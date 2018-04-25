Thursday’s Scoreboard

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 18 5 .783 —

New York 14 9 .609 4

Toronto 14 9 .609 4

Tampa Bay 9 13 .409 8½

Baltimore 6 18 .250 12½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Cleveland 13 9 .591 —

Detroit 10 11 .476 2½

Minnesota 8 11 .421 3½

Chicago 5 16 .238 7½

Kansas City 5 16 .238 7½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 17 9 .654 —

Los Angeles 16 9 .640 ½

Seattle 13 10 .565 2½

Oakland 13 12 .520 3½

Texas 9 17 .346 8

Late games not included

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit at Pittsburgh, ppd.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, ppd.

Seattle 1, Chicago White Sox 0

Chicago Cubs 10, Cleveland 3

N.Y. Yankees 8, Minnesota 3

Toronto 4, Boston 3, 10 innings

Oakland 3, Texas 2

L.A. Angels 8, Houston 7

Milwaukee 5, Kansas City 2

Wednesday’s Results

Houston 5, L.A. Angels 2

Seattle 4, Chicago White Sox 3

Detroit 13, Pittsburgh 10, 1st game

N.Y. Yankees 7, Minnesota 4

Tampa Bay 8, Baltimore 4

Boston 4, Toronto 3

Cleveland 4, Chicago Cubs 1

Texas 4, Oakland 2

Milwaukee at Kansas City, late

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 2nd game, late

Thursday’s Games

Detroit (Fulmer 1-2) at Pittsburgh (Nova 2-1), 12:35

Minnesota (Gibson 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 2-0), 1:05

Seattle (Paxton 1-1) at Cleveland (Clevinger 2-0), 6:10

Tampa Bay (Archer 1-1) at Baltimore (Bundy 1-2), 7:05

Boston (Sale 1-1) at Toronto (Estrada 2-1), 7:07

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-3) at Kansas City (Junis 3-1), 8:15

Friday’s Games

Detroit at Baltimore, 7:05

Texas at Toronto, 7:07

Seattle at Cleveland, 7:10

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10

Cincinnati at Minnesota, 8:10

Oakland at Houston, 8:10

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:15

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 10:07

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 15 7 .682 —

Philadelphia 15 8 .652 ½

Atlanta 13 10 .565 2½

Washington 11 14 .440 5½

Miami 6 17 .261 9½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 15 9 .625 —

St. Louis 14 9 .609 ½

Chicago 11 10 .524 2½

Pittsburgh 12 11 .522 2½

Cincinnati 5 19 .208 10

West Division

W L Pct GB

Arizona 16 7 .696 —

Colorado 14 12 .538 3½

Los Angeles 11 11 .500 4½

San Francisco 11 13 .458 5½

San Diego 9 17 .346 8½

Late games not included

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit at Pittsburgh, ppd.

Chicago Cubs 10, Cleveland 3

Cincinnati 9, Atlanta 7, 12 innings

Arizona 8, Philadelphia 4

Milwaukee 5, Kansas City 2

N.Y. Mets 6, St. Louis 5, 10 innings

Colorado 8, San Diego 0

Miami 3, L.A. Dodgers 2

San Francisco 4, Washington 3

Wednesday’s Results

Colorado 5, San Diego 2

Washington 15, San Francisco 2

Detroit 13, Pittsburgh 10, 1st game

Atlanta 5, Cincinnati 4

Philadelphia 5, Arizona 3

Cleveland 4, Chicago Cubs 1

St. Louis 9, N.Y. Mets 1

Miami at L.A. Dodgers, late

Milwaukee at Kansas City, late

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 2nd game,late

Thursday’s Games

Atlanta (Newcomb 1-1) at Cincinnati (Bailey 0-3), 12:35

Detroit (Fulmer 1-2) at Pittsburgh (Nova 2-1), 12:35

Arizona (Koch 0-0) at Philadelphia (Lively 0-1), 1:05

N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 2-0) at St. Louis (Martinez 2-1), 1:15

Milwaukee (Anderson 2-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 1-1), 8:05

Friday’s Games

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20

Arizona at Washington, 7:05

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:05

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05

Colorado at Miami, 7:10

Cincinnati at Minnesota, 8:10

N.Y. Mets at San Diego, 10:10

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 10:15

Wednesday’s Boxscores

Tigers 13, Pirates 10

First Game

Detroit Pittsburgh

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Martin cf 6 1 2 1 A.Frzer 2b 6 1 1 0

Cndlrio 3b 6 5 3 1 Polanco rf 4 1 1 0

M.Cbrra 1b 6 3 4 2 S.Marte cf 5 2 2 0

Cstllns rf 5 2 4 4 J.Bell 1b 5 2 1 2

J.Jones lf 5 0 2 1 Dckrson lf 5 2 3 0

Goodrum 2b 6 0 1 0 Crvelli c 4 1 3 6

J.McCnn c 6 1 2 1 Moran 3b 4 1 2 2

J.Iglss ss 4 0 2 1 Mercer ss 5 0 1 0

Zmmrmnn p 1 0 0 0 Taillon p 1 0 0 0

V.Reyes ph 1 1 0 0 Crick p 0 0 0 0

Saupold p 1 0 0 0 Moroff ph 1 0 0 0

Stumpf p 0 0 0 0 R.Rdrgz p 0 0 0 0

Gerber ph 1 0 0 0 Freese ph 0 0 0 0

B.Frmer p 0 0 0 0 Ed.Sntn p 0 0 0 0

A.Wlson p 0 0 0 0 S.Rdrig ph 1 0 0 0

V.Mrtin ph 0 0 0 0 E.Rmero p 0 0 0 0

J.Jmnez p 0 0 0 0 E.Diaz ph 1 0 0 0

S.Grene p 0 0 0 0

Totals 48 13 20 11 Totals 42 10 14 10

Detroit 201″501″031 — 13

Pittsburgh 024″010″030 — 10

E–A.Frazier (3), Cervelli (1), Goodrum (2). LOB–Detroit 12, Pittsburgh 9. 2B–Candelario (6), M.Cabrera 3 (8), J.Jones (2), J.McCann (3), Dickerson (8), Cervelli (4). HR–Martin (3), Candelario (4), Castellanos (2), J.McCann (2), Cervelli (3), Moran (2). SF–J.Iglesias (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Detroit

Zimmermann 3 6 6 3 1 4

Saupold 1 2/3 4 1 1 1 1

Stumpf (W,1-0) 1 1/3 0 0 0 0 1

Farmer H,2 1/3 1 0 0 1 0

Wilson H,3 2/3 0 0 0 0 0

Jimenez 1 3 3 3 1 0

Greene (S,4-6) 1 0 0 0 0 0

Pittsburgh

Taillon (L,2-2) 3 2/3 10 7 7 0 3

Crick 1/3 2 1 1 0 1

Rodriguez 1 1 0 0 0 2

Santana 2 3 1 1 0 3

Romero 2 4 4 1 3 2

WP–Saupold, Romero. Umpires–Home, Tim Timmons. First, Rob Drake. Second, Mike Muchlinski. Third, Chris Segal. T–3:51. A–1 (38,362).

Braves 5, Reds 4

Atlanta Cincinnati

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Incarte cf 5 2 3 0 Winker rf 4 1 2 0

Albies 2b 4 2 2 1 Peraza ss 5 0 1 0

F.Frman 1b 4 0 2 0 Floro p 0 0 0 0

Mrkakis rf 4 0 1 0 Votto 1b 4 1 2 2

Camargo 3b 5 0 2 2 Gennett 2b 5 0 1 0

Acuna lf 5 1 1 0 Duvall lf 3 1 0 0

Swanson ss 5 0 1 0 Schbler cf 4 1 2 1

C.Perez c 3 0 0 0 Shcklfr p 0 0 0 0

Biddle p 0 0 0 0 Gsselin 3b 0 0 0 0

Tucker ph 1 0 0 0 Brnhart c 4 0 1 1

Winkler p 0 0 0 0 Blndino 3b 3 0 2 0

Minter p 0 0 0 0 Brice p 0 0 0 0

Wisler p 2 0 0 0 Hmilton ph-cf 1 0 0 0

K.Szuki c 2 0 1 1 Fnnegan p 2 0 0 0

Pnnngtn 3b-ss 2 0 1 0

Totals 40 5 13 4 Totals 37 4 12 4

Atlanta 101″010″011 — 5

Cincinnati 000″040″000 — 4

E–Gennett (3). DP–Atlanta 2. LOB–Atlanta 11, Cincinnati 10. 2B–Camargo 2 (2), Gennett (6), Schebler (2), Barnhart (5). HR–Albies (7), Votto (2). SB–Inciarte 2 (9).

IP H R ER BB SO

Atlanta

Wisler 5 9 4 4 3 0

Biddle 2 3 0 0 1 2

Winkler (W,1-0) 1 0 0 0 0 0

Minter (S,1-1) 1 0 0 0 0 1

Cincinnati

Finnegan 5 7 3 2 1 4

Brice H,1 2 1 0 0 1 2

Shackelford L,0-1 BS,1 1 4 2 2 0 1

Floro 1 1 0 0 0 1

Shackelford pitched to 2 batters in the 9th HBP–by Shackelford (Albies). Umpires–Home, Fieldin Cubreth. First, CB Bucknor. Second, Chris Conroy. Third, Brian O’Nora. T–3:07. A–13,113 (42,319).

Indians 4, Cubs 1

Chicago Cleveland

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Almora cf 4 0 1 0 Lindor ss 3 2 1 1

J.Baez 3b 4 0 2 0 Kipnis 2b 3 0 0 0

Rizzo 1b 3 0 1 1 Jose.Rm 3b 4 0 1 0

Cntrras c-lf 4 0 1 0 Encrnco dh 3 1 2 1

L Stlla 2b 3 0 0 0 Naquin pr-dh 0 0 0 0

Cratini ph-c 1 0 0 0 Brntley lf 4 0 1 0

Schwrbr dh 3 0 0 0 Gomes c 4 0 0 0

Russell ss 4 0 0 0 Alonso 1b 3 0 0 0

Heyward rf 4 0 0 0 Guyer rf 2 1 1 1

I.Happ lf-2b 3 1 0 0 R.Davis cf 3 0 0 0

Zimmer cf 0 0 0 0

Totals 33 1 5 1 Totals 29 4 6 3

Chicago 000″010″000 — 1

Cleveland 000″012″01x — 4

E–Guyer (1), Rizzo (1). LOB–Chicago 9, Cleveland 5. 2B–Contreras (8). HR–Lindor (3), Encarnacion (5), Guyer (1). S–Kipnis (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Chicago

Lester (L,2-1) 7 4 3 3 2 4

Montgomery 2/3 0 1 1 1 0

Strop 1/3 2 0 0 0 0

Cleveland

Bauer (W,2-2) 6 2/3 4 1 1 3 8

Miller 0 0 0 0 0 0

Olson H,2 1 1 0 0 0 1

Goody H,2 1/3 0 0 0 0 1

Allen (S,5-5) 1 0 0 0 0 1

A.Miller pitched to 0 batter in the 7th HBP–by Bauer (Rizzo). WP–Bauer 2. Umpires–Home, Lance Barksdale. First, Will Little. Second, Tom Woodring. Third, Ted Barrett. T–2:50. A–15,712 (35,225).

Major League Leaders

American League

BATTING–Gregorius, New York, .372; Lowrie, Oakland, .363; Betts, Boston, .350; Judge, New York, .345; Machado, Baltimore, .344; Correa, Houston, .341; Smith, Tampa Bay, .338; Castellanos, Detroit, .337; Altuve, Houston, .333; Cabrera, Detroit, .329.

RUNS–Betts, Boston, 25; Gardner, New York, 23; Judge, New York, 22; Semien, Oakland, 21; Gregorius, New York, 20; Trout, Los Angeles, 20; Chapman, Oakland, 19; Correa, Houston, 19; Springer, Houston, 19; Simmons, Los Angeles, 17.

RBI–Gregorius, New York, 29; Haniger, Seattle, 24; Lowrie, Oakland, 24; Davis, Oakland, 21; Correa, Houston, 19; GSanchez, New York, 18; Trout, Los Angeles, 18; 7 tied at 17.

HITS–Lowrie, Oakland, 37; Altuve, Houston, 34; Machado, Baltimore, 32; Correa, Houston, 30; Castellanos, Detroit, 29; Gregorius, New York, 29; Judge, New York, 29; 4 tied at 28.

DOUBLES–Andujar, New York, 9; 10 tied at 8.

TRIPLES–Chapman, Oakland, 3; Benintendi, Boston, 2; Candelario, Detroit, 2; Castellanos, Detroit, 2; Cozart, Los Angeles, 2; Fisher, Houston, 2; Smith, Tampa Bay, 2; YSanchez, Chicago, 2; Wendle, Tampa Bay, 2; 16 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS–Trout, Los Angeles, 10; Gregorius, New York, 9; Betts, Boston, 8; Haniger, Seattle, 8; Machado, Baltimore, 8; Gallo, Texas, 7; Judge, New York, 7; Ramirez, Cleveland, 7; 6 tied at 6.

STOLEN BASES–Gordon, Seattle, 9; Anderson, Chicago, 8; Benintendi, Boston, 5; Gentry, Baltimore, 5; Trout, Los Angeles, 5; 8 tied at 4.

PITCHING–Carrasco, Cleveland, 4-0; Porcello, Boston, 4-0; Severino, New York, 4-1; Verlander, Houston, 4-0; 14 tied at 3.

ERA–Manaea, Oakland, 1.23; Cole, Houston, 1.29; Verlander, Houston, 1.36; Bundy, Baltimore, 1.42; Lopez, Chicago, 1.50; Clevinger, Cleveland, 1.75; Morton, Houston, 1.86; Sale, Boston, 1.86; Porcello, Boston, 1.93; Kluber, Cleveland, 1.96.

STRIKEOUTS–Cole, Houston, 49; Verlander, Houston, 48; Happ, Toronto, 41; Sale, Boston, 41; Bundy, Baltimore, 40; Hamels, Texas, 39; Kluber, Cleveland, 37; McCullers, Houston, 37; Berrios, Minnesota, 36; 3 tied at 35.

National League

BATTING–Cabrera, New York, .349; Pham, St. Louis, .348; Arenado, Colorado, .342; Herrera, Philadelphia, .333; Grandal, Los Angeles, .328; Hoskins, Philadelphia, .324; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, .321; Martinez, St. Louis, .321; Bryant, Chicago, .319; Swanson, Atlanta, .319.

RUNS–Albies, Atlanta, 23; Harper, Washington, 22; Blackmon, Colorado, 21; Baez, Chicago, 19; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 19; Pham, St. Louis, 19; Hernandez, Philadelphia, 18; Marte, Pittsburgh, 18; LeMahieu, Colorado, 17; 7 tied at 16.

RBI–Baez, Chicago, 24; Cespedes, New York, 21; Harper, Washington, 19; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 19; Story, Colorado, 19; Cervelli, Pittsburgh, 18; Franco, Philadelphia, 18; Tucker, Atlanta, 18; Freeman, Atlanta, 17; Pollock, Arizona, 17.

HITS–LeMahieu, Colorado, 30; Cabrera, New York, 29; Pirela, San Diego, 29; Swanson, Atlanta, 29; Albies, Atlanta, 28; Gennett, Cincinnati, 28; Markakis, Atlanta, 28; 4 tied at 27.

DOUBLES–Albies, Atlanta, 9; Cabrera, New York, 8; Contreras, Chicago, 8; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, 8; Freeman, Atlanta, 8; Kendrick, Washington, 8; Pollock, Arizona, 8; Swanson, Atlanta, 8; 10 tied at 7.

TRIPLES–Baez, Chicago, 3; Marte, Pittsburgh, 3; 9 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS–Blackmon, Colorado, 8; Harper, Washington, 8; Albies, Atlanta, 7; Baez, Chicago, 7; DeJong, St. Louis, 7; Thames, Milwaukee, 7; Villanueva, San Diego, 7; 4 tied at 6.

STOLEN BASES–Turner, Washington, 10; Inciarte, Atlanta, 9; Taylor, Washington, 9; Marte, Pittsburgh, 7; Pollock, Arizona, 6; Cain, Milwaukee, 5; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 5; Hernandez, Philadelphia, 5; Pham, St. Louis, 5; Story, Colorado, 5.

PITCHING–Scherzer, Washington, 5-1; Corbin, Arizona, 4-0; 12 tied at 3.

ERA–Cueto, San Francisco, 0.35; Garcia, Miami, 1.00; Martinez, St. Louis, 1.42; Scherzer, Washington, 1.62; Arrieta, Philadelphia, 1.82; Corbin, Arizona, 1.89; Ryu, Los Angeles, 1.99; Williams, Pittsburgh, 2.15; Nola, Philadelphia, 2.30; Stratton, San Francisco, 2.32.

STRIKEOUTS–Scherzer, Washington, 57; Corbin, Arizona, 48; Ray, Arizona, 43; deGrom, New York, 40; Syndergaard, New York, 39; Martinez, St. Louis, 37; Strasburg, Washington, 36; Gray, Colorado, 35; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 35; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 33.

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA Playoffs

First Round

Best-of-7

x-if necessary

WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS

Cleveland 100, Indiana 97

Utah 102, Oklahoma City 95

Houston 102, Minnesota 82

Thursday’s RESULTS

Philadelphia 128, Miami 108

New Orleans 119, Portland 102

Golden State 110, San Antonio 97

Friday’s RESULTS

Indiana 92, Cleveland 90

Washington 122, Toronto 103

Milwaukee 116, Boston 92

Saturday’s RESULTS

Philadelphia 106, Miami 102

New Orleans 131, Portland 123, New Orleans wins series 4-0

Minnesota 121, Houston 105

Utah 115, Oklahoma City 102

Sunday’s RESULTS

Milwaukee 104, Boston 102

San Antonio 103, Golden State 90, Golden State leads series 3-1

Washington 106, Toronto 98, series tied 2-2

Cleveland 104, Indiana 100, series tied 2-2

Monday’s Results

Houston 119, Minnesota 100, Houston leads series 3-1

Utah 113, Oklahoma City 96, Utah leads series 3-1

Tuesday’s Results

Boston 92, Milwaukee 87, Boston leads series 3-2

Philadelphia 104, Miami 91, Philadelphia wins series 4-1

Golden State 99, San Antonio 91, Golden State wins series 4-1

Wednesday’s Results

Toronto 108, Washington 98, Toronto leads series 3-2

Cleveland 98, Indiana 95, Cleveland leads series 3-2

Minnesota at Houston, late

Utah at Oklahoma City, late

Thursday’s Games

Boston at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Toronto at Washington, 6, 7 or 8 p.m.

Cleveland at Indiana, 7, 8 or 8:30 p.m.

x-Houston at Minnesota, 9:30 p.m.

x-Oklahoma City at Utah, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

x-Milwaukee at Boston, TBA

Sunday’s Games

x-Washington at Toronto, TBA

x-Indiana at Cleveland, TBA

x-Minnesota at Houston, TBA

x-Utah at Oklahoma City, TBA

Conference Semifinals

Best-of-7

Saturday’s Game

New Orleans at Golden State, TBA

x-if necessary

PRO HOCKEY

NHL Playoffs

First Round

Best-of-7

x-if necessary

Wednesday’s RESULTS

Pittsburgh 5, Philadelphia 0

Tampa Bay 3, New Jersey 1

Nashville 3, Colorado 2

San Jose 2, Anaheim 1, San Jose wins series 4-0

Thursday’s Results

Boston 3, Toronto 1

Washington 4, Columbus 1

Friday’s RESULTS

Philadelphia 4, Pittsburgh 2

Winnipeg 5, Minnesota 0, Winnipeg wins series 4-1

Colorado 2, Nashville 1

Saturday’s RESULTS

Tampa Bay 3, New Jersey 1, Tampa Bay wins series 4-1

Washington 4, Columbus 3, OT

Toronto 4, Boston 3

Sunday’s RESULTS

Pittsburgh 8, Philadelphia 5, Pittsburgh wins series 4-2

Nashville 5, Colorado 0, Nashville wins series 4-2

Monday’s RESULTS

Toronto 3, Boston 1, series tied 3-3

Washington 6, Columbus 3, Washington wins series 4-2

Wednesday’s RESULT

Boston 7, Toronto 4, Boston wins series 4-3

Conference Semifinals

Best-of-7

Thursday’s GAMES

Pittsburgh at Washington, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Game

Winnipeg at Nashville, 8 p.m.

x-if necessary

PRO SOCCER

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

New York City FC 5 1 2 17 16 9

Atlanta United FC 5 1 1 16 17 8

Orlando City 4 2 1 13 14 12

New England 3 2 2 11 12 8

Columbus 3 3 2 11 11 9

New York 3 3 0 9 14 8

Chicago 2 3 1 7 9 10

Montreal 2 5 0 6 9 17

D.C. United 1 3 2 5 6 10

Philadelphia 1 3 2 5 3 8

Toronto FC 1 4 0 3 4 11

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Sporting Kansas City 5 1 2 17 20 11

Los Angeles FC 4 2 0 12 16 13

FC Dallas 3 0 3 12 9 3

LA Galaxy 3 3 1 10 8 10

Real Salt Lake 3 3 1 10 9 14

Vancouver 3 4 1 10 8 17

Houston 2 2 2 8 14 9

Colorado 2 2 2 8 9 8

Portland 2 3 2 8 12 14

Minnesota United 2 5 0 6 9 15

San Jose 1 3 2 5 11 13

Seattle 1 3 1 4 5 8

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Friday’s Result

Sporting Kansas City 6, Vancouver 0

Saturday’s results

Los Angeles FC 5, Montreal 3

Houston 5, Toronto FC 1

Chicago 2, New York 1

New England 2, Columbus 2, tie

Orlando City 3, San Jose 2

FC Dallas 2, Philadelphia 0

Real Salt Lake 3, Colorado 0

Atlanta United FC 2, LA Galaxy 0

Sunday’s results

Seattle 3, Minnesota United 1

Portland 3, New York City FC 0

Friday’s games

Real Salt Lake at Vancouver, 10:30

Saturday’s games

Montreal at Atlanta United FC, 1

Chicago at Toronto FC, 3

D.C. United at Philadelphia, 3:30

San Jose at Columbus, 7:30

Sporting Kansas City at New England, 7:30

Houston at Minnesota United, 8

New York at LA Galaxy, 10:30

Sunday’s games

Orlando City at Colorado, 4

FC Dallas at New York City FC, 6:30

Seattle at Los Angeles FC, 9

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Placed INF Tim Beckham on the 10-day DL, retroactive to April 24. Added INF Jace Peterson to the roster.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Signed OF Melky Cabrera to a minor league contract.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Sent LHP Dario Alvarez outright to Tacoma (PCL).

TEXAS RANGERS — Placed 3B Adrian Beltre placed on 10-day DL. Recalled OF Ryan Rua from Round Rock (PCL). Activated RHP Doug Fister from 10-day DL. Optioned RHP Matt Bush to Round Rock.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Called up OF Ronald Acuna Jr. from Gwinett (IL). Designated OF Peter Bourjos for assignment.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Acquired LHP Logan Salow from Oakland Athletics for RHP Wilmer Font.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed RHP Chris Stratton on the paternity list. Recalled RHP Roberto Gomez from Sacramento (PCL).

Midwest League

QUAD CITIES RIVER BANDITS — Announced INF Colton Shaver was transferred from extended spring training to the team. Placed INF Roman Garcia on 7-day DL.

American Association

CLEBURNE RAIILROADERS — Signed C Blake Grant-Parks, OF Cameron Monger and RHP Tyler D. Wilson.

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Signed INF Dylan Tice and RHP Cody Martin.

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Traded C Cody Clark to the Joliet Slammers for a player to be named later.

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed SS Jeff Cardenas, RHP Ryan McSweeney, and SS Tommy Ziegen.

FLORENCE FREEDOM — Signed INF Kent Blackstone, INF Brent Gillespie, and RHP Jamison McGrane.

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed RHP Evan Bell, RHP Corey Kimber, and RHP Liam O’Sullivan.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Released RHP Juan Caballero and Eli Dickens.

NORMAL CORNBELTERS — Signed INF D.J. Martinez.

RIVER CITY RASCALS — Signed RHP Anthony Herron. Released 3B Darian Carpenter.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed RHP Michael Wood to a contract extension. Signed RHP Steven Ridings.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Released LHP Tom Constrand. Placed 1B Kyle Wood on the suspended list.

Hockey

National Hockey League

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled F Nathan Walker from Hershey (AHL).

American Hockey League

HERSHEY BEARS — Announced that the contracts of coach Troy Mann and assistant coach Ryan Murphy will not be renewed.

United States Hockey League

CHICAGO STEEL — Named Ryan Cruthers coach, removing the interim tag.

Soccer

Major League Soccer

MLS Disciplinary Committee — Issued a warning to Sporting Kansas City and fined Vancouver Whitecaps FC coach Carl Robinson in violation of the Mass Confrontation Policy during the 36th minute of the teams’ match on April 20.

United Soccer League

OTTAWA FURY — Acquired D Doneil Henry on loan from Vancouver (MLS).

College

EASTERN WASHINGTON — Named Lynn Hickey athletic director.

EMORY — Announced it is adding women’s golf as an intercollegiate sport beginning in the 2019-20 school year.

LOYOLA-CHICAGO — Extended the contract of men’s basketball coach Porter Moser through the 2025-26 season.

OLD DOMINION — Named Morgan Collins assistant sailing coach.

SCHEDULE

Thursday’s Events

Boys Tennis

Tiffin Calvert in Sandusky Bay Conference Tournament at Port Clinton, noon

Prep Baseball

Pandora-Gilboa at Arcadia (BVC), 5

Liberty-Benton at New Riegel, 5

Carey at North Baltimore, 5

Fremont St. Joseph at Hopewell-Loudon, 5

Fremont Ross at Fostoria, 5

Oak Harbor at Old Fort, 5

Lakota at Otsego, 5

Colonel Crawford at Riverdale, 5

Mohawk at Upper Sandusky (N10), 5

Prep Softball

Pandora-Gilboa at Arcadia (BVC), 5

Carey at North Baltimore, 5

Arlington at Ottawa-Glandorf, 5

Elmwood at Eastwood (NBC), 4:45

Liberty-Benton at New Riegel, 5

Fremont Ross at Fostoria, 5

Colonel Crawford at Riverdale, 5

Fremont St. Joseph at Hopewell-Loudon, 5

Waynesfield-Goshen at Arcadia, 5

Mohawk at Upper Sandusky (N10), 5

Prep Track

Kalida, Riverdale, McComb, Cory-Rawson & Ada at Upper Scioto Valley Ram Invitational, 4

LOCAL & AREA

Crestview Seeks Coaches

CONVOY — Convoy Crestview High School currently has openings for the following supplemental positions: assistant athletic director, varsity football cheer coach, middle school football and/or basketball cheer coach, middle school and high school competition cheer coach. Interested persons can submit a letter of interest to athletic administrator Dave Bowen at bowen.dave@crestviewknights.com. Letters of interest are being accepted until April 27.

League Seeks Golfers

Lakeland Golf Course’s Happy Hour Golf League is now forming. The league competes on Mondays and is a two-person scramble format. Call the course at 419-894-6440 for more information.

Upper Sandusky Seeks Basketball Coaches

UPPER SANDUSKY — Upper Sandusky High School has openings for JV and freshman boys basketball coaches, a JV volleyball coach and varsity girls tennis coach for the 2018-19 school year. If interested, contact Brad Ehrman at brad_e@usevs.org or 419-294-1788.

Leipsic Boosters Golf Scramble

LEIPSIC — The Leipsic Athletic Boosters golf outing will be Saturday, June 9 at 1 p.m. at Pike Run. Four-man scramble, supper included. Cost is $60 per golfer or $240 per team. Cash prizes, other raffles and prizes. Contact Brent Newell at 419-308-1484 or brentnewell@hotmail.com for more information or to sign up.

Elite Soccer Camp

FINDLAY — The University of Findlay women’s soccer program will hold its 2018 Elite Prospect Camp June 28-30. The camp will be run by first year UF soccer coach Jimmy Walker and his staff and is open to any soccer player with aspirations of playing at the next level. Cost is $195 for commuters, $295 for those staying on campus. More information is available on the UF website.

Golf League Fun Day Set

The Wednesday A.M. Retirees Golf League will have its fun day at 8 a.m. April 25 at Lakeland Golf Course. League play will begin May 2 and continue into September. New members welcome. For more information, call 419-618-0826 or 419-261-5445.

Upper Sandusky Lady Rams Soccer Camp

UPPER SANDUSKY — The Upper Sandusky Lady Rams soccer camp will be June 11-14. Grades 1-4 will be from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.; grades 5-8 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fee of $35 includes T-shirt and a ball. Deadline to guarantee T-shirt/ball is May 18 but registration is open until the camp begins. Contact Patrick Massara at 419-348-0726 or the Upper Sandusky High School office at 419-294-2308.

BVC Alumni Basketball Tournament

McCOMB — The third annual Blanchard Valley Conference Alumni Basketball Tournament will be held June 2-3 at McComb High School. Anyone interested in participating should contact Nick Latta at (419) 293-3853 ext.330 or through email at lattan@mccombschool.org. Registration forms are available at mccomblocalschools.org and are due by May 18. Cost is $200 per team and all proceeds benefit the McComb Athletic Department.

Girls Basketball Coaching Opening

DELPHOS — Delphos Jefferson has an opening for a head girls basketball coach. Interested applicants can apply to David Hoffman at dhoffman@delphoscityschools.org.

Cheerleader Advisors Opening

NEW RIEGEL — New Riegel currently has openings for cheerleading advisors at the high school and junior high levels. Interested candidates should contact New Riegel Athletic Director Jamie Lininger at jlininger@newriegelschools.org.

