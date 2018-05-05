Prep track: Two Fostoria High relays finish 2nd

Posted On Sat. May 5th, 2018
SANDUSKY — Fostoria’s Macey Sheets, Haili O’Neal, Bathsheba Smith and Dashani Taylor placed second in two relays in leading the Redmen in Friday’s Jim Hauser Pirate Relays at Sandusky Perkins.

Sheets, O’Neal, Smith and Taylor were runners-up in both the 800 relay (1:52.22) and the sprint medley relay (2:06.39). O’Neal was also third in the 100-meter dash (13.22).

Sandusky Perkins swept both sides of the meet, with the girls outscoring second place Willard 104-84 and the boys beating Sandusky 94-78.

Fostoria’s girls were fifth with 27 points.

The boys had six points, led by Dominic Jackson’s fourth place finish in the 100 (12.74).

BOYS TEAM STANDINGS

1, Sandusky Perkins 104. 2, Sandusky 78. 3, Willard 63. 4, Bowling Green 62. 5, Fostoria 27.

110 HH — 5, Mason (Fos) 22.92. 100 — 4, Jackson (Fos) 12.74. 1,600 — 5, Cobb (Fos) 5:43.13. DISTANCE MEDLEY relay — 4, Fostoria (Keller, Twining, Jordan, Cobb) 13:53.24.

GIRLS TEAM STANDINGS

1, Sandusky Perkins 94. 2, Sandusky 78. 3, Willard 63. 4, Bowling Green 62. 5, Fostoria 6.

SHOT — 4, Jones (29-1) and Molter (21-9½) 50-1½. DISCUS — 4, Jones (94-5) and Chasco (79-1) 173-6. LJ — 3, Taylor (15-6½) and Brose (13-1) 27-7½. 100 IH — 5, Williams (Fos) 20.54. 100 — 3, O’Neal (Fos) 13.22. 800 relay — 2, Fostoria (Sheets, O’Neal, Smith, Taylor) 1:52.22. SPRINT MEDLEY relay — 2, Fostoria (Sheets, O’Neal, Smith, Taylor) 2:06.39. 1,600 relay — 4, Fostoria (Sheets, Hickle, Smith, Kagitani) 4:38.96.

