Thursday’s Scoreboard
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 22 8 .733 —
New York 19 10 .655 2½
Toronto 17 13 .567 5
Tampa Bay 13 16 .448 8½
Baltimore 8 21 .276 13½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 16 13 .552 —
Detroit 13 16 .448 3
Minnesota 10 16 .385 4½
Chicago 8 20 .286 7½
Kansas City 8 22 .267 8½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 20 11 .645 —
Seattle 17 11 .607 1½
Los Angeles 17 12 .586 2
Oakland 14 15 .483 5
Texas 12 20 .375 8½
Late games not included
Tuesday’s Results
Texas 8, Cleveland 6, 12 innings
Detroit 2, Tampa Bay 1
Kansas City 7, Boston 6, 13 innings
N.Y. Yankees 4, Houston 0
Toronto 7, Minnesota 4, 10 innings
St. Louis 3, Chicago White Sox 2
L.A. Angels 3, Baltimore 2
Seattle 6, Oakland 3
Wednesday’s Results
Boston 5, Kansas City 4
Detroit 3, Tampa Bay 2, 12 innings
Minnesota 4, Toronto 0
Cleveland 12, Texas 4
St. Louis 3, Chicago White Sox 2
N.Y. Yankees at Houston, late
Baltimore at L.A. Angels, late
Oakland at Seattle, late
Thursday’s Games
Toronto (Garcia 2-2) at Cleveland (Carrasco 4-1), 1:10, 1st game
N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 4-2) at Houston (McCullers 4-1), 2:10
Detroit (Fiers 2-2) at Kansas City (Skoglund 1-2), 2:15
Toronto (TBD) at Cleveland (Plutko 0-0), 4:40, 2nd game
Boston (Price 2-3) at Texas (Minor 2-1), 8:05
Minnesota (Odorizzi 2-2) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 0-2), 8:10
Baltimore (Tillman 1-4) at L.A. Angels (Richards 3-1), 10:07
Oakland (Mengden 2-3) at Seattle (LeBlanc 0-0), 10:10
Friday’s Games
Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:10
Boston at Texas, 8:05
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10
Detroit at Kansas City, 8:15
Houston at Arizona, 9:40
Baltimore at Oakland, 10:05
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 18 11 .621 —
New York 17 11 .607 ½
Philadelphia 17 13 .567 1½
Washington 15 16 .484 4
Miami 11 19 .367 7½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 19 13 .594 —
St. Louis 17 12 .586 ½
Chicago 16 12 .571 1
Pittsburgh 17 14 .548 1½
Cincinnati 7 24 .226 11½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Arizona 21 8 .724 —
Colorado 17 15 .531 5½
San Francisco 16 15 .516 6
Los Angeles 12 17 .414 9
San Diego 11 21 .344 11½
Late games not included
Tuesday’s Results
Washington 12, Pittsburgh 4
Atlanta 3, N.Y. Mets 2
Miami 2, Philadelphia 1, 10 innings
Milwaukee 7, Cincinnati 6
Colorado 3, Chicago Cubs 1
St. Louis 3, Chicago White Sox 2
Arizona 4, L.A. Dodgers 3
San Diego 3, San Francisco 2
Wednesday’s Results
St. Louis 3, Chicago White Sox 2
Colorado 11, Chicago Cubs 2
San Francisco 9, San Diego 4
Washington 9, Pittsburgh 3
Atlanta 7, N.Y. Mets 0
Milwaukee 3, Cincinnati 1
Philadelphia 6, Miami 0
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, late
Thursday’s Games
Pittsburgh (Williams 4-1) at Washington (Hellickson 0-0), 1:05
Atlanta (Teheran 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Vargas 0-1), 1:10
L.A. Dodgers (Wood 0-3) at Arizona (Corbin 4-0), 3:40
Friday’s Games
Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05
Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 7:10
Miami at Cincinnati, 7:10
San Francisco at Atlanta, 7:35
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 8:10
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:15
L.A. Dodgers vs. San Diego at Monterrey, 9:10
Houston at Arizona, 9:40
Wednesday’s Boxscores
Tigers 3, Rays 2, 12 innings,
Tampa Bay Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Span lf 4 1 0 1 Martin cf 5 0 0 0
Cron dh 5 0 1 0 Cndlrio 3b 5 0 1 0
M.Duffy 3b 5 0 0 0 Cstllns rf 5 0 0 0
B.Mller 1b 4 0 1 0 V.Mrtin dh 4 0 1 0
W.Ramos c 5 0 3 1 V.Reyes pr-dh 0 0 0 0
Wendle 2b 3 0 0 0 Goodrum ph-dh 1 0 0 0
Dan.Rbr ph-2b 1 0 0 0 J.Jones lf 5 1 3 0
Gomez rf 5 1 2 0 Joh.Hck 1b 4 1 2 1
M.Smith cf 4 0 1 0 J.McCnn c 4 1 2 1
Hchvrra ss 4 0 0 0 J.Iglss ss 3 0 0 0
D.Mchdo 2b 4 0 0 1
Totals 40 2 8 2 Totals 40 3 9 3
Tampa Bay 110″000″000″000 — 2
Detroit 000″010″100″001 — 3
DP–Tampa Bay 1, Detroit 3. LOB–Tampa Bay 8, Detroit 6. 2B–Candelario (8). 3B–J.Jones (2). HR–J.McCann (3). S–Hechavarria (2), J.Iglesias (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Snell 6 2/3 5 2 2 1 4
Roe 2/3 0 0 0 0 0
Alvarado 2/3 0 0 0 0 0
Romo 1 2 0 0 0 1
Kittredge 1 0 0 0 0 1
Andriese (L,0-1) 1 2 1 1 0 2
Detroit
Fulmer 6 6 2 2 2 5
Wilson 1 0 0 0 1 2
Stumpf 1/3 1 0 0 0 0
Jimenez 2/3 0 0 0 0 0
Greene 1 1 0 0 0 0
Farmer 2 0 0 0 1 2
Saupold (W,1-0) 1 0 0 0 0 2
HBP–by Fulmer (Smith). Umpires–Home, Chad Whitson. First, Gary Cederstrom. Second, Stu Scheuwater. Third, Marvin Hudson. T–3:28. A–20,866 (41,297).
Indians 12, Rangers 4
Texas Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
DShelds cf 4 0 1 0 R.Davis cf 2 1 1 1
Choo dh 4 0 2 1 Zimmer ph-cf 2 0 0 0
Profar ss 4 0 0 0 Kipnis 2b 4 2 2 3
Mazara rf 3 1 1 1 Lindor ss 5 3 3 1
R.Nunez pr 0 0 0 0 Brntley lf 5 1 2 1
Gallo lf 3 1 1 1 Naquin rf 0 0 0 0
Rua lf 1 0 0 0 Encrnco dh 5 3 3 6
Knr-Flf 3b 4 0 0 0 Alonso 1b 4 0 0 0
Guzman 1b 4 0 1 0 Guyer rf-lf 4 1 1 0
Centeno c 3 1 1 1 R.Perez c 3 0 0 0
Rbinson 2b 3 1 1 0 E.Gnzal 3b 4 1 3 0
Totals 33 4 8 4 Totals 38 12 15 12
Texas 011″000″110 — “4
Cleveland 451″000″02x — 12
DP–Cleveland 2. LOB–Texas 3, Cleveland 6. 2B–Robinson (2), Kipnis (9), Brantley (6), Guyer (4), E.Gonzalez (1). 3B–E.Gonzalez (1). HR–Mazara (5), Gallo (10), Centeno (1), Kipnis (1), Lindor (5), Encarnacion 3 (9). SF–R.Davis (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Moore (L,1-4) 4 11 10 10 2 1
Gardewine 2 2 0 0 0 1
Chavez 2 2 2 2 0 3
Cleveland
Kluber (W,5-1) 7 6 3 3 0 6
Otero 1 2 1 1 0 0
Taylor 1 0 0 0 1 1
HBP–by Gardewine (Kipnis). Umpires–Home, Chris Segal. First, Mark Carlson. Second, Brian Knight. Third, Pat Hoberg. T–2:41. A–15,637 (35,225).
Brewers 3, Reds 1
Milwaukee Cincinnati
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Villar 2b 5 0 1 0 Winker rf-lf 3 0 0 0
Yelich cf-lf 5 1 2 1 Peraza ss 4 0 1 0
Braun lf 3 0 0 0 Votto 1b 4 0 0 0
Phllips cf 2 0 0 0 Suarez 3b 2 1 0 0
T.Shaw 3b 1 0 0 0 Duvall lf 4 0 0 0
H.Perez 3b 4 1 1 0 R.Iglss p 0 0 0 0
Aguilar 1b 4 1 2 0 Msoraco c 4 0 1 1
Do.Sntn rf 4 0 2 0 Blndino 2b 2 0 1 0
Pina c 4 0 0 1 L.Cstll p 2 0 0 0
Jffress p 0 0 0 0 Garrett p 0 0 0 0
Arcia ss 4 0 2 1 Gennett ph 1 0 0 0
Miley p 2 0 1 0 J.Hghes p 0 0 0 0
Cain ph 0 0 0 0 W.Prlta p 0 0 0 0
Jnnings p 0 0 0 0 Schbler rf 1 0 0 0
Bandy c 1 0 1 0 Hmilton cf 3 0 1 0
Totals 39 3 12 3 Totals 30 1 4 1
Milwaukee 010″010″010 — 3
Cincinnati 000″100″000 — 1
E–Peraza (2), Suarez (1), Blandino (3), Arcia (5). DP–Milwaukee 1, Cincinnati 1. LOB–Milwaukee 10, Cincinnati 7. 2B–Yelich (3), Arcia (3), Mesoraco (2). HR–Yelich (3). SB–Villar (6).
IP H R ER BB SO
Milwaukee
Miley (W,1-0) 6 3 1 1 3 4
Jennings H,5 1 0 0 0 1 0
Jeffress (S,2-3) 2 1 0 0 1 0
Cincinnati
Castillo (L,1-4) 6 9 2 2 1 7
Garrett 1 0 0 0 0 2
Hughes 1 3 1 1 0 1
Peralta 2/3 0 0 0 0 1
Iglesias 1/3 0 0 0 0 0
L.Castillo pitched to 1 batter in the 7th J.Hughes pitched to 1 batter in the 9th Umpires–Home, Mike Winters. First, Tim Timmons. Second, Rob Drake. Third, Mike Muchlinski. T–2:48. A–10,346 (42,319).
Major League Leaders
American League
BATTING–Machado, Baltimore, .366; Betts, Boston, .365; Altuve, Houston, .344; Martinez, Boston, .343; Gordon, Seattle, .339; Lowrie, Oakland, .336; Gregorius, New York, .333; Cabrera, Detroit, .326; Pillar, Toronto, .324; Smith, Tampa Bay, .322.
RUNS–Betts, Boston, 32; Gregorius, New York, 25; Judge, New York, 25; Gardner, New York, 24; Semien, Oakland, 24; Springer, Houston, 24; Segura, Seattle, 22; 4 tied at 21.
RBI–Gregorius, New York, 30; Lowrie, Oakland, 28; Haniger, Seattle, 27; Sanchez, New York, 27; Martinez, Boston, 24; Davis, Oakland, 23; Machado, Baltimore, 23; Segura, Seattle, 23; Gallo, Texas, 22; Span, Tampa Bay, 22.
HITS–Altuve, Houston, 42; Machado, Baltimore, 41; Lowrie, Oakland, 40; Gordon, Seattle, 39; Martinez, Boston, 37; Moustakas, Kansas City, 36; Pillar, Toronto, 36; Betts, Boston, 35; Castellanos, Detroit, 35; 4 tied at 34.
DOUBLES–Escobar, Minnesota, 13; Andujar, New York, 12; Pillar, Toronto, 12; Betts, Boston, 11; 8 tied at 9.
TRIPLES–Candelario, Detroit, 3; Chapman, Oakland, 3; 12 tied at 2.
HOME RUNS–Betts, Boston, 11; Gallo, Texas, 10; Gregorius, New York, 10; Haniger, Seattle, 10; Trout, Los Angeles, 10; Davidson, Chicago, 9; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 9; Machado, Baltimore, 9; 3 tied at 8.
STOLEN BASES–Gordon, Seattle, 12; Anderson, Chicago, 9; Smith, Tampa Bay, 6; 8 tied at 5.
PITCHING–Kluber, Cleveland, 5-1; 13 tied at 4.
ERA–Manaea, Oakland, 1.03; Verlander, Houston, 1.13; Morton, Houston, 1.72; Cole, Houston, 1.73; Lopez, Chicago, 1.78; Sale, Boston, 2.14; Porcello, Boston, 2.23; Kluber, Cleveland, 2.41; Bauer, Cleveland, 2.46; Boyd, Detroit, 2.48.
STRIKEOUTS–Verlander, Houston, 62; Cole, Houston, 61; Kluber, Cleveland, 53; Sale, Boston, 51; Happ, Toronto, 50; Hamels, Texas, 47; Bauer, Cleveland, 46; Morton, Houston, 45; Snell, Tampa Bay, 45; 3 tied at 44.
National League
BATTING–Freeman, Atlanta, .333; Herrera, Philadelphia, .333; Pham, St. Louis, .330; Cabrera, New York, .327; Markakis, Atlanta, .322; Arenado, Colorado, .320; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, .318; Flaherty, Atlanta, .310; Castro, Miami, .310; Cervelli, Pittsburgh, .310.
RUNS–Albies, Atlanta, 30; Harper, Washington, 27; Blackmon, Colorado, 25; Pham, St. Louis, 23; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 22; 6 tied at 21.
RBI–Baez, Chicago, 26; Cespedes, New York, 26; Harper, Washington, 25; Pollock, Arizona, 25; Franco, Philadelphia, 23; Freeman, Atlanta, 22; Cervelli, Pittsburgh, 21; 7 tied at 20.
HITS–Freeman, Atlanta, 37; Markakis, Atlanta, 37; Herrera, Philadelphia, 36; Albies, Atlanta, 35; Cabrera, New York, 35; Castro, Miami, 35; Inciarte, Atlanta, 35; Peraza, Cincinnati, 35; Turner, Washington, 35; 3 tied at 34.
DOUBLES–Albies, Atlanta, 12; Freeman, Atlanta, 12; Hosmer, San Diego, 11; Kendrick, Washington, 11; Mercer, Pittsburgh, 10; 7 tied at 9.
TRIPLES–Baez, Chicago, 3; Marte, Pittsburgh, 3; 14 tied at 2.
HOME RUNS–Blackmon, Colorado, 10; Harper, Washington, 10; Pollock, Arizona, 10; Albies, Atlanta, 9; Villanueva, San Diego, 9; 7 tied at 7.
STOLEN BASES–Inciarte, Atlanta, 13; Turner, Washington, 12; Taylor, Washington, 10; Cain, Milwaukee, 8; Marte, Pittsburgh, 8; Pollock, Arizona, 7; Pham, St. Louis, 6; Villar, Milwaukee, 6; 4 tied at 5.
PITCHING–Scherzer, Washington, 6-1; Corbin, Arizona, 4-0; Godley, Arizona, 4-1; McCarthy, Atlanta, 4-0; Nola, Philadelphia, 4-1; Wacha, St. Louis, 4-1; Williams, Pittsburgh, 4-1; 18 tied at 3.
ERA–Cueto, San Francisco, 0.84; Garcia, Miami, 1.09; Martinez, St. Louis, 1.40; Scherzer, Washington, 1.79; deGrom, New York, 1.87; Nola, Philadelphia, 2.17; Corbin, Arizona, 2.25; Williams, Pittsburgh, 2.29; Bettis, Colorado, 2.43; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 2.53.
STRIKEOUTS–Scherzer, Washington, 65; Corbin, Arizona, 55; Strasburg, Washington, 54; deGrom, New York, 54; Syndergaard, New York, 49; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 48; Martinez, St. Louis, 45; Ray, Arizona, 45; Greinke, Arizona, 42; Newcomb, Atlanta, 42.
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA Playoffs
Conference Semifinals
Best-of-7
Saturday’s Result
Golden State 123, New Orleans 101, Golden State leads series 1-0
Sunday’s RESULT
Houston 110, Utah 96, Houston leads series 1-0
Monday’s RESULT
Boston 117, Philadelphia 101, Boston leads series 1-0
Tuesday’s RESULTS
Cleveland 113, Toronto 112, OT, Cleveland leads series 1-0
Golden State 121, New Orleans 116, Golden State leads series 2-0
Wednesday’s RESULT
Utah 116, Houston 108, series tied 1-1
Thursday’s Games
Cleveland at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Boston, 8:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Golden State at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Houston at Utah, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Boston at Philadelphia, 5 p.m.
Toronto at Cleveland, 8:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Golden State at New Orleans, 3:30 p.m.
Houston at Utah, 8 p.m.
Monday’s GAMES
Boston at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Cleveland, 8:30 p.m.
Tuesday’s GAMES
x-New Orleans at Golden State, TBD
x-Utah at Houston, TBD
Wednesday, May 9
x-Cleveland at Toronto, TBD
x-Philadelphia at Boston, TBD
Thursday, May 10
x-Golden State at New Orleans, TBD
x-Houston at Utah, TBD
Friday, May 11
x-Toronto at Cleveland, TBD
x-Boston at Philadelphia, TBD
Sunday, May 13
x-Cleveland at Toronto, TBD
x-Philadelphia at Boston, TBD
Monday, May 14
x-New Orleans at Golden State, TBD
x-Utah at Houston, TBD
x-if necessary
PRO HOCKEY
NHL Playoffs
Conference Semifinals
Best-of-7
Thursday’s RESULTS
Pittsburgh 3, Washington 2
Vegas 7, San Jose 0
Friday’s RESULT
Winnipeg 4, Nashville 1
Saturday’s RESULTS
Boston 6, Tampa Bay 2
San Jose 4, Vegas 3, 2OT, series tied 1-1
Sunday’s RESULTS
Washington 4, Pittsburgh 1
Nashville 5, Winnipeg 4, 2OT
Monday’s RESULTS
Tampa Bay 4, Boston 2, series tied 1-1
Vegas 4, San Jose 3, OT, Vegas leads series 2-1
Tuesday’s RESULTS
Washington 4, Pittsburgh 3, Washington leads series 2-1
Winnipeg 7, Nashville 4, Winnipeg leads series 2-1
Wednesday’s RESULTS
Tampa Bay 4, Boston 1
Vegas at San Jose, late
Thursday’s GAMES
Washington at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Winnipeg, 9:30 p.m.
Friday’s GAMES
Tampa Bay at Boston, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Vegas, 10 p.m.
SaturdaY’S GAMES
Pittsburgh at Washington, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Nashville, 9:30 p.m.
SundaY’S GAMES
Boston at Tampa Bay, 3 p.m.
x-Vegas at San Jose, 7:30 p.m.
Monday’s GAMES
x-Washington at Pittsburgh, TBD
x-Nashville at Winnipeg, TBD
Tuesday’s GAMES
x-Tampa Bay at Boston, TBD
x-San Jose at Vegas, TBD
Wednesday, May 9
x-Pittsburgh at Washington, TBD
Thursday, May 10
x-Boston at Tampa Bay, TBD
x-Winnipeg at Nashville, TBD
x-if necessary
PRO SOCCER
Major League Soccer
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
New York City FC 6 1 2 20 19 10
Atlanta United FC 6 1 1 19 21 9
Orlando City 5 2 1 16 16 13
New England 4 2 2 14 13 8
Columbus 4 3 2 14 13 10
New York 4 3 0 12 17 10
Chicago 2 3 2 8 11 12
Philadelphia 2 3 2 8 6 10
Montreal 2 6 0 6 10 21
D.C. United 1 4 2 5 8 13
Toronto FC 1 4 1 4 6 13
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Sporting Kansas City 5 2 2 17 20 12
Los Angeles FC 5 2 0 15 17 13
Vancouver 4 4 1 13 10 17
FC Dallas 3 1 3 12 10 6
LA Galaxy 3 4 1 10 10 13
Real Salt Lake 3 4 1 10 9 16
Minnesota United 3 5 0 9 11 16
Houston 2 3 2 8 15 11
Colorado 2 3 2 8 10 10
Portland 2 3 2 8 12 14
San Jose 1 4 2 5 12 15
Seattle 1 4 1 4 5 9
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Friday’s RESULT
Vancouver 2, Real Salt Lake 0
Saturday’s RESULTS
Atlanta United FC 4, Montreal 1
Chicago 2, Toronto FC 2, tie
Philadelphia 3, D.C. United 2
Columbus 2, San Jose 1
New England 1, Sporting Kansas City 0
Minnesota United 2, Houston 1
New York 3, LA Galaxy 2
Sunday’s RESULTS
Orlando City 2, Colorado 1
New York City FC 3, FC Dallas 1
Los Angeles FC 1, Seattle 0
Friday’s GAME
Philadelphia at Toronto FC, 8
Saturday’s GAMES
New England at Montreal, 1
New York City FC at New York, 2
Vancouver at Minnesota United, 2
Columbus at Seattle, 4
FC Dallas at Los Angeles FC, 4
Atlanta United FC at Chicago, 8:30
Colorado at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30
LA Galaxy at Houston, 8:30
Portland at San Jose, 10:30
Sunday’s GAME
Real Salt Lake at Orlando City, 5
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Placed LHP Eduardo Rodriguez on the family medical leave list. Reinstated RHP Joe Kelly from suspension. Recalled RHP Marcus Walden from Pawtucket (IL).
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Designated RHP Matt Belisle for assignment. Selected the contract of RHP Ben Taylor from Columbus (IL).
MINNESOTA TWINS — Designated LHP Dietrich Enns for assignment. Optioned RHP John Curtiss to Rochester (IL).
NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed LHP Jordan Montgomery on the 10-day DL. Reinstated OF Clint Frazier from the 7-day DL and optioned him to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Selected the contract of RHP David Hale from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Transferred OF Jacoby Ellsbury to the 60-day DL.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Optioned RHP Emilio Pagan to Nashville (PCL). Selected the contract of LHP Brett Anderson from Nashville.
TEXAS RANGERS — Placed RHP Chris Martin on the 10-day DL, retroactive to May 1. Recalled RHP Nick Gardewine from Round Rock (PCL). Claimed C Carlos Perez off waivers from Atlanta. Transferred SS Elvis Andrus to the 60-day DL.
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Signed OF Peter Bourjos to a minor league contract.
MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned SS JT Riddle to New Orleans (PCL). Assigned C Tomas Telis outright to New Orleans.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Designated RHP Oliver Drake for assignment. Selected the contract of LHP Wade Miley from Biloxi (SL). Signed RHP Paolo Espino to a minor league contract and assigned him to extended spring training.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned OF Austin Slater to Sacramento (PCL). Reinstated LHP Will Smith from the 10-day DL.
American Association
CHICAGO DOGS — Traded INF Tony Thomas to Wichita to complete an earlier trade.
CLEBURNE RAILROADERS — Signed RHP Jared Mortensen.
ST. PAUL SAINTS — Signed RHP Tom Wilhelmsen.
WICHITA WINGNUTS — Signed RHP Seth Harvey.
WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Signed RHP Brandon Bingel.
Atlantic League
SUGAR LAND SKEETERS — Announced the contract of Paco Rodriguez was purchased by the Minnesota Twins.
Football
National Football League
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Traded TE Randall Telfer to Kansas City for DE Dadi Nicolas. Claimed LB Jermaine Grace off waivers from Indianapolis.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Declined to exercise the fifth-year option on DE Dante Fowler.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed DT A.J. Francis and QB Alex Tanney.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Placed LB Ryan Shazier on injured reserve.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived S Denzel Johnson. Agreed to terms with S Kendrick Lewis.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed S Quin Blanding, RB Martez Carter, WR Simmie Cobbs Jr., LB Jerod Fernandez, WR Shay Fields, TE Matt Flanagan, WR Mikah Holder, CB Danny Johnson, OT Timon Parris, WR De’Mornay Pierson-El, WR Cam Sims, CB Ranthony Texada and FB Elijah Wellman.
Canadian Football League
EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Acquired Hamilton’s 2018 second- (No. 10) and third-round (No. 20) draft picks for their 2018 first- (No. 6) and fifth-round (No. 37) draft picks.
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Traded their 2018 first- (No. 7) and second-round (No. 16) draft picks to the B.C. Lions for a 2019 first-round draft pick and a 2018 second-round (No. 12) draft pick.
Hockey
National Hockey League
BUFFALO SABRES — Re-signed D Casey Nelson to a two-year contract.
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Signed G Pavel Francouz to a one-year contract.
MINNESOTA WILD — Signed F Dmitry Sokolov to a three-year, entry-level contract.
NEW YORK RANGERS — Agreed to terms with F Michael Lindqvist.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Signed F Axel Jonsson-Fjallby to a three-year, entry-level contract. Signed F Juuso Ikonen to a two-year, two-way contract.
Motorsports
NASCAR — Suspended driver Spencer Gallagher indefinitely for violating its substance-abuse policy.
Soccer
Major League Soccer
LOS ANGELES FC — Signed F Adama Diomande from Hull City (Championship-England).
MINNESOTA UNITED — Traded M Sam Nicholson and an international roster spot to Colorado for D Eric Miller and general allocation money.
NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Traded F Lee Nguyen to Los Angeles FC for general and targeted allocation money.
College
NEW MEXICO — Announced women’s basketball G/F Najala Howell is transferring from UTEP.
NORTHWESTERN — Announced graduate men’s basketball G Ryan Taylor is transferring from Evansville.
ST. DILBERT — Announced it will add men’s volleyball as an intercollegiate varsity sport for the 2019-20 school year.
SIENA — Named Jamion Christian men’s basketball coach.
WAKE FOREST — Announced graduate men’s basketball F Ikenna Smart is transferring from Buffalo.
LOCAL SPORTS
Wednesday’s Results
College Athletics
MEN’S LACROSSE
Baldwin Wallace 8, Ohio Northern 6
Boys Tennis
UPPER SANDUSKY 3, GALION 2
SINGLES
No. 1 — Clay Burger (US) def. Alec Dicus 6-4, 6-0.
No. 2 — Zac Grimes (Gal) def. Micah Swinehart 6-1, 6-1.
No. 3 — Landon Ramos (US) def. Weston Rose 6-0, 6-1.
DOUBLES
No. 1 — Tyler Harris/Max Papenhausen (Gal) def. Levi Malone & Sam Stuckman 6-4, 0-6, 6-2.
No. 2 — Grant Bower/Keegan Hossler (US) def. Chris Amrick.Kaden West 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.
Tiffin Calvert at Tiffin Columbian, 4:15
Fostoria at Fremont St. Joseph, 4:30
Prep Boys Track
BENJAMIN LOGAN 85½, ARLINGTON 72½
INDIAN LAKE 13
SHOT — Bibart (Arl) 39-9. DISCUS — Bateson (Arl) 131-10. HJ — Martin (Arl) 5-6. LJ — Ward (BL) 18-9. PV — Keller (BL) 9-6. 3,200 RELAY — Arlington 10:21.29. 110 HH — Schneiderer (BL) 16.89. 100 — Whitrock (BL) 11.97. 800 relay — Arlington 1:38.64. 1,600 — Munnz (B) 5:23.58. 400 relay — Arlington 47.35. 400 — Frater (Arl) 55.00. 300 ih — Williams (Arl) 44.02. 800 — Stahler (BL) 2:33.36. 200 — Fredette (Arl) 25.09. 3,200 — Rossman (Arl) 13:27.49. 1,600 relay — Benjamin Logan 3:51.20.
Prep Girls Track
SHOT — Plikerd (BL) 30-6. DISCUS — Lotz (Arl) 82-10. HJ — Manns (BL) 5-0. LJ — Plikerd (BL) 16-4. PV — Jones (Arl) 8-6. 3,200 RELAY — Arlington (Dodds, Green, Riegle, Jones) 11:25.10. 100 IH — Kinney (BL) 16.56. 100 — Plikerd (BL) 13.21. 800 relay — Benjamin Logan 1:58.50. 1,600 — Riegle (Arl) 6:38.50. 400 relay — Arlington (Inbody, Beach, Dempster, Green) 54.83. 400 — Worrell (BL) 1:10.34. 300 Lh — Green (Arl) 51.90. 800 — Jones (Arl) 2:44.07. 200 — Inbody (Arl) 28.60. 3,200 — May (Arl) 17:01.47. 1,600 relay — Arl (Beach, Dempster, Dodds, Jones) 4:44.10.
SCHEDULE
Thursday’s Events
College Athletics
ENGLISH EQUESTRIAN
Findlay in IHSA National Championships at Harrisburg, Pa.
WESTERN Equestrian
Findlay in IHSA National Championships at Harrisburg, Pa.
TRACK & FIELD
Findlay at Great Midwest Athletic Conference championships at Hillsdale
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Findlay vs. Walsh in Great Midwest Athletic Conference Semifinals at Lake Erie, 1:30
SOFTBALL
Findlay vs. Kentucky Wesleyan in Great Midwest Athletic Conference Tournament at Xenia, noon
Boys Tennis
Tiffin Calvert at Huron, 4
Ottawa-Glandorf at Western Buckeye League championships, University of Northwest Ohio, 9 a.m.
Prep Baseball
Patrick Henry vs. Liberty-Benton, Toledo Fifth-Third Field, 4
Ada at Columbus Grove (NWC), 5
Delphos Jefferson at Bluffton (NWC), 5
Kalida at Ottoville (PCL), 5
Pandora-Gilboa at North Baltimore (BVC), 5
Upper Sandusky at Seneca East (N10), 5
McComb at Riverdale (BVC), 5
Vanlue at Carey, 5
Waynesfield-Goshen at Hardin Northern (NWCC), 5
Leipsic at Ottawa-Glandorf, 5
Lakota at Mohawk, 5
Miller City at Holgate, 5
Arlington at Upper Scioto Valley, 5
New Riegel at Clyde, 5
Prep Softball
Findlay at Elmwood, 4:45
Woodmore at Fostoria (NBC), 4:45
Upper Sandusky at Seneca East (N10), 5
Ottoville at Pandora-Gilboa (PCL), 5
Ada at Columbus Grove (NWC), 5
Delphos Jefferson at Bluffton (NWC), 5
Waynesfield-Goshen at Hardin Northern (NWCC), 5
McComb at Riverdale (BVC), 5
Vanlue at Carey, 5
Lakota at Mohawk, 5
Lima Perry at Kalida, 5
Leipsic at Ottawa-Glandorf, 5
Upper Sandusky at Seneca East (N10), 5
Holgate at Miller City, 5
Arlington at Upper Scioto Valley, 5
Patrick Henry at Ayersville, 5
Liberty Center at North Baltimore, 5
Liberty-Benton at Wapakoneta
Prep Track
Tiffin Calvert at Norwalk St. Paul, 4:30
Wapakoneta at Ottawa-Glandorf, 4:30
BOWLING
AMF Sportsman Lanes
Kings & Queens League
CHAMPIONS FIRST HALF — Select Auto Group (Lynsi Clinger, Shelley Sterling, David Clinger, Jim Sterling) SECOND HALF — Bev’s Wallpaper and Paint (Bev Birchfield, Pam Oates, Ron Beuttenmuller, Stan Johns). SEASON HIGH AVERAGE — (women) Bobbie Sepelak 167; (men) Reid Ponx 209. MOST IMPROVED AVERAGE — (women) Linda Deal +13.88; (men) Beuttenmuller +21.86. SEASON HIGH HANDICAP SCORES: (women series) Kaitlin Johns 681; (men series) Matt Hall 761; (women game) Leslie Loiberadz 256; (men game) George Sepelak Jr. 296. SEASON HIGH SCRATCH SCORES — (women series) Bobbie Sepelak 573; (men series) Ponx 748; (women game) Patsy Woolley 210; (game men) Shawn Roddy 269. HIGH TEAM SCORES — (handicap series) Marcos 2,487; (handicap game) Midwest Appraisal 916; (scratch series) Findlay Monument 2,066; (scratch game) Select Auto Group 748. LEAGUE OFFICERS — Ponx (pres.), Bev Birchfield (v-pres.), Pam Oates (sec.-treas.); Clinger, (sgt-at-arms.
LOCAL & AREA
Roethlisberger Softball Game
Tickets for the Ben Roethlisberger Charity Foundation Game will go on sale at 8 a.m. Monday. Cash sales will be offered in the foyer near the main gym and credit card sales will be handled in the athletic office. Please enter the rear north entrance and enter through the glass doorway. There will be a limit of 10 tickets per person. Tickets may be purchased for $10 each and the event will be held June 10 at Findlay High School.
Golf Leagues Seeks Members
ARLINGTON — The Sycamore Springs Men’s Tournament Club season is underway. New members can join any time. The league plays nine-hole events on Thursdays and 18-hole weekend events. Cost is $70. Call Sycamore Springs at 419-365-5109 or visit www.sycamorespringsgolf.com.
Upper Sandusky Seeks Coaches
UPPER SANDUSKY — Upper Sandusky High School has openings for JV and freshman boys basketball coaches, a JV volleyball coach and varsity girls tennis coach for the 2018-19 school year. If interested, contact Brad Ehrman at brad_e@usevs.org or 419-294-1788.
Leipsic Boosters Golf Scramble
LEIPSIC — The Leipsic Athletic Boosters golf outing will be Saturday, June 9 at 1 p.m. at Pike Run. Four-man scramble, supper included. Cost is $60 per golfer or $240 per team. Cash prizes, raffles and prizes. Contact Brent Newell at 419-308-1484 or brentnewell@hotmail.com for more information or to sign up.
BVC Alumni Basketball Tournament
McCOMB — The third annual Blanchard Valley Conference Alumni Basketball Tournament will be held June 2-3 at McComb High School. Anyone interested in participating should contact Nick Latta at (419) 293-3853 ext.330 or through email at lattan@mccombschool.org. Registration forms are available at mccomblocalschools.org and are due by May 18. Cost is $200 per team and all proceeds benefit the McComb Athletic Department.
Cheerleader Advisors Opening
NEW RIEGEL — New Riegel currently has openings for cheerleading advisors at the high school and junior high levels. Interested candidates should contact New Riegel Athletic Director Jamie Lininger at jlininger@newriegelschools.org.
College soccer coach needed
BLUFFTON–Bluffton University is searching for a new head coach for its men’s soccer program following the resignation of James Kusak, who has accepted an assistant coach position at the University of Louisville in Kentucky. Further inqueries can be directed to Bill Hanefeld at hanefeldb@bluffton.edu.