Prep sports: Elmwood’s boys second in own Ramsey Invitational

BLOOMDALE — Upper Sandusky’s girls track and field team only won three events but still cruised to the team title at the Elmwood John Ramsey Invitational on Friday.

The Rams outscored Wauseon 1551/2-1161/2 to bring home the hardware. Van Buren was third (101) while Lakota (881/2), Arcadia (77), New Riegel (291/2) and Elmwood (24) finished fifth through eighth, respectively.

Upper Sandusky’s Keyanna Kail raced to a win in the 400-meter dash (1:05.43) while Kenedi Hayden, Eve Smith, Gracie Manns and Chloe Taylor won the 800 relay (1:53.39).

Niki Young added a win in the shot put (36-11) for the Rams.

Van Buren’s girls won three relay events.

Liz Conner ran on two: the 400 relay (53.84) with Hannah Missler, Grace Hoerig and Audrey Nessler and the 412 relay (57.91) with Madalyn Riesen, Aysia Currie and Miranda Mowrey).

Van Buren’s Morgan Jackson, Autumn Pisarsky, Amber Pisarsky and Justine Hunt won the 3,200 relay (10:48.93).

Lakota’s Hope Watson dominated the hurdles, winning the 100 hurdles (15.52) and the 300 hurdles (49.54).

Arcadia got a trio of wins from Olivia Golden in the 200 (26.50), Grace Conine in the 800 (2:36.87) and Samantha Watkins in the discus (118-2).

On the boys side, Elmwood captured seven events to finish runner-up 1751/2-1351/2 to Wauseon.

Finishing fourth through eighth were Upper Sandusky (90), Van Buren (70), Lakota (411/2), Arcadia (29) and New Riegel.

Elmwood’s Jonah Childress had a big day by winning the 400 (52.92) and running on the winning 800 relay and 1,600 relay teams.

Joey Childress, Matthew Cline and Jacob Wilhelm joined him on the 800 relay (1:36.60) while Garrett Wright, Austin Murphy and Marshall Tienarend helped the 1,600 relay team win in 3:33.10.

Individually for the Royals, Clay Stearns took the 110 hurdles (15.82), Brock Reinhard won the pole vault (14-6) and Austin Murphy conquered the 800 (2:06.00).

Boys TEAM STANDINGS

1, Wauseon 175½. 2, Elmwood 135½. 3, Seneca East 129½ 4, Upper Sandusky 90. 5, Van Buren 70. 6, Lakota 41½. 7, Arcadia 29. 8, New Riegel 20.

AREA Boys FINISHES

SHOT — 2, Ham (US) 50-0. 3, Hill (Arc) 47-7. 5, Schlaeppi (VB) 45-8½. 7, Mathias (Arc) 41-6¼. 8, Bechstein (Elm) 40-11¼.

DISCUS — 3, Hill (Arc) 137-11. 5, Arbaugh (VB) 137-6. 6, Ham (US) 132-2. 7, Klausing (VB) 126-10. 8, Mathias (Arc) 119-3.

HJ — 3, Carr (Lak) 5-6. 6, Clifford (US) 5-2. t-7, Anderson (Lak) 5-0. t-7, Joe. Childress (Elm) 5-0.

LJ — 3, Gudger (Elm) 18-8¾. 4, Nye (NR) 18-0¼. 5, Kurtz (US) 18-0. 6, Bostwick (Arc) 17-11. 7, Joe. Childress (Elm) 17-6½. 8, Betts-Baldwin (VB) 17-4½.

PV — 1, Reinhard (Elm) 14-6. 2, Verdugo (US) 12-6. 4, Sachs (Elm) 12-0. 6, Roush (Lak) 11-0. 7, Hillabrand (Lak) 11-0. 3,200 RELAY — 2, Elmwood (Barnhisel, Jenkins, Murphy, Reynolds) 9:09.48. 3, Upper Sandusky (Webb, Kurtz, Pahl, Harris) 9:24.21. 4, Lakota (Schaser, Hill, Hoerig, Moes) 9:25.87. 6, Van Buren (Ware, Van Horn, Losiewicz, Simons) 10:08.03. 7, New Riegel (Peters, Souder, Williams, Aspell) 10:58.05.

110 HH — 1, Stearns (Elm) 15.82. 4, Hatter (NR) 17.22. 5, Daughenbaugh (US) 17.69. 6, Hoyng (VB) 17.74. 7, Tienarend (Elm) 17.79. 8, Rothlisberger (US) 18.23.

100 — 4, Garner (Elm) 11.68. 5, Koehler (VB) 11.69. 7, Condon (Elm) 11.93. 8, Frye (Lak) 11.94.

800 relay — 1, Elmwood (Joe. Childress, Jon. Childress, Cline, Wilhelm) 1:36.60. 2, Upper Sandusky (Thiel, Clifford, Bils, Ramos) 1:40.45. 5, Lakota (Carr, Goodman, Grine, Frye) 1:46.553. 6, New Riegel (Fitch, Clouse, Peters, Pahl) 2:01.01.

1,600 — 2, Armbruster (Elm) 4:57.79. 3, Schaser (Lak) 5:02.22. 4, Harris (US) 5:07.44. 7, Stoner (Arc) 5:21.19. 8, Ware (VB) 5:26.02.

400 relay — 1, Elmwood (Cline, Gudger, Wilhelm) 45.60. 2, Van Buren (Franks, Koehler, Forsyth, Ingwersen) 46.86. 5, Upper Sandusky (Bils, Ramos, Holloway, Verdugo) 47.79. 6, Lakota (Frye, Grine, Carr, Anderson) 49.45. 7, Arcadia (Bostwick, Springer, Cohee, Johnson) 50.27.

400 — 1, Jon. Childress (Elm) 52.92.

300 ih — 2, Tienarend (Elm) 44.01. 4, Daughenbaugh (US) 45.23. 5, Hoyng (VB) 45.72. 6, Miarer (VB) 46.17. 7, Rothlisberger (US) 46.32. 8, Wright (Elm) 46.36.

800 — 1, Murphy (Elm) 2:06.00. 5, Pahl (US) 2:25.94. 6, Webb (US) 2:27.08. 7, Reynolds (Elm) 2:27.58. 200 — 3, Wilhelm (Elm) 23.59. 4, Koehler (VB) 23.82. 5, Ramos (US) 24.03. 6, Cline (Elm) 24.17. 7, Ingwersen (VB) 24.44. 8, Nye (NR) 24.59.

3,200 — 3, Mawer (US) 10:45.06. 4, Hill (Lak) 10:52.66. 6, Williams (NR) 11:42.80. 7, Ware (VB) 11:45.98.

1,600 relay — 1, Elmwood (Jon. Childress, Wright, Tienarend, Murphy) 3:33.10. 2, Van Buren (Ingwersen, Betts-Baldwin, Forsyth, Bair) 3:38.44. 4, Upper Sandusky (Clifford, McMillan, Verdugo, Thiel) 3:40.31. 6, Lakota (Statham, Schaser, Anderson, Moes) 3:47.95. 7, Arcadia (Harrison, Cohee, Springer, Bostwick) 3:53.52. 8, New Riegel (Pahl Aspell, Clouse, Fitch) 4:06.00.

WEIGHT THROWERS relay — 2, Van Buren (Lambert, Schlaeppi, Marshall, Koehnke) 51.98. 4, Elmwood (Bechstein, Beck, Hudson, Barringer) 54.92. 5, Arcadia (Lininger, Snow, Hill, Mathias) 55.70.

Girls TEAM STANDINGS

1, Upper Sandusky 155½. 2, Wauseon 116½. 3, Van Buren 101. 4, Seneca East 95. 5, Lakota 88½. 6, Arcadia 77. 7, New Riegel 29½. 8, Elmwood 24.

AREA GIRLS FINISHES

SHOT — 1, Young (US) 36-11. 2, Peters (Arc) 35-10½. 3, Watkins (Arc) 34-5¾. 7, Bear (Lak) 28-6. 8, Adkins (US) 27-7¼.

DISCUS — 1, Watkins (Arc) 118-2. 3, Young (US) 105-3. 4, Woodruff (Lak) 102-7. 6, Mercer (Elm) 101-3. 8, Adkins (US) 97-0. HJ — t-3, Conley (US) 4-6. t-3, Miller (Lak) 4-6. 5, Keck (VB) 4-4. t-6, Reinhart (NR) 4-4.

LJ — 2, Hohman (NR) 15-4. 3, Mowrey (VB) 14-11. 4, Shasteen (US) 14-4¼. 5, Smith (US) 13-5. 6, Miller (Lak) 13-1½. 7, DeWalt (VB) 13-0.

PV — 2, Gier (US) 10-6. 3, Shasteen (US) 10-0. 5, Murray (Elm) 8-0. 6, Keck (VB) 8-0.

3,200 RELAY — 1, Van Buren (Jackson, Am. Pisarsky, Hunt, Au. Pisarsky) 10:48.93. 2, Upper Sandusky (Shashteen, Collins, McLaughlin, Weininger) 11:04.04. 4, Arcadia (Alexander, Pessell, Conine, Dauterman) 11:54.24.

100 IH — 1, Watson (Lak) 15.52. 2, Hayden (US) 17.15. 3, Mowrey (VB) 17.27. 4, Smith (US) 17.34. 5, Shank (Lak) 17.66. 8, DeWalt (VB) 18.58.

100 — 2, Golden (Arc) 13.11. 3, Palos (Lak) 13.20. 4, Nessler (VB) 13.26. 5, Kail (US) 13.59.

800 relay — 1, Upper Sandusky (Hayden, E. Smith, Manns, Taylor) 1:53.39. 3, Lakota (Shank, Watson, Hageman, Palos) 1:56.37. 4, Van Buren (Conner, Missler, Hoerig, Nessler) 1:57.55. 5, Arcadia (Golden Pessell, Mock, Watkins) 1:59.99. 7, Elmwood (Douglas, Schramko, Watters, Reinhard) 2:03.93.

1,600 — 2, Conine (Arc) 5:50.84. 3, Hunt (VB) 5:56.34.5, Cozette (Lak) 6:04.44. 6, Pisarsky (VB) 6:06.66. 7, Collins (US) 6:08.44.

400 relay — 1, Van Buren (Conner, Missler, Hoerig, Nessler) 53.84. 3, Upper Sandusky (E. Smith, L. Smith, Barht ,Kail) 55.44. 5, Elmwood (Douglas, Watters, Schramko, Dibling) 58.18. 6, Lakota (Ranzenberger, Hageman, Marshall, Dauterman) 58.34.

400 — 1, Kail (US) 1:05.43. 2, G. Clouse (NR) 1:05.91. 4, Hohman (NR) 1:08.68. 7, Reinhard (Elm) 1:11.54. 8, Manns (US) 1:12.28.

300 Lh — 1, Watson (Lak) 49.54. 2, Hayden (US) 50.59. 3, Shank (Lak) 50.78. 4, Smith (US) 52.65. 5, Troike (Elm) 52.75. 6, Mowrey (VB) 53.79. 7, G. Clouse (NR) 55.35.

800 — 1, Conine (Arc) 2:36.87. 2, McLaughlin (US) 2:41.94. 3, Johnson (US) 2:43.47. 4, Cozette (Lak) 2:44.51. 5, Potteiger (VB) 2:45.62. 6, Jackson (VB) 2:48.02.

200 — 1, Golden (Arc) 26.50. 3, Palos (Lak) 27.48. 4, Taylor (US) 27.51. 5, Kail (US) 28.42. 6, Spanfellner (Elm) 28.72. 7, Conner (VB) 28.79. 8, Missler (VB) 29.45.

3,200 — 2, Hunt (VB) 12:46.06. 3, Shasteen (US) 12:57.09. 4, Pisarsky (VB) 13:26.53. 6, Enright (Lak) 14:17.38. 7, S. Clouse (NR) 15:18.31.

1,600 relay — 2, Upper Sandusky (Kail, Collins, Hayden, Taylor) 4:28.05. 3, Lakota (Cozette, Shank, Palos, Watson) 4:32.07. 4, Arcadia (Mock, Conine, Pessell, Golden) 4:36.64. 5, Van Buren (Hoerig, Am. Pisarsky, Missler, Jackson) 4:38.58. 7, New Rigel (Orians, Reinhart, Nye, G. Clouse) 5:13.68.

THROWER relay — 1, Van Buren (Riesen, Currie, Mowrey, Conner) 57.91. 4, Upper Sandusky (Young, Adkins, McLaughlin, Thomas) 1:02.19. 5, Lakota (Marshall, Dauterman, Hansen, Woodruff) 1:02.37. 6, Arcadia (Snow, Watkins, Yaple, Peters) 1:04.88.

