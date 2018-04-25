Prep baseball: Genoa rallies to knock off Elmwood in NBC contest

GENOA — Elmwood scored two runs in the third to take the lead, but Genoa answered over the next three frames in edging the Royals 3-2 in a Northern Buckeye Conference game.

Tyler St. Clair, who took the loss on the mound, led Elmwood’s offense with two singles and a pair of RBIs. Ryan Cox added two singles as the Royals fell to 5-7 overall and 3-3 in the NBC.

Babe Scott singled twice to lead the Comets (11-2, 5-1).

Elmwood 002 000 0 — 2 4 3

Genoa 100 101 x — 3 7 0

WP — Millhime. LP — St. Clair. top hitters: (Elm) St. Clair 2-1B, 2 RBI; Cox 2-1B. (Gen) Scott 2-1B.

records: Elmwood 5-7 overall, 3-3 Northern Buckeye Conference; Genoa 11-2, 5-1.

OTSEGO 12

FOSTORIA 0

Ben Gray struck out five while throwing a five-inning no-hitter as Otsego defeated Fostoria High School 12-0 in a five-inning Northern Buckeye Conference baseball game at Grant Jackson Field.

Gray did not walk a batter and got the support of four RBIs from Corey Hollar as the Knights upped their record to 6-3 overall and 4-2 in the NBC.

Hollar doubled and singled, while Otsego also got a hit and two RBIs from Ian Kress.

Alex Sierra took the loss for the Redmen (1-11, 0-6).

Otsego 303 42 — 12 8 0

Fostoria 000 00 — 0 0 3

WP — Gray. LP — Sierra. top hitters: (Ots) Varner 2B; Silva 3B, 1B, RBI; Hollar 2B, 1B, 4 RBI; Kress 1B, 2 RBI.

records: Otsego 6-3 overall, 4-2 Northern Buckeye Conference; Fostoria 1-11, 0-6.

VAN BUREN 6

RIVERDALE 5

VAN BUREN — After Riverdale scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning, Van Buren got the last laugh with three runs to earn a 6-5 Blanchard Valley Conference baseball win Wednesday on Saige Warren’s walkoff single.

Kade Steveson led the Black Knights (10-2 overall, 7-0 BVC) with four hits and three RBIs, including a solo home run in the pivotal seventh inning.

Losing pitcher Wayne Frey went 4 for 4 with a double and two RBIs to lead the Falcons (7-6, 5-3).

Riverdale 002 000 3 — 5 13 0

Van Buren 101 010 3 — 6 13 0

WP — Garcia. LP — Frey. top hitters: (Riv) Frey 2B, 3-1B, 2 RBI; Ai. Loveridge 2-1B, RBI; Walter 2B, 2 RBI; Al. Loveridge 2B, 1B. (VB) Garcia 2B, 2-1B; Steveson HR, 3-1B, 3 RBI.

records: Riverdale 7-6 overall, 5-3 Blanchard Valley Conference; Van Buren 10-2, 7-0.

ARCADIA 4

VANLUE 2

ARCADIA — Arcadia pushed four runs across the plate on just six hits in doubling up Vanlue 4-2 in a Blanchard Valley Conference game.

Kaidn Scott, who got the save in relief of Eli Palmer, paced the Redskins’ (5-8 overall, 3-4 BVC) with three singles and an RBI. Winning pitcher Palmer and Matt Hill both singled and drove in a run.

Treg Price doubled and Troy Ward singled for the Wildcats’ (2-11, 2-5) only two hits.

Vanlue 000 000 2 — 2 2 2

Arcadia 012 100 x — 4 6 2

WP — Palmer (1-1). LP — Kloepfer (2-5). top hitters: (Van) Price 2B. (Arc) Scott 3-1B, RBI; Palmer & Hill 1B, RBI.

records: Vanlue 2-11 overall, 2-5 Blanchard Valley Conference; Arcadia 5-8, 3-4.

