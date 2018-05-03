Friday’s Scoreboard

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 22 8 .733 —

New York 21 10 .677 1½

Toronto 18 13 .581 4½

Tampa Bay 13 16 .448 8½

Baltimore 8 22 .267 14

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Cleveland 16 14 .533 —

Detroit 13 17 .433 3

Minnesota 10 16 .385 4

Chicago 8 20 .286 7

Kansas City 9 22 .290 7½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 20 13 .606 —

Los Angeles 18 12 .600 ½

Seattle 17 12 .586 1

Oakland 15 15 .500 3½

Texas 12 20 .375 7½

Late games not included

Wednesday’s Results

Boston 5, Kansas City 4

Detroit 3, Tampa Bay 2, 12 innings

Minnesota 4, Toronto 0

Cleveland 12, Texas 4

St. Louis 3, Chicago White Sox 2

N.Y. Yankees 4, Houston 0

L.A. Angels 10, Baltimore 7

Oakland 3, Seattle 2

Thursday’s Results

Toronto 13, Cleveland 11, 1st game, 11 innings

N.Y. Yankees 6, Houston 5

Kansas City 10, Detroit 6

Boston at Texas, late

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, late

Toronto at Cleveland, late

Baltimore at L.A. Angels, late

Oakland at Seattle, late

Friday’s Games

Cleveland (Tomlin 0-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 2-0), 7:05

Toronto (Happ 4-1) at Tampa Bay (Kittredge 1-2), 7:10

Boston (Porcello 4-0) at Texas (Colon 1-0), 8:05

Minnesota (Berrios 2-3) at Chicago White Sox (Fulmer 2-1), 8:10

Detroit (Liriano 3-1) at Kansas City (Kennedy 1-3), 8:15

Houston (Cole 2-1) at Arizona (Medlen 0-0), 9:40

Baltimore (Cashner 1-4) at Oakland (Mengden 2-3), 10:05

L.A. Angels (Richards 3-1) at Seattle (Leake 3-2), 10:10

Saturday’s Games

Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05

Detroit at Kansas City, 4:15

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:10

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 7:10

Boston at Texas, 8:05

Houston at Arizona, 8:10

Baltimore at Oakland, 9:05

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9:10

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Atlanta 19 11 .633 —

New York 17 12 .586 1½

Philadelphia 17 13 .567 2

Washington 16 16 .500 4

Miami 11 19 .367 8

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 19 13 .594 —

St. Louis 17 12 .586 ½

Chicago 16 12 .571 1

Pittsburgh 17 15 .531 2

Cincinnati 7 24 .226 11½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Arizona 21 10 .677 —

Colorado 17 15 .531 4½

San Francisco 16 15 .516 5

Los Angeles 14 17 .452 7

San Diego 11 21 .344 10½

Wednesday’s Results

St. Louis 3, Chicago White Sox 2

Colorado 11, Chicago Cubs 2

San Francisco 9, San Diego 4

Washington 9, Pittsburgh 3

Atlanta 7, N.Y. Mets 0

Milwaukee 3, Cincinnati 1

Philadelphia 6, Miami 0

L.A. Dodgers 2, Arizona 1

Thursday’s Results

Washington 3, Pittsburgh 1

Atlanta 11, N.Y. Mets 0

L.A. Dodgers 5, Arizona 2

Friday’s Games

Philadelphia (Pivetta 1-1) at Washington (Gonzalez 3-2), 7:05

Colorado (Marquez 1-3) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 2-1), 7:10

Miami (Chen 1-0) at Cincinnati (Romano 1-3), 7:10

San Francisco (Stratton 2-2) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 2-1), 7:35

Pittsburgh (Kingham 1-0) at Milwaukee (Guerra 2-1), 8:10

Chicago Cubs (Quintana 3-1) at St. Louis (Mikolas 3-0), 8:15

L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 2-2) vs. San Diego (Lucchesi 3-1) at Monterrey, 9:10

Houston (Cole 2-1) at Arizona (Medlen 0-0), 9:40

Saturday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 2:15

Philadelphia at Washington, 4:05

Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 7:10

L.A. Dodgers vs. San Diego at Monterrey, 7:10

Miami at Cincinnati, 7:10

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 7:10

San Francisco at Atlanta, 7:10

Houston at Arizona, 8:10

Thursday’s Boxscores

Blue Jays 13, Indians 11, 11 innings

First Game

Toronto Cleveland

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Grndrsn lf 3 2 1 0 Lindor ss 6 2 3 4

Maile ph 0 1 0 0 R.Davis lf 6 0 2 0

Smth Jr lf 0 0 0 0 Jose.Rm 3b 3 3 0 0

Dnldson 3b 7 3 3 3 Brntley dh 5 2 3 0

T.Hrnnd rf 6 2 1 0 Encrnco 1b 5 1 3 3

Solarte 2b-1b 6 2 5 6 Gomes c 4 0 0 0

Pillar cf 6 1 2 1 Alonso ph 1 0 0 0

R.Mrtin c 5 1 1 2 Guyer rf 3 1 1 1

Morales dh 6 0 0 0 Kipnis ph-2b 3 0 0 0

Pearce 1b 3 0 1 0 Zimmer cf 5 1 1 2

A.Diaz ss 2 0 0 0 E.Gnzal 2b 3 1 1 0

Grrl Jr ss-2b 5 1 3 1 Naquin rf 2 0 1 0

Totals 49 13 17 13 Totals 46 11 15 10

Toronto 020″302″110″04 — 13

Cleveland 000″700″020″02 — 11

E–Lindor (4), Solarte (2). LOB–Toronto 13, Cleveland 8. 2B–Donaldson 2 (3), T.Hernandez (8), Solarte (5), Pillar (13), Gurriel Jr. (1), Brantley 2 (8), Guyer (5). HR–Donaldson (4), Solarte (8), R.Martin (4), Lindor 2 (7). SB–T.Hernandez (3), Pillar (6), R.Davis (6), Jose.Ramirez (3), Zimmer (4). CS–R.Davis 2 (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Toronto

Garcia 3 1/3 7 6 6 1 4

Barnes 1/3 2 1 1 2 0

Axford 2 1/3 0 0 0 0 1

Clippard H,4 1 1 0 0 1 2

Tepera BS,2 1 2 2 1 1 1

Oh 1 0 0 0 0 1

Mayza (W,1-0) 1 1 0 0 0 1

Osuna 1 2 2 2 0 1

Cleveland

Carrasco 5 1/3 9 6 6 3 7

Goody BS,1 2/3 2 2 2 0 1

McAllister 1 2/3 3 1 1 2 2

Taylor 1/3 0 0 0 0 1

Allen 1 0 0 0 2 1

Otero 1 1 0 0 0 1

Olson (L,0-1) 1 2 4 4 2 1

Goody pitched to 1 batter in the 7th HBP–by Otero (Martin), by Osuna (Ramirez). WP–Garcia, Clippard. Umpires–Home, Mark Carlson. First, Chris Segal. Second, Gerry Davis. Third, Pat Hoberg. T–4:47.

Royals 10, Tigers 6

Detroit Kansas City

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Martin cf 4 2 3 0 Mrrfeld 2b 5 0 1 0

Cndlrio 3b 5 0 1 2 Soler rf 4 3 1 1

M.Cbrra dh 4 0 1 0 Mstakas 3b 3 2 1 1

Goodrum pr-dh 1 0 0 0 S.Perez c 4 2 2 2

Cstllns rf 5 1 3 2 Duda 1b 4 0 3 4

J.Jones lf 5 0 0 0 Jay lf 4 0 1 1

Joh.Hck 1b 4 2 2 0 Cthbert dh 4 0 0 0

J.McCnn c 4 0 1 1 A.Grdon cf 4 2 3 1

J.Iglss ss 5 0 2 1 A.Escbr ss 4 1 1 0

D.Mchdo 2b 4 1 2 0

Totals 41 6 15 6 Totals 36 10 13 10

Detroit 002″121″000 — “6

Kansas City 202″123″00x — 10

DP–Kansas City 1. LOB–Detroit 11, Kansas City 6. 2B–Candelario (9), Joh.Hicks (3), D.Machado (9), Moustakas (7), S.Perez (3). HR–Castellanos (3), Soler (4), S.Perez (2), A.Gordon (2). SF–Moustakas (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Detroit

Fiers 4 6 5 5 1 1

Bell (L,0-1) 1 2/3 5 5 5 1 2

Saupold 1 1/3 2 0 0 1 0

Barbato 1 0 0 0 0 1

Kansas City

Skoglund 4 2/3 8 5 5 3 6

Barlow 2/3 4 1 1 0 0

McCarthy (W,3-0) 1 2/3 0 0 0 0 1

Hill 2/3 2 0 0 0 1

Boyer H,2 1/3 0 0 0 0 1

Herrera 1 1 0 0 0 2

Umpires–Home, Manny Gonzalez. First, Jeff Nelson. Second, Laz Diaz. Third, Andy Fletcher. T–3:07. A–28,866 (37,903).

Major League Leaders

American League

BATTING–Betts, Boston, .365; Machado, Baltimore, .353; Martinez, Boston, .343; Gordon, Seattle, .342; Lowrie, Oakland, .341; Altuve, Houston, .341; Gregorius, New York, .330; Cabrera, Detroit, .326; Pillar, Toronto, .324; Smith, Tampa Bay, .322.

RUNS–Betts, Boston, 32; Gregorius, New York, 26; Judge, New York, 25; Gardner, New York, 24; Semien, Oakland, 24; Springer, Houston, 24; Trout, Los Angeles, 23; Segura, Seattle, 22; Stanton, New York, 22; 3 tied at 21.

RBI–Gregorius, New York, 30; Lowrie, Oakland, 30; Haniger, Seattle, 27; Sanchez, New York, 27; Machado, Baltimore, 25; Martinez, Boston, 24; Segura, Seattle, 24; Davis, Oakland, 23; Gallo, Texas, 22; Span, Tampa Bay, 22.

HITS–Altuve, Houston, 43; Lowrie, Oakland, 42; Gordon, Seattle, 41; Machado, Baltimore, 41; Martinez, Boston, 37; Moustakas, Kansas City, 36; Pillar, Toronto, 36; Segura, Seattle, 36; 4 tied at 35.

DOUBLES–Escobar, Minnesota, 13; Andujar, New York, 12; Pillar, Toronto, 12; Betts, Boston, 11; Segura, Seattle, 10; 8 tied at 9.

TRIPLES–Candelario, Detroit, 3; Chapman, Oakland, 3; 12 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS–Betts, Boston, 11; Trout, Los Angeles, 11; Gallo, Texas, 10; Gregorius, New York, 10; Haniger, Seattle, 10; Davidson, Chicago, 9; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 9; Machado, Baltimore, 9; 4 tied at 8.

STOLEN BASES–Gordon, Seattle, 12; Anderson, Chicago, 9; Smith, Tampa Bay, 6; 8 tied at 5.

PITCHING–Kluber, Cleveland, 5-1; Severino, New York, 5-1; 12 tied at 4.

ERA–Manaea, Oakland, 1.03; Verlander, Houston, 1.13; Morton, Houston, 1.72; Cole, Houston, 1.73; Lopez, Chicago, 1.78; Severino, New York, 2.11; Sale, Boston, 2.14; Porcello, Boston, 2.23; Kluber, Cleveland, 2.41; Bauer, Cleveland, 2.46.

STRIKEOUTS–Verlander, Houston, 62; Cole, Houston, 61; Paxton, Seattle, 60; Kluber, Cleveland, 53; Severino, New York, 52; Sale, Boston, 51; Happ, Toronto, 50; Bundy, Baltimore, 48; Hamels, Texas, 47; Bauer, Cleveland, 46.

National League

BATTING–Markakis, Atlanta, .336; Herrera, Philadelphia, .333; Pham, St. Louis, .330; Cabrera, New York, .327; Freeman, Atlanta, .322; Arenado, Colorado, .320; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, .315; Flaherty, Atlanta, .310; Castro, Miami, .310; Cervelli, Pittsburgh, .310.

RUNS–Albies, Atlanta, 31; Harper, Washington, 27; Blackmon, Colorado, 25; Freeman, Atlanta, 23; Pham, St. Louis, 23; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 22; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 22; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 22; 3 tied at 21.

RBI–Baez, Chicago, 26; Cespedes, New York, 26; Harper, Washington, 25; Pollock, Arizona, 25; Albies, Atlanta, 23; Franco, Philadelphia, 23; Markakis, Atlanta, 23; Freeman, Atlanta, 22; Cervelli, Pittsburgh, 21; Grandal, Los Angeles, 21.

HITS–Markakis, Atlanta, 40; Albies, Atlanta, 37; Freeman, Atlanta, 37; Cabrera, New York, 36; Herrera, Philadelphia, 36; Turner, Washington, 36; 5 tied at 35.

DOUBLES–Albies, Atlanta, 12; Freeman, Atlanta, 12; Hosmer, San Diego, 11; Kendrick, Washington, 11; Cabrera, New York, 10; Mercer, Pittsburgh, 10; 7 tied at 9.

TRIPLES–Baez, Chicago, 3; Marte, Pittsburgh, 3; 14 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS–Albies, Atlanta, 10; Blackmon, Colorado, 10; Harper, Washington, 10; Pollock, Arizona, 10; Villanueva, San Diego, 9; 7 tied at 7.

STOLEN BASES–Inciarte, Atlanta, 13; Turner, Washington, 12; MTaylor, Washington, 10; Cain, Milwaukee, 8; Marte, Pittsburgh, 8; Pollock, Arizona, 8; Pham, St. Louis, 6; Villar, Milwaukee, 6; 5 tied at 5.

PITCHING–Scherzer, Washington, 6-1; Corbin, Arizona, 4-0; Godley, Arizona, 4-2; McCarthy, Atlanta, 4-0; Nola, Philadelphia, 4-1; Wacha, St. Louis, 4-1; Williams, Pittsburgh, 4-2; 18 tied at 3.

ERA–Cueto, San Francisco, 0.84; Garcia, Miami, 1.09; Martinez, St. Louis, 1.40; Scherzer, Washington, 1.79; deGrom, New York, 1.87; Corbin, Arizona, 2.15; Nola, Philadelphia, 2.17; Bettis, Colorado, 2.43; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 2.53; Williams, Pittsburgh, 2.63.

STRIKEOUTS–Scherzer, Washington, 65; Corbin, Arizona, 60; Strasburg, Washington, 54; deGrom, New York, 54; Syndergaard, New York, 49; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 48; Martinez, St. Louis, 45; Ray, Arizona, 45; Greinke, Arizona, 42; Newcomb, Atlanta, 42.

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA Playoffs

Conference Semifinals

Best-of-7

Saturday’s Result

Golden State 123, New Orleans 101

Sunday’s RESULT

Houston 110, Utah 96

Monday’s RESULT

Boston 117, Philadelphia 101, Boston leads series 1-0

Tuesday’s RESULTS

Cleveland 113, Toronto 112, OT

Golden State 121, New Orleans 116, Golden State leads series 2-0

Wednesday’s RESULT

Utah 116, Houston 108, series tied 1-1

Thursday’s RESULTS

Cleveland 128, Toronto 110, Cleveland leads series 2-0

Philadelphia at Boston, 8:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Golden State at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Houston at Utah, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Boston at Philadelphia, 5 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Golden State at New Orleans, 3:30 p.m.

Houston at Utah, 8 p.m.

Monday’s GAMES

Boston at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s GAMES

Utah at Houston, 8 p.m.

x-New Orleans at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s GAMES

x-Cleveland at Toronto, TBD

x-Philadelphia at Boston, TBD

Thursday, May 10

x-Golden State at New Orleans, TBD

x-Houston at Utah, TBD

Friday, May 11

x-Toronto at Cleveland, TBD

x-Boston at Philadelphia, TBD

Sunday, May 13

x-Cleveland at Toronto, TBD

x-Philadelphia at Boston, TBD

Monday, May 14

x-New Orleans at Golden State, TBD

x-Utah at Houston, TBD

x-if necessary

PRO HOCKEY

NHL Playoffs

Conference Semifinals

Best-of-7

Friday’s RESULT

Winnipeg 4, Nashville 1

Saturday’s RESULTS

Boston 6, Tampa Bay 2

San Jose 4, Vegas 3, 2OT

Sunday’s RESULTS

Washington 4, Pittsburgh 1

Nashville 5, Winnipeg 4, 2OT

Monday’s RESULTS

Tampa Bay 4, Boston 2

Vegas 4, San Jose 3, OT

Tuesday’s RESULTS

Washington 4, Pittsburgh 3

Winnipeg 7, Nashville 4, Winnipeg leads series 2-1

Wednesday’s RESULTS

Tampa Bay 4, Boston 1, Tampa Bay leads series 2-1

San Jose 4, Vegas 0, series tied 2-2

Thursday’s RESULTS

Pittsburgh 3, Washington 1, series tied 2-2

Nashville at Winnipeg, late

Friday’s GAMES

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 10 p.m.

SaturdaY’S GAMES

Pittsburgh at Washington, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Nashville, 9:30 p.m.

SundaY’S GAMES

Boston at Tampa Bay, 3 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, 7:30 p.m.

Monday’s GAMES

Washington at Pittsburgh, TBD

x-Nashville at Winnipeg, TBD

Tuesday’s GAMES

x-Tampa Bay at Boston, TBD

x-San Jose at Vegas, TBD

Wednesday’s GAmES

x-Pittsburgh at Washington, TBD

Thursday, May 10

x-Boston at Tampa Bay, TBD

x-Winnipeg at Nashville, TBD

x-if necessary

PRO SOCCER

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

New York City FC 6 1 2 20 19 10

Atlanta United FC 6 1 1 19 21 9

Orlando City 5 2 1 16 16 13

New England 4 2 2 14 13 8

Columbus 4 3 2 14 13 10

New York 4 3 0 12 17 10

Chicago 2 3 2 8 11 12

Philadelphia 2 3 2 8 6 10

Montreal 2 6 0 6 10 21

D.C. United 1 4 2 5 8 13

Toronto FC 1 4 1 4 6 13

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Sporting Kansas City 5 2 2 17 20 12

Los Angeles FC 5 2 0 15 17 13

Vancouver 4 4 1 13 10 17

FC Dallas 3 1 3 12 10 6

LA Galaxy 3 4 1 10 10 13

Real Salt Lake 3 4 1 10 9 16

Minnesota United 3 5 0 9 11 16

Houston 2 3 2 8 15 11

Colorado 2 3 2 8 10 10

Portland 2 3 2 8 12 14

San Jose 1 4 2 5 12 15

Seattle 1 4 1 4 5 9

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Late games not included

Friday’s GAME

Philadelphia at Toronto FC, 8

Saturday’s GAMES

New England at Montreal, 1

New York City FC at New York, 1:55

Vancouver at Minnesota United, 2

FC Dallas at Los Angeles FC, 3:55

Columbus at Seattle, 4

Atlanta United FC at Chicago, 8:30

Colorado at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30

LA Galaxy at Houston, 8:30

Portland at San Jose, 10:30

Sunday’s GAME

Real Salt Lake at Orlando City, 5

WednesdaY’S GAMEs

Philadelphia at Columbus, 7:30

Seattle at Toronto FC, 7:30

Sporting Kansas City at Atlanta United FC, 7:30

Montreal at Chicago, 8:30

Minnesota United at Los Angeles FC, 10

Friday, May 11

Houston at Vancouver, 10:30

Saturday, May 12

San Jose at Minnesota United, 2

Philadelphia at Montreal, 3

LA Galaxy at FC Dallas, 3:30

Chicago at Columbus, 7:30

Toronto FC at New England, 7:30

D.C. United at Real Salt Lake, 9

New York at Colorado, 9

Sunday, May 13

Seattle at Portland, 4

Atlanta United FC at Orlando City, 6

New York City FC at Los Angeles FC, 8:30

PRO GOLF

PGA Tour

Wells Fargo

First Round

John Peterson 32-33 — 65 -6

Peter Malnati 33-34 — 67 -4

Tyrrell Hatton 33-34 — 67 -4

Johnson Wagner 34-33 — 67 -4

Keith Mitchell 32-35 — 67 -4

Kyle Stanley 33-34 — 67 -4

Aaron Wise 34-34 — 68 -3

Rory McIlroy 34-34 — 68 -3

Michael Thompson 33-35 — 68 -3

Tom Lovelady 35-33 — 68 -3

Keegan Bradley 34-34 — 68 -3

Geoff Ogilvy 32-36 — 68 -3

Ollie Schniederjans 32-36 — 68 -3

Jason Dufner 34-34 — 68 -3

Emiliano Grillo 33-35 — 68 -3

Beau Hossler 33-35 — 68 -3

Paul Casey 34-35 — 69 -2

Jason Day 34-35 — 69 -2

Tony Finau 32-37 — 69 -2

Ross Fisher 34-35 — 69 -2

Bud Cauley 34-35 — 69 -2

T.J. Vogel 32-37 — 69 -2

Sam Burns 35-34 — 69 -2

Charl Schwartzel 34-36 — 70 -1

Francesco Molinari 34-36 — 70 -1

Alex Cejka 36-34 — 70 -1

Sam Saunders 32-38 — 70 -1

Luke List 35-35 — 70 -1

Jhonattan Vegas 34-36 — 70 -1

Hudson Swafford 36-34 — 70 -1

Chesson Hadley 37-33 — 70 -1

Cameron Tringale 35-35 — 70 -1

Joel Dahmen 36-34 — 70 -1

Patrick Rodgers 34-37 — 71 E

J.B. Holmes 36-35 — 71 E

Rod Pampling 35-36 — 71 E

Billy Hurley III 35-36 — 71 E

Aaron Baddeley 35-36 — 71 E

Stewart Cink 34-37 — 71 E

Ernie Els 35-36 — 71 E

Mackenzie Hughes 35-36 — 71 E

Greg Chalmers 36-35 — 71 E

Austin Cook 34-37 — 71 E

Blayne Barber 34-37 — 71 E

Xinjun Zhang 36-35 — 71 E

Shawn Stefani 36-35 — 71 E

Fabian Gomez 35-36 — 71 E

Patrick Reed 35-36 — 71 E

Tiger Woods 34-37 — 71 E

Charles Howell III 36-35 — 71 E

Brice Garnett 36-35 — 71 E

Graeme McDowell 34-37 — 71 E

Jonas Blixt 35-36 — 71 E

Jonathan Byrd 36-35 — 71 E

Rory Sabbatini 32-39 — 71 E

Richy Werenski 37-34 — 71 E

Sam Ryder 34-37 — 71 E

Talor Gooch 37-34 — 71 E

Tyrone Van Aswegen 37-35 — 72 +1

Ted Potter, Jr. 35-37 — 72 +1

Phil Mickelson 38-34 — 72 +1

Bill Haas 36-36 — 72 +1

Peter Uihlein 37-35 — 72 +1

Troy Merritt 36-36 — 72 +1

Bronson Burgoon 35-37 — 72 +1

Sung Kang 34-38 — 72 +1

Abraham Ancer 35-37 — 72 +1

Sean O’Hair 36-36 — 72 +1

Harold Varner III 36-36 — 72 +1

Brian Harman 36-36 — 72 +1

Rickie Fowler 34-38 — 72 +1

Brooks Koepka 37-35 — 72 +1

Nick Watney 36-36 — 72 +1

Kevin Kisner 38-34 — 72 +1

Webb Simpson 36-36 — 72 +1

Martin Flores 37-35 — 72 +1

Rob Oppenheim 36-36 — 72 +1

Joaquin Niemann 35-37 — 72 +1

Tom Hoge 37-36 — 73 +2

J.J. Henry 36-37 — 73 +2

Kevin Tway 36-37 — 73 +2

Martin Kaymer 37-36 — 73 +2

Daniel Berger 37-36 — 73 +2

Adam Hadwin 35-38 — 73 +2

Grayson Murray 36-37 — 73 +2

Chris Stroud 37-36 — 73 +2

Ryan Moore 37-36 — 73 +2

Ben Martin 35-38 — 73 +2

Byeong Hun An 37-36 — 73 +2

Tyler Duncan 35-38 — 73 +2

C.T. Pan 37-36 — 73 +2

Robert Streb 34-39 — 73 +2

Brandon Harkins 34-39 — 73 +2

Justin Thomas 37-36 — 73 +2

Alex Noren 34-39 — 73 +2

Gary Woodland 37-36 — 73 +2

Jason Kokrak 37-37 — 74 +3

James Hahn 35-39 — 74 +3

Shane Lowry 35-39 — 74 +3

Russell Henley 40-34 — 74 +3

Vijay Singh 38-36 — 74 +3

Louis Oosthuizen 38-36 — 74 +3

Derek Ernst 39-35 — 74 +3

Jonathan Randolph 37-37 — 74 +3

Ben Silverman 36-38 — 74 +3

Vaughn Taylor 37-37 — 74 +3

Xander Schauffele 39-35 — 74 +3

Tommy Fleetwood 35-39 — 74 +3

Lucas Glover 37-37 — 74 +3

Dominic Bozzelli 40-34 — 74 +3

Kyle Thompson 37-37 — 74 +3

Andrew Putnam 35-39 — 74 +3

Seamus Power 36-38 — 74 +3

Adam Scott 39-36 — 75 +4

Jamie Lovemark 37-38 — 75 +4

Nate Lashley 35-40 — 75 +4

Corey Conners 36-39 — 75 +4

Danny Lee 35-40 — 75 +4

Scott Brown 38-37 — 75 +4

Bryson DeChambeau 40-35 — 75 +4

Patton Kizzire 37-38 — 75 +4

Ryan Blaum 36-39 — 75 +4

Martin Piller 37-38 — 75 +4

Roberto Diaz 37-38 — 75 +4

Nicholas Lindheim 39-36 — 75 +4

Lanto Griffin 36-39 — 75 +4

Chris Paisley 36-39 — 75 +4

Whee Kim 36-40 — 76 +5

Anirban Lahiri 37-39 — 76 +5

Kelly Kraft 37-39 — 76 +5

Denny McCarthy 40-36 — 76 +5

D.A. Points 37-39 — 76 +5

Stephan Jaeger 38-38 — 76 +5

Carter Jenkins 39-37 — 76 +5

Retief Goosen 40-37 — 77 +6

Trey Mullinax 36-41 — 77 +6

Bob Estes 39-38 — 77 +6

Nick Taylor 37-40 — 77 +6

Dylan Frittelli 35-42 — 77 +6

Hideki Matsuyama 35-42 — 77 +6

Adam Schenk 39-38 — 77 +6

Brian Stuard 41-37 — 78 +7

Davis Love III 41-37 — 78 +7

J.T. Poston 37-41 — 78 +7

Ryan Ruffels 40-38 — 78 +7

Scott Stallings 38-41 — 79 +8

Kevin Streelman 41-38 — 79 +8

Matt Every 39-40 — 79 +8

Dru Love 39-40 — 79 +8

J.T. Griffin 43-36 — 79 +8

Steve Marino 40-40 — 80 +9

Smylie Kaufman 41-39 — 80 +9

Mito Pereira 39-42 — 81 +10

Charles Frost 37-45 — 82 +11

Derek Fathauer 42-41 — 83 +12

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

COMMISSIONER’S OFFICE — Suspended Oakland SS Eric Marinez (Stockton-Cal) 80 games and N.Y. Mets C Walter Rasquin (Columbia-SAL) 50 games for violations of the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

American League

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Recalled RHP Adam Plutko from Columbus (IL).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned OF Ryan Schimpf to Salt Lake City (PCL). Recalled Jaime Barria from Salt Lake City.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Released OF Ichiro Suzuki and named him special assistant to the chairman. Selected the contract of RHP Erik Goeddel from Tacoma (PCL).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed 1B Justin Smoak on paternity leave. Optioned INF Gift Ngoepe to Buffalo (IL). Reinstated 3B Josh Donaldson from the 10-day DL. Recalled OF Dwight Smith Jr. and LHP Tim Mayza from Buffalo.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned 1B Christian Walker to Reno (PCL). Reinstated OF Steven Souza Jr. from the 10-day DL.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Claimed INF/OF Phil Gosselin off waivers from Cincinnati.

CINCINNATI REDS — Placed LHP Amir Garrett on the bereavement list.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Optioned INF/OF Breyvic Valera to Oklahoma City (PCL). Placed LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu on the 10-day DL. Recalled RHP Yimi Gacia and INF/OF Tim Locastro from Oklahoma City.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Sent C Stephen Vogt to Biloxi (SL) for a rehab assignment.

NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms in INF Cody Asche on a minor league contract.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Sent 3B Anthony Rendon to Potomac (Carolina) for a rehab assignment.

Can-Am League

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed C Adam Ehrlich.

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Released RHP Trevor Patterson.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Released LHP Trent Lunsford and RHP Drake Robison.

RIVER CITY RASCALS — Signed RHP Josh Kimborowicz. Released 1B Justin Chigbogu, C Tyler DeVinny, RHP Anthony Herron, LHP Zach Johnson, SS Ellis Kelly and OFs Cody Lovejoy and OF Brett Smith.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Released C Lucas Owens.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Released RHPs Noe Artega and Corey Sessions, INFs Trevor Rucker and Julian Russell and OFs Ryan Sluder and OF Erik Williams.

Football

National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Agreed to terms with QB Matt Ryan on a five-year contract extension.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived LB Dominique Alexander and RB Darius Jackson.

DETROIT LIONS — Traded DT Akeem Spence to Miami for an undisclosed 2019 draft pick.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Announced the retirement of TE Jason Witten.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Released OL Orlando Franklin. Signed OL Sean Welsh.

Alliance of American Football

AAF — Named Tom Veit head of business operations, Bill Kuharich vice president of player personnel and Tim Ruskell general manager of Alliance Orlando.

Hockey

National Hockey League

NHL — Suspended Washington F Tom Wilson three games for an illegal hit on Pittsburgh’s Zach Aston-Reese.

ARIZONA COYOTES — Traded F Jordan Martinook and a 2018 fourth-round draft pick to Carolina for C Marcus Kruger and a 2018 third-round draft pick.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Agreed to terms with F Ville Meskanen.

College

GEORGIA — Signed football coach Kirby Smart to a seven-year contract.

MIAMI — Signed football coach Mark Richt to a two-year contract extension through the 2023 season.

MUHLENBERG — Named Lynn Tubman athletic director.

PENN STATE — Extended the contract of mens basketball coach Patrick Chambers through the 2021-22 season.

WAKE FOREST — Announced graduate men’s basketball G Torry Johnson is transferring from Northern Arizona.

LOCAL SPORTS

Thursday’s Results

Area Golf

SYCAMORE SPRINGS GOLF COURSE

RENEGADES LEAGUE

SCORE ON PAR FOURS — (1st flight) Wanda Smith 26 (2nd flight) Cheryl Mace 31; (3rd flight) Fran Schafer 37.

SCHEDULE

Friday’s Events

Boys Tennis

Marion Harding at Fostoria, 4:30

Tiffin Calvert at Bluffton, 5

Prep Baseball

Genoa at Fostoria (NBC), 4:45

Elmwood at Lake (NBC), 4:45

New Riegel at Fremont St. Joseph (SBC), 5

Lakota at Cory-Rawson, 5

Toledo Rogers at Arcadia, 5

Hopewell-Loudon at Gibsonburg, 5

Edison at Tiffin Calvert, 5

New Riegel at Margaretta, 5

Prep Softball

Tiffin Calvert at Riverdale, DH, 4:30

Elmwood at Lake (NBC), 4:45

Genoa at Fostoria (NBC), 4:45

Hopewell-Loudon at Gibsonburg, 5

Van Buren at Kenton, 5

Prep Track

North Baltimore & Hopewell-Loudon at Ottawa Hills Green Bears Relays, 4

Lakota, Arcadia, New Riegel, Van Buren & Upper Sandusky at Elmwood Ramsey Invitational, 4

Fostoria at Sandusky Perkins Pirate Relays, 4:15

LOCAL & AREA

Roethlisberger Softball Game

Tickets for the Ben Roethlisberger Charity Foundation Game will go on sale at 8 a.m. Monday. Cash sales will be offered in the foyer near the main gym and credit card sales will be handled in the athletic office. Please enter the rear north entrance and enter through the glass doorway. There will be a limit of 10 tickets per person. Tickets may be purchased for $10 each and the event will be held June 10 at Findlay High School.

Golf Leagues Seeks Members

ARLINGTON — The Sycamore Springs Men’s Tournament Club season is underway. New members can join any time. The league plays nine-hole events on Thursdays and 18-hole weekend events. Cost is $70. Call Sycamore Springs at 419-365-5109 or visit www.sycamorespringsgolf.com.

Upper Sandusky Seeks Coaches

UPPER SANDUSKY — Upper Sandusky High School has openings for JV and freshman boys basketball coaches, a JV volleyball coach and varsity girls tennis coach for the 2018-19 school year. If interested, contact Brad Ehrman at brad_e@usevs.org or 419-294-1788.

Leipsic Boosters Golf Scramble

LEIPSIC — The Leipsic Athletic Boosters golf outing will be Saturday, June 9 at 1 p.m. at Pike Run. Four-man scramble, supper included. Cost is $60 per golfer or $240 per team. Cash prizes, raffles and prizes. Contact Brent Newell at 419-308-1484 or brentnewell@hotmail.com for more information or to sign up.

BVC Alumni Basketball Tournament

McCOMB — The third annual Blanchard Valley Conference Alumni Basketball Tournament will be held June 2-3 at McComb High School. Anyone interested in participating should contact Nick Latta at (419) 293-3853 ext.330 or through email at lattan@mccombschool.org. Registration forms are available at mccomblocalschools.org and are due by May 18. Cost is $200 per team and all proceeds benefit the McComb athletic department.

Cheerleader Advisors Opening

NEW RIEGEL — New Riegel currently has openings for cheerleading advisors at the high school and junior high levels. Interested candidates should contact New Riegel Athletic Director Jamie Lininger at jlininger@newriegelschools.org.

College soccer coach needed

BLUFFTON–Bluffton University is searching for a new head coach for its men’s soccer program. Further inquiries can be directed to Bill Hanefeld at hanefeldb@bluffton.edu.

Comments

comments