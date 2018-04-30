Prep baseball: Columbian sweeps DH over Fostoria

TIFFIN — Four runs in the first two innings boosted Tiffin Columbian to a 9-5 victory over Fostoria and the Tornadoes stumped the Redmen 4-2 in the nightcap of Saturday’s nonconference baseball doubleheader.

The Tornadoes scored once in the first inning and three times in the second before upping their lead to 5-0 in the fourth.

Donavan Magill, who homered in the nightcap, singled and knocked in three runs and Matt Boes singled and drove in a pair for Columbian.

Trey Groves had two singles and an RBI and Colin Drake singled and knocked in a run for the Redmen (1-14).

Devin Mauricio doubled and knocked in a both Fostoria runs in the second game.

First Game

Fostoria 000 020 3 — 5 7 2

Tiffin Columbian 130 212 x — 9 9 6

WP — Brown. LP — Fant. top hitters: (Fos) Groves 2-1B, RBI; Drake 1B, RBI; (TC) Sendelbach 2B, 1B, RBI; Brown 1B, RBI; Boes 1B, 2 RBI; Magill 1B, 3 RBI; Szablewski 2B, 1B.

Second Game

Fostoria 000 020 0 — 2 3 1

Tiffin Columbian 103 000 x — 4 6 2

WP — Banks. LP — Boff. top hitters: (Fos) Mauricio 2B, 2 RBI. (TC) Boes 1B, 2B; Magill HR, RBI.

records: Fostoria 1-15.

LIBERTY-BENTON 13

VANLUE 0

VANLUE — Race Gorrell, who limited Vanlue to just two hits on the mound, outhit the Wildcats himself in leading Liberty-Benton to a 13-0 shutout baseball win in Blanchard Valley Conference action Saturday.

Gorrell allowed two hits with six strikeouts in four shutout frames, doubled three times and singled with an RBI to lead the Eagles (9-6, 6-2 BVC).

Luke McDonald (2 RBI) and Elliott Veenstra (RBI) each singled twice for L-B, while Griffin Hohman and Cole Busch both drove in a pair of runs.

Troy Ward singled twice to account for two of Vanlue’s (2-14, 1-7) three hits.

Liberty-Benton 920 11 — 13 14 0

Vanlue 000 00 — 0 3 2

WP — Gorrell. LP — Kloepfer. top hitters: (L-B) Gorrell 1B, 3-2B, RBI; McDonald & Veenstra 2-1B, RBI; Hohman & Busch 1B, 2 RBI. (Van) Ward 2-1B.

records: Liberty-Benton 9-6 overall, 6-2 Blanchard Valley Conference; Vanlue 2-14, 1-7.

TIFFIN CALVERT 12

HOPEWELL-LOUDON 5

BASCOM — Connor Kennedy singled three times and drove in four runs to pace Tiffin Calvert to a 12-5 victory over Hopewell-Loudon in Saturday’s nonconference baseball game.

The Senecas (5-7) jumped on the Chieftains for two runs in the first inning and four in the second.

Gage Burns doubled, singled and drove in two runs for Hopewell-Loudon (8-7).

Tiffin Calvert 242 003 1 — 12 11 1

Hopewell-Loudon 010 002 2 — 5 9 1

WP — Gase. LP — Oswalt. top hitters: (TC) Miller & Vera 2-1B; Kennedy 3-1B, 4 RBI; Borer & Wuescher 1B, 2 RBI; (H-L) Kreais 2B; Nelson 2-1B; Breidenbach 2-1B, RBI; Oswalt 2B, RBI; Milligan 1B, RBI; Burns 2B, 1B, 2 RBI.

records: Tiffin Calvert 5-7, Hopewell-Loudon 8-7.

WAPAKONETA 11

ELMWOOD 1

WAPAKONETA — Wapakoneta jumped on Elmwood for seven runs through the first two innings as the Redskins racked up an 11-1 nonconference baseball win over the Royals Saturday.

Leadoff hitter Don Goodes doubled twice with a single to lead Wapakoneta at the plate.

The Redskins, who clinched their second straight Western Buckeye League championship on Friday, improved to 13-0. Elmwood fell to 5-9.

OLD FORT 7

NORTH BALTIMORE 3

OLD FORT — Old Fort scored in each of the first three innings and held on in nabbing a 7-3 nonleague baseball win over North Baltimore on Saturday.

Jarett Woodall had a pair of hits and drove in a game-high four runs to lead the Stockaders (9-5) and Cole Eckhardt singled with a pair of RBIs. Old Fort, despite just five hits, scored seven runs by capitalizing on eight walks.

Kole Wymer singled three times for the Tigers (10-4). Adam Flores, with a pair of singles, knocked in two runs.

North Baltimore 002 100 0 — 3 8 0

Old Fort 132 001 x — 7 5 0

WP — Young. LP — Durfey. top hitters: (NB) Wymer 3-1B; Flores 2-1B, 2 RBI. (OF) Woodall 2-1B, 4 RBI; Eckhardt 1B, 2 RBI.

records: North Baltimore 10-4, Old Fort 9-5.

ARCADIA 15

HARDIN NORTHERN 0

DOLA — Tristan Martinez paced Arcadia as the Redskins whipped Hardin Northern 15-0 in nonleague baseball action on Saturday.

Martinez, who did not allow a run with just one hit in 32/3 innings, paced the offense with a single, double and an RBI. Kaiden Scott led all players with three singles (RBI) and Luke Metzger singled twice and drove in a run.

Hunter Jolliff’s double was the lone hit for the Polar Bears (1-14).

Arcadia 363 30 — 15 10 4

Hardin Northern 000 00 — 0 1 6

WP — Martinez (4-1). LP — Pees. top hitters: (Arc) Martinez 1B, 2B, RBI; Scott 3-1B, RBI; Metzger 2-1B, RBI. (HN) Jolliff 2B.

records: Arcadia 7-6, Hardin Northern 1-14.

