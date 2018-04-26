Prep Roundup: Fremont Ross downs Redmen 6-2

Garrett Schneider had a triple among his three hits and drove in two runs to pace Fremont Ross to a 6-2 victory over Fostoria High School on Thursday in nonconference baseball at Grant Jackson Field.

Caleb Bennington had a triple and an RBI for the Little Giants, who upped their record to 2-8.

Trey Groves had two of the five hits for the Redmen (1-12), including a double.

Fremont Ross 000 032 1 — 6 8 1 Fostoria 000 100 1 — 2 5 5

WP — B. Schneider. LP — Drake. top hitters: (FR) Bennison 3B, RBI; Mosser 2B; Wojdyla 1B, RBI; G. Schneider 2-1B, 2B, 2 RBI; (Fos) Groves 2B.

records: Fremont Ross 2-8; Fostoria 1-12.

HOPEWELL-LOUDON 4

FREMONT ST. JOSEPH 3

BASCOM — Bailey Breidenbach doubled twice and drove in two runs as Hopewell-Loudon edged Fremont St. Joseph 4-3 for a nonleague baseball win Thursda.y

Winning pitcher Zach Kreais went five innings and allowed three unearned runs on three hits and one walk with one strikeout. He added a double and a single at the plate as the Chieftains (8-6) outhit the Crimson Streaks 9-5.

Fremont St. Joseph fell to 7-12 overall.

Fremont St. Joseph 002 100 0 — 3 5 2

Hopewell-Loudon 111 01 x — 4 9 5

WP — Kreais. LP — Foster. top hitters: (FSJ) Filliater 2-1B; Michael & Foster RBI. (H-L) Breidenbach 2-1B, 2 RBI; Kreais 2B, 1B; Burns & Balliet RBI.

records: Fremont St. Joseph 7-12; Hopewell-Loudon 8-6.

NEW RIEGEL 14

LIBERTY-BENTON 4

NEW RIEGEL — Alec Zoeller swatted a game-high three hits and earned the win as New Riegel trounced Liberty-Benton 14-4 in nonleague baseball action on Thursday.

Zoeller, who struck out seven in five innings, added three singles with a pair of RBIs for the Blue Jackets (6-5). Dylan Smith (2-1B, 2B) had two RBIs and Ben Dryfuse singled twice with a game-high three RBIs.

Griffin Hohman singled twice and Jon Sadler doubled with an RBI to lead the Eagles (8-5).

Liberty-Benton 011 002 — 4 7 2

New Riegel 502 016 — 14 12 2

WP — Zoeller. LP — Busch. top hitters: (L-B) Hohman 2-1B; Sadler 2B, RBI. (NR) Zoeller 3-1B, 2 RBI; Smith 2-1B, 2B, 2 RBI; Dryfuse 2-1B, 3 RBI.

records: Liberty-Benton 8-5, New Riegel 5-6.

ARCADIA 4

PANDORA-GILBOA 2

ARCADIA — Arcadia scored twice in each of the first two innings and held off Pandora-Gilboa for a 4-2 Blanchard Valley Conference baseball win Thursday.

Eli Palmer tallied three singles and Lance Conley singled and drove in a run for the Redskins (6-8, 4-4 BVC).

Josh Shartell (2B) and Chase Huffman (1B) drove in both runs for P-G (5-8, 3-4).

Pandora-Gilboa 100 010 0 — 2 5 0

Arcadia 220 000 x — 4 7 0

WP — Guillen (1-0). LP — Ricker. top hitters: (P-G) Shartell 2B, RBI; Huffman 1B, RBI; Lee 2B. (Arc) Palmer 3-1B; Conley 1B, RBI; Scott RBI.

records: Pandora-Gilboa 5-8 overall, 3-4 Blanchard Valley Conference; Arcadia 6-8, 4-4.

Prep Softball

HOPEWELL-LOUDON 12

FREMONT ST. JOSEPH 7

BASCOM — Winning pitcher Hannah Brickner racked up five RBIs to help Hopewell-Loudon get past Fremont St. Joseph 12-7 in nonleague softball play Thursday.

Bricker, hitting in the cleanup spot, finished a triple shy of the cycle, as did Nicole Colley who was 3 of 4 with two RBIs for the Chieftains (12-2).

Callie Kelbley tallied three hits and an RBI for the Crimson Streaks (1-13).

Fremont St. Joseph 102 112 0 — 7 9 3

Hopewell-Loudon 003 513 x — 12 15 3

WP — Brickner. LP — Casperson. top hitters: (FSJ) Kelbley 3-1B, RBI; Casperson 2B, 2 RBI; Wehring HR, RBI. (H-L) Depinet, 1B, RBI; Breidenbach 2B, RBI; Brickner 1B, 2B, HR, 5 RBI; Malagon 2-2B, 1B; Colley 1B, 2B, HR, 2 RBI; Falter 3-1B, RBI.

records: Fremont St. Joseph 1-13, Hopewell-Loudon 12-2.

ARCADIA 16

PANDORA-GILBOA 0

ARCADIA — Arcadia turned eight hits into 16 runs as the Redskins shellacked Pandora-Gilboa 16-0 in Thursday’s Blanchard Valley Conference game.

Caity Cramer blasted a three-run home run and drove in four total runs to lead Arcadia (9-8, 4-4 BVC). December McGee doubled and had two RBIs.

The Rockets fell to 0-12 overall, 0-7 in the conference.

Pandora-Gilboa 000 00 — 0 2 4

Arcadia 473 2x — 16 8 2

WP — Renz (4-4). LP — Dulaney. top hitters: (P-G) Dulaney & Schwab 1B. (Arc) McGee 2B, 2 RBI; Rodriguez & Keefe 1B, 2 RBI; Cramer HR, 4 RBI.

records: Pandora-Gilboa 0-12, 0-7 Blanchard Valley Conference; Arcadia 9-8, 4-4.

LIBERTY-BENTON 11

NEW RIEGEL 3

NEW RIEGEL — Emma Grubinski struck out 10 batters in a complete-game win as Liberty-Benton stumped New Riegel 11-3 in nonleague action.

Katie Veenstra paced the Eagles’ (10-4) offense with three hits and two RBIs. Kacey Durliat also notched three singles, while Taylor Young (1B) led with three RBIs.

New Riegel, which got three hits from Lindsay Bouillon (2-1B, 2B), fell to 7-8 overall.

Liberty-Benton 112 220 3 — 11 13 4

New Riegel 000 120 0 — 3 10 5

WP — Grubinski. LP — K. Lininger. top hitters: (L-B) Veenstra 1B, 2-2B, 2 RBI; Durliat 3-1B; Young 1B, 3 RBI. (NR) Bouillon 2-1B, 2B; Coleman & J. Lininger 2-1B.

records: Liberty-Benton 10-4; New Riegel 7-8.

LAKOTA 3

TIFFIN CALVERT 1

TIFFIN — Olivia Harden fired a four-hitter and Amber Eubank drove in two runs to pace Lakota to a 3-1 win over Tiffin Calvert on Thursday in a Sandusky Bay Conference River Division softball matchup.

Both Harden and Eubank recorded a double and a single and Harden struck out four without allowing a walk in the circle for the Raiders (3-6, 2-2 SBC River).

Bria Coleman doubled for the Senecas (3-4, 3-3).

Lakota 102 000 0 — 3 8 0 Calvert 000 010 0 — 1 4 2

WP — Harden. LP — Park. top hitters: (Lak) Harden 2B, 1B; Eubank 2B, 1B, 2 RBI; (Cal) Coleman 2B.

records: Lakota 3-6 overall, 2-2 Sandusky Bay Conference River Division; Calvert 3-4, 3-3.

