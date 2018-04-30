Monday’s scoreboard

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 20 7 .741 —

New York 18 9 .667 2

Toronto 15 12 .556 5

Tampa Bay 12 14 .462 7½

Baltimore 8 20 .286 12½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Cleveland 14 12 .538 —

Detroit 11 15 .423 3

Minnesota 9 14 .391 3½

Chicago 8 18 .308 6

Kansas City 7 20 .259 7½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 19 10 .655 —

Los Angeles 16 12 .571 2½

Seattle 16 11 .593 2

Oakland 14 14 .500 4½

Texas 11 18 .379 8

Late games not included

Saturday’s Results

Minnesota 3, Cincinnati 1

Chicago White Sox 8, Kansas City 0, 1st game

Tampa Bay 12, Boston 6

Texas 7, Toronto 4

Seattle 12, Cleveland 4

Detroit 9, Baltimore 5

Houston 11, Oakland 0

Kansas City 5, Chicago White Sox 2, 2nd game

N.Y. Yankees 11, L.A. Angels 1

Sunday’s Results

Baltimore 5, Detroit 3

Boston 4, Tampa Bay 3

Toronto 7, Texas 2

Seattle 10, Cleveland 4

Cincinnati 8, Minnesota 2

Houston 8, Oakland 4

Kansas City 5, Chicago White Sox 4

N.Y. Yankees 2, L.A. Angels 1

Monday’s Games

Texas (Hamels 1-4) at Cleveland (Bauer 2-2), 6:10

Kansas City (Hammel 0-2) at Boston (Rodriguez 3-0), 7:10

Tampa Bay (Faria 1-1) at Detroit (Zimmermann 1-0), 7:10

N.Y. Yankees (Gray 1-1) at Houston (Morton 3-0), 8:10

Toronto (Sanchez 1-2) at Minnesota (Lynn 0-2), 8:10

Tuesday’s Games

Texas at Cleveland, 6:10

Kansas City at Boston, 7:10

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 7:10

N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 8:10

Toronto at Minnesota, 8:10

Chicago White Sox at St. Louis, 8:15

Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 10:07

Oakland at Seattle, 10:10

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 17 9 .654 —

Atlanta 16 11 .593 1½

Philadelphia 16 11 .593 1½

Washington 12 16 .429 6

Miami 9 18 .333 8½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Pittsburgh 17 11 .607 —

Chicago 15 10 .600 ½

St. Louis 15 12 .556 1½

Milwaukee 16 13 .552 1½

Cincinnati 7 21 .250 10

West Division

W L Pct GB

Arizona 19 8 .704 —

Colorado 15 14 .517 5

San Francisco 14 14 .500 5½

Los Angeles 12 15 .444 7

San Diego 10 19 .345 10

Saturday’s Results

Minnesota 3, Cincinnati 1

Chicago Cubs 3, Milwaukee 0

Arizona 4, Washington 3, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 15, San Francisco 6, 1st game

Atlanta 4, Philadelphia 1

Pittsburgh 6, St. Louis 2

Miami 4, Colorado 1

San Diego 12, N.Y. Mets 2

San Francisco 8, L.A. Dodgers 3, 2nd game

Sunday’s Results

Miami 3, Colorado 0

Atlanta 10, Philadelphia 1

Pittsburgh 5, St. Louis 0

Washington 3, Arizona 1

Cincinnati 8, Minnesota 2

Chicago Cubs 2, Milwaukee 0

N.Y. Mets 14, San Diego 2

San Francisco 4, L.A. Dodgers 2

Monday’s Games

Colorado (Freeland 1-3) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 2-1), 7:05

Pittsburgh (Taillon 2-2) at Washington (Roark 1-2), 7:05

Milwaukee (Chacin 2-1) at Cincinnati (Finnegan 0-2), 7:10

Philadelphia (Arrieta 3-0) at Miami (Straily 0-0), 7:10

L.A. Dodgers (Stewart 0-0) at Arizona (Greinke 2-2), 9:40

San Diego (Lauer 0-1) at San Francisco (Samardzija 1-1), 10:15

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Washington, 7:05

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 7:10

Philadelphia at Miami, 7:10

Colorado at Chicago Cubs, 8:05

Chicago White Sox at St. Louis, 8:15

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40

San Diego at San Francisco, 10:15

Sunday’s Boxscores

Mariners 10, Indians 4

Seattle Cleveland

ab r h bi ab r h bi

D.Grdon cf 5 1 4 1 Lindor ss 3 0 1 0

Segura ss 4 1 1 1 Zimmer cf 5 0 0 0

Cano 2b 5 1 2 2 Jose.Rm 3b 4 0 3 2

Cruz dh 4 0 0 0 Brntley lf 4 0 1 0

K.Sager 3b 5 0 0 0 Encrnco dh 4 0 0 0

Haniger rf 5 3 3 1 Alonso 1b 4 0 0 0

Zunino c 5 0 0 0 Gomes c 3 2 2 0

Gamel lf 5 1 1 1 Guyer rf 3 1 1 2

Healy 1b 4 3 3 4 Naquin ph-rf 1 0 0 0

E.Gnzal 2b 2 0 0 0

Kipnis ph-2b 1 1 0 0

Totals 42 10 14 10 Totals 34 4 8 4

Seattle 050″001″031 — 10

Cleveland 020″000″200 — “4

E–Kipnis (2). DP–Seattle 1. LOB–Seattle 7, Cleveland 7. 2B–Cano (7), Healy (2), Jose.Ramirez 2 (4), Gomes (4). 3B–Haniger (1). HR–Cano (3), Haniger (10), Healy 2 (3), Guyer (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Seattle

Gonzales (W,3-2) 6 6 2 2 1 4

Altavilla 1/3 0 2 2 2 1

Pazos H,2 2/3 1 0 0 0 1

Nicasio 1 1 0 0 0 1

Diaz 1 0 0 0 0 2

Cleveland

Tomlin (L,0-4) 6 10 6 6 0 3

Olson 1 0 0 0 0 1

Goody 1 3 3 3 1 2

McAllister 1 1 1 1 0 1

HBP–by Tomlin (Cruz), by Altavilla (Gomes). WP–Altavilla. Umpires–Home, Jim Reynolds. First, Mike DiMuro. Second, Chad Whitson. Third, Mark Wegner. T–3:01. A–17,878 (35,225).

Orioles 5, Tigers 3

Detroit Baltimore

ab r h bi ab r h bi

J.Iglss ss 5 0 1 0 Mancini 1b 4 1 1 1

Cndlrio 3b 3 1 2 1 Pterson 2b 4 0 0 0

M.Cbrra 1b 2 0 0 0 M.Mchdo ss 2 0 1 0

Goodrum 1b 2 0 1 1 A.Jones dh 4 0 0 0

Cstllns rf 4 0 0 0 Sntnder rf 4 1 1 0

V.Mrtin dh 2 0 0 0 Rickard lf 3 1 1 0

J.Jones cf 4 0 1 0 Alvarez 3b 4 2 2 3

Joh.Hck c 4 1 1 1 Gentry cf 4 0 1 1

V.Reyes lf 3 0 1 0 Joseph c 3 0 1 0

Martin ph 1 0 0 0

D.Mchdo 2b 4 1 1 0

Totals 34 3 8 3 Totals 32 5 8 5

Detroit 000″010″200 — 3

Baltimore 120″001″01x — 5

E–Candelario (5). LOB–Detroit 7, Baltimore 9. 2B–J.Iglesias (6), Candelario (7), Goodrum (4), Joseph (2). HR–Joh.Hicks (2), Mancini (3), Alvarez 2 (6). SB–Peterson (3), M.Machado (2). CS–Joseph (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Detroit

Norris (L,0-2) 2 1/3 3 3 3 2 2

Wilson 2 2/3 1 0 0 0 1

Farmer 1 2 1 1 1 3

Stumpf 1 0 0 0 2 2

Jimenez 1 2 1 1 0 1

Baltimore

Gausman (W,2-2) 5 2/3 5 1 1 3 4

Brach H,1 1 1/3 3 2 2 0 4

Givens H,1 1 0 0 0 0 1

O’Day (S,2-4) 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP–by Norris (Joseph). Umpires–Home, Chad Fairchild. First, Alfonso Marquez. Second, Bruce Dreckman. Third, Mike Estabrook. T–3:01. A–28,089 (45,971).

Reds 8, Twins 2

Cincinnati Minnesota

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Winker rf 5 1 2 1 B.Dzier 2b 5 0 1 0

Hmilton cf 0 0 0 0 Mauer 1b 3 0 1 1

Peraza ss 5 1 3 1 Garver 1b 0 0 0 0

Votto 1b 3 1 1 0 E.Rsrio lf 4 0 0 0

Gennett dh 5 2 2 0 E.Escbr 3b 4 0 2 0

Suarez 3b 4 0 2 2 Kepler cf 4 0 0 0

Schbler cf-rf 5 0 1 2 Grssman rf 3 0 0 0

Duvall lf 5 1 1 2 Mrrison dh 3 1 1 0

Brnhart c 4 0 1 0 Adranza ss 4 0 1 0

Blndino 2b 5 2 1 0 J.Cstro c 4 1 2 1

Totals 41 8 14 8 Totals 34 2 8 2

Cincinnati 112″300″100 — 8

Minnesota 000″001″001 — 2

DP–Cincinnati 1. LOB–Cincinnati 10, Minnesota 8. 2B–Winker (6), Gennett (7), Suarez (3), E.Escobar (11), Morrison (2), Adrianza (3), J.Castro 2 (3). HR–Duvall (4). SB–Duvall (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cincinnati

Mahle (W,2-3) 6 1/3 4 1 1 2 7

Garrett 2/3 2 0 0 1 1

Peralta 1 0 0 0 0 1

Hernandez 1 2 1 1 0 0

Minnesota

Berrios (L,2-3) 3 5 4 4 3 0

Rogers 2/3 3 3 3 0 1

Magill 2 1/3 3 0 0 1 2

Duffey 3 3 1 1 0 3

Garrett pitched to 2 batters in the 8th Umpires–Home, Ted Barrett. First, Lance Barksdale. Second, Will Little. Third, Tom Woodring. T–3:07. A–25,677 (39,504).

Saturday’s Boxscores

Tigers 9, Orioles 5

Detroit Baltimore

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Martin cf 4 1 1 1 Mancini 1b 5 0 2 0

Cndlrio 3b 4 2 0 0 Pterson 2b-lf 4 0 0 1

M.Cbrra 1b 4 1 3 5 M.Mchdo ss 5 0 2 2

Cstllns rf 5 0 1 1 A.Jones cf 4 0 0 0

V.Mrtin dh 5 1 1 1 Vlencia 3b 4 1 2 0

J.Jones lf 5 1 2 0 Rickard rf 2 1 0 0

J.McCnn c 5 0 3 1 Sntnder dh 4 1 2 0

J.Iglss ss 5 1 1 0 Gentry lf 2 0 0 1

D.Mchdo 2b 4 2 1 0 Alvarez ph 0 1 0 0

Srdinas 2b 1 0 0 0

Joseph c 2 0 0 0

Sisco ph-c 0 1 0 1

Totals 41 9 13 9 Totals 33 5 8 5

Detroit 140″200″101 — 9

Baltimore 000″010″400 — 5

E–Valencia (3). DP–Detroit 2. LOB–Detroit 9, Baltimore 7. 2B–M.Cabrera (9), J.Jones 2 (4), Mancini (7). 3B–Santander (1). HR–M.Cabrera (3), V.Martinez (2). SB–J.Iglesias (4).

IP H R ER BB SO

Detroit

Liriano (W,3-1) 6 1/3 6 3 3 2 1

Saupold 1/3 0 2 2 2 0

Jimenez H,3 1 1/3 1 0 0 0 1

Greene 1 1 0 0 1 2

Baltimore

Cashner (L,1-4) 4 7 7 6 3 4

Araujo 2 2/3 3 1 1 0 3

Castro 1 1/3 1 0 0 1 2

O’Day 1 2 1 1 0 1

HBP–by Saupold (Sisco). WP–Cashner, Castro. Umpires–Home, Mike Estabrook. First, Chad Fairchild. Second, Alfonso Marquez. Third, Bruce Dreckman. T–3:13. A–20,896 (45,971).

Mariners 12, Indians 4

Seattle Cleveland

ab r h bi ab r h bi

D.Grdon cf 4 3 2 0 Lindor ss 4 0 0 0

Segura ss 5 3 3 4 Kipnis 2b 4 0 0 0

Cano 2b 3 1 1 2 Jose.Rm 3b 4 1 1 0

Cruz dh 5 1 4 2 E.Gnzal 3b 0 0 0 0

Gamel pr-dh 0 1 0 0 Brntley lf 4 1 2 0

K.Sager 3b 5 1 1 2 Encrnco dh 3 1 0 0

Haniger rf 4 0 0 0 Alonso 1b 3 1 2 3

Healy 1b 5 1 1 2 R.Perez c 3 0 0 0

I.Szuki lf 5 0 0 0 Naquin rf 2 0 1 1

Freitas c 2 1 0 0 Guyer ph-rf 2 0 0 0

Zimmer cf 3 0 0 0

Totals 38 12 12 12 Totals 32 4 6 4

Seattle 302″500″002 — 12

Cleveland 010″201″000 — “4

E–R.Perez 2 (4). LOB–Seattle 5, Cleveland 4. 2B–D.Gordon (5), Cano (6), Cruz (6), Brantley (5). HR–Segura (2), Cruz (5), K.Seager (4), Healy (1), Alonso (8). SB–D.Gordon (10), Segura (5). SF–Cano (1), Alonso (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Seattle

Leake (W,3-2) 6 6 4 4 1 6

Pazos 1 0 0 0 0 2

Vincent 1 0 0 0 0 0

Bradford 1 0 0 0 1 2

Cleveland

Carrasco (L,4-1) 3 5 5 4 1 4

McAllister 1 4 5 4 0 1

Beliveau 1 2/3 1 0 0 2 0

Belisle 2 1/3 0 0 0 0 1

Otero 1 2 2 2 0 0

HBP–by Carrasco (Gordon). Umpires–Home, Mark Wegner. First, Jim Reynolds. Second, Mike DiMuro. Third, Chad Whitson. T–3:00. A–19,172 (35,225).

Twins 3, Reds 1

Cincinnati Minnesota

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Winker rf 4 0 0 0 B.Dzier 2b 4 0 0 0

Peraza ss 4 0 1 0 Mauer dh 3 0 1 0

Votto 1b 3 0 0 0 E.Rsrio lf 4 1 2 0

Gennett 2b 4 0 1 0 E.Escbr 3b 4 1 1 1

Suarez 3b 4 0 0 0 Kepler cf-rf 4 0 0 0

Schbler dh 3 1 1 1 Grssman rf 2 0 0 1

Duvall lf 3 0 1 0 LaMarre cf 1 0 0 0

Msoraco c 3 0 2 0 Mrrison 1b 3 0 1 0

R.Hrrra pr 0 0 0 0 Garver c 4 1 2 1

Hmilton cf 3 0 0 0 Adranza ss 2 0 1 0

Brnhart ph 1 0 0 0

Totals 32 1 6 1 Totals 31 3 8 3

Cincinnati 010″000″000 — 1

Minnesota 000″210″00x — 3

E–Winker (1), Gennett (4). DP–Cincinnati 1, Minnesota 1. LOB–Cincinnati 9, Minnesota 8. 2B–Duvall (8), Mesoraco (1), E.Escobar (10), Garver (2), Adrianza (2). HR–Schebler (3), Garver (2). SF–Grossman (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cincinnati

Romano (L,1-3) 4 2/3 6 3 2 2 1

Brice 1 1/3 0 0 0 1 2

Floro 2 2 0 0 0 3

Minnesota

Odorizzi (W,2-2) 6 5 1 1 2 3

Duke H,4 1 1 0 0 0 1

Reed H,4 1 0 0 0 1 0

Rodney (S,3-6) 1 0 0 0 2 0

Odorizzi pitched to 1 batter in the 7th Umpires–Home, Tom Woodring. First, Ted Barrett. Second, Lance Barksdale. Third, Will Little. T–2:58. A–27,115 (39,504).

Friday’s Late Boxscore

Reds 15, Twins 9

Cincinnati Minnesota

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Winker dh 6 0 1 1 B.Dzier 2b 4 1 2 0

Peraza ss 6 3 4 2 Mauer 1b 2 2 0 0

Votto 1b 3 2 3 1 Sano 3b 5 1 1 1

Gennett 2b 5 2 3 1 E.Rsrio lf 5 2 2 2

Suarez 3b 6 2 4 1 Kepler cf 5 0 3 1

Schbler rf 5 2 2 3 E.Escbr ss 4 1 1 0

Duvall lf 6 2 2 2 Mrrison dh 5 2 2 3

Brnhart c 4 0 0 2 Grssman rf 4 0 3 1

Hmilton cf 4 2 1 1 J.Cstro c 4 0 0 0

Adranza ph 1 0 0 0

Totals 45 15 20 14 Totals 39 9 14 8

Cincinnati 102″160″104 — 15

Minnesota 502″100″001 — “9

E–Duffey (1), Schebler (1). DP–Cincinnati 2, Minnesota 1. LOB–Cincinnati 12, Minnesota 9. 2B–Winker (5), Votto (2), Suarez (2), Duvall 2 (7), B.Dozier (5), E.Rosario (4), Kepler (7), E.Escobar (9), Grossman (4). 3B–Hamilton (1). HR–Peraza 2 (2), Votto (4), E.Rosario (3), Morrison (2). SF–Barnhart 2 (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cincinnati

Castillo 1 6 5 5 2 0

Shackelford 2 2/3 4 3 2 1 1

Hernandez (W,1-0) 1 1/3 1 0 0 1 3

Garrett H,2 1 1 0 0 0 2

Hughes H,2 2 0 0 0 1 2

Iglesias 1 2 1 1 1 1

Minnesota

Hughes 3 2/3 5 4 4 2 3

Duffey (L,0-1) 1/3 4 5 4 0 0

Pressly 2/3 2 1 1 0 1

Rogers 1/3 3 0 0 0 1

Hale 3 4 4 4 4 2

Hildenberger 1 2 1 1 0 1

L.Castillo pitched to 2 batters in the 2nd Duffey pitched to 5 batters in the 5th Rogers pitched to 1 batter in the 6th Hale pitched to 3 batters in the 9th HBP–by Hughes (Votto). WP–Pressly. Umpires–Home, Will Little. First, Tom Woodring. Second, Ted Barrett. Third, Lance Barksdale. T–4:00. A–25,002 (39,504).

Major League Leaders

American League

BATTING–Machado, Baltimore, .361; Gregorius, New York, .356; Robertson, Tampa Bay, .355; Altuve, Houston, .351; Wendle, Tampa Bay, .348; Betts, Boston, .344; Smith, Tampa Bay, .342; Lowrie, Oakland, .339; Judge, New York, .330; Martinez, Boston, .330.

RUNS–Betts, Boston, 29; Gardner, New York, 24; Gregorius, New York, 24; Judge, New York, 24; Semien, Oakland, 24; Springer, Houston, 23; Chapman, Oakland, 21; Segura, Seattle, 21; Trout, Los Angeles, 21; Correa, Houston, 20.

RBI–Gregorius, New York, 30; Haniger, Seattle, 27; Lowrie, Oakland, 27; Davis, Oakland, 23; Machado, Baltimore, 22; Martinez, Boston, 22; Sanchez, New York, 22; Cabrera, Detroit, 21; Segura, Seattle, 21; Span, Tampa Bay, 21.

HITS–Altuve, Houston, 40; Lowrie, Oakland, 39; Machado, Baltimore, 39; Gordon, Seattle, 34; Segura, Seattle, 34; Castellanos, Detroit, 33; Moustakas, Kansas City, 33; Semien, Oakland, 33; 4 tied at 32.

DOUBLES–Andujar, New York, 12; Betts, Boston, 11; Escobar, Minnesota, 11; Cabrera, Detroit, 9; Pillar, Toronto, 9; Segura, Seattle, 9; 11 tied at 8.

TRIPLES–Candelario, Detroit, 3; Chapman, Oakland, 3; 10 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS–Gregorius, New York, 10; Haniger, Seattle, 10; Trout, Los Angeles, 10; Davidson, Chicago, 9; Machado, Baltimore, 9; Alonso, Cleveland, 8; Betts, Boston, 8; Gallo, Texas, 8; Moustakas, Kansas City, 8; 4 tied at 7.

STOLEN BASES–Gordon, Seattle, 10; Anderson, Chicago, 8; Benintendi, Boston, 5; Garcia, Chicago, 5; Gentry, Baltimore, 5; Lindor, Cleveland, 5; Segura, Seattle, 5; Smith, Tampa Bay, 5; Trout, Los Angeles, 5; 6 tied at 4.

PITCHING–Carrasco, Cleveland, 4-1; Happ, Toronto, 4-1; Kluber, Cleveland, 4-1; Manaea, Oakland, 4-2; McCullers, Houston, 4-1; Porcello, Boston, 4-0; Severino, New York, 4-1; Snell, Tampa Bay, 4-1; Tanaka, New York, 4-2; Verlander, Houston, 4-0.

ERA–Manaea, Oakland, 1.03; Verlander, Houston, 1.36; Cole, Houston, 1.73; Lopez, Chicago, 1.78; Morton, Houston, 1.86; Kluber, Cleveland, 2.18; Porcello, Boston, 2.23; Sale, Boston, 2.31; Bauer, Cleveland, 2.41; Snell, Tampa Bay, 2.52.

STRIKEOUTS–Cole, Houston, 61; Happ, Toronto, 50; Verlander, Houston, 48; Kluber, Cleveland, 47; Sale, Boston, 45; Bundy, Baltimore, 44; McCullers, Houston, 44; Paxton, Seattle, 44; Severino, New York, 42; Snell, Tampa Bay, 41.

National League

BATTING–Pham, St. Louis, .341; Cabrera, New York, .337; Herrera, Philadelphia, .337; Hoskins, Philadelphia, .318; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, .316; Freeman, Atlanta, .314; Arenado, Colorado, .313; Belt, San Francisco, .313; Peralta, Arizona, .309; Cervelli, Pittsburgh, .307.

RUNS–Albies, Atlanta, 29; Harper, Washington, 23; Blackmon, Colorado, 22; Pham, St. Louis, 22; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 21; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 21; Marte, Pittsburgh, 21; Baez, Chicago, 20; 4 tied at 19.

RBI–Baez, Chicago, 26; Cespedes, New York, 25; Pollock, Arizona, 21; Albies, Atlanta, 20; Cervelli, Pittsburgh, 20; Franco, Philadelphia, 20; 5 tied at 19.

HITS–Albies, Atlanta, 34; Gennett, Cincinnati, 34; Cabrera, New York, 32; Freeman, Atlanta, 32; Herrera, Philadelphia, 32; Inciarte, Atlanta, 32; Markakis, Atlanta, 32; Marte, Pittsburgh, 32; Peraza, Cincinnati, 32; 4 tied at 31.

DOUBLES–Albies, Atlanta, 12; Freeman, Atlanta, 11; Kendrick, Washington, 10; Cabrera, New York, 9; Contreras, Chicago, 9; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, 9; Martinez, St. Louis, 9; Mercer, Pittsburgh, 9; 9 tied at 8.

TRIPLES–Baez, Chicago, 3; Marte, Pittsburgh, 3; 11 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS–Albies, Atlanta, 9; Blackmon, Colorado, 9; Harper, Washington, 8; Villanueva, San Diego, 8; Baez, Chicago, 7; DeJong, St. Louis, 7; Schwarber, Chicago, 7; Thames, Milwaukee, 7; 7 tied at 6.

STOLEN BASES–Inciarte, Atlanta, 13; Turner, Washington, 12; Taylor, Washington, 9; Marte, Pittsburgh, 8; Cain, Milwaukee, 7; Pollock, Arizona, 6; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 5; Hernandez, Philadelphia, 5; Pham, St. Louis, 5; Story, Colorado, 5.

PITCHING–Scherzer, Washington, 5-1; Corbin, Arizona, 4-0; Godley, Arizona, 4-1; McCarthy, Atlanta, 4-0; Wacha, St. Louis, 4-1; Williams, Pittsburgh, 4-1; 16 tied at 3.

ERA–Cueto, San Francisco, 0.84; Garcia, Miami, 1.00; Martinez, St. Louis, 1.43; Scherzer, Washington, 1.62; deGrom, New York, 2.06; Ryu, Los Angeles, 2.22; Corbin, Arizona, 2.25; Williams, Pittsburgh, 2.29; Bettis, Colorado, 2.43; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 2.53.

STRIKEOUTS–Scherzer, Washington, 57; Corbin, Arizona, 55; deGrom, New York, 48; Syndergaard, New York, 46; Ray, Arizona, 45; Strasburg, Washington, 43; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 42; Smith, Miami, 41; Martinez, St. Louis, 40; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 39.

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA Playoffs

First Round

Best-of-7

Saturday’s RESULT

Boston 112, Milwaukee 96, Boston wins series 4-3

Sunday’s RESULT

Cleveland 105, Indiana 101, Cleveland wins series 4-3

Conference Semifinals

Best-of-7

Saturday’s Result

Golden State 123, New Orleans 101, Golden State leads series 1-0

Sunday’s RESULT

Houston 110, Utah 96, Houston leads series 1-0

Monday’s Game

Philadelphia at Boston, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland at Toronto, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Game

Utah at Houston, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 8:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Golden State at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Houston at Utah, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Toronto at Cleveland, TBD

Boston at Philadelphia, TBD

Sunday’s Games

Golden State at New Orleans, 3:30 p.m.

Houston at Utah, 8 p.m.

Monday, May 7

Toronto at Cleveland, TBD

Boston at Philadelphia, TBD

Tuesday, May 8

x-New Orleans at Golden State, TBD

x-Utah at Houston, TBD

Wednesday, May 9

x-Cleveland at Toronto, TBD

x-Philadelphia at Boston, TBD

Thursday, May 10

x-Golden State at New Orleans, TBD

x-Houston at Utah, TBD

Friday, May 11

x-Toronto at Cleveland, TBD

x-Boston at Philadelphia, TBD

Sunday, May 13

x-Cleveland at Toronto, TBD

x-Philadelphia at Boston, TBD

Monday, May 14

x-New Orleans at Golden State, TBD

x-Utah at Houston, TBD

x-if necessary

PRO HOCKEY

NHL Playoffs

Conference Semifinals

Best-of-7

Thursday’s RESULTS

Pittsburgh 3, Washington 2

Vegas 7, San Jose 0

Friday’s RESULT

Winnipeg 4, Nashville 1,

Saturday’s RESULTS

Boston 6, Tampa Bay 2, Boston leads series 1-0

San Jose 4, Vegas 3, 2OT, series tied 1-1

Sunday’s RESULTS

Washington 4, Pittsburgh 1, series tied 1-1

Nashville 5, Winnipeg 4, 2-OT, series tied 1-1

Monday’s GAMES

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s GAMES

Washington at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s GAMES

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s GAMES

Washington at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Winnipeg, 9:30 p.m.

Friday’s GAMES

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7 p.m.

x-San Jose at Vegas, 10 p.m.

SaturdaY’S GAMES

x-Pittsburgh at Washington, TBD

x-Winnipeg at Nashville, TBD

Sunday’s GAMES

x-Boston at Tampa Bay, TBD

x-Vegas at San Jose, TBD

Monday, May 7

x-Washington at Pittsburgh, TBD

x-Nashville at Winnipeg, TBD

Tuesday, May 8

x-Tampa Bay at Boston, TBD

x-San Jose at Vegas, TBD

Wednesday, May 9

x-Pittsburgh at Washington, TBD

Thursday, May 10

x-Boston at Tampa Bay, TBD

x-Winnipeg at Nashville, TBD

x-if necessary

PRO SOCCER

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

New York City FC 6 1 2 20 19 10

Atlanta United FC 6 1 1 19 21 9

Orlando City 5 2 1 16 16 13

New England 4 2 2 14 13 8

Columbus 4 3 2 14 13 10

New York 4 3 0 12 17 10

Chicago 2 3 2 8 11 12

Philadelphia 2 3 2 8 6 10

Montreal 2 6 0 6 10 21

D.C. United 1 4 2 5 8 13

Toronto FC 1 4 1 4 6 13

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Sporting Kansas City 5 2 2 17 20 12

Vancouver 4 4 1 13 10 17

Los Angeles FC 4 2 0 12 16 13

FC Dallas 3 1 3 12 10 6

LA Galaxy 3 4 1 10 10 13

Real Salt Lake 3 4 1 10 9 16

Minnesota United 3 5 0 9 11 16

Houston 2 3 2 8 15 11

Colorado 2 3 2 8 10 10

Portland 2 3 2 8 12 14

San Jose 1 4 2 5 12 15

Seattle 1 3 1 4 5 8

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Late games not included

Friday’s result

Vancouver 2, Real Salt Lake 0

Saturday’s results

Atlanta United FC 4, Montreal 1

Chicago 2, Toronto FC 2, tie

Philadelphia 3, D.C. United 2

Columbus 2, San Jose 1

New England 1, Sporting Kansas City 0

Minnesota United 2, Houston 1

New York 3, LA Galaxy 2

Sunday’s results

Orlando City 2, Colorado 1

New York City FC 3, FC Dallas 1

Seattle at Los Angeles FC, late

Friday’s game

Philadelphia at Toronto FC, 8

Saturday’s games

New England at Montreal, 1

New York City FC at New York, 2

Vancouver at Minnesota United, 2

Columbus at Seattle, 4

FC Dallas at Los Angeles FC, 4

Atlanta United FC at Chicago, 8:30

Colorado at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30

LA Galaxy at Houston, 8:30

Portland at San Jose, 10:30

Sunday’s game

Real Salt Lake at Orlando City, 5

AUTO RACING

NASCAR

GEICO 500

Final Results

1. (9) Joey Logano, Ford, 188.

2. (2) Kurt Busch, Ford, 188.

3. (5) Chase Elliott, Chevy, 188.

4. (1) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 188.

5. (7) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 188.

6. (12) David Ragan, Ford, 188.

7. (40) Aric Almirola, Ford, 188.

8. (11) Alex Bowman, Chevy, 188.

9. (18) Ryan Newman, Chevy, 188.

10. (14) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 188.

11. (25) Chris Buescher, Chevy, 188.

12. (16) Jimmie Johnson, Chevy, 188.

13. (19) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 188.

14. (4) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 188.

15. (29) Ty Dillon, Chevy, 188.

16. (15) Darrell Wallace Jr., Chevy, 188.

17. (26) Kasey Kahne, Chevy, 188.

18. (23) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 188.

19. (33) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 188.

20. (31) DJ Kennington, Toyota, 188.

21. (36) Cole Whitt, Chevy, 188.

22. (30) Brendan Gaughan, Chevy, 188.

23. (32) Timothy Peters, Ford, 187.

24. (37) Gray Gaulding, Toyota, 187.

25. (35) Ross Chastain, Chevy, 186.

26. (3) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, Accident, 184.

27. (34) Joey Gase, Chevy, Engine, 178.

28. (27) Jamie McMurray, Chevy, 174.

29. (17) William Byron, Chevy, Accident, 165.

30. (13) Paul Menard, Ford, Accident, 165.

31. (8) Clint Bowyer, Ford, Accident, 165.

32. (20) Michael McDowell, Ford, Accident, 165.

33. (10) Brad Keselowski, Ford, Accident, 165.

34. (28) AJ Allmendinger, Chevy, Accident, 165.

35. (24) Austin Dillon, Chevy, Accident, 165.

36. (39) Timmy Hill, Ford, Engine, 151.

37. (38) Reed Sorenson, Chevy, Suspension, 79.

38. (21) Trevor Bayne, Ford, Accident, 71.

39. (6) Erik Jones, Toyota, Accident, 71.

40. (22) Kyle Larson, Chevy, Accident, 71.

Formula One

Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Final Results

1. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, 51 laps, 1:43:44.291.

2. Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari, 51, +2.460 seconds behind.

3. Sergio Perez, Force India, 51, +4.024.

4. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, 51, +5.329.

5. Carlos Sainz, Renault, 51, +7.515.

6. Charles Leclerc, Sauber, 51, +9.158.

7. Fernando Alonso, McLaren, 51, +10.931.

8. Lance Stroll, Williams, 51, +12.546.

9. Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren, 51, +14.152.

10. Brendon Hartley, Toro Rosso, 51, +18.030.

11. Marcus Ericsson, Sauber, 51, +18.512.

12. Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso, 51, +24.720.

13. Kevin Magnussen, Haas, 51, +30.663.

14. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, 48, did not finish.

Not classified

Romain Grosjean, Haas, 42.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull, 39.

Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull, 39.

Nico Hulkenberg, Renault, 10.

Esteban Ocon, Force India, 0.

Sergey Sirotkin, Williams, 0.

PRO GOLF

PGA Tour

Zurich Classic of New Orleans

FINAL RESULTS

Horschel/Piercy (400), $1,036,800 65-73-61-67–266 -22

Dufner/Perez (163), $417,600 66-72-61-68–267 -21

Oosthuizen/Schwartzel (105), $273,600 66-72-62-68–268 -20

Garnett/Hadley (83), $216,900 64-73-61-71–269 -19

Fleetwood/Paisley (83/0), $216,900 62-75-63-69–269 -19

Finau/Summerhays (68), $172,800 62-72-63-73–270 -18

Duncan/Schenk (54), $127,200 64-72-64-71–271 -17

Cantlay/Reed (54), $127,200 65-71-66-69–271 -17

Knox/Laird (54), $127,200 64-73-63-71–271 -17

Chalmers/Percy (39), $73,512 66-72-65-69–272 -16

de Jonge/Merritt (39), $73,512 62-75-62-73–272 -16

Hearn/Power (39), $73,512 66-72-66-68–272 -16

Lovemark/Steele (39), $73,512 64-71-66-71–272 -16

Henry/Hoge (39), $73,512 62-73-65-72–272 -16

Lashley/Oppenheim (24), $43,830 64-69-68-72–273 -15

Byrd/Johnson (24), $43,830 66-70-65-72–273 -15

Brown/Kisner (24), $43,830 62-70-64-77–273 -15

Kim/Putnam (24), $43,830 62-69-66-76–273 -15

Goosen/Van Aswegen (17), $31,680 65-71-64-74–274 -14

Rose/Stenson (17), $31,680 65-71-65-73–274 -14

Campbell/Jones (17), $31,680 63-70-70-71–274 -14

Glover/Reavie (11), $23,088 60-75-67-73–275 -13

McDowell/Poulter (11), $23,088 65-71-66-73–275 -13

Kim/Yun (11), $23,088 66-69-67-73–275 -13

Dahmen/McCarthy (8), $17,592 68-71-62-75–276 -12

Lindheim/Werenski (8), $17,592 64-71-69-72–276 -12

O’Hair/Walker (8), $17,592 64-73-66-73–276 -12

Harrington/Lowry (6), $16,200 63-75-68-71–277 -11

Stroud/Stuard (6), $16,200 68-71-66-72–277 -11

Kuchar/Watson (6), $16,200 68-67-68-74–277 -11

Mullinax/Randolph (4), $15,336 65-73-67-73–278 -10

Hoffman/Watney (4), $15,336 65-72-65-76–278 -10

Cejka/Crane (4), $15,336 64-74-66-74–278 -10

Gribble/Peterson (3), $14,616 66-68-69-76–279 -9

Day/Ruffels (3/0), $14,616 64-74-67-74–279 -9

Huh/Kang (3), $14,184 66-73-65-77–281 -7

LPGA Tour

Mediheal Championship

FINAL RESULTS

x-won on first playoff hole

x-Lydia Ko, $225,000 68-70-67-71–276 -12

Minjee Lee, $137,536 70-70-68-68–276 -12

Angel Yin, $72,476 73-69-71-67–280 -8

Shanshan Feng, $72,476 73-71-68-68–280 -8

Charley Hull, $72,476 69-68-73-70–280 -8

Jessica Korda, $72,476 68-67-71-74–280 -8

Caroline Masson, $35,956 72-69-72-68–281 -7

Aditi Ashok, $35,956 73-71-68-69–281 -7

Nasa Hataoka, $35,956 71-69-72-69–281 -7

Ariya Jutanugarn, $35,956 71-72-68-70–281 -7

Brittany Altomare, $25,620 76-68-73-66–283 -5

Carlota Ciganda, $25,620 70-74-69-70–283 -5

Ryann O’Toole, $25,620 70-71-69-73–283 -5

Moriya Jutanugarn, $25,620 71-68-71-73–283 -5

Jaye Marie Green, $20,682 70-72-73-69–284 -4

Celine Boutier, $20,682 72-70-71-71–284 -4

Mariajo Uribe, $20,682 71-71-68-74–284 -4

Su Oh, $17,349 68-72-75-70–285 -3

Jenny Shin, $17,349 72-72-70-71–285 -3

Mi Hyang Lee, $17,349 72-70-71-72–285 -3

So Yeon Ryu, $17,349 70-70-73-72–285 -3

Annie Park, $17,349 70-66-75-74–285 -3

Nelly Korda, $14,398 72-70-75-69–286 -2

Michelle Wie, $14,398 74-72-69-71–286 -2

Caroline Hedwall, $14,398 68-74-73-71–286 -2

Jacqui Concolino, $14,398 72-69-74-71–286 -2

Mo Martin, $14,398 70-71-71-74–286 -2

Azahara Munoz, $12,299 73-73-73-68–287 -1

Mariah Stackhouse, $12,299 73-72-72-70–287 -1

Celine Herbin, $12,299 69-73-74-71–287 -1

Lizette Salas, $10,278 72-74-73-69–288 E

Lexi Thompson, $10,278 69-75-74-70–288 E

Inbee Park, $10,278 72-71-75-70–288 E

Emma Talley, $10,278 74-72-71-71–288 E

Amy Olson, $10,278 71-73-72-72–288 E

Haeji Kang, $10,278 71-75-67-75–288 E

Jin Young Ko, $8,697 72-73-72-72–289 +1

Sei Young Kim, $8,697 69-70-75-75–289 +1

In-Kyung Kim, $7,681 68-78-73-71–290 +2

Sandra Changkija, $7,681 70-74-74-72–290 +2

Candie Kung, $7,681 75-70-70-75–290 +2

Hee Young Park, $7,681 71-71-73-75–290 +2

Giulia Molinaro, $6,185 73-73-72-73–291 +3

Brooke M. Henderson, $6,185 72-71-75-73–291 +3

Ayako Uehara, $6,185 71-72-75-73–291 +3

Bronte Law, $6,185 76-70-70-75–291 +3

Katie Burnett, $6,185 71-75-70-75–291 +3

Eun-Hee Ji, $6,185 71-74-71-75–291 +3

Yu Liu, $6,185 72-73-69-77–291 +3

Sandra Gal, $5,120 75-69-76-72–292 +4

Cheyenne Woods, $5,120 75-69-75-73–292 +4

Alena Sharp, $5,120 72-73-71-76–292 +4

Tiffany Chan, $4,518 71-75-75-72–293 +5

Vicky Hurst, $4,518 71-72-78-72–293 +5

Catriona Matthew, $4,518 74-72-74-73–293 +5

Cristie Kerr, $4,518 73-73-72-75–293 +5

Danielle Kang, $4,518 71-75-72-75–293 +5

Sydnee Michaels, $3,680 74-72-75-73–294 +6

Lee-Anne Pace, $3,680 74-70-77-73–294 +6

Maria Hernandez, $3,680 73-73-74-74–294 +6

Hye Yong Choi, $3,680 75-70-74-75–294 +6

Hannah Green, $3,680 73-71-75-75–294 +6

Caroline Inglis, $3,680 70-73-76-75–294 +6

Peiyun Chien, $3,680 72-70-77-75–294 +6

Perrine Delacour, $3,680 70-71-72-81–294 +6

Laetitia Beck, $3,238 73-73-76-73–295 +7

Jeong Eun Lee, $3,238 71-74-77-73–295 +7

Dani Holmqvist, $3,238 70-73-76-76–295 +7

Juli Inkster, $3,050 72-71-77-76–296 +8

Tiffany Joh, $3,050 72-72-73-79–296 +8

Emily K. Pedersen, $2,975 72-74-77-74–297 +9

Jane Park, $2,936 70-76-77-75–298 +10

Karine Icher, $2,899 70-72-78-79–299 +11

Lauren Coughlin, $2,826 75-71-80-79–305 +17

Katelyn Dambaugh, $2,826 72-73-80-80–305 +17

Youngin Chun, $2,826 72-74-78-81–305 +17

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned LHP Tanner Scott to Norfolk (IL). Recalled OF Joey Rickard from Norfolk.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Added RHP Juan Minaya (Charlotte-IL) as 26th man. Optioned RHP Gregory Infante to Charlotte (IL). Selected the contract of RHP Dylan Covey from Charlotte and optioned him back to Charlotte.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Recalled RHP Trevor Oaks from Omaha (PCL).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned RHP Eduardo Paredes to Salt Lake (PCL). Recalled RHP Akeel Morris from Salt Lake.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Selected the contract of RHP Matt Magill from Rochester (IL). Optioned RHP Tyler Duffey to Rochester (IL).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned LHP Ryan Yarbrough to Durham (IL). Recalled RHP Chih-Wei Hu from Durham.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Optioned INF Devon Travis to Buffalo (IL). Recalled RHP Carlos Ramirez from Buffalo. Sent 3B Josh Donaldson to Dunedin (FSL) for a rehab assignment.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned LHP Luiz Gohara to Gwinnett (IL).

CHICAGO CUBS — Optioned INF David Bote to Iowa (PCL). Reinstated INF/OF Ben Zobrist from the 10-day DL.

CINCINNATI REDS — Assigned INF Cliff Pennington outright to Louisville (IL)

COLORADO ROCKIES — Signed LHP Brett Oberholtzer to a minor league contract.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Placed OF Yasiel Puig on the 10-day DL. Optioned RHP Walker Buehler to Rancho Cucamonga (Cal). Recalled RHP Brock Stewart from Oklahoma City (PCL).

MIAMI MARLINS — Sent RHP Elieser Hernandez to Jacksonville (SL) for a rehab assignment.

NEW YORK METS — Optioned RHP Jacob Rhame to Las Vegas (PCL). Reinstated LHP Jason Vargas from the 10-day DL.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Placed SS J.P. Crawford on the 10-day DL. Recalled INF Jesmuel Valentin from Lehigh Valley (IL).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed LHP Enny Romero on the 10-day DL, retroactive to April 26. Recalled RHP Nick Kingham from Indianapolis (IL).

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Placed OF Wil Myers on the 10-day DL. Optioned 3B Cory Spangenberg to El Paso (PCL). Recalled OF Travis Jankowski from El Paso (PCL).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned OF Tyler O’Neill to Memphis (PCL). Recalled RHP Jack Flaherty from Memphis.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed OF Mac Williamson on the 7-day DL and INF Joe Panik on the 10-day DL. Recalled OF Austin Slater, LHP D.J. Snelten and RHP Derek Law from Sacramento (PCL). Selected the contract of INF Alen Hanson from Sacramento. Reinstated RHP Chris Stratton from paternity leave. Transferred RHP Mark Melancon to the 60-day DL. Optioned RHP Roberto Gomez to Sacramento.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned RHP Austin Adams to Syracuse (IL). Recalled RHP Austin Voth from Syracuse.

Frontier League

NORMAL CORNBELTERS — Signed Cs Brody Andrews and Jay Carp, and OF Jean Figueroa.

TRAVERSE CITY BEACH BUMS — Signed OF Kenny Peoples-Walls.

Hockey

National Hockey League

DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned F Dylan Sadowy from Toledo (ECHL) to Grand Rapids (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled G Mackenzie Blackwood from Adirondack (ECHL) to Binghamton (AHL).

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Grand Rapids F Eric Tangredi one game.

Soccer

Major League Soccer

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Placed D Kyle Duncan on season-ending injured reserve.

College

FLORIDA STATE — Men’s basketball C Ike Obiagu announced he is leaving the team and will transfer.

SCHEDULE

Monday’s Events

Prep Boys Tennis

Tiffin Calvert at Sandusky St. Mary’s, 4

Bucyrus at Upper Sandusky, 4:15

Ada at Fostoria, 4:30

Prep Baseball

Eastwood at Fostoria (NBC), 4:45

Van Buren at Vanlue (BVC), 5

Leipsic at Hopewell-Loudon (BVC), 5

Arcadia at North Baltimore (BVC), 5

Ridgedale at Mohawk (N10), 5

Lakota at Old Fort (SBC), 5

New Riegel at Tiffin Calvert (SBC), 5

Elmwood vs. Woodmore (NBC) at Bowling Green Carter Park, 6

Prep Softball

Eastwood at Fostoria (NBC), 4:45

Elmwood at Woodmore (NBC), 4:45

Leipsic at Hopewell-Loudon (BVC), 5

Arcadia at North Baltimore (BVC), 5

Van Buren at Vanlue (BVC), 5

Ridgedale at Mohawk (N10), 5

Lakota at Old Fort (SBC), 5

New Riegel at Tiffin Calvert (SBC), 5

LOCAL & AREA

Upper Sandusky Seeks Coaches

UPPER SANDUSKY — Upper Sandusky High School has openings for JV and freshman boys basketball coaches, a JV volleyball coach and varsity girls tennis coach for the 2018-19 school year. If interested, contact Brad Ehrman at brad_e@usevs.org or 419-294-1788.

BVC Alumni Basketball Tournament

McCOMB — The third annual Blanchard Valley Conference Alumni Basketball Tournament will be held June 2-3 at McComb High School. Anyone interested in participating should contact Nick Latta at (419) 293-3853 ext.330 or through email at lattan@mccombschool.org. Registration forms are available at mccomblocalschools.org and are due by May 18. Cost is $200 per team and all proceeds benefit the McComb Athletic Department.

Cheerleader Advisors Opening

NEW RIEGEL — New Riegel currently has openings for cheerleading advisors at the high school and junior high levels. Interested candidates should contact New Riegel Athletic Director Jamie Lininger at jlininger@newriegelschools.org.

