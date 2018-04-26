Friday’s Scoreboard
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 19 5 .792 —
New York 15 9 .625 4
Toronto 14 10 .583 5
Tampa Bay 9 13 .409 9
Baltimore 6 18 .250 13
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 13 10 .565 —
Detroit 10 13 .435 3
Minnesota 8 12 .400 3½
Chicago 5 16 .238 7
Kansas City 5 17 .227 7½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 17 9 .654 —
Los Angeles 16 9 .640 ½
Seattle 14 10 .583 2
Oakland 13 12 .520 3½
Texas 9 17 .346 8
Late games not included
Wednesday’s Results
Houston 5, L.A. Angels 2
Seattle 4, Chicago White Sox 3
Detroit 13, Pittsburgh 10, 1st game
N.Y. Yankees 7, Minnesota 4
Tampa Bay 8, Baltimore 4
Boston 4, Toronto 3
Cleveland 4, Chicago Cubs 1
Texas 4, Oakland 2
Milwaukee 6, Kansas City 2
Pittsburgh 8, Detroit 3, 2nd game
Thursday’s Results
Pittsburgh 1, Detroit 0
N.Y. Yankees 4, Minnesota 3
Seattle 5, Cleveland 4
Boston 5, Toronto 4
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, late
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, late
Friday’s Games
Detroit (Fiers 2-1) at Baltimore (Tillman 0-4), 7:05
Texas (Minor 1-1) at Toronto (Stroman 0-2), 7:07
Seattle (Ramirez 0-1) at Cleveland (Kluber 3-1), 7:10
Tampa Bay (Snell 3-1) at Boston (Pomeranz 0-0), 7:10
Cincinnati (Castillo 1-3) at Minnesota (Hughes 0-0), 8:10
Oakland (Manaea 3-2) at Houston (Keuchel 1-3), 8:10
Chicago White Sox (Lopez 0-2) at Kansas City (Duffy 0-3), 8:15
N.Y. Yankees (Severino 4-1) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 0-1), 10:07
Saturday’s Games
Cincinnati at Minnesota, 2:10
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:15
Tampa Bay at Boston, 4:05
Texas at Toronto, 4:07
Seattle at Cleveland, 4:10
Detroit at Baltimore, 7:05
Oakland at Houston, 7:10
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:15
N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 9:07
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 15 8 .652 —
Philadelphia 15 9 .625 ½
Atlanta 14 10 .583 1½
Washington 11 14 .440 5
Miami 7 17 .292 8½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
St. Louis 15 9 .625 —
Milwaukee 16 10 .615 —
Pittsburgh 14 11 .560 1½
Chicago 12 10 .545 2
Cincinnati 5 20 .200 10½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Arizona 17 7 .708 —
Colorado 14 12 .538 4
Los Angeles 11 12 .478 5½
San Francisco 11 13 .458 6
San Diego 9 17 .346 9
Late games not included
Wednesday’s Results
Colorado 5, San Diego 2
Washington 15, San Francisco 2
Detroit 13, Pittsburgh 10, 1st game
Atlanta 5, Cincinnati 4
Philadelphia 5, Arizona 3
Cleveland 4, Chicago Cubs 1
Miami 8, L.A. Dodgers 6
Milwaukee 6, Kansas City 2
St. Louis 9, N.Y. Mets 1
Pittsburgh 8, Detroit 3, 2nd game
Thursday’s Results
Atlanta 7, Cincinnati 4
Pittsburgh 1, Detroit 0
Arizona 8, Philadelphia 2
St. Louis 4, N.Y. Mets 3, 13 innings
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, late
Friday’s Games
Milwaukee (Suter 1-2) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 0-2), 2:20
Arizona (Godley 3-1) at Washington (Strasburg 2-2), 7:05
Atlanta (Teheran 1-1) at Philadelphia (Nola 2-1), 7:05
St. Louis (Mikolas 3-0) at Pittsburgh (Brault 2-1), 7:05
Colorado (Anderson 1-0) at Miami (Urena 0-3), 7:10
Cincinnati (Castillo 1-3) at Minnesota (Hughes 0-0), 8:10
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 2-0) at San Diego (Richard 1-2), 10:10
L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 3-0) at San Francisco (Holland 0-3), 10:15
Saturday’s Games
Cincinnati at Minnesota, 2:10
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20
Arizona at Washington, 4:05
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 4:05, 1st game
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:05
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05
Colorado at Miami, 7:10
N.Y. Mets at San Diego, 8:40
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:05, 2nd game
Thursday’s Boxscores
Mariners 5, Indians 4
Seattle Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
D.Grdon cf 5 1 1 1 Lindor ss 3 1 0 0
Segura ss 4 1 1 1 Kipnis 2b 4 1 2 1
Cano 2b 4 0 2 1 Jose.Rm 3b 5 0 0 0
Cruz dh 4 0 1 0 Encrnco dh 4 0 1 1
I.Szuki pr-dh 0 1 0 0 Brntley lf 4 1 1 0
K.Sager 3b 4 1 3 1 Gomes c 4 0 1 0
Haniger rf 3 0 0 0 Alonso 1b 4 1 2 2
Zunino c 4 0 1 1 Guyer rf 1 0 0 0
Gamel lf 3 0 0 0 Naquin ph-rf 1 0 0 0
Healy 1b 4 1 1 0 R.Davis cf 3 0 0 0
Zimmer cf 1 0 0 0
Totals 35 5 10 5 Totals 34 4 7 4
Seattle 003″100″010 — 5
Cleveland 000″002″200 — 4
DP–Cleveland 2. LOB–Seattle 5, Cleveland 8. 2B–Segura (9), Cano (5), Cruz (5), K.Seager (7), Kipnis (5), Gomes (3). 3B–D.Gordon (1). HR–Alonso (6). SB–Lindor (5).
IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Paxton 6 5 2 2 3 10
Vincent H,5 1/3 0 1 1 0 0
Rzepczynski 0 1 1 1 0 0
Altavilla W,2-2 BS,1 2/3 1 0 0 0 1
Nicasio H,10 1 0 0 0 0 1
Diaz (S,11-11) 1 0 0 0 1 2
Cleveland
Clevinger 6 8 4 4 1 5
Otero 1 1/3 0 0 0 0 0
Beliveau 1/3 0 0 0 0 1
Goody (L,0-1) 1/3 2 1 1 1 0
McAllister 1 0 0 0 0 0
Clevinger pitched to 1 batter in the 7th Rzepczynski pitched to 1 batter in the 7th HBP–by Vincent (Lindor). WP–Rzepczynski, Altavilla. Umpires–Home, Mike DiMuro. First, Chad Whitson. Second, Mark Wegner. Third, Jim Reynolds. T–2:46. A–12,133 (35,225).
Pirates 1, Tigers 0
Detroit Pittsburgh
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Martin cf 4 0 2 0 A.Frzer 2b 4 0 2 0
D.Mchdo 2b 4 0 1 0 Polanco rf 3 0 1 0
M.Cbrra 1b 4 0 1 0 S.Marte cf 3 0 1 0
Cndlrio pr-3b 0 0 0 0 J.Bell 1b 4 0 0 0
Cstllns rf 4 0 1 0 Dckrson lf 4 1 1 1
Goodrum 3b-1b 3 0 1 0 Crvelli c 3 0 0 0
J.McCnn c 4 0 1 0 Moran 3b 3 0 1 0
V.Reyes lf 3 0 0 0 S.Rdrig ss 3 0 0 0
Stumpf p 0 0 0 0 Nova p 2 0 0 0
J.Jmnez p 0 0 0 0 Freese ph 1 0 0 0
V.Mrtin ph 1 0 0 0 F.Vazqz p 0 0 0 0
A.Wlson p 0 0 0 0
J.Iglss ss 4 0 1 0
M.Flmer p 2 0 0 0
J.Jones lf 1 0 0 0
Totals 34 0 8 0 Totals 30 1 6 1
Detroit 000″000″000 — 0
Pittsburgh 000″000″001 — 1
E–Nova (1). DP–Detroit 1, Pittsburgh 1. LOB–Detroit 8, Pittsburgh 6. 2B–J.McCann (4), A.Frazier (2), Polanco (6), Moran (5). 3B–Martin (2). HR–Dickerson (2). SB–S.Marte (8). CS–Goodrum (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Fulmer 6 4 0 0 1 9
Stumpf 1 0 0 0 0 0
Jimenez 1 1 0 0 1 1
Wilson (L,0-3) 1/3 1 1 1 0 1
Pittsburgh
Nova 8 6 0 0 0 5
Vazquez (W,1-0) 1 2 0 0 1 0
WP–Nova. Umpires–Home, Rob Drake. First, Mike Muchlinski. Second, Mike Winters. Third, Tim Timmons. T–2:36. A–12,049 (38,362).
Braves 7, Reds 4
Atlanta Cincinnati
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Incarte cf 5 1 1 0 Hmilton cf 3 0 0 0
Albies 2b 5 1 2 3 Brnhart ph 1 0 0 0
F.Frman 1b 4 2 3 0 Peraza ss 4 1 1 1
Mrkakis rf 4 0 1 1 Votto 1b 4 1 1 3
K.Szuki c 4 0 0 0 Duvall lf 2 0 0 0
Acuna lf 4 2 3 2 Brice p 0 0 0 0
Swanson ss 4 0 1 1 Garrett p 0 0 0 0
R.Flhrt 3b 4 0 1 0 W.Prlta p 0 0 0 0
Newcomb p 1 1 1 0 R.Hrrra ph 1 0 0 0
Clbrson ph 1 0 0 0 Floro p 0 0 0 0
S.Frman p 0 0 0 0 Suarez 3b 4 0 0 0
Carle p 0 0 0 0 Msoraco c 4 0 1 0
Tucker ph 1 0 0 0 Schbler rf 4 0 1 0
Vzcaino p 0 0 0 0 Blndino 2b 3 1 1 0
Winker ph 1 0 1 0
Bailey p 1 0 0 0
Gsselin ph-lf 1 1 0 0
Gennett ph 0 0 0 0
Totals 37 7 13 7 Totals 33 4 6 4
Atlanta 110″020″021 — 7
Cincinnati 000″040″000 — 4
DP–Cincinnati 1. LOB–Atlanta 6, Cincinnati 6. 2B–Albies (10), F.Freeman 3 (11), Acuna (1), Winker (4). HR–Albies (8), Acuna (1), Votto (3). CS–Swanson (1). S–Newcomb (2).
IP H R ER BB SO
Atlanta
Newcomb 6 5 4 4 3 7
Freeman (W,1-1) 1 1/3 0 0 0 0 1
Carle H,4 2/3 0 0 0 0 1
Vizcaino (S,2-3) 1 1 0 0 1 1
Cincinnati
Bailey 5 7 4 4 1 1
Brice 1/3 1 0 0 0 1
Garrett 1 2/3 0 0 0 0 1
Peralta (L,1-1) 1 3 2 2 0 0
Floro 1 2 1 1 1 1
Umpires–Home, CB Bucknor. First, Chris Conroy. Second, Brian O’Nora. Third, Fieldin Cubreth. T–2:41. A–11,919 (42,319).
Wednesday’s Late Boxscore
Pirates 8, Tigers 3
Second Game
Detroit Pittsburgh
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Martin cf 4 1 1 2 S.Rdrig lf-rf 4 1 1 0
Cndlrio 3b 4 1 1 0 Mercer ss 5 1 2 0
Cstllns rf 4 0 1 1 S.Marte cf 4 0 1 2
Goodrum 1b 3 0 1 0 J.Bell 1b 4 1 1 0
J.Jones lf 4 0 0 0 Freese 3b 5 2 2 1
Joh.Hck c 4 0 1 0 J.Osuna rf 4 2 2 3
D.Mchdo 2b 3 1 1 0 Kontos p 0 0 0 0
J.Iglss ss 3 0 1 0 Moran ph 1 0 1 1
Boyd p 1 0 0 0 F.Vazqz p 0 0 0 0
A.Wlson p 0 0 0 0 E.Diaz c 4 0 3 0
Gerber ph 1 0 0 0 Moroff 2b 4 0 1 0
D.Nrris p 0 0 0 0 Kuhl p 1 1 1 0
V.Mrtin ph 1 0 0 0 A.Frzer ph 1 0 0 0
B.Frmer p 0 0 0 0 Feliz p 0 0 0 0
Lewicki p 0 0 0 0 Dckrson ph-lf 1 0 0 0
Totals 32 3 7 3 Totals 38 8 15 7
Detroit 000″120″000 — 3
Pittsburgh 030″101″12x — 8
E–B.Farmer (1). DP–Pittsburgh 1. LOB–Detroit 4, Pittsburgh 13. 2B–Goodrum (3), Joh.Hicks (2), S.Marte (3), Freese (2). 3B–Candelario (3). HR–Martin (4), J.Osuna (1). SB–Goodrum (4), J.Iglesias (3). S–Kuhl (3).
IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Boyd (L,0-2) 3 2/3 7 4 4 3 3
Wilson 1/3 0 0 0 0 0
Norris 2 2 1 1 1 2
Farmer 1 2 1 0 1 2
Lewicki 1 4 2 2 1 0
Pittsburgh
Kuhl (W,3-1) 6 6 3 3 1 8
Feliz H,4 1 0 0 0 1 0
Kontos H,3 1 0 0 0 0 0
Vazquez 1 1 0 0 0 1
WP–Kuhl, Norris. Umpires–Home, Tim Timmons. First, Rob Drake. Second, Mike Muchlinski. Third, Chris Segal. T–3:09. A–9,396 (38,362).
Major League Leaders
American League
BATTING–Gregorius, New York, .354; Smith, Tampa Bay, .353; Lowrie, Oakland, .352; Machado, Baltimore, .347; Correa, Houston, .341; Wendle, Tampa Bay, .338; Judge, New York, .337; Altuve, Houston, .333; Castellanos, Detroit, .330; Betts, Boston, .329.
RUNS–Betts, Boston, 25; Gardner, New York, 23; Judge, New York, 22; Semien, Oakland, 22; Gregorius, New York, 21; Trout, Los Angeles, 20; Chapman, Oakland, 19; Correa, Houston, 19; Springer, Houston, 19; Stanton, New York, 18.
RBI–Gregorius, New York, 29; Haniger, Seattle, 24; Lowrie, Oakland, 24; Davis, Oakland, 23; GSanchez, New York, 21; Correa, Houston, 19; 5 tied at 18.
HITS–Lowrie, Oakland, 37; Altuve, Houston, 34; Machado, Baltimore, 34; Castellanos, Detroit, 31; Correa, Houston, 30; Semien, Oakland, 30; Gregorius, New York, 29; Judge, New York, 29; Segura, Seattle, 29; 5 tied at 28.
DOUBLES–Andujar, New York, 9; Segura, Seattle, 9; 10 tied at 8.
TRIPLES–Candelario, Detroit, 3; Chapman, Oakland, 3; Benintendi, Boston, 2; Castellanos, Detroit, 2; Cozart, Los Angeles, 2; Fisher, Houston, 2; Martin, Detroit, 2; Smith, Tampa Bay, 2; YSanchez, Chicago, 2; Wendle, Tampa Bay, 2.
HOME RUNS–Trout, Los Angeles, 10; Gregorius, New York, 9; Betts, Boston, 8; Haniger, Seattle, 8; Machado, Baltimore, 8; Davis, Oakland, 7; Gallo, Texas, 7; Judge, New York, 7; Moustakas, Kansas City, 7; Ramirez, Cleveland, 7.
STOLEN BASES–Gordon, Seattle, 9; Anderson, Chicago, 8; Benintendi, Boston, 5; Gentry, Baltimore, 5; Lindor, Cleveland, 5; Smith, Tampa Bay, 5; Trout, Los Angeles, 5; 7 tied at 4.
PITCHING–Carrasco, Cleveland, 4-0; Porcello, Boston, 4-0; Severino, New York, 4-1; Verlander, Houston, 4-0; 14 tied at 3.
ERA–Manaea, Oakland, 1.23; Cole, Houston, 1.29; Verlander, Houston, 1.36; Lopez, Chicago, 1.50; Morton, Houston, 1.86; Porcello, Boston, 1.93; Kluber, Cleveland, 1.96; Junis, Kansas City, 2.03; Carrasco, Cleveland, 2.31; Sale, Boston, 2.31.
STRIKEOUTS–Cole, Houston, 49; Verlander, Houston, 48; Sale, Boston, 45; Bundy, Baltimore, 44; Paxton, Seattle, 44; Happ, Toronto, 41; Hamels, Texas, 39; Kluber, Cleveland, 37; McCullers, Houston, 37; 2 tied at 36.
National League
BATTING–Pham, St. Louis, .368; Arenado, Colorado, .342; Herrera, Philadelphia, .341; Hoskins, Philadelphia, .338; Cabrera, New York, .326; Freeman, Atlanta, .326; Grandal, Los Angeles, .324; Winker, Cincinnati, .323; Bryant, Chicago, .319; Peralta, Arizona, .317.
RUNS–Albies, Atlanta, 24; Harper, Washington, 22; Blackmon, Colorado, 21; Pham, St. Louis, 21; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 20; Baez, Chicago, 19; Freeman, Atlanta, 18; Hernandez, Philadelphia, 18; Marte, Pittsburgh, 18; 4 tied at 17.
RBI–Baez, Chicago, 24; Cespedes, New York, 23; Harper, Washington, 19; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 19; Story, Colorado, 19; Cervelli, Pittsburgh, 18; Franco, Philadelphia, 18; Grandal, Los Angeles, 18; Martinez, St. Louis, 18; Tucker, Atlanta, 18.
HITS–Albies, Atlanta, 30; LeMahieu, Colorado, 30; Swanson, Atlanta, 30; Cabrera, New York, 29; Castro, Miami, 29; Freeman, Atlanta, 29; Herrera, Philadelphia, 29; Markakis, Atlanta, 29; Pirela, San Diego, 29; 4 tied at 28.
DOUBLES–Freeman, Atlanta, 11; Albies, Atlanta, 10; Cabrera, New York, 8; Contreras, Chicago, 8; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, 8; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 8; Kendrick, Washington, 8; Pollock, Arizona, 8; Shaw, Milwaukee, 8; Swanson, Atlanta, 8.
TRIPLES–Baez, Chicago, 3; Marte, Pittsburgh, 3; 9 tied at 2.
HOME RUNS–Albies, Atlanta, 8; Blackmon, Colorado, 8; Harper, Washington, 8; Baez, Chicago, 7; DeJong, St. Louis, 7; Schwarber, Chicago, 7; Thames, Milwaukee, 7; Villanueva, San Diego, 7; 3 tied at 6.
STOLEN BASES–Turner, Washington, 10; Inciarte, Atlanta, 9; Taylor, Washington, 9; Marte, Pittsburgh, 8; Pollock, Arizona, 6; Cain, Milwaukee, 5; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 5; Hernandez, Philadelphia, 5; Pham, St. Louis, 5; Story, Colorado, 5.
PITCHING–Scherzer, Washington, 5-1; Corbin, Arizona, 4-0; Wacha, St. Louis, 4-1; 12 tied at 3.
ERA–Cueto, San Francisco, 0.35; Garcia, Miami, 1.00; Martinez, St. Louis, 1.43; Scherzer, Washington, 1.62; Arrieta, Philadelphia, 1.82; Corbin, Arizona, 1.89; Williams, Pittsburgh, 2.15; Nola, Philadelphia, 2.30; Stratton, San Francisco, 2.32; Bettis, Colorado, 2.40.
STRIKEOUTS–Scherzer, Washington, 57; Corbin, Arizona, 48; Syndergaard, New York, 46; Ray, Arizona, 43; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 42; Martinez, St. Louis, 40; deGrom, New York, 40; Strasburg, Washington, 36; Gray, Colorado, 35; Newcomb, Atlanta, 34.
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA Playoffs
First Round
Best-of-7
x-if necessary
Friday’s RESULTS
Indiana 92, Cleveland 90
Washington 122, Toronto 103
Milwaukee 116, Boston 92
Saturday’s RESULTS
Philadelphia 106, Miami 102
New Orleans 131, Portland 123, New Orleans wins series 4-0
Minnesota 121, Houston 105
Utah 115, Oklahoma City 102
Sunday’s RESULTS
Milwaukee 104, Boston 102
San Antonio 103, Golden State 90, Golden State leads series 3-1
Washington 106, Toronto 98, series tied 2-2
Cleveland 104, Indiana 100, series tied 2-2
Monday’s Results
Houston 119, Minnesota 100
Utah 113, Oklahoma City 96
Tuesday’s Results
Boston 92, Milwaukee 87, Boston leads series 3-2
Philadelphia 104, Miami 91, Philadelphia wins series 4-1
Golden State 99, San Antonio 91, Golden State wins series 4-1
Wednesday’s Results
Toronto 108, Washington 98, Toronto leads series 3-2
Cleveland 98, Indiana 95, Cleveland leads series 3-2
Houston 122, Minnesota 104, Houston wins series 4-1
Oklahoma City 107, Utah 99, Utah leads series 3-2
Thursday’s RESULT
Milwaukee 97, Boston 86, series tied at 3-3
Friday’s GAMES
Toronto at Washington, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Indiana, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Utah, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 28
Milwaukee at Boston, 8 p.m.
Sunday’s GAMES
x-Washington at Toronto, TBA
x-Indiana at Cleveland, TBA
x-Utah at Oklahoma City, TBA
Conference Semifinals
Best-of-7
Saturday’s Game
New Orleans at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.
x-if necessary
PRO HOCKEY
NHL Playoffs
First Round
Best-of-7
Friday’s RESULTS
Philadelphia 4, Pittsburgh 2
Winnipeg 5, Minnesota 0, Winnipeg wins series 4-1
Colorado 2, Nashville 1
Saturday’s RESULTS
Tampa Bay 3, New Jersey 1, Tampa Bay wins series 4-1
Washington 4, Columbus 3, OT
Toronto 4, Boston 3
Sunday’s RESULTS
Pittsburgh 8, Philadelphia 5, Pittsburgh wins series 4-2
Nashville 5, Colorado 0, Nashville wins series 4-2
Monday’s RESULTS
Toronto 3, Boston 1, series tied 3-3
Washington 6, Columbus 3, Washington wins series 4-2
Wednesday’s RESULT
Boston 7, Toronto 4, Boston wins series 4-3
Conference Semifinals
Best-of-7
Thursday’s GAMES
Pittsburgh 3, Washington 2
San Jose at Vegas, late
Friday’s Game
Winnipeg at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s GAMES
Boston at Tampa Bay, 3 p.m.
San Jose at Vegas, 8 p.m.
Sunday’s GAMES
Pittsburgh at Washington, 3 p.m.
Winnipeg at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Monday’s GAMES
Boston at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Vegas at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Tuesday’s GAMES
Washington at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.
Nashville at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Wednesday’s GAMES
Tampa Bay at Boston, 7 p.m.
Vegas at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Thursday, May 3
Washington at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Winnipeg, 9:30 p.m.
Friday, May 4
Tampa Bay at Boston, 7 p.m.
x-San Jose at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Saturday, May 5
x-Pittsburgh at Washington, TBD
x-Winnipeg at Nashville, TBD
Sunday, May 6
x-Boston at Tampa Bay, TBD
x-Vegas at San Jose, TBD
Monday, May 7
x-Washington at Pittsburgh, TBD
x-Nashville at Winnipeg, TBD
Tuesday, May 8
x-Tampa Bay at Boston, TBD
x-San Jose at Vegas, TBD
Wednesday, May 9
x-Pittsburgh at Washington, TBD
Thursday, May 10
x-Boston at Tampa Bay, TBD
x-Winnipeg at Nashville, TBD
x-if necessary
PRO SOCCER
Major League Soccer
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
New York City FC 5 1 2 17 16 9
Atlanta United FC 5 1 1 16 17 8
Orlando City 4 2 1 13 14 12
New England 3 2 2 11 12 8
Columbus 3 3 2 11 11 9
New York 3 3 0 9 14 8
Chicago 2 3 1 7 9 10
Montreal 2 5 0 6 9 17
D.C. United 1 3 2 5 6 10
Philadelphia 1 3 2 5 3 8
Toronto FC 1 4 0 3 4 11
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Sporting Kansas City 5 1 2 17 20 11
Los Angeles FC 4 2 0 12 16 13
FC Dallas 3 0 3 12 9 3
LA Galaxy 3 3 1 10 8 10
Real Salt Lake 3 3 1 10 9 14
Vancouver 3 4 1 10 8 17
Houston 2 2 2 8 14 9
Colorado 2 2 2 8 9 8
Portland 2 3 2 8 12 14
Minnesota United 2 5 0 6 9 15
San Jose 1 3 2 5 11 13
Seattle 1 3 1 4 5 8
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Friday’s GAME
Real Salt Lake at Vancouver, 10:30
Saturday’s GAMES
Montreal at Atlanta United FC, 1
Chicago at Toronto FC, 3
D.C. United at Philadelphia, 3:30
San Jose at Columbus, 7:30
Sporting Kansas City at New England, 7:30
Houston at Minnesota United, 8
New York at LA Galaxy, 10:30
Sunday’s GAMES
Orlando City at Colorado, 4
FC Dallas at New York City FC, 6:30
Seattle at Los Angeles FC, 9
Friday, May 4
Philadelphia at Toronto FC, 8
Saturday, May 5
New England at Montreal, 1
New York City FC at New York, 2
Vancouver at Minnesota United, 2
Columbus at Seattle, 4
FC Dallas at Los Angeles FC, 4
Atlanta United FC at Chicago, 8:30
Colorado at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30
LA Galaxy at Houston, 8:30
Portland at San Jose, 10:30
Sunday, May 6
Real Salt Lake at Orlando City, 5
PRO GOLF
PGA Tour
Zurich Classic of New Orleans
First Round
Reavie/Glover 31-29 — 60 -12
Zhang/Dou 30-30 — 60 -12
Finau/Summerhays 32-30 — 62 -10
Paisley/Fleetwood 31-31 — 62 -10
Henry/Hoge 31-31 — 62 -10
Kim/Putnam 32-30 — 62 -10
Kisner/Brown 30-32 — 62 -10
Merritt/de Jonge 31-31 — 62 -10
Campbell/Jones 31-32 — 63 -9
Lowry/Harrington 32-31 — 63 -9
Walker/O’Hair 33-31 — 64 -8
Cejka/Crane 33-31 — 64 -8
Knox/Laird 31-33 — 64 -8
Varner III/Garrigus 30-34 — 64 -8
Lashley/Oppenheim 31-33 — 64 -8
Garnett/Hadley 33-31 — 64 -8
Day/Ruffels 31-33 — 64 -8
Steele/Lovemark 34-30 — 64 -8
Werenski/Lindheim 32-32 — 64 -8
Duncan/Schenk 32-32 — 64 -8
Kirk/Poston 33-32 — 65 -7
Duval/Furyk 32-33 — 65 -7
Hoffman/Watney 33-32 — 65 -7
McDowell/Poulter 33-32 — 65 -7
Horschel/Piercy 31-34 — 65 -7
Hughes/Conners 33-32 — 65 -7
Reed/Cantlay 33-32 — 65 -7
Blixt/Smith 30-35 — 65 -7
Rose/Stenson 31-34 — 65 -7
Goosen/Van Aswegen 33-32 — 65 -7
Randolph/Mullinax 33-32 — 65 -7
Gay/Wise 33-33 — 66 -6
Berger/Woodland 32-34 — 66 -6
Spieth/Palmer 32-34 — 66 -6
Bryan/Rahm 33-33 — 66 -6
Chalmers/Percy 32-34 — 66 -6
Snedeker/Holmes 35-31 — 66 -6
Bradley/Curran 33-33 — 66 -6
Ancer/Diaz 33-33 — 66 -6
Donaldson/Fisher 33-33 — 66 -6
Power/Hearn 33-33 — 66 -6
Silverman/Atkins 34-32 — 66 -6
Kim/Yun 33-33 — 66 -6
Landry/Gooch 33-33 — 66 -6
Kaufman/Lovelady 33-33 — 66 -6
Gribble/Peterson 35-31 — 66 -6
Dufner/Perez 35-31 — 66 -6
Johnson/Byrd 34-32 — 66 -6
Schwartzel/Oosthuizen 34-32 — 66 -6
Points/Thompson 33-33 — 66 -6
Kang/Huh 32-34 — 66 -6
Blaum/Barber 32-35 — 67 -5
Pan/Blair 33-34 — 67 -5
Choi/Wi 33-34 — 67 -5
Stricker/Kelly 33-34 — 67 -5
Every/Saunders 33-34 — 67 -5
Garcia/Cabrera Bello 33-34 — 67 -5
Stefani/Rollins 31-36 — 67 -5
Baddeley/Stallings 33-34 — 67 -5
Koepka/Turnesa 33-34 — 67 -5
McGirt/Burns 34-33 — 67 -5
Mitchell/Jaeger 33-34 — 67 -5
Na/An 35-33 — 68 -4
Swafford/English 33-35 — 68 -4
Grillo/Uihlein 34-34 — 68 -4
Stroud/Stuard 34-34 — 68 -4
Watson/Kuchar 34-34 — 68 -4
Lingmerth/Lee 34-34 — 68 -4
Sabbatini/Daly 33-35 — 68 -4
McCarthy/Dahmen 32-36 — 68 -4
Harkins/Griffin 33-35 — 68 -4
Armour/Wagner 37-32 — 69 -3
Gomez/Romero 35-34 — 69 -3
Spaun/Ryder 33-36 — 69 -3
Stegmaier/Tringale 35-34 — 69 -3
Hurley III/Malnati 34-35 — 69 -3
Thomas/Cauley 35-35 — 70 -2
Tway/Kraft 35-35 — 70 -2
Flores/Merrick 37-35 — 72 E
Knost/Barnes 35-37 — 72 E
LPGA Tour
Mediheal Championship
First Round
Su Oh 35-33 — 68 -4
Caroline Hedwall 34-34 — 68 -4
Lydia Ko 32-36 — 68 -4
In-Kyung Kim 35-33 — 68 -4
Jessica Korda 33-35 — 68 -4
Lexi Thompson 35-34 — 69 -3
Charley Hull 34-35 — 69 -3
Sei Young Kim 34-35 — 69 -3
Celine Herbin 35-34 — 69 -3
Sandra Changkija 34-36 — 70 -2
Minjee Lee 35-35 — 70 -2
Ryann O’Toole 35-35 — 70 -2
So Yeon Ryu 36-34 — 70 -2
Perrine Delacour 35-35 — 70 -2
Karine Icher 35-35 — 70 -2
Annie Park 35-35 — 70 -2
Carlota Ciganda 35-35 — 70 -2
Mo Martin 36-34 — 70 -2
Dani Holmqvist 34-36 — 70 -2
Jaye Marie Green 34-36 — 70 -2
Caroline Inglis 36-34 — 70 -2
Jane Park 34-36 — 70 -2
Jeong Eun Lee 36-35 — 71 -1
Ayako Uehara 35-36 — 71 -1
Nasa Hataoka 36-35 — 71 -1
Holly Clyburn 39-32 — 71 -1
Mariajo Uribe 35-36 — 71 -1
Kelly Shon 35-36 — 71 -1
Tiffany Chan 35-36 — 71 -1
Vicky Hurst 35-36 — 71 -1
Eun-Hee Ji 34-37 — 71 -1
Ariya Jutanugarn 34-37 — 71 -1
Danielle Kang 36-35 — 71 -1
Moriya Jutanugarn 36-35 — 71 -1
Amy Olson 34-37 — 71 -1
Katie Burnett 35-36 — 71 -1
Haeji Kang 35-36 — 71 -1
Hee Young Park 33-38 — 71 -1
Tiffany Joh 37-35 — 72 E
Celine Boutier 36-36 — 72 E
Austin Ernst 37-35 — 72 E
Alison Walshe 39-33 — 72 E
Juli Inkster 33-39 — 72 E
Jin Young Ko 35-37 — 72 E
Mi Hyang Lee 36-36 — 72 E
Brooke M. Henderson 36-36 — 72 E
Inbee Park 36-36 — 72 E
Nelly Korda 34-38 — 72 E
Caroline Masson 36-36 — 72 E
Youngin Chun 34-38 — 72 E
Jacqui Concolino 38-34 — 72 E
Beatriz Recari 38-34 — 72 E
Katelyn Dambaugh 37-35 — 72 E
Yu Liu 37-35 — 72 E
Peiyun Chien 36-36 — 72 E
Lizette Salas 35-37 — 72 E
Jenny Shin 36-36 — 72 E
Paula Creamer 36-36 — 72 E
Emily K. Pedersen 35-37 — 72 E
Alena Sharp 34-38 — 72 E
Kassidy Teare 33-39 — 72 E
Sun Young Yoo 36-36 — 72 E
Hannah Green 36-37 — 73 +1
Shanshan Feng 34-39 — 73 +1
Lindy Duncan 38-35 — 73 +1
Mariah Stackhouse 34-39 — 73 +1
Maria Hernandez 36-37 — 73 +1
Min Lee 35-38 — 73 +1
Angel Yin 35-38 — 73 +1
Giulia Molinaro 35-38 — 73 +1
Laetitia Beck 36-37 — 73 +1
Ilhee Lee 37-36 — 73 +1
Cristie Kerr 35-38 — 73 +1
Azahara Munoz 35-38 — 73 +1
Aditi Ashok 35-38 — 73 +1
Georgia Hall 38-36 — 74 +2
P.K. Kongkraphan 36-38 — 74 +2
Cindy LaCrosse 39-35 — 74 +2
Stacy Lewis 39-35 — 74 +2
Emma Talley 36-38 — 74 +2
Catriona Matthew 38-36 — 74 +2
Kendall Dye 39-35 — 74 +2
Nanna Koerstz Madsen 37-37 — 74 +2
Sydnee Michaels 39-35 — 74 +2
Katherine Perry 40-34 — 74 +2
Chella Choi 38-36 — 74 +2
Michelle Wie 37-37 — 74 +2
Ashleigh Buhai 36-38 — 74 +2
Lee-Anne Pace 37-37 — 74 +2
Lindsey Weaver 36-38 — 74 +2
Sandra Gal 38-37 — 75 +3
Paula Reto 35-40 — 75 +3
Robynn Ree 39-36 — 75 +3
Rebecca Artis 35-40 — 75 +3
Wei-Ling Hsu 38-37 — 75 +3
Hye Yong Choi 37-38 — 75 +3
Cheyenne Woods 37-38 — 75 +3
Jing Yan 37-38 — 75 +3
Lauren Coughlin 37-38 — 75 +3
Joanna Klatten 37-38 — 75 +3
Yani Tseng 39-36 — 75 +3
Nannette Hill 37-38 — 75 +3
Megan Khang 37-38 — 75 +3
Gemma Dryburgh 37-38 — 75 +3
Thidapa Suwannapura 39-36 — 75 +3
Candie Kung 37-38 — 75 +3
Mel Reid 40-35 — 75 +3
Brittany Lang 39-37 — 76 +4
Luna Sobron 37-39 — 76 +4
Marina Alex 38-38 — 76 +4
Madelene Sagstrom 38-38 — 76 +4
Kris Tamulis 37-39 — 76 +4
Madeleine Sheils 37-39 — 76 +4
Gaby Lopez 38-38 — 76 +4
Simin Feng 38-38 — 76 +4
Bronte Law 37-39 — 76 +4
Pornanong Phatlum 39-37 — 76 +4
Brittany Altomare 35-41 — 76 +4
Daniela Iacobelli 37-39 — 76 +4
Christina Kim 37-40 — 77 +5
Maude-Aimee Leblanc 36-41 — 77 +5
Brianna Do 40-37 — 77 +5
Olafia Kristinsdottir 39-38 — 77 +5
Erynne Lee 36-41 — 77 +5
Mi Jung Hur 37-40 — 77 +5
Wichanee Meechai 39-38 — 77 +5
Sherman Santiwiwatthanaphong 39-38 — 77 +5
Anne-Catherine Tanguay 37-40 — 77 +5
Beth Allen 38-40 — 78 +6
Sarah Jane Smith 37-41 — 78 +6
Jackie Stoelting 40-38 — 78 +6
Benyapa Niphatsophon 39-39 — 78 +6
Mina Harigae 40-38 — 78 +6
Laura Davies 37-41 — 78 +6
Morgan Pressel 36-42 — 78 +6
Jessy Tang 39-39 — 78 +6
Ji Eun Kim 38-40 — 78 +6
Nicole Broch Larsen 39-40 — 79 +7
Becky Morgan 39-40 — 79 +7
Pernilla Lindberg 41-38 — 79 +7
Yuting Shi 41-38 — 79 +7
Lee Lopez 41-40 — 81 +9
Maria Torres 40-41 — 81 +9
Mirim Lee WD
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
American League
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Sent 1B Casey Gillaspie outright to Charlotte (IL).
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Selected the contract of LHP Jeff Beliveau from Columbus (IL). Placed LHP Andrew Miller on the 10-day DL.
DETROIT TIGERS — Recalled RHP Johnny Barbato from Toledo (IL). Optioned CF Mike Gerber and RHP Artie Lewicki to Toledo.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Designated RHP Tyler Kinley for assignment. Recalled RHP Aaron Slegers from Rochester (IL).
NEW YORK YANKEES — Announced RHP David Hale was claimed off waivers by Minnesota. Sent OF Clint Frazier on a rehab assignment to Tampa (FSL).
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Optioned RHPs Chris Bassitt and Kendall Graveman to Nashville (PCL). Activated RHP Wilmer Font.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Activated INF Ryon Healy from the 10-day DL. Optioned INF Daniel Vogelbach to Tacoma (PCL). Signed OF Jayson Werth to a minor league contract.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Sent 3B Matt Duffy on a rehab assignment to Charlotte (IL).
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES –Sent RHP Miguel Socolovich outright to Gwinnett (IL). Sent C Tyler Flowers on a rehab assignment to Mississippi (SL).
CINCINNATI REDS — Activated 3B Eugenio Suarez from the 10-day DL. Selected the contract of INF-OF Rosell Herrera from Louisville (IL). Optioned OF Phillip Ervin and INF Cliff Pennington to Louisville.
MIAMI MARLINS — Sent SS JT Riddle on a rehab assignment to Jacksonville (SL).
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Recalled RHP John Gant from Memphis (PCL). Optioned RHP John Brebbia to the Memphis.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with 1B Mark Reynolds on a minor league contract.
Midwest League
QUAD CITIES RIVER BANDITS — Placed RHP J.B. Bukauskas on the 7-day DL.
Can-Am League
SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed RHP Gianni Zayas.
Frontier League
FLORENCE FREEDOM — Signed 3B Jose Brizuela.
JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed C Cody Clark and LHP Michael O’Neal.
LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed RHPs Max Biedrzycki and Trent Lundsford.
SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed RHP Josh Alberius and C Wilkyns Jiminez.
TRAVERSE CITY BEACH BUMS — Signed LHP William Coursen-Carr and RHP John Michael Knighton.
WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed LHP Doug Hayes, C Ronnie Healy, and RHP Steven Heilenbach.
Football
National Football League
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Waived DT Darius Latham.
Hockey
National Hockey League
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed G Miroslav Svoboda to a two-year, entry-level contract.
American Hockey League
AHL — Suspended Manitoba F Michael Spacek three games for his actions in an April 25 game at Grand Rapids.
Soccer
Major League Soccer
COLUMBUS CREW — Signed M Federico Higuain to a one-year contract extension through the 2019 season.
MINNESOTA UNITED — Loaned D Wyatt Omsberg to Tulsa (USL).
NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed M Daniel Royer to new multiyear contract.
College
PURDUE — Agreed to terms with football coach Jeff Brohm to a contract extension through the 2024 season.
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS — Named Jerry Kill athletic director.
WASHINGTON STATE — Announced women’s basketball F Lou Brown is leaving for Tennessee as a graduate transfer.
SCHEDULE
Friday’s Events
Prep Boys Tennis
Oregon Clay at Fostoria, 4:30
Prep Baseball
Rossford at Elmwood (NBC), 4:45
Fostoria at Lake (NBC), 4:45
Arcadia at Gibsonburg, 4:45
Ridgedale at Carey (N10), 5
Liberty-Benton at Van Buren (BVC), 5
Tiffin Calvert at Sandusky St. Mary’s (SBC), 5
Riverdale at Allen East, 5
Lakota at Fremont St. Joseph (SBC), 5
Hardin Northern at New Riegel, 5
Vanlue at Ada, 5
North Baltimore at Holgate, 5
Prep Softball
Rossford at Elmwood (NBC), 4:45
Fostoria at Lake (NBC), 4:45
Lakota at Fremont St. Joseph (SBC), 5
Tiffin Calvert at Sandusky St. Mary’s (SBC), 5
Ridgedale at Carey (N10), 5
Hardin Northern at New Riegel, 5
Riverdale at Allen East, 5
Liberty-Benton at Van Buren (BVC), 5
Hopewell-Loudon at North Baltimore (BVC), 5
Vanlue at Ada, 5
Prep Track
Fostoria at Margaretta Invitational, 4:30
North Baltimore at Otsego Invitational, 4:30
Tiffin Calvert, Lakota & New Riegel in Hopewell-Loudon Dick Schultz Invitational at Fostoria, 4:30
LOCAL & AREA
Crestview Seeks Coaches
CONVOY — Convoy Crestview High School currently has openings for the following supplemental positions: assistant athletic director, varsity football cheer coach, middle school football and/or basketball cheer coach, middle school and high school competition cheer coach. Interested persons can submit a letter of interest to athletic administrator Dave Bowen at bowen.dave@crestviewknights.com. Letters of interest are being accepted until April 27.
Golf League Seeks Members
ARLINGTON — The Sycamore Springs Men’s Tournament Club season is underway. New members can join any time. The league plays nine-hole events on Thursdays and 18-hole weekend events. Cost is $70. Call Sycamore Springs at 419-365-5109 or visit www.sycamorespringsgolf.com.
Upper Sandusky Seeks Basketball Coaches
UPPER SANDUSKY — Upper Sandusky High School has openings for JV and freshman boys basketball coaches, a JV volleyball coach and varsity girls tennis coach for the 2018-19 school year. If interested, contact Brad Ehrman at brad_e@usevs.org or 419-294-1788.
Leipsic Boosters Golf Scramble
LEIPSIC — The Leipsic Athletic Boosters golf outing will be Saturday, June 9 at 1 p.m. at Pike Run. Four-man scramble, supper included. Cost is $60 per golfer or $240 per team. Cash prizes, other raffles and prizes. Contact Brent Newell at 419-308-1484 or brentnewell@hotmail.com for more information or to sign up.
Upper Sandusky Lady Rams Soccer Camp
UPPER SANDUSKY — The Upper Sandusky Lady Rams soccer camp will be June 11-14. Grades 1-4 will be from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.; grades 5-8 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fee of $35 includes T-shirt and a ball. Deadline to guarantee T-shirt/ball is May 18 but registration is open until the camp begins. Contact Patrick Massara at 419-348-0726 or the Upper Sandusky High School office at 419-294-2308.
BVC Alumni Basketball Tournament
McCOMB — The third annual Blanchard Valley Conference Alumni Basketball Tournament will be held June 2-3 at McComb High School. Anyone interested in participating should contact Nick Latta at (419) 293-3853 ext.330 or through email at lattan@mccombschool.org. Registration forms are available at mccomblocalschools.org and are due by May 18. Cost is $200 per team and all proceeds benefit the McComb Athletic Department.
Girls Basketball Coaching Opening
DELPHOS — Delphos Jefferson has an opening for a head girls basketball coach. Interested applicants can apply to David Hoffman at dhoffman@delphoscityschools.org.
Cheerleader Advisors Opening
NEW RIEGEL — New Riegel currently has openings for cheerleading advisors at the high school and junior high levels. Interested candidates should contact New Riegel Athletic Director Jamie Lininger at jlininger@newriegelschools.org.