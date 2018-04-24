H-L outslugs Van Buren

BASCOM — Hopewell-Loudon remained the lone Blanchard Valley Conference softball team remaining in unbeaten in league play as the Chieftains outslugged Van Buren 14-11 on Monday.

With the win, Hopewell-Loudon improved to 10-2 overall and 5-0 in the BVC. Van Buren fell to 7-5 and 4-2.

The Chieftains scored five runs in the second and five more in the fifth to get the win.

Chelsey Depinet tripled with two singles driving in three runs and Kenzi Coleman added a double, two singles and an RBI to lead Hopewell-Loudon’s 16-hit attack.

Van Buren had 14 hits. Raegan Miller smashed a home run and two singles driving in two runs while teammate Maddie Pawlak added three singles and two RBIs.

Van Buren 200 402 3 — 11 14 3

Hopewell-Loudon 350 150 x — 14 16 8

WP — Malagon. LP — Dishong. top hitters: (H-L) Coleman 2-1B, 2B, RBI; Depinet 2-1B, 3B, 3 RBI; Malagon 2B, 1B, RBI; Breidenbach 2B, 1B, 3 RBI; Brickner 2-1B, 2 RBI; Kent 3B. (VB) Miller 2-1B, HR, 2 RBI; Stacy 2-1B, RBI; Durliat 2-1B, 3 RBI; M. Pawlak 3-1B, 2 RBI; Rinehart 2B, 1B, 2 RBI.

records: Hopewell-Loudon 10-2 overall, 5-0 Blanchard Valley Conference; Van Buren 7-5, 4-2.

ELMWOOD 11

FOSTORIA 0

BLOOMDALE — Freshman Madison Hoiles had a big day to lead state-ranked Elmwood past Fostoria 11-0 in a Northern Buckeye Conference softball game.

Hoiles was 4 for 4 at the plate with a home run. She drove in six runs and stole four bases as Elmwood, ranked seventh in the Division III coaches poll released Monday, improved to 12-3 overall and 4-0 in the NBC. Makenna Benschoter pitched a two-hit shutout as the Royals travel to Eastwood for a big NBC matchup today.

Kyah Talley and Angelina Puente had singles as Fostoria fell to 5-5, 2-3 NBC.

Fostoria 000 00 — 0 2 1

Elmwood 142 13 — 11 10 1

WP — Benschoter. LP — Kleinmark. TOP HITTERS: (Elm) Hillard 1B, RBI; Drees 1B, 2B, 2 RBI; Hoiles 3-1B, HR, 6 RBI; Benschoter 1B, RBI.

RECORDS: Fostoria 5-5 overall, 2-3 Northern Buckeye Conference; Elmwood 12-3, 4-0.

OLD FORT 9

NEW RIEGEL 1

NEW RIEGEL — Sarah Hossler drove in a pair of runs at the plate and did not allow an earned run across seven frames in the circle in leading Old Fort past New Riegel 9-1 in Monday’s Sandusky Bay Conference River Division game.

Hossler, who doubled, allowed just three hits and struck out eight for the Stockaders (7-5 overall, 4-1 SBC River). Hanna Bilger led Old Fort with a pair of singles and an RBI, while Savannah McCoy (1B ) and Makinsey Black each drove in two runs.

Kayleigh Lininger paced the Blue Jackets (7-7, 3-2) with a double. Starter Jacquelyn Lininger allowed nine runs, but just two earned, with three strikeouts in seven innings.

Old Fort 00 020 7 — 9 7 3

New Riegel 001 000 0 — 1 3 5

WP — Hossler. LP — J. Lininger. top hitters: (OF) Hossler 2B, 2 RBI; McCoy 1B, 2 RBI; H. Bilger 2-1B, RBI. (NR) K. Lininger 2B.

records: Old Fort 7-5 overall, 4-1 Sandusky Bay Conference River Division; New Riegel 7-7, 3-2.

ARCADIA 18

CORY-RAWSON 0

RAWSON — Arcadia scored at least three runs in every inning in run-ruling Cory-Rawson 18-0 in a five-inning Blanchard Valley Conference matchup.

Lyndee Ward spearheaded Arcadia’s 14-hit attack, driving in five runs with a pair of doubles and a third-inning home run. Ivy Noel (2-1B, 2B, 2 RBI) and December McGee (2-1B, 2B, 3 RBI) also had three hits and Breana Reinhart (1B, 2B) had two for the Redskins (7-8 overall, 2-4 BVC).

Karly Renz struck out six and limited Cory-Rawson (3-6, 3-3) to just three hits.

Arcadia 353 43 — 18 14 0

Cory-Rawson 000 00 — 0 3 3

WP — Renz (3-4). LP — Traucht. top hitters: (Arc) Reinhart 1B, 2B; Noel 2-1B, 2B, 2 RBI; Ward 2-2B, HR, 5 RBI; McGee 2-1B, 2B, 3 RBI; S. Burnett 1B, 2 RBI; D. Burnett 2B, RBI.

records: Arcadia 7-8 overall, 2-4 Blanchard Valley Conference; Cory-Rawson 3-6, 3-3.

ARLINGTON 18

VANLUE 8

ARLINGTON — Seven Arlington players had two or more hits and three drove in three or more runs as the Red Devils outslugged Vanlue 18-8 in a Blanchard Valley Conference game.

Addy Lafferty not only drove in three runs with three singles and a double but was also the winning pitcher for Arlington (7-4, 3-2 BVC). Emily Berry (4 RBI) and Moriah Helms (3 RBI) had a single and double each, and Sarah Solt and Morgan Wykes (2 RBI) both singled and tripled.

Amanda Clymer took the pitching loss for Vanlue (3-10, 2-5 BVC), but had a monster game at the plate. The senior had three hits and drove in six runs, four of them coming on a fourth-inning grand slam.

Vanlue 002 60 — 8 6 3

Arlington 373 41 — 18 18 0

WP — Lafferty (4-4). LP — Clymer. top hitters: (Van) Clymer 1B, 2B, HR, 6 RBI; Franks 1B, 2 RBI. (Arl) Solt 1B, 3B; Lafferty 3-1B, 2B, 3 RBI; Berry 1B, 2B, 4 RBI; Helms 1B, 2B, 3 RBI; Durliat 3B, 2 RBI; Sheets 2-1B, RBI; Wykes 1B, 3B, 2 RBI; Bushong 1B, RBI; Orwick 2-1B.

records: Vanlue 3-10 overall, 2-5 Blanchard Valley Conference; Arlington 7-4, 3-2.

