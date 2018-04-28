Prep softball: Hopewell-Loudon dealt first BVC loss

NORTH BALTIMORE — Mia McCartney’s two-run homer in the bottom of the fifth broke a 9-9 tie and helped North Baltimore deliver Hopewell-Loudon its first Blanchard Valley Conference softball loss 13-9 on Friday.

Paige Hyatt went 4 for 4 with a three-run homer in the third inning and tallied six RBIs to lead the Tigers (10-3, 5-1) who pulled even in loss column with the Chieftains (12-3, 6-1).

Hopewell-Loudon fell behind 9-4 but used a five-run fifth to tie the game up as Brook Breidenbach (2-HR, 3 RBI) and Nicole Colley (2 RBI) each homered in the inning. Hailey Coppus also homered to finish a triple shy of the cycle for H-L.

Hopewell-Loudon 202 250 0 — 9 13 2

North Baltimore 105 340 x — 13 22 2

WP — Weinandy (10-3). LP — Brickner. top hitters: (H-L) Coppus 1B, 2B, HR, RBI; Breidenbach 2-HR, 1B, 3 RBI; Colley HR, 2 RBI; Krupp 2-1B. (NB) McCartney 3-1B, HR, 2 RBI; Ray 2-1B; Weinandy 1B, 2-1B, RBI; Thompson 3-1B, 2B, 3 RBI; Hyatt 3-1B, HR, 6 RBI; Hopple 2-1B.

records: Hopewell-Loudon 12-3 overall, 6-1 Blanchard Valley Conference; North Baltimore 10-3, 5-1.

LIBERTY-BENTON 11

VAN BUREN 1

VAN BUREN — Liberty-Benton got excellent pitching from Katie Veenstra on Friday and plenty of offense from Kennedy Briggs, Emma Grubinski and Lexi Ostrander in rolling to an 11-1 Blanchard Valley Conference softball win over Van Buren.

Veenstra allowed one run on five hits and struck out 12 in a complete game effort. Briggs (3-1B, 2B, 3 RBI), Grubinsky (2B, 2-1B, 2 RBI) and Ostrander (2-1B, 4 RBI) combined for nine hits and nine RBI in helping L-B improve to 11-4 overall and 7-2 in BVC games.

Olivia Sexton had a pair of base hits for Van Buren (8-6, 5-3 BVC).

Liberty-Benton 010 144 1 — 11 15 1

Van Buren 000 010 0 — 1 5 4

WP — Veenstra. LP — Dishong. top hitters: (L-B) Briggs 4-1B, 3 RBI; Grubinski 3-1B, 2 RBI; Ostrander 2-1B, 4 RBI; Veenstra 2-1B. (VB) Sexton 2-1B.

records: Liberty-Benton 11-4 overall, 7-2 BVC; Van Buren 8-6, 5-3 BVC.

NEW RIEGEL 9

HARDIN NORTHERN 3

NEW RIEGEL — New Riegel took the lead in the bottom of the first inning and never let it go in a 9-3 win over Hardin Northern in nonleague action on Friday.

Winning pitcher Kaitlyn Kirian singled twice and drove in a pair of runs to lead the Blue Jackets (10-8) and Brianna Gillig singled, doubled and had an RBI.

Zoey Curtis singled twice to lead the Polar Bears (6-9) and Haylei Pees singled and knocked in a run.

Hardin Northern 110 001 0 — 3 5 x

New Riegel 301 203 x — 9 9 x

WP — Kirian. LP — Spearman. top hitters: (HN) Curtis 2-1B; Pees 1B, RBI. (NR) Kirian 2-1B, 2 RBI; Gillig 1B, 2B, RBI; Coleman 2B, 2 RBI; Peters 1B, 2 RBI.

records: Hardin Northern 6-9, New Riegel 10-8.

LAKE 15

FOSTORIA 6

MILLBURY — Winning pitcher Tatum Miller had a homer and a double among her four hits as she led Lake to a 15-6 whipping of Fostoria High School on Friday in a Northern Buckeye Conference softball game.

Kirsten Zink came up a triple short of hitting for the cycle and Kenzie Jackson had two singles and a double for the Flyers, who scored seven runs in the second inning on their way to boosting their record to 6-9 overall and 3-4 in the NBC.

Kyhra Baeder belted two doubles and drove in four runs for the Lady Red, who committed five errors and fell to 6-8 overall and 2-5 in conference play.

Fostoria 110 021 1 — 6 5 5

Lake 170 151 x — 15 13 2

WP — Miller. LP — A. Talley. top hitters: (Fos) Baeder 2-2B, 4 RBI; (Lake) Miller HR, 2B, 2-1B; Zink HR, 2B, 1B; Jackson 2B, 2-1B.

records: Fostoria 6-8, 2-5 Northern Buckeye Conference; Lake 6-9; 3-4 NBC.

ELMWOOD 9

ROSSFORD 6

BLOOMDALE — Madison Hoiles finished just a triple shy of the cycle and Makenna Benschoter whiffed 10 Rossford batters as Elmwood edged the Bulldogs 9-6 in Friday’s Northern Buckeye Conference game.

Hoiles, with a game-high three hits, drove in a game-high four runs to pace the Royals (14-4, 6-1 N10). Benschoter allowed just one earned run to earn the complete-game win.

Liz Hall added to Elmwood’s offense with two doubles and a pair of RBIs. Jill Hannah singled thrice with an RBI.

Magaret Rohrs led Rossford (1-10, 0-7) with two singles and two RBIs. Kelsey Linjous doubled for the team’s lone extra-base hit.

Rossford 000 201 3 — 6 7 2

Elmwood 043 020 x — 9 13 2

WP — Benschoter. LP — Swope. top hitters: (Ross) Rohrs 2-1B, 2 RBI; Jarosz 2-1B; Linjous 2B. (Elm) Hoiles 1B, 2B, HR, 4 RBI; Hannah 3-1B, RBI; Hall 2-2B, 2 RBI; Hillard 2-1B, RBI.

records: Rossford 1-10, 0-7 Northern Buckeye Conference; Elmwood 14-4, 6-1.

SANDUSKY ST. MARYS 4

TIFFIN CALVERT 1

SANDUSKY — Sandusky St. Mary’s managed just two hits against Tiffin Calvert on Friday. But the Panthers parlayed eight walks and four Calvert errors into a 4-1 win over the Senecas in a Sandusky Bay Conference River Division softball game.

Bria Coleman (2-1B) and Christina Park (1B, 2B, RBI) had two hits each for Tiffin Calvert (3-5, 3-4 SBC-RD). St. Mary’s improved to 12-4 overall and remained tied with Old Fort (5-1) atop the River Division standings.

Tiffin Calvert 000 100 0 — 1 5 4

Sandusky St. Mary’s 120 001 x — 4 2 1

WP — Myers. LP — Reinhart. top hitters: (TC) Coleman 2-1B; Park 1B, 2B, RBI. (SSM) Weilnau 1B, RBI;

records: Tiffin Calvert 3-5, 3-4 SBC River; Sandusky St. Mary’s 12-4, 5-1.

LAKOTA 11

FREMONT ST. JOSEPH 2

FREMONT — Lakota spotted Fremont St. Joseph a 2-0 lead in the third inning, but the Raiders did the rest of the scoring and registered an 11-2 win on Friday in a Sandusky Bay Conference River Division softball game.

Lakota tallied 10 runs in the final three innings on their way to improving to 4-10 overall and 4-2 in conference play.

Jasmine Hines doubled, singled and drove in three runs for the Raiders, who also got two singles and two RBIs from winning pitcher Olivia Harden and two singles, a double and an RBI from Racquelle Kirian.

Callie Kelbley singled three times for the Crimson Streaks (1-14, 0-7 SBC River Division).

Lakota 000 134 3 — 11 13 2

Fremont St. Joseph 002 000 1 — 2 9 2

WP — Harden. LP — Chlosta. top hitters: (Lak) Ranzenberger 2B, 1B, RBI; Harden 2-1B, 2 RBI; Roper 1B, RBI; Kirian 2-1B, 2B, RBI; Eubank 3B, 2 RBI; Hines 2B, 1B, 3 RBI; (FSJ) Kelbley 3-1B; Casperson 2-1B; Michael 1B, RBI; Mancha 1B, RBI.

records: Lakota 4-10, 4-2 Sandusky Bay Conference River Division; Fremont St. Joseph 1-14, 0-7 SBC River Division.

