Prep baseball: Lake rallies past Fostoria

MILLBURY — Fostoria High led 6-2 midway through the fourth inning but Lake scored in each of the final four innings to walk-off with a 7-6 Northern Buckeye Conference baseball win Friday.

Jesus Garcia doubled, singled and drove in a run while Jace Boff singled and had two RBIs for the Redmen (1-13, 0-7 NBC) who outhit the Flyers 7-5.

Luke Walsh homered, singled and drove in three runs to back Lake (9-6, 3-4).

Fostoria 110 400 0 — 6 7 5

Lake 101 121 1 — 7 5 1

WP — Boelkins. LP — Counts. top hitters: (Fos) Sierra 1B, RBI; Garcia 2B, 1B; Boff 1B, 2 RBI; Stokes 1B, RBI. (Lak) Walsh HR, 1B, 3 RBI; Fouty 2B, RBI.

records: Fostoria 1-13 overall, 0-7 Northern Buckeye Conference; Lake 9-6, 3-4.

VAN BUREN 11

LIBERTY-BENTON 1

VAN BUREN — Jaden Tabler fired a two-hitter with six strikeouts and also singled with an RBI at the dish as Van Buren remained unbeaten in Blanchard Valley Conference play after a 11-1 win over Liberty-Benton in five innings Friday.

Hunter Fleck went 3 for 3 with three RBIs to lead the Black Knights (12-2, 8-0 BVC) while Blake Jones doubled, singled and drove in two runs out of the No. 9 spot.

Race Gorrell singled and drove in the only run for the Eagles who dropped to 8-6, 5-2 in league play.

Liberty-Benton 100 00 — 1 2 4

Van Buren 220 61 — 11 9 3

WP — Tabler. LP — Snider. top hitters: (L-B) Gorrell 1B, RBI; McDonald 1B. (VB) Warren 1B, RBI; Tabler 1B, RBI; Snodgrass 1B, 2 RBI; 3-1B, 3 RBI; Jones 2B, 3B, 2 RBI.

records: Liberty-Benton 8-6 overall, 5-2 Blanchard Valley Conference; Van Buren 12-2, 8-0.

ADA 16

VANLUE 6

ADA — Vanlue hung a six-spot in the fifth inning to tie the game at 6-6, but Ada fired back with seven more runs in the bottom half and eventually posted a 16-6 nonleague win in six innings Friday.

Colten Shafer (1B) drove in four runs to lead the Bulldogs (4-11) while Bryce Paul doubled twice and had a pair of RBIs.

J.J. Miller had three hits and an RBI out of the leadoff spot for the Wildcats (2-13).

Vanlue 000 060 — 6 10 8

Ada 030 373 — 16 12 3

WP — Coulson. LP — Bonham. top hitters: (Van) Miller 3-1B, RBI; Price 2B, RBI; Bonham 2B, 2 RBI. (Ada) Shafer 1B, 4 RBI; Everhart 2B, 2-1B; Swaney 1B, 2 RBI; Hall 2-1B, RBI; Paul 2-1B, 2 RBI.

records: Vanlue 2-13; Ada 4-11.

ROSSFORD 8

ELMWOOD 6

BLOOMDALE — Rossford built an eight-run lead in the first 5½ innings and held on to top Elmwood 8-6 on Friday in a Northern Buckeye Conference baseball game.

Dillon Prater collected three hits and Ryan Jagodzinski added two for the Bulldogs as they raised their record to 8-4 overall and 4-4 in the NBC.

Tyler St. Clair doubled, singled and drove in two runs and Cole Barton had a pair of singles for the Royals (5-8, 3-2 NBC).

Rossford 220 013 0 — 8 9 1 Elmwood 000 004 2 — 6 7 3

WP — Perry. LP — Endicott. top hitters: (Ross) Jagodzinski 2-1B; Prater 3-1B; (Elm) Barton 2-1B; St. Clair 2B, 1B, 2 RBI.

records: Rossford 8-4, 4-4 Northern Buckeye Conference; Elmwood 5-8, 3-2 NBC.

