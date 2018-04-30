Prep softball: Hopewell-Loudon takes two from Calvert

BASCOM — Hopewell-Loudon banged out 24 hits on the day while bouncing Tiffin Calvert 14-4 and 16-4 in a pair of nonconference, five-inning softball games.

Nicole Colley collected three hits, including a double, and five RBIs on the day for the Chieftains as they boosted their record to 14-3. Brook Breidenbach recorded four hits and three RBIs.

Chelsey Depinet hit a home run in the first game and Kyleigh Krupp had three hits and four RBIs for H-L in the nightcap.

Bria Coleman had a double among her three hits and two RBIs for the Senecas (3-7) in the second game.

first game

Tiffin Calvert 010 03 — 4 7 3

Hopewell-Loudon 535 1x — 14 12 1

WP — Yarris. LP — Jones. top hitters: (TC) Hemminger 1B, RBI; Wagner 2B, RBI; Renninger 1B, 2 RBI; (H-L) Depinet HR, RBI; Coppus 2-1B; Breidenbach 3-1B, 2 RBI; Savidge 2-1B, 3 RBI; Colley 1B, 2 RBI; Counts 1B, RBI; Kent 2-2B, 3 RBI.

second game

Calvert 010 03 — 4 7 4

Hopewell-Loudon 544 3x — 16 12 0

WP — Brickner. LP — Park. top hitters: (TC) Ball 1B, RBI; Coleman 2B, 2-1B, 2 RBI; Reinhart 1B, RBI; (H-L) Depinet 2-1B; Breidenbach 1B, RBI; Brickner 2B, 1B, 3 RBI; Colley 2B, 1B, 3 RBI; Krupp 3-1B, 4 RBI; Coleman 1B, 2 RBI.

BLUFFTON 13-14

ARCADIA 3-4

BLUFFTON — Katie Prater racked up five hits, including a grand slam, and Libby Schaadt earned a win and belted a three-run home run as Bluffton swept Arcadia 13-3 and 14-4 in Saturday’s doubleheader.

Prater, who went 2 for 4 in the opener, went 3 for 3 with a double, home run and five RBIs in the nightcap. Schaadt, who won Game 1, made her mark in Game 2 with a second-inning three-run homer. Averey Rumer combined for six hits, including a triple and an RBI for the Pirates (11-4).

Breana Reinhart paced the Redskins (9-10), going 5 for 6 with a double, two-run home run and a pair of RBIs.

First Game

Arcadia 002 010 — 3 6 5

Bluffton 302 206 — 13 12 0

WP — Schaadt. LP — Renz (5-5). top hitters: (Arc) Reinhart 1B, HR, 2 RBI; Renz 2B. (Blu) Rumer 4-1B, RBI; Minnig & White 2-1B, 2 RBI; Prater 2-1B, RBI.

Second Game

Arcadia 004 00 — 4 7 2

Bluffton 544 01 — 14 9 1

WP — Ritter. LP — Rodriguez (3-4). top hitters: (Arc) Reinhart 2-1B, 2B. (Blu) Prater 1B, 2B, GS, 5 RBI; Schaadt HR, 3 RBI; Rumer 1B, 3B.

records: Arcadia 9-10, Bluffton 11-4.

TIFFIN COLUMBIAN 21-11

FOSTORIA 9-1

Tiffin Columbian collected 23 total hits and benefited from 12 Fostoria High School errors as the Tornadoes posted victories of 21-9 and 11-1 on Saturday in a nonconference softball doubleheader.

Nine of the Lady Red’s errors came in the first game as they fell to 6-10 on the season. Both games ended after six innings due to the 10-run rule.

Autumn Sehlhorst had a home run, two triples and two doubles among her seven hits for the day and ended up with seven RBIs for the Tornadoes. Ava Sarka had totals of three hits and six RBIs, including a pair of doubles and five RBIs in the nightcap.

Kyrha Baeder homered, doubled and drove in two runs for the Lady Red in the first game, with Alex Talley adding a homer, a single and three RBIs. Angelina Puente and Elisia Ledesma had three hits apiece on the day, with Puente knocking in a pair of runs.

first game

Tiffin Columbian (10)03 035 — 21 14 3

Fostoria 402 300 — 9 12 9

WP — Herdlick. LP — Ledesma. top hitters: (TC) Allen 3B, 2B, 1B, 4 RBI; Gibson 2-1B, RBI; Sehlhorst HR, 2-3B, 2B, 6 RBI; Sarka 1B, RBI; Schafer 2-1B; (Fos) Robinson 2B, 1B; Baeder HR, 2B, 2 RBI; A. Talley HR, 1B, 3 RBI; Puente 3-1B, 2 RBI.

SECOND GAME

Fostoria 001 000 — 1 4 3

Tiffin Columbian 200 144 — 11 9 0

WP — Chapman. LP — Kleinmark. top hitters: (Fos) Ledesma 2-1B; Settles 1B, RBI; (TC) Allen 2-2B, RBI; Sehlhorst 2-1B, 2B, RBI; Sarka 2-2B, 5 RBI; Keckler 1B, 3 RBI.

records: Fostoria 6-10.

Comments

comments