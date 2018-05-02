Balliet perfect in H-L’s 13-1 romp over Arlington

BASCOM — Cody Balliet was a perfect 4 for 4 to lead a Hopewell-Loudon offense which scored in all four innings to earn a 13-1 Blanchard Valley Conference win over Arlington on Wednesday.

Balliet, who singled four times, drove in a game-high four runs to lead the Chieftains (10-7 overall, 4-4 BVC). Jaret Nelson (2-1B) knocked in three runs and Travis Milligan went 3 for 4 with a pair of doubles and two RBIs.

Winning pitcher Gage Burns (1B, 2B) added a pair of hits with an RBI for H-L.

Ben Slough singled and doubled to lead the Red Devils (6-12, 3-6) and Will Bushong singled with an RBI.

Arlington 000 10 — 1 6 0

Hopewell-Loudon 234 4x — 13 19 0

WP — Burns. LP — W. Bushong. top hitters: (Arl) Slough 1B, 2B; Bushong 1B, RBI. (H-L) Balliet 4-1B, 4 RBI; Milligan 1B, 2-2B, 2 RBI; Kreais 2-1B, 2B, RBI; Nelson 2-1B, 3 RBI; Burns 1B, 2B, RBI.

records: Arlington 6-12 overall, 3-6 Blanchard Valley Conference; Hopewell-Loudon 10-7, 4-4.

LAKOTA 10

SANDUSKY ST. MARY’S 3

KANSAS — Tyler Wehrle and Carter Reinhart combined on a four-hitter and Wehrle added a hit and two RBIs at the plate on Wednesday as Lakota clinched at least a share of the Sandusky Bay Conference River Division baseball title with a 10-3 victory over Sandusky St. Marys.

Wehrle allowed all four of the Panthers’ hits while striking out 13 and walking one while working six innings for win as the Raiders moved to 9-6 overall and 7-1 in the SBC River Division. Reinhart struck out two and walked one while finishing up.

Jordan White had a double among his three hits and drove in a run for Lakota, and Josh Kagy had three RBIs.

Vinny Will doubled and drove in a run for St. Mary’s (9-7, 4-4 SBC River Division).

St. Mary’s 000 102 0 — 3 4 2 Lakota 142 003 x — 10 9 1

WP — Wehrle. LP — Samstag. top hitters: (SSM) Samstag 2-1B; Will 2B, RBI; (Lak) Hipsher 2-1B, RBI; White 2-1B, 2B, RBI; Walter 2-1B, RBI; Wehrle 1B, 2 RBI; Kagy 3 RBI.

records: Sandusky St. Mary’s 9-7, 4-4 SBC River Division; Lakota 9-6, 7-1 SBC River Division.

WOODMORE 10

FOSTORIA 2

WOODVILLE — Woodmore piled up nine first-inning runs on its way to a 10-2 victory over Fostoria High School on in a Northern Buckeye Conference game.

Zach Matwiejczyk had three singles and three RBIs to support winning pitcher Derek Berkel, who struck out 13 and walked none in a complete game. Mitchell Miller collected three hits and an RBI and Ian Cook tripled and knocked in three runs as the Wildcats boosted their record to 8-10 overall and 2-8 in conference play.

Trey Groves doubled, singled and drove in both runs for the Redmen (2-17, 1-9).

Fostoria 100 001 0 — 2 5 3 Woodmore 900 100 x — 10 11 2

WP — Berkel. LP — Boff. top hitters: (Fos) Groves 2B, 1B, 2 RBI. (Wood) Cook 3B, 3 RBI; Stevenson 2-1B; Miller 3-1B, RBI; Berkel & Rollins 1B, RBI; Matwiejczyk 3-1B, 3 RBI.

records: Fostoria 2-17 overall, 1-9 Northern Buckeye Conference; Woodmore 8-10, 2-8.

LIBERTY-BENTON 11

ARCADIA 7

FINDLAY — Freshman Race Gorrell drove in a pair of runs and pitched two innings of relief to earn the win as Liberty-Benton rallied with an eight-run sixth inning to top Arcadia 11-7 in Blanchard Valley Conference action.

Jon Sadler matched Gorrell at the plate as they both singled, doubled and drove in two runs to lead the Eagles (10-7, 7-3 BVC).

Derron Seaburn singled twice to lead the Redskins (7-9, 4-5), who scored six runs in the top of the sixth to take a 7-3 lead.

Arcadia 000 016 0 — 7 8 1

Liberty-Benton 110 018 x — 11 13 1

WP — Gorrell. LP — Palmer. top hitters: (Arc) Seaburn 2-1B; Scott 1B, 2 RBI; Metzger 2B. (L-B) Sadler & Gorrell 1B, 2B, 2 RBI; Busch & Veenstra 2-1B, RBI.

records: Arcadia 7-9 overall, 4-5 Blanchard Valley Conference; Liberty-Benton 10-7, 7-3.

VAN BUREN 17

PANDORA-GILBOA 5

PANDORA — Van Buren seemed in a real hurry to clinch the Blanchard Valley Conference baseball title on Wednesday, so the Black Knights went about two bases at a time.

Nine of Van Buren’s 13 hits were doubles and most of them drove in runs as the Black Knights clinched at least a share of the 2018 BVC baseball championship with a 17-5 romp over Pandora-Gilboa.

It was the Knights’ 12th win in their last 13 outings and kept them unbeaten in 10 league games. Van Buren can claim its second outright league title in four years with a win over North Baltimore on May 14. A loss in that game, though, would open the door for North Baltimore (11-6 overall, 6-1 BVC) and/or McComb (8-6, 7-1) to possibly earn a share of the championship trophy.

Angel Garcia, Codi Leonard and Blake Jones lined two doubles each, and Saige Warren, Hunter Fleck and Isiah Wolford all had one. Garcia drove in four runs and Warren and Leonard plated three runs.

Van Buren also took advantage of nine P-G errors, scoring 10 runs in the first inning and leading 13-1 after two.

Jaden Tabler went the first four innings, allowing five runs on six hits. Garcia struck out the side in his one inning of relief.

Austin Decker had two hits and Isaac Stall and Zeb George had RBI singles for P-G (5-10, 3-6).

Van Buren (10)30 13 — 17 13 2

Pandora-Gilboa 104 00 — 5 6 9

WP — Tabler. LP — Ricker. top hitters: (VB) Warren 1B, 2B, 3 RBI; Tabler 1B, RBI; Garcia 2-2B, 4 RBI; Stevenson 1B, RBI; Fleck 2B; Wolford 2B; Leonard 2-2B, 3 RBI; Jones 2-2B. (P-G) Stall 1B, RBI; George 1B, 2 RBI; Decker 2-1B, RBI.

records: Van Buren 14-3 overall, 10-0 Blanchard Valley Confefence; Pandora-Gilboa 5-10, 3-6.

MCCOMB 12

VANLUE 2

MCCOMB — McComb led 7-0 after two innings and totaled 10 hits to defeat Vanlue 12-2 in five innings for a Blanchard Valley Conference win.

Tanner Schroeder (3B, 1B) was the only McComb (8-6, 7-1 BVC) player with multiple hits and multiple RBIs.

Jacob Kloepfer’s two-run home run in the fourth inning accounted for Vanlue’s only runs.

Vanlue 000 20 — 2 4 6

McComb 430 23 — 12 10 0

WP — LaRue. LP — Bonham. top hitters: (Van) Kloepfer HR, 2 RBI. (McC) Schroeder 1B, 3B, 2 RBI; Sherick 2B, 1B, RBI; Dillon 2-1B, RBI; Smith 1B, 2 RBI.

records: Vanlue 2-16 overall, 1-9 Blanchard Valley Conference; McComb 8-6, 7-1.

OLD FORT 16

TIFFIN CALVERT 10

OLD FORT — Jacob Webb belted two home runs and a double and drove in four runs from the leadoff spot to lead Old Fort to a 16-10 victory over Tiffin Calvert on Wednesday in a Sandusky Bay Conference River Division baseball game.

Shane Ott doubled and knocked in three runs and Payn Young doubled, singled and knocked in a pair of runs as the Stockaders upped their record to 6-11 overall and 2-6 in the conference.

Grant Vera had a double among his two hits and drove in three runs for the Senecas (5-9, 2-6 SBC River Division).

Tiffin Calvert 103 402 0 — 10 14 6

Old Fort 415 024 x — 16 11 4

WP — Wilkinson. LP — Wuescher. top hitters: (TC) Miller 2B; Cooper 2-1B, RBI; Vera 2B, 1B, 3 RBI; Kennedy 2-1B, 2 RBI; Borer 3-1B; (OF) Webb 2-HR, 2B, 4 RBI; Ott 2B, 3 RBI; Woodall 2B, 2 RBI; Miller 2B; Bigelow 1B, RBI; Wagner 1B, RBI; Young 2-1B, 2 RBI.

records: Tiffin Calvert 5-9 overall, 2-6 SBC River Division; Old Fort 6-11, 2-6.

