Prep softball: H-L is mashing the ball

By SCOTT COTTOS

SPORTS EDITOR

BASCOM — Hopewell-Loudon’s softball team is not just winning games.

The Chieftains are doing it with a flourish.

The offensive fireworks they have set off on a regular basis resemble the finale of a show on July 4.

How does a .473 team batting average through 14 games grab you? Or averages of 13.7 hits and 14.4 runs per game?

Entering Friday’s game at North Baltimore, those video-game-like numbers had helped the Chieftains to an 12-2 overall record, a 6-0 mark in the Blanchard Valley Conference and hopes for a strong run in the Division IV state tournament.

“I’m having a blast,” fourth-year H-L coach Jake Trevino said on Monday before his club outscored Van Buren 14-11.

His players are enjoying it, too, perhaps none more than the seniors who have lasted with Trevino through seasons that ended with six, eight and 12 victories.

“Ever since starting here four years ago as a freshman, it has gotten a lot better,” senior catcher Kyleigh Krupp said. “We have improved tremendously. I love the coaching staff that’s come along.

“We all know what we can do. We trust what we can do and we have fun doing it. I’ve enjoyed this season. It’s been a great senior year. I don’t want it to end. I can’t wait to see where this goes at the end of the year. … But we’re just taking it one game at a time. We don’t want to get ahead of ourselves. We don’t want to get too anxious about things.”

Actually, the Chieftains cause more than a bit of anxiety for their opponents. Trevino passes along credit for the success to assistants Tony Malagon and Sarah Haynes and to the players for the way they respond to the coaching.

“The biggest thing, you know, is they’re good kids,” said Trevino, a veteran of 30 years of coaching high school and travel fast-pitch softball. “They like to joke and have fun, but when it’s time to do stuff (they do it).”

Junior center fielder Chelsey Depinet said the players’ togetherness has played a large part in their success.

“We all gel as a team,” she said. “There’s no freshmen, sophomore, junior or senior. We’re all just one big, happy team, and we all want to be here. There are no attitudes or anything. We love to play, and we love to play together.”

Indeed, the success has come through contributions from players throughout high school age.

Sophomore pitcher Macey Malagon, Tony Malagon’s daughter, carries a team-high .625 batting average with two home runs and 27 runs batted in. Freshman second baseman/designated hitter Brook Breidenbach has a .625 batting average with 24 runs batted in and 15 stolen bases. Depinet is hitting .556 with two home runs and 26 RBIs. Senior shortstop Hailey Coppus has clubbed four homers and swiped 12 bases.

“We have a lot of strong hitters,” Coppus, the team’s leadoff batter, said. “There’s no weak point in our lineup, which is nice because not a lot of teams have that.”

Trevino said Breidenbach has proven to be a bit of a surprise to him.

“Everything she hits is a line shot,” she said.

Breidenbach, like several others on the team, has benefited from playing travel ball in the summer.

“It’s really helped me out a lot,” said Breidenbach, a veteran of four travel seasons. “I know what I’m doing. I’m not nervous when I get in that batter’s box. I’m confident. I know that I can hit the ball.”

Macey Malagon said her team’s ability to score and play effective defense help her relax in the pitcher’s circle. She owns an 12-1 record with a 4.16 earned-run average. She’s struck out 57 and walked 22.

“I have a lot of trust in my team,” she said. “If I have a bad inning, I know that our bats will pick us up. When we’re hitting, we don’t take anything for granted. We just want to keep pushing, keep scoring. We’re never satisfied.”

Trevino said he hasn’t seen any complacency set in with the Chieftains as they’ve experienced success.

“I don’t think anything has changed in our persona as a team,” he said. “I think it’s been more of a group thing of, ‘Let’s go out there and kick some butt.’ Against any team, it’s ‘Let’s go do our thing,’

“We can’t worry about what other teams do or don’t do or what record they’ve got. We know what we’ve got and everyone wants to push each other.”

Where that pushing takes H-L could be someplace special, such as the state tournament at Akron’s Firestone Stadium. Trevino thinks the ingredients are in place for a journey beyond the regional tournament at Findlay’s Marathon Diamonds.

“I don’t take anything for granted, but I honestly believes it depends on them. … It’s there,” Trevino said. “Of course, you need a few breaks here and there. But it’s there. I don’t see why we couldn’t get past Findlay.”

