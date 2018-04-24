Wednesday’s scoreboard
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 17 5 .773 —
Toronto 14 8 .636 3
New York 13 9 .591 4
Tampa Bay 8 13 .381 8½
Baltimore 6 17 .261 11½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 12 9 .571 —
Detroit 9 11 .450 2½
Minnesota 8 10 .444 2½
Chicago 5 15 .250 6½
Kansas City 5 16 .238 7
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 16 8 .667 —
Los Angeles 15 8 .652 ½
Seattle 12 10 .545 3
Oakland 13 11 .542 3
Texas 8 17 .320 8½
Late games not included
Monday’s Results
Cleveland 2, Baltimore 1
N.Y. Yankees 14, Minnesota 1
Oakland 9, Texas 4
L.A. Angels 2, Houston 0
Chicago White Sox 10, Seattle 4
Tuesday’s Games
Detroit at Pittsburgh, ppd.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, ppd.
Seattle 1, Chicago White Sox 0
Chicago Cubs 10, Cleveland 3
N.Y. Yankees 8, Minnesota 3
Toronto 4, Boston 3, 10 innings
Oakland 3, Texas 2
Milwaukee 5, Kansas City 2
L.A. Angels at Houston, late
Wednesday’s Games
L.A. Angels (Tropeano 1-1) at Houston (Verlander 3-0), 2:10
Seattle (Hernandez 2-2) at Chicago White Sox (Shields 1-2), 2:10
Detroit (TBD) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 4:05, 1st game
Minnesota (Lynn 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Gray 1-1), 6:35
Detroit (Boyd 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Taillon 2-1), 7:05, 2nd game
Tampa Bay (Faria 1-1) at Baltimore (Cobb 0-2), 7:05
Boston (Rodriguez 2-0) at Toronto (Sanchez 1-2), 7:07
Chicago Cubs (Lester 2-0) at Cleveland (Bauer 1-2), 7:10
Oakland (Graveman 0-4) at Texas (Fister 1-2), 8:05
Milwaukee (Anderson 2-1) at Kansas City (Hammel 0-1), 8:15
Thursday’s Games
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 12:35
Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05
Seattle at Cleveland, 6:10
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05
Boston at Toronto, 7:07
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:15
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 14 6 .700 —
Philadelphia 14 8 .636 1
Atlanta 12 10 .545 3
Washington 10 13 .435 5½
Miami 5 17 .227 10
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 15 9 .625 —
St. Louis 13 8 .619 ½
Chicago 11 9 .550 2
Pittsburgh 12 10 .545 2
Cincinnati 5 18 .217 9½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Arizona 16 6 .727 —
Los Angeles 11 10 .524 4½
Colorado 12 12 .500 5
San Francisco 10 12 .455 6
San Diego 9 15 .375 8
Late games not included
Monday’s Results
Cincinnati 10, Atlanta 4
San Diego 13, Colorado 5
L.A. Dodgers 2, Miami 1
San Francisco 4, Washington 2
Tuesday’s Games
Detroit at Pittsburgh, ppd.
Chicago Cubs 10, Cleveland 3
Cincinnati 9, Atlanta 7, 12 innings
Arizona 8, Philadelphia 4
Milwaukee 5, Kansas City 2
N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, late
San Diego at Colorado, late
Miami at L.A. Dodgers, late
Washington at San Francisco, late
Wednesday’s Games
San Diego (Ross 2-1) at Colorado (Gray 1-4), 3:10
Washington (Scherzer 4-1) at San Francisco (Samardzija 1-0), 3:45
Detroit (TBD) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 4:05, 1st game
Atlanta (Wisler 1-0) at Cincinnati (Finnegan 0-2), 6:40
Arizona (Greinke 2-1) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 2-0), 7:05
Detroit (Boyd 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Taillon 2-1), 7:05, 2nd game
Chicago Cubs (Lester 2-0) at Cleveland (Bauer 1-2), 7:10
Miami (Richards 0-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 1-3), 7:35
Milwaukee (Anderson 2-1) at Kansas City (Hammel 0-1), 8:15
N.Y. Mets (Matz 1-1) at St. Louis (Wacha 3-1), 8:15
Thursday’s Games
Atlanta at Cincinnati, 12:35
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 12:35
Arizona at Philadelphia, 1:05
N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 1:15
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 8:05
Tuesday’s Boxscores
Cubs 10, Indians 3
Chicago Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Almora cf 5 1 1 1 Lindor ss 2 0 0 0
J.Baez 2b 5 1 2 1 E.Gnzal ss 1 0 1 1
Rizzo 1b 5 1 2 1 Kipnis 2b 4 0 0 1
Cntrras c 4 1 1 1 Jose.Rm 3b 3 1 3 0
L Stlla 3b 5 0 1 2 Alonso 1b 4 0 0 0
Schwrbr dh 5 2 2 2 Encrnco dh 4 0 1 1
Russell ss 5 1 1 0 Naquin rf 2 0 1 0
Heyward rf 4 1 2 0 Guyer ph-rf 1 0 0 0
I.Happ lf 4 2 3 2 R.Perez c 3 0 0 0
Zimmer cf 4 2 3 0
R.Davis lf 3 0 0 0
Totals 42 10 15 10 Totals 31 3 9 3
Chicago 021″200″302 — 10
Cleveland 001″000″011 — “3
E–McAllister (1), I.Happ (1). DP–Chicago 2. LOB–Chicago 6, Cleveland 8. 2B–J.Baez 2 (7), Russell (5), Heyward (2), Jose.Ramirez (2), Zimmer (3). HR–Contreras (1), Schwarber 2 (6), I.Happ (3). S–Lindor (2).
IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Chatwood (W,1-3) 6 4 1 1 5 5
Cishek 1 1 0 0 1 2
Wilson 1 2 1 1 0 0
Farrell 1 2 1 0 0 3
Cleveland
Tomlin (L,0-3) 3 2/3 7 5 5 0 3
Otero 1 1/3 0 0 0 0 3
Olson 1 0 0 0 0 0
McAllister 1 5 3 3 0 0
Goody 1 1 0 0 0 3
Belisle 1 2 2 2 1 0
Chatwood pitched to 1 batter in the 7th WP–Wilson, Belisle. Umpires–Home, Ted Barrett. First, Lance Barksdale. Second, Will Little. Third, Tom Woodring. T–3:00. A–16,408 (35,225).
Reds 9, Braves 7, 12 innings,
Atlanta Cincinnati
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Incarte cf 6 0 2 2 Winker rf 3 0 1 1
Albies 2b 5 0 0 0 Ervin pr-rf-lf 2 1 0 0
Carle p 0 0 0 0 Peraza ss 6 1 3 0
C.Perez ph 1 0 0 0 Votto 1b 5 2 1 1
Vzcaino p 0 0 0 0 Gennett 2b 5 3 3 4
Fried p 0 0 0 0 Duvall lf 4 0 0 0
F.Frman 1b 6 2 2 2 J.Hghes p 0 0 0 0
Mrkakis rf 4 1 2 0 Brnhart c 4 1 1 1
K.Szuki c 5 2 3 2 Blndino 3b 4 1 2 0
Tucker lf 6 1 1 0 Mahle p 2 0 0 0
Swanson ss 4 1 1 0 Garrett p 1 0 0 0
R.Flhrt 3b 5 0 0 0 R.Iglss p 0 0 0 0
B.McCrt p 1 0 0 0 W.Prlta p 0 0 0 0
Clbrson ph 1 0 0 0 Schbler rf 1 0 0 0
Moylan p 0 0 0 0 Hmilton cf 5 0 1 1
Minter p 0 0 0 0
Bourjos ph 1 0 0 0
Winkler p 0 0 0 0
Camargo ph-2b 1 0 0 1
Totals 46 7 11 7 Totals 42 9 12 8
Atlanta 000″000″304″000 — 7
Cincinnati 030″020″200″002 — 9
E–F.Freeman (3). DP–Cincinnati 1. LOB–Atlanta 8, Cincinnati 7. 2B–Markakis (5), Tucker (6), Winker (3). HR–F.Freeman 2 (4), K.Suzuki (4), Votto (1), Gennett 2 (2). SB–Peraza (3), Duvall (1). SF–Winker (1). S–Gennett (1), Mahle (2).
IP H R ER BB SO
Atlanta
McCarthy 5 6 5 3 1 1
Moylan 1 1 0 0 0 1
Minter 1 3 2 2 1 1
Winkler 1 0 0 0 1 1
Carle 2 1 0 0 0 3
Vizcaino 1 0 0 0 0 0
Fried (L,0-1) 0 1 2 2 1 0
Cincinnati
Mahle 6 3 3 3 2 11
Garrett H,1 2 1/3 4 3 3 0 1
Iglesias BS,1 2/3 1 1 1 2 1
Peralta 1/3 1 0 0 0 0
Hughes (W,1-2) 2 2/3 2 0 0 0 2
Mahle pitched to 3 batters in the 7th HBP–by Hughes (Suzuki). Umpires–Home, Brian O’Nora. First, Fieldin Cubreth. Second, Chris Segal. Third, Chris Conroy. T–4:06. A–14,139 (42,319).
Major League Leaders
American League
BATTING–MMachado, Baltimore, .360; Lowrie, Oakland, .357; Altuve, Houston, .351; Betts, Boston, .347; Gregorius, New York, .347; Correa, Houston, .346; Smith, Tampa Bay, .344; Judge, New York, .341; HRamirez, Boston, .333; 2 tied at .321.
RUNS–Betts, Boston, 23; Gardner, New York, 22; Judge, New York, 22; Semien, Oakland, 20; Gregorius, New York, 19; Springer, Houston, 19; Trout, Los Angeles, 19; Chapman, Oakland, 18; Correa, Houston, 17; 2 tied at 16.
RBI–Gregorius, New York, 27; Haniger, Seattle, 24; Lowrie, Oakland, 23; KDavis, Oakland, 21; Correa, Houston, 19; GSanchez, New York, 18; 6 tied at 17.
HITS–Lowrie, Oakland, 35; Altuve, Houston, 33; MMachado, Baltimore, 32; Correa, Houston, 28; Judge, New York, 28; Moustakas, Kansas City, 27; Segura, Seattle, 27; Semien, Oakland, 27; Trout, Los Angeles, 27; 3 tied at 26.
DOUBLES–Andujar, New York, 8; Betts, Boston, 8; Beltre, Texas, 8; Escobar, Minnesota, 8; DMachado, Detroit, 8; Segura, Seattle, 8; Springer, Houston, 8; 7 tied at 7.
TRIPLES–Chapman, Oakland, 3; Benintendi, Boston, 2; Candelario, Detroit, 2; Castellanos, Detroit, 2; Cozart, Los Angeles, 2; Fisher, Houston, 2; Smith, Tampa Bay, 2; YSanchez, Chicago, 2; Wendle, Tampa Bay, 2; 16 tied at 1.
HOME RUNS–Trout, Los Angeles, 9; Gregorius, New York, 8; Haniger, Seattle, 8; MMachado, Baltimore, 8; Gallo, Texas, 7; Judge, New York, 7; JRamirez, Cleveland, 7; 6 tied at 6.
STOLEN BASES–Gordon, Seattle, 9; Anderson, Chicago, 8; Gentry, Baltimore, 5; Trout, Los Angeles, 5; Buxton, Minnesota, 4; RDavis, Cleveland, 4; Garcia, Chicago, 4; Lindor, Cleveland, 4; Moncada, Chicago, 4; Pillar, Toronto, 4.
PITCHING–Carrasco, Cleveland, 4-0; Porcello, Boston, 4-0; Severino, New York, 4-1; 13 tied at 3.
ERA–Morton, Houston, 0.72; Verlander, Houston, 1.10; Manaea, Oakland, 1.23; Cole, Houston, 1.29; Bundy, Baltimore, 1.42; Lopez, Chicago, 1.50; Clevinger, Cleveland, 1.75; Sale, Boston, 1.86; Porcello, Boston, 1.93; Kluber, Cleveland, 1.96.
STRIKEOUTS–Cole, Houston, 49; Happ, Toronto, 41; Sale, Boston, 41; Bundy, Baltimore, 40; Verlander, Houston, 39; Kluber, Cleveland, 37; McCullers, Houston, 37; Berrios, Minnesota, 36; Richards, Los Angeles, 35; 3 tied at 34.
National League
BATTING–Cabrera, New York, .354; Arenado, Colorado, .353; Herrera, Philadelphia, .329; Martinez, St. Louis, .329; Grandal, Los Angeles, .328; Swanson, Atlanta, .326; Hoskins, Philadelphia, .323; Bryant, Chicago, .319; Pham, St. Louis, .318; Molina, St. Louis, .316.
RUNS–Albies, Atlanta, 21; Harper, Washington, 20; Baez, Chicago, 19; Blackmon, Colorado, 18; Pham, St. Louis, 18; 6 tied at 16.
RBI–Baez, Chicago, 24; Harper, Washington, 19; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 19; Cespedes, New York, 18; Tucker, Atlanta, 18; Franco, Philadelphia, 17; Freeman, Atlanta, 17; 6 tied at 16.
HITS–Cabrera, New York, 28; LeMahieu, Colorado, 28; Swanson, Atlanta, 28; Gennett, Cincinnati, 27; Markakis, Atlanta, 27; Pirela, San Diego, 27; Albies, Atlanta, 26; Castro, Miami, 26; Herrera, Philadelphia, 26; Martinez, St. Louis, 25.
DOUBLES–Albies, Atlanta, 9; Cabrera, New York, 8; Freeman, Atlanta, 8; Pollock, Arizona, 8; Swanson, Atlanta, 8; 13 tied at 7.
TRIPLES–Baez, Chicago, 3; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 3; Cervelli, Pittsburgh, 2; Dyson, Arizona, 2; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 2; KMarte, Arizona, 2; Nimmo, New York, 2; Pirela, San Diego, 2; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 2; Zimmerman, Washington, 2.
HOME RUNS–Blackmon, Colorado, 8; Harper, Washington, 8; Baez, Chicago, 7; DeJong, St. Louis, 7; Thames, Milwaukee, 7; Villanueva, San Diego, 7; Albies, Atlanta, 6; Molina, St. Louis, 6; Schwarber, Chicago, 6; 6 tied at 5.
STOLEN BASES–MTaylor, Washington, 9; Turner, Washington, 9; Inciarte, Atlanta, 7; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 7; Cain, Milwaukee, 5; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 5; Hernandez, Philadelphia, 5; Pham, St. Louis, 5; Pollock, Arizona, 5; Story, Colorado, 5.
PITCHING–Corbin, Arizona, 4-0; Scherzer, Washington, 4-1; 9 tied at 3.
ERA–Cueto, San Francisco, 0.35; Garcia, Miami, 1.00; Scherzer, Washington, 1.36; Martinez, St. Louis, 1.42; Corbin, Arizona, 1.89; Ryu, Los Angeles, 1.99; Williams, Pittsburgh, 2.15; Nola, Philadelphia, 2.30; Stratton, San Francisco, 2.32; Bettis, Colorado, 2.40.
STRIKEOUTS–Corbin, Arizona, 48; Scherzer, Washington, 47; deGrom, New York, 40; Syndergaard, New York, 39; Martinez, St. Louis, 37; Strasburg, Washington, 36; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 35; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 33; Ray, Arizona, 32; Smith, Miami, 32.
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA Playoffs
First Round
Best-of-7
x-if necessary
WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS
Cleveland 100, Indiana 97
Utah 102, Oklahoma City 95
Houston 102, Minnesota 82
Thursday’s RESULTS
Philadelphia 128, Miami 108
New Orleans 119, Portland 102
Golden State 110, San Antonio 97
Friday’s RESULTS
Indiana 92, Cleveland 90
Washington 122, Toronto 103
Milwaukee 116, Boston 92
Saturday’s RESULTS
Philadelphia 106, Miami 102
New Orleans 131, Portland 123, New Orleans wins series 4-0
Minnesota 121, Houston 105
Utah 115, Oklahoma City 102
Sunday’s RESULTS
Milwaukee 104, Boston 102
San Antonio 103, Golden State 90, Golden State leads series 3-1
Washington 106, Toronto 98, series tied 2-2
Cleveland 104, Indiana 100, series tied 2-2
Monday’s Results
Houston 119, Minnesota 100, Houston leads series 3-1
Utah 113, Oklahoma City 96, Utah leads series 3-1
Tuesday’s Results
Boston 92, Milwaukee 87, Boston leads series 3-2
Philadelphia 104, Miami 91, Philadelphia wins series 4-1
San Antonio at Golden State, late
Wednesday’s GAMES
Washington at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Houston, 9:30 p.m.
Utah at Oklahoma City, 9:30 p.m.
Thursday’s GAMES
Boston at Milwaukee, 7, 8 or 9:30 p.m.
x-Golden State at San Antonio, 9:30 p.m.
Friday’s GAMES
Toronto at Washington, 6, 7 or 8 p.m.
Cleveland at Indiana, 7, 8 or 8:30 p.m.
x-Houston at Minnesota, 9:30 p.m.
x-Oklahoma City at Utah, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
x-Milwaukee at Boston, TBA
x-San Antonio at Golden State, TBA
SUNday’s Games
x-Washington at Toronto, TBA
x-Indiana at Cleveland, TBA
x-Minnesota at Houston, TBA
x-Utah at Oklahoma City, TBA
PRO HOCKEY
NHL Playoffs
First Round
Best-of-7
x-if necessary
Wednesday’s RESULTS
Pittsburgh 5, Philadelphia 0
Tampa Bay 3, New Jersey 1
Nashville 3, Colorado 2
San Jose 2, Anaheim 1, San Jose wins series 4-0
Thursday’s Results
Boston 3, Toronto 1
Washington 4, Columbus 1
Friday’s RESULTS
Philadelphia 4, Pittsburgh 2
Winnipeg 5, Minnesota 0, Winnipeg wins series 4-1
Colorado 2, Nashville 1
Saturday’s RESULTS
Tampa Bay 3, New Jersey 1, Tampa Bay wins series 4-1
Washington 4, Columbus 3, OT
Toronto 4, Boston 3
Sunday’s RESULTS
Pittsburgh 8, Philadelphia 5, Pittsburgh wins series 4-2
Nashville 5, Colorado 0, Nashville wins series 4-2
Monday’s RESULTS
Toronto 3, Boston 1, series tied 3-3
Washington 6, Columbus 3, Washington wins series 4-2
Wednesday’s GAME
Toronto at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
PRO SOCCER
Major League Soccer
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
New York City FC 5 1 2 17 16 9
Atlanta United FC 5 1 1 16 17 8
Orlando City 4 2 1 13 14 12
New England 3 2 2 11 12 8
Columbus 3 3 2 11 11 9
New York 3 3 0 9 14 8
Chicago 2 3 1 7 9 10
Montreal 2 5 0 6 9 17
D.C. United 1 3 2 5 6 10
Philadelphia 1 3 2 5 3 8
Toronto FC 1 4 0 3 4 11
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Sporting Kansas City 5 1 2 17 20 11
Los Angeles FC 4 2 0 12 16 13
FC Dallas 3 0 3 12 9 3
LA Galaxy 3 3 1 10 8 10
Real Salt Lake 3 3 1 10 9 14
Vancouver 3 4 1 10 8 17
Houston 2 2 2 8 14 9
Colorado 2 2 2 8 9 8
Portland 2 3 2 8 12 14
Minnesota United 2 5 0 6 9 15
San Jose 1 3 2 5 11 13
Seattle 1 3 1 4 5 8
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Friday’s Result
Sporting Kansas City 6, Vancouver 0
Saturday’s results
Los Angeles FC 5, Montreal 3
Houston 5, Toronto FC 1
Chicago 2, New York 1
New England 2, Columbus 2, tie
Orlando City 3, San Jose 2
FC Dallas 2, Philadelphia 0
Real Salt Lake 3, Colorado 0
Atlanta United FC 2, LA Galaxy 0
Sunday’s results
Seattle 3, Minnesota United 1
Portland 3, New York City FC 0
Friday’s games
Real Salt Lake at Vancouver, 10:30
Saturday’s games
Montreal at Atlanta United FC, 1
Chicago at Toronto FC, 3
D.C. United at Philadelphia, 3:30
San Jose at Columbus, 7:30
Sporting Kansas City at New England, 7:30
Houston at Minnesota United, 8
New York at LA Galaxy, 10:30
Sunday’s games
Orlando City at Colorado, 4
FC Dallas at New York City FC, 6:30
Seattle at Los Angeles FC, 9
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Claimed INF/OF Jace Peterson off waivers from the N.Y. Yankees. Transferred RHP Gabriel Ynoa to the 60-day DL.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed OF Avisail Garcia on the 10-day DL. Recalled OF Daniel Palka from Charlotte (IL).
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned C Cam Gallagher and OF Paulo Orlando to Omaha (PCL). Placed RHP Justin Grimm on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Sunday. Reinstated OF Alex Gordon and C Salvador Perez from the 10-day DL.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Recalled RHP Tyler Duffey from Rochester (IL).
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed RHP Yusmeiro Petit on the bereavement list. Recalled RHP Lou Trivino from Nashville (PCL).
National League
CINCINNATI REDS — Designated RHP Kevin Quackenbush for assignment. Reinstated RHP Kevin Shackelford from the 10-day DL. Sent 3B Eugenio Perez to Louisville (IL) for a rehab assignment.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned RHP Scott Oberg to Albuquerque (PCL). Designated RHP Zach Jemiola for assignment. Selected the contract of RHP Brooks Pounders from Albuquerque.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Selected the contract of RHP Daniel Hudson from Oklahoma City (PCL). Optioned RHP Walker Buehler to Rancho Cucamonga (Calif.)
MIAMI MARLINS — Sent RHP Dan Straily to Jacksonville (FSL) for a rehab assignment.
Can-Am League
ROCKLAND BOULDERS — Signed RHP David Palladino.
TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Released RHPs Daniel Carela, Kody Kerski and Matt Rusch.
Basketball
National Basketball Association
BROOKLYN NETS — Named Pablo Prigioni assistant coach and Tiago Splitter pro scout.
Football
National Football League
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Exercised their fifth-year option on LB Shaq Thompson.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Waived LB Mike Moore.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Exercised their fifth-year options on RB Todd Gurley and CB Marcus Peters.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed OL Ulrick John.
Hockey
National Hockey League
BUFFALO SABRES — Signed F Victor Olofsson to a two-year contract.
American Hockey League
AHL — Suspended Rochester D Andrew MacWilliam three games, Manitoba F Buddy Robinson two games and Grand Rapids F Colin Campbell one game.
Olympic Sports
USADA — Announced American cyclist Shaun Moffett accepted a 21-month sanction for his possession and use of testosterone and clomiphene.
College
CARSON-NEWMAN — Announced the resignation of men’s and women’s tennis coach Jean Love.
IOWA STATE — Announced senior men’s basketball G Prentiss Nixon is transferring from Colorado State.
MILWAUKEE — Granted releases to men’s basketball junior Gs Brock Stull and Jeremiah Bell and sophomore F Bryce Nze so they can transfer.
NORTH CAROLINA — Announced junior RB Antonio Williams is transferring from Ohio State.
OKLAHOMA STATE — Announced graduate men’s basketball G Mike Cunningham is transferring from South Carolina-Upstate.
LOCAL SPORTS
Tuesday’s Results
Prep Boys Track
Lake 60, elmwood 59
SHOT — Bechstein (Elm) 39-5. DISCUS — Dotson (Lake) 89-11. HJ — Szymanski (Lake) 18-2. 3,200 RELAY — Lake 9:44.81. 110 HH — Mossbarger (Elm) 18.94. 100 — Condon (Elm) 12.41. 800 RELAY — Elmwood (Reynolds, Murphy, Jenkins, Barnhisel) 1:45.59. 1,600 — Urbina (Lake) 5:07.24. 400 rELAY — Elmwood (Garner, Condon, Cline, Wilhelm) 47.50. 400 — Murphy (Elm) 55.75. 300 IH — Wright (Elm) 46.22. 800 — Walker (Lake) 2:15.92. 200 — Garner (Elm) 24.53. 3,200 — Urbina (Lake) 11:06.59. 1,600 RELAY — Elmwood (Barnhisel, Wright, Jenkins, Reynolds) 4:03.80.
Edison 105½, Port Clinton 86,
Tiffin Calvert 53, Put-In-Bay 4½
SHOT — Stover (TC) 45-1½. DISCUS — Collins (Edi) 120-10. HJ — O’Dell (Edi) 5-10. LJ — Janssen (Edi) 20-0. PV — Kromer (Edi) 9-6. 3,200 RELAY — Port Clinton 9:05.60. 110 HH — Stoll (Edi) 15.59. 100 — Pinkleton (PC) 11.48. 800 RELAY — Port Clinton 1:36.69. 1,600 — Romell (Edi) 5:24.15. 400 rELAY — Port Clinton 45.95. 400 — Simpson (PC) 53.06. 300 IH — Hines (PC) 41.80. 800 — Haren (TC) 2:11.64. 200 — Pinkleton (PC) 23.69. 3,200 — Romell (Edi) 10:56.29. 1,600 RELAY — Port Clinton 3:45.26.
ARLINGTON 87, ARCADIA 43, RIVERDALE 43
SHOT — Hill (Arc) 48-1½. DISCUS — Hill (Arc) 140-7. HJ — Martin (Arl) 5-0. LJ — Plunkett (Arl) 15-1. PV — Bacon (Elm) 11-6. 3,200 RELAY — Arcadia 9:53.80. 110 HH — Russell (Arl) 19.40. 100 — Essinger (Arl) 12.20. 800 relay — Arcadia (Stahl, Springer, Bostwick, Ware) 1:41.50. 1,600 — Stoner (Arc) 5:18.50. 400 relay — Arlington (McAdams, Plunkett, Bateson, Faust) 49.10. 400 — Scott (Riv) 54.30. 300 ih — Williams (Arl) 45.40. 800 — Weber (Riv) 2:24. 200 — Fredette (Arl) 25.47. 3,200 — Stoner (Arc) 12:30.00. 1,600 relay — Arlington 3:59.4.
ROSSFORD 98, GENOA 69, FOSTORIA 5
SHOT — Novotney (Gen) 48-8 ½. DISCUS — Koch (Gen) 144-4. HJ — Perry (Ros) 5-4. LJ — Perry (Ros) 19-2. PV — Goney (Gen) 9-0. 3,200 RELAY — Genoa 9:23.30. 110 HH — Goney (Gen) 17.40. 100 — Eick (Ros) 11.60. 800 relay — Rossford 1:35.30. 1,600 — Neblock (Ros) 5:13.40. 400 relay — Rossford 47.00. 400 — Newell (Ros) 56.40. 300 ih — Eick (Ros) 44.30. 800 — Neblock (RoS) 2:22.70. 200 — Teague (Ros) 24.10. 3,200 — Bench (Gen) 11:42.60. 1,600 relay — Rossford 3:47.10.
Prep Girls Track
Lake 98, elmwood 18
SHOT — St. John (Lake) 29-9½. DISCUS — Mercer (Elm) 96-7. LJ — Douglas (Elm) 13-11½. 3,200 RELAY — Lake 11:28.78. 100 IH — Briggs (Lake) 17.22. 100 — Staczek (Lake) 13.18. 800 RELAY — Lake 1:55.04. 1,600 — Petroff (Lake) 6:22.71. 400 RELAY — Lake 53.69. 400 — Jackson (Lake) 1:11.87. 300 LH — Briggs (Lake) 52.37. 800 — McClosky (Lake) 2:53.28. 200 — Staczek (Lake) 28.78. 3,200 — Vidra (Lake) 15:08.99. 1,600 RELAY — Lake 5:18.00.
Riverdale 79, ARLINGTON 49, ARCADIA 42
SHOT — Peters (Arc) 33-9. DISCUS — Watkins (Arc) 121-2. HJ — Willow (Arl) 4-10. LJ — Ashburn (Riv) 14-7¼. PV — Jones (Arl) 7-0. 3,200 RELAY — Riverdale 12:11.80 . 100 IH — Dempster (Arl) 20.30. 100 — Inbody (Arl) 13.30. 800 relay — Arcadia (Golden, Watkins, Mock, Brubaker) 1:58.3. 1,600 — Conine (ArC) 5:59.27. 400 relay — Arlington (Inbody, Beach, Dempster, Green) 54.70. 400 — Golden (Arc) 1:08.10. 300 Lh — Conine (Arc) 55.6. 800 — Green (Arl) 2:48.20. 200 — Beach (Arl) 28.60. 3,200 — J. Collier (Riv) 15:02. 1,600 relay — Arlington 4:43.80.
Edison 109, Port Clinton 89,
Tiffin Calvert 40, Put-In-Bay 7
SHOT — Simpson (PC) 34-8. DISCUS — Simpson (PC) 125-6. HJ — Caporini (Edi) 4-6. LJ — Medina (Edi) 16-4. PV — Jeremay (Edi) 8-0. 3,200 RELAY — Edison 10:30.54. 100 IH — Caporini (Edi) 17.02. 100 — Rodgers (PC) 13.71. 800 RELAY — Port Clinton 1:57.24. 1,600 — Harris (TC) 5:45.18. 400 RELAY — Edison 53.87. 400 — Schaefer (Edi) 1:04.34. 300 LH — Caporini (Edi) 50.18. 800 — Harris (TC) 2:37.23. 200 — Wilson (Edi) 29.85. 3,200 — Harris (TC) 12:50.65. 1,600 RELAY — Edison 4:31.86.
ROSSFORD 77, GENOA 76, FOSTORIA 18
SHOT — Bryer (Gen) 36-0¼. DISCUS — Bryer (Gen) 103-4. HJ — Cherko (Ros) 4-10. LJ — DeBortoli (RoS) 14-1½. PV — Henneman (Gen) 9-6. 3,200 RELAY — Rossford 12:14.60. 100 IH — Cherko (Ros) 16.70. 100 — Clark (Ros) 13.20. 800 relay — Rossford 1:53.60. 1,600 — Heninger (Gen) 6:26.70. 400 relay — Genoa 55.60. 400 — Clark (Ros) 1:03.70. 300 Lh — Cherko (Ros) 50.40. 800 — DeBortoli (Ros) 2:37.60. 200 — Clark (Ros) 27.70. 3,200 — Iffland (Gen) 14:16.00. 1,600 relay — Rossford 4:32.40.
SCHEDULE
Wednesday’s Events
Boys Tennis
Tiffin Columbian at Fostoria, 4:30
Prep Baseball
Elmwood at Genoa (NBC), 4:45
Otsego at Fostoria (NBC), 4:45
Riverdale at Van Buren (BVC), 5
Hopewell-Loudon at McComb (BVC), 5
Fremont St. Joseph at Old Fort (SBC), 5
New Riegel at Sandusky St. Mary’s (SBC), 5
Vanlue at Arcadia (BVC), 5
Prep Softball
Elmwood at Genoa (NBC), 4:45
Otsego at Fostoria (NBC), 4:45
Hopewell-Loudon at McComb (BVC), 5
Riverdale at Van Buren (BVC), 5
Vanlue at Arcadia (BVC), 5
Fremont St. Joseph at Old Fort (SBC), 5
New Riegel at Sandusky St. Mary’s (SBC), 5
Prep Track
Tiffin Calvert at Norwalk St. Paul, 4:30
LOCAL & AREA
Crestview Seeks Coaches
CONVOY — Convoy Crestview High School currently has openings for the following supplemental positions: assistant athletic director, varsity football cheer coach, middle school football and/or basketball cheer coach, middle school and high school competition cheer coach. Interested persons can submit a letter of interest to athletic administrator Dave Bowen at bowen.dave@crestviewknights.com. Letters of interest are being accepted until April 27.
League Seeks Golfers
Lakeland Golf Course’s Happy Hour Golf League is now forming. The league competes on Mondays and is a two-person scramble format. Call the course at 419-894-6440 for more information.
Upper Sandusky Seeks Basketball Coaches
UPPER SANDUSKY — Upper Sandusky High School has openings for JV and freshman boys basketball coaches, a JV volleyball coach and varsity girls tennis coach for the 2018-19 school year. If interested, contact Brad Ehrman at brad_e@usevs.org or 419-294-1788.
Golf League Fun Day Set
The Wednesday A.M. Retirees Golf League will have its fun day at 8 a.m. April 25 at Lakeland Golf Course. League play will begin May 2 and continue into September. New members welcome. For more information, call 419-618-0826 or 419-261-5445.
BVC Alumni Basketball Tournament
McCOMB — The third annual Blanchard Valley Conference Alumni Basketball Tournament will be held June 2-3 at McComb High School. Anyone interested in participating should contact Nick Latta at (419) 293-3853 ext.330 or through email at lattan@mccombschool.org. Registration forms are available at mccomblocalschools.org and are due by May 18. Cost is $200 per team and all proceeds benefit the McComb Athletic Department.
Girls Basketball Coaching Opening
DELPHOS — Delphos Jefferson has an opening for a head girls basketball coach. Interested applicants can apply to David Hoffman at dhoffman@delphoscityschools.org.