTRICT

(11) Mansfield Christian at (10) Ridgemont, 5

(8) Lucas at (7) Mansfield St. Peter’s, 5

(9) Crestline at (6) Colonel Crawford, 5

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 25 9 .735 —

New York 24 10 .706 1

Toronto 19 16 .543 6½

Tampa Bay 15 17 .469 9

Baltimore 8 26 .235 17

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Cleveland 17 17 .500 —

Minnesota 13 17 .433 2

Detroit 14 19 .424 2½

Kansas City 11 23 .324 6

Chicago 9 23 .281 7

West Division

W L Pct GB

Los Angeles 21 13 .618 —

Houston 21 15 .583 1

Seattle 19 14 .576 1½

Oakland 18 16 .529 3

Texas 13 23 .361 9

Saturday’s Results

N.Y. Yankees 5, Cleveland 2

Detroit 3, Kansas City 2

Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 3

Minnesota 8, Chicago White Sox 4

Boston 6, Texas 5

Arizona 4, Houston 3

Oakland 2, Baltimore 0, 12 innings

Seattle 9, L.A. Angels 8, 11 innings

Sunday’s Results

N.Y. Yankees 7, Cleveland 4

Toronto 2, Tampa Bay 1

Minnesota 5, Chicago White Sox 3

Kansas City 4, Detroit 2

Boston 6, Texas 1

Oakland 2, Baltimore 1

Arizona 3, Houston 1

L.A. Angels 8, Seattle 2

Monday’s Games

Detroit (Fulmer 1-2) at Texas (Moore 1-4), 8:05

Minnesota (Romero 1-0) at St. Louis (Gant 1-0), 8:10

Houston (Keuchel 1-5) at Oakland (TBD), 10:05

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota at St. Louis, 1:15

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05

Kansas City at Baltimore, 7:05

Seattle at Toronto, 7:07

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 7:10

Cleveland at Milwaukee, 7:40

Detroit at Texas, 8:05

Pittsburgh at Chicago White Sox, 8:10

L.A. Angels at Colorado, 8:40

Houston at Oakland, 10:05

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Atlanta 19 14 .576 —

Philadelphia 18 15 .545 1

New York 17 15 .531 1½

Washington 18 17 .514 2

Miami 13 20 .394 6

Central Division

W L Pct GB

St. Louis 19 12 .613 —

Milwaukee 20 15 .571 1

Pittsburgh 19 16 .543 2

Chicago 16 14 .533 2½

Cincinnati 8 26 .235 12½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Arizona 23 11 .676 —

Colorado 20 15 .571 3½

San Francisco 19 15 .559 4

Los Angeles 15 19 .441 8

San Diego 13 22 .371 10½

Late games not included

Saturday’s Results

St. Louis 8, Chicago Cubs 6, 10 innings

Philadelphia 3, Washington 1

San Francisco 11, Atlanta 2

Colorado 2, N.Y. Mets 0

Miami 6, Cincinnati 0

Milwaukee 5, Pittsburgh 3

San Diego 7, L.A. Dodgers 4

Arizona 4, Houston 3

Sunday’s Results

Colorado 3, N.Y. Mets 2

San Francisco 4, Atlanta 3

Washington 5, Philadelphia 4

Pittsburgh 9, Milwaukee 0

Arizona 3, Houston 1

Miami 8, Cincinnati 5

San Diego 3, L.A. Dodgers 0

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, late

Monday’s Games

San Francisco (Samardzija 1-1) at Philadelphia (Eflin 0-0), 7:05

N.Y. Mets (Conlon 0-0) at Cincinnati (Bailey 0-4), 7:10

Miami (Garcia 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 2-2), 8:05

Minnesota (Romero 1-0) at St. Louis (Gant 1-0), 8:10

Washington (Strasburg 3-3) at San Diego (Ross 2-2), 10:10

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota at St. Louis, 1:15

San Francisco at Philadelphia, 7:05

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 7:10

N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 7:10

Cleveland at Milwaukee, 7:40

Miami at Chicago Cubs, 8:05

Pittsburgh at Chicago White Sox, 8:10

L.A. Angels at Colorado, 8:40

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10

Washington at San Diego, 10:10

Sunday’s Boxscores

Yankees 7, Indians 4

Cleveland New York

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Lindor ss 4 1 1 1 Gardner lf 4 1 1 1

Kipnis 2b 3 0 0 1 Judge rf 3 0 1 2

Jose.Rm 3b 3 0 0 0 Grgrius ss 3 0 0 0

Brntley lf 4 0 0 0 G.Sanch c 4 0 0 0

Encrnco dh 3 0 0 0 A.Hicks cf 4 1 2 0

Alonso 1b 3 0 1 0 N.Wlker 1b 2 2 1 1

R.Davis pr 0 1 0 0 Andujar 3b 4 0 0 0

E.Gnzal 1b 1 0 0 0 Austin dh 2 1 0 0

Gomes c 3 1 1 0 Stanton ph-dh 0 1 0 0

Naquin rf 3 1 1 1 G.Trres 2b 4 1 1 3

G.Allen cf 3 0 0 0

Totals 30 4 4 3 Totals 30 7 6 7

Cleveland 000″000″040 — 4

New York 000″000″034 — 7

E–Alonso (2). DP–Cleveland 1. LOB–Cleveland 2, New York 4. 2B–Lindor (10), Judge (9), A.Hicks (4), N.Walker (3). HR–G.Torres (2). SB–R.Davis (7). SF–Kipnis (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cleveland

Clevinger 7 1/3 1 2 2 4 10

Allen L,2-1 BS,1 2/3 4 3 3 1 0

Otero 1/3 1 2 2 1 0

New York

German 6 0 0 0 2 9

Betances 1 3 3 3 0 2

Holder 1 1 1 0 0 0

Shreve (W,2-0) 1 0 0 0 0 2

Betances pitched to 3 batters in the 8th C.Allen pitched to 2 batters in the 9th Umpires–Home, Lance Barrett. First, Lance Barksdale. Second, Tim Timmons. Third, Tony Randazzo. T–3:05. A–40,107 (54,251).

Royals 4, Tigers 2

Detroit Kansas City

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Martin cf 5 0 2 0 Mrrfeld 2b 4 2 2 0

J.Iglss ss 3 1 1 0 Soler rf 3 1 2 0

Cstllns ph 1 0 0 0 Mstakas 3b 3 1 1 3

V.Mrtin dh 4 0 1 0 S.Perez dh 3 0 1 1

Joh.Hck 1b 4 1 3 2 Cthbert 1b 3 0 0 0

J.Jones lf 4 0 0 0 Duda 1b 0 0 0 0

Goodrum 3b 3 0 0 0 Jay lf 3 0 0 0

D.Mchdo 2b 4 0 1 0 A.Almnt cf 3 0 0 0

Greiner c 4 0 1 0 A.Escbr ss 3 0 1 0

V.Reyes rf 4 0 1 0 Butera c 3 0 0 0

Totals 36 2 10 2 Totals 28 4 7 4

Detroit 000″100″010 — 2

Kansas City 103″000″00x — 4

DP–Detroit 2, Kansas City 1. LOB–Detroit 9, Kansas City 2. 2B–Martin (7), Merrifield (7), Moustakas (8). HR–Joh.Hicks (3). SB–Merrifield 3 (7), Soler (1). SF–Moustakas (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Detroit

Boyd (L,1-3) 7 6 4 4 1 5

Farmer 1 1 0 0 0 1

Kansas City

Junis (W,4-2) 7 8 2 2 1 8

Hill H,3 1/3 0 0 0 0 0

Keller H,3 2/3 1 0 0 1 0

Herrera (S,7-8) 1 1 0 0 0 0

Junis pitched to 1 batter in the 8th Umpires–Home, Jansen Visconti. First, Manny Gonzalez. Second, Jeff Nelson. Third, Laz Diaz. T–2:16. A–18,424 (37,903).

Marlins 8, Reds 5

Miami Cincinnati

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Ralmuto c 4 2 2 0 Peraza ss 5 1 1 0

Prado 3b 6 1 0 0 Winker lf 4 1 0 1

S.Cstro 2b 4 2 2 3 Votto 1b 5 1 4 4

Bri.And rf 3 2 0 0 Gennett 2b 4 0 1 0

Bour 1b 4 1 1 0 Suarez 3b 5 0 0 0

Tazawa p 0 0 0 0 Schbler rf 4 0 0 0

Ziegler p 0 0 0 0 Brnhart c 4 0 2 0

Maybin lf-cf 4 0 2 2 Fnnegan p 1 0 0 0

Brinson cf 3 0 0 1 Floro p 0 0 0 0

Wttgren p 0 0 0 0 D.Hrnnd p 0 0 0 0

Detrich ph 1 0 0 0 Duvall ph 1 0 0 0

Gerrero p 0 0 0 0 Shcklfr p 0 0 0 0

Brrclgh p 0 0 0 0 Garrett p 0 0 0 0

Rojas ph-1b 1 0 1 1 Brice p 0 0 0 0

Y.Rvera ss 3 0 1 0 Msoraco ph 1 0 0 0

Straily p 2 0 1 0 W.Prlta p 0 0 0 0

Shuck lf 3 0 0 1 Hmilton cf 2 2 1 0

Totals 38 8 10 8 Totals 36 5 9 5

Miami 410″000″102 — 8

Cincinnati 002″000″102 — 5

E–Gennett (5), Suarez (2), Y.Rivera 2 (2). LOB–Miami 12, Cincinnati 10. 2B–Realmuto (2), Maybin (7), Peraza (8), Votto (5), Gennett (8), Hamilton (3). HR–Votto (5). SF–S.Castro (4). S–Floro (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Miami

Straily 4 3 2 2 4 2

Wittgren (W,1-0) 2 1 0 0 0 4

Guerrero 1 2 1 1 0 1

Barraclough H,2 1 1 0 0 0 0

Tazawa 1/3 2 2 2 1 0

Ziegler (S,4-4) 2/3 0 0 0 0 1

Cincinnati

Finnegan (L,0-3) 3 1/3 4 5 5 3 2

Floro 2/3 1 0 0 0 1

Hernandez 2 0 0 0 1 4

Shackelford 1/3 2 1 1 1 1

Garrett 2/3 0 0 0 1 2

Brice 1 0 0 0 0 2

Peralta 1 3 2 2 1 1

HBP–by Hernandez (Maybin). Umpires–Home, Mark Carlson. First, Brian Knight. Second, Gerry Davis. Third, Pat Hoberg. T–3:36. A–19,800 (42,319).

Saturday’s Boxscores

Yankees 5, Indians 2

Cleveland New York

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Lindor ss 3 1 1 1 Gardner lf 3 0 1 2

Kipnis 2b 4 0 0 0 Judge dh 4 0 0 0

Jose.Rm 3b 4 1 1 0 A.Hicks cf 4 0 1 0

Brntley lf 3 0 0 0 Stanton rf 4 0 0 0

Encrnco dh 4 0 1 1 N.Wlker 1b 3 1 0 0

Alonso 1b 4 0 0 0 Andujar 3b 2 1 0 0

Naquin rf-cf 4 0 1 0 G.Trres 2b 3 1 1 0

R.Perez c 3 0 0 0 Au.Rmne c 2 2 1 1

Zimmer cf 3 0 1 0 Trreyes ss 3 0 0 1

Guyer rf 0 0 0 0

Totals 32 2 5 2 Totals 28 5 4 4

Cleveland 000″011″000 — 2

New York 000″040″10x — 5

E–Lindor 2 (7). LOB–Cleveland 5, New York 3. 2B–Jose.Ramirez (9), Encarnacion (2), Zimmer (5), Au.Romine (3). HR–Lindor (8). SF–Gardner (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cleveland

Bauer (L,2-3) 6 2 4 2 3 8

Taylor 2 2 1 1 0 3

New York

Gray (W,2-2) 6 4 2 2 2 7

Green H,3 2 0 0 0 0 4

Robertson (S,1-3) 1 1 0 0 0 2

Umpires–Home, Tony Randazzo. First, Lance Barrett. Second, Lance Barksdale. Third, Tim Timmons. T–2:31. A–43,075 (54,251).

Tigers 3, Royals 2

Detroit Kansas City

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Martin cf 4 1 2 0 Jay dh 4 0 1 0

Cndlrio 3b 4 0 0 0 Soler rf 4 0 0 0

Cstllns rf 5 1 3 1 Mstakas 3b 3 0 0 0

V.Mrtin dh 4 1 2 1 S.Perez c 4 0 0 0

J.Jones lf 4 0 0 0 Duda 1b 4 1 2 0

Joh.Hck 1b 4 0 1 1 A.Almnt cf 4 1 1 1

J.McCnn c 4 0 2 0 A.Grdon lf 4 0 0 0

J.Iglss ss 4 0 1 0 A.Escbr ss 3 0 0 0

D.Mchdo 2b 4 0 1 0 Goins 2b 4 0 1 0

Totals 37 3 12 3 Totals 34 2 5 1

Detroit 300″000″000 — 3

Kansas City 000″001″001 — 2

E–Martin (1), Joh.Hicks (3). DP–Kansas City 2. LOB–Detroit 10, Kansas City 8. 2B–Martin (6), Castellanos 2 (9), V.Martinez (6), Joh.Hicks (4), Duda 2 (3). 3B–Castellanos (3). HR–A.Almonte (3). CS–Martin (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Detroit

Zimmermann (W,2-0) 5 2 0 0 3 5

Hardy H,1 1 1 1 1 0 0

Wilson H,5 1 1/3 0 0 0 0 1

Stumpf H,5 1/3 0 0 0 0 1

Jimenez H,5 1/3 0 0 0 0 0

Greene (S,6-8) 1 2 1 0 0 3

Kansas City

Hammel (L,0-4) 6 2/3 10 3 3 1 5

Flynn 1/3 0 0 0 1 0

Keller 1 1 0 0 0 0

Adam 1 1 0 0 1 1

Umpires–Home, Laz Diaz. First, Jansen Visconti. Second, Manny Gonzalez. Third, Jeff Nelson. T–3:06. A–20,708 (37,903).

Marlins 6, Reds 0

Miami Cincinnati

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Ralmuto c 3 1 0 0 Winker rf 3 0 0 0

Prado 3b 4 1 1 0 Peraza ss 4 0 1 0

S.Cstro 2b 4 2 2 3 Votto 1b 4 0 2 0

Bour 1b 3 1 1 1 Suarez 3b 4 0 0 0

Stcknrd p 0 0 0 0 Duvall lf 3 0 0 0

Maybin ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Gennett 2b 3 0 0 0

Bri.And rf 4 0 1 2 Schbler cf 3 0 1 0

Y.Rvera ss 0 0 0 0 Msoraco c 2 0 0 0

Detrich lf-1b 4 0 1 0 Mahle p 1 0 0 0

Brrclgh p 0 0 0 0 Blndino ph 1 0 0 0

Ziegler p 0 0 0 0 Brice p 0 0 0 0

Brinson cf 4 0 0 0 Floro p 0 0 0 0

Rojas ss-1b 4 0 1 0 R.Hrrra ph 1 0 0 0

Cal.Smt p 1 0 0 0 Shcklfr p 0 0 0 0

Shuck lf-rf 2 1 1 0

Totals 34 6 8 6 Totals 29 0 4 0

Miami 200″001″030 — 6

Cincinnati 000″000″000 — 0

E–Peraza (3), Prado (1), S.Castro (3). DP–Miami 4. LOB–Miami 3, Cincinnati 4. 2B–S.Castro (7), Votto (4). HR–S.Castro (1), Bour (6). S–Cal.Smith (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Miami

Smith (W,2-3) 5 2/3 3 0 0 1 7

Steckenrider H,6 1 1/3 0 0 0 0 1

Barraclough 1 0 0 0 1 1

Ziegler 1 1 0 0 0 1

Cincinnati

Mahle (L,2-4) 6 5 3 3 0 4

Brice 1 1/3 2 3 3 0 2

Floro 2/3 1 0 0 0 0

Shackelford 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP–by Brice (Realmuto). Umpires–Home, Pat Hoberg. First, Mark Carlson. Second, Brian Knight. Third, Gerry Davis. T–2:40. A–19,609 (42,319).

Major League Leaders

American League

BATTING–Betts, Boston, .355; Lowrie, Oakland, .353; Simmons, Los Angeles, .350; Martinez, Boston, .349; Machado, Baltimore, .346; Gordon, Seattle, .343; Trout, Los Angeles, .336; Smith, Tampa Bay, .330; Brantley, Cleveland, .323; Cabrera, Detroit, .323.

RUNS–Betts, Boston, 36; Trout, Los Angeles, 29; Springer, Houston, 28; Gregorius, New York, 27; Judge, New York, 26; Lindor, Cleveland, 26; Gardner, New York, 25; Semien, Oakland, 25; Stanton, New York, 24; 2 tied at 23.

RBI–Lowrie, Oakland, 31; Gregorius, New York, 30; KDavis, Oakland, 29; GSanchez, New York, 28; Haniger, Seattle, 27; Machado, Baltimore, 27; Martinez, Boston, 27; Betts, Boston, 26; Correa, Houston, 25; 5 tied at 24.

HITS–Lowrie, Oakland, 48; Altuve, Houston, 46; Gordon, Seattle, 46; Machado, Baltimore, 45; Martinez, Boston, 44; Pillar, Toronto, 42; Simmons, Los Angeles, 42; Trout, Los Angeles, 42; Castellanos, Detroit, 41; Lindor, Cleveland, 41.

DOUBLES–Escobar, Minnesota, 15; Pillar, Toronto, 15; Andujar, New York, 12; Betts, Boston, 12; Correa, Houston, 12; Bogaerts, Boston, 10; Candelario, Detroit, 10; Gregorius, New York, 10; Lindor, Cleveland, 10; Segura, Seattle, 10.

TRIPLES–Benintendi, Boston, 3; Candelario, Detroit, 3; Castellanos, Detroit, 3; Chapman, Oakland, 3; YSanchez, Chicago, 3; 10 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS–Betts, Boston, 13; Gallo, Texas, 12; Trout, Los Angeles, 12; Gregorius, New York, 10; Haniger, Seattle, 10; 7 tied at 9.

STOLEN BASES–Gordon, Seattle, 14; Anderson, Chicago, 10; Smith, Tampa Bay, 8; RDavis, Cleveland, 7; Merrifield, Kansas City, 7; DeShields, Texas, 6; Garcia, Chicago, 6; Pillar, Toronto, 6; Trout, Los Angeles, 6; 5 tied at 5.

PITCHING–Kluber, Cleveland, 5-1; Porcello, Boston, 5-0; Severino, New York, 5-1; 13 tied at 4.

ERA–Verlander, Houston, 1.17; Cole, Houston, 1.42; Manaea, Oakland, 1.63; Sale, Boston, 2.02; Severino, New York, 2.11; Porcello, Boston, 2.14; Morton, Houston, 2.16; Kluber, Cleveland, 2.41; Lopez, Chicago, 2.43; Bauer, Cleveland, 2.53.

STRIKEOUTS–Cole, Houston, 77; Verlander, Houston, 70; Sale, Boston, 63; Paxton, Seattle, 60; Bauer, Cleveland, 54; Happ, Toronto, 53; Kluber, Cleveland, 53; Hamels, Texas, 52; Severino, New York, 52; McCullers, Houston, 49.

National League

BATTING–Markakis, Atlanta, .344; Cabrera, New York, .333; Herrera, Philadelphia, .333; Kemp, Los Angeles, .333; Pham, St. Louis, .327; Arenado, Colorado, .315; Castro, Miami, .315; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, .315; Flaherty, Atlanta, .310; Freeman, Atlanta, .307.

RUNS–Albies, Atlanta, 33; Harper, Washington, 29; Blackmon, Colorado, 28; Freeman, Atlanta, 24; Marte, Pittsburgh, 24; Pham, St. Louis, 24; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 24; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 23; 5 tied at 22.

RBI–Pollock, Arizona, 29; Baez, Chicago, 28; Harper, Washington, 28; Cespedes, New York, 26; Franco, Philadelphia, 26; Freeman, Atlanta, 25; Markakis, Atlanta, 25; Albies, Atlanta, 24; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, 24; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 23.

HITS–Markakis, Atlanta, 45; Albies, Atlanta, 41; Cabrera, New York, 41; Herrera, Philadelphia, 40; Castro, Miami, 39; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, 39; Freeman, Atlanta, 39; Peraza, Cincinnati, 39; 3 tied at 38.

DOUBLES–Albies, Atlanta, 13; Freeman, Atlanta, 12; Hosmer, San Diego, 11; Kendrick, Washington, 11; Cabrera, New York, 10; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, 10; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 10; Mercer, Pittsburgh, 10; 11 tied at 9.

TRIPLES–Marte, Pittsburgh, 4; Baez, Chicago, 3; Pollock, Arizona, 3; 15 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS–Harper, Washington, 12; Blackmon, Colorado, 11; Albies, Atlanta, 10; Pollock, Arizona, 10; Villanueva, San Diego, 9; Adams, Washington, 8; Arenado, Colorado, 8; Baez, Chicago, 8; 6 tied at 7.

STOLEN BASES–Inciarte, Atlanta, 13; Turner, Washington, 12; MTaylor, Washington, 10; Cain, Milwaukee, 8; Marte, Pittsburgh, 8; Pollock, Arizona, 8; Pham, St. Louis, 7; Story, Colorado, 7; Villar, Milwaukee, 6; 4 tied at 5.

PITCHING–Scherzer, Washington, 6-1; 10 tied at 4.

ERA–Garcia, Miami, 1.09; Martinez, St. Louis, 1.40; Scherzer, Washington, 1.74; deGrom, New York, 1.87; Bettis, Colorado, 2.05; Corbin, Arizona, 2.15; Nola, Philadelphia, 2.17; Gonzalez, Washington, 2.33; Williams, Pittsburgh, 2.63; Mikolas, St. Louis, 2.70.

STRIKEOUTS–Scherzer, Washington, 80; Corbin, Arizona, 60; Strasburg, Washington, 54; Syndergaard, New York, 54; deGrom, New York, 54; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 48; Smith, Miami, 48; Greinke, Arizona, 47; Martinez, St. Louis, 45; Ray, Arizona, 45.

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA Playoffs

Conference Semifinals

Best-of-7

Monday’s RESULT

Boston 117, Philadelphia 101

Tuesday’s RESULTS

Cleveland 113, Toronto 112, OT

Golden State 121, New Orleans 116

Wednesday’s RESULT

Utah 116, Houston 108

Thursday’s RESULTS

Cleveland 128, Toronto 110

Boston 108, Philadelphia 103

Friday’s RESULTS

New Orleans 119, Golden State 100

Houston 113, Utah 92

Saturday’s RESULTS

Boston 101, Philadelphia 98, OT, Boston leads series 3-0

Cleveland 105, Toronto 103, Cleveland leads series 3-0

Sunday’s RESULTS

Golden State 118, New Orleans 92, Golden State leads series 3-1

Houston 100, Utah 87, Houston leads series 3-1

Monday’s GAMES

Boston at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s GAMES

Utah at Houston, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s GAMES

x-Cleveland at Toronto, TBD

x-Philadelphia at Boston, TBD

Thursday, May 10

x-Golden State at New Orleans, TBD

x-Houston at Utah, TBD

Friday, May 11

x-Toronto at Cleveland, TBD

x-Boston at Philadelphia, TBD

Sunday, May 13

x-Cleveland at Toronto, TBD

x-Philadelphia at Boston, TBD

Monday, May 14

x-New Orleans at Golden State, TBD

x-Utah at Houston, TBD

x-if necessary

PRO HOCKEY

NHL Playoffs

Conference Semifinals

Best-of-7

Monday’s RESULTS

Tampa Bay 4, Boston 2

Vegas 4, San Jose 3, OT

Tuesday’s RESULTS

Washington 4, Pittsburgh 3

Winnipeg 7, Nashville 4

Wednesday’s RESULTS

Tampa Bay 4, Boston 1

San Jose 4, Vegas 0

Thursday’s RESULTS

Pittsburgh 3, Washington 1

Nashville 2, Winnipeg 1

Friday’s RESULTS

Tampa Bay 4, Boston 3

Vegas 5, San Jose 3

SaturdaY’S RESULTS

Washington 6, Pittsburgh 3, Washington leads series 3-2

Winnipeg 6, Nashville 2, Winnipeg leads series 3-2

SundaY’S RESULTS

Tampa Bay 3, Boston 1, Tampa Bay wins series 4-1

Vegas 3, San Jose 0, Vegas wins series 4-2

Monday’s GAMES

Washington at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Winnipeg, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s GAmES

x-Pittsburgh at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 10

x-Winnipeg at Nashville, 8 p.m.

x-if necessary

PRO SOCCER

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Atlanta United FC 7 1 1 22 23 10

New York City FC 6 2 2 20 19 14

Orlando City 6 2 1 19 19 14

New York 5 3 0 15 21 10

Columbus 4 3 3 15 13 10

New England 4 3 2 14 15 12

Montreal 3 6 0 9 14 23

Chicago 2 4 2 8 12 14

Philadelphia 2 4 2 8 6 13

Toronto FC 2 4 1 7 9 13

D.C. United 1 4 2 5 8 13

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Sporting Kansas City 6 2 2 20 21 12

Los Angeles FC 5 2 1 16 18 14

Vancouver 4 5 1 13 10 18

FC Dallas 3 1 4 13 11 7

Minnesota United 4 5 0 12 12 16

Houston 3 3 2 11 18 13

Portland 3 3 2 11 13 14

LA Galaxy 3 5 1 10 12 16

Real Salt Lake 3 5 1 10 10 19

Colorado 2 4 2 8 10 11

San Jose 1 5 2 5 12 16

Seattle 1 4 2 5 5 9

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Friday’s REsult

Toronto FC 3, Philadelphia 0

Saturday’s Results

Montreal 4, New England 2

New York 4, New York City FC 0

Minnesota United 1, Vancouver 0

FC Dallas 1, Los Angeles FC 1, tie

Columbus 0, Seattle 0, tie

Atlanta United FC 2, Chicago 1

Houston 3, LA Galaxy 2

Sporting Kansas City 1, Colorado 0

Portland 1, San Jose 0

Sunday’s result

Orlando City 3, Real Salt Lake 1

Wednesday’s games

Philadelphia at Columbus, 7:30

Seattle at Toronto FC, 7:30

Sporting Kansas City at Atlanta United FC, 7:30

Montreal at Chicago, 8:30

Minnesota United at Los Angeles FC, 10

Friday’s game

Houston at Vancouver, 10:30

Saturday’s games

San Jose at Minnesota United, 2

Philadelphia at Montreal, 3

LA Galaxy at FC Dallas, 3:30

Chicago at Columbus, 7:30

Toronto FC at New England, 7:30

D.C. United at Real Salt Lake, 9

New York at Colorado, 9

Sunday’s games

Seattle at Portland, 4

Atlanta United FC at Orlando City, 6

New York City FC at Los Angeles FC, 8:30

PRO GOLF

PGA Tour

Wells Fargo

Final Results

Jason Day (500), $1,386,000 69-67-67-69–272 -12

Nick Watney (245), $677,600 72-67-66-69–274 -10

Aaron Wise (245), $677,600 68-68-70-68–274 -10

Bryson DeChambeau (135), $369,600 75-65-66-70–276 -8

Paul Casey (100), $281,050 69-68-69-71–277 -7

Phil Mickelson (100), $281,050 72-72-64-69–277 -7

Peter Uihlein (100), $281,050 72-72-62-71–277 -7

Patrick Reed (85), $238,700 71-71-67-69–278 -6

Emiliano Grillo (73), $200,200 68-71-71-69–279 -5

Luke List (73), $200,200 70-72-67-70–279 -5

Sam Saunders (73), $200,200 70-69-68-72–279 -5

Charl Schwartzel (73), $200,200 70-67-70-72–279 -5

Talor Gooch (57), $148,867 71-72-66-71–280 -4

Kyle Stanley (57), $148,867 67-72-71-70–280 -4

Johnson Wagner (57), $148,867 67-71-69-73–280 -4

Joel Dahmen (49), $115,500 70-71-70-70–281 -3

Chesson Hadley (49), $115,500 70-74-66-71–281 -3

Adam Hadwin (49), $115,500 73-71-65-72–281 -3

Rory McIlroy (49), $115,500 68-76-66-71–281 -3

Francesco Molinari (49), $115,500 70-72-68-71–281 -3

Greg Chalmers (38), $77,000 71-70-70-71–282 -2

Tony Finau (38), $77,000 69-76-71-66–282 -2

Rickie Fowler (38), $77,000 72-69-68-73–282 -2

Charles Howell III (38), $77,000 71-68-71-72–282 -2

Webb Simpson (38), $77,000 72-70-71-69–282 -2

Justin Thomas (38), $77,000 73-69-70-70–282 -2

Jonas Blixt (28), $52,360 71-71-69-72–283 -1

Alex Cejka (28), $52,360 70-71-71-71–283 -1

Graeme McDowell (28), $52,360 71-73-67-72–283 -1

Ted Potter, Jr. (28), $52,360 72-71-69-71–283 -1

Seamus Power (28), $52,360 74-71-68-70–283 -1

Rory Sabbatini (28), $52,360 71-71-73-68–283 -1

Cameron Tringale (28), $52,360 70-70-70-73–283 -1

Austin Cook (19), $37,249 71-72-69-72–284 E

Beau Hossler (19), $37,249 68-76-69-71–284 E

Tom Lovelady (19), $37,249 68-76-72-68–284 E

Shane Lowry (19), $37,249 74-70-71-69–284 E

Peter Malnati (19), $37,249 67-68-75-74–284 E

Keith Mitchell (19), $37,249 67-74-75-68–284 E

Patrick Rodgers (19), $37,249 71-73-72-68–284 E

Ollie Schniederjans (19), $37,249 68-73-73-70–284 E

Jhonattan Vegas (10), $22,389 70-74-72-69–285 +1

Corey Conners (10), $22,389 75-69-69-72–285 +1

Jason Dufner (10), $22,389 68-72-73-72–285 +1

Tyrrell Hatton (10), $22,389 67-73-72-73–285 +1

J.B. Holmes (10), $22,389 71-73-69-72–285 +1

Martin Kaymer (10), $22,389 73-67-73-72–285 +1

Brooks Koepka (10), $22,389 72-72-71-70–285 +1

Troy Merritt (10), $22,389 72-69-70-74–285 +1

John Peterson (10), $22,389 65-77-72-71–285 +1

Shawn Stefani (10), $22,389 71-69-73-72–285 +1

Robert Streb (10), $22,389 73-72-69-71–285 +1

Vaughn Taylor (10), $22,389 74-68-71-72–285 +1

Michael Thompson (10), $22,389 68-73-69-75–285 +1

Daniel Berger (6), $17,479 73-69-69-75–286 +2

Sam Burns, $17,479 69-70-73-74–286 +2

Harold Varner III (6), $17,479 72-72-68-74–286 +2

Tiger Woods (6), $17,479 71-73-68-74–286 +2

Martin Flores (5), $16,863 72-73-71-71–287 +3

Mackenzie Hughes (5), $16,863 71-73-70-73–287 +3

Grayson Murray (5), $16,863 73-71-71-72–287 +3

T.J. Vogel, $16,863 69-75-71-72–287 +3

Byeong Hun An (4), $16,247 73-70-70-75–288 +4

Ross Fisher (4), $16,247 69-73-71-75–288 +4

Brandon Harkins (4), $16,247 73-71-68-76–288 +4

Sean O’Hair (4), $16,247 72-70-72-74–288 +4

Blayne Barber (3), $15,708 71-73-70-75–289 +5

Bud Cauley (3), $15,708 69-76-71-73–289 +5

Chris Stroud (3), $15,708 73-72-71-73–289 +5

Jonathan Randolph (3), $15,323 74-69-72-75–290 +6

Xinjun Zhang (3), $15,323 71-69-74-76–290 +6

Stewart Cink (3), $15,015 71-72-72-76–291 +7

Xander Schauffele (3), $15,015 74-71-71-75–291 +7

Brian Harman (3), $14,784 72-73-68-81–294 +10

Brice Garnett (3), $14,630 71-72-73-88–304 +20

Made cut; did not finish

Keegan Bradley (2), $14,168 68-77-72–217 +4

Tom Hoge (2), $14,168 73-72-72–217 +4

Hideki Matsuyama (2), $14,168 77-68-72–217 +4

C.T. Pan (2), $14,168 73-70-74–217 +4

Adam Scott (2), $14,168 75-70-72–217 +4

Billy Hurley III (2), $13,706 71-74-73–218 +5

Andrew Putnam (2), $13,475 74-71-74–219 +6

Tyrone Van Aswegen (2), $13,475 72-73-74–219 +6

Ryan Blaum (1), $13,013 75-70-75–220 +7

Tyler Duncan (1), $13,013 73-72-75–220 +7

Fabian Gomez (1), $13,013 71-74-75–220 +7

J.J. Henry (1), $13,013 73-72-75–220 +7

Champions Tour

Insperity Invitational

Final Results

Bernhard Langer, $330,000 63-72-70–205 -11

Paul Goydos, $161,333 70-68-68–206 -10

Bart Bryant, $161,333 70-67-69–206 -10

Jeff Maggert, $161,333 66-71-69–206 -10

David Frost, $80,960 68-72-67–207 -9

Brandt Jobe, $80,960 69-70-68–207 -9

Tom Lehman, $80,960 67-72-68–207 -9

Tom Pernice Jr., $80,960 68-68-71–207 -9

Kenny Perry, $80,960 73-65-69–207 -9

Joe Durant, $45,886 68-70-70–208 -8

Kevin Sutherland, $45,886 70-69-69–208 -8

David Toms, $45,886 70-71-67–208 -8

Mark Calcavecchia, $45,886 67-69-72–208 -8

Russ Cochran, $45,886 68-70-70–208 -8

Scott Dunlap, $45,886 66-70-72–208 -8

Miguel Angel Jimenez, $45,886 67-69-72–208 -8

Gary Hallberg, $33,073 70-72-67–209 -7

Lee Janzen, $33,073 72-66-71–209 -7

Jerry Kelly, $33,073 69-72-68–209 -7

Marco Dawson, $26,510 69-70-71–210 -6

Clark Dennis, $26,510 73-68-69–210 -6

Corey Pavin, $26,510 70-68-72–210 -6

Duffy Waldorf, $26,510 70-71-69–210 -6

Glen Day, $19,238 70-71-70–211 -5

Doug Garwood, $19,238 67-75-69–211 -5

John Huston, $19,238 72-69-70–211 -5

Billy Mayfair, $19,238 72-69-70–211 -5

Steve Pate, $19,238 69-71-71–211 -5

Jerry Smith, $19,238 72-70-69–211 -5

Kirk Triplett, $19,238 69-73-69–211 -5

Sandy Lyle, $19,238 67-72-72–211 -5

Colin Montgomerie, $19,238 68-72-71–211 -5

Tommy Armour III, $14,520 70-71-71–212 -4

Paul Broadhurst, $14,520 70-71-71–212 -4

Scott McCarron, $14,520 67-76-69–212 -4

Woody Austin, $12,375 69-72-72–213 -3

Olin Browne, $12,375 70-68-75–213 -3

Dan Forsman, $12,375 70-72-71–213 -3

Wes Short, Jr., $12,375 72-68-73–213 -3

Tom Byrum, $10,340 71-70-73–214 -2

Carlos Franco, $10,340 70-72-72–214 -2

Mark O’Meara, $10,340 70-73-71–214 -2

Scott Parel, $10,340 68-74-72–214 -2

Esteban Toledo, $10,340 72-70-72–214 -2

Jay Don Blake, $8,140 70-74-71–215 -1

Michael Bradley, $8,140 68-73-74–215 -1

Todd Hamilton, $8,140 70-69-76–215 -1

Rocco Mediate, $8,140 70-74-71–215 -1

Jesper Parnevik, $8,140 69-72-74–215 -1

Mark Brooks, $6,380 72-77-67–216 E

Mike Goodes, $6,380 68-70-78–216 E

Gene Sauers, $6,380 70-78-68–216 E

Barry Lane, $5,390 73-72-72–217 +1

Paul McGinley, $5,390 73-74-70–217 +1

Len Mattiace, $4,840 71-77-70–218 +2

Fran Quinn, $4,840 73-75-70–218 +2

Scott Verplank, $4,840 69-74-75–218 +2

Stephen Ames, $3,960 75-74-70–219 +3

Bob Gilder, $3,960 73-75-71–219 +3

Tom Kite, $3,960 71-73-75–219 +3

Jeff Sluman, $3,960 74-72-73–219 +3

Willie Wood, $3,960 70-71-78–219 +3

Billy Andrade, $3,080 73-75-72–220 +4

Brad Burns, $3,080 71-78-71–220 +4

Jay Haas, $3,080 68-74-78–220 +4

Michael Allen, $2,420 70-71-81–222 +6

Blaine McCallister, $2,420 71-77-74–222 +6

Ian Woosnam, $2,420 71-77-74–222 +6

Brian Henninger, $2,002 76-78-70–224 +8

Joey Sindelar, $2,002 74-78-72–224 +8

David McKenzie, $1,738 75-73-77–225 +9

Tom Purtzer, $1,738 75-74-76–225 +9

John Harris, $1,540 73-83-75–231 +15

Jim Thorpe, $1,452 79-80-82–241 +25

LPGA Tour

Texas Classic

Final Results

Sung Hyun Park, $195,000 65-66–131 -11

Lindy Duncan, $118,649 68-64–132 -10

Yu Liu, $86,072 67-66–133 -9

Ariya Jutanugarn, $60,088 68-66–134 -8

Sei Young Kim, $60,088 67-67–134 -8

Aditi Ashok, $40,275 69-66–135 -7

Jenny Shin, $40,275 65-70–135 -7

Mi Hyang Lee, $27,933 70-66–136 -6

Lydia Ko, $27,933 69-67–136 -6

Jackie Stoelting, $27,933 69-67–136 -6

Jin Young Ko, $27,933 67-69–136 -6

Brittany Lincicome, $19,098 71-66–137 -5

Jacqui Concolino, $19,098 70-67–137 -5

Celine Boutier, $19,098 70-67–137 -5

Mo Martin, $19,098 67-70–137 -5

In Gee Chun, $19,098 67-70–137 -5

Nicole Broch Larsen, $19,098 67-70–137 -5

Jane Park, $19,098 67-70–137 -5

Benyapa Niphatsophon, $14,681 70-68–138 -4

Gaby Lopez, $14,681 68-70–138 -4

Minjee Lee, $14,681 68-70–138 -4

Katie Burnett, $14,681 67-71–138 -4

Candie Kung, $11,527 73-66–139 -3

Brooke M. Henderson, $11,527 71-68–139 -3

Anna Nordqvist, $11,527 71-68–139 -3

Katherine Kirk, $11,527 70-69–139 -3

Ally McDonald, $11,527 70-69–139 -3

Ayako Uehara, $11,527 70-69–139 -3

Paula Creamer, $11,527 69-70–139 -3

Emily K. Pedersen, $11,527 69-70–139 -3

Moriya Jutanugarn, $11,527 66-73–139 -3

Cydney Clanton, $7,294 73-67–140 -2

Camilla Lennarth, $7,294 71-69–140 -2

Maddie McCrary, $7,294 71-69–140 -2

Pannarat Thanapolboonyaras, $7,294 71-69–140 -2

Tiffany Joh, $7,294 70-70–140 -2

Mariah Stackhouse, $7,294 69-71–140 -2

Perrine Delacour, $7,294 69-71–140 -2

Jaye Marie Green, $7,294 69-71–140 -2

Daniela Darquea, $7,294 69-71–140 -2

Laetitia Beck, $7,294 69-71–140 -2

Hee Young Park, $7,294 68-72–140 -2

Su Oh, $7,294 68-72–140 -2

P.K. Kongkraphan, $7,294 67-73–140 -2

Olafia Kristinsdottir, $7,294 66-74–140 -2

Samantha Troyanovich, $4,476 73-68–141 -1

Hannah Green, $4,476 72-69–141 -1

Wei-Ling Hsu, $4,476 72-69–141 -1

Brittany Altomare, $4,476 72-69–141 -1

Sherman Santiwiwatthanaphong, $4,476 71-70–141 -1

Karrie Webb, $4,476 71-70–141 -1

Cheyenne Woods, $4,476 71-70–141 -1

Katelyn Sepmoree, $4,476 71-70–141 -1

Kelly Shon, $4,476 70-71–141 -1

Sun Young Yoo, $4,476 69-72–141 -1

Laura Davies, $4,476 69-72–141 -1

Leticia Ras-Anderica, $3,154 75-67–142 E

Sandra Changkija, $3,154 72-70–142 E

Lauren Coughlin, $3,154 72-70–142 E

Jennifer Song, $3,154 72-70–142 E

Lauren Kim, $3,154 72-70–142 E

Vicky Hurst, $3,154 71-71–142 E

Brittany Marchand, $3,154 71-71–142 E

Amelia Lewis, $3,154 70-72–142 E

Daniela Iacobelli, $3,154 69-73–142 E

Morgan Pressel, $3,154 68-74–142 E

Mi Jung Hur, $3,154 67-75–142 E

Giulia Molinaro, $2,512 74-69–143 +1

Celine Herbin, $2,512 73-70–143 +1

Dottie Ardina, $2,512 73-70–143 +1

Caroline Inglis, $2,512 72-71–143 +1

Thidapa Suwannapura, $2,512 72-71–143 +1

Ashleigh Buhai, $2,512 72-71–143 +1

Joanna Klatten, $2,512 72-71–143 +1

Emily Tubert, $2,512 71-72–143 +1

Sophia Popov, $2,512 71-72–143 +1

Kim Kaufman, $2,512 71-72–143 +1

Alena Sharp, $2,512 70-73–143 +1

Failed to Qualify

Mina Harigae 75-69–144 +2

Min Lee 74-70–144 +2

Peiyun Chien 74-70–144 +2

Martina Edberg 73-71–144 +2

Caroline Hedwall 72-72–144 +2

Dani Holmqvist 72-72–144 +2

Brittany Lang 72-72–144 +2

Cristie Kerr 71-73–144 +2

Nontaya Srisawang 71-73–144 +2

Sandra Gal 67-77–144 +2

Kendall Dye 77-68–145 +3

Karine Icher 75-70–145 +3

Julieta Granada 74-71–145 +3

Mirim Lee 74-71–145 +3

Kristy McPherson 73-72–145 +3

Sarah Jane Smith 72-73–145 +3

Angela Stanford 72-73–145 +3

Becky Morgan 72-73–145 +3

Luna Sobron 71-74–145 +3

Gemma Dryburgh 71-74–145 +3

Chirapat Jao-Javanil 75-71–146 +4

Ilhee Lee 75-71–146 +4

Jimin Kang 74-72–146 +4

Danah Bordner 74-72–146 +4

Juli Inkster 74-72–146 +4

Allison Emrey 74-72–146 +4

Paula Reto 74-72–146 +4

Yani Tseng 73-73–146 +4

Rebecca Artis 72-74–146 +4

Anne-Catherine Tanguay 71-75–146 +4

Xiyu Lin 71-75–146 +4

Katherine Perry 76-71–147 +5

Harang Lee 75-72–147 +5

Stacy Lewis 74-73–147 +5

Wichanee Meechai 70-77–147 +5

Alison Walshe 69-78–147 +5

Cindy LaCrosse 75-73–148 +6

Maria Torres 75-73–148 +6

Beth Allen 77-72–149 +7

Natalie Gulbis 77-72–149 +7

Christina Kim 75-74–149 +7

Maria Hernandez 74-75–149 +7

Hannah Arnold 74-75–149 +7

Brianna Do 74-75–149 +7

Mind Muangkhumsakul 74-75–149 +7

Lee Lopez 78-72–150 +8

Dori Carter 75-75–150 +8

Holly Clyburn 75-75–150 +8

Megan Khang 73-77–150 +8

Brittany Benvenuto 74-77–151 +9

Jessy Tang 74-77–151 +9

Jennifer Hahn 73-78–151 +9

Annie Park 73-79–152 +10

Lorie Kane 80-73–153 +11

a-Meagan Winans 79-74–153 +11

Jing Yan 77-76–153 +11

Madeleine Sheils 73-80–153 +11

Nannette Hill 77-77–154 +12

Kassidy Teare 76-78–154 +12

a-Annika Clark 76-78–154 +12

a-Kennedy Pedigo 75-79–154 +12

Alexandra Newell 74-80–154 +12

Alison Lee 79-78–157 +15

Stephanie Louden 85-75–160 +18

Maude-Aimee Leblanc 75-WD

Lee-Anne Pace 77-WD

AUTO RACING

NASCAR

AAA 400 Drive for Autism

Final Results

1. (2) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 400 laps, 60 points.

2. (12) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 400, 45.

3. (7) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 400, 46.

4. (3) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 400, 37.

5. (9) Kurt Busch, Ford, 400, 38.

6. (8) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 400, 48.

7. (10) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 400, 30.

8. (14) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 400, 33.

9. (19) Jimmie Johnson, Chevy, 400, 38.

10. (1) Kyle Larson, Chevy, 400, 27.

11. (13) Aric Almirola, Ford, 400, 26.

12. (6) Chase Elliott, Chevy, 400, 32.

13. (18) Joey Logano, Ford, 400, 27.

14. (17) William Byron, Chevy, 399, 23.

15. (5) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Ford, 399, 22.

16. (23) Jamie McMurray, Chevy, 399, 21.

17. (25) Kasey Kahne, Chevy, 399, 20.

18. (11) Erik Jones, Toyota, 399, 19.

19. (22) Trevor Bayne, Ford, 398, 18.

20. (16) Chris Buescher, Chevy, 398, 17.

21. (28) AJ Allmendinger, Chevy, 397, 16.

22. (29) Michael McDowell, Ford, 397, 15.

23. (15) Alex Bowman, Chevy, 397, 14.

24. (30) Ty Dillon, Chevy, 396, 13.

25. (26) Darrell Wallace Jr, Chevy, 396, 12.

26. (27) Austin Dillon, Chevy, 395, 11.

27. (32) David Ragan, Ford, 395, 10.

28. (31) Ross Chastain, Chevy, 393, 0.

29. (24) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 392, 8.

30. (35) Gray Gaulding, Toyota, 386, 7.

31. (33) Landon Cassill, Chevy, 385, 6.

32. (34) Reed Sorenson, Chevy, 382, 5.

33. (21) Ryan Newman, Chevy, 377, 4.

34. (20) Paul Menard, Ford, 354, 3.

35. (4) Kyle Busch, Toyota, garage, 271, 19.

36. (37) Cody Ware, Chevy, accident, 244, 0.

37. (36) Derrike Cope, Chevy, accident, 144, 1.

38. (38) Corey Lajoie, Chevy, engine, 20, 1.

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Sent 2B Jonathan Schoop to Norfolk (IL) for a rehab assignment.

BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated LHP Eduardo Rodriguez from the family medical leave list. Optioned LHP Bobby Poyner to Pawtucket (IL).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed INF Yoan Moncada on the 10-day DL. Recalled INF Jose Rondon from Charlotte (IL).

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Acquired RHP Oliver Drake from Milwaukee for cash considerations and added him to the major league roster. Optioned RHP Ben Taylor to Columbus (IL). Recalled OF Greg Allen from Columbus.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned RHP Eduardo Paredes to Salt Lake (PCL). Recalled OF Jabari Blash from Salt Lake.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed C Jason Castro on the 10-day DL. Selected the contract of C Bobby Wilson from Rochester (IL). Transferred RHP Ervin Santana to the 60-day DL.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Recalled RHP Ryne Stanek from Durham (IL). Optioned RHP Chih-Wei Hu to Durham.

TEXAS RANGERS — Sent 2B Rougned Odor on rehab assignment to Frisco (Texas).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Optioned RHP Jake Petricka and SS Richard Urena to Buffalo (IL). Reinstated 1B Justin Smoak from the 10-day DL. Recalled OF Anthony Alford from Buffalo.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Agreed to terms with RHP Clay Buchholz on a minor league contract. Optioned RHP Kris Medlen to Reno (PCL). Recalled RHP Braden Shipley to Reno.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned LHP Max Fried to Gwinnett (IL). Recalled RHP Luke Jackson from Gwinnett.

CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned RHP Tanner Rainey to Louisville (IL). Reinstated LHP Amir Garrett from the bereavement list.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Placed LHP Clayton Kershaw on the 10-day DL. Recalled RHP Brock Stewart from Oklahoma City (PCL). Signed SS Danny Espinosa to a minor league contract.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Traded RHP Oliver Drake to the Cleveland Indians for cash.

NEW YORK METS — Designated RHP Matt Harvey for assignment. Recalled RHP Hansel Robles from Las Vegas (PCL). Placed RHP Jacob deGrom on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Thursday. Selected the contract of LHP P.J. Conlon from Las Vegas (PCL).

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Sent RHP Mark Leiter Jr. to Clearwater (FSL) for a rehab assignment.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Sent RHP Joe Musgrove to Altoona (EL) for a rehab assignment.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed C Yadier Molina and RHP Dominic Leone on thye 10-day DL. Recalled RHP Mike Mayers and C Carson Kelly from Memphis (PCL).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Reinstated 3B Anthony Rendon from the 10-day DL. Optioned INF Adrian Sanchez to Syracuse (IL). Sent RHP Shawn Kelley to Potomac (Carolina) for a rehab assignment.

Midwest League

QUAD CITIES RIVER BANDITS — Acivated OF J.J. Matijevic from the disabled list. Transferred RHP Tanner Duncan to extended spring training.

American Association

CHICAGO DOGS — Signed LHP Evan Smith.

CLEBURNE RAILROADERS– Signed LHP Josh Blanco.

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Signed RHP Gabriel Perez.

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Traded RHP Miguel Rosario to the Texas AirHogs for a player to be named.

ST. PAUL SAINTS — Placed OF Harrison Kain on the inactive list. Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed C Keith Ezersky. Placed C Audie Afenir on the disabled list.

Can-Am League

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed RHPs Vin Mazzaro, Fabian Roman and Tyler Levine.

OTTAWA CHAMPIONS — Released RHP Daniel Cordero.

TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Released RHP JF Dionne.

Football

National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed TE Julian Allen, DL Lenny Jones, OL Austin Corbett, WR Damion Ratley and DB Simeon Thomas.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed DT Jaylen Holmes and TE Tyler Conklin.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed LB Azeem Victor to a four-year contract.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS– Signed DB Tarvarius Moore, DT Richard James Jr. and WR Jullian Taylor.

Hockey

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Syracuse D Mat Bodie two games.

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Fort Wayne’s Daniel Maggio one game and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions in a May 4 game against Toledo. Suspended Florida’s Brett Bulmer one game and fined him an undisclosed amount and suspended Orlando’s Sean Zimmerman one game for their actions in a May 4 game.

SCHEDULE

Monday’s Events

Boys Tennis

Toledo Whitmer at Fostoria, 4:30

Edison at Tiffin Calvert, 5

Prep Baseball

Eastwood at Elmwood (NBC), 4:45

Fostoria at Rossford (NBC), 4:45

Hopewell-Loudon at Pandora-Gilboa (BVC), 5

Tiffin Calvert at Lakota (SBC), 5

Arcadia at Ridgemont, 5

Prep Softball

Eastwood at Elmwood (NBC), 4:45

Fostoria at Rossford (NBC), 4:45

North Baltimore at Van Buren (BVC), 5

Arcadia at Ridgemont, 5

Prep Track

Hopewell-Loudon at Seneca East, 4:30

LOCAL & AREA

Lake Seeks Girls Basketball Coaches

MILLBURY — Lake High School is accepting applications for a junior varsity girls basketball coach and junior high girls basketball coach. Applicants should download an application form from the school athletic web site: http://www.lakeschools.org/coaching-applications. Application form can be emailed with resume & qualifications to: Dave Shaffer, Director of Athletics, email: DShaffer@lakeschools.org. Deadline is May 11.

Roethlisberger Softball Game

FINDLAY — Tickets for the Ben Roethlisberger Charity Foundation Game will go on sale at 8 a.m. Monday. Cash sales will be offered in the foyer near the main gym and credit card sales will be handled in the athletic office. Please enter the rear north entrance and enter through the glass doorway. There will be a limit of 10 tickets per person. Tickets may be purchased for $10 each and the event will be held June 10 at Findlay High School.

Golf Leagues Seeks Members

ARLINGTON — The Sycamore Springs Men’s Tournament Club season is underway. New members can join any time. The league plays nine-hole events on Thursdays and 18-hole weekend events. Cost is $70. Call Sycamore Springs at 419-365-5109 or visit www.sycamorespringsgolf.com.

Upper Sandusky Seeks Coaches

UPPER SANDUSKY — Upper Sandusky High School has openings for JV and freshman boys basketball coaches, a JV volleyball coach and varsity girls tennis coach for the 2018-19 school year. If interested, contact Brad Ehrman at brad_e@usevs.org or 419-294-1788.

BVC Alumni Basketball Tournament

McCOMB — The third annual Blanchard Valley Conference Alumni Basketball Tournament will be held June 2-3 at McComb High School. Anyone interested in participating should contact Nick Latta at (419) 293-3853 ext.330 or through email at lattan@mccombschool.org. Registration forms are available at mccomblocalschools.org and are due by May 18. Cost is $200 per team and all proceeds benefit the McComb athletic department.

Cheerleader Advisors Opening

NEW RIEGEL — New Riegel currently has openings for cheerleading advisors at the high school and junior high levels. Interested candidates should contact New Riegel Athletic Director Jamie Lininger at jlininger@newriegelschools.org.

