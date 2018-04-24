Wednesday’s scoreboard

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 17 5 .773 —

Toronto 14 8 .636 3

New York 13 9 .591 4

Tampa Bay 8 13 .381 8½

Baltimore 6 17 .261 11½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Cleveland 12 9 .571 —

Detroit 9 11 .450 2½

Minnesota 8 10 .444 2½

Chicago 5 15 .250 6½

Kansas City 5 16 .238 7

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 16 8 .667 —

Los Angeles 15 8 .652 ½

Seattle 12 10 .545 3

Oakland 13 11 .542 3

Texas 8 17 .320 8½

Late games not included

Monday’s Results

Cleveland 2, Baltimore 1

N.Y. Yankees 14, Minnesota 1

Oakland 9, Texas 4

L.A. Angels 2, Houston 0

Chicago White Sox 10, Seattle 4

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit at Pittsburgh, ppd.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, ppd.

Seattle 1, Chicago White Sox 0

Chicago Cubs 10, Cleveland 3

N.Y. Yankees 8, Minnesota 3

Toronto 4, Boston 3, 10 innings

Oakland 3, Texas 2

Milwaukee 5, Kansas City 2

L.A. Angels at Houston, late

Wednesday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Tropeano 1-1) at Houston (Verlander 3-0), 2:10

Seattle (Hernandez 2-2) at Chicago White Sox (Shields 1-2), 2:10

Detroit (TBD) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 4:05, 1st game

Minnesota (Lynn 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Gray 1-1), 6:35

Detroit (Boyd 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Taillon 2-1), 7:05, 2nd game

Tampa Bay (Faria 1-1) at Baltimore (Cobb 0-2), 7:05

Boston (Rodriguez 2-0) at Toronto (Sanchez 1-2), 7:07

Chicago Cubs (Lester 2-0) at Cleveland (Bauer 1-2), 7:10

Oakland (Graveman 0-4) at Texas (Fister 1-2), 8:05

Milwaukee (Anderson 2-1) at Kansas City (Hammel 0-1), 8:15

Thursday’s Games

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 12:35

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05

Seattle at Cleveland, 6:10

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05

Boston at Toronto, 7:07

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:15

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 14 6 .700 —

Philadelphia 14 8 .636 1

Atlanta 12 10 .545 3

Washington 10 13 .435 5½

Miami 5 17 .227 10

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 15 9 .625 —

St. Louis 13 8 .619 ½

Chicago 11 9 .550 2

Pittsburgh 12 10 .545 2

Cincinnati 5 18 .217 9½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Arizona 16 6 .727 —

Los Angeles 11 10 .524 4½

Colorado 12 12 .500 5

San Francisco 10 12 .455 6

San Diego 9 15 .375 8

Late games not included

Monday’s Results

Cincinnati 10, Atlanta 4

San Diego 13, Colorado 5

L.A. Dodgers 2, Miami 1

San Francisco 4, Washington 2

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit at Pittsburgh, ppd.

Chicago Cubs 10, Cleveland 3

Cincinnati 9, Atlanta 7, 12 innings

Arizona 8, Philadelphia 4

Milwaukee 5, Kansas City 2

N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, late

San Diego at Colorado, late

Miami at L.A. Dodgers, late

Washington at San Francisco, late

Wednesday’s Games

San Diego (Ross 2-1) at Colorado (Gray 1-4), 3:10

Washington (Scherzer 4-1) at San Francisco (Samardzija 1-0), 3:45

Detroit (TBD) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 4:05, 1st game

Atlanta (Wisler 1-0) at Cincinnati (Finnegan 0-2), 6:40

Arizona (Greinke 2-1) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 2-0), 7:05

Detroit (Boyd 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Taillon 2-1), 7:05, 2nd game

Chicago Cubs (Lester 2-0) at Cleveland (Bauer 1-2), 7:10

Miami (Richards 0-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 1-3), 7:35

Milwaukee (Anderson 2-1) at Kansas City (Hammel 0-1), 8:15

N.Y. Mets (Matz 1-1) at St. Louis (Wacha 3-1), 8:15

Thursday’s Games

Atlanta at Cincinnati, 12:35

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 12:35

Arizona at Philadelphia, 1:05

N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 1:15

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 8:05

Tuesday’s Boxscores

Cubs 10, Indians 3

Chicago Cleveland

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Almora cf 5 1 1 1 Lindor ss 2 0 0 0

J.Baez 2b 5 1 2 1 E.Gnzal ss 1 0 1 1

Rizzo 1b 5 1 2 1 Kipnis 2b 4 0 0 1

Cntrras c 4 1 1 1 Jose.Rm 3b 3 1 3 0

L Stlla 3b 5 0 1 2 Alonso 1b 4 0 0 0

Schwrbr dh 5 2 2 2 Encrnco dh 4 0 1 1

Russell ss 5 1 1 0 Naquin rf 2 0 1 0

Heyward rf 4 1 2 0 Guyer ph-rf 1 0 0 0

I.Happ lf 4 2 3 2 R.Perez c 3 0 0 0

Zimmer cf 4 2 3 0

R.Davis lf 3 0 0 0

Totals 42 10 15 10 Totals 31 3 9 3

Chicago 021″200″302 — 10

Cleveland 001″000″011 — “3

E–McAllister (1), I.Happ (1). DP–Chicago 2. LOB–Chicago 6, Cleveland 8. 2B–J.Baez 2 (7), Russell (5), Heyward (2), Jose.Ramirez (2), Zimmer (3). HR–Contreras (1), Schwarber 2 (6), I.Happ (3). S–Lindor (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Chicago

Chatwood (W,1-3) 6 4 1 1 5 5

Cishek 1 1 0 0 1 2

Wilson 1 2 1 1 0 0

Farrell 1 2 1 0 0 3

Cleveland

Tomlin (L,0-3) 3 2/3 7 5 5 0 3

Otero 1 1/3 0 0 0 0 3

Olson 1 0 0 0 0 0

McAllister 1 5 3 3 0 0

Goody 1 1 0 0 0 3

Belisle 1 2 2 2 1 0

Chatwood pitched to 1 batter in the 7th WP–Wilson, Belisle. Umpires–Home, Ted Barrett. First, Lance Barksdale. Second, Will Little. Third, Tom Woodring. T–3:00. A–16,408 (35,225).

Reds 9, Braves 7, 12 innings,

Atlanta Cincinnati

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Incarte cf 6 0 2 2 Winker rf 3 0 1 1

Albies 2b 5 0 0 0 Ervin pr-rf-lf 2 1 0 0

Carle p 0 0 0 0 Peraza ss 6 1 3 0

C.Perez ph 1 0 0 0 Votto 1b 5 2 1 1

Vzcaino p 0 0 0 0 Gennett 2b 5 3 3 4

Fried p 0 0 0 0 Duvall lf 4 0 0 0

F.Frman 1b 6 2 2 2 J.Hghes p 0 0 0 0

Mrkakis rf 4 1 2 0 Brnhart c 4 1 1 1

K.Szuki c 5 2 3 2 Blndino 3b 4 1 2 0

Tucker lf 6 1 1 0 Mahle p 2 0 0 0

Swanson ss 4 1 1 0 Garrett p 1 0 0 0

R.Flhrt 3b 5 0 0 0 R.Iglss p 0 0 0 0

B.McCrt p 1 0 0 0 W.Prlta p 0 0 0 0

Clbrson ph 1 0 0 0 Schbler rf 1 0 0 0

Moylan p 0 0 0 0 Hmilton cf 5 0 1 1

Minter p 0 0 0 0

Bourjos ph 1 0 0 0

Winkler p 0 0 0 0

Camargo ph-2b 1 0 0 1

Totals 46 7 11 7 Totals 42 9 12 8

Atlanta 000″000″304″000 — 7

Cincinnati 030″020″200″002 — 9

E–F.Freeman (3). DP–Cincinnati 1. LOB–Atlanta 8, Cincinnati 7. 2B–Markakis (5), Tucker (6), Winker (3). HR–F.Freeman 2 (4), K.Suzuki (4), Votto (1), Gennett 2 (2). SB–Peraza (3), Duvall (1). SF–Winker (1). S–Gennett (1), Mahle (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Atlanta

McCarthy 5 6 5 3 1 1

Moylan 1 1 0 0 0 1

Minter 1 3 2 2 1 1

Winkler 1 0 0 0 1 1

Carle 2 1 0 0 0 3

Vizcaino 1 0 0 0 0 0

Fried (L,0-1) 0 1 2 2 1 0

Cincinnati

Mahle 6 3 3 3 2 11

Garrett H,1 2 1/3 4 3 3 0 1

Iglesias BS,1 2/3 1 1 1 2 1

Peralta 1/3 1 0 0 0 0

Hughes (W,1-2) 2 2/3 2 0 0 0 2

Mahle pitched to 3 batters in the 7th HBP–by Hughes (Suzuki). Umpires–Home, Brian O’Nora. First, Fieldin Cubreth. Second, Chris Segal. Third, Chris Conroy. T–4:06. A–14,139 (42,319).

Major League Leaders

American League

BATTING–MMachado, Baltimore, .360; Lowrie, Oakland, .357; Altuve, Houston, .351; Betts, Boston, .347; Gregorius, New York, .347; Correa, Houston, .346; Smith, Tampa Bay, .344; Judge, New York, .341; HRamirez, Boston, .333; 2 tied at .321.

RUNS–Betts, Boston, 23; Gardner, New York, 22; Judge, New York, 22; Semien, Oakland, 20; Gregorius, New York, 19; Springer, Houston, 19; Trout, Los Angeles, 19; Chapman, Oakland, 18; Correa, Houston, 17; 2 tied at 16.

RBI–Gregorius, New York, 27; Haniger, Seattle, 24; Lowrie, Oakland, 23; KDavis, Oakland, 21; Correa, Houston, 19; GSanchez, New York, 18; 6 tied at 17.

HITS–Lowrie, Oakland, 35; Altuve, Houston, 33; MMachado, Baltimore, 32; Correa, Houston, 28; Judge, New York, 28; Moustakas, Kansas City, 27; Segura, Seattle, 27; Semien, Oakland, 27; Trout, Los Angeles, 27; 3 tied at 26.

DOUBLES–Andujar, New York, 8; Betts, Boston, 8; Beltre, Texas, 8; Escobar, Minnesota, 8; DMachado, Detroit, 8; Segura, Seattle, 8; Springer, Houston, 8; 7 tied at 7.

TRIPLES–Chapman, Oakland, 3; Benintendi, Boston, 2; Candelario, Detroit, 2; Castellanos, Detroit, 2; Cozart, Los Angeles, 2; Fisher, Houston, 2; Smith, Tampa Bay, 2; YSanchez, Chicago, 2; Wendle, Tampa Bay, 2; 16 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS–Trout, Los Angeles, 9; Gregorius, New York, 8; Haniger, Seattle, 8; MMachado, Baltimore, 8; Gallo, Texas, 7; Judge, New York, 7; JRamirez, Cleveland, 7; 6 tied at 6.

STOLEN BASES–Gordon, Seattle, 9; Anderson, Chicago, 8; Gentry, Baltimore, 5; Trout, Los Angeles, 5; Buxton, Minnesota, 4; RDavis, Cleveland, 4; Garcia, Chicago, 4; Lindor, Cleveland, 4; Moncada, Chicago, 4; Pillar, Toronto, 4.

PITCHING–Carrasco, Cleveland, 4-0; Porcello, Boston, 4-0; Severino, New York, 4-1; 13 tied at 3.

ERA–Morton, Houston, 0.72; Verlander, Houston, 1.10; Manaea, Oakland, 1.23; Cole, Houston, 1.29; Bundy, Baltimore, 1.42; Lopez, Chicago, 1.50; Clevinger, Cleveland, 1.75; Sale, Boston, 1.86; Porcello, Boston, 1.93; Kluber, Cleveland, 1.96.

STRIKEOUTS–Cole, Houston, 49; Happ, Toronto, 41; Sale, Boston, 41; Bundy, Baltimore, 40; Verlander, Houston, 39; Kluber, Cleveland, 37; McCullers, Houston, 37; Berrios, Minnesota, 36; Richards, Los Angeles, 35; 3 tied at 34.

National League

BATTING–Cabrera, New York, .354; Arenado, Colorado, .353; Herrera, Philadelphia, .329; Martinez, St. Louis, .329; Grandal, Los Angeles, .328; Swanson, Atlanta, .326; Hoskins, Philadelphia, .323; Bryant, Chicago, .319; Pham, St. Louis, .318; Molina, St. Louis, .316.

RUNS–Albies, Atlanta, 21; Harper, Washington, 20; Baez, Chicago, 19; Blackmon, Colorado, 18; Pham, St. Louis, 18; 6 tied at 16.

RBI–Baez, Chicago, 24; Harper, Washington, 19; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 19; Cespedes, New York, 18; Tucker, Atlanta, 18; Franco, Philadelphia, 17; Freeman, Atlanta, 17; 6 tied at 16.

HITS–Cabrera, New York, 28; LeMahieu, Colorado, 28; Swanson, Atlanta, 28; Gennett, Cincinnati, 27; Markakis, Atlanta, 27; Pirela, San Diego, 27; Albies, Atlanta, 26; Castro, Miami, 26; Herrera, Philadelphia, 26; Martinez, St. Louis, 25.

DOUBLES–Albies, Atlanta, 9; Cabrera, New York, 8; Freeman, Atlanta, 8; Pollock, Arizona, 8; Swanson, Atlanta, 8; 13 tied at 7.

TRIPLES–Baez, Chicago, 3; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 3; Cervelli, Pittsburgh, 2; Dyson, Arizona, 2; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 2; KMarte, Arizona, 2; Nimmo, New York, 2; Pirela, San Diego, 2; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 2; Zimmerman, Washington, 2.

HOME RUNS–Blackmon, Colorado, 8; Harper, Washington, 8; Baez, Chicago, 7; DeJong, St. Louis, 7; Thames, Milwaukee, 7; Villanueva, San Diego, 7; Albies, Atlanta, 6; Molina, St. Louis, 6; Schwarber, Chicago, 6; 6 tied at 5.

STOLEN BASES–MTaylor, Washington, 9; Turner, Washington, 9; Inciarte, Atlanta, 7; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 7; Cain, Milwaukee, 5; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 5; Hernandez, Philadelphia, 5; Pham, St. Louis, 5; Pollock, Arizona, 5; Story, Colorado, 5.

PITCHING–Corbin, Arizona, 4-0; Scherzer, Washington, 4-1; 9 tied at 3.

ERA–Cueto, San Francisco, 0.35; Garcia, Miami, 1.00; Scherzer, Washington, 1.36; Martinez, St. Louis, 1.42; Corbin, Arizona, 1.89; Ryu, Los Angeles, 1.99; Williams, Pittsburgh, 2.15; Nola, Philadelphia, 2.30; Stratton, San Francisco, 2.32; Bettis, Colorado, 2.40.

STRIKEOUTS–Corbin, Arizona, 48; Scherzer, Washington, 47; deGrom, New York, 40; Syndergaard, New York, 39; Martinez, St. Louis, 37; Strasburg, Washington, 36; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 35; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 33; Ray, Arizona, 32; Smith, Miami, 32.

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA Playoffs

First Round

Best-of-7

x-if necessary

WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS

Cleveland 100, Indiana 97

Utah 102, Oklahoma City 95

Houston 102, Minnesota 82

Thursday’s RESULTS

Philadelphia 128, Miami 108

New Orleans 119, Portland 102

Golden State 110, San Antonio 97

Friday’s RESULTS

Indiana 92, Cleveland 90

Washington 122, Toronto 103

Milwaukee 116, Boston 92

Saturday’s RESULTS

Philadelphia 106, Miami 102

New Orleans 131, Portland 123, New Orleans wins series 4-0

Minnesota 121, Houston 105

Utah 115, Oklahoma City 102

Sunday’s RESULTS

Milwaukee 104, Boston 102

San Antonio 103, Golden State 90, Golden State leads series 3-1

Washington 106, Toronto 98, series tied 2-2

Cleveland 104, Indiana 100, series tied 2-2

Monday’s Results

Houston 119, Minnesota 100, Houston leads series 3-1

Utah 113, Oklahoma City 96, Utah leads series 3-1

Tuesday’s Results

Boston 92, Milwaukee 87, Boston leads series 3-2

Philadelphia 104, Miami 91, Philadelphia wins series 4-1

San Antonio at Golden State, late

Wednesday’s GAMES

Washington at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 9:30 p.m.

Utah at Oklahoma City, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday’s GAMES

Boston at Milwaukee, 7, 8 or 9:30 p.m.

x-Golden State at San Antonio, 9:30 p.m.

Friday’s GAMES

Toronto at Washington, 6, 7 or 8 p.m.

Cleveland at Indiana, 7, 8 or 8:30 p.m.

x-Houston at Minnesota, 9:30 p.m.

x-Oklahoma City at Utah, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

x-Milwaukee at Boston, TBA

x-San Antonio at Golden State, TBA

SUNday’s Games

x-Washington at Toronto, TBA

x-Indiana at Cleveland, TBA

x-Minnesota at Houston, TBA

x-Utah at Oklahoma City, TBA

PRO HOCKEY

NHL Playoffs

First Round

Best-of-7

x-if necessary

Wednesday’s RESULTS

Pittsburgh 5, Philadelphia 0

Tampa Bay 3, New Jersey 1

Nashville 3, Colorado 2

San Jose 2, Anaheim 1, San Jose wins series 4-0

Thursday’s Results

Boston 3, Toronto 1

Washington 4, Columbus 1

Friday’s RESULTS

Philadelphia 4, Pittsburgh 2

Winnipeg 5, Minnesota 0, Winnipeg wins series 4-1

Colorado 2, Nashville 1

Saturday’s RESULTS

Tampa Bay 3, New Jersey 1, Tampa Bay wins series 4-1

Washington 4, Columbus 3, OT

Toronto 4, Boston 3

Sunday’s RESULTS

Pittsburgh 8, Philadelphia 5, Pittsburgh wins series 4-2

Nashville 5, Colorado 0, Nashville wins series 4-2

Monday’s RESULTS

Toronto 3, Boston 1, series tied 3-3

Washington 6, Columbus 3, Washington wins series 4-2

Wednesday’s GAME

Toronto at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

PRO SOCCER

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

New York City FC 5 1 2 17 16 9

Atlanta United FC 5 1 1 16 17 8

Orlando City 4 2 1 13 14 12

New England 3 2 2 11 12 8

Columbus 3 3 2 11 11 9

New York 3 3 0 9 14 8

Chicago 2 3 1 7 9 10

Montreal 2 5 0 6 9 17

D.C. United 1 3 2 5 6 10

Philadelphia 1 3 2 5 3 8

Toronto FC 1 4 0 3 4 11

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Sporting Kansas City 5 1 2 17 20 11

Los Angeles FC 4 2 0 12 16 13

FC Dallas 3 0 3 12 9 3

LA Galaxy 3 3 1 10 8 10

Real Salt Lake 3 3 1 10 9 14

Vancouver 3 4 1 10 8 17

Houston 2 2 2 8 14 9

Colorado 2 2 2 8 9 8

Portland 2 3 2 8 12 14

Minnesota United 2 5 0 6 9 15

San Jose 1 3 2 5 11 13

Seattle 1 3 1 4 5 8

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Friday’s Result

Sporting Kansas City 6, Vancouver 0

Saturday’s results

Los Angeles FC 5, Montreal 3

Houston 5, Toronto FC 1

Chicago 2, New York 1

New England 2, Columbus 2, tie

Orlando City 3, San Jose 2

FC Dallas 2, Philadelphia 0

Real Salt Lake 3, Colorado 0

Atlanta United FC 2, LA Galaxy 0

Sunday’s results

Seattle 3, Minnesota United 1

Portland 3, New York City FC 0

Friday’s games

Real Salt Lake at Vancouver, 10:30

Saturday’s games

Montreal at Atlanta United FC, 1

Chicago at Toronto FC, 3

D.C. United at Philadelphia, 3:30

San Jose at Columbus, 7:30

Sporting Kansas City at New England, 7:30

Houston at Minnesota United, 8

New York at LA Galaxy, 10:30

Sunday’s games

Orlando City at Colorado, 4

FC Dallas at New York City FC, 6:30

Seattle at Los Angeles FC, 9

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Claimed INF/OF Jace Peterson off waivers from the N.Y. Yankees. Transferred RHP Gabriel Ynoa to the 60-day DL.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed OF Avisail Garcia on the 10-day DL. Recalled OF Daniel Palka from Charlotte (IL).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned C Cam Gallagher and OF Paulo Orlando to Omaha (PCL). Placed RHP Justin Grimm on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Sunday. Reinstated OF Alex Gordon and C Salvador Perez from the 10-day DL.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Recalled RHP Tyler Duffey from Rochester (IL).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed RHP Yusmeiro Petit on the bereavement list. Recalled RHP Lou Trivino from Nashville (PCL).

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Designated RHP Kevin Quackenbush for assignment. Reinstated RHP Kevin Shackelford from the 10-day DL. Sent 3B Eugenio Perez to Louisville (IL) for a rehab assignment.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned RHP Scott Oberg to Albuquerque (PCL). Designated RHP Zach Jemiola for assignment. Selected the contract of RHP Brooks Pounders from Albuquerque.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Selected the contract of RHP Daniel Hudson from Oklahoma City (PCL). Optioned RHP Walker Buehler to Rancho Cucamonga (Calif.)

MIAMI MARLINS — Sent RHP Dan Straily to Jacksonville (FSL) for a rehab assignment.

Can-Am League

ROCKLAND BOULDERS — Signed RHP David Palladino.

TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Released RHPs Daniel Carela, Kody Kerski and Matt Rusch.

Basketball

National Basketball Association

BROOKLYN NETS — Named Pablo Prigioni assistant coach and Tiago Splitter pro scout.

Football

National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Exercised their fifth-year option on LB Shaq Thompson.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Waived LB Mike Moore.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Exercised their fifth-year options on RB Todd Gurley and CB Marcus Peters.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed OL Ulrick John.

Hockey

National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Signed F Victor Olofsson to a two-year contract.

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Rochester D Andrew MacWilliam three games, Manitoba F Buddy Robinson two games and Grand Rapids F Colin Campbell one game.

Olympic Sports

USADA — Announced American cyclist Shaun Moffett accepted a 21-month sanction for his possession and use of testosterone and clomiphene.

College

CARSON-NEWMAN — Announced the resignation of men’s and women’s tennis coach Jean Love.

IOWA STATE — Announced senior men’s basketball G Prentiss Nixon is transferring from Colorado State.

MILWAUKEE — Granted releases to men’s basketball junior Gs Brock Stull and Jeremiah Bell and sophomore F Bryce Nze so they can transfer.

NORTH CAROLINA — Announced junior RB Antonio Williams is transferring from Ohio State.

OKLAHOMA STATE — Announced graduate men’s basketball G Mike Cunningham is transferring from South Carolina-Upstate.

LOCAL SPORTS

Tuesday’s Results

Prep Boys Track

Lake 60, elmwood 59

SHOT — Bechstein (Elm) 39-5. DISCUS — Dotson (Lake) 89-11. HJ — Szymanski (Lake) 18-2. 3,200 RELAY — Lake 9:44.81. 110 HH — Mossbarger (Elm) 18.94. 100 — Condon (Elm) 12.41. 800 RELAY — Elmwood (Reynolds, Murphy, Jenkins, Barnhisel) 1:45.59. 1,600 — Urbina (Lake) 5:07.24. 400 rELAY — Elmwood (Garner, Condon, Cline, Wilhelm) 47.50. 400 — Murphy (Elm) 55.75. 300 IH — Wright (Elm) 46.22. 800 — Walker (Lake) 2:15.92. 200 — Garner (Elm) 24.53. 3,200 — Urbina (Lake) 11:06.59. 1,600 RELAY — Elmwood (Barnhisel, Wright, Jenkins, Reynolds) 4:03.80.

Edison 105½, Port Clinton 86,

Tiffin Calvert 53, Put-In-Bay 4½

SHOT — Stover (TC) 45-1½. DISCUS — Collins (Edi) 120-10. HJ — O’Dell (Edi) 5-10. LJ — Janssen (Edi) 20-0. PV — Kromer (Edi) 9-6. 3,200 RELAY — Port Clinton 9:05.60. 110 HH — Stoll (Edi) 15.59. 100 — Pinkleton (PC) 11.48. 800 RELAY — Port Clinton 1:36.69. 1,600 — Romell (Edi) 5:24.15. 400 rELAY — Port Clinton 45.95. 400 — Simpson (PC) 53.06. 300 IH — Hines (PC) 41.80. 800 — Haren (TC) 2:11.64. 200 — Pinkleton (PC) 23.69. 3,200 — Romell (Edi) 10:56.29. 1,600 RELAY — Port Clinton 3:45.26.

ARLINGTON 87, ARCADIA 43, RIVERDALE 43

SHOT — Hill (Arc) 48-1½. DISCUS — Hill (Arc) 140-7. HJ — Martin (Arl) 5-0. LJ — Plunkett (Arl) 15-1. PV — Bacon (Elm) 11-6. 3,200 RELAY — Arcadia 9:53.80. 110 HH — Russell (Arl) 19.40. 100 — Essinger (Arl) 12.20. 800 relay — Arcadia (Stahl, Springer, Bostwick, Ware) 1:41.50. 1,600 — Stoner (Arc) 5:18.50. 400 relay — Arlington (McAdams, Plunkett, Bateson, Faust) 49.10. 400 — Scott (Riv) 54.30. 300 ih — Williams (Arl) 45.40. 800 — Weber (Riv) 2:24. 200 — Fredette (Arl) 25.47. 3,200 — Stoner (Arc) 12:30.00. 1,600 relay — Arlington 3:59.4.

ROSSFORD 98, GENOA 69, FOSTORIA 5

SHOT — Novotney (Gen) 48-8 ½. DISCUS — Koch (Gen) 144-4. HJ — Perry (Ros) 5-4. LJ — Perry (Ros) 19-2. PV — Goney (Gen) 9-0. 3,200 RELAY — Genoa 9:23.30. 110 HH — Goney (Gen) 17.40. 100 — Eick (Ros) 11.60. 800 relay — Rossford 1:35.30. 1,600 — Neblock (Ros) 5:13.40. 400 relay — Rossford 47.00. 400 — Newell (Ros) 56.40. 300 ih — Eick (Ros) 44.30. 800 — Neblock (RoS) 2:22.70. 200 — Teague (Ros) 24.10. 3,200 — Bench (Gen) 11:42.60. 1,600 relay — Rossford 3:47.10.

Prep Girls Track

Lake 98, elmwood 18

SHOT — St. John (Lake) 29-9½. DISCUS — Mercer (Elm) 96-7. LJ — Douglas (Elm) 13-11½. 3,200 RELAY — Lake 11:28.78. 100 IH — Briggs (Lake) 17.22. 100 — Staczek (Lake) 13.18. 800 RELAY — Lake 1:55.04. 1,600 — Petroff (Lake) 6:22.71. 400 RELAY — Lake 53.69. 400 — Jackson (Lake) 1:11.87. 300 LH — Briggs (Lake) 52.37. 800 — McClosky (Lake) 2:53.28. 200 — Staczek (Lake) 28.78. 3,200 — Vidra (Lake) 15:08.99. 1,600 RELAY — Lake 5:18.00.

Riverdale 79, ARLINGTON 49, ARCADIA 42

SHOT — Peters (Arc) 33-9. DISCUS — Watkins (Arc) 121-2. HJ — Willow (Arl) 4-10. LJ — Ashburn (Riv) 14-7¼. PV — Jones (Arl) 7-0. 3,200 RELAY — Riverdale 12:11.80 . 100 IH — Dempster (Arl) 20.30. 100 — Inbody (Arl) 13.30. 800 relay — Arcadia (Golden, Watkins, Mock, Brubaker) 1:58.3. 1,600 — Conine (ArC) 5:59.27. 400 relay — Arlington (Inbody, Beach, Dempster, Green) 54.70. 400 — Golden (Arc) 1:08.10. 300 Lh — Conine (Arc) 55.6. 800 — Green (Arl) 2:48.20. 200 — Beach (Arl) 28.60. 3,200 — J. Collier (Riv) 15:02. 1,600 relay — Arlington 4:43.80.

Edison 109, Port Clinton 89,

Tiffin Calvert 40, Put-In-Bay 7

SHOT — Simpson (PC) 34-8. DISCUS — Simpson (PC) 125-6. HJ — Caporini (Edi) 4-6. LJ — Medina (Edi) 16-4. PV — Jeremay (Edi) 8-0. 3,200 RELAY — Edison 10:30.54. 100 IH — Caporini (Edi) 17.02. 100 — Rodgers (PC) 13.71. 800 RELAY — Port Clinton 1:57.24. 1,600 — Harris (TC) 5:45.18. 400 RELAY — Edison 53.87. 400 — Schaefer (Edi) 1:04.34. 300 LH — Caporini (Edi) 50.18. 800 — Harris (TC) 2:37.23. 200 — Wilson (Edi) 29.85. 3,200 — Harris (TC) 12:50.65. 1,600 RELAY — Edison 4:31.86.

ROSSFORD 77, GENOA 76, FOSTORIA 18

SHOT — Bryer (Gen) 36-0¼. DISCUS — Bryer (Gen) 103-4. HJ — Cherko (Ros) 4-10. LJ — DeBortoli (RoS) 14-1½. PV — Henneman (Gen) 9-6. 3,200 RELAY — Rossford 12:14.60. 100 IH — Cherko (Ros) 16.70. 100 — Clark (Ros) 13.20. 800 relay — Rossford 1:53.60. 1,600 — Heninger (Gen) 6:26.70. 400 relay — Genoa 55.60. 400 — Clark (Ros) 1:03.70. 300 Lh — Cherko (Ros) 50.40. 800 — DeBortoli (Ros) 2:37.60. 200 — Clark (Ros) 27.70. 3,200 — Iffland (Gen) 14:16.00. 1,600 relay — Rossford 4:32.40.

SCHEDULE

Wednesday’s Events

Boys Tennis

Tiffin Columbian at Fostoria, 4:30

Prep Baseball

Elmwood at Genoa (NBC), 4:45

Otsego at Fostoria (NBC), 4:45

Riverdale at Van Buren (BVC), 5

Hopewell-Loudon at McComb (BVC), 5

Fremont St. Joseph at Old Fort (SBC), 5

New Riegel at Sandusky St. Mary’s (SBC), 5

Vanlue at Arcadia (BVC), 5

Prep Softball

Elmwood at Genoa (NBC), 4:45

Otsego at Fostoria (NBC), 4:45

Hopewell-Loudon at McComb (BVC), 5

Riverdale at Van Buren (BVC), 5

Vanlue at Arcadia (BVC), 5

Fremont St. Joseph at Old Fort (SBC), 5

New Riegel at Sandusky St. Mary’s (SBC), 5

Prep Track

Tiffin Calvert at Norwalk St. Paul, 4:30

LOCAL & AREA

Crestview Seeks Coaches

CONVOY — Convoy Crestview High School currently has openings for the following supplemental positions: assistant athletic director, varsity football cheer coach, middle school football and/or basketball cheer coach, middle school and high school competition cheer coach. Interested persons can submit a letter of interest to athletic administrator Dave Bowen at bowen.dave@crestviewknights.com. Letters of interest are being accepted until April 27.

League Seeks Golfers

Lakeland Golf Course’s Happy Hour Golf League is now forming. The league competes on Mondays and is a two-person scramble format. Call the course at 419-894-6440 for more information.

Upper Sandusky Seeks Basketball Coaches

UPPER SANDUSKY — Upper Sandusky High School has openings for JV and freshman boys basketball coaches, a JV volleyball coach and varsity girls tennis coach for the 2018-19 school year. If interested, contact Brad Ehrman at brad_e@usevs.org or 419-294-1788.

Golf League Fun Day Set

The Wednesday A.M. Retirees Golf League will have its fun day at 8 a.m. April 25 at Lakeland Golf Course. League play will begin May 2 and continue into September. New members welcome. For more information, call 419-618-0826 or 419-261-5445.

BVC Alumni Basketball Tournament

McCOMB — The third annual Blanchard Valley Conference Alumni Basketball Tournament will be held June 2-3 at McComb High School. Anyone interested in participating should contact Nick Latta at (419) 293-3853 ext.330 or through email at lattan@mccombschool.org. Registration forms are available at mccomblocalschools.org and are due by May 18. Cost is $200 per team and all proceeds benefit the McComb Athletic Department.

Girls Basketball Coaching Opening

DELPHOS — Delphos Jefferson has an opening for a head girls basketball coach. Interested applicants can apply to David Hoffman at dhoffman@delphoscityschools.org.

