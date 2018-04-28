Saturday’s Scoreboard

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 19 6 .760 —

New York 15 9 .625 3½

Toronto 14 11 .560 5

Tampa Bay 11 13 .458 7½

Baltimore 7 19 .269 12½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Cleveland 14 10 .583 —

Detroit 10 14 .417 4

Minnesota 8 12 .400 4

Chicago 6 16 .273 7

Kansas City 5 18 .217 8½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 17 9 .654 —

Los Angeles 16 9 .640 ½

Seattle 14 11 .560 2½

Oakland 13 12 .520 3½

Texas 10 17 .370 7½

Late games not included

Thursday’s Results

Pittsburgh 1, Detroit 0

N.Y. Yankees 4, Minnesota 3

Seattle 5, Cleveland 4

Tampa Bay 9, Baltimore 5

Boston 5, Toronto 4

Chicago White Sox 6, Kansas City 3

Friday’s Results

Baltimore 6, Detroit 0

Texas 6, Toronto 4

Cleveland 6, Seattle 5

Tampa Bay 4, Boston 3

Oakland 8, Houston 1

Cincinnati at Minnesota, late

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, late

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, late

Saturday’s Games

Cincinnati (Romano 1-2) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 1-2), 2:10

Chicago White Sox (Fulmer 1-1) at Kansas City (Oaks 0-0), 2:15

Tampa Bay (Chirinos 0-1) at Boston (Price 2-2), 4:05

Texas (Colon 0-0) at Toronto (Garcia 2-1), 4:07

Seattle (Leake 2-2) at Cleveland (Carrasco 4-0), 4:10

Detroit (Liriano 2-1) at Baltimore (Cashner 1-3), 7:05

Oakland (Mengden 2-2) at Houston (McCullers 3-1), 7:10

Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Kansas City (Skoglund 0-2), 7:15

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Richards 3-0), 9:07

Sunday’s Games

Detroit at Baltimore, 1:05

Tampa Bay at Boston, 1:05

Texas at Toronto, 1:07

Seattle at Cleveland, 1:10

Cincinnati at Minnesota, 2:10

Oakland at Houston, 2:10

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:15

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 8:07

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 15 8 .652 —

Philadelphia 15 9 .625 ½

Atlanta 14 10 .583 1½

Washington 11 15 .423 5½

Miami 7 18 .280 9

Central Division

W L Pct GB

St. Louis 15 9 .625 —

Milwaukee 16 11 .593 ½

Chicago 13 10 .565 1½

Pittsburgh 14 11 .560 1½

Cincinnati 5 20 .200 10½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Arizona 18 7 .720 —

Colorado 15 12 .556 4

Los Angeles 11 12 .478 6

San Francisco 11 13 .458 6½

San Diego 9 17 .346 9½

Late games not included

Thursday’s Results

Atlanta 7, Cincinnati 4

Pittsburgh 1, Detroit 0

Arizona 8, Philadelphia 2

St. Louis 4, N.Y. Mets 3, 13 innings

Chicago Cubs 1, Milwaukee 0

Friday’s Results

Chicago Cubs 3, Milwaukee 2

Arizona 5, Washington 4

Philadelphia 7, Atlanta 3

Pittsburgh 6, St. Louis 5, 11 innings

Colorado 1, Miami 0

Cincinnati at Minnesota, late

N.Y. Mets at San Diego, late

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, late

Saturday’s Games

Cincinnati (Romano 1-2) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 1-2), 2:10

Milwaukee (Guerra 2-0) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 2-1), 2:20

Arizona (Corbin 4-0) at Washington (Hellickson 0-0), 4:05

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 0-0) at San Francisco (Stratton 2-1), 4:05, 1st game

Atlanta (Foltynewicz 1-1) at Philadelphia (Pivetta 1-0), 6:05

St. Louis (Flaherty 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Williams 3-1), 7:05

Colorado (Marquez 1-2) at Miami (Smith 0-3), 7:10

N.Y. Mets (Vargas 0-0) at San Diego (Lucchesi 2-1), 8:40

L.A. Dodgers (Wood 0-2) at San Francisco (Cueto 2-0), 10:05, 2nd game

Sunday’s Games

Colorado at Miami, 1:10

Arizona at Washington, 1:35

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 1:35

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 1:35

Cincinnati at Minnesota, 2:10

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 4:05

N.Y. Mets at San Diego, 4:10

Friday’s Boxscores

Indians 6, Mariners 5

Seattle Cleveland

ab r h bi ab r h bi

D.Grdon cf 3 0 0 0 Lindor ss 5 1 3 1

An.Rmne cf 0 0 0 0 Kipnis 2b 5 1 1 0

Segura ss 4 0 1 0 E.Gnzal 2b 0 0 0 0

Cano 2b 4 0 0 0 Jose.Rm 3b 4 0 0 0

Cruz dh 4 0 0 0 Brntley lf 3 1 3 2

K.Sager 3b 3 2 1 0 Encrnco dh 4 1 1 1

Haniger rf 3 2 2 2 Alonso 1b 4 1 1 1

Zunino c 4 1 1 3 Gomes c 3 1 1 1

Gamel lf 4 0 0 0 Naquin rf 4 0 2 0

Healy 1b 3 0 1 0 Zimmer cf 4 0 1 0

Totals 32 5 6 5 Totals 36 6 13 6

Seattle 000″000″203 — 5

Cleveland 301″002″00x — 6

DP–Cleveland 1. LOB–Seattle 3, Cleveland 8. 2B–Haniger (6), Lindor (6), Kipnis (6), Naquin (1), Zimmer (4). 3B–Brantley (1). HR–Haniger (9), Zunino (3), Lindor (4), Brantley (2), Encarnacion (6), Alonso (7), Gomes (4). SF–Brantley (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Seattle

Ramirez (L,0-2) 5 9 6 6 0 5

Rzepczynski 1 2 0 0 0 2

LeBlanc 2 2 0 0 0 2

Cleveland

Kluber (W,4-1) 8 2/3 4 3 3 3 10

Allen 1/3 2 2 2 0 0

E.Ramirez pitched to 2 batters in the 6th HBP–by Ramirez (Gomes). Umpires–Home, Chad Whitson. First, Mark Wegner. Second, Jim Reynolds. Third, Mike DiMuro. T–2:36. A–16,335 (35,225).

Orioles 6, Tigers 0

Detroit Baltimore

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Martin cf 4 0 0 0 Mancini lf 4 0 0 0

Cndlrio 3b 3 0 0 0 Sntnder rf 0 0 0 0

M.Cbrra 1b 3 0 0 0 Pterson 2b 4 1 2 1

Cstllns rf 4 0 1 0 M.Mchdo ss 3 1 2 2

V.Mrtin dh 3 0 0 0 A.Jones cf 4 0 0 0

J.Jones lf 3 0 0 0 C.Davis 1b 4 0 0 0

J.McCnn c 3 0 0 0 Vlencia 3b 4 1 1 0

J.Iglss ss 3 0 1 0 Alvarez dh 3 2 2 3

D.Mchdo 2b 3 0 0 0 Gentry rf-lf 3 0 0 0

Joseph c 3 1 1 0

Totals 29 0 2 0 Totals 32 6 8 6

Detroit 000″000″000 — 0

Baltimore 100″011″21x — 6

LOB–Detroit 5, Baltimore 3. 2B–J.Iglesias (5), Peterson (2), Joseph (1). HR–M.Machado (9), Alvarez 2 (4). SB–Peterson (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Detroit

Fiers (L,2-2) 6 4 3 3 1 5

Barbato 2 4 3 3 0 0

Baltimore

Tillman (W,1-4) 7 1 0 0 2 5

Bleier 1 0 0 0 0 0

Givens 1 1 0 0 0 2

HBP–by Tillman (Candelario). WP–Barbato, Givens. Umpires–Home, Bruce Dreckman. First, Mike Estabrook. Second, Chad Fairchild. Third, Alfonso Marquez. T–2:26. A–14,223 (45,971).

Major League Leaders

American League

BATTING–Machado, Baltimore, .356; Gregorius, New York, .354; Smith, Tampa Bay, .353; Lowrie, Oakland, .352; Correa, Houston, .341; Wendle, Tampa Bay, .338; Judge, New York, .337; Altuve, Houston, .333; Betts, Boston, .329; Ramirez, Boston, .329.

RUNS–Betts, Boston, 25; Gardner, New York, 23; Judge, New York, 22; Semien, Oakland, 22; Gregorius, New York, 21; Trout, Los Angeles, 20; Chapman, Oakland, 19; Correa, Houston, 19; Springer, Houston, 19; Stanton, New York, 18.

RBI–Gregorius, New York, 29; Haniger, Seattle, 26; Lowrie, Oakland, 24; Davis, Oakland, 23; GSanchez, New York, 21; Machado, Baltimore, 20; Correa, Houston, 19; 4 tied at 18.

HITS–Lowrie, Oakland, 37; Machado, Baltimore, 36; Altuve, Houston, 34; Castellanos, Detroit, 32; Correa, Houston, 30; Moustakas, Kansas City, 30; Segura, Seattle, 30; Semien, Oakland, 30; Gregorius, New York, 29; Judge, New York, 29.

DOUBLES–Andujar, New York, 9; Segura, Seattle, 9; 10 tied at 8.

TRIPLES–Candelario, Detroit, 3; Chapman, Oakland, 3; Benintendi, Boston, 2; Castellanos, Detroit, 2; Cozart, Los Angeles, 2; Fisher, Houston, 2; Martin, Detroit, 2; Smith, Tampa Bay, 2; YSanchez, Chicago, 2; Wendle, Tampa Bay, 2.

HOME RUNS–Trout, Los Angeles, 10; Gregorius, New York, 9; Haniger, Seattle, 9; Machado, Baltimore, 9; Betts, Boston, 8; 7 tied at 7.

STOLEN BASES–Gordon, Seattle, 9; Anderson, Chicago, 8; Benintendi, Boston, 5; Gentry, Baltimore, 5; Lindor, Cleveland, 5; Smith, Tampa Bay, 5; Trout, Los Angeles, 5; 7 tied at 4.

PITCHING–Carrasco, Cleveland, 4-0; Kluber, Cleveland, 4-1; Porcello, Boston, 4-0; Severino, New York, 4-1; Verlander, Houston, 4-0; 13 tied at 3.

ERA–Manaea, Oakland, 1.23; Cole, Houston, 1.29; Verlander, Houston, 1.36; Lopez, Chicago, 1.50; Morton, Houston, 1.86; Porcello, Boston, 1.93; Kluber, Cleveland, 2.18; Carrasco, Cleveland, 2.31; Sale, Boston, 2.31; Severino, New York, 2.32.

STRIKEOUTS–Cole, Houston, 49; Verlander, Houston, 48; Kluber, Cleveland, 47; Sale, Boston, 45; Bundy, Baltimore, 44; Paxton, Seattle, 44; Happ, Toronto, 41; Hamels, Texas, 39; McCullers, Houston, 37; 2 tied at 36.

National League

BATTING–Pham, St. Louis, .368; Herrera, Philadelphia, .348; Hoskins, Philadelphia, .346; Arenado, Colorado, .342; Freeman, Atlanta, .333; Cabrera, New York, .326; Grandal, Los Angeles, .324; Winker, Cincinnati, .323; Bryant, Chicago, .319; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, .314.

RUNS–Albies, Atlanta, 25; Harper, Washington, 23; Blackmon, Colorado, 21; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 21; Pham, St. Louis, 21; Baez, Chicago, 20; Freeman, Atlanta, 19; Hernandez, Philadelphia, 19; Marte, Pittsburgh, 18; Santana, Philadelphia, 18.

RBI–Baez, Chicago, 25; Cespedes, New York, 23; Harper, Washington, 19; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 19; Pollock, Arizona, 19; Story, Colorado, 19; 6 tied at 18.

HITS–Albies, Atlanta, 31; Freeman, Atlanta, 31; Herrera, Philadelphia, 31; LeMahieu, Colorado, 30; Markakis, Atlanta, 30; Swanson, Atlanta, 30; Cabrera, New York, 29; Castro, Miami, 29; Pirela, San Diego, 29; Turner, Washington, 29.

DOUBLES–Albies, Atlanta, 11; Freeman, Atlanta, 11; Kendrick, Washington, 9; Cabrera, New York, 8; Contreras, Chicago, 8; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, 8; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 8; Pollock, Arizona, 8; Shaw, Milwaukee, 8; Swanson, Atlanta, 8.

TRIPLES–Baez, Chicago, 3; Marte, Pittsburgh, 3; 10 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS–Albies, Atlanta, 8; Blackmon, Colorado, 8; Harper, Washington, 8; Baez, Chicago, 7; DeJong, St. Louis, 7; Schwarber, Chicago, 7; Thames, Milwaukee, 7; Villanueva, San Diego, 7; 4 tied at 6.

STOLEN BASES–Inciarte, Atlanta, 10; Turner, Washington, 10; Taylor, Washington, 9; Marte, Pittsburgh, 8; Cain, Milwaukee, 6; Pollock, Arizona, 6; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 5; Hernandez, Philadelphia, 5; Pham, St. Louis, 5; Story, Colorado, 5.

PITCHING–Scherzer, Washington, 5-1; Corbin, Arizona, 4-0; Godley, Arizona, 4-1; Wacha, St. Louis, 4-1; 13 tied at 3.

ERA–Cueto, San Francisco, 0.35; Garcia, Miami, 1.00; Martinez, St. Louis, 1.43; Scherzer, Washington, 1.62; Arrieta, Philadelphia, 1.82; Corbin, Arizona, 1.89; Williams, Pittsburgh, 2.15; Stratton, San Francisco, 2.32; Bettis, Colorado, 2.40; deGrom, New York, 2.53.

STRIKEOUTS–Scherzer, Washington, 57; Corbin, Arizona, 48; Syndergaard, New York, 46; Ray, Arizona, 43; Strasburg, Washington, 43; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 42; Martinez, St. Louis, 40; deGrom, New York, 40; Gray, Colorado, 35; Newcomb, Atlanta, 34.

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA Playoffs

First Round

Best-of-7

x-if necessary

Saturday’s RESULTS

Philadelphia 106, Miami 102

New Orleans 131, Portland 123, New Orleans wins series 4-0

Minnesota 121, Houston 105

Utah 115, Oklahoma City 102

Sunday’s RESULTS

Milwaukee 104, Boston 102

San Antonio 103, Golden State 90

Washington 106, Toronto 98

Cleveland 104, Indiana 100

Monday’s Results

Houston 119, Minnesota 100

Utah 113, Oklahoma City 96

Tuesday’s Results

Boston 92, Milwaukee 87

Philadelphia 104, Miami 91, Philadelphia wins series 4-1

Golden State 99, San Antonio 91, Golden State wins series 4-1

Wednesday’s Results

Toronto 108, Washington 98, Toronto leads series 3-2

Cleveland 98, Indiana 95, Cleveland leads series 3-2

Houston 122, Minnesota 104, Houston wins series 4-1

Oklahoma City 107, Utah 99, Utah leads series 3-2

Thursday’s RESULT

Milwaukee 97, Boston 86, series tied at 3-3

Friday’s RESULTS

Toronto 102, Washington 92, Toronto wins series 4-2

Indiana 121, Cleveland 87, series tied 3-3

Oklahoma City at Utah, late

Saturday’s GAME

Milwaukee at Boston, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s GAMES

x-Utah at Oklahoma City, 1 or 3:30 p.m.

Indiana at Cleveland, 1 or 3:30 p.m.

Conference Semifinals

Best-of-7

Saturday’s Game

New Orleans at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

x-if necessary

PRO HOCKEY

NHL Playoffs

First Round

Best-of-7

Saturday’s RESULTS

Tampa Bay 3, New Jersey 1, Tampa Bay wins series 4-1

Washington 4, Columbus 3, OT

Toronto 4, Boston 3

Sunday’s RESULTS

Pittsburgh 8, Philadelphia 5, Pittsburgh wins series 4-2

Nashville 5, Colorado 0, Nashville wins series 4-2

Monday’s RESULTS

Toronto 3, Boston 1, series tied 3-3

Washington 6, Columbus 3, Washington wins series 4-2

Wednesday’s RESULT

Boston 7, Toronto 4, Boston wins series 4-3

Conference Semifinals

Best-of-7

Thursday’s RESULTS

Pittsburgh 3, Washington 2

Vegas 7, San Jose 0

Friday’s RESULT

Winnipeg 4, Nashville 1,

Saturday’s GAMES

Boston at Tampa Bay, 3 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s GAMES

Pittsburgh at Washington, 3 p.m.

Winnipeg at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Monday’s GAMES

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s GAMES

Washington at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s GAMES

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Thursday, May 3

Washington at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Winnipeg, 9:30 p.m.

Friday, May 4

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7 p.m.

x-San Jose at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Saturday, May 5

x-Pittsburgh at Washington, TBD

x-Winnipeg at Nashville, TBD

Sunday, May 6

x-Boston at Tampa Bay, TBD

x-Vegas at San Jose, TBD

Monday, May 7

x-Washington at Pittsburgh, TBD

x-Nashville at Winnipeg, TBD

Tuesday, May 8

x-Tampa Bay at Boston, TBD

x-San Jose at Vegas, TBD

Wednesday, May 9

x-Pittsburgh at Washington, TBD

Thursday, May 10

x-Boston at Tampa Bay, TBD

x-Winnipeg at Nashville, TBD

x-if necessary

PRO SOCCER

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

New York City FC 5 1 2 17 16 9

Atlanta United FC 5 1 1 16 17 8

Orlando City 4 2 1 13 14 12

New England 3 2 2 11 12 8

Columbus 3 3 2 11 11 9

New York 3 3 0 9 14 8

Chicago 2 3 1 7 9 10

Montreal 2 5 0 6 9 17

D.C. United 1 3 2 5 6 10

Philadelphia 1 3 2 5 3 8

Toronto FC 1 4 0 3 4 11

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Sporting Kansas City 5 1 2 17 20 11

Los Angeles FC 4 2 0 12 16 13

FC Dallas 3 0 3 12 9 3

LA Galaxy 3 3 1 10 8 10

Real Salt Lake 3 3 1 10 9 14

Vancouver 3 4 1 10 8 17

Houston 2 2 2 8 14 9

Colorado 2 2 2 8 9 8

Portland 2 3 2 8 12 14

Minnesota United 2 5 0 6 9 15

San Jose 1 3 2 5 11 13

Seattle 1 3 1 4 5 8

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Friday’s GAME

Real Salt Lake at Vancouver, late

Saturday’s GAMES

Montreal at Atlanta United FC, 1

Chicago at Toronto FC, 3

D.C. United at Philadelphia, 3:30

San Jose at Columbus, 7:30

Sporting Kansas City at New England, 7:30

Houston at Minnesota United, 8

New York at LA Galaxy, 10:30

Sunday’s GAMES

Orlando City at Colorado, 4

FC Dallas at New York City FC, 6:30

Seattle at Los Angeles FC, 9

Friday, May 4

Philadelphia at Toronto FC, 8

Saturday, May 5

New England at Montreal, 1

New York City FC at New York, 2

Vancouver at Minnesota United, 2

Columbus at Seattle, 4

FC Dallas at Los Angeles FC, 4

Atlanta United FC at Chicago, 8:30

Colorado at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30

LA Galaxy at Houston, 8:30

Portland at San Jose, 10:30

Sunday, May 6

Real Salt Lake at Orlando City, 5

2018 NFL Draft Selections

Second Round

33. Cleveland, Austin Corbett, g, Nevada.

34. N.Y. Giants, Will Hernandez, g, UTEP.

35. Cleveland (from Houston), Nick Chubb, rb, Georgia.

36. Indianapolis, Darius Leonard, lb, SC State.

37. Indianapolis (from N.Y. Jets), Braden Smith, g, Auburn.

38. Tampa Bay, Ronald Jones II, rb, Southern Cal.

39. Chicago, James Daniels, c, Iowa.

40. Denver, Courtland Sutton, wr, SMU.

41. Tennessee (from Oakland), Harold Landry, lb, Boston College.

42. Miami, Mike Gesicki, te, Penn State.

43. Detroit (from San Francisco through New England), Kerryon Johnson, rb, Auburn.

44. San Francisco (from Washington), Dante Pettis, wr, Washington.

45. Green Bay, Josh Jackson, cb, Iowa.

46. Kansas City (from Cincinnati), Breeland Speaks, dl, Mississippi.

47. Arizona, Christian Kirk, wr, Texas A&M.

48. L.A. Chargers, Uchenna Nwosu, lb, Southern Cal.

49. Philadelphia (from Seattle through N.Y. Jets and Indianapolis), Dallas Goedert, te, South Dakota State.

50. Dallas, Connor Williams, rb, Texas.

51. Chicago (from Detroit through New England), Anthony Miller, wr, Memphis.

52. Indianapolis (from Baltimore through Philadelphia), Kemoko Turay, de, Rutgers.

53. Tampa Bay (from Buffalo), M.J. Stewart, cb, North Carolina.

54. Cincinnati (from Kansas City), Jessie Bates III, db, Wake Forest

55. Carolina, Donte Jackson, cb, LSU.

56. New England (from L.A. Rams through Buffalo and Tampa Bay), Duke Dawson, cb, Florida.

57. Oakland (from Tennessee), P.J. Hall, dt, Sam Houston State.

58. Atlanta, Isaiah Oliver, cb, Colorado.

59. Washington (from New Orleans from San Francisco), Derrius Guice, rb, LSU.

60. Pittsburgh, James Washington, wr, Oklahoma State.

61. Jacksonville, D.J. Clark, wr, LSU.

62. Minnesota, Brian O’Neill, ot, Pittsburgh.

63. Tampa Bay (from New England), Carlton Davis, cb, Auburn.

64. Indianapolis (from Philadelphia through Cleveland), Tyquan Lewis, de, Ohio State.

Third Round

65. Oakland (from Cleveland through Buffalo and Baltimore), Brandon Parker, ot, NC A&T.

66. N.Y. Giants, Lorenzo Carter, lb, Georgia.

67. Cleveland (from Indianapolis), Chad Thomas, de, Miami.

68. Houston, Justin Reid, s, Stanford.

69. N.Y. Giants (from Tampa Bay), B.J. Hill, dt, NC State.

70. San Francisco (from Chicago), Fred Warner, lb, BYU.

71. Denver, Royce Freeman, rb, Oregon.

72. N.Y. Jets, Nathan shepherd, dt, Fort Hays State.

73. Miami, Jerome Baker, lb, Ohio State.

74. Washington (from San Francisco), Geron Christian, ot, Louisville.

75. Kansas City (from Oakland through Baltimore), Derrick Nnadl, dt, Florida State.

76. Pittsburgh (from Green Bay through Seattle), Mason Rudolph, qb, Oklahoma State.

77. Cincinnati, Sam Hubbard, de, Ohio State.

78. Cincinnati (from Washington through Kansas City), Malik Jefferson, lb, Texas.

79. Seattle (from Arizona through Oakland and Pittsburgh), Rasheem Green, dl, Southern Cal.

80. Houston (from Seattle), Martinas Rankin, c, Mississippi State.

81. Dallas, Michael Gallup, wr, Colorado State.

82. Detroit, Tracy Walker, s, Louisiana-Lafayette.

83. Baltimore, Orlando Brown, ot, Oklahoma.

84. L.A. Chargers, Justin Jones, dt, NC State.

85. Carolina (from Buffalo), Rashaan Gaulden, db, Tennessee.

86. Baltimore (from Kansas City), Mark Andrews, te, Oklahoma.

87. Oakland (from L.A. Rams), Arden Key, de, LSU.

88. Green Bay (from Carolina), Oren Burks, lb, Vanderbilt.

89. L.A. Rams (from Tennessee through Oakland), Joseph Noteboom, ot, TCU.

90. Atlanta, Deadrin Senat, dt, South Florida.

91. New Orleans, Tre’Quan Smith, wr, UCF.

92. Pittsburgh, Chukwuma Okorafor, ot, Western Michigan.

93. Jacksonville, Ronnie Harrison, s, Alabama.

94. Tampa Bay (from Minnesota), Alex Cappa, g, Humboldt State.

95. San Francisco (from New England), Tavarius Moore, s, Southern Miss.

96. Buffalo (from Philadelphia), Harrison Phillips, dl, Stanford.

Compensatory Selections

97. Arizona, Mason Cole, c, Michigan.

98. Houston, Jordan Akins, te, UCF.

99. Denver, Isaac Yiadom, cb, Boston College.

100. Kansas City (from Cincinnati), Dorian O’Daniel, lb, Clemson.

PRO GOLF

PGA

Zurich Classic of New Orleans

Second Round

Kim/Putnam 62-69 — 131 -13

Kisner/Brown 62-70 — 132 -12

Campbell/Jones 63-70 — 133 -11

Lashley/Oppenheim 64-69 — 133 -11

Gribble/Peterson 66-68 — 134 -10

Finau/Summerhays 62-72 — 134 -10

Kim/Yun 66-69 — 135 -9

Watson/Kuchar 68-67 — 135 -9

Steele/Lovemark 64-71 — 135 -9

Werenski/Lindheim 64-71 — 135 -9

Reavie/Glover 60-75 — 135 -9

Henry/Hoge 62-73 — 135 -9

Reed/Cantlay 65-71 — 136 -8

Rose/Stenson 65-71 — 136 -8

Johnson/Byrd 66-70 — 136 -8

Goosen/Van Aswegen 65-71 — 136 -8

Duncan/Schenk 64-72 — 136 -8

McDowell/Poulter 65-71 — 136 -8

Garnett/Hadley 64-73 — 137 -7

Merritt/de Jonge 62-75 — 137 -7

Walker/O’Hair 64-73 — 137 -7

Paisley/Fleetwood 62-75 — 137 -7

Hoffman/Watney 65-72 — 137 -7

Knox/Laird 64-73 — 137 -7

Day/Ruffels 64-74 — 138 -6

Dufner/Perez 66-72 — 138 -6

Lowry/Harrington 63-75 — 138 -6

Schwartzel/Oosthuizen 66-72 — 138 -6

Randolph/Mullinax 65-73 — 138 -6

Horschel/Piercy 65-73 — 138 -6

Cejka/Crane 64-74 — 138 -6

Chalmers/Percy 66-72 — 138 -6

Power/Hearn 66-72 — 138 -6

Stroud/Stuard 68-71 — 139 -5

McCarthy/Dahmen 68-71 — 139 -5

Kang/Huh 66-73 — 139 -5

Failed to Qualify

Tway/Kraft 70-70 — 140 -4

Landry/Gooch 66-74 — 140 -4

Lingmerth/Lee 68-72 — 140 -4

Zhang/Dou 60-80 — 140 -4

Gay/Wise 66-74 — 140 -4

Duval/Furyk 65-75 — 140 -4

Thomas/Cauley 70-70 — 140 -4

Spieth/Palmer 66-74 — 140 -4

Garcia/Cabrera Bello 67-73 — 140 -4

Bradley/Curran 66-74 — 140 -4

Kaufman/Lovelady 66-75 — 141 -3

Blixt/Smith 65-76 — 141 -3

Points/Thompson 66-75 — 141 -3

Stricker/Kelly 67-74 — 141 -3

Berger/Woodland 66-75 — 141 -3

Bryan/Rahm 66-75 — 141 -3

Grillo/Uihlein 68-73 — 141 -3

Donaldson/Fisher 66-75 — 141 -3

Hughes/Conners 65-77 — 142 -2

Baddeley/Stallings 67-75 — 142 -2

McGirt/Burns 67-75 — 142 -2

Harkins/Griffin 68-74 — 142 -2

Pan/Blair 67-75 — 142 -2

Na/An 68-74 — 142 -2

Every/Saunders 67-75 — 142 -2

Ancer/Diaz 66-76 — 142 -2

Varner III/Garrigus 64-78 — 142 -2

Hurley III/Malnati 69-74 — 143 -1

Choi/Wi 67-76 — 143 -1

Kirk/Poston 65-78 — 143 -1

Spaun/Ryder 69-74 — 143 -1

Armour/Wagner 69-75 — 144 E

Snedeker/Holmes 66-78 — 144 E

Koepka/Turnesa 67-78 — 145 +1

Sabbatini/Daly 68-77 — 145 +1

Mitchell/Jaeger 67-78 — 145 +1

Swafford/English 68-77 — 145 +1

Silverman/Atkins 66-79 — 145 +1

Stefani/Rollins 67-79 — 146 +2

Blaum/Barber 67-80 — 147 +3

Flores/Merrick 72-76 — 148 +4

Knost/Barnes 72-76 — 148 +4

Gomez/Romero 69-79 — 148 +4

Stegmaier/Tringale 69-79 — 148 +4

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Sent DH Mark Trumbo on a rehab assignment to Norfolk (IL).

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed OF/INF Brock Holt on the 10-day DL. Reinstated SS Xander Bogaerts from the 10-day DL.

DETROIT TIGERS — Assigned RHP Drew VerHagen outright to Toledo (IL).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned CF Bubba Starling to Omaha (PCL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned RHP Aaron Slegers to Rochester (IL). Announced the Los Angeles Angels returned 2017 Rule 5 selection RHP Luke Bard.

NEW YORK JETS — Waived OT Korren Kirven, WR-KR JoJo Natson, WR Damore’ea Stringfellow and P Ben Turk.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed LHP Ryan Buchter on the 10-day DL, retroactive to April 26. Reinstated RHP Yusmeiro Petit from the bereavement list. Recalled LHP Danny Coulombe from Nashville (PCL).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Activated 3B Matt Duffy from the 10-day DL. Optioned RHP Austin Pruitt to Durham (IL).

TEXAS RANGERS — Activated RHP Tony Barnette from the 10-day DL. Optioned RHP Jose Leclerc to Round Rock (PCL).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Activated RHP John Axford from the bereavement list. Optioned LHP Tim Mayza to Buffalo (IL).

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled RHP Chase Whitley from Gwinnett (IL). Optioned RHP Matt Wisler to Gwinnett. Activated C Tyler Flowers from the 10-day DL. Designated C Carlos Perez for assignment.

CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned INF/OF Phil Gosselin to Louisville (IL). Reinstated RHP David Hernandez from the 10-day DL.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Released RHP Zach Jemiola.

MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned RHP Trevor Richards to New Orleans (PCL). Activated 3B Martin Prado from the 10-day DL.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Sent LHP Boone Logan on a rehab assignment to Biloxi (SL).

NEW YORK METS — Recalled RHP Jacob Rhame from Las Vegas (PCL). Optioned RHP Corey Oswalt to Las Vegas. Claimed LHP Buddy Baumann off waivers from San Diego and optioned him to Las Vegas. Transferred 3B David Wright to the 60-day DL.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Recalled RHP Jake Thompson from Lehigh Valley (IL). Placed RHP Ben Lively on the 10-day DL.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Traded CF Todd Cunningham to the Chicago White Sox for a player to be named. Optioned 1B Jose Osuna to Indianapolis (IL).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned RHP John Gant to Memphis (PCL). Recalled RHP Mike Mayers from Memphis. Sent LHP Ryan Sherriff on a rehab assignment to Memphis.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Activated 1B Eric Hosmer from family medical leave.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Sent RF Hunter Pence on a rehab assignment to Sacramento (PCL). Placed LHP Josh Osich on the 10-day DL. Recalled OF Austin Slater from Sacramento (PCL).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Signed 1B Matt Hague to a minor league contract.

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed C Dylan Hamel and RHP Christian Meister.

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Released RHPs Niko Uhreck and Conrad Wozniak.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Acquired OF Dalton Wheat from Winnipeg (AA) for a player to be named.

TRAVERSE CITY BEACH BUMS — Signed INF Will Kengor to a contract extension.

Basketball

Women’s NBA

NEW YORK LIBERTY — Named Barbara Farris assistant coach.

Football

National Football League

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed DE Rakeem Nunez-Roches.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed S Jaquiski Tartt to a two-year contract extension.

Hockey

National Hockey League

NHL — Suspended F Evander Kane one game for cross-checking Vegas F Pierre-Edouard Bellemare during their game Thursday.

CALGARY FLAMES — Announced the resignation of president of hockey operations Brian Burke, effective May 1.

EDMONTON OILERS — Fired assistant coaches Ian Herbers and Jim Johnson. Named Jay Woodcroft coach of Bakersfield (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Signed G Matthew Villalta to a three-year entry-level contract.

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Named Dominique Ducharme assistant coach. Fired assistant coaches Jean-Jacques Daigneault and Dan Lacroix.

Soccer

Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS CREW — Loaned F Edward Opoku to Saint Louis (USL).

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed M Sean Davis.

College

COLGATE — Named Nicki Moore athletics director.

MICHIGAN — Announced QB Shea Patterson is eligible to play this year after the NCAA granted his request to waive the usually required redshirt season.

NYIT — Named Karim Diallo women’s soccer coach.

VERMONT — Announced the resignation of women’s basketball coach Chris Day. Promoted assistant head coach Alisa Kresge interim head coach.

WASHINGTON STATE — Announced men’s freshman basketball G Milan Acquaah will transfer.

SCHEDULE

Saturday’s Events

Boys Tennis

Tiffin Calvert in Sandusky Bay Conference Tournament at Port Clinton, 9 a.m.

Prep Baseball

Arlington at Bluffton, DH, 10 a.m.

North Baltimore at Old Fort, DH, 10 a.m.

Riverdale at Delphos Jefferson, 11 a.m.

Fostoria at Tiffin Columbian, DH, 11 a.m.

Tiffin Calvert at Hopewell-Loudon, 11 a.m.

Sandusky Perkins at Liberty-Benton, noon

Elmwood at Wapakoneta, noon

Arcadia at Hardin Northern 3

Liberty-Benton at Vanlue (BVC), 5

Prep Softball

North Baltimore at Old Fort, DH, 10 a.m.

Arcadia at Bluffton, DH, 10 a.m.

Tiffin Columbian at Fostoria, DH, 11 a.m.

North Baltimore at Cardinal Stritch, 11 a.m.

Van Buren at Eastwood, 11 a.m.

Tiffin Calvert at Hopewell-Loudon, DH, 11 a.m.

Kalida & Riverdale at Delphos Jefferson, DH, 11 a.m.

New Riegel at Lakota (SBC), noon

Prep Track

Old Fort, McComb, Arlington, Cory-Rawson, Arcadia, Bluffton, Leipsic, Kalida, Pandora-Gilboa, Van Buren, Vanlue & Columbus Grove at Liberty-Benton Pat Wagner Invitational, 9 a.m.

LOCAL & AREA

Crestview Seeks Coaches

CONVOY — Convoy Crestview High School currently has openings for the following supplemental positions: assistant athletic director, varsity football cheer coach, middle school football and/or basketball cheer coach, middle school and high school competition cheer coach. Interested persons can submit a letter of interest to athletic administrator Dave Bowen at bowen.dave@crestviewknights.com. Letters of interest are being accepted until April 27.

Golf League Seeks Members

ARLINGTON — The Sycamore Springs Men’s Tournament Club season is underway. New members can join any time. The league plays nine-hole events on Thursdays and 18-hole weekend events. Cost is $70. Call Sycamore Springs at 419-365-5109 or visit www.sycamorespringsgolf.com.

Upper Sandusky Seeks Basketball Coaches

UPPER SANDUSKY — Upper Sandusky High School has openings for JV and freshman boys basketball coaches, a JV volleyball coach and varsity girls tennis coach for the 2018-19 school year. If interested, contact Brad Ehrman at brad_e@usevs.org or 419-294-1788.

Leipsic Boosters Golf Scramble

LEIPSIC — The Leipsic Athletic Boosters golf outing will be Saturday, June 9 at 1 p.m. at Pike Run. Four-man scramble, supper included. Cost is $60 per golfer or $240 per team. Cash prizes, other raffles and prizes. Contact Brent Newell at 419-308-1484 or brentnewell@hotmail.com for more information or to sign up.

Upper Sandusky Lady Rams Soccer Camp

UPPER SANDUSKY — The Upper Sandusky Lady Rams soccer camp will be June 11-14. Grades 1-4 will be from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.; grades 5-8 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fee of $35 includes T-shirt and a ball. Deadline to guarantee T-shirt/ball is May 18 but registration is open until the camp begins. Contact Patrick Massara at 419-348-0726 or the Upper Sandusky High School office at 419-294-2308.

BVC Alumni Basketball Tournament

McCOMB — The third annual Blanchard Valley Conference Alumni Basketball Tournament will be held June 2-3 at McComb High School. Anyone interested in participating should contact Nick Latta at (419) 293-3853 ext.330 or through email at lattan@mccombschool.org. Registration forms are available at mccomblocalschools.org and are due by May 18. Cost is $200 per team and all proceeds benefit the McComb Athletic Department.

Girls Basketball Coaching Opening

DELPHOS — Delphos Jefferson has an opening for a head girls basketball coach. Interested applicants can apply to David Hoffman at dhoffman@delphoscityschools.org.

Cheerleader Advisors Opening

NEW RIEGEL — New Riegel currently has openings for cheerleading advisors at the high school and junior high levels. Interested candidates should contact New Riegel Athletic Director Jamie Lininger at jlininger@newriegelschools.org.

