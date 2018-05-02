Chieftains keep BVC title hopes alive

BASCOM — The middle of the Hopewell-Loudon softball lineup produced four extra base hits, eight hits in all and drove in seven runs to key a 7-1 Blanchard Valley Conference victory over Arlington.

The Chieftains, who took advantage of 10 hits and six Arlington errors, improved to 16-3 overall, 8-1 in the BVC. The Chieftains can still clinch at least a tie for the BVC crown with Liberty-Benton by winning its final two conference games.

Nicole Colley homered, singled and drove in three runs, Kyleigh Krupp stroked a pair of doubles, Hannah Brickner had a triple, a double and a single to plate two runs and Brook Briedenbach’s single accounted for two RBI.

Brickner scattered six hits over seven innings for the win. Moriah Helms had a pair of doubles and Addy Lafferty a double and single to lead Arlington (9-7, 4-4).

Arlington 100 000 0 — 1 6 6

Hopewell-Loudon 012 301 x — 7 10 1

WP — Brickner. LP — Berry. top hitters: (Arl) A. Lafferty 2B, 1B; Helms 2-2B. (H-L) Breidenbach 1B, 2 RBI; Brickner 3B, 2B, 1B, 2 RBI; Colley HR, 1B, 3 RBI; Krupp 2-2B.

records: Arlington 9-7 overall, 4-4 Blanchard Valley Conference; Hopewell-Loudon 16-3, 8-1.

ELMWOOD 12

OTSEGO 11

BLOOMDALE — Elmwood scored seven of its 12 runs in the seventh and eighth innings, including Chy Cluck’s walk-off run on Haley Zimmerman’s sacrifice fly as the Royals edged Otsego 12-11 in a battle of one-loss Northern Buckeye Conference teams.

Mattison Hillard (1B, 3B, RBI) led off the eighth inning with a triple and came around to score the first run of the inning. Liz Hall (3-1B0 and Claire Meyer (2-1B) both drove in three runs for Elmwood (16-4, 8-1 NBC).

The Royals trail only unbeaten Eastwood (8-0) — which beat Elmwood last Thursday — in the conference standings.

Otsego, which dropped to 15-4 overall and 7-2 in the NBC, was led by Makenzie Wilson (1B, HR, 4 RBI) and Hannah Smoyer (HR, 2 RBI) who both homered in the loss.

Otsego 021 004 13 — 11 14 5

Elmwood 000 302 34 — 12 14 2

WP — Benschoter. LP — Spurlock. top hitters: (Ots) Wilson 1B, HR, 4 RBI; Smoyer HR, 2 RBI; Spurlock 2-1B, 2B, RBI; Limes 1B, 2B. (Elm) Hall 3-1B, 3 RBI; Hannah 1B , 2-2B, RBI; Meyer 2-1B, 3 RBI; Hillard 1B, 3B, RBI; Benschoter 1B, 2B, RBI.

records: Otsego 15-4 overall, 7-2 Northern Buckeye Conference; Elmwood 16-4, 8-1.

WOODMORE 6

FOSTORIA 2

WOODVILLE — Delaney Hablitzel threw a two-hitter with three strikeouts and a walk as Woodmore dropped Fostoria High School 6-2 on Wednesday in a Northern Buckeye Conference game.

Kennedy Bringman hit a pair of singles and Katelynn Marshall, Macie Wellons and Lizzy Cook each had a single and an RBI for the Wildcats, who improved to 8-11 overall and 2-7 in the NBC.

Kyhra Baeder’s double and Tia Overton’s single were the only hits for the Lady Red (6-12, 2-7 NBC), with Baeder driving in both of her team’s runs.

Fostoria 002 000 0 — 2 2 5

Woodmore 131 010 x — 6 6 4

WP — Hablitzel. LP — Ledesma. top hitters: (Fos) Baeder 2B, 2 RBI; (Wood) Marshall 1B, RBI; Bringman 2-1B; Wellons 1B, RBI; Cook 1B, RBI.

records: Fostoria 6-12 overall, 2-7 Northern Buckeye Conference; Woodmore 8-11, 2-7.

LIBERTY-BENTON 9

ARCADIA 5

FINDLAY — Liberty-Benton’s Katie Veenstra had never won a Blanchard Valley Conference softball championship in her high school career.

So the Eagles’ senior ace did something about it.

Veenstra was 3 for 3 with a single, double and home run, scored three runs and drove in three more, and was the winning pitcher as well, in leading L-B to a 9-5 win over Arcadia on Wednesday that clinched for the Eagles at least a share of the BVC title.

Liberty-Benton ended league play at 10-1 and its first league title since sharing the 2012 crown with Arlington. Hopewell-Loudon (16-3, 8-1), which handed Liberty-Benton its lone league loss and lost to North Baltimore, and North Baltimore (12-3, 7-1), which beat Hopewell-Loudon and lost to L-B, both have a shot at sharing the title after posting BVC wins on Wednesday.

Liberty-Benton took control early against Arcadia, leading 3-0 after two innings and 6-1 after four. Two more runs in the fifth gave the Eagles, 13-5 overall, enough of a cushion to withstand Arcadia’s four-run rally in the sixth.

Veenstra’s three hits led Liberty-Benton. Sophomore shortstop Taylor Young added a pair of doubles, Emma Grubinski had two singles and both drove in a run. L-B also took advantage of seven Arcadia errors.

Inside the pitching circle, Veenstra allowed six hits and five runs, but struck out 12 Arcadia batters.

Junior catcher Breana Reinhart had a double, home run and two RBI for Arcadia (9-13, 4-6 BVC). Lyndee Ward and December McGee added RBI singles.

Arcadia 001 004 0 — 5 6 7

Liberty-Benton 210 321 x — 9 9 3

WP — Veenstra. LP — Renz. top hitters: (Arc) Reinhart 2B, HR, 2 RBI; Ward 1B, RBI; McGee 1B, RBI. (L-B) Veenstra 1B, 2B, HR, 3 RBI; Briggs 2 RBI; Young 2-2B, RBI; Grubinski 2-1B, RBI; Durliat 1B, RBI.

records: Arcadia 9-13 overall, 4-6 Blanchard Valley Conference ; Liberty-Benton 13-5, 10-1.

SANDUSKY ST. MARY’S 4

LAKOTA 2

KANSAS — Half of Sandusky St. Mary’s’ runs were unearned on Wednesday as the Panthers claimed a 4-2 victory over Lakota in a Sandusky Bay Conference River Division game

The Raiders committed four errors as they dropped to 4-12 overall and 4-4 in conference play.

Winning pitcher Allie Weilnau had a double among her three hits and drove in a run for the Panthers (13-5 overall, 6-1 SBC River). Caylee Fetter singled twice and drove in two runs and Ireland McGuire added a pair of hits.

Olivia Harden singled, doubled and drove in a run and Maddie Bowling had a single and an RBI for Lakota.

Sandusky St. Mary’s 000 031 0 — 4 11 1

Lakota 000 020 0 — 2 6 4

WP — Weilnau. LP — Claburn. top hitters: (SSM) Fetter 2-1B; Weilnau 2-1B, 2B, RBI; McGuire 2-1B; Near 1B, RBI; (Lak) Bowling 1B, RBI; Harden 2B, 1B, RBI.

records: Sandusky St. Mary’s 13-5 overall, 6-1 Sandusky Bay Conference River Division; Lakota 4-12, 4-4.

OLD FORT 16

TIFFIN CALVERT 0

OLD FORT — Old Fort’s Savannah McCoy finished a double shy of the cycle and with five RBIs as the Stockaders pummeled Tiffin Calvert 16-0 in five innings for a Sandusky Bay Conference River Division win.

Winning pitcher Sarah Hossler threw a three-hitter with seven strikeouts to one walk and also singled and drove in three runs for Old Fort (10-5 overall, 7-1 SBC River).

Christian Park singled twice as Tiffin Calvert dropped to 3-9 and 3-6.

Tiffin Calvert 000 00 — 0 3 0

Old Fort 736 0x — 16 10 1

WP — Hossler. LP — Rinehart. top hitters: (TC) Park 2-1B; Shiley 1B. (OF) Black 2B, 1B, RBI; Hossler & Bilger 1B, 3 RBI; McCoy 1B, 3B, HR, 5 RBI; Guth 2-2B, RBI.

records: Tiffin Calvert 3-9 overall, 3-6 Sandusky Bay Conference River Division; Old Fort 10-5, 7-1.

NEW RIEGEL 7

NORWALK 2

NEW RIEGEL — New Riegel staked itself to a 6-0 lead in the first four innings and recorded a 7-2 victory over Norwalk on Wednesday in nonconference softball.

Emily Peters doubled and drove in three runs and Kristin Coleman and Kaitlyn Kirian had two singles apiece for the Blue Jackets as they improved to 13-8.

Winning pitcher Jacquelyn Lininger did not allow an earned run while striking out three and walking one.

Norwalk 000 010 1 — 2 5 5 New Riegel 203 110 x — 7 6 3

WP — J. Lininger. LP — Mulsch. top hitters: (Nor) Story 2B, 2 RBI; (NR) Coleman & Kirian 2-1B; Peters 2B, 3 RBI.

records: New Riegel 13-8.

MCCOMB 10

VANLUE 0

MCCOMB — Junior Shelby Steinbrook pitched a five-inning three-hitter and drove in three runs to guide McComb to a 10-0 victory over Vanlue in a Blanchard Valley Conference game.

Steinbrook struck out seven from the circle and recorded three singles at the plate as the Panthers bumped their record to 8-5 overall and 7-3 in the BVC.

Lauren Dishong added a single and three RBIs and Hannah Davidson collected three singles and an RBI for McComb.

Amanda Clymer, Audrey Phillips and Amyiah Brenneman each singled for the Wildcats (3-15, 2-8 BVC).

Vanlue 000 00 — 0 3 1

McComb 204 13 — 10 10 0

WP — Steinbrook (8-4). LP — Clymer. top hitters: (Van) Clymer, Phillips & Brenneman 1B; (McC) Steinbrook 3-1B, 3 RBI; Armburgey 1B, RBI; Davidson 3-1B, RBI; Dishong 1B, 3 RBI; Schroeder 1B, RBI.

records: Vanlue 3-15 overall, 2-8 Blanchard Valley Conference; McComb 8-5, 7-3.

VAN BUREN 19

PANDORA-GILBOA 0

PANDORA — Winning pitcher Izzie Pawlak and Sarah Dishong each drove in three runs as Van Buren walloped Pandora-Gilboa 19-0 in five innings in Blanchard Valley Conference play.

The Black Knights (10-7, 7-3 BVC) erupted for eight runs in the second inning while scoring at least once in every frame.

The Rockets fell to 0-14, 0-8 in the BVC.

Van Buren 283 15 — 19 15 1

Pandora-Gilboa 000 00 — 0 3 9

WP — I. Pawlak. LP — McCoy. top hitters: (VB) Miller 3B, 1B, RBI; Dishong 2B, 1B, 3 RBI; Stacy 2-1B, RBI; I. Pawlak 2-1B, 3 RBI; Rinehart 2-1B, RBI. (P-G) Dulaney, Brown & Deitering 1B..

records: Van Buren 10-7 overall, 7-3 Blanchard Valley Conference; Pandora-Gilboa 0-14, 0-8.

