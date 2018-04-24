Tuesday’s Scoreboard

PREP BASEBALL

State Coaches Poll

Division I

SCHOOL (1st-place votes) Record Pts

1, Mason (19) 13-3 267

2, Walsh Jesuit (5) 11-1 221

3, Cincinnati Elder 11-2 174

4, Massillon Jackson (2) 10-3 155

5, Cincinnati Moeller 9-4 144

6, Grove City (2) 10-2 123

7, Olentangy Liberty 11-2 114

8, Springboro (1) 11-2 100

9, Amherst Steele (1) 13-3 98

10, Lewis Center Olentangy 11-3 67

NORTHWEST OHIO SCHOOLS: 13, Anthony Wayne (11-2) 24 points; 15, Sylvania Northview (9-2) 15; 21, Toledo St. John’s 5; 27, Toledo St. Francis 1.

Division II

SCHOOL (1st-place votes) Record Pts

1, Tippecanoe (8) 13-1 230

2, Wapakoneta (7) 7-0 225

3, Defiance (10) 8-0 216

4, Chardon (2) 10-1 170

5, Bellevue (3) 11-1 160

6, Beloit West Banch 9-1 103

7, Unioto 12-2 87

8, Zane Trace 11-2 81

9, Jonathan Alder 9-3 54

10, Steubenville 8-2 41

NORTHWEST OHIO SCHOOLS: 15, Lexington (9-1) 18 points; 20, Vermilion (13-5) 12.

Division III

SCHOOL (1st-place votes) Record Pts

1, West Jefferson (14) 14-0 219

2, Crestwood (4) 10-0 189

3, Coldwater (2) 8-1 158

4, Archbold (1) 9-0 156

5, Warren Champion (4) 5-1 118

6, Barnesville 11-1 108

7, Fort Recovery (1) 11-3 69

8, Elyria Catholic 8-2 64

9, East Knox 12-0 60

10, Sandy Valley 9-1 54

NORTHWEST OHIO SCHOOLS: 16, Galion (7-1) 26 points; 24, Tinora 8; 27, Edison 3; 29 Eastwood 1.

Division IV

SCHOOL (1st-place votes) Record Pts

1, Toronto (14) 11-2 230

2, WhiteOak (9) 14-0 208

3, Lincolnview (3) 9-0 195

4, Lake Ridge Academy (1) 7-0 158

5, St. Henry 7-3 113

6, Minster (1) 8-2 107

7, Seneca East 10-2 103

8, Carey 8-0 94

9, Lima Central Catholic 7-2 65

10, Norwalk St. Paul 10-2 55

NORTHWEST OHIO SCHOOLS: 12, New Bremen (9-03) 41 points; 13, Hicksville (5-1) 26; 17, (Collins) Western Reserve (6-2) 10; 23, Kalida 2.

PREP SOFTBALL

State Coaches Poll

Division I

SCHOOL (1st-place votes) Pts

1, Lebanon (10) 127

2, Louisville (2) 103

3, Perrysburg 92

4, Mason 73

5, Central Crossing 66

6, Elyria (1) 55

7, Holland Springfield 49

8, Marysville 43

9, Toledo Notre Dame 41

10, Cincinnati Ursuline 32

Division II

SCHOOL (1st-place votes) Pts

1, LeGrange Keystone (5) 74

2, Oak Harbor (1) 58

3, Kenton Ridge (2) 46

4, Mansfield Madison 38

4, Greenville 38

6, Clinton Massie 35

7, Jonathan Alder 30

8, Granville 29

9, Bellevue 20

10, Springfield Northwest 17

Division III

SCHOOL (1st-place votes) Pts

1, Warren Champion (7) 111

2, Wheelersburg (2) 102

3, North Union (1) 86

4, Cardington Lincoln 52

5, Fairview 41

6, Eastwood (2) 40

7, Elmwood 38

7, Wellington 38

9, Sandy Valley 35

10, Utica 27

Division IV

SCHOOL (1st-place votes) Pts

1, Jeromesville Hillsdale (6) 87

2, Parkway (3) 81

3, Portsmouth Clay 48

4, Strasburg Franklin 44

5, Bradford 40

5, Minster (1) 40

7, Monroeville 39

8, Berne Union 32

9, Vienna Mathews 19

10, Carey 18

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 17 4 .810 —

Toronto 13 8 .619 4

New York 12 9 .571 5

Tampa Bay 8 13 .381 9

Baltimore 6 17 .261 12

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Cleveland 12 8 .600 —

Minnesota 8 9 .471 2½

Detroit 9 11 .450 3

Chicago 5 14 .263 6½

Kansas City 5 15 .250 7

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 16 8 .667 —

Los Angeles 15 8 .652 ½

Seattle 11 10 .524 3½

Oakland 11 11 .500 4

Texas 8 15 .348 7½

Late games not included

Sunday’s Results

Cleveland 7, Baltimore 3

N.Y. Yankees 5, Toronto 1

Kansas City 8, Detroit 5

Tampa Bay 8, Minnesota 6

Houston 7, Chicago White Sox 1

Texas 7, Seattle 4

Oakland 4, Boston 1

San Francisco 4, L.A. Angels 2

Monday’s Results

Cleveland 2, Baltimore 1

N.Y. Yankees 14, Minnesota 1

L.A. Angels 2, Houston 0

Chicago White Sox 10, Seattle 4

Oakland at Texas, late

Tuesday’s Games

Seattle (Gonzales 1-2) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 5:10

Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 0-3) at Cleveland (Tomlin 0-2), 6:10

Minnesota (Berrios 2-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 0-0), 6:35

Detroit (Zimmermann 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Kuhl 2-1), 7:05

Tampa Bay (Faria 1-1) at Baltimore (Cobb 0-2), 7:05

Boston (Porcello 4-0) at Toronto (Happ 3-1), 7:07

Oakland (Triggs 1-0) at Texas (Hamels 1-3), 8:05

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 2-1) at Houston (Morton 3-0), 8:10

Milwaukee (Davies 1-2) at Kansas City (Kennedy 1-2), 8:15

Wednesday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Houston, 2:10

Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 2:10

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7:05

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05

Boston at Toronto, 7:07

Chicago Cubs at Cleveland, 7:10

Oakland at Texas, 8:05

Milwaukee at Kansas City, 8:15

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 14 6 .700 —

Philadelphia 14 7 .667 ½

Atlanta 12 9 .571 2½

Washington 10 12 .455 5

Miami 5 16 .238 9½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

St. Louis 13 8 .619 —

Milwaukee 14 9 .609 —

Pittsburgh 12 10 .545 1½

Chicago 10 9 .526 2

Cincinnati 4 18 .182 9½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Arizona 15 6 .714 —

Colorado 12 11 .522 4

Los Angeles 10 10 .500 4½

San Francisco 9 12 .429 6

San Diego 8 15 .348 8

Late games not included

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, ppd.

Philadelphia 3, Pittsburgh 2, 11 innings

Milwaukee 4, Miami 2

St. Louis 9, Cincinnati 2

Chicago Cubs 9, Colorado 7

San Francisco 4, L.A. Angels 2

Arizona 4, San Diego 2

L.A. Dodgers 4, Washington 3

Monday’s Results

Cincinnati 10, Atlanta 4

San Diego at Colorado, late

Miami at L.A. Dodgers, late

Washington at San Francisco, late

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 0-3) at Cleveland (Tomlin 0-2), 6:10

Atlanta (McCarthy 3-0) at Cincinnati (Mahle 1-3), 6:40

Arizona (Ray 2-0) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 1-2), 7:05

Detroit (Zimmermann 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Kuhl 2-1), 7:05

Milwaukee (Davies 1-2) at Kansas City (Kennedy 1-2), 8:15

N.Y. Mets (Matz 1-1) at St. Louis (Weaver 2-1), 8:15

San Diego (Lauer 0-0) at Colorado (Freeland 0-3), 8:40

Miami (Peters 2-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 2-1), 10:10

Washington (Roark 1-1) at San Francisco (Blach 1-3), 10:15

Wednesday’s Games

San Diego at Colorado, 3:10

Washington at San Francisco, 3:45

Atlanta at Cincinnati, 6:40

Arizona at Philadelphia, 7:05

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7:05

Chicago Cubs at Cleveland, 7:10

Miami at L.A. Dodgers, 7:35

Milwaukee at Kansas City, 8:15

N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 8:15

Monday’s Boxscores

Indians 2, Orioles 1

Cleveland Baltimore

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Lindor ss 3 0 1 0 Beckham 2b 4 0 1 0

Kipnis 2b 4 0 0 0 Srdinas pr-2b 0 0 0 0

Jose.Rm 3b 4 0 1 0 P.Alvrz dh 3 0 0 0

Brntley lf 4 0 0 0 Mancini ph-dh 1 0 0 0

Encrnco dh 4 1 1 0 M.Mchdo ss 2 0 1 0

Alonso 1b 3 1 1 2 A.Jones cf 4 1 1 0

Gomes c 3 0 0 0 C.Davis 1b 4 0 1 0

Zimmer cf 3 0 0 0 Vlencia 3b 4 0 1 0

Guyer rf 3 0 0 0 Sisco c 4 0 1 1

Sntnder rf 3 0 0 0

Gentry lf 3 0 1 0

Totals 31 2 4 2 Totals 32 1 7 1

Cleveland 020″000″000 — 2

Baltimore 010″000″000 — 1

DP–Cleveland 2. LOB–Cleveland 3, Baltimore 6. 2B–Jose.Ramirez (1), Valencia (2). HR–Alonso (5). SB–Gentry (5).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cleveland

Carrasco (W,4-0) 7 1/3 6 1 1 2 7

Miller H,4 2/3 1 0 0 0 1

Allen (S,4-4) 1 0 0 0 0 3

Baltimore

Gausman (L,1-2) 8 4 2 2 1 7

Bleier 1 0 0 0 0 0

Umpires–Home, Jerry Meals. First, Gabe Morales. Second, Ed Hickox. Third, John Tumpane. T–2:21. A–10,614 (45,971).

Reds 10, Braves 4

Atlanta Cincinnati

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Incarte cf 4 1 2 0 Schbler rf 5 3 2 3

Albies 2b 4 0 0 0 Peraza ss 4 2 2 1

F.Frman 1b 4 1 1 0 Votto 1b 3 0 1 1

Mrkakis rf 4 1 3 3 Gennett 2b 4 0 1 2

K.Szuki c 4 0 0 0 Duvall lf 3 1 1 2

Tucker lf 4 0 1 0 Brnhart c 5 0 1 0

Swanson ss 3 1 0 0 Pnnngtn 3b 3 1 0 0

R.Flhrt 3b 4 0 0 0 Romano p 2 0 0 0

Fltynwc p 2 0 0 0 Gsselin ph 0 0 0 0

S.Frman p 0 0 0 0 Winker ph 1 1 1 1

Moylan p 0 0 0 0 W.Prlta p 1 0 0 0

Biddle p 0 0 0 0 R.Iglss p 0 0 0 0

Clbrson ph 1 0 0 0 Hmilton cf 3 2 1 0

Sclvich p 0 0 0 0

Totals 34 4 7 3 Totals 34 10 10 10

Atlanta 001″100″020 — “4

Cincinnati 000″025″03x — 10

E–Duvall (2). LOB–Atlanta 4, Cincinnati 8. 2B–Tucker (5), Duvall (5). HR–Markakis (3), Schebler (2). SB–Hamilton (5).

IP H R ER BB SO

Atlanta

Foltynewicz 4 2/3 3 2 2 4 7

Freeman (L,0-1) 1/3 1 3 3 2 1

Moylan 2/3 2 2 2 0 1

Biddle 1 1/3 1 0 0 1 1

Socolovich 1 3 3 3 1 1

Cincinnati

Romano (W,1-2) 6 4 2 1 1 5

Peralta 1 2/3 3 2 2 0 1

Iglesias (S,3-3) 1 1/3 0 0 0 0 1

S.Freeman pitched to 3 batters in the 6th Umpires–Home, Chris Conroy. First, CB Bucknor. Second, Brian O’Nora. Third, Fieldin Cubreth. T–3:11. A–9,463 (42,319).

Major League Leaders

American League

BATTING–Betts, Boston, .366; MMachado, Baltimore, .360; Lowrie, Oakland, .351; Correa, Houston, .351; Altuve, Houston, .344; Smith, Tampa Bay, .344; Cano, Seattle, .329; Judge, New York, .325; Gregorius, New York, .324; Gordon, Seattle, .321.

RUNS–Betts, Boston, 23; Gardner, New York, 21; Judge, New York, 20; Springer, Houston, 19; Gregorius, New York, 18; Semien, Oakland, 18; Trout, Los Angeles, 18; Chapman, Oakland, 17; Correa, Houston, 17; Cano, Seattle, 16.

RBI–Gregorius, New York, 24; Lowrie, Oakland, 23; Haniger, Seattle, 22; Correa, Houston, 19; KDavis, Oakland, 19; Devers, Boston, 17; MMachado, Baltimore, 17; Moustakas, Kansas City, 17; Span, Tampa Bay, 17; Trout, Los Angeles, 17.

HITS–Lowrie, Oakland, 33; MMachado, Baltimore, 32; Altuve, Houston, 31; Correa, Houston, 27; Moustakas, Kansas City, 27; Betts, Boston, 26; Gordon, Seattle, 26; Segura, Seattle, 26; Trout, Los Angeles, 26; 4 tied at 25.

DOUBLES–Andujar, New York, 8; Betts, Boston, 8; DMachado, Detroit, 8; Springer, Houston, 8; Bogaerts, Boston, 7; Beltre, Texas, 7; Gregorius, New York, 7; MMachado, Baltimore, 7; Segura, Seattle, 7; 13 tied at 6.

TRIPLES–Benintendi, Boston, 2; Candelario, Detroit, 2; Castellanos, Detroit, 2; Chapman, Oakland, 2; Cozart, Los Angeles, 2; Fisher, Houston, 2; Smith, Tampa Bay, 2; Sanchez, Chicago, 2; Wendle, Tampa Bay, 2; 16 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS–Trout, Los Angeles, 9; MMachado, Baltimore, 8; Gallo, Texas, 7; Gregorius, New York, 7; Haniger, Seattle, 7; Ramirez, Cleveland, 7; 6 tied at 6.

STOLEN BASES–Gordon, Seattle, 9; Anderson, Chicago, 8; Gentry, Baltimore, 5; Buxton, Minnesota, 4; RDavis, Cleveland, 4; Garcia, Chicago, 4; Lindor, Cleveland, 4; Moncada, Chicago, 4; Pillar, Toronto, 4; 8 tied at 3.

PITCHING–Carrasco, Cleveland, 4-0; Porcello, Boston, 4-0; Severino, New York, 4-1; 11 tied at 3.

ERA–Morton, Houston, 0.72; Cole, Houston, 0.96; Verlander, Houston, 1.10; Manaea, Oakland, 1.23; Porcello, Boston, 1.40; Bundy, Baltimore, 1.42; Lopez, Chicago, 1.50; Berrios, Minnesota, 1.63; Clevinger, Cleveland, 1.75; Sale, Boston, 1.86.

STRIKEOUTS–Cole, Houston, 41; Sale, Boston, 41; Bundy, Baltimore, 40; Verlander, Houston, 39; Kluber, Cleveland, 37; McCullers, Houston, 37; Richards, Los Angeles, 35; Hamels, Texas, 34; Paxton, Seattle, 34; Severino, New York, 34.

National League

BATTING–Villanueva, San Diego, .355; Cabrera, New York, .354; Grandal, Los Angeles, .349; Arenado, Colorado, .344; Flaherty, Atlanta, .339; Swanson, Atlanta, .329; Herrera, Philadelphia, .329; Martinez, St. Louis, .329; Hoskins, Philadelphia, .323; Bryant, Chicago, .319.

RUNS–Albies, Atlanta, 21; Harper, Washington, 20; Blackmon, Colorado, 18; Baez, Chicago, 18; Pham, St. Louis, 18; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 16; Cabrera, New York, 16; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 16; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 16; 5 tied at 15.

RBI–Baez, Chicago, 23; Harper, Washington, 19; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 19; Cespedes, New York, 18; Tucker, Atlanta, 18; Franco, Philadelphia, 17; 5 tied at 16.

HITS–Cabrera, New York, 28; Swanson, Atlanta, 27; Albies, Atlanta, 26; Herrera, Philadelphia, 26; LeMahieu, Colorado, 26; Castro, Miami, 25; Markakis, Atlanta, 25; Martinez, St. Louis, 25; Pirela, San Diego, 25; 3 tied at 24.

DOUBLES–Albies, Atlanta, 9; Cabrera, New York, 8; Freeman, Atlanta, 8; Pollock, Arizona, 8; Swanson, Atlanta, 8; 12 tied at 7.

TRIPLES–Baez, Chicago, 3; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 3; Cervelli, Pittsburgh, 2; Dyson, Arizona, 2; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 2; KMarte, Arizona, 2; Nimmo, New York, 2; Pirela, San Diego, 2; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 2; Zimmerman, Washington, 2.

HOME RUNS–Blackmon, Colorado, 8; Harper, Washington, 8; Baez, Chicago, 7; DeJong, St. Louis, 7; Thames, Milwaukee, 7; Villanueva, San Diego, 7; Albies, Atlanta, 6; Molina, St. Louis, 6; 5 tied at 5.

STOLEN BASES–MTaylor, Washington, 8; Turner, Washington, 8; Inciarte, Atlanta, 7; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 7; Cain, Milwaukee, 5; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 5; Hernandez, Philadelphia, 5; Pham, St. Louis, 5; Pollock, Arizona, 5; 2 tied at 4.

PITCHING–Corbin, Arizona, 4-0; Scherzer, Washington, 4-1; 9 tied at 3.

ERA–Cueto, San Francisco, 0.35; Garcia, Miami, 0.86; Scherzer, Washington, 1.36; Martinez, St. Louis, 1.42; Bettis, Colorado, 1.44; Corbin, Arizona, 1.89; Ryu, Los Angeles, 1.99; Williams, Pittsburgh, 2.15; Stratton, San Francisco, 2.22; Nola, Philadelphia, 2.30.

STRIKEOUTS–Corbin, Arizona, 48; Scherzer, Washington, 47; deGrom, New York, 40; Syndergaard, New York, 39; Martinez, St. Louis, 37; Strasburg, Washington, 36; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 35; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 33; Ray, Arizona, 32; Smith, Miami, 32.

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA Playoffs

First Round

Best-of-7

x-if necessary

Tuesday’s Results

Toronto 130, Washington 119

Boston 120, Milwaukee 106

New Orleans 111, Portland 102

WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS

Cleveland 100, Indiana 97

Utah 102, Oklahoma City 95

Houston 102, Minnesota 82

Thursday’s RESULTS

Philadelphia 128, Miami 108

New Orleans 119, Portland 102

Golden State 110, San Antonio 97

Friday’s RESULTS

Indiana 92, Cleveland 90

Washington 122, Toronto 103

Milwaukee 116, Boston 92

Saturday’s RESULTS

Philadelphia 106, Miami 102, Philadelphia leads series 3-1

New Orleans 131, Portland 123, New Orleans wins series 4-0

Minnesota 121, Houston 105, Houston leads series 2-1

Utah 115, Oklahoma City 102, Utah leads series 2-1

Sunday’s RESULTS

Milwaukee 104, Boston 102, series tied 2-2

San Antonio 103, Golden State 90, Golden State leads series 3-1

Washington 106, Toronto 98, series tied 2-2

Cleveland 104, Indiana 100, series tied 2-2

Monday’s Results

Houston 119, Minnesota 100, Houston leads series 3-1

Oklahoma City at Utah, late

Tuesday’s GAMES

Milwaukee at Boston, TBA

Miami at Philadelphia, TBA

San Antonio at Golden State, TBA

Wednesday’s GAMES

Washington at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 9:30 p.m.

Utah at Oklahoma City, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday’s GAMES

Boston at Milwaukee, 7, 8 or 9:30 p.m.

x-Philadelphia at Miami, 7 p.m.

x-Golden State at San Antonio, 9:30 p.m.

Friday’s GAMES

Toronto at Washington, 6, 7 or 8 p.m.

Cleveland at Indiana, 7, 8 or 8:30 p.m.

x-Houston at Minnesota, 9:30 p.m.

x-Oklahoma City at Utah, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday’s GAMES

x-Milwaukee at Boston, TBA

x-Miami at Philadelphia, TBA

x-San Antonio at Golden State, TBA

Sunday’s GAMES

x-Washington at Toronto, TBA

x-Indiana at Cleveland, TBA

x-Minnesota at Houston, TBA

x-Utah at Oklahoma City, TBA

PRO HOCKEY

NHL Playoffs

First Round

Best-of-7

x-if necessary

Tuesday’s Results

Washington 3, Columbus 2, 2OT

Winnipeg 2, Minnesota 0

Vegas 1, Los Angeles 0, Vegas wins series 4-0

Wednesday’s RESULTS

Pittsburgh 5, Philadelphia 0

Tampa Bay 3, New Jersey 1

Nashville 3, Colorado 2

San Jose 2, Anaheim 1, San Jose wins series 4-0

Thursday’s Results

Boston 3, Toronto 1

Washington 4, Columbus 1

Friday’s RESULTS

Philadelphia 4, Pittsburgh 2

Winnipeg 5, Minnesota 0, Winnipeg wins series 4-1

Colorado 2, Nashville 1

Saturday’s RESULTS

Tampa Bay 3, New Jersey 1, Tampa Bay wins series 4-1

Washington 4, Columbus 3, OT

Toronto 4, Boston 3

Sunday’s RESULTS

Pittsburgh 8, Philadelphia 5, Pittsburgh wins series 4-2

Nashville 5, Colorado 0, Nashville wins series 4-2

Monday’s RESULTS

Toronto 3, Boston 1, series tied 3-3

Washington 6, Columbus 3, Washington wins series 4-2

Wednesday’s GAMES

Toronto at Boston, TBA

PRO SOCCER

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

New York City FC 5 1 2 17 16 9

Atlanta United FC 5 1 1 16 17 8

Orlando City 4 2 1 13 14 12

New England 3 2 2 11 12 8

Columbus 3 3 2 11 11 9

New York 3 3 0 9 14 8

Chicago 2 3 1 7 9 10

Montreal 2 5 0 6 9 17

D.C. United 1 3 2 5 6 10

Philadelphia 1 3 2 5 3 8

Toronto FC 1 4 0 3 4 11

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Sporting Kansas City 5 1 2 17 20 11

Los Angeles FC 4 2 0 12 16 13

FC Dallas 3 0 3 12 9 3

LA Galaxy 3 3 1 10 8 10

Real Salt Lake 3 3 1 10 9 14

Vancouver 3 4 1 10 8 17

Houston 2 2 2 8 14 9

Colorado 2 2 2 8 9 8

Portland 2 3 2 8 12 14

Minnesota United 2 5 0 6 9 15

San Jose 1 3 2 5 11 13

Seattle 1 3 1 4 5 8

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Friday’s Result

Sporting Kansas City 6, Vancouver 0

Saturday’s results

Los Angeles FC 5, Montreal 3

Houston 5, Toronto FC 1

Chicago 2, New York 1

New England 2, Columbus 2, tie

Orlando City 3, San Jose 2

FC Dallas 2, Philadelphia 0

Real Salt Lake 3, Colorado 0

Atlanta United FC 2, LA Galaxy 0

Sunday’s results

Seattle 3, Minnesota United 1

Portland 3, New York City FC 0

Friday’s games

Real Salt Lake at Vancouver, 10:30

Saturday’s games

Montreal at Atlanta United FC, 1

Chicago at Toronto FC, 3

D.C. United at Philadelphia, 3:30

San Jose at Columbus, 7:30

Sporting Kansas City at New England, 7:30

Houston at Minnesota United, 8

New York at LA Galaxy, 10:30

Sunday’s games

Orlando City at Colorado, 4

FC Dallas at New York City FC, 6:30

Seattle at Los Angeles FC, 9

AUTO RACING

IndyCar

Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama

Final Results

1. (1) Josef Newgarden, Chevy, 82

2. (4) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda, 82

3. (5) James Hinchcliffe, Honda, 82

4. (10) Robert Wickens, Honda, 82

5. (3) Sebastien Bourdais, Honda, 82

6. (6) Scott Dixon, Honda, 82

7. (15) Graham Rahal, Honda, 82

8. (18) Takuma Sato, Honda, 82

9. (9) Simon Pagenaud, Chevy, 82

10. (7) Marco Andretti, Honda, 82

11. (8) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 82

12. (21) Matheus Leist, Chevy, 82

13. (11) Zach Veach, Honda, 82

14. (19) Jordan King, Chevy, 82

15. (17) Spencer Pigot, Chevy, 81

16. (22) Rene Binder, Chevy, 80

17. (20) Gabby Chaves, Chevy, 80

18. (23) Tony Kanaan, Chevy, 80

19. (16) Zachary Claman De Melo, Honda, 80

20. (12) Ed Jones, Honda, 64, Mechanical

21. (2) Will Power, Chevy, 53, Off Course

22. (13) Max Chilton, Chevy, 34, Mechanical

23. (14) Charlie Kimball, Chevy, 10, Contact

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Traded LHP Roenis Elias to Seattle for a player to be named or cash.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed RHP Miguel Gonzalez on the 10-day DL, retroactive to April 19. Selected the contract of RHP Chris Beck from Charlotte (IL). Transferred RHP Danny Farquhar to the 60-day DL.

DETROIT TIGERS — Designated RHP Drew VerHagen for assignment. Recalled OF Mike Gerber from Toledo (IL).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Placed RHP Blake Wood on 10-day DL. Recalled RHP Eduardo Paredes from Salt Lake (PCL). Selected the contract of RHP Justin Anderson from Salt Lake. Optioned RHP Jaime Barria to Salt Lake.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned LHP Gabriel Moya to Rochester (IL). Reinstated RHP Phil Hughes from the 10-day DL.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Recalled LHP Tim Mayza from Buffalo (IL). Placed RHP John Axford on the bereavement list.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Sent C Tyler Flowers to Gwinnett (IL) for a rehab assignment.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Selected the contract of LHP Harrison Musgrave from Albuquerque (PCL). Placed LHP Chris Rusin on the 10-day DL. Transferred RHP Carlos Estevez from the 10- to the 60-day DL.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled RHP Walker Buehler from Oklahoma City (PCL). Designated RHP Wilmer Font for assignment.

MIAMI MARLINS — Sent RHP Elieser Hernandez and SS JT Riddleon a rehab assignments to Jupiter (FSL).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Assigned RHP Alec Asher outright to Colorado Springs (PCL).

NEW YORK METS — Sent LHP Jason Vargas on a rehab assignment to Las Vegas (PCL).

Midwest League

QUAD CITIES RIVER BANDITS — Announced RHPs Robert Corniel and Carlos Sanabria, and LHP Cole Watts were transferred to the team from Tri-City (NYP). Announced RHP Tanner Duncan was transferred to Tri-City (NYP) and RHPs Dariel Aquino and Humberto Castellanos were transferred to extended spring training.

American Association

CLEBURNE RAILROADERS — Signed OF KC Huth.

SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Signed RHP Jake Smith.

TEXAS AIRHOGS — Released RHP Robert Tasin.

WICHITA WINGNUTS — Signed OF Zach Nehrir.

WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Signed LHP Shane Dawson.

Can-Am League

ROCKLAND BOULDERS — Released OF Jon Smith and C Daniel Arribas.

Basketball

National Basketball Association

NBA — Named Derek Chang CEO of NBA China.

Football

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed DE Benson Mayowa to a one-year contract.

DENVER BRONCOS — Traded P Riley Dixon to the N.Y. Giants for a conditional 2019 seventh-round draft pick.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Announced the retirement of DE Dwight Freeney.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived WR Darius Powe. Acquired P Riley Dixon from Denver for a 2019 conditional seventh-round draft pick.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Exercised their fifth-year option on WR Amari Cooper. Signed CB Daryl Worley.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Exercised their fifth-year option on LB Bud Dupree.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Released WR Devante Noil.

Hockey

National Hockey League

CALGARY FLAMES — Named Bill Peters coach.

MINNESOTA WILD — Announced the contract of general manager Chuck Fletcher will not be renewed.

College

CANISIUS — Named Scott Hemer women’s basketball coach.

CLEMSON — Named Shimmy Gray-Miller assistant women’s basketball coach.

NORTH CAROLINA — Junior F Luke Maye declared for the NBA draft.

PROVIDENCE — Signed women’s volleyball coach Margot Royer-Johnson to a contract extension.

SANTA CLARA — Named Scott Garson men’s assistant basektball coach.

SOUTH CAROLINA — Dismissed G Rakym Felder from the men’s basketball program.

SCHEDULE

Tuesday’s Events

Prep Boys Tennis

Willard at Tiffin Calvert, 5

Prep Baseball

Carey at Tiffin Calvert, 5

Lakota at Oak Harbor, 5

Prep Softball

Elmwood at Eastwood (NBC), 4:45

Arlington at Arcadia (BVC), 5

Patrick Henry at McComb, 5

Hopewell-Loudon at New Riegel, 5

Tiffin Calvert at Clyde, 5

Mohawk at Ridgemont, 5

Prep Track

Lake at Elmwood, 4:30

McComb at Findlay, 4:30

Liberty-Benton & Ottawa-Glandorf at Columbus Grove, 4:30

Fostoria & Genoa at Rossford (NBC), 4:30

Tiffin Calvert at Port Clinton, 4:30

Pandora-Gilboa & Vanlue at Van Buren, 4:30

Mohawk at Carey, 4:30

New Riegel, North Baltimore & Old Fort at Hopewell-Loudon, 5

BOWLING

AMF Sportsman Lanes

Morning Glories League

High series: Carol Yeager, Lariche Chevrolet, 576. High game: Susan Stemen, Lariche Chevrolet, 198.

LOCAL & AREA

Crestview Seeks Coaches

CONVOY — Convoy Crestview High School currently has openings for the following supplemental positions: assistant athletic director, varsity football cheer coach, middle school football and/or basketball cheer coach, middle school and high school competition cheer coach. Interested persons can submit a letter of interest to athletic administrator Dave Bowen at bowen.dave@crestviewknights.com. Letters of interest are being accepted until April 27.

League Seeks Golfers

Lakeland Golf Course’s Happy Hour Golf League is now forming. The league competes on Mondays and is a two-person scramble format. Call the course at 419-894-6440 for more information.

Upper Sandusky Seeks Basketball Coaches

UPPER SANDUSKY — Upper Sandusky High School has openings for JV and freshman boys basketball coaches, a JV volleyball coach and varsity girls tennis coach for the 2018-19 school year. If interested, contact Brad Ehrman at brad_e@usevs.org or 419-294-1788.

Leipsic Boosters Golf Scramble

LEIPSIC — The Leipsic Athletic Boosters golf outing will be Saturday, June 9 at 1 p.m. at Pike Run. Four-man scramble, supper included. Cost is $60 per golfer or $240 per team. Cash prizes, other raffles and prizes. Contact Brent Newell at 419-308-1484 or brentnewell@hotmail.com for more information or to sign up.

Elite Soccer Camp

FINDLAY — The University of Findlay women’s soccer program will hold its 2018 Elite Prospect Camp June 28-30. The camp will be run by first year UF soccer coach Jimmy Walker and his staff and is open to any soccer player with aspirations of playing at the next level. Cost is $195 for commuters, $295 for those staying on campus. More information is available on the UF website.

Golf League Fun Day Set

The Wednesday A.M. Retirees Golf League will have its fun day at 8 a.m. April 25 at Lakeland Golf Course. League play will begin May 2 and continue into September. New members welcome. For more information, call 419-618-0826 or 419-261-5445.

Upper Sandusky Lady Rams Soccer Camp

UPPER SANDUSKY — The Upper Sandusky Lady Rams soccer camp will be June 11-14. Grades 1-4 will be from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.; grades 5-8 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fee of $35 includes T-shirt and a ball. Deadline to guarantee T-shirt/ball is May 18 but registration is open until the camp begins. Contact Patrick Massara at 419-348-0726 or the Upper Sandusky High School office at 419-294-2308.

Ice Skating Lessons

FINDLAY — The City of Findlay Recreation Department is offering ice skating lessons at The Cube during the spring and summer months. Lessons will be offered in 5-week sessions on Mondays from 6-6:50 p.m. on April 23, 30, May 7, 14 and 21 and again on June 4, 11, 18, 25 and July 2; and on Wednesdays from 5:10-6 p.m. on April 25, May 2, 9, 16 and 23. The fee is $40 per session and includes skate rental if needed. The Cube is open for public skate on Fridays from 7-9 p.m.; Saturdays from 1-2:50 p.m. and 7-9 p.m.; and Sundays from 3-4:50 p.m. Public skate admission is $5 and skate rental is $3. For more information or to sign up, call 419-424-7176.

BVC Alumni Basketball Tournament

McCOMB — The third annual Blanchard Valley Conference Alumni Basketball Tournament will be held June 2-3 at McComb High School. Anyone interested in participating should contact Nick Latta at (419) 293-3853 ext.330 or through email at lattan@mccombschool.org. Registration forms are available at mccomblocalschools.org and are due by May 18th. Cost is $200 per team and all proceeds benefit the McComb Athletic Department.

Girls Basketball Coaching Opening

DELPHOS — Delphos Jefferson has an opening for a head girls basketball coach. Interested applicants can apply to David Hoffman at dhoffman@delphoscityschools.org.

