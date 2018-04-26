Friday’s Scoreboard

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 19 5 .792 —

New York 15 9 .625 4

Toronto 14 10 .583 5

Tampa Bay 9 13 .409 9

Baltimore 6 18 .250 13

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Cleveland 13 10 .565 —

Detroit 10 13 .435 3

Minnesota 8 12 .400 3½

Chicago 5 16 .238 7

Kansas City 5 17 .227 7½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 17 9 .654 —

Los Angeles 16 9 .640 ½

Seattle 14 10 .583 2

Oakland 13 12 .520 3½

Texas 9 17 .346 8

Late games not included

Wednesday’s Results

Houston 5, L.A. Angels 2

Seattle 4, Chicago White Sox 3

Detroit 13, Pittsburgh 10, 1st game

N.Y. Yankees 7, Minnesota 4

Tampa Bay 8, Baltimore 4

Boston 4, Toronto 3

Cleveland 4, Chicago Cubs 1

Texas 4, Oakland 2

Milwaukee 6, Kansas City 2

Pittsburgh 8, Detroit 3, 2nd game

Thursday’s Results

Pittsburgh 1, Detroit 0

N.Y. Yankees 4, Minnesota 3

Seattle 5, Cleveland 4

Boston 5, Toronto 4

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, late

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, late

Friday’s Games

Detroit (Fiers 2-1) at Baltimore (Tillman 0-4), 7:05

Texas (Minor 1-1) at Toronto (Stroman 0-2), 7:07

Seattle (Ramirez 0-1) at Cleveland (Kluber 3-1), 7:10

Tampa Bay (Snell 3-1) at Boston (Pomeranz 0-0), 7:10

Cincinnati (Castillo 1-3) at Minnesota (Hughes 0-0), 8:10

Oakland (Manaea 3-2) at Houston (Keuchel 1-3), 8:10

Chicago White Sox (Lopez 0-2) at Kansas City (Duffy 0-3), 8:15

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 4-1) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 0-1), 10:07

Saturday’s Games

Cincinnati at Minnesota, 2:10

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:15

Tampa Bay at Boston, 4:05

Texas at Toronto, 4:07

Seattle at Cleveland, 4:10

Detroit at Baltimore, 7:05

Oakland at Houston, 7:10

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:15

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 9:07

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 15 8 .652 —

Philadelphia 15 9 .625 ½

Atlanta 14 10 .583 1½

Washington 11 14 .440 5

Miami 7 17 .292 8½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

St. Louis 15 9 .625 —

Milwaukee 16 10 .615 —

Pittsburgh 14 11 .560 1½

Chicago 12 10 .545 2

Cincinnati 5 20 .200 10½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Arizona 17 7 .708 —

Colorado 14 12 .538 4

Los Angeles 11 12 .478 5½

San Francisco 11 13 .458 6

San Diego 9 17 .346 9

Late games not included

Wednesday’s Results

Colorado 5, San Diego 2

Washington 15, San Francisco 2

Detroit 13, Pittsburgh 10, 1st game

Atlanta 5, Cincinnati 4

Philadelphia 5, Arizona 3

Cleveland 4, Chicago Cubs 1

Miami 8, L.A. Dodgers 6

Milwaukee 6, Kansas City 2

St. Louis 9, N.Y. Mets 1

Pittsburgh 8, Detroit 3, 2nd game

Thursday’s Results

Atlanta 7, Cincinnati 4

Pittsburgh 1, Detroit 0

Arizona 8, Philadelphia 2

St. Louis 4, N.Y. Mets 3, 13 innings

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, late

Friday’s Games

Milwaukee (Suter 1-2) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 0-2), 2:20

Arizona (Godley 3-1) at Washington (Strasburg 2-2), 7:05

Atlanta (Teheran 1-1) at Philadelphia (Nola 2-1), 7:05

St. Louis (Mikolas 3-0) at Pittsburgh (Brault 2-1), 7:05

Colorado (Anderson 1-0) at Miami (Urena 0-3), 7:10

Cincinnati (Castillo 1-3) at Minnesota (Hughes 0-0), 8:10

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 2-0) at San Diego (Richard 1-2), 10:10

L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 3-0) at San Francisco (Holland 0-3), 10:15

Saturday’s Games

Cincinnati at Minnesota, 2:10

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20

Arizona at Washington, 4:05

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 4:05, 1st game

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:05

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05

Colorado at Miami, 7:10

N.Y. Mets at San Diego, 8:40

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:05, 2nd game

Thursday’s Boxscores

Mariners 5, Indians 4

Seattle Cleveland

ab r h bi ab r h bi

D.Grdon cf 5 1 1 1 Lindor ss 3 1 0 0

Segura ss 4 1 1 1 Kipnis 2b 4 1 2 1

Cano 2b 4 0 2 1 Jose.Rm 3b 5 0 0 0

Cruz dh 4 0 1 0 Encrnco dh 4 0 1 1

I.Szuki pr-dh 0 1 0 0 Brntley lf 4 1 1 0

K.Sager 3b 4 1 3 1 Gomes c 4 0 1 0

Haniger rf 3 0 0 0 Alonso 1b 4 1 2 2

Zunino c 4 0 1 1 Guyer rf 1 0 0 0

Gamel lf 3 0 0 0 Naquin ph-rf 1 0 0 0

Healy 1b 4 1 1 0 R.Davis cf 3 0 0 0

Zimmer cf 1 0 0 0

Totals 35 5 10 5 Totals 34 4 7 4

Seattle 003″100″010 — 5

Cleveland 000″002″200 — 4

DP–Cleveland 2. LOB–Seattle 5, Cleveland 8. 2B–Segura (9), Cano (5), Cruz (5), K.Seager (7), Kipnis (5), Gomes (3). 3B–D.Gordon (1). HR–Alonso (6). SB–Lindor (5).

IP H R ER BB SO

Seattle

Paxton 6 5 2 2 3 10

Vincent H,5 1/3 0 1 1 0 0

Rzepczynski 0 1 1 1 0 0

Altavilla W,2-2 BS,1 2/3 1 0 0 0 1

Nicasio H,10 1 0 0 0 0 1

Diaz (S,11-11) 1 0 0 0 1 2

Cleveland

Clevinger 6 8 4 4 1 5

Otero 1 1/3 0 0 0 0 0

Beliveau 1/3 0 0 0 0 1

Goody (L,0-1) 1/3 2 1 1 1 0

McAllister 1 0 0 0 0 0

Clevinger pitched to 1 batter in the 7th Rzepczynski pitched to 1 batter in the 7th HBP–by Vincent (Lindor). WP–Rzepczynski, Altavilla. Umpires–Home, Mike DiMuro. First, Chad Whitson. Second, Mark Wegner. Third, Jim Reynolds. T–2:46. A–12,133 (35,225).

Pirates 1, Tigers 0

Detroit Pittsburgh

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Martin cf 4 0 2 0 A.Frzer 2b 4 0 2 0

D.Mchdo 2b 4 0 1 0 Polanco rf 3 0 1 0

M.Cbrra 1b 4 0 1 0 S.Marte cf 3 0 1 0

Cndlrio pr-3b 0 0 0 0 J.Bell 1b 4 0 0 0

Cstllns rf 4 0 1 0 Dckrson lf 4 1 1 1

Goodrum 3b-1b 3 0 1 0 Crvelli c 3 0 0 0

J.McCnn c 4 0 1 0 Moran 3b 3 0 1 0

V.Reyes lf 3 0 0 0 S.Rdrig ss 3 0 0 0

Stumpf p 0 0 0 0 Nova p 2 0 0 0

J.Jmnez p 0 0 0 0 Freese ph 1 0 0 0

V.Mrtin ph 1 0 0 0 F.Vazqz p 0 0 0 0

A.Wlson p 0 0 0 0

J.Iglss ss 4 0 1 0

M.Flmer p 2 0 0 0

J.Jones lf 1 0 0 0

Totals 34 0 8 0 Totals 30 1 6 1

Detroit 000″000″000 — 0

Pittsburgh 000″000″001 — 1

E–Nova (1). DP–Detroit 1, Pittsburgh 1. LOB–Detroit 8, Pittsburgh 6. 2B–J.McCann (4), A.Frazier (2), Polanco (6), Moran (5). 3B–Martin (2). HR–Dickerson (2). SB–S.Marte (8). CS–Goodrum (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Detroit

Fulmer 6 4 0 0 1 9

Stumpf 1 0 0 0 0 0

Jimenez 1 1 0 0 1 1

Wilson (L,0-3) 1/3 1 1 1 0 1

Pittsburgh

Nova 8 6 0 0 0 5

Vazquez (W,1-0) 1 2 0 0 1 0

WP–Nova. Umpires–Home, Rob Drake. First, Mike Muchlinski. Second, Mike Winters. Third, Tim Timmons. T–2:36. A–12,049 (38,362).

Braves 7, Reds 4

Atlanta Cincinnati

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Incarte cf 5 1 1 0 Hmilton cf 3 0 0 0

Albies 2b 5 1 2 3 Brnhart ph 1 0 0 0

F.Frman 1b 4 2 3 0 Peraza ss 4 1 1 1

Mrkakis rf 4 0 1 1 Votto 1b 4 1 1 3

K.Szuki c 4 0 0 0 Duvall lf 2 0 0 0

Acuna lf 4 2 3 2 Brice p 0 0 0 0

Swanson ss 4 0 1 1 Garrett p 0 0 0 0

R.Flhrt 3b 4 0 1 0 W.Prlta p 0 0 0 0

Newcomb p 1 1 1 0 R.Hrrra ph 1 0 0 0

Clbrson ph 1 0 0 0 Floro p 0 0 0 0

S.Frman p 0 0 0 0 Suarez 3b 4 0 0 0

Carle p 0 0 0 0 Msoraco c 4 0 1 0

Tucker ph 1 0 0 0 Schbler rf 4 0 1 0

Vzcaino p 0 0 0 0 Blndino 2b 3 1 1 0

Winker ph 1 0 1 0

Bailey p 1 0 0 0

Gsselin ph-lf 1 1 0 0

Gennett ph 0 0 0 0

Totals 37 7 13 7 Totals 33 4 6 4

Atlanta 110″020″021 — 7

Cincinnati 000″040″000 — 4

DP–Cincinnati 1. LOB–Atlanta 6, Cincinnati 6. 2B–Albies (10), F.Freeman 3 (11), Acuna (1), Winker (4). HR–Albies (8), Acuna (1), Votto (3). CS–Swanson (1). S–Newcomb (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Atlanta

Newcomb 6 5 4 4 3 7

Freeman (W,1-1) 1 1/3 0 0 0 0 1

Carle H,4 2/3 0 0 0 0 1

Vizcaino (S,2-3) 1 1 0 0 1 1

Cincinnati

Bailey 5 7 4 4 1 1

Brice 1/3 1 0 0 0 1

Garrett 1 2/3 0 0 0 0 1

Peralta (L,1-1) 1 3 2 2 0 0

Floro 1 2 1 1 1 1

Umpires–Home, CB Bucknor. First, Chris Conroy. Second, Brian O’Nora. Third, Fieldin Cubreth. T–2:41. A–11,919 (42,319).

Wednesday’s Late Boxscore

Pirates 8, Tigers 3

Second Game

Detroit Pittsburgh

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Martin cf 4 1 1 2 S.Rdrig lf-rf 4 1 1 0

Cndlrio 3b 4 1 1 0 Mercer ss 5 1 2 0

Cstllns rf 4 0 1 1 S.Marte cf 4 0 1 2

Goodrum 1b 3 0 1 0 J.Bell 1b 4 1 1 0

J.Jones lf 4 0 0 0 Freese 3b 5 2 2 1

Joh.Hck c 4 0 1 0 J.Osuna rf 4 2 2 3

D.Mchdo 2b 3 1 1 0 Kontos p 0 0 0 0

J.Iglss ss 3 0 1 0 Moran ph 1 0 1 1

Boyd p 1 0 0 0 F.Vazqz p 0 0 0 0

A.Wlson p 0 0 0 0 E.Diaz c 4 0 3 0

Gerber ph 1 0 0 0 Moroff 2b 4 0 1 0

D.Nrris p 0 0 0 0 Kuhl p 1 1 1 0

V.Mrtin ph 1 0 0 0 A.Frzer ph 1 0 0 0

B.Frmer p 0 0 0 0 Feliz p 0 0 0 0

Lewicki p 0 0 0 0 Dckrson ph-lf 1 0 0 0

Totals 32 3 7 3 Totals 38 8 15 7

Detroit 000″120″000 — 3

Pittsburgh 030″101″12x — 8

E–B.Farmer (1). DP–Pittsburgh 1. LOB–Detroit 4, Pittsburgh 13. 2B–Goodrum (3), Joh.Hicks (2), S.Marte (3), Freese (2). 3B–Candelario (3). HR–Martin (4), J.Osuna (1). SB–Goodrum (4), J.Iglesias (3). S–Kuhl (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Detroit

Boyd (L,0-2) 3 2/3 7 4 4 3 3

Wilson 1/3 0 0 0 0 0

Norris 2 2 1 1 1 2

Farmer 1 2 1 0 1 2

Lewicki 1 4 2 2 1 0

Pittsburgh

Kuhl (W,3-1) 6 6 3 3 1 8

Feliz H,4 1 0 0 0 1 0

Kontos H,3 1 0 0 0 0 0

Vazquez 1 1 0 0 0 1

WP–Kuhl, Norris. Umpires–Home, Tim Timmons. First, Rob Drake. Second, Mike Muchlinski. Third, Chris Segal. T–3:09. A–9,396 (38,362).

Major League Leaders

American League

BATTING–Gregorius, New York, .354; Smith, Tampa Bay, .353; Lowrie, Oakland, .352; Machado, Baltimore, .347; Correa, Houston, .341; Wendle, Tampa Bay, .338; Judge, New York, .337; Altuve, Houston, .333; Castellanos, Detroit, .330; Betts, Boston, .329.

RUNS–Betts, Boston, 25; Gardner, New York, 23; Judge, New York, 22; Semien, Oakland, 22; Gregorius, New York, 21; Trout, Los Angeles, 20; Chapman, Oakland, 19; Correa, Houston, 19; Springer, Houston, 19; Stanton, New York, 18.

RBI–Gregorius, New York, 29; Haniger, Seattle, 24; Lowrie, Oakland, 24; Davis, Oakland, 23; GSanchez, New York, 21; Correa, Houston, 19; 5 tied at 18.

HITS–Lowrie, Oakland, 37; Altuve, Houston, 34; Machado, Baltimore, 34; Castellanos, Detroit, 31; Correa, Houston, 30; Semien, Oakland, 30; Gregorius, New York, 29; Judge, New York, 29; Segura, Seattle, 29; 5 tied at 28.

DOUBLES–Andujar, New York, 9; Segura, Seattle, 9; 10 tied at 8.

TRIPLES–Candelario, Detroit, 3; Chapman, Oakland, 3; Benintendi, Boston, 2; Castellanos, Detroit, 2; Cozart, Los Angeles, 2; Fisher, Houston, 2; Martin, Detroit, 2; Smith, Tampa Bay, 2; YSanchez, Chicago, 2; Wendle, Tampa Bay, 2.

HOME RUNS–Trout, Los Angeles, 10; Gregorius, New York, 9; Betts, Boston, 8; Haniger, Seattle, 8; Machado, Baltimore, 8; Davis, Oakland, 7; Gallo, Texas, 7; Judge, New York, 7; Moustakas, Kansas City, 7; Ramirez, Cleveland, 7.

STOLEN BASES–Gordon, Seattle, 9; Anderson, Chicago, 8; Benintendi, Boston, 5; Gentry, Baltimore, 5; Lindor, Cleveland, 5; Smith, Tampa Bay, 5; Trout, Los Angeles, 5; 7 tied at 4.

PITCHING–Carrasco, Cleveland, 4-0; Porcello, Boston, 4-0; Severino, New York, 4-1; Verlander, Houston, 4-0; 14 tied at 3.

ERA–Manaea, Oakland, 1.23; Cole, Houston, 1.29; Verlander, Houston, 1.36; Lopez, Chicago, 1.50; Morton, Houston, 1.86; Porcello, Boston, 1.93; Kluber, Cleveland, 1.96; Junis, Kansas City, 2.03; Carrasco, Cleveland, 2.31; Sale, Boston, 2.31.

STRIKEOUTS–Cole, Houston, 49; Verlander, Houston, 48; Sale, Boston, 45; Bundy, Baltimore, 44; Paxton, Seattle, 44; Happ, Toronto, 41; Hamels, Texas, 39; Kluber, Cleveland, 37; McCullers, Houston, 37; 2 tied at 36.

National League

BATTING–Pham, St. Louis, .368; Arenado, Colorado, .342; Herrera, Philadelphia, .341; Hoskins, Philadelphia, .338; Cabrera, New York, .326; Freeman, Atlanta, .326; Grandal, Los Angeles, .324; Winker, Cincinnati, .323; Bryant, Chicago, .319; Peralta, Arizona, .317.

RUNS–Albies, Atlanta, 24; Harper, Washington, 22; Blackmon, Colorado, 21; Pham, St. Louis, 21; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 20; Baez, Chicago, 19; Freeman, Atlanta, 18; Hernandez, Philadelphia, 18; Marte, Pittsburgh, 18; 4 tied at 17.

RBI–Baez, Chicago, 24; Cespedes, New York, 23; Harper, Washington, 19; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 19; Story, Colorado, 19; Cervelli, Pittsburgh, 18; Franco, Philadelphia, 18; Grandal, Los Angeles, 18; Martinez, St. Louis, 18; Tucker, Atlanta, 18.

HITS–Albies, Atlanta, 30; LeMahieu, Colorado, 30; Swanson, Atlanta, 30; Cabrera, New York, 29; Castro, Miami, 29; Freeman, Atlanta, 29; Herrera, Philadelphia, 29; Markakis, Atlanta, 29; Pirela, San Diego, 29; 4 tied at 28.

DOUBLES–Freeman, Atlanta, 11; Albies, Atlanta, 10; Cabrera, New York, 8; Contreras, Chicago, 8; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, 8; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 8; Kendrick, Washington, 8; Pollock, Arizona, 8; Shaw, Milwaukee, 8; Swanson, Atlanta, 8.

TRIPLES–Baez, Chicago, 3; Marte, Pittsburgh, 3; 9 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS–Albies, Atlanta, 8; Blackmon, Colorado, 8; Harper, Washington, 8; Baez, Chicago, 7; DeJong, St. Louis, 7; Schwarber, Chicago, 7; Thames, Milwaukee, 7; Villanueva, San Diego, 7; 3 tied at 6.

STOLEN BASES–Turner, Washington, 10; Inciarte, Atlanta, 9; Taylor, Washington, 9; Marte, Pittsburgh, 8; Pollock, Arizona, 6; Cain, Milwaukee, 5; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 5; Hernandez, Philadelphia, 5; Pham, St. Louis, 5; Story, Colorado, 5.

PITCHING–Scherzer, Washington, 5-1; Corbin, Arizona, 4-0; Wacha, St. Louis, 4-1; 12 tied at 3.

ERA–Cueto, San Francisco, 0.35; Garcia, Miami, 1.00; Martinez, St. Louis, 1.43; Scherzer, Washington, 1.62; Arrieta, Philadelphia, 1.82; Corbin, Arizona, 1.89; Williams, Pittsburgh, 2.15; Nola, Philadelphia, 2.30; Stratton, San Francisco, 2.32; Bettis, Colorado, 2.40.

STRIKEOUTS–Scherzer, Washington, 57; Corbin, Arizona, 48; Syndergaard, New York, 46; Ray, Arizona, 43; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 42; Martinez, St. Louis, 40; deGrom, New York, 40; Strasburg, Washington, 36; Gray, Colorado, 35; Newcomb, Atlanta, 34.

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA Playoffs

First Round

Best-of-7

x-if necessary

Friday’s RESULTS

Indiana 92, Cleveland 90

Washington 122, Toronto 103

Milwaukee 116, Boston 92

Saturday’s RESULTS

Philadelphia 106, Miami 102

New Orleans 131, Portland 123, New Orleans wins series 4-0

Minnesota 121, Houston 105

Utah 115, Oklahoma City 102

Sunday’s RESULTS

Milwaukee 104, Boston 102

San Antonio 103, Golden State 90, Golden State leads series 3-1

Washington 106, Toronto 98, series tied 2-2

Cleveland 104, Indiana 100, series tied 2-2

Monday’s Results

Houston 119, Minnesota 100

Utah 113, Oklahoma City 96

Tuesday’s Results

Boston 92, Milwaukee 87, Boston leads series 3-2

Philadelphia 104, Miami 91, Philadelphia wins series 4-1

Golden State 99, San Antonio 91, Golden State wins series 4-1

Wednesday’s Results

Toronto 108, Washington 98, Toronto leads series 3-2

Cleveland 98, Indiana 95, Cleveland leads series 3-2

Houston 122, Minnesota 104, Houston wins series 4-1

Oklahoma City 107, Utah 99, Utah leads series 3-2

Thursday’s RESULT

Milwaukee 97, Boston 86, series tied at 3-3

Friday’s GAMES

Toronto at Washington, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Indiana, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Utah, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 28

Milwaukee at Boston, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s GAMES

x-Washington at Toronto, TBA

x-Indiana at Cleveland, TBA

x-Utah at Oklahoma City, TBA

Conference Semifinals

Best-of-7

Saturday’s Game

New Orleans at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

x-if necessary

PRO HOCKEY

NHL Playoffs

First Round

Best-of-7

Friday’s RESULTS

Philadelphia 4, Pittsburgh 2

Winnipeg 5, Minnesota 0, Winnipeg wins series 4-1

Colorado 2, Nashville 1

Saturday’s RESULTS

Tampa Bay 3, New Jersey 1, Tampa Bay wins series 4-1

Washington 4, Columbus 3, OT

Toronto 4, Boston 3

Sunday’s RESULTS

Pittsburgh 8, Philadelphia 5, Pittsburgh wins series 4-2

Nashville 5, Colorado 0, Nashville wins series 4-2

Monday’s RESULTS

Toronto 3, Boston 1, series tied 3-3

Washington 6, Columbus 3, Washington wins series 4-2

Wednesday’s RESULT

Boston 7, Toronto 4, Boston wins series 4-3

Conference Semifinals

Best-of-7

Thursday’s GAMES

Pittsburgh 3, Washington 2

San Jose at Vegas, late

Friday’s Game

Winnipeg at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s GAMES

Boston at Tampa Bay, 3 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s GAMES

Pittsburgh at Washington, 3 p.m.

Winnipeg at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Monday’s GAMES

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s GAMES

Washington at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s GAMES

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Thursday, May 3

Washington at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Winnipeg, 9:30 p.m.

Friday, May 4

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7 p.m.

x-San Jose at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Saturday, May 5

x-Pittsburgh at Washington, TBD

x-Winnipeg at Nashville, TBD

Sunday, May 6

x-Boston at Tampa Bay, TBD

x-Vegas at San Jose, TBD

Monday, May 7

x-Washington at Pittsburgh, TBD

x-Nashville at Winnipeg, TBD

Tuesday, May 8

x-Tampa Bay at Boston, TBD

x-San Jose at Vegas, TBD

Wednesday, May 9

x-Pittsburgh at Washington, TBD

Thursday, May 10

x-Boston at Tampa Bay, TBD

x-Winnipeg at Nashville, TBD

x-if necessary

PRO SOCCER

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

New York City FC 5 1 2 17 16 9

Atlanta United FC 5 1 1 16 17 8

Orlando City 4 2 1 13 14 12

New England 3 2 2 11 12 8

Columbus 3 3 2 11 11 9

New York 3 3 0 9 14 8

Chicago 2 3 1 7 9 10

Montreal 2 5 0 6 9 17

D.C. United 1 3 2 5 6 10

Philadelphia 1 3 2 5 3 8

Toronto FC 1 4 0 3 4 11

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Sporting Kansas City 5 1 2 17 20 11

Los Angeles FC 4 2 0 12 16 13

FC Dallas 3 0 3 12 9 3

LA Galaxy 3 3 1 10 8 10

Real Salt Lake 3 3 1 10 9 14

Vancouver 3 4 1 10 8 17

Houston 2 2 2 8 14 9

Colorado 2 2 2 8 9 8

Portland 2 3 2 8 12 14

Minnesota United 2 5 0 6 9 15

San Jose 1 3 2 5 11 13

Seattle 1 3 1 4 5 8

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Friday’s GAME

Real Salt Lake at Vancouver, 10:30

Saturday’s GAMES

Montreal at Atlanta United FC, 1

Chicago at Toronto FC, 3

D.C. United at Philadelphia, 3:30

San Jose at Columbus, 7:30

Sporting Kansas City at New England, 7:30

Houston at Minnesota United, 8

New York at LA Galaxy, 10:30

Sunday’s GAMES

Orlando City at Colorado, 4

FC Dallas at New York City FC, 6:30

Seattle at Los Angeles FC, 9

Friday, May 4

Philadelphia at Toronto FC, 8

Saturday, May 5

New England at Montreal, 1

New York City FC at New York, 2

Vancouver at Minnesota United, 2

Columbus at Seattle, 4

FC Dallas at Los Angeles FC, 4

Atlanta United FC at Chicago, 8:30

Colorado at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30

LA Galaxy at Houston, 8:30

Portland at San Jose, 10:30

Sunday, May 6

Real Salt Lake at Orlando City, 5

PRO GOLF

PGA Tour

Zurich Classic of New Orleans

First Round

Reavie/Glover 31-29 — 60 -12

Zhang/Dou 30-30 — 60 -12

Finau/Summerhays 32-30 — 62 -10

Paisley/Fleetwood 31-31 — 62 -10

Henry/Hoge 31-31 — 62 -10

Kim/Putnam 32-30 — 62 -10

Kisner/Brown 30-32 — 62 -10

Merritt/de Jonge 31-31 — 62 -10

Campbell/Jones 31-32 — 63 -9

Lowry/Harrington 32-31 — 63 -9

Walker/O’Hair 33-31 — 64 -8

Cejka/Crane 33-31 — 64 -8

Knox/Laird 31-33 — 64 -8

Varner III/Garrigus 30-34 — 64 -8

Lashley/Oppenheim 31-33 — 64 -8

Garnett/Hadley 33-31 — 64 -8

Day/Ruffels 31-33 — 64 -8

Steele/Lovemark 34-30 — 64 -8

Werenski/Lindheim 32-32 — 64 -8

Duncan/Schenk 32-32 — 64 -8

Kirk/Poston 33-32 — 65 -7

Duval/Furyk 32-33 — 65 -7

Hoffman/Watney 33-32 — 65 -7

McDowell/Poulter 33-32 — 65 -7

Horschel/Piercy 31-34 — 65 -7

Hughes/Conners 33-32 — 65 -7

Reed/Cantlay 33-32 — 65 -7

Blixt/Smith 30-35 — 65 -7

Rose/Stenson 31-34 — 65 -7

Goosen/Van Aswegen 33-32 — 65 -7

Randolph/Mullinax 33-32 — 65 -7

Gay/Wise 33-33 — 66 -6

Berger/Woodland 32-34 — 66 -6

Spieth/Palmer 32-34 — 66 -6

Bryan/Rahm 33-33 — 66 -6

Chalmers/Percy 32-34 — 66 -6

Snedeker/Holmes 35-31 — 66 -6

Bradley/Curran 33-33 — 66 -6

Ancer/Diaz 33-33 — 66 -6

Donaldson/Fisher 33-33 — 66 -6

Power/Hearn 33-33 — 66 -6

Silverman/Atkins 34-32 — 66 -6

Kim/Yun 33-33 — 66 -6

Landry/Gooch 33-33 — 66 -6

Kaufman/Lovelady 33-33 — 66 -6

Gribble/Peterson 35-31 — 66 -6

Dufner/Perez 35-31 — 66 -6

Johnson/Byrd 34-32 — 66 -6

Schwartzel/Oosthuizen 34-32 — 66 -6

Points/Thompson 33-33 — 66 -6

Kang/Huh 32-34 — 66 -6

Blaum/Barber 32-35 — 67 -5

Pan/Blair 33-34 — 67 -5

Choi/Wi 33-34 — 67 -5

Stricker/Kelly 33-34 — 67 -5

Every/Saunders 33-34 — 67 -5

Garcia/Cabrera Bello 33-34 — 67 -5

Stefani/Rollins 31-36 — 67 -5

Baddeley/Stallings 33-34 — 67 -5

Koepka/Turnesa 33-34 — 67 -5

McGirt/Burns 34-33 — 67 -5

Mitchell/Jaeger 33-34 — 67 -5

Na/An 35-33 — 68 -4

Swafford/English 33-35 — 68 -4

Grillo/Uihlein 34-34 — 68 -4

Stroud/Stuard 34-34 — 68 -4

Watson/Kuchar 34-34 — 68 -4

Lingmerth/Lee 34-34 — 68 -4

Sabbatini/Daly 33-35 — 68 -4

McCarthy/Dahmen 32-36 — 68 -4

Harkins/Griffin 33-35 — 68 -4

Armour/Wagner 37-32 — 69 -3

Gomez/Romero 35-34 — 69 -3

Spaun/Ryder 33-36 — 69 -3

Stegmaier/Tringale 35-34 — 69 -3

Hurley III/Malnati 34-35 — 69 -3

Thomas/Cauley 35-35 — 70 -2

Tway/Kraft 35-35 — 70 -2

Flores/Merrick 37-35 — 72 E

Knost/Barnes 35-37 — 72 E

LPGA Tour

Mediheal Championship

First Round

Su Oh 35-33 — 68 -4

Caroline Hedwall 34-34 — 68 -4

Lydia Ko 32-36 — 68 -4

In-Kyung Kim 35-33 — 68 -4

Jessica Korda 33-35 — 68 -4

Lexi Thompson 35-34 — 69 -3

Charley Hull 34-35 — 69 -3

Sei Young Kim 34-35 — 69 -3

Celine Herbin 35-34 — 69 -3

Sandra Changkija 34-36 — 70 -2

Minjee Lee 35-35 — 70 -2

Ryann O’Toole 35-35 — 70 -2

So Yeon Ryu 36-34 — 70 -2

Perrine Delacour 35-35 — 70 -2

Karine Icher 35-35 — 70 -2

Annie Park 35-35 — 70 -2

Carlota Ciganda 35-35 — 70 -2

Mo Martin 36-34 — 70 -2

Dani Holmqvist 34-36 — 70 -2

Jaye Marie Green 34-36 — 70 -2

Caroline Inglis 36-34 — 70 -2

Jane Park 34-36 — 70 -2

Jeong Eun Lee 36-35 — 71 -1

Ayako Uehara 35-36 — 71 -1

Nasa Hataoka 36-35 — 71 -1

Holly Clyburn 39-32 — 71 -1

Mariajo Uribe 35-36 — 71 -1

Kelly Shon 35-36 — 71 -1

Tiffany Chan 35-36 — 71 -1

Vicky Hurst 35-36 — 71 -1

Eun-Hee Ji 34-37 — 71 -1

Ariya Jutanugarn 34-37 — 71 -1

Danielle Kang 36-35 — 71 -1

Moriya Jutanugarn 36-35 — 71 -1

Amy Olson 34-37 — 71 -1

Katie Burnett 35-36 — 71 -1

Haeji Kang 35-36 — 71 -1

Hee Young Park 33-38 — 71 -1

Tiffany Joh 37-35 — 72 E

Celine Boutier 36-36 — 72 E

Austin Ernst 37-35 — 72 E

Alison Walshe 39-33 — 72 E

Juli Inkster 33-39 — 72 E

Jin Young Ko 35-37 — 72 E

Mi Hyang Lee 36-36 — 72 E

Brooke M. Henderson 36-36 — 72 E

Inbee Park 36-36 — 72 E

Nelly Korda 34-38 — 72 E

Caroline Masson 36-36 — 72 E

Youngin Chun 34-38 — 72 E

Jacqui Concolino 38-34 — 72 E

Beatriz Recari 38-34 — 72 E

Katelyn Dambaugh 37-35 — 72 E

Yu Liu 37-35 — 72 E

Peiyun Chien 36-36 — 72 E

Lizette Salas 35-37 — 72 E

Jenny Shin 36-36 — 72 E

Paula Creamer 36-36 — 72 E

Emily K. Pedersen 35-37 — 72 E

Alena Sharp 34-38 — 72 E

Kassidy Teare 33-39 — 72 E

Sun Young Yoo 36-36 — 72 E

Hannah Green 36-37 — 73 +1

Shanshan Feng 34-39 — 73 +1

Lindy Duncan 38-35 — 73 +1

Mariah Stackhouse 34-39 — 73 +1

Maria Hernandez 36-37 — 73 +1

Min Lee 35-38 — 73 +1

Angel Yin 35-38 — 73 +1

Giulia Molinaro 35-38 — 73 +1

Laetitia Beck 36-37 — 73 +1

Ilhee Lee 37-36 — 73 +1

Cristie Kerr 35-38 — 73 +1

Azahara Munoz 35-38 — 73 +1

Aditi Ashok 35-38 — 73 +1

Georgia Hall 38-36 — 74 +2

P.K. Kongkraphan 36-38 — 74 +2

Cindy LaCrosse 39-35 — 74 +2

Stacy Lewis 39-35 — 74 +2

Emma Talley 36-38 — 74 +2

Catriona Matthew 38-36 — 74 +2

Kendall Dye 39-35 — 74 +2

Nanna Koerstz Madsen 37-37 — 74 +2

Sydnee Michaels 39-35 — 74 +2

Katherine Perry 40-34 — 74 +2

Chella Choi 38-36 — 74 +2

Michelle Wie 37-37 — 74 +2

Ashleigh Buhai 36-38 — 74 +2

Lee-Anne Pace 37-37 — 74 +2

Lindsey Weaver 36-38 — 74 +2

Sandra Gal 38-37 — 75 +3

Paula Reto 35-40 — 75 +3

Robynn Ree 39-36 — 75 +3

Rebecca Artis 35-40 — 75 +3

Wei-Ling Hsu 38-37 — 75 +3

Hye Yong Choi 37-38 — 75 +3

Cheyenne Woods 37-38 — 75 +3

Jing Yan 37-38 — 75 +3

Lauren Coughlin 37-38 — 75 +3

Joanna Klatten 37-38 — 75 +3

Yani Tseng 39-36 — 75 +3

Nannette Hill 37-38 — 75 +3

Megan Khang 37-38 — 75 +3

Gemma Dryburgh 37-38 — 75 +3

Thidapa Suwannapura 39-36 — 75 +3

Candie Kung 37-38 — 75 +3

Mel Reid 40-35 — 75 +3

Brittany Lang 39-37 — 76 +4

Luna Sobron 37-39 — 76 +4

Marina Alex 38-38 — 76 +4

Madelene Sagstrom 38-38 — 76 +4

Kris Tamulis 37-39 — 76 +4

Madeleine Sheils 37-39 — 76 +4

Gaby Lopez 38-38 — 76 +4

Simin Feng 38-38 — 76 +4

Bronte Law 37-39 — 76 +4

Pornanong Phatlum 39-37 — 76 +4

Brittany Altomare 35-41 — 76 +4

Daniela Iacobelli 37-39 — 76 +4

Christina Kim 37-40 — 77 +5

Maude-Aimee Leblanc 36-41 — 77 +5

Brianna Do 40-37 — 77 +5

Olafia Kristinsdottir 39-38 — 77 +5

Erynne Lee 36-41 — 77 +5

Mi Jung Hur 37-40 — 77 +5

Wichanee Meechai 39-38 — 77 +5

Sherman Santiwiwatthanaphong 39-38 — 77 +5

Anne-Catherine Tanguay 37-40 — 77 +5

Beth Allen 38-40 — 78 +6

Sarah Jane Smith 37-41 — 78 +6

Jackie Stoelting 40-38 — 78 +6

Benyapa Niphatsophon 39-39 — 78 +6

Mina Harigae 40-38 — 78 +6

Laura Davies 37-41 — 78 +6

Morgan Pressel 36-42 — 78 +6

Jessy Tang 39-39 — 78 +6

Ji Eun Kim 38-40 — 78 +6

Nicole Broch Larsen 39-40 — 79 +7

Becky Morgan 39-40 — 79 +7

Pernilla Lindberg 41-38 — 79 +7

Yuting Shi 41-38 — 79 +7

Lee Lopez 41-40 — 81 +9

Maria Torres 40-41 — 81 +9

Mirim Lee WD

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Sent 1B Casey Gillaspie outright to Charlotte (IL).

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Selected the contract of LHP Jeff Beliveau from Columbus (IL). Placed LHP Andrew Miller on the 10-day DL.

DETROIT TIGERS — Recalled RHP Johnny Barbato from Toledo (IL). Optioned CF Mike Gerber and RHP Artie Lewicki to Toledo.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Designated RHP Tyler Kinley for assignment. Recalled RHP Aaron Slegers from Rochester (IL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Announced RHP David Hale was claimed off waivers by Minnesota. Sent OF Clint Frazier on a rehab assignment to Tampa (FSL).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Optioned RHPs Chris Bassitt and Kendall Graveman to Nashville (PCL). Activated RHP Wilmer Font.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Activated INF Ryon Healy from the 10-day DL. Optioned INF Daniel Vogelbach to Tacoma (PCL). Signed OF Jayson Werth to a minor league contract.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Sent 3B Matt Duffy on a rehab assignment to Charlotte (IL).

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES –Sent RHP Miguel Socolovich outright to Gwinnett (IL). Sent C Tyler Flowers on a rehab assignment to Mississippi (SL).

CINCINNATI REDS — Activated 3B Eugenio Suarez from the 10-day DL. Selected the contract of INF-OF Rosell Herrera from Louisville (IL). Optioned OF Phillip Ervin and INF Cliff Pennington to Louisville.

MIAMI MARLINS — Sent SS JT Riddle on a rehab assignment to Jacksonville (SL).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Recalled RHP John Gant from Memphis (PCL). Optioned RHP John Brebbia to the Memphis.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with 1B Mark Reynolds on a minor league contract.

Midwest League

QUAD CITIES RIVER BANDITS — Placed RHP J.B. Bukauskas on the 7-day DL.

Can-Am League

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed RHP Gianni Zayas.

Frontier League

FLORENCE FREEDOM — Signed 3B Jose Brizuela.

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed C Cody Clark and LHP Michael O’Neal.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed RHPs Max Biedrzycki and Trent Lundsford.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed RHP Josh Alberius and C Wilkyns Jiminez.

TRAVERSE CITY BEACH BUMS — Signed LHP William Coursen-Carr and RHP John Michael Knighton.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed LHP Doug Hayes, C Ronnie Healy, and RHP Steven Heilenbach.

Football

National Football League

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Waived DT Darius Latham.

Hockey

National Hockey League

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed G Miroslav Svoboda to a two-year, entry-level contract.

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Manitoba F Michael Spacek three games for his actions in an April 25 game at Grand Rapids.

Soccer

Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS CREW — Signed M Federico Higuain to a one-year contract extension through the 2019 season.

MINNESOTA UNITED — Loaned D Wyatt Omsberg to Tulsa (USL).

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed M Daniel Royer to new multiyear contract.

College

PURDUE — Agreed to terms with football coach Jeff Brohm to a contract extension through the 2024 season.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS — Named Jerry Kill athletic director.

WASHINGTON STATE — Announced women’s basketball F Lou Brown is leaving for Tennessee as a graduate transfer.

SCHEDULE

Friday’s Events

Prep Boys Tennis

Oregon Clay at Fostoria, 4:30

Prep Baseball

Rossford at Elmwood (NBC), 4:45

Fostoria at Lake (NBC), 4:45

Arcadia at Gibsonburg, 4:45

Ridgedale at Carey (N10), 5

Liberty-Benton at Van Buren (BVC), 5

Tiffin Calvert at Sandusky St. Mary’s (SBC), 5

Riverdale at Allen East, 5

Lakota at Fremont St. Joseph (SBC), 5

Hardin Northern at New Riegel, 5

Vanlue at Ada, 5

North Baltimore at Holgate, 5

Prep Softball

Rossford at Elmwood (NBC), 4:45

Fostoria at Lake (NBC), 4:45

Lakota at Fremont St. Joseph (SBC), 5

Tiffin Calvert at Sandusky St. Mary’s (SBC), 5

Ridgedale at Carey (N10), 5

Hardin Northern at New Riegel, 5

Riverdale at Allen East, 5

Liberty-Benton at Van Buren (BVC), 5

Hopewell-Loudon at North Baltimore (BVC), 5

Vanlue at Ada, 5

Prep Track

Fostoria at Margaretta Invitational, 4:30

North Baltimore at Otsego Invitational, 4:30

Tiffin Calvert, Lakota & New Riegel in Hopewell-Loudon Dick Schultz Invitational at Fostoria, 4:30

LOCAL & AREA

Crestview Seeks Coaches

CONVOY — Convoy Crestview High School currently has openings for the following supplemental positions: assistant athletic director, varsity football cheer coach, middle school football and/or basketball cheer coach, middle school and high school competition cheer coach. Interested persons can submit a letter of interest to athletic administrator Dave Bowen at bowen.dave@crestviewknights.com. Letters of interest are being accepted until April 27.

Golf League Seeks Members

ARLINGTON — The Sycamore Springs Men’s Tournament Club season is underway. New members can join any time. The league plays nine-hole events on Thursdays and 18-hole weekend events. Cost is $70. Call Sycamore Springs at 419-365-5109 or visit www.sycamorespringsgolf.com.

Upper Sandusky Seeks Basketball Coaches

UPPER SANDUSKY — Upper Sandusky High School has openings for JV and freshman boys basketball coaches, a JV volleyball coach and varsity girls tennis coach for the 2018-19 school year. If interested, contact Brad Ehrman at brad_e@usevs.org or 419-294-1788.

Leipsic Boosters Golf Scramble

LEIPSIC — The Leipsic Athletic Boosters golf outing will be Saturday, June 9 at 1 p.m. at Pike Run. Four-man scramble, supper included. Cost is $60 per golfer or $240 per team. Cash prizes, other raffles and prizes. Contact Brent Newell at 419-308-1484 or brentnewell@hotmail.com for more information or to sign up.

Upper Sandusky Lady Rams Soccer Camp

UPPER SANDUSKY — The Upper Sandusky Lady Rams soccer camp will be June 11-14. Grades 1-4 will be from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.; grades 5-8 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fee of $35 includes T-shirt and a ball. Deadline to guarantee T-shirt/ball is May 18 but registration is open until the camp begins. Contact Patrick Massara at 419-348-0726 or the Upper Sandusky High School office at 419-294-2308.

BVC Alumni Basketball Tournament

McCOMB — The third annual Blanchard Valley Conference Alumni Basketball Tournament will be held June 2-3 at McComb High School. Anyone interested in participating should contact Nick Latta at (419) 293-3853 ext.330 or through email at lattan@mccombschool.org. Registration forms are available at mccomblocalschools.org and are due by May 18. Cost is $200 per team and all proceeds benefit the McComb Athletic Department.

Girls Basketball Coaching Opening

DELPHOS — Delphos Jefferson has an opening for a head girls basketball coach. Interested applicants can apply to David Hoffman at dhoffman@delphoscityschools.org.

Cheerleader Advisors Opening

NEW RIEGEL — New Riegel currently has openings for cheerleading advisors at the high school and junior high levels. Interested candidates should contact New Riegel Athletic Director Jamie Lininger at jlininger@newriegelschools.org.

