Prep softball: Lady Red blanked by Otsego’s Spurlock

Otsego hung a 10-spot on Fostoria High School in the first inning and went on to record an 18-0 victory on Wednesday in Northern Buckeye Conference softball.

Holly Roe tripled and doubled and Eve Serrato and Leah Rieger each tripled and singled for the Knights as they improved to 11-3 overall and 5-1 in the NBC.

Winning pitcher Shelby Spurlock allowed four hits, including two singles by Kyhra Baeder and a double by Tyriana Settles.

Otsego (10)02 06 — 18 10 0 Fostoria 000 00 — 0 4 6

WP — Spurlock. LP — Kleinmark. top hitters: (Ots) Roe 3B, 2B; Serrato 3B, 1B; Rieger 3B, 1B; (Fos) Baeder 2-1B; Settles 2B.

records: Otsego 11-3 overall, 5-1 Northern Buckeye Conference; Fostoria 6-7, 2-4.

ELMWOOD 9

GENOA 0

GENOA — Makenna Benschoter pitched a four-hitter and drove in three runs to lead state-ranked Elmwood past Genoa 9-0 in a Northern Buckeye Conference game.

Benschoter, who struck out five and walked three, collected three of her team’s hits for the Royals (13-3 overall, 3-3 NBC) who are tied for the No. 7 spot in the latest Ohio Fastpitch Coaches Association Division III poll.

Chy Cluck recorded a triple, two singles and three RBIs and Mattison Hillard notched a pair of hits and two RBIs for Elmwood.

Elmwood travels to Eastwood for a key NBC game today.

Elmwood 026 100 0 — 9 13 2

Genoa 000 000 0 — 0 4 1

WP — Benschoter. top hitters: (Elm) Hillard 2-1B, 2 RBI; Minich 2-1B; Cluck 3B, 2-1B, 3 RBI; Benschoter 3-1B, 3 RBI; Hall 2B, 1B, RBI.

records: Elmwood 13-3 overall, 5-0 Northern Buckeye Conference; Genoa 6-4, 3-3.

OLD FORT 10

FREMONT ST. JOSEPH 0

OLD FORT — Sarah Hossler drove in four runs and spun a one-hit shutout as Old Fort trounced Fremont St. Joseph 10-0 in a six-inning Sandusky Bay Conference River Division game.

Hossler paced the Stockaders (8-5 overall, 5-1 SBC River) with six strikeouts and no walks to earn the win. Makinsey Black led the offense with three hits including a solo home run.

Belle Michael’s single was the lone hit for Fremont St. Joseph (0-12, 0-6).

Fremont St. Joseph 000 000 — 0 1 3

Old Fort 200 053 — 10 11 0

WP — Hossler. LP — Casperson. top hitters: (OF) Black 2-1B, HR, RBI; W. Bilger 1B, 2B, 2 RBI; Hossler 1B, 4 RBI.

records: Fremont St. Joseph 0-12 overall, 0-6 Sandusky Bay Conference River Division; Old Fort 8-5, 5-1.

HOPEWELL-LOUDON 15

MCCOMB 5

MCCOMB — Hopewell-Loudon’s first five hitters combined to go 13 for 20 with 12 runs batted in as the Chieftains outslugged McComb 15-5 in six innings of Blanchard Valley Conference softball action.

Chelsey Depinet led H-L with four hits and co-led with three RBIs. Winning pitcher Macey Malagon also had three RBIs with a double and a home run as the Chieftains improved to 11-2 overall, 6-0 in the BVC.

Shelby Simons singled twice and drove in a pair of runs for the Panthers (6-4, 5-2).

Hopewell-Loudon 401 253 — 15 18 2

McComb 230 000 — 5 6 2

WP — Malagon. LP — Steinbrok. top hitters: (H-L) Coppus 3B, 2-1B, 2 RBI; Depinet 4-1B, 3 RBI; Malagon 2B, HR, 3 RBI; Breidenbach & Brickner 2-1B, 2 RBI. (McC) Steinbrook 1B, 2 RBI; Simons 2-1B, 2 RBI; Davidson RBI.

records: Hopewell-Loudon 11-2 overall, 6-0 Blanchard Valley Conference; McComb 6-4, 5-2.

ARCADIA 18

VANLUE 1

ARCADIA — Breana Reinhart’s grand slam highlighted an eight-run third inning in Arcadia’s 18-1 Blanchard Valley Conference win over Vanlue.

Reinhart also had an RBI single and drove in five runs. Lyndee Ward knocked in four runs with a single and a triple and Ivy Noel (2-1B) and Lanei Rodriguez (2-1B, 2 RBI) had two hits each as Arcadia, 8-8 overall, improved to 3-4 in BVC play.

Karly Renz allowed just three hits in earning the win.

Amanda Clymer had two of those hits, including a fifth-inning solo home run for Vanlue (3-11, 2-6).

Vanlue 000 01 — 1 3 4

Arcadia 268 2x — 18 12 4

WP — Renz (4-4). LP — Clymer. top hitters: (Van) Clymer 1B, HR, RBI. (Arc) Reinhart 1B, HR, 5 RBI; Noel 2-1B; Ward 1B, 3B, 4 RBI; Rodriguez 2-1B, 2 RBI; Cramer 2B; Renz 1B, RBI; D. Burnett 1B, 2 RBI.

records: Vanlue 3-11 overall, 2-6 Blanchard Valley Conference; Arcadia 8-8, 3-4.

VAN BUREN 13

RIVERDALE 2

VAN BUREN — Winning pitcher Sarah Dishong singled, doubled and drove in a run as Van Buren topped Riverdale 13-2 in five innings for a Blanchard Valley Conference win.

Amanda Strapp (3 RBI) and Amelia Durliat (2 RBI) each singled twice for the Black Knights (8-5 overall, 5-2 BVC). Justine Messmer homered and singled for the Falcons (0-12, 0-8).

Riverdale 110 00 — 2 4 5

Van Buren (10)21 0x — 13 11 1

WP — Dishong. LP — Walter. top hitters: (Riv) Messmer HR, 1B, RBI. (VB) Dishong 1B, 2B, RBI; Durliat 2-1B, 2 RBI; Strapp 2-1B, 3 RBI.

records: Riverdale 0-12 overall, 0-8 Blanchard Valley Conference; Van Buren 8-5, 5-2.

