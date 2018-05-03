Prep track: Hemminger leads Calvert at NCOSA meet

NORWALK — Tiffin Calvert’s Park Hemminger was a double winner Thursday to lead the Senecas’ boys track team to a second-place finish at the Northwest Ohio Catholic Schools Association meet hosted by Norwalk St. Paul.

Hemminger won the long jump with a leap of 20-41/4 and added a win in the 300-meter intermediate hurdles in 43.88 as Calvert scored 111 team points. Norwalk St. Paul won the boys meet with 134 points.

Calvert’s Joe Stover (47-6) and Auggie Frohnen (45-4) went 1-2 in the shot put. Hemminger added a second in the 110 high hurdles (17.34), Brad Haren was second in the 800 (2:11.44) and Zach Conn was second in the high jump (5-8).

Aaron Rombach, Conn, Haren and Vinny Volpe were second for Calvert in the 800 relay (1:40.01), while Rombach, Conn, Hemminger and Jack Schultz were second in the 400 relay (46.59).

Calvert’s girls got a win from Erika Gonzales in the 3,200 (13:25.90) to place fourth with 59 points. Norwalk St. Paul won the girls meet with 149 points.

Zoe Meyer was second for Calvert in the long jump (15-21/4), and Gonzales, Victoria Ardner, Sarah McCarty and Taylor Harris were second in the 3,200 relay (11:17.28).

BOYS TEAM STANDINGS

1, Norwalk St. Paul 134. 2, Tiffin Calvert 111. 3, Sandusky St. Mary’s 86. 4, Fremont St. Joseph 75. 5, Cardinal Stritch 49. 6, Mansfield St. Peter’s 33.

Area BOYS FINISHES

SHOT — 1, Stover (TC) 47-6. 2, Frohnen (TC) 45-4. DISCUS — 3, Stover (TC) 120-8. 4, Volpe (TC)116-6. HJ — 2, Conn (TC) 5-8. LJ — 1, Hemminger (TC) 20-4¼. 3, Rombach (TC) 18-2¾. 3,200 RELAY — 4, Tiffin Calvert (Haren, Smith, Daugherty, Laney) 10:00.15. 110 HH — 2, Hemminger (TC) 17.34. 100 — 3, Conn (TC) 11.64. 800 RELAY — 2, Tiffin Calvert (rombach, Conn, Haren, Volpe) 1:40.01. 400 rELAY — 2, Tiffin Calvert (Rombach, Conn, Schultz, Hemminger) 46.59. 400 — 6, Frederick (TC) 1:07.01. 300 IH — 1, Hemminger (TC) 43.88. 800 — Haren (TC) 2:11.44. 200 — 5, Volpe (TC) 25.53. 6, Schultz (TC) 27.34. 3,200 — 6, Daugherty (TC) 12:16.50. 1,600 RELAY — 5, Tiffin Calvert (Rombach, Seibert, Haren, Smith) 3:58.96.

GIRLS TEAM STANDINGS

1, Norwalk St. Paul 149. 2, Fremont St. Joseph 131. 3, Sandusky St. Mary’s 90. 4, Tiffin Calvert 59. 5, Mansfield St. Peter’s 33. 6, Cardinal Stritch 22.

AREA GIRLS FINISHES

SHOT — 4, Kapelka (TC) 29-7. LJ — Meyer (TC) 15-2¾ 6, Smith (TC) 14-4½. 3,200 RELAY — 2, Tiffin Calvert (Ardner, Gonzales, McCarty, Harris) 11:17.28. 800 RELAY — 4, Tiffin Calvert (Smith, Ardner, Myers, Burtis) 2:03.25. 400 RELAY — 5, Tiffin Calvert (Smith, Ardner, Myers, Burtis) 57.22. 400 — 4, Lucius (TC) 1:16.20. 6, McClellum (TC) 1:19.35. 300 LH — 4, Burtis (TC) 55.45. 800 — 3, Harris (TC) 2:36.55. 200 — 6, Recker (TC) 32.44. 3,200 — 1, Gonzales (TC) 13:25.90. 5, Reynolds (TC) 15:04.31. 1,600 RELAY — 4, Tiffin Calvert (Smith, Harris, Myers, Burtis) 4:35.21.

