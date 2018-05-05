Saturday’s Scoreboard

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 23 9 .719 —

New York 22 10 .688 1

Toronto 18 15 .545 5½

Tampa Bay 14 16 .467 8

Baltimore 8 23 .258 14½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Cleveland 17 15 .531 —

Detroit 13 18 .419 3½

Minnesota 10 17 .370 4½

Chicago 9 20 .310 6½

Kansas City 10 22 .313 7

West Division

W L Pct GB

Los Angeles 19 12 .613 —

Houston 20 13 .606 —

Seattle 18 12 .600 ½

Oakland 15 16 .484 4

Texas 13 21 .382 7½

Late games not included

Thursday’s Results

Toronto 13, Cleveland 11, 1st game, 11 innings

N.Y. Yankees 6, Houston 5

Kansas City 10, Detroit 6

Texas 11, Boston 5

Chicago White Sox 6, Minnesota 5

Cleveland 13, Toronto 4, 2nd game

L.A. Angels 12, Baltimore 3

Seattle 4, Oakland 1

Friday’s Results

N.Y. Yankees 7, Cleveland 6

Tampa Bay 6, Toronto 2

Boston 5, Texas 1

Kansas City 4, Detroit 2

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, late

Houston at Arizona, late

Baltimore at Oakland, late

L.A. Angels at Seattle, late

Saturday’s Games

Cleveland (Bauer 2-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Gray 1-2), 1:05

Detroit (Zimmermann 1-0) at Kansas City (Hammel 0-3), 4:15

Toronto (Sanchez 2-2) at Tampa Bay (Faria 2-1), 6:10

Minnesota (Lynn 0-3) at Chicago White Sox (Santiago 0-0), 7:10

Boston (Rodriguez 3-0) at Texas (Hamels 1-4), 8:05

Houston (Morton 4-0) at Arizona (Greinke 3-2), 8:10

Baltimore (Gausman 2-2) at Oakland (Cahill 1-1), 9:05

L.A. Angels (Skaggs 3-2) at Seattle (Gonzales 3-2), 9:10

Sunday’s Games

Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 1:10

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 2:10

Detroit at Kansas City, 2:15

Boston at Texas, 3:05

Baltimore at Oakland, 4:05

Houston at Arizona, 4:10

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Atlanta 19 12 .613 —

New York 17 13 .567 1½

Philadelphia 17 14 .548 2

Washington 17 16 .515 3

Miami 11 20 .355 8

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 19 13 .594 —

St. Louis 17 12 .586 ½

Chicago 16 12 .571 1

Pittsburgh 17 15 .531 2

Cincinnati 8 24 .250 11

West Division

W L Pct GB

Arizona 21 10 .677 —

Colorado 18 15 .545 4

San Francisco 17 15 .531 4½

Los Angeles 14 17 .452 7

San Diego 11 21 .344 10½

Late games not included

Thursday’s Results

Washington 3, Pittsburgh 1

Atlanta 11, N.Y. Mets 0

L.A. Dodgers 5, Arizona 2

Friday’s Results

Washington 7, Philadelphia 3

Cincinnati 4, Miami 1

Colorado 8, N.Y. Mets 7

San Francisco 9, Atlanta 4

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, late

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, late

L.A. Dodgers vs. San Diego at Monterrey, late

Houston at Arizona, late

Saturday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 2-3) at St. Louis (Weaver 2-2), 2:15

Philadelphia (Velasquez 1-4) at Washington (Roark 2-2), 4:05

Colorado (Bettis 3-1) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 1-2), 7:10

L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 2-2) vs. San Diego (Mitchell 0-3) at Monterrey, 7:10

Miami (Smith 1-3) at Cincinnati (Mahle 2-3), 7:10

Pittsburgh (Taillon 2-3) at Milwaukee (Chacin 2-1), 7:10

San Francisco (Blach 2-3) at Atlanta (McCarthy 4-0), 7:10

Houston (Morton 4-0) at Arizona (Greinke 3-2), 8:10

Sunday’s Games

Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 1:10

Philadelphia at Washington, 1:35

San Francisco at Atlanta, 1:35

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 2:10

Houston at Arizona, 4:10

L.A. Dodgers vs. San Diego at Monterrey, 4:10

Miami at Cincinnati, 4:10

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:05

Thursday’s Late Boxscore

Indians 13, Blue Jays 4

Second Game

Toronto Cleveland

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Grrl Jr 2b 5 0 0 0 Lindor ss 6 1 2 2

Dnldson dh 4 1 1 1 Kipnis 2b 5 2 2 0

T.Hrnnd rf 4 0 0 0 Jose.Rm dh 5 2 3 3

Solarte 3b 4 2 3 1 Brntley lf 3 0 1 1

Pillar cf 4 0 1 0 Guyer pr-lf 0 0 0 0

Morales 1b 4 0 0 0 Alonso 1b 4 1 1 0

Smth Jr lf 4 0 2 1 Naquin rf 5 2 2 0

Maile c 3 0 0 0 R.Perez c 4 1 1 1

A.Diaz ss 3 1 1 1 Zimmer cf 2 2 1 1

E.Gnzal 3b 5 2 3 4

Totals 35 4 8 4 Totals 39 13 16 12

Toronto 010″100″011 — “4

Cleveland 001″191″10x — 13

LOB–Toronto 6, Cleveland 11. 2B–Solarte (6), Smith Jr. 2 (2), Lindor (8), Jose.Ramirez (7), Naquin (2), E.Gonzalez 2 (3). HR–Donaldson (5), Solarte (9), A.Diaz (5), Jose.Ramirez (8). SF–Brantley (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Toronto

Biagini (L,0-1) 4 1/3 10 6 6 1 4

Santos 1 2/3 5 6 6 3 2

Ramirez 2 1 1 1 4 2

Cleveland

Plutko (W,1-0) 7 1/3 6 3 3 0 6

Marshall 2/3 0 0 0 0 1

Beliveau 1 2 1 1 2 0

WP–Biagini 2, Ramirez. Umpires–Home, Brian Knight. First, Gerry Davis. Second, Pat Hoberg. Third, Chris Segal. T–3:11. A–19,007 (35,225).

Friday’s Boxscores

Reds 4, Marlins 1

Miami Cincinnati

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Detrich lf 3 0 1 0 Peraza ss 5 1 2 0

Ralmuto c 4 0 1 0 Blndino 2b 3 1 0 0

S.Cstro 2b 3 0 0 0 Votto 1b 4 0 1 0

Bour 1b 3 0 0 0 Suarez 3b 2 1 1 3

Bri.And rf 4 0 2 0 Duvall lf 4 1 1 1

Prado 3b 3 0 0 0 Schbler rf 3 0 0 0

Rojas ss 3 0 0 0 Brnhart c 3 0 0 0

Brinson cf 3 1 1 1 Romano p 2 0 0 0

Chen p 1 0 0 0 W.Prlta p 0 0 0 0

Y.Rvera ph 1 0 0 0 D.Hrnnd p 0 0 0 0

M.Gnzlz p 0 0 0 0 Gennett ph 1 0 0 0

Shuck ph 1 0 0 0 J.Hghes p 0 0 0 0

Wttgren p 0 0 0 0 Winker ph 1 0 1 0

Tazawa p 0 0 0 0 R.Iglss p 0 0 0 0

Hmilton cf 2 0 1 0

Totals 29 1 5 1 Totals 30 4 7 4

Miami 000″010″000 — 1

Cincinnati 400″000″00x — 4

DP–Miami 1, Cincinnati 3. LOB–Miami 5, Cincinnati 9. 2B–Peraza (7), Votto (3). HR–Brinson (4), Suarez (4), Duvall (5).

IP H R ER BB SO

Miami

Chen (L,1-1) 4 5 4 4 4 2

Gonzalez 2 0 0 0 3 1

Wittgren 1 0 0 0 0 2

Tazawa 1 2 0 0 0 1

Cincinnati

Romano (W,2-3) 5 1/3 3 1 1 2 2

Peralta 0 0 0 0 1 0

Hernandez H,1 2/3 0 0 0 0 0

Hughes H,3 2 1 0 0 0 2

Iglesias (S,4-5) 1 1 0 0 0 0

W.Peralta pitched to 1 batter in the 6th HBP–by Romano (Dietrich). Umpires–Home, Gerry Davis. First, Pat Hoberg. Second, Mark Carlson. Third, Brian Knight. T–2:55. A–22,610 (42,319).

Yankees 7, Indians 6

Cleveland New York

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Lindor ss 5 0 2 0 Gardner lf 3 0 1 0

Kipnis 2b 5 1 0 0 Judge rf 4 1 2 2

Jose.Rm 3b 4 1 3 2 Grgrius ss 5 0 0 0

Encrnco dh 4 0 0 0 Stanton dh 4 1 1 0

Guyer rf 3 0 0 0 G.Sanch c 4 1 1 1

Naquin ph-rf 1 0 1 0 A.Hicks cf 5 0 0 0

Alonso 1b 4 0 1 0 N.Wlker 1b 3 1 2 0

E.Gnzal 1b 0 0 0 0 Andujar 3b 5 2 2 1

Gomes c 3 2 1 0 G.Trres 2b 4 1 2 3

R.Davis lf 4 1 1 0

Zimmer cf 3 1 1 3

Totals 36 6 10 5 Totals 37 7 11 7

Cleveland 000″000″051 — 6

New York 000″410″011 — 7

E–Lindor (5), Gomes (3). DP–Cleveland 1. LOB–Cleveland 5, New York 11. 2B–Lindor (9), Jose.Ramirez (8), Judge (8), Stanton (7). HR–Jose.Ramirez (9), Zimmer (2), Judge (8), G.Sanchez (9), G.Torres (1). CS–Jose.Ramirez (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cleveland

Tomlin 7 8 5 4 2 4

Ogando (L,0-1) 1 2 2 2 3 1

Allen 2/3 1 0 0 1 0

New York

Sabathia 6 3 0 0 0 7

Betances 1 1 0 0 0 2

Shreve 0 3 4 4 1 0

Robertson BS,2 1 2 1 1 0 0

Chapman W,1-0 BS,1 1 1 1 1 0 3

Shreve pitched to 4 batters in the 8th Ogando pitched to 1 batter in the 9th HBP–by Tomlin (Gardner), by Chapman (Zimmer). WP–Chapman 2. Umpires–Home, Tim Timmons. First, Tony Randazzo. Second, Lance Barrett. Third, Lance Barksdale. T–3:22. A–46,869 (54,251).

Royals 4, Tigers 2

Detroit Kansas City

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Martin cf 4 0 0 0 Mrrfeld 2b 3 0 0 1

Cndlrio 3b 4 1 2 0 Soler rf 4 0 1 2

Cstllns rf 3 0 0 0 Mstakas dh 4 0 1 0

V.Mrtin dh 3 0 3 0 S.Perez c 2 0 0 0

V.Reyes pr-dh 0 1 0 0 Cthbert 3b 2 1 0 0

J.Jones lf 4 0 1 2 Jay lf 3 1 2 0

Joh.Hck 1b 4 0 1 0 A.Almnt cf 0 0 0 0

J.McCnn c 4 0 2 0 Duda 1b 3 0 0 0

J.Iglss ss 4 0 0 0 A.Grdon cf-lf 3 1 1 0

D.Mchdo 2b 4 0 0 0 A.Escbr ss 2 1 1 0

Totals 34 2 9 2 Totals 26 4 6 3

Detroit 000″000″020 — 2

Kansas City 000″000″04x — 4

E–Joh.Hicks (2). DP–Detroit 3, Kansas City 1. LOB–Detroit 7, Kansas City 2. 2B–Candelario (10), J.Jones (5). SB–A.Escobar (2). CS–J.McCann (1). SF–Merrifield (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Detroit

Liriano 7 3 1 1 2 5

Stumpf L,1-1 H,4 1/3 2 2 2 0 0

Jimenez BS,1 2/3 1 1 1 1 0

Kansas City

Kennedy 6 6 0 0 1 7

McCarthy 1 1 0 0 0 0

Boyer (W,1-0) 1 2 2 2 1 1

Herrera (S,6-7) 1 0 0 0 0 0

Liriano pitched to 1 batter in the 8th WP–Jimenez. Umpires–Home, Jeff Nelson. First, Laz Diaz. Second, Jansen Visconti. Third, Manny Gonzalez. T–2:49. A–24,648 (37,903).

Major League Leaders

American League

BATTING–Betts, Boston, .365; Machado, Baltimore, .358; Gordon, Seattle, .355; Lowrie, Oakland, .346; Martinez, Boston, .342; Altuve, Houston, .328; Simmons, Los Angeles, .327; Cabrera, Detroit, .323; Smith, Tampa Bay, .322; Gregorius, New York, .319.

RUNS–Betts, Boston, 34; Gregorius, New York, 27; Judge, New York, 26; Trout, Los Angeles, 25; Gardner, New York, 24; Lindor, Cleveland, 24; Semien, Oakland, 24; Springer, Houston, 24; Stanton, New York, 23; 3 tied at 22.

RBI–Gregorius, New York, 30; Lowrie, Oakland, 30; Sanchez, New York, 28; Haniger, Seattle, 27; Machado, Baltimore, 27; Betts, Boston, 26; Martinez, Boston, 25; Segura, Seattle, 24; 4 tied at 23.

HITS–Gordon, Seattle, 44; Lowrie, Oakland, 44; Altuve, Houston, 43; Machado, Baltimore, 43; Martinez, Boston, 40; Lindor, Cleveland, 39; Pillar, Toronto, 39; Betts, Boston, 38; Castellanos, Detroit, 38; 3 tied at 37.

DOUBLES–Escobar, Minnesota, 13; Pillar, Toronto, 13; Andujar, New York, 12; Betts, Boston, 12; Gregorius, New York, 10; Segura, Seattle, 10; 11 tied at 9.

TRIPLES–Candelario, Detroit, 3; Chapman, Oakland, 3; 12 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS–Betts, Boston, 13; Trout, Los Angeles, 11; Gallo, Texas, 10; Gregorius, New York, 10; Haniger, Seattle, 10; 6 tied at 9.

STOLEN BASES–Gordon, Seattle, 14; Anderson, Chicago, 9; Davis, Cleveland, 6; Pillar, Toronto, 6; Smith, Tampa Bay, 6; 7 tied at 5.

PITCHING–Kluber, Cleveland, 5-1; Porcello, Boston, 5-0; Severino, New York, 5-1; 11 tied at 4.

ERA–Verlander, Houston, 1.13; Sabathia, New York, 1.39; Manaea, Oakland, 1.63; Morton, Houston, 1.72; Cole, Houston, 1.73; Severino, New York, 2.11; Porcello, Boston, 2.14; Sale, Boston, 2.14; Kluber, Cleveland, 2.41; Lopez, Chicago, 2.43.

STRIKEOUTS–Verlander, Houston, 62; Cole, Houston, 61; Paxton, Seattle, 60; Happ, Toronto, 53; Kluber, Cleveland, 53; Severino, New York, 52; Sale, Boston, 51; McCullers, Houston, 49; Bundy, Baltimore, 48; Hamels, Texas, 47.

National League

BATTING–Markakis, Atlanta, .333; Cabrera, New York, .330; Herrera, Philadelphia, .330; Pham, St. Louis, .330; Arenado, Colorado, .324; Freeman, Atlanta, .319; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, .315; Flaherty, Atlanta, .310; Winker, Cincinnati, .310; Pollock, Arizona, .307.

RUNS–Albies, Atlanta, 32; Harper, Washington, 29; Blackmon, Colorado, 27; Freeman, Atlanta, 24; Pham, St. Louis, 23; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 22; Cabrera, New York, 22; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 22; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 22; 4 tied at 21.

RBI–Harper, Washington, 28; Baez, Chicago, 26; Cespedes, New York, 26; Pollock, Arizona, 25; Albies, Atlanta, 24; Franco, Philadelphia, 24; Freeman, Atlanta, 24; Markakis, Atlanta, 24; 3 tied at 21.

HITS–Markakis, Atlanta, 41; Albies, Atlanta, 38; Cabrera, New York, 38; Freeman, Atlanta, 38; Herrera, Philadelphia, 37; Peraza, Cincinnati, 37; Turner, Washington, 37; 4 tied at 35.

DOUBLES–Albies, Atlanta, 12; Freeman, Atlanta, 12; Hosmer, San Diego, 11; Kendrick, Washington, 11; Cabrera, New York, 10; Mercer, Pittsburgh, 10; 7 tied at 9.

TRIPLES–Baez, Chicago, 3; Marte, Pittsburgh, 3; 15 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS–Harper, Washington, 12; Blackmon, Colorado, 11; Albies, Atlanta, 10; Pollock, Arizona, 10; Villanueva, San Diego, 9; 9 tied at 7.

STOLEN BASES–Inciarte, Atlanta, 13; Turner, Washington, 12; MTaylor, Washington, 10; Cain, Milwaukee, 8; Marte, Pittsburgh, 8; Pollock, Arizona, 8; Pham, St. Louis, 6; Story, Colorado, 6; Villar, Milwaukee, 6; 4 tied at 5.

PITCHING–Scherzer, Washington, 6-1; Corbin, Arizona, 4-0; Godley, Arizona, 4-2; Gonzalez, Washington, 4-2; McCarthy, Atlanta, 4-0; Nola, Philadelphia, 4-1; Wacha, St. Louis, 4-1; Williams, Pittsburgh, 4-2; 17 tied at 3.

ERA–Cueto, San Francisco, 0.84; Garcia, Miami, 1.09; Martinez, St. Louis, 1.40; Scherzer, Washington, 1.79; deGrom, New York, 1.87; Corbin, Arizona, 2.15; Nola, Philadelphia, 2.17; Gonzalez, Washington, 2.33; Bettis, Colorado, 2.43; Williams, Pittsburgh, 2.63.

STRIKEOUTS–Scherzer, Washington, 65; Corbin, Arizona, 60; Strasburg, Washington, 54; deGrom, New York, 54; Syndergaard, New York, 49; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 48; Martinez, St. Louis, 45; Ray, Arizona, 45; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 43; 3 tied at 42.

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA Playoffs

Conference Semifinals

Best-of-7

Saturday’s Result

Golden State 123, New Orleans 101

Sunday’s RESULT

Houston 110, Utah 96

Monday’s RESULT

Boston 117, Philadelphia 101, Boston leads series 1-0

Tuesday’s RESULTS

Cleveland 113, Toronto 112, OT

Golden State 121, New Orleans 116, Golden State leads series 2-0

Wednesday’s RESULT

Utah 116, Houston 108, series tied 1-1

Thursday’s RESULTS

Cleveland 128, Toronto 110, Cleveland leads series 2-0

Boston 108, Philadelphia 103, Boston leads series 2-0

Friday’s RESULTS

New Orleans 119, Golden State 100, Golden State leads series 2-1

Houston at Utah, late

Saturday’s Games

Boston at Philadelphia, 5 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Golden State at New Orleans, 3:30 p.m.

Houston at Utah, 8 p.m.

Monday’s GAMES

Boston at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s GAMES

Utah at Houston, 8 p.m.

x-New Orleans at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s GAMES

x-Cleveland at Toronto, TBD

x-Philadelphia at Boston, TBD

Thursday, May 10

x-Golden State at New Orleans, TBD

x-Houston at Utah, TBD

Friday, May 11

x-Toronto at Cleveland, TBD

x-Boston at Philadelphia, TBD

Sunday, May 13

x-Cleveland at Toronto, TBD

x-Philadelphia at Boston, TBD

Monday, May 14

x-New Orleans at Golden State, TBD

x-Utah at Houston, TBD

x-if necessary

PRO HOCKEY

NHL Playoffs

Conference Semifinals

Best-of-7

Saturday’s RESULTS

Boston 6, Tampa Bay 2

San Jose 4, Vegas 3, 2OT

Sunday’s RESULTS

Washington 4, Pittsburgh 1

Nashville 5, Winnipeg 4, 2OT

Monday’s RESULTS

Tampa Bay 4, Boston 2

Vegas 4, San Jose 3, OT

Tuesday’s RESULTS

Washington 4, Pittsburgh 3

Winnipeg 7, Nashville 4

Wednesday’s RESULTS

Tampa Bay 4, Boston 1, Tampa Bay leads series 2-1

San Jose 4, Vegas 0, series tied 2-2

Thursday’s RESULTS

Pittsburgh 3, Washington 1, series tied 2-2

Nashville 2, Winnipeg 1, series tied 2-2

Friday’s RESULTS

Tampa Bay 4, Boston 3, OT, Tampa Bay leads series 3-1

San Jose at Vegas, late

SaturdaY’S GAMES

Pittsburgh at Washington, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Nashville, 9:30 p.m.

SundaY’S GAMES

Boston at Tampa Bay, 3 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, 7:30 p.m.

Monday’s GAMES

Washington at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Winnipeg, 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s GAMES

x-Tampa Bay at Boston, TBD

x-San Jose at Vegas, TBD

Wednesday’s GAmES

x-Pittsburgh at Washington, TBD

Thursday, May 10

x-Boston at Tampa Bay, TBD

x-Winnipeg at Nashville, TBD

x-if necessary

PRO SOCCER

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

New York City FC 6 1 2 20 19 10

Atlanta United FC 6 1 1 19 21 9

Orlando City 5 2 1 16 16 13

New England 4 2 2 14 13 8

Columbus 4 3 2 14 13 10

New York 4 3 0 12 17 10

Chicago 2 3 2 8 11 12

Philadelphia 2 3 2 8 6 10

Montreal 2 6 0 6 10 21

D.C. United 1 4 2 5 8 13

Toronto FC 1 4 1 4 6 13

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Sporting Kansas City 5 2 2 17 20 12

Los Angeles FC 5 2 0 15 17 13

Vancouver 4 4 1 13 10 17

FC Dallas 3 1 3 12 10 6

LA Galaxy 3 4 1 10 10 13

Real Salt Lake 3 4 1 10 9 16

Minnesota United 3 5 0 9 11 16

Houston 2 3 2 8 15 11

Colorado 2 3 2 8 10 10

Portland 2 3 2 8 12 14

San Jose 1 4 2 5 12 15

Seattle 1 4 1 4 5 9

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Late games not included

Friday’s GAME

Toronto FC 3, Philadelphia 0

Saturday’s GAMES

New England at Montreal, 1

New York City FC at New York, 1:55

Vancouver at Minnesota United, 2

FC Dallas at Los Angeles FC, 3:55

Columbus at Seattle, 4

Atlanta United FC at Chicago, 8:30

Colorado at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30

LA Galaxy at Houston, 8:30

Portland at San Jose, 10:30

Sunday’s GAME

Real Salt Lake at Orlando City, 5

WednesdaY’S GAMEs

Philadelphia at Columbus, 7:30

Seattle at Toronto FC, 7:30

Sporting Kansas City at Atlanta United FC, 7:30

Montreal at Chicago, 8:30

Minnesota United at Los Angeles FC, 10

Friday, May 11

Houston at Vancouver, 10:30

Saturday, May 12

San Jose at Minnesota United, 2

Philadelphia at Montreal, 3

LA Galaxy at FC Dallas, 3:30

Chicago at Columbus, 7:30

Toronto FC at New England, 7:30

D.C. United at Real Salt Lake, 9

New York at Colorado, 9

Sunday, May 13

Seattle at Portland, 4

Atlanta United FC at Orlando City, 6

New York City FC at Los Angeles FC, 8:30

PRO GOLF

PGA

Wells Fargo

Second Round

Peter Malnati 67-68 — 135 -7

Aaron Wise 68-68 — 136 -6

Jason Day 69-67 — 136 -6

Paul Casey 69-68 — 137 -5

Charl Schwartzel 70-67 — 137 -5

Johnson Wagner 67-71 — 138 -4

Sam Saunders 70-69 — 139 -3

Kyle Stanley 67-72 — 139 -3

Nick Watney 72-67 — 139 -3

Charles Howell III 71-68 — 139 -3

Emiliano Grillo 68-71 — 139 -3

Sam Burns 69-70 — 139 -3

Shawn Stefani 71-69 — 140 -2

Bryson DeChambeau 75-65 — 140 -2

Jason Dufner 68-72 — 140 -2

Cameron Tringale 70-70 — 140 -2

Martin Kaymer 73-67 — 140 -2

Tyrrell Hatton 67-73 — 140 -2

Xinjun Zhang 71-69 — 140 -2

Alex Cejka 70-71 — 141 -1

Keith Mitchell 67-74 — 141 -1

Ollie Schniederjans 68-73 — 141 -1

Rickie Fowler 72-69 — 141 -1

Joel Dahmen 70-71 — 141 -1

Greg Chalmers 71-70 — 141 -1

Troy Merritt 72-69 — 141 -1

Michael Thompson 68-73 — 141 -1

Sean O’Hair 72-70 — 142 E

Luke List 70-72 — 142 E

Justin Thomas 73-69 — 142 E

Vaughn Taylor 74-68 — 142 E

Patrick Reed 71-71 — 142 E

Jonas Blixt 71-71 — 142 E

Webb Simpson 72-70 — 142 E

Rory Sabbatini 71-71 — 142 E

John Peterson 65-77 — 142 E

Daniel Berger 73-69 — 142 E

Francesco Molinari 70-72 — 142 E

Ross Fisher 69-73 — 142 E

C.T. Pan 73-70 — 143 +1

Brice Garnett 71-72 — 143 +1

Talor Gooch 71-72 — 143 +1

Ted Potter, Jr. 72-71 — 143 +1

Stewart Cink 71-72 — 143 +1

Austin Cook 71-72 — 143 +1

Byeong Hun An 73-70 — 143 +1

Jonathan Randolph 74-69 — 143 +1

Harold Varner III 72-72 — 144 +2

Brandon Harkins 73-71 — 144 +2

Jhonattan Vegas 70-74 — 144 +2

Brooks Koepka 72-72 — 144 +2

Tiger Woods 71-73 — 144 +2

Graeme McDowell 71-73 — 144 +2

Beau Hossler 68-76 — 144 +2

Chesson Hadley 70-74 — 144 +2

Patrick Rodgers 71-73 — 144 +2

J.B. Holmes 71-73 — 144 +2

Rory McIlroy 68-76 — 144 +2

Phil Mickelson 72-72 — 144 +2

Shane Lowry 74-70 — 144 +2

Adam Hadwin 73-71 — 144 +2

Grayson Murray 73-71 — 144 +2

Mackenzie Hughes 71-73 — 144 +2

Peter Uihlein 72-72 — 144 +2

Blayne Barber 71-73 — 144 +2

Corey Conners 75-69 — 144 +2

Tom Lovelady 68-76 — 144 +2

T.J. Vogel 69-75 — 144 +2

Robert Streb 73-72 — 145 +3

Keegan Bradley 68-77 — 145 +3

Fabian Gomez 71-74 — 145 +3

Brian Harman 72-73 — 145 +3

Hideki Matsuyama 77-68 — 145 +3

Xander Schauffele 74-71 — 145 +3

Martin Flores 72-73 — 145 +3

Ryan Blaum 75-70 — 145 +3

Andrew Putnam 74-71 — 145 +3

Seamus Power 74-71 — 145 +3

Tyrone Van Aswegen 72-73 — 145 +3

Tom Hoge 73-72 — 145 +3

J.J. Henry 73-72 — 145 +3

Billy Hurley III 71-74 — 145 +3

Tony Finau 69-76 — 145 +3

Chris Stroud 73-72 — 145 +3

Adam Scott 75-70 — 145 +3

Bud Cauley 69-76 — 145 +3

Tyler Duncan 73-72 — 145 +3

Failed to make the cut

Hudson Swafford 70-76 — 146 +4

Lanto Griffin 75-71 — 146 +4

Joaquin Niemann 72-74 — 146 +4

Sam Ryder 71-75 — 146 +4

Retief Goosen 77-69 — 146 +4

Kevin Tway 73-73 — 146 +4

Jason Kokrak 74-72 — 146 +4

Bill Haas 72-74 — 146 +4

Louis Oosthuizen 74-72 — 146 +4

Ernie Els 71-75 — 146 +4

Ryan Moore 73-73 — 146 +4

Derek Ernst 74-72 — 146 +4

Jamie Lovemark 75-71 — 146 +4

Bronson Burgoon 72-74 — 146 +4

Ben Silverman 74-72 — 146 +4

Kevin Kisner 72-75 — 147 +5

D.A. Points 76-71 — 147 +5

Gary Woodland 73-74 — 147 +5

Jonathan Byrd 71-76 — 147 +5

Dominic Bozzelli 74-73 — 147 +5

Richy Werenski 71-76 — 147 +5

Nick Taylor 77-70 — 147 +5

James Hahn 74-73 — 147 +5

Russell Henley 74-73 — 147 +5

Rod Pampling 71-76 — 147 +5

Ben Martin 73-74 — 147 +5

J.T. Poston 78-69 — 147 +5

Dylan Frittelli 77-70 — 147 +5

Danny Lee 75-73 — 148 +6

Sung Kang 72-76 — 148 +6

Scott Brown 75-73 — 148 +6

Tommy Fleetwood 74-74 — 148 +6

Patton Kizzire 75-73 — 148 +6

Lucas Glover 74-74 — 148 +6

Chris Paisley 75-73 — 148 +6

Stephan Jaeger 76-72 — 148 +6

Trey Mullinax 77-71 — 148 +6

Aaron Baddeley 71-77 — 148 +6

Nate Lashley 75-73 — 148 +6

Geoff Ogilvy 68-81 — 149 +7

Alex Noren 73-76 — 149 +7

Whee Kim 76-73 — 149 +7

Kelly Kraft 76-73 — 149 +7

Vijay Singh 74-75 — 149 +7

Brian Stuard 78-71 — 149 +7

Denny McCarthy 76-73 — 149 +7

Abraham Ancer 72-78 — 150 +8

Nicholas Lindheim 75-75 — 150 +8

Kevin Streelman 79-71 — 150 +8

Anirban Lahiri 76-74 — 150 +8

Ryan Ruffels 78-72 — 150 +8

Rob Oppenheim 72-79 — 151 +9

Carter Jenkins 76-75 — 151 +9

Matt Every 79-72 — 151 +9

Kyle Thompson 74-78 — 152 +10

Adam Schenk 77-75 — 152 +10

Scott Stallings 79-73 — 152 +10

Roberto Diaz 75-78 — 153 +11

J.T. Griffin 79-74 — 153 +11

Dru Love 79-74 — 153 +11

Mito Pereira 81-73 — 154 +12

Martin Piller 75-81 — 156 +14

Smylie Kaufman 80-79 — 159 +17

Charles Frost 82-77 — 159 +17

Derek Fathauer 83-80 — 163 +21

Bob Estes 77 — WD

Davis Love III 78 — WD

Steve Marino 80 — WD

PRO GOLF

Champions Tour

Insperity Invitational

First Round

Bernhard Langer 32-31 — 63 -9

Scott Dunlap 31-35 — 66 -6

Jeff Maggert 34-32 — 66 -6

Doug Garwood 32-35 — 67 -5

Scott McCarron 34-33 — 67 -5

Mark Calcavecchia 33-34 — 67 -5

Miguel Angel Jimenez 35-32 — 67 -5

Tom Lehman 34-33 — 67 -5

Sandy Lyle 34-33 — 67 -5

Russ Cochran 34-34 — 68 -4

Scott Parel 33-35 — 68 -4

Michael Bradley 33-35 — 68 -4

Mike Goodes 34-34 — 68 -4

Joe Durant 33-35 — 68 -4

David Frost 35-33 — 68 -4

Jay Haas 33-35 — 68 -4

Tom Pernice Jr. 34-34 — 68 -4

Colin Montgomerie 31-37 — 68 -4

Scott Verplank 36-33 — 69 -3

Steve Pate 36-33 — 69 -3

Jesper Parnevik 33-36 — 69 -3

Brandt Jobe 36-33 — 69 -3

Woody Austin 34-35 — 69 -3

Kirk Triplett 35-34 — 69 -3

Marco Dawson 34-35 — 69 -3

Jerry Kelly 35-34 — 69 -3

Bart Bryant 33-37 — 70 -2

Corey Pavin 34-36 — 70 -2

Dan Forsman 37-33 — 70 -2

Tommy Armour III 36-34 — 70 -2

Jay Don Blake 35-35 — 70 -2

Glen Day 33-37 — 70 -2

David Toms 35-35 — 70 -2

Todd Hamilton 37-33 — 70 -2

Gary Hallberg 33-37 — 70 -2

Willie Wood 36-34 — 70 -2

Olin Browne 36-34 — 70 -2

Rocco Mediate 38-32 — 70 -2

Michael Allen 37-33 — 70 -2

Mark O’Meara 35-35 — 70 -2

Paul Goydos 35-35 — 70 -2

Gene Sauers 34-36 — 70 -2

Paul Broadhurst 32-38 — 70 -2

Carlos Franco 36-34 — 70 -2

Kevin Sutherland 35-35 — 70 -2

Duffy Waldorf 36-34 — 70 -2

Len Mattiace 36-35 — 71 -1

Blaine McCallister 36-35 — 71 -1

Tom Byrum 36-35 — 71 -1

Ian Woosnam 36-35 — 71 -1

Fred Funk 36-35 — 71 -1

Tom Kite 34-37 — 71 -1

Brad Burns 36-35 — 71 -1

Mark Brooks 35-37 — 72 E

Billy Mayfair 36-36 — 72 E

John Huston 36-36 — 72 E

Wes Short, Jr. 34-38 — 72 E

Esteban Toledo 36-36 — 72 E

Lee Janzen 37-35 — 72 E

John Daly 36-36 — 72 E

Jerry Smith 35-37 — 72 E

Steve Lowery 35-38 — 73 +1

Bob Gilder 39-34 — 73 +1

Billy Andrade 37-36 — 73 +1

John Harris 34-39 — 73 +1

Kenny Perry 36-37 — 73 +1

Paul McGinley 34-39 — 73 +1

Fran Quinn 36-37 — 73 +1

Clark Dennis 34-39 — 73 +1

Barry Lane 37-36 — 73 +1

Joey Sindelar 35-39 — 74 +2

Jeff Sluman 38-36 — 74 +2

Tom Purtzer 36-39 — 75 +3

Stephen Ames 38-37 — 75 +3

David McKenzie 36-39 — 75 +3

Brian Henninger 37-39 — 76 +4

Jim Thorpe 39-40 — 79 +7

M Murugiah 39-41 — 80 +8

AUTO RACING

NASCAR

Monster Energy-AAA 400 Drive for Autism

Lineup

1. (42) Kyle Larson, Chevy, 158.103 mph.

2. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 157.494.

3. (78) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 157.432.

4. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 157.226.

5. (17) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 157.006.

6. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevy, 156.733.

7. (19) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 156.542.

8. (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 156.447.

9. (41) Kurt Busch, Ford, 156.284.

10. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 155.993.

11. (20) Erik Jones, Toyota, 155.898.

12. (14) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 155.703.

13. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford, 155.871.

14. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 155.743.

15. (88) Alex Bowman, Chevy, 155.655.

16. (37) Chris Buescher, Chevy, 155.514.

17. (24) William Byron, Chevy, 155.313.

18. (22) Joey Logano, Ford, 155.300.

19. (48) Jimmie Johnson, Chevy, 155.219.

20. (21) Paul Menard, Ford, 155.166.

21. (31) Ryan Newman, Chevy, 155.025.

22. (6) Trevor Bayne, Ford, 154.679.

23. (1) Jamie McMurray, Chevy, 154.500.

24. (32) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 153.224.

25. (95) Kasey Kahne, Chevy, 154.467.

26. (43) Darrell Wallace Jr., Chevy, 154.209.

27. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevy, 154.110.

28. (47) AJ Allmendinger, Chevy, 154.011.

29. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford, 153.951.

30. (13) Ty Dillon, Chevy, 153.459.

31. (15) Ross Chastain, Chevy, 153.178.

32. (38) David Ragan, Ford, 152.588.

33. (00) Landon Cassill, Chevy, 152.226.

34. (55) Reed Sorenson, Chevy, 149.838.

35. (23) Gray Gaulding, Toyota, 149.701.

36. (99) Derrike Cope, Chevy, 144.671.

37. (51) Cody Ware, Chevy, 141.498.

38. (72) Corey LaJoie, Chevy, 0.000.

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Recalled LHP Bobby Poyner from Pawtucket (IL). Optioned RHP Marcus Walden to Pawtucket.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled LHP Jace Fry from Charlotte (IL). Optioned RHP Juan Minaya to Charlotte.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Selected the contract of RHP Alexi Ogando from Columbus (IL). Activated 3B Gio Urshela from the 10-day DL and designated him for assignment. Designated LHP Jeff Beliveau for assignment. Optioned RHP Adam Plutko to Columbus.

DETROIT TIGERS — Placed DH Miguel Cabrera on the 10-day DL. Recalled C Grayson Greiner from Toledo (IL). Selected the contract of LHP Blaine Hardy from Toledo.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Selected the contract of RHP Jason Adam from Omaha (PCL). Optioned RHP Scott Barlow to Omaha.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Placed C Martin Maldonado on bereavement list. Selected the contract of C Juan Graterol from Salt Lake City (PCL). Transferred RHP JC Ramirez to the 60-day DL.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Sent RHP Nathan Eovaldi on a rehab assignment to Charlotte (IL).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Recalled OF Dalton Pompey and INF Richard Urena recalled from Buffalo (IL). Optioned RHPs Joe Biagini and Carlos Ramirez and OF Dwight Smith Jr. to Buffalo. Selected the contract of RHP Jake Petricka from Buffalo. Designated RHP Luis Santos for assignment.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Transferred RHP Taijuan Walker from the 10 to the 60-day DL. Optioned RHP Silvino Bracho to Reno (PCL). Selected the contract of RHP Kris Medlen from Reno.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Selected the contract of 3B Jose Bautista from Gwinnett (IL). Placed SS Dansby Swanson on the 10-day DL.

CINCINNATI REDS — Recalled RHP Tanner Rainey from Louisville (IL).

COLORADO ROCKIES — Reinstated LHP Chris Rusin from the 10-day DL. Optioned RHP Antonio Senzatela to Albuquerque (PCL).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled RHP Walker Buehler from Rancho Cucamonga (Cal). Optioned LHP Edward Paredes to Oklahoma City (PCL). Recalled INF-OF Brevyic Valera from Oklahoma City.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Recalled RHP Jorge Lopez from Colorado Springs (PCL).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Activated RHP Sam Tuivailala and LHP Ryan Sherriff from the 10-day DL. Optioned LHP Austin Gomber and 1B Luke Voit to Memphis (PCL).

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Recalled INF Javy Guerra from El Paso (PCL).

American Association

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Signed C Adrian Nieto.

ST. PAUL SAINTS — Signed INF J.J. Gould.

Can-Am League

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed RHP Lazaro Blanco and INF Yordan Manduley.

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Released OF Jose R Gomez.

Frontier League

FLORENCE FREEDOM — Released LHP Chris Bates, INF Kent Blackstone, OF Rob DeAngelis, and 3B Brent Gillespie.

RIVER CITY RASCALS — Signed RHP Jacob Gangelhoff. Released SS Trevor Achenbach, RHP Logan Campbell, and RHP Storm Rynard.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Signed RHP Ryan Askew, catcher Dalton Blumenfeld, OF Corey Dempster, and RHP Nick Palacios.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Released RHP Brett Gerritse, OF Austin Krajnac, and OF Brandon Rawe.

Football

National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed WRs Jaelon Acklin and Andre Levrone, OL Randin Crecelius, RBs Gus Edwards, Mark Thompson, De’Lance Turner, G Justin Evans, LBs Alvin Jones and Mason McKendrick, TE Nick Keizer, DE Christian LaCouture, LS Trent Sieg, C Alex Thompson, P Kaare Vedvik, Marshall and DB Darious Williams.

BUFFALO BILLS — Named Dan Morgan director of player personnel.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Announced the resignation of defensive backs coach Curtis Fuller.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed WRs Evan Berry, Da’Mari Scott and Derrick Willies, DBs Elijah Campbell, Micah Hannemann and Montrel Meander, OL Christian Dilauro, Desmond Harrison and Fred Lauina, DL Daniel Ekuale and Trenton Thompson, RB Dontrell Hilliard and P Michael Carrizosa.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed P Jake Scott, LS Hunter Bradley, OL Jacob Alsadek and Alex Light, QB Tim Boyle, C Austin Davis S Raven Greene, LBs Parris Bennett, Naashon Hughes, CJ Johnson and Marcus Porter, DT Tyler Lancaster, OT Kyle Meadows DT Filipo Mokofisi, TE Kevin Rader and DE Conor Sheehy. Released P Justin Vogel.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Claimed QB Bryce Petty off waivers from the New York Jets.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed OT Brian O’Neill.

NEW YORK JETS — Waived RB Akeem Judd. Signed RB Trenton Cannon, FB Dimitri Flowers, OL Austin Golson, CB Reggie Hall, DL Lord Hyeamang, OL Darius James, G Dakoda Shepley, and DL Mychealon Thomas.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed TE Marcus Baugh, WR Saeed Blacknall, LB Jason Cabinda, C Alex Officer, K Eddy Pineiro and FB Nick Sharga.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Released DE Cliff Avril.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed QB Chris Streveler and DB Marcus Sayles.

Hockey

National Hockey League

DALLAS STARS — Named Jim Montgomery coach.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Signed G Ilya Samsonov to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Soccer

Major League Soccer

MLS — Fined Vancouver Whitecaps FC F Anthony Blondell and Columbus Crew SC D Harrison Afful for simulation/embellishment in a game.

ATLANTA UNITED — Signed G Paul Christensen to a short-term agreement.

National Women’s Soccer League

SKY BLUE FC — Waived D Erin Simon.

College

GEORGIA SOUTHERN — Named Amanda Caldwell women’s swimming & diving coach.

PROVIDENCE — Announced women’s hockey coach Bob Deraney will not return next season.

RUTGERS — Announced men’s junior basketball G Jacob Young has transferred from Texas.

VANDERBILT — Announced men’s junior basketball F Matthew Moyer has transferred from Syracuse.

LOCAL SPORTS

Friday’s Results

Boys Tennis

TIFFIN CALVERT 3, BLUFFTON 2

SINGLES

No.1 — Justin Haggard (Blu) def. Will Klepper 6-0, 6-0.

No.2 — Conner Kwiat (TC) def. Drew Wilson 1-6, 6-1, 6-1.

No.3 — Josh Recker (TC) def. Kory Strahm 6-0, 6-2.

DOUBLES

No.1 — Mack Burner/Jordan Siefer (Blu) def. Alec Zimmerman/Xavier Ardner 6-2, 4-6, 6-3.

No.2 — Hannah Kelbley/Hannah Burals (TC) def. Grant Klingler/Neil Metzger 6-4, 0-6, 6-4.

Findlay Recreation Softball

Men’s “D” League

National Guard 20, Marathon 1

Anvil Whiskey Bar 8, Norada Lanes 6

Legends 17, Beer Barrel Pizza 14

Tipton 21, Ball Metal 6

SCHEDULE

Saturday’s Events

Prep Baseball

Arcadia at Elmwood, 10 a.m.

McComb at North Baltimore (BVC), 10 a.m.

Lima Central Catholic at Van Buren, 11 a.m.

Cardinal Stritch at Fostoria, 11 a.m.

Port Clinton at Tiffin Calvert, 11 a.m.

Prep Softball

Hopewell-Loudon at Pandora-Gilboa (BVC), 10 a.m.

Old Fort at Van Buren, DH, 11 a.m.

Tiffin Calvert at Riverdale, DH, 11 a.m.

Arcadia at Patrick Henry, 11 a.m.

Prep Track

Hardin Northern, Arlington, Cory-Rawson, Carey, Mohawk & Bluffton at Ada Invitational, 9 a.m.

Old Fort at Fremont Ross Invitational, 9:30

LOCAL & AREA

Lake Seeks Girls Basketball Coaches

MILLBURY — Lake High School is accepting applications for a junior varsity girls basketball coach and junior high girls basketball coach. Applicants should download an application form from the school athletic web site: http://www.lakeschools.org/coaching-applications. Application form can be emailed with resume & qualifications to: Dave Shaffer, Director of Athletics, Email: DShaffer@lakeschools.org. Deadline is: May 11, 2018.

Roethlisberger Softball Game

FINDLAY — Tickets for the Ben Roethlisberger Charity Foundation Game will go on sale at 8 a.m. Monday. Cash sales will be offered in the foyer near the main gym and credit card sales will be handled in the athletic office. Please enter the rear north entrance and enter through the glass doorway. There will be a limit of 10 tickets per person. Tickets may be purchased for $10 each and the event will be held June 10 at Findlay High School.

Golf Leagues Seeks Members

ARLINGTON — The Sycamore Springs Men’s Tournament Club season is underway. New members can join any time. The league plays nine-hole events on Thursdays and 18-hole weekend events. Cost is $70. Call Sycamore Springs at 419-365-5109 or visit www.sycamorespringsgolf.com.

Upper Sandusky Seeks Coaches

UPPER SANDUSKY — Upper Sandusky High School has openings for JV and freshman boys basketball coaches, a JV volleyball coach and varsity girls tennis coach for the 2018-19 school year. If interested, contact Brad Ehrman at brad_e@usevs.org or 419-294-1788.

Leipsic Boosters Golf Scramble

LEIPSIC — The Leipsic Athletic Boosters golf outing will be Saturday, June 9 at 1 p.m. at Pike Run. Four-man scramble, supper included. Cost is $60 per golfer or $240 per team. Cash prizes, raffles and prizes. Contact Brent Newell at 419-308-1484 or brentnewell@hotmail.com for more information or to sign up.

BVC Alumni Basketball Tournament

McCOMB — The third annual Blanchard Valley Conference Alumni Basketball Tournament will be held June 2-3 at McComb High School. Anyone interested in participating should contact Nick Latta at (419) 293-3853 ext.330 or through email at lattan@mccombschool.org. Registration forms are available at mccomblocalschools.org and are due by May 18. Cost is $200 per team and all proceeds benefit the McComb athletic department.

Cheerleader Advisors Opening

NEW RIEGEL — New Riegel currently has openings for cheerleading advisors at the high school and junior high levels. Interested candidates should contact New Riegel Athletic Director Jamie Lininger at jlininger@newriegelschools.org.

College soccer coach needed

BLUFFTON–Bluffton University is searching for a new head coach for its men’s soccer program. Further inquiries can be directed to Bill Hanefeld at hanefeldb@bluffton.edu.

