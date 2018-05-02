Thursday’s Scoreboard

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 22 8 .733 —

New York 19 10 .655 2½

Toronto 17 13 .567 5

Tampa Bay 13 16 .448 8½

Baltimore 8 21 .276 13½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Cleveland 16 13 .552 —

Detroit 13 16 .448 3

Minnesota 10 16 .385 4½

Chicago 8 20 .286 7½

Kansas City 8 22 .267 8½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 20 11 .645 —

Seattle 17 11 .607 1½

Los Angeles 17 12 .586 2

Oakland 14 15 .483 5

Texas 12 20 .375 8½

Late games not included

Tuesday’s Results

Texas 8, Cleveland 6, 12 innings

Detroit 2, Tampa Bay 1

Kansas City 7, Boston 6, 13 innings

N.Y. Yankees 4, Houston 0

Toronto 7, Minnesota 4, 10 innings

St. Louis 3, Chicago White Sox 2

L.A. Angels 3, Baltimore 2

Seattle 6, Oakland 3

Wednesday’s Results

Boston 5, Kansas City 4

Detroit 3, Tampa Bay 2, 12 innings

Minnesota 4, Toronto 0

Cleveland 12, Texas 4

St. Louis 3, Chicago White Sox 2

N.Y. Yankees at Houston, late

Baltimore at L.A. Angels, late

Oakland at Seattle, late

Thursday’s Games

Toronto (Garcia 2-2) at Cleveland (Carrasco 4-1), 1:10, 1st game

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 4-2) at Houston (McCullers 4-1), 2:10

Detroit (Fiers 2-2) at Kansas City (Skoglund 1-2), 2:15

Toronto (TBD) at Cleveland (Plutko 0-0), 4:40, 2nd game

Boston (Price 2-3) at Texas (Minor 2-1), 8:05

Minnesota (Odorizzi 2-2) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 0-2), 8:10

Baltimore (Tillman 1-4) at L.A. Angels (Richards 3-1), 10:07

Oakland (Mengden 2-3) at Seattle (LeBlanc 0-0), 10:10

Friday’s Games

Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:10

Boston at Texas, 8:05

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10

Detroit at Kansas City, 8:15

Houston at Arizona, 9:40

Baltimore at Oakland, 10:05

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Atlanta 18 11 .621 —

New York 17 11 .607 ½

Philadelphia 17 13 .567 1½

Washington 15 16 .484 4

Miami 11 19 .367 7½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 19 13 .594 —

St. Louis 17 12 .586 ½

Chicago 16 12 .571 1

Pittsburgh 17 14 .548 1½

Cincinnati 7 24 .226 11½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Arizona 21 8 .724 —

Colorado 17 15 .531 5½

San Francisco 16 15 .516 6

Los Angeles 12 17 .414 9

San Diego 11 21 .344 11½

Late games not included

Tuesday’s Results

Washington 12, Pittsburgh 4

Atlanta 3, N.Y. Mets 2

Miami 2, Philadelphia 1, 10 innings

Milwaukee 7, Cincinnati 6

Colorado 3, Chicago Cubs 1

St. Louis 3, Chicago White Sox 2

Arizona 4, L.A. Dodgers 3

San Diego 3, San Francisco 2

Wednesday’s Results

St. Louis 3, Chicago White Sox 2

Colorado 11, Chicago Cubs 2

San Francisco 9, San Diego 4

Washington 9, Pittsburgh 3

Atlanta 7, N.Y. Mets 0

Milwaukee 3, Cincinnati 1

Philadelphia 6, Miami 0

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, late

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Williams 4-1) at Washington (Hellickson 0-0), 1:05

Atlanta (Teheran 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Vargas 0-1), 1:10

L.A. Dodgers (Wood 0-3) at Arizona (Corbin 4-0), 3:40

Friday’s Games

Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05

Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 7:10

Miami at Cincinnati, 7:10

San Francisco at Atlanta, 7:35

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 8:10

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:15

L.A. Dodgers vs. San Diego at Monterrey, 9:10

Houston at Arizona, 9:40

Wednesday’s Boxscores

Tigers 3, Rays 2, 12 innings,

Tampa Bay Detroit

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Span lf 4 1 0 1 Martin cf 5 0 0 0

Cron dh 5 0 1 0 Cndlrio 3b 5 0 1 0

M.Duffy 3b 5 0 0 0 Cstllns rf 5 0 0 0

B.Mller 1b 4 0 1 0 V.Mrtin dh 4 0 1 0

W.Ramos c 5 0 3 1 V.Reyes pr-dh 0 0 0 0

Wendle 2b 3 0 0 0 Goodrum ph-dh 1 0 0 0

Dan.Rbr ph-2b 1 0 0 0 J.Jones lf 5 1 3 0

Gomez rf 5 1 2 0 Joh.Hck 1b 4 1 2 1

M.Smith cf 4 0 1 0 J.McCnn c 4 1 2 1

Hchvrra ss 4 0 0 0 J.Iglss ss 3 0 0 0

D.Mchdo 2b 4 0 0 1

Totals 40 2 8 2 Totals 40 3 9 3

Tampa Bay 110″000″000″000 — 2

Detroit 000″010″100″001 — 3

DP–Tampa Bay 1, Detroit 3. LOB–Tampa Bay 8, Detroit 6. 2B–Candelario (8). 3B–J.Jones (2). HR–J.McCann (3). S–Hechavarria (2), J.Iglesias (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Tampa Bay

Snell 6 2/3 5 2 2 1 4

Roe 2/3 0 0 0 0 0

Alvarado 2/3 0 0 0 0 0

Romo 1 2 0 0 0 1

Kittredge 1 0 0 0 0 1

Andriese (L,0-1) 1 2 1 1 0 2

Detroit

Fulmer 6 6 2 2 2 5

Wilson 1 0 0 0 1 2

Stumpf 1/3 1 0 0 0 0

Jimenez 2/3 0 0 0 0 0

Greene 1 1 0 0 0 0

Farmer 2 0 0 0 1 2

Saupold (W,1-0) 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP–by Fulmer (Smith). Umpires–Home, Chad Whitson. First, Gary Cederstrom. Second, Stu Scheuwater. Third, Marvin Hudson. T–3:28. A–20,866 (41,297).

Indians 12, Rangers 4

Texas Cleveland

ab r h bi ab r h bi

DShelds cf 4 0 1 0 R.Davis cf 2 1 1 1

Choo dh 4 0 2 1 Zimmer ph-cf 2 0 0 0

Profar ss 4 0 0 0 Kipnis 2b 4 2 2 3

Mazara rf 3 1 1 1 Lindor ss 5 3 3 1

R.Nunez pr 0 0 0 0 Brntley lf 5 1 2 1

Gallo lf 3 1 1 1 Naquin rf 0 0 0 0

Rua lf 1 0 0 0 Encrnco dh 5 3 3 6

Knr-Flf 3b 4 0 0 0 Alonso 1b 4 0 0 0

Guzman 1b 4 0 1 0 Guyer rf-lf 4 1 1 0

Centeno c 3 1 1 1 R.Perez c 3 0 0 0

Rbinson 2b 3 1 1 0 E.Gnzal 3b 4 1 3 0

Totals 33 4 8 4 Totals 38 12 15 12

Texas 011″000″110 — “4

Cleveland 451″000″02x — 12

DP–Cleveland 2. LOB–Texas 3, Cleveland 6. 2B–Robinson (2), Kipnis (9), Brantley (6), Guyer (4), E.Gonzalez (1). 3B–E.Gonzalez (1). HR–Mazara (5), Gallo (10), Centeno (1), Kipnis (1), Lindor (5), Encarnacion 3 (9). SF–R.Davis (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Texas

Moore (L,1-4) 4 11 10 10 2 1

Gardewine 2 2 0 0 0 1

Chavez 2 2 2 2 0 3

Cleveland

Kluber (W,5-1) 7 6 3 3 0 6

Otero 1 2 1 1 0 0

Taylor 1 0 0 0 1 1

HBP–by Gardewine (Kipnis). Umpires–Home, Chris Segal. First, Mark Carlson. Second, Brian Knight. Third, Pat Hoberg. T–2:41. A–15,637 (35,225).

Brewers 3, Reds 1

Milwaukee Cincinnati

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Villar 2b 5 0 1 0 Winker rf-lf 3 0 0 0

Yelich cf-lf 5 1 2 1 Peraza ss 4 0 1 0

Braun lf 3 0 0 0 Votto 1b 4 0 0 0

Phllips cf 2 0 0 0 Suarez 3b 2 1 0 0

T.Shaw 3b 1 0 0 0 Duvall lf 4 0 0 0

H.Perez 3b 4 1 1 0 R.Iglss p 0 0 0 0

Aguilar 1b 4 1 2 0 Msoraco c 4 0 1 1

Do.Sntn rf 4 0 2 0 Blndino 2b 2 0 1 0

Pina c 4 0 0 1 L.Cstll p 2 0 0 0

Jffress p 0 0 0 0 Garrett p 0 0 0 0

Arcia ss 4 0 2 1 Gennett ph 1 0 0 0

Miley p 2 0 1 0 J.Hghes p 0 0 0 0

Cain ph 0 0 0 0 W.Prlta p 0 0 0 0

Jnnings p 0 0 0 0 Schbler rf 1 0 0 0

Bandy c 1 0 1 0 Hmilton cf 3 0 1 0

Totals 39 3 12 3 Totals 30 1 4 1

Milwaukee 010″010″010 — 3

Cincinnati 000″100″000 — 1

E–Peraza (2), Suarez (1), Blandino (3), Arcia (5). DP–Milwaukee 1, Cincinnati 1. LOB–Milwaukee 10, Cincinnati 7. 2B–Yelich (3), Arcia (3), Mesoraco (2). HR–Yelich (3). SB–Villar (6).

IP H R ER BB SO

Milwaukee

Miley (W,1-0) 6 3 1 1 3 4

Jennings H,5 1 0 0 0 1 0

Jeffress (S,2-3) 2 1 0 0 1 0

Cincinnati

Castillo (L,1-4) 6 9 2 2 1 7

Garrett 1 0 0 0 0 2

Hughes 1 3 1 1 0 1

Peralta 2/3 0 0 0 0 1

Iglesias 1/3 0 0 0 0 0

L.Castillo pitched to 1 batter in the 7th J.Hughes pitched to 1 batter in the 9th Umpires–Home, Mike Winters. First, Tim Timmons. Second, Rob Drake. Third, Mike Muchlinski. T–2:48. A–10,346 (42,319).

Major League Leaders

American League

BATTING–Machado, Baltimore, .366; Betts, Boston, .365; Altuve, Houston, .344; Martinez, Boston, .343; Gordon, Seattle, .339; Lowrie, Oakland, .336; Gregorius, New York, .333; Cabrera, Detroit, .326; Pillar, Toronto, .324; Smith, Tampa Bay, .322.

RUNS–Betts, Boston, 32; Gregorius, New York, 25; Judge, New York, 25; Gardner, New York, 24; Semien, Oakland, 24; Springer, Houston, 24; Segura, Seattle, 22; 4 tied at 21.

RBI–Gregorius, New York, 30; Lowrie, Oakland, 28; Haniger, Seattle, 27; Sanchez, New York, 27; Martinez, Boston, 24; Davis, Oakland, 23; Machado, Baltimore, 23; Segura, Seattle, 23; Gallo, Texas, 22; Span, Tampa Bay, 22.

HITS–Altuve, Houston, 42; Machado, Baltimore, 41; Lowrie, Oakland, 40; Gordon, Seattle, 39; Martinez, Boston, 37; Moustakas, Kansas City, 36; Pillar, Toronto, 36; Betts, Boston, 35; Castellanos, Detroit, 35; 4 tied at 34.

DOUBLES–Escobar, Minnesota, 13; Andujar, New York, 12; Pillar, Toronto, 12; Betts, Boston, 11; 8 tied at 9.

TRIPLES–Candelario, Detroit, 3; Chapman, Oakland, 3; 12 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS–Betts, Boston, 11; Gallo, Texas, 10; Gregorius, New York, 10; Haniger, Seattle, 10; Trout, Los Angeles, 10; Davidson, Chicago, 9; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 9; Machado, Baltimore, 9; 3 tied at 8.

STOLEN BASES–Gordon, Seattle, 12; Anderson, Chicago, 9; Smith, Tampa Bay, 6; 8 tied at 5.

PITCHING–Kluber, Cleveland, 5-1; 13 tied at 4.

ERA–Manaea, Oakland, 1.03; Verlander, Houston, 1.13; Morton, Houston, 1.72; Cole, Houston, 1.73; Lopez, Chicago, 1.78; Sale, Boston, 2.14; Porcello, Boston, 2.23; Kluber, Cleveland, 2.41; Bauer, Cleveland, 2.46; Boyd, Detroit, 2.48.

STRIKEOUTS–Verlander, Houston, 62; Cole, Houston, 61; Kluber, Cleveland, 53; Sale, Boston, 51; Happ, Toronto, 50; Hamels, Texas, 47; Bauer, Cleveland, 46; Morton, Houston, 45; Snell, Tampa Bay, 45; 3 tied at 44.

National League

BATTING–Freeman, Atlanta, .333; Herrera, Philadelphia, .333; Pham, St. Louis, .330; Cabrera, New York, .327; Markakis, Atlanta, .322; Arenado, Colorado, .320; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, .318; Flaherty, Atlanta, .310; Castro, Miami, .310; Cervelli, Pittsburgh, .310.

RUNS–Albies, Atlanta, 30; Harper, Washington, 27; Blackmon, Colorado, 25; Pham, St. Louis, 23; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 22; 6 tied at 21.

RBI–Baez, Chicago, 26; Cespedes, New York, 26; Harper, Washington, 25; Pollock, Arizona, 25; Franco, Philadelphia, 23; Freeman, Atlanta, 22; Cervelli, Pittsburgh, 21; 7 tied at 20.

HITS–Freeman, Atlanta, 37; Markakis, Atlanta, 37; Herrera, Philadelphia, 36; Albies, Atlanta, 35; Cabrera, New York, 35; Castro, Miami, 35; Inciarte, Atlanta, 35; Peraza, Cincinnati, 35; Turner, Washington, 35; 3 tied at 34.

DOUBLES–Albies, Atlanta, 12; Freeman, Atlanta, 12; Hosmer, San Diego, 11; Kendrick, Washington, 11; Mercer, Pittsburgh, 10; 7 tied at 9.

TRIPLES–Baez, Chicago, 3; Marte, Pittsburgh, 3; 14 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS–Blackmon, Colorado, 10; Harper, Washington, 10; Pollock, Arizona, 10; Albies, Atlanta, 9; Villanueva, San Diego, 9; 7 tied at 7.

STOLEN BASES–Inciarte, Atlanta, 13; Turner, Washington, 12; Taylor, Washington, 10; Cain, Milwaukee, 8; Marte, Pittsburgh, 8; Pollock, Arizona, 7; Pham, St. Louis, 6; Villar, Milwaukee, 6; 4 tied at 5.

PITCHING–Scherzer, Washington, 6-1; Corbin, Arizona, 4-0; Godley, Arizona, 4-1; McCarthy, Atlanta, 4-0; Nola, Philadelphia, 4-1; Wacha, St. Louis, 4-1; Williams, Pittsburgh, 4-1; 18 tied at 3.

ERA–Cueto, San Francisco, 0.84; Garcia, Miami, 1.09; Martinez, St. Louis, 1.40; Scherzer, Washington, 1.79; deGrom, New York, 1.87; Nola, Philadelphia, 2.17; Corbin, Arizona, 2.25; Williams, Pittsburgh, 2.29; Bettis, Colorado, 2.43; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 2.53.

STRIKEOUTS–Scherzer, Washington, 65; Corbin, Arizona, 55; Strasburg, Washington, 54; deGrom, New York, 54; Syndergaard, New York, 49; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 48; Martinez, St. Louis, 45; Ray, Arizona, 45; Greinke, Arizona, 42; Newcomb, Atlanta, 42.

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA Playoffs

Conference Semifinals

Best-of-7

Saturday’s Result

Golden State 123, New Orleans 101, Golden State leads series 1-0

Sunday’s RESULT

Houston 110, Utah 96, Houston leads series 1-0

Monday’s RESULT

Boston 117, Philadelphia 101, Boston leads series 1-0

Tuesday’s RESULTS

Cleveland 113, Toronto 112, OT, Cleveland leads series 1-0

Golden State 121, New Orleans 116, Golden State leads series 2-0

Wednesday’s RESULT

Utah 116, Houston 108, series tied 1-1

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 8:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Golden State at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Houston at Utah, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Boston at Philadelphia, 5 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Golden State at New Orleans, 3:30 p.m.

Houston at Utah, 8 p.m.

Monday’s GAMES

Boston at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s GAMES

x-New Orleans at Golden State, TBD

x-Utah at Houston, TBD

Wednesday, May 9

x-Cleveland at Toronto, TBD

x-Philadelphia at Boston, TBD

Thursday, May 10

x-Golden State at New Orleans, TBD

x-Houston at Utah, TBD

Friday, May 11

x-Toronto at Cleveland, TBD

x-Boston at Philadelphia, TBD

Sunday, May 13

x-Cleveland at Toronto, TBD

x-Philadelphia at Boston, TBD

Monday, May 14

x-New Orleans at Golden State, TBD

x-Utah at Houston, TBD

x-if necessary

PRO HOCKEY

NHL Playoffs

Conference Semifinals

Best-of-7

Thursday’s RESULTS

Pittsburgh 3, Washington 2

Vegas 7, San Jose 0

Friday’s RESULT

Winnipeg 4, Nashville 1

Saturday’s RESULTS

Boston 6, Tampa Bay 2

San Jose 4, Vegas 3, 2OT, series tied 1-1

Sunday’s RESULTS

Washington 4, Pittsburgh 1

Nashville 5, Winnipeg 4, 2OT

Monday’s RESULTS

Tampa Bay 4, Boston 2, series tied 1-1

Vegas 4, San Jose 3, OT, Vegas leads series 2-1

Tuesday’s RESULTS

Washington 4, Pittsburgh 3, Washington leads series 2-1

Winnipeg 7, Nashville 4, Winnipeg leads series 2-1

Wednesday’s RESULTS

Tampa Bay 4, Boston 1

Vegas at San Jose, late

Thursday’s GAMES

Washington at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Winnipeg, 9:30 p.m.

Friday’s GAMES

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 10 p.m.

SaturdaY’S GAMES

Pittsburgh at Washington, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Nashville, 9:30 p.m.

SundaY’S GAMES

Boston at Tampa Bay, 3 p.m.

x-Vegas at San Jose, 7:30 p.m.

Monday’s GAMES

x-Washington at Pittsburgh, TBD

x-Nashville at Winnipeg, TBD

Tuesday’s GAMES

x-Tampa Bay at Boston, TBD

x-San Jose at Vegas, TBD

Wednesday, May 9

x-Pittsburgh at Washington, TBD

Thursday, May 10

x-Boston at Tampa Bay, TBD

x-Winnipeg at Nashville, TBD

x-if necessary

PRO SOCCER

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

New York City FC 6 1 2 20 19 10

Atlanta United FC 6 1 1 19 21 9

Orlando City 5 2 1 16 16 13

New England 4 2 2 14 13 8

Columbus 4 3 2 14 13 10

New York 4 3 0 12 17 10

Chicago 2 3 2 8 11 12

Philadelphia 2 3 2 8 6 10

Montreal 2 6 0 6 10 21

D.C. United 1 4 2 5 8 13

Toronto FC 1 4 1 4 6 13

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Sporting Kansas City 5 2 2 17 20 12

Los Angeles FC 5 2 0 15 17 13

Vancouver 4 4 1 13 10 17

FC Dallas 3 1 3 12 10 6

LA Galaxy 3 4 1 10 10 13

Real Salt Lake 3 4 1 10 9 16

Minnesota United 3 5 0 9 11 16

Houston 2 3 2 8 15 11

Colorado 2 3 2 8 10 10

Portland 2 3 2 8 12 14

San Jose 1 4 2 5 12 15

Seattle 1 4 1 4 5 9

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Friday’s RESULT

Vancouver 2, Real Salt Lake 0

Saturday’s RESULTS

Atlanta United FC 4, Montreal 1

Chicago 2, Toronto FC 2, tie

Philadelphia 3, D.C. United 2

Columbus 2, San Jose 1

New England 1, Sporting Kansas City 0

Minnesota United 2, Houston 1

New York 3, LA Galaxy 2

Sunday’s RESULTS

Orlando City 2, Colorado 1

New York City FC 3, FC Dallas 1

Los Angeles FC 1, Seattle 0

Friday’s GAME

Philadelphia at Toronto FC, 8

Saturday’s GAMES

New England at Montreal, 1

New York City FC at New York, 2

Vancouver at Minnesota United, 2

Columbus at Seattle, 4

FC Dallas at Los Angeles FC, 4

Atlanta United FC at Chicago, 8:30

Colorado at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30

LA Galaxy at Houston, 8:30

Portland at San Jose, 10:30

Sunday’s GAME

Real Salt Lake at Orlando City, 5

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed LHP Eduardo Rodriguez on the family medical leave list. Reinstated RHP Joe Kelly from suspension. Recalled RHP Marcus Walden from Pawtucket (IL).

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Designated RHP Matt Belisle for assignment. Selected the contract of RHP Ben Taylor from Columbus (IL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Designated LHP Dietrich Enns for assignment. Optioned RHP John Curtiss to Rochester (IL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed LHP Jordan Montgomery on the 10-day DL. Reinstated OF Clint Frazier from the 7-day DL and optioned him to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Selected the contract of RHP David Hale from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Transferred OF Jacoby Ellsbury to the 60-day DL.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Optioned RHP Emilio Pagan to Nashville (PCL). Selected the contract of LHP Brett Anderson from Nashville.

TEXAS RANGERS — Placed RHP Chris Martin on the 10-day DL, retroactive to May 1. Recalled RHP Nick Gardewine from Round Rock (PCL). Claimed C Carlos Perez off waivers from Atlanta. Transferred SS Elvis Andrus to the 60-day DL.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Signed OF Peter Bourjos to a minor league contract.

MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned SS JT Riddle to New Orleans (PCL). Assigned C Tomas Telis outright to New Orleans.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Designated RHP Oliver Drake for assignment. Selected the contract of LHP Wade Miley from Biloxi (SL). Signed RHP Paolo Espino to a minor league contract and assigned him to extended spring training.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned OF Austin Slater to Sacramento (PCL). Reinstated LHP Will Smith from the 10-day DL.

American Association

CHICAGO DOGS — Traded INF Tony Thomas to Wichita to complete an earlier trade.

CLEBURNE RAILROADERS — Signed RHP Jared Mortensen.

ST. PAUL SAINTS — Signed RHP Tom Wilhelmsen.

WICHITA WINGNUTS — Signed RHP Seth Harvey.

WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Signed RHP Brandon Bingel.

Atlantic League

SUGAR LAND SKEETERS — Announced the contract of Paco Rodriguez was purchased by the Minnesota Twins.

Football

National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Traded TE Randall Telfer to Kansas City for DE Dadi Nicolas. Claimed LB Jermaine Grace off waivers from Indianapolis.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Declined to exercise the fifth-year option on DE Dante Fowler.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed DT A.J. Francis and QB Alex Tanney.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Placed LB Ryan Shazier on injured reserve.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived S Denzel Johnson. Agreed to terms with S Kendrick Lewis.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed S Quin Blanding, RB Martez Carter, WR Simmie Cobbs Jr., LB Jerod Fernandez, WR Shay Fields, TE Matt Flanagan, WR Mikah Holder, CB Danny Johnson, OT Timon Parris, WR De’Mornay Pierson-El, WR Cam Sims, CB Ranthony Texada and FB Elijah Wellman.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Acquired Hamilton’s 2018 second- (No. 10) and third-round (No. 20) draft picks for their 2018 first- (No. 6) and fifth-round (No. 37) draft picks.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Traded their 2018 first- (No. 7) and second-round (No. 16) draft picks to the B.C. Lions for a 2019 first-round draft pick and a 2018 second-round (No. 12) draft pick.

Hockey

National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Re-signed D Casey Nelson to a two-year contract.

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Signed G Pavel Francouz to a one-year contract.

MINNESOTA WILD — Signed F Dmitry Sokolov to a three-year, entry-level contract.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Agreed to terms with F Michael Lindqvist.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Signed F Axel Jonsson-Fjallby to a three-year, entry-level contract. Signed F Juuso Ikonen to a two-year, two-way contract.

Motorsports

NASCAR — Suspended driver Spencer Gallagher indefinitely for violating its substance-abuse policy.

Soccer

Major League Soccer

LOS ANGELES FC — Signed F Adama Diomande from Hull City (Championship-England).

MINNESOTA UNITED — Traded M Sam Nicholson and an international roster spot to Colorado for D Eric Miller and general allocation money.

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Traded F Lee Nguyen to Los Angeles FC for general and targeted allocation money.

College

NEW MEXICO — Announced women’s basketball G/F Najala Howell is transferring from UTEP.

NORTHWESTERN — Announced graduate men’s basketball G Ryan Taylor is transferring from Evansville.

ST. DILBERT — Announced it will add men’s volleyball as an intercollegiate varsity sport for the 2019-20 school year.

SIENA — Named Jamion Christian men’s basketball coach.

WAKE FOREST — Announced graduate men’s basketball F Ikenna Smart is transferring from Buffalo.

LOCAL SPORTS

Wednesday’s Results

College Athletics

MEN’S LACROSSE

Baldwin Wallace 8, Ohio Northern 6

Boys Tennis

UPPER SANDUSKY 3, GALION 2

SINGLES

No. 1 — Clay Burger (US) def. Alec Dicus 6-4, 6-0.

No. 2 — Zac Grimes (Gal) def. Micah Swinehart 6-1, 6-1.

No. 3 — Landon Ramos (US) def. Weston Rose 6-0, 6-1.

DOUBLES

No. 1 — Tyler Harris/Max Papenhausen (Gal) def. Levi Malone & Sam Stuckman 6-4, 0-6, 6-2.

No. 2 — Grant Bower/Keegan Hossler (US) def. Chris Amrick.Kaden West 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Tiffin Calvert at Tiffin Columbian, 4:15

Fostoria at Fremont St. Joseph, 4:30

Prep Boys Track

BENJAMIN LOGAN 85½, ARLINGTON 72½

INDIAN LAKE 13

SHOT — Bibart (Arl) 39-9. DISCUS — Bateson (Arl) 131-10. HJ — Martin (Arl) 5-6. LJ — Ward (BL) 18-9. PV — Keller (BL) 9-6. 3,200 RELAY — Arlington 10:21.29. 110 HH — Schneiderer (BL) 16.89. 100 — Whitrock (BL) 11.97. 800 relay — Arlington 1:38.64. 1,600 — Munnz (B) 5:23.58. 400 relay — Arlington 47.35. 400 — Frater (Arl) 55.00. 300 ih — Williams (Arl) 44.02. 800 — Stahler (BL) 2:33.36. 200 — Fredette (Arl) 25.09. 3,200 — Rossman (Arl) 13:27.49. 1,600 relay — Benjamin Logan 3:51.20.

Prep Girls Track

SHOT — Plikerd (BL) 30-6. DISCUS — Lotz (Arl) 82-10. HJ — Manns (BL) 5-0. LJ — Plikerd (BL) 16-4. PV — Jones (Arl) 8-6. 3,200 RELAY — Arlington (Dodds, Green, Riegle, Jones) 11:25.10. 100 IH — Kinney (BL) 16.56. 100 — Plikerd (BL) 13.21. 800 relay — Benjamin Logan 1:58.50. 1,600 — Riegle (Arl) 6:38.50. 400 relay — Arlington (Inbody, Beach, Dempster, Green) 54.83. 400 — Worrell (BL) 1:10.34. 300 Lh — Green (Arl) 51.90. 800 — Jones (Arl) 2:44.07. 200 — Inbody (Arl) 28.60. 3,200 — May (Arl) 17:01.47. 1,600 relay — Arl (Beach, Dempster, Dodds, Jones) 4:44.10.

SCHEDULE

Thursday’s Events

College Athletics

ENGLISH EQUESTRIAN

Findlay in IHSA National Championships at Harrisburg, Pa.

WESTERN Equestrian

Findlay in IHSA National Championships at Harrisburg, Pa.

TRACK & FIELD

Findlay at Great Midwest Athletic Conference championships at Hillsdale

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Findlay vs. Walsh in Great Midwest Athletic Conference Semifinals at Lake Erie, 1:30

SOFTBALL

Findlay vs. Kentucky Wesleyan in Great Midwest Athletic Conference Tournament at Xenia, noon

Boys Tennis

Tiffin Calvert at Huron, 4

Ottawa-Glandorf at Western Buckeye League championships, University of Northwest Ohio, 9 a.m.

Prep Baseball

Patrick Henry vs. Liberty-Benton, Toledo Fifth-Third Field, 4

Ada at Columbus Grove (NWC), 5

Delphos Jefferson at Bluffton (NWC), 5

Kalida at Ottoville (PCL), 5

Pandora-Gilboa at North Baltimore (BVC), 5

Upper Sandusky at Seneca East (N10), 5

McComb at Riverdale (BVC), 5

Vanlue at Carey, 5

Waynesfield-Goshen at Hardin Northern (NWCC), 5

Leipsic at Ottawa-Glandorf, 5

Lakota at Mohawk, 5

Miller City at Holgate, 5

Arlington at Upper Scioto Valley, 5

New Riegel at Clyde, 5

Prep Softball

Findlay at Elmwood, 4:45

Woodmore at Fostoria (NBC), 4:45

Upper Sandusky at Seneca East (N10), 5

Ottoville at Pandora-Gilboa (PCL), 5

Ada at Columbus Grove (NWC), 5

Delphos Jefferson at Bluffton (NWC), 5

Waynesfield-Goshen at Hardin Northern (NWCC), 5

McComb at Riverdale (BVC), 5

Vanlue at Carey, 5

Lakota at Mohawk, 5

Lima Perry at Kalida, 5

Leipsic at Ottawa-Glandorf, 5

Upper Sandusky at Seneca East (N10), 5

Holgate at Miller City, 5

Arlington at Upper Scioto Valley, 5

Patrick Henry at Ayersville, 5

Liberty Center at North Baltimore, 5

Liberty-Benton at Wapakoneta

Prep Track

Tiffin Calvert at Norwalk St. Paul, 4:30

Wapakoneta at Ottawa-Glandorf, 4:30

BOWLING

AMF Sportsman Lanes

Kings & Queens League

CHAMPIONS FIRST HALF — Select Auto Group (Lynsi Clinger, Shelley Sterling, David Clinger, Jim Sterling) SECOND HALF — Bev’s Wallpaper and Paint (Bev Birchfield, Pam Oates, Ron Beuttenmuller, Stan Johns). SEASON HIGH AVERAGE — (women) Bobbie Sepelak 167; (men) Reid Ponx 209. MOST IMPROVED AVERAGE — (women) Linda Deal +13.88; (men) Beuttenmuller +21.86. SEASON HIGH HANDICAP SCORES: (women series) Kaitlin Johns 681; (men series) Matt Hall 761; (women game) Leslie Loiberadz 256; (men game) George Sepelak Jr. 296. SEASON HIGH SCRATCH SCORES — (women series) Bobbie Sepelak 573; (men series) Ponx 748; (women game) Patsy Woolley 210; (game men) Shawn Roddy 269. HIGH TEAM SCORES — (handicap series) Marcos 2,487; (handicap game) Midwest Appraisal 916; (scratch series) Findlay Monument 2,066; (scratch game) Select Auto Group 748. LEAGUE OFFICERS — Ponx (pres.), Bev Birchfield (v-pres.), Pam Oates (sec.-treas.); Clinger, (sgt-at-arms.

LOCAL & AREA

Roethlisberger Softball Game

Tickets for the Ben Roethlisberger Charity Foundation Game will go on sale at 8 a.m. Monday. Cash sales will be offered in the foyer near the main gym and credit card sales will be handled in the athletic office. Please enter the rear north entrance and enter through the glass doorway. There will be a limit of 10 tickets per person. Tickets may be purchased for $10 each and the event will be held June 10 at Findlay High School.

Golf Leagues Seeks Members

ARLINGTON — The Sycamore Springs Men’s Tournament Club season is underway. New members can join any time. The league plays nine-hole events on Thursdays and 18-hole weekend events. Cost is $70. Call Sycamore Springs at 419-365-5109 or visit www.sycamorespringsgolf.com.

Upper Sandusky Seeks Coaches

UPPER SANDUSKY — Upper Sandusky High School has openings for JV and freshman boys basketball coaches, a JV volleyball coach and varsity girls tennis coach for the 2018-19 school year. If interested, contact Brad Ehrman at brad_e@usevs.org or 419-294-1788.

Leipsic Boosters Golf Scramble

LEIPSIC — The Leipsic Athletic Boosters golf outing will be Saturday, June 9 at 1 p.m. at Pike Run. Four-man scramble, supper included. Cost is $60 per golfer or $240 per team. Cash prizes, raffles and prizes. Contact Brent Newell at 419-308-1484 or brentnewell@hotmail.com for more information or to sign up.

BVC Alumni Basketball Tournament

McCOMB — The third annual Blanchard Valley Conference Alumni Basketball Tournament will be held June 2-3 at McComb High School. Anyone interested in participating should contact Nick Latta at (419) 293-3853 ext.330 or through email at lattan@mccombschool.org. Registration forms are available at mccomblocalschools.org and are due by May 18. Cost is $200 per team and all proceeds benefit the McComb Athletic Department.

Cheerleader Advisors Opening

NEW RIEGEL — New Riegel currently has openings for cheerleading advisors at the high school and junior high levels. Interested candidates should contact New Riegel Athletic Director Jamie Lininger at jlininger@newriegelschools.org.

College soccer coach needed

BLUFFTON–Bluffton University is searching for a new head coach for its men’s soccer program following the resignation of James Kusak, who has accepted an assistant coach position at the University of Louisville in Kentucky. Further inqueries can be directed to Bill Hanefeld at hanefeldb@bluffton.edu.

