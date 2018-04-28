Prep baseball: Lake rallies past Fostoria

Posted On Sat. Apr 28th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

MILLBURY — Fostoria High led 6-2 midway through the fourth inning but Lake scored in each of the final four innings to walk-off with a 7-6 Northern Buckeye Conference baseball win Friday.

Jesus Garcia doubled, singled and drove in a run while Jace Boff singled and had two RBIs for the Redmen (1-13, 0-7 NBC) who outhit the Flyers 7-5.

Luke Walsh homered, singled and drove in three runs to back Lake (9-6, 3-4).

Fostoria 110 400 0 — 6 7 5

Lake 101 121 1 — 7 5 1

WP — Boelkins. LP — Counts. top hitters: (Fos) Sierra 1B, RBI; Garcia 2B, 1B; Boff 1B, 2 RBI; Stokes 1B, RBI. (Lak) Walsh HR, 1B, 3 RBI; Fouty 2B, RBI.

records: Fostoria 1-13 overall, 0-7 Northern Buckeye Conference; Lake 9-6, 3-4.

VAN BUREN 11

LIBERTY-BENTON 1

VAN BUREN — Jaden Tabler fired a two-hitter with six strikeouts and also singled with an RBI at the dish as Van Buren remained unbeaten in Blanchard Valley Conference play after a 11-1 win over Liberty-Benton in five innings Friday.

Hunter Fleck went 3 for 3 with three RBIs to lead the Black Knights (12-2, 8-0 BVC) while Blake Jones doubled, singled and drove in two runs out of the No. 9 spot.

Race Gorrell singled and drove in the only run for the Eagles who dropped to 8-6, 5-2 in league play.

Liberty-Benton 100 00 — 1 2 4

Van Buren 220 61 — 11 9 3

WP — Tabler. LP — Snider. top hitters: (L-B) Gorrell 1B, RBI; McDonald 1B. (VB) Warren 1B, RBI; Tabler 1B, RBI; Snodgrass 1B, 2 RBI; 3-1B, 3 RBI; Jones 2B, 3B, 2 RBI.

records: Liberty-Benton 8-6 overall, 5-2 Blanchard Valley Conference; Van Buren 12-2, 8-0.

ADA 16

VANLUE 6

ADA — Vanlue hung a six-spot in the fifth inning to tie the game at 6-6, but Ada fired back with seven more runs in the bottom half and eventually posted a 16-6 nonleague win in six innings Friday.

Colten Shafer (1B) drove in four runs to lead the Bulldogs (4-11) while Bryce Paul doubled twice and had a pair of RBIs.

J.J. Miller had three hits and an RBI out of the leadoff spot for the Wildcats (2-13).

Vanlue 000 060 — 6 10 8

Ada 030 373 — 16 12 3

WP — Coulson. LP — Bonham. top hitters: (Van) Miller 3-1B, RBI; Price 2B, RBI; Bonham 2B, 2 RBI. (Ada) Shafer 1B, 4 RBI; Everhart 2B, 2-1B; Swaney 1B, 2 RBI; Hall 2-1B, RBI; Paul 2-1B, 2 RBI.

records: Vanlue 2-13; Ada 4-11.

ROSSFORD 8

ELMWOOD 6

BLOOMDALE — Rossford built an eight-run lead in the first 5½ innings and held on to top Elmwood 8-6 on Friday in a Northern Buckeye Conference baseball game.

Dillon Prater collected three hits and Ryan Jagodzinski added two for the Bulldogs as they raised their record to 8-4 overall and 4-4 in the NBC.

Tyler St. Clair doubled, singled and drove in two runs and Cole Barton had a pair of singles for the Royals (5-8, 3-2 NBC).

Rossford 220 013 0 — 8 9 1 Elmwood 000 004 2 — 6 7 3

WP — Perry. LP — Endicott. top hitters: (Ross) Jagodzinski 2-1B; Prater 3-1B; (Elm) Barton 2-1B; St. Clair 2B, 1B, 2 RBI.

records: Rossford 8-4, 4-4 Northern Buckeye Conference; Elmwood 5-8, 3-2 NBC.

Comments

comments

About the Author

NASCAR: RT News Portal!

REVIEW TIMES PROMOTIONS

Findlay Digital Design | Websites, SEO, Social Media

Findlay Digital Design - Websites!

Weekend

WKXA

Sports Buzz Ohio

National Sports

McMurray rolls car at least 7 times in ‘Dega practice crash

Posted On27 Apr 2018

Roush driver Bayne sharing races but says he’s healthy

Posted On27 Apr 2018

Capitals believe they can rebound from ‘kick in the stomach’

Posted On27 Apr 2018

ESPN: Cowboys’ Witten retiring after 15 seasons for ‘MNF’

Posted On27 Apr 2018

Virginia police won’t release video of Redskins player stop

Posted On27 Apr 2018
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company