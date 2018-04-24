Dauterman fans 16 Redmen

BLOOMDALE — Braden Dauterman made one mistake.

It didn’t matter, as he struck out 16 Fostoria batters in a complete-game win with an 11-2 decision over the Redmen in Northern Buckeye Conference action.

Dauterman, who allowed a two-run home run to Alex Sierra in he first inning, settled down and did not allow a hit or a run the rest of the way for the Royals (5-6 overall, 3-2 NBC).

Christian Aldaco and Cole Barton each singled twice for Elmwood, while Jonathan Duvall and Ricky Buckingham each drove in a pair of runs.

Sierra’s home run accounted for both of Fostoria’s (1-10, 0-5) runs.

Fostoria 200 000 0 — 2 2 0

Elmwood 002 207 x — 11 9 0

WP — Dauterman. LP — Sheets. top hitters: (Fos) Sierra HR, 2 RBI. (Elm) Barton & Aldaco 2-1B; Duvall & Buckingham 2 RBI.

records: Fostoria 1-10 overall, 0-5 Northern Buckeye Conference; Elmwood 5-6, 3-2.

LAKOTA 3

TIFFIN CALVERT 0

TIFFIN — Lakota got on the board in the first inning and added insurance tallies in the sixth and seventh frames to knock off Tiffin Calvert 3-0 in a Sandusky Bay Conference River Division game at Zip Zalar Field.

Lakota’s Carter Reinhart got the complete-game shutout win as he walked five and stuck out five.

Nathan Walter and Josh Kagy both had a pair of singles for the Raiders (6-4 overall, 4-1 SBC River).

Grant Vera doubled and singled for the Senecas (4-5, 2-3).

Lakota 100 001 1 — 3 6 2

Tiffin Calvert 000 000 0 — 0 3 1

WP — Reinhart. LP — Kennedy. top hitters: (Lak) Walter 2-1B; Kagy 2-1B; Wehrle 1B, RBI. (TC) Vera 2B, 1B.

records: Lakota 6-4 overall, 4-1 Sandusky Bay Conference River Division; Tiffin Calvert 4-5, 2-3.

NEW RIEGEL 5

OLD FORT 4

NEW RIEGEL — A three-run fifth inning was the difference as the New Riegel upended Old Fort 5-4 in a Sandusky Bay Conference River Division game.

Cole Noftz got the win for the Blue Jackets as he allowed four runs, none earned, on three kits with four walks and 12 strikeouts in 62/3 innings. Kaleb Wilkinson was the tough-luck loser. He allowed two earned runs in six innings with 14 strikeouts.

Darek Feindel tripled and Alec Zoeller, Jacob Theis and Nick Reinhart added RBIs for the Blue Jackets (5-5 overall, 4-2 SBC River).

Miller had an RBI double and Kohlenberg added an RBI single for the Stockaders (4-7, 1-3).

Old Fort 022 000 0 — 4 3 2

New Riegel 100 130 x — 5 4 4

WP — Noftz. LP — Wilkinson. top hitters: (OF) Miller 2B, RBI; Kohlenberg 1B, RBI. (NR) Feindel 3B; Zoeller RBI; Theis RBI; Reinhart RBI.

records: New Riegel 5-5 overall, 4-2 Sandusky Bay Conference River Division; Old Fort 4-7, 1-3.

VAN BUREN 7

HOPEWELL-LOUDON 6

BASCOM — Angel Garcia pitched a pair of perfect relief innings and broke a tie with an RBi double in the eighth inning to maintain Van Buren’s perfect Blanchard Valley Conference record with a 7-6 win over Hopewell-Loudon.

The Black Knights improved to 9-2 overall and 6-0 in the BVC.

Garcia’s double was his lone hit of the game, while he did not walk a batter or allow a hit in his two innings of relief.

Jaden Tabler singled twice and drove in two runs for Van Buren, while Kaleb Snodgrass (RBI) and Saige Warren each singled twice as well.

Zach Kreais tripled and had two RBIs to lead the Chieftains (7-6, 2-4).

Van Buren 004 002 01 — 7 10 3

Hopewell-Loudon 002 301 00 — 6 7 3

WP — Garcia. LP — Miller. top hitters: (VB) Tabler 2-1B, 2 RBI; Snodgrass 2-1B, RBI; Warren 2-1B; Steveson 1B, 2 RBI; Garcia 2B, RBI. (H-L) Kreais 3B, 2 RBI; Breidenbach & Milligan 2-1B.

records: Van Buren 9-2 overall, 6-0 Blanchard Valley Conference; Hopewell-Loudon 7-6, 2-4.

ARLINGTON 12

VANLUE 0

ARLINGTON — A 10-run third inning blew the game open as Arlington defeated Vanlue 12-0 in a Blanchard Valley Conference game.

Ben Slough hit a home run and drove in three runs as Arlington improved to 3-9 overall and 1-4 in the BVC. Brayden Bushong also had three RBIs. Matt Johnson struck out five in three innings of work to get the win.

Vanlue (2-11, 1-5 BVC) was limited to three singles.

Vanlue 000 00 — 0 3 2

Arlington 20(10) 0x — 12 9 0

WP — Johnson. LP — Kloepfer. TOP HITTERS: (Arl) Dawson 2-1B; Slough HR, 3-RBI; W. Bushong 2-1B, RBI; Johnson 1B, 2B; B. Bushong 1B, 3-RBI.

RECORDS: Vanlue 2-11 overall, 1-5 Blanchard Valley Conference; Arlington 3-9, 1-4.

ARCADIA 1

CORY-RAWSON 0

RAWSON — In a good, old-fashioned pitching duel Monday, Arcadia’s Tristan Martinez fired a complete game shutout as the Redskins edged Cory-Rawson 1-0 in a Blanchard Valley Conference baseball game.

Martinez allowed two hits and struck out nine as Arcadia improved to 4-8, 2-4 BVC. Luke Metzger had an RBI single in the second inning to plate the game’s only run.

Cory-Rawson’s Austin Price allowed only four hits in taking the loss as the Hornets dropped to 2-9, 1-5 BVC.

Arcadia 010 000 0 — 1 4 1

Cory-Rawson 000 000 0 — 0 2 1

WP — Martinez (3-1). LP — Price. TOP HITTERS: (Arc) Metzger 1B, RBI. (C-R) Boehm 2-1B.

RECORDS: Arcadia 4-8, 2-4 Blanchard Valley Conference; Cory-Rawson 2-9, 1-5 BVC.

