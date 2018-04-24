Local Sports Roundup: Fostoria track teams 3rd in NBC tri

ROSSFORD — There were no winners from Fostoria High School’s boys or girls track and field teams as both teams took third in a triangular meet with Rossford and Genoa on Tuesday at Rossford High School.

Rossford edged Genoa 77-76 on the girls side with Fostoria scoring 18 points.

Rossford’s boys also beat Genoa 98-69. Fostoria scored five points.

Fostoria’s boys 800 relay team of Donte’ Hampton, Roberto Pina, Dom Settles and Dominic Jackson finished second in 1:48.40.

For Fostoria’s girls, Mauryana Jones was second in the discus (96-6) and third in the shot put (27-8).

ROSSFORD 98, GENOA 69, FOSTORIA 5

SHOT — Novotney (Gen) 48-8 ½. DISCUS — Koch (Gen) 144-4. HJ — Perry (Ros) 5-4. LJ — Perry (Ros) 19-2. PV — Goney (Gen) 9-0. 3,200 RELAY — Genoa 9:23.30. 110 HH — Goney (Gen) 17.40. 100 — Eick (Ros) 11.60. 800 relay — Rossford 1:35.30. 1,600 — Neblock (Ros) 5:13.40. 400 relay — Rossford 47.00. 400 — Newell (Ros) 56.40. 300 ih — Eick (Ros) 44.30. 800 — Neblock (RoS) 2:22.70. 200 — Teague (Ros) 24.10. 3,200 — Bench (Gen) 11:42.60. 1,600 relay — Rossford 3:47.10.

ROSSFORD 77, GENOA 76, FOSTORIA 18

SHOT — Bryer (Gen) 36-0¼. DISCUS — Bryer (Gen) 103-4. HJ — Cherko (Ros) 4-10. LJ — DeBortoli (RoS) 14-1½. PV — Henneman (Gen) 9-6. 3,200 RELAY — Rossford 12:14.60. 100 IH — Cherko (Ros) 16.70. 100 — Clark (Ros) 13.20. 800 relay — Rossford 1:53.60. 1,600 — Heninger (Gen) 6:26.70. 400 relay — Genoa 55.60. 400 — Clark (Ros) 1:03.70. 300 Lh — Cherko (Ros) 50.40. 800 — DeBortoli (Ros) 2:37.60. 200 — Clark (Ros) 27.70. 3,200 — Iffland (Gen) 14:16.00. 1,600 relay — Rossford 4:32.40.

Carey tops Calvert

TIFFIN — Easton Roark threw a complete-game shutout with seven strikeouts as unbeaten Carey defeated Tiffin Calvert 6-0 on Tuesday for a nonleague baseball victory.

Roark allowed only four hits and four walks and the Blue Devils played error-free defense behind him to improve to 13-0 overall.

Trey Bame doubled for Carey’s only extra-base hit and had a team-high two RBIs.

Nolan Wuescher singled twice for the Senecas (4-6).

Carey 102 300 0 — 6 4 0

Tiffin Calvert 000 000 0 — 0 4 3

WP — Roark. LP — Cooper. top hitters: (Car) Bame 2B, 2 RBI; Mullholand 1B,RBI; Miller RBI; Frederick RBI. (TC) Wuescher 2-1B; Staib 1B; Vera 1B.

records: Carey 13-0, Tiffin Calvert 4-6.

Justice prevails

TOLEDO — Joel Justice, a 1995 St. Wendelin High School graduate, took first place in the male 40-44 age group in this past weekend’s Mercy Health Glass City Marathon.

Justice, now a resident of Lewis Center, completed the race in 2:45.08. He was 12th both among 639 male competitors and all 1,087 runners.

Reinhard nets ace

Bascom’s Matt Reinhard netted a hole-in-one Sunday when he aced the 160-yard No. 6 hole at Lakeland Golf Club using a 6-iron.

Tony Frisch, Mike Rietzke, Mike Shultz and Matt Risner witnessed the shot.

Comments

comments