Thursday’s Scoreboard
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 18 5 .783 —
New York 14 9 .609 4
Toronto 14 9 .609 4
Tampa Bay 9 13 .409 8½
Baltimore 6 18 .250 12½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 13 9 .591 —
Detroit 10 11 .476 2½
Minnesota 8 11 .421 3½
Chicago 5 16 .238 7½
Kansas City 5 16 .238 7½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 17 9 .654 —
Los Angeles 16 9 .640 ½
Seattle 13 10 .565 2½
Oakland 13 12 .520 3½
Texas 9 17 .346 8
Late games not included
Tuesday’s Games
Detroit at Pittsburgh, ppd.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, ppd.
Seattle 1, Chicago White Sox 0
Chicago Cubs 10, Cleveland 3
N.Y. Yankees 8, Minnesota 3
Toronto 4, Boston 3, 10 innings
Oakland 3, Texas 2
L.A. Angels 8, Houston 7
Milwaukee 5, Kansas City 2
Wednesday’s Results
Houston 5, L.A. Angels 2
Seattle 4, Chicago White Sox 3
Detroit 13, Pittsburgh 10, 1st game
N.Y. Yankees 7, Minnesota 4
Tampa Bay 8, Baltimore 4
Boston 4, Toronto 3
Cleveland 4, Chicago Cubs 1
Texas 4, Oakland 2
Milwaukee at Kansas City, late
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 2nd game, late
Thursday’s Games
Detroit (Fulmer 1-2) at Pittsburgh (Nova 2-1), 12:35
Minnesota (Gibson 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 2-0), 1:05
Seattle (Paxton 1-1) at Cleveland (Clevinger 2-0), 6:10
Tampa Bay (Archer 1-1) at Baltimore (Bundy 1-2), 7:05
Boston (Sale 1-1) at Toronto (Estrada 2-1), 7:07
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-3) at Kansas City (Junis 3-1), 8:15
Friday’s Games
Detroit at Baltimore, 7:05
Texas at Toronto, 7:07
Seattle at Cleveland, 7:10
Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10
Cincinnati at Minnesota, 8:10
Oakland at Houston, 8:10
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:15
N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 10:07
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 15 7 .682 —
Philadelphia 15 8 .652 ½
Atlanta 13 10 .565 2½
Washington 11 14 .440 5½
Miami 6 17 .261 9½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 15 9 .625 —
St. Louis 14 9 .609 ½
Chicago 11 10 .524 2½
Pittsburgh 12 11 .522 2½
Cincinnati 5 19 .208 10
West Division
W L Pct GB
Arizona 16 7 .696 —
Colorado 14 12 .538 3½
Los Angeles 11 11 .500 4½
San Francisco 11 13 .458 5½
San Diego 9 17 .346 8½
Late games not included
Tuesday’s Games
Detroit at Pittsburgh, ppd.
Chicago Cubs 10, Cleveland 3
Cincinnati 9, Atlanta 7, 12 innings
Arizona 8, Philadelphia 4
Milwaukee 5, Kansas City 2
N.Y. Mets 6, St. Louis 5, 10 innings
Colorado 8, San Diego 0
Miami 3, L.A. Dodgers 2
San Francisco 4, Washington 3
Wednesday’s Results
Colorado 5, San Diego 2
Washington 15, San Francisco 2
Detroit 13, Pittsburgh 10, 1st game
Atlanta 5, Cincinnati 4
Philadelphia 5, Arizona 3
Cleveland 4, Chicago Cubs 1
St. Louis 9, N.Y. Mets 1
Miami at L.A. Dodgers, late
Milwaukee at Kansas City, late
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 2nd game,late
Thursday’s Games
Atlanta (Newcomb 1-1) at Cincinnati (Bailey 0-3), 12:35
Detroit (Fulmer 1-2) at Pittsburgh (Nova 2-1), 12:35
Arizona (Koch 0-0) at Philadelphia (Lively 0-1), 1:05
N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 2-0) at St. Louis (Martinez 2-1), 1:15
Milwaukee (Anderson 2-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 1-1), 8:05
Friday’s Games
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20
Arizona at Washington, 7:05
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:05
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05
Colorado at Miami, 7:10
Cincinnati at Minnesota, 8:10
N.Y. Mets at San Diego, 10:10
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 10:15
Wednesday’s Boxscores
Tigers 13, Pirates 10
First Game
Detroit Pittsburgh
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Martin cf 6 1 2 1 A.Frzer 2b 6 1 1 0
Cndlrio 3b 6 5 3 1 Polanco rf 4 1 1 0
M.Cbrra 1b 6 3 4 2 S.Marte cf 5 2 2 0
Cstllns rf 5 2 4 4 J.Bell 1b 5 2 1 2
J.Jones lf 5 0 2 1 Dckrson lf 5 2 3 0
Goodrum 2b 6 0 1 0 Crvelli c 4 1 3 6
J.McCnn c 6 1 2 1 Moran 3b 4 1 2 2
J.Iglss ss 4 0 2 1 Mercer ss 5 0 1 0
Zmmrmnn p 1 0 0 0 Taillon p 1 0 0 0
V.Reyes ph 1 1 0 0 Crick p 0 0 0 0
Saupold p 1 0 0 0 Moroff ph 1 0 0 0
Stumpf p 0 0 0 0 R.Rdrgz p 0 0 0 0
Gerber ph 1 0 0 0 Freese ph 0 0 0 0
B.Frmer p 0 0 0 0 Ed.Sntn p 0 0 0 0
A.Wlson p 0 0 0 0 S.Rdrig ph 1 0 0 0
V.Mrtin ph 0 0 0 0 E.Rmero p 0 0 0 0
J.Jmnez p 0 0 0 0 E.Diaz ph 1 0 0 0
S.Grene p 0 0 0 0
Totals 48 13 20 11 Totals 42 10 14 10
Detroit 201″501″031 — 13
Pittsburgh 024″010″030 — 10
E–A.Frazier (3), Cervelli (1), Goodrum (2). LOB–Detroit 12, Pittsburgh 9. 2B–Candelario (6), M.Cabrera 3 (8), J.Jones (2), J.McCann (3), Dickerson (8), Cervelli (4). HR–Martin (3), Candelario (4), Castellanos (2), J.McCann (2), Cervelli (3), Moran (2). SF–J.Iglesias (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Zimmermann 3 6 6 3 1 4
Saupold 1 2/3 4 1 1 1 1
Stumpf (W,1-0) 1 1/3 0 0 0 0 1
Farmer H,2 1/3 1 0 0 1 0
Wilson H,3 2/3 0 0 0 0 0
Jimenez 1 3 3 3 1 0
Greene (S,4-6) 1 0 0 0 0 0
Pittsburgh
Taillon (L,2-2) 3 2/3 10 7 7 0 3
Crick 1/3 2 1 1 0 1
Rodriguez 1 1 0 0 0 2
Santana 2 3 1 1 0 3
Romero 2 4 4 1 3 2
WP–Saupold, Romero. Umpires–Home, Tim Timmons. First, Rob Drake. Second, Mike Muchlinski. Third, Chris Segal. T–3:51. A–1 (38,362).
Braves 5, Reds 4
Atlanta Cincinnati
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Incarte cf 5 2 3 0 Winker rf 4 1 2 0
Albies 2b 4 2 2 1 Peraza ss 5 0 1 0
F.Frman 1b 4 0 2 0 Floro p 0 0 0 0
Mrkakis rf 4 0 1 0 Votto 1b 4 1 2 2
Camargo 3b 5 0 2 2 Gennett 2b 5 0 1 0
Acuna lf 5 1 1 0 Duvall lf 3 1 0 0
Swanson ss 5 0 1 0 Schbler cf 4 1 2 1
C.Perez c 3 0 0 0 Shcklfr p 0 0 0 0
Biddle p 0 0 0 0 Gsselin 3b 0 0 0 0
Tucker ph 1 0 0 0 Brnhart c 4 0 1 1
Winkler p 0 0 0 0 Blndino 3b 3 0 2 0
Minter p 0 0 0 0 Brice p 0 0 0 0
Wisler p 2 0 0 0 Hmilton ph-cf 1 0 0 0
K.Szuki c 2 0 1 1 Fnnegan p 2 0 0 0
Pnnngtn 3b-ss 2 0 1 0
Totals 40 5 13 4 Totals 37 4 12 4
Atlanta 101″010″011 — 5
Cincinnati 000″040″000 — 4
E–Gennett (3). DP–Atlanta 2. LOB–Atlanta 11, Cincinnati 10. 2B–Camargo 2 (2), Gennett (6), Schebler (2), Barnhart (5). HR–Albies (7), Votto (2). SB–Inciarte 2 (9).
IP H R ER BB SO
Atlanta
Wisler 5 9 4 4 3 0
Biddle 2 3 0 0 1 2
Winkler (W,1-0) 1 0 0 0 0 0
Minter (S,1-1) 1 0 0 0 0 1
Cincinnati
Finnegan 5 7 3 2 1 4
Brice H,1 2 1 0 0 1 2
Shackelford L,0-1 BS,1 1 4 2 2 0 1
Floro 1 1 0 0 0 1
Shackelford pitched to 2 batters in the 9th HBP–by Shackelford (Albies). Umpires–Home, Fieldin Cubreth. First, CB Bucknor. Second, Chris Conroy. Third, Brian O’Nora. T–3:07. A–13,113 (42,319).
Indians 4, Cubs 1
Chicago Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Almora cf 4 0 1 0 Lindor ss 3 2 1 1
J.Baez 3b 4 0 2 0 Kipnis 2b 3 0 0 0
Rizzo 1b 3 0 1 1 Jose.Rm 3b 4 0 1 0
Cntrras c-lf 4 0 1 0 Encrnco dh 3 1 2 1
L Stlla 2b 3 0 0 0 Naquin pr-dh 0 0 0 0
Cratini ph-c 1 0 0 0 Brntley lf 4 0 1 0
Schwrbr dh 3 0 0 0 Gomes c 4 0 0 0
Russell ss 4 0 0 0 Alonso 1b 3 0 0 0
Heyward rf 4 0 0 0 Guyer rf 2 1 1 1
I.Happ lf-2b 3 1 0 0 R.Davis cf 3 0 0 0
Zimmer cf 0 0 0 0
Totals 33 1 5 1 Totals 29 4 6 3
Chicago 000″010″000 — 1
Cleveland 000″012″01x — 4
E–Guyer (1), Rizzo (1). LOB–Chicago 9, Cleveland 5. 2B–Contreras (8). HR–Lindor (3), Encarnacion (5), Guyer (1). S–Kipnis (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Lester (L,2-1) 7 4 3 3 2 4
Montgomery 2/3 0 1 1 1 0
Strop 1/3 2 0 0 0 0
Cleveland
Bauer (W,2-2) 6 2/3 4 1 1 3 8
Miller 0 0 0 0 0 0
Olson H,2 1 1 0 0 0 1
Goody H,2 1/3 0 0 0 0 1
Allen (S,5-5) 1 0 0 0 0 1
A.Miller pitched to 0 batter in the 7th HBP–by Bauer (Rizzo). WP–Bauer 2. Umpires–Home, Lance Barksdale. First, Will Little. Second, Tom Woodring. Third, Ted Barrett. T–2:50. A–15,712 (35,225).
Major League Leaders
American League
BATTING–Gregorius, New York, .372; Lowrie, Oakland, .363; Betts, Boston, .350; Judge, New York, .345; Machado, Baltimore, .344; Correa, Houston, .341; Smith, Tampa Bay, .338; Castellanos, Detroit, .337; Altuve, Houston, .333; Cabrera, Detroit, .329.
RUNS–Betts, Boston, 25; Gardner, New York, 23; Judge, New York, 22; Semien, Oakland, 21; Gregorius, New York, 20; Trout, Los Angeles, 20; Chapman, Oakland, 19; Correa, Houston, 19; Springer, Houston, 19; Simmons, Los Angeles, 17.
RBI–Gregorius, New York, 29; Haniger, Seattle, 24; Lowrie, Oakland, 24; Davis, Oakland, 21; Correa, Houston, 19; GSanchez, New York, 18; Trout, Los Angeles, 18; 7 tied at 17.
HITS–Lowrie, Oakland, 37; Altuve, Houston, 34; Machado, Baltimore, 32; Correa, Houston, 30; Castellanos, Detroit, 29; Gregorius, New York, 29; Judge, New York, 29; 4 tied at 28.
DOUBLES–Andujar, New York, 9; 10 tied at 8.
TRIPLES–Chapman, Oakland, 3; Benintendi, Boston, 2; Candelario, Detroit, 2; Castellanos, Detroit, 2; Cozart, Los Angeles, 2; Fisher, Houston, 2; Smith, Tampa Bay, 2; YSanchez, Chicago, 2; Wendle, Tampa Bay, 2; 16 tied at 1.
HOME RUNS–Trout, Los Angeles, 10; Gregorius, New York, 9; Betts, Boston, 8; Haniger, Seattle, 8; Machado, Baltimore, 8; Gallo, Texas, 7; Judge, New York, 7; Ramirez, Cleveland, 7; 6 tied at 6.
STOLEN BASES–Gordon, Seattle, 9; Anderson, Chicago, 8; Benintendi, Boston, 5; Gentry, Baltimore, 5; Trout, Los Angeles, 5; 8 tied at 4.
PITCHING–Carrasco, Cleveland, 4-0; Porcello, Boston, 4-0; Severino, New York, 4-1; Verlander, Houston, 4-0; 14 tied at 3.
ERA–Manaea, Oakland, 1.23; Cole, Houston, 1.29; Verlander, Houston, 1.36; Bundy, Baltimore, 1.42; Lopez, Chicago, 1.50; Clevinger, Cleveland, 1.75; Morton, Houston, 1.86; Sale, Boston, 1.86; Porcello, Boston, 1.93; Kluber, Cleveland, 1.96.
STRIKEOUTS–Cole, Houston, 49; Verlander, Houston, 48; Happ, Toronto, 41; Sale, Boston, 41; Bundy, Baltimore, 40; Hamels, Texas, 39; Kluber, Cleveland, 37; McCullers, Houston, 37; Berrios, Minnesota, 36; 3 tied at 35.
National League
BATTING–Cabrera, New York, .349; Pham, St. Louis, .348; Arenado, Colorado, .342; Herrera, Philadelphia, .333; Grandal, Los Angeles, .328; Hoskins, Philadelphia, .324; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, .321; Martinez, St. Louis, .321; Bryant, Chicago, .319; Swanson, Atlanta, .319.
RUNS–Albies, Atlanta, 23; Harper, Washington, 22; Blackmon, Colorado, 21; Baez, Chicago, 19; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 19; Pham, St. Louis, 19; Hernandez, Philadelphia, 18; Marte, Pittsburgh, 18; LeMahieu, Colorado, 17; 7 tied at 16.
RBI–Baez, Chicago, 24; Cespedes, New York, 21; Harper, Washington, 19; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 19; Story, Colorado, 19; Cervelli, Pittsburgh, 18; Franco, Philadelphia, 18; Tucker, Atlanta, 18; Freeman, Atlanta, 17; Pollock, Arizona, 17.
HITS–LeMahieu, Colorado, 30; Cabrera, New York, 29; Pirela, San Diego, 29; Swanson, Atlanta, 29; Albies, Atlanta, 28; Gennett, Cincinnati, 28; Markakis, Atlanta, 28; 4 tied at 27.
DOUBLES–Albies, Atlanta, 9; Cabrera, New York, 8; Contreras, Chicago, 8; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, 8; Freeman, Atlanta, 8; Kendrick, Washington, 8; Pollock, Arizona, 8; Swanson, Atlanta, 8; 10 tied at 7.
TRIPLES–Baez, Chicago, 3; Marte, Pittsburgh, 3; 9 tied at 2.
HOME RUNS–Blackmon, Colorado, 8; Harper, Washington, 8; Albies, Atlanta, 7; Baez, Chicago, 7; DeJong, St. Louis, 7; Thames, Milwaukee, 7; Villanueva, San Diego, 7; 4 tied at 6.
STOLEN BASES–Turner, Washington, 10; Inciarte, Atlanta, 9; Taylor, Washington, 9; Marte, Pittsburgh, 7; Pollock, Arizona, 6; Cain, Milwaukee, 5; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 5; Hernandez, Philadelphia, 5; Pham, St. Louis, 5; Story, Colorado, 5.
PITCHING–Scherzer, Washington, 5-1; Corbin, Arizona, 4-0; 12 tied at 3.
ERA–Cueto, San Francisco, 0.35; Garcia, Miami, 1.00; Martinez, St. Louis, 1.42; Scherzer, Washington, 1.62; Arrieta, Philadelphia, 1.82; Corbin, Arizona, 1.89; Ryu, Los Angeles, 1.99; Williams, Pittsburgh, 2.15; Nola, Philadelphia, 2.30; Stratton, San Francisco, 2.32.
STRIKEOUTS–Scherzer, Washington, 57; Corbin, Arizona, 48; Ray, Arizona, 43; deGrom, New York, 40; Syndergaard, New York, 39; Martinez, St. Louis, 37; Strasburg, Washington, 36; Gray, Colorado, 35; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 35; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 33.
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA Playoffs
First Round
Best-of-7
x-if necessary
WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS
Cleveland 100, Indiana 97
Utah 102, Oklahoma City 95
Houston 102, Minnesota 82
Thursday’s RESULTS
Philadelphia 128, Miami 108
New Orleans 119, Portland 102
Golden State 110, San Antonio 97
Friday’s RESULTS
Indiana 92, Cleveland 90
Washington 122, Toronto 103
Milwaukee 116, Boston 92
Saturday’s RESULTS
Philadelphia 106, Miami 102
New Orleans 131, Portland 123, New Orleans wins series 4-0
Minnesota 121, Houston 105
Utah 115, Oklahoma City 102
Sunday’s RESULTS
Milwaukee 104, Boston 102
San Antonio 103, Golden State 90, Golden State leads series 3-1
Washington 106, Toronto 98, series tied 2-2
Cleveland 104, Indiana 100, series tied 2-2
Monday’s Results
Houston 119, Minnesota 100, Houston leads series 3-1
Utah 113, Oklahoma City 96, Utah leads series 3-1
Tuesday’s Results
Boston 92, Milwaukee 87, Boston leads series 3-2
Philadelphia 104, Miami 91, Philadelphia wins series 4-1
Golden State 99, San Antonio 91, Golden State wins series 4-1
Wednesday’s Results
Toronto 108, Washington 98, Toronto leads series 3-2
Cleveland 98, Indiana 95, Cleveland leads series 3-2
Minnesota at Houston, late
Utah at Oklahoma City, late
Thursday’s Games
Boston at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Toronto at Washington, 6, 7 or 8 p.m.
Cleveland at Indiana, 7, 8 or 8:30 p.m.
x-Houston at Minnesota, 9:30 p.m.
x-Oklahoma City at Utah, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
x-Milwaukee at Boston, TBA
Sunday’s Games
x-Washington at Toronto, TBA
x-Indiana at Cleveland, TBA
x-Minnesota at Houston, TBA
x-Utah at Oklahoma City, TBA
Conference Semifinals
Best-of-7
Saturday’s Game
New Orleans at Golden State, TBA
x-if necessary
PRO HOCKEY
NHL Playoffs
First Round
Best-of-7
x-if necessary
Wednesday’s RESULTS
Pittsburgh 5, Philadelphia 0
Tampa Bay 3, New Jersey 1
Nashville 3, Colorado 2
San Jose 2, Anaheim 1, San Jose wins series 4-0
Thursday’s Results
Boston 3, Toronto 1
Washington 4, Columbus 1
Friday’s RESULTS
Philadelphia 4, Pittsburgh 2
Winnipeg 5, Minnesota 0, Winnipeg wins series 4-1
Colorado 2, Nashville 1
Saturday’s RESULTS
Tampa Bay 3, New Jersey 1, Tampa Bay wins series 4-1
Washington 4, Columbus 3, OT
Toronto 4, Boston 3
Sunday’s RESULTS
Pittsburgh 8, Philadelphia 5, Pittsburgh wins series 4-2
Nashville 5, Colorado 0, Nashville wins series 4-2
Monday’s RESULTS
Toronto 3, Boston 1, series tied 3-3
Washington 6, Columbus 3, Washington wins series 4-2
Wednesday’s RESULT
Boston 7, Toronto 4, Boston wins series 4-3
Conference Semifinals
Best-of-7
Thursday’s GAMES
Pittsburgh at Washington, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Friday’s Game
Winnipeg at Nashville, 8 p.m.
x-if necessary
PRO SOCCER
Major League Soccer
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
New York City FC 5 1 2 17 16 9
Atlanta United FC 5 1 1 16 17 8
Orlando City 4 2 1 13 14 12
New England 3 2 2 11 12 8
Columbus 3 3 2 11 11 9
New York 3 3 0 9 14 8
Chicago 2 3 1 7 9 10
Montreal 2 5 0 6 9 17
D.C. United 1 3 2 5 6 10
Philadelphia 1 3 2 5 3 8
Toronto FC 1 4 0 3 4 11
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Sporting Kansas City 5 1 2 17 20 11
Los Angeles FC 4 2 0 12 16 13
FC Dallas 3 0 3 12 9 3
LA Galaxy 3 3 1 10 8 10
Real Salt Lake 3 3 1 10 9 14
Vancouver 3 4 1 10 8 17
Houston 2 2 2 8 14 9
Colorado 2 2 2 8 9 8
Portland 2 3 2 8 12 14
Minnesota United 2 5 0 6 9 15
San Jose 1 3 2 5 11 13
Seattle 1 3 1 4 5 8
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Friday’s Result
Sporting Kansas City 6, Vancouver 0
Saturday’s results
Los Angeles FC 5, Montreal 3
Houston 5, Toronto FC 1
Chicago 2, New York 1
New England 2, Columbus 2, tie
Orlando City 3, San Jose 2
FC Dallas 2, Philadelphia 0
Real Salt Lake 3, Colorado 0
Atlanta United FC 2, LA Galaxy 0
Sunday’s results
Seattle 3, Minnesota United 1
Portland 3, New York City FC 0
Friday’s games
Real Salt Lake at Vancouver, 10:30
Saturday’s games
Montreal at Atlanta United FC, 1
Chicago at Toronto FC, 3
D.C. United at Philadelphia, 3:30
San Jose at Columbus, 7:30
Sporting Kansas City at New England, 7:30
Houston at Minnesota United, 8
New York at LA Galaxy, 10:30
Sunday’s games
Orlando City at Colorado, 4
FC Dallas at New York City FC, 6:30
Seattle at Los Angeles FC, 9
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Placed INF Tim Beckham on the 10-day DL, retroactive to April 24. Added INF Jace Peterson to the roster.
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Signed OF Melky Cabrera to a minor league contract.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Sent LHP Dario Alvarez outright to Tacoma (PCL).
TEXAS RANGERS — Placed 3B Adrian Beltre placed on 10-day DL. Recalled OF Ryan Rua from Round Rock (PCL). Activated RHP Doug Fister from 10-day DL. Optioned RHP Matt Bush to Round Rock.
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Called up OF Ronald Acuna Jr. from Gwinett (IL). Designated OF Peter Bourjos for assignment.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Acquired LHP Logan Salow from Oakland Athletics for RHP Wilmer Font.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed RHP Chris Stratton on the paternity list. Recalled RHP Roberto Gomez from Sacramento (PCL).
Midwest League
QUAD CITIES RIVER BANDITS — Announced INF Colton Shaver was transferred from extended spring training to the team. Placed INF Roman Garcia on 7-day DL.
American Association
CLEBURNE RAIILROADERS — Signed C Blake Grant-Parks, OF Cameron Monger and RHP Tyler D. Wilson.
KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Signed INF Dylan Tice and RHP Cody Martin.
Frontier League
EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Traded C Cody Clark to the Joliet Slammers for a player to be named later.
GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed SS Jeff Cardenas, RHP Ryan McSweeney, and SS Tommy Ziegen.
FLORENCE FREEDOM — Signed INF Kent Blackstone, INF Brent Gillespie, and RHP Jamison McGrane.
JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed RHP Evan Bell, RHP Corey Kimber, and RHP Liam O’Sullivan.
LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Released RHP Juan Caballero and Eli Dickens.
NORMAL CORNBELTERS — Signed INF D.J. Martinez.
RIVER CITY RASCALS — Signed RHP Anthony Herron. Released 3B Darian Carpenter.
SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed RHP Michael Wood to a contract extension. Signed RHP Steven Ridings.
WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Released LHP Tom Constrand. Placed 1B Kyle Wood on the suspended list.
Hockey
National Hockey League
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled F Nathan Walker from Hershey (AHL).
American Hockey League
HERSHEY BEARS — Announced that the contracts of coach Troy Mann and assistant coach Ryan Murphy will not be renewed.
United States Hockey League
CHICAGO STEEL — Named Ryan Cruthers coach, removing the interim tag.
Soccer
Major League Soccer
MLS Disciplinary Committee — Issued a warning to Sporting Kansas City and fined Vancouver Whitecaps FC coach Carl Robinson in violation of the Mass Confrontation Policy during the 36th minute of the teams’ match on April 20.
United Soccer League
OTTAWA FURY — Acquired D Doneil Henry on loan from Vancouver (MLS).
College
EASTERN WASHINGTON — Named Lynn Hickey athletic director.
EMORY — Announced it is adding women’s golf as an intercollegiate sport beginning in the 2019-20 school year.
LOYOLA-CHICAGO — Extended the contract of men’s basketball coach Porter Moser through the 2025-26 season.
OLD DOMINION — Named Morgan Collins assistant sailing coach.
SCHEDULE
Thursday’s Events
Boys Tennis
Tiffin Calvert in Sandusky Bay Conference Tournament at Port Clinton, noon
Prep Baseball
Pandora-Gilboa at Arcadia (BVC), 5
Liberty-Benton at New Riegel, 5
Carey at North Baltimore, 5
Fremont St. Joseph at Hopewell-Loudon, 5
Fremont Ross at Fostoria, 5
Oak Harbor at Old Fort, 5
Lakota at Otsego, 5
Colonel Crawford at Riverdale, 5
Mohawk at Upper Sandusky (N10), 5
Prep Softball
Pandora-Gilboa at Arcadia (BVC), 5
Carey at North Baltimore, 5
Arlington at Ottawa-Glandorf, 5
Elmwood at Eastwood (NBC), 4:45
Liberty-Benton at New Riegel, 5
Fremont Ross at Fostoria, 5
Colonel Crawford at Riverdale, 5
Fremont St. Joseph at Hopewell-Loudon, 5
Waynesfield-Goshen at Arcadia, 5
Mohawk at Upper Sandusky (N10), 5
Prep Track
Kalida, Riverdale, McComb, Cory-Rawson & Ada at Upper Scioto Valley Ram Invitational, 4
LOCAL & AREA
Crestview Seeks Coaches
CONVOY — Convoy Crestview High School currently has openings for the following supplemental positions: assistant athletic director, varsity football cheer coach, middle school football and/or basketball cheer coach, middle school and high school competition cheer coach. Interested persons can submit a letter of interest to athletic administrator Dave Bowen at bowen.dave@crestviewknights.com. Letters of interest are being accepted until April 27.
League Seeks Golfers
Lakeland Golf Course’s Happy Hour Golf League is now forming. The league competes on Mondays and is a two-person scramble format. Call the course at 419-894-6440 for more information.
Upper Sandusky Seeks Basketball Coaches
UPPER SANDUSKY — Upper Sandusky High School has openings for JV and freshman boys basketball coaches, a JV volleyball coach and varsity girls tennis coach for the 2018-19 school year. If interested, contact Brad Ehrman at brad_e@usevs.org or 419-294-1788.
Leipsic Boosters Golf Scramble
LEIPSIC — The Leipsic Athletic Boosters golf outing will be Saturday, June 9 at 1 p.m. at Pike Run. Four-man scramble, supper included. Cost is $60 per golfer or $240 per team. Cash prizes, other raffles and prizes. Contact Brent Newell at 419-308-1484 or brentnewell@hotmail.com for more information or to sign up.
Elite Soccer Camp
FINDLAY — The University of Findlay women’s soccer program will hold its 2018 Elite Prospect Camp June 28-30. The camp will be run by first year UF soccer coach Jimmy Walker and his staff and is open to any soccer player with aspirations of playing at the next level. Cost is $195 for commuters, $295 for those staying on campus. More information is available on the UF website.
Golf League Fun Day Set
The Wednesday A.M. Retirees Golf League will have its fun day at 8 a.m. April 25 at Lakeland Golf Course. League play will begin May 2 and continue into September. New members welcome. For more information, call 419-618-0826 or 419-261-5445.
Upper Sandusky Lady Rams Soccer Camp
UPPER SANDUSKY — The Upper Sandusky Lady Rams soccer camp will be June 11-14. Grades 1-4 will be from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.; grades 5-8 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fee of $35 includes T-shirt and a ball. Deadline to guarantee T-shirt/ball is May 18 but registration is open until the camp begins. Contact Patrick Massara at 419-348-0726 or the Upper Sandusky High School office at 419-294-2308.
BVC Alumni Basketball Tournament
McCOMB — The third annual Blanchard Valley Conference Alumni Basketball Tournament will be held June 2-3 at McComb High School. Anyone interested in participating should contact Nick Latta at (419) 293-3853 ext.330 or through email at lattan@mccombschool.org. Registration forms are available at mccomblocalschools.org and are due by May 18. Cost is $200 per team and all proceeds benefit the McComb Athletic Department.
Girls Basketball Coaching Opening
DELPHOS — Delphos Jefferson has an opening for a head girls basketball coach. Interested applicants can apply to David Hoffman at dhoffman@delphoscityschools.org.
Cheerleader Advisors Opening
NEW RIEGEL — New Riegel currently has openings for cheerleading advisors at the high school and junior high levels. Interested candidates should contact New Riegel Athletic Director Jamie Lininger at jlininger@newriegelschools.org.