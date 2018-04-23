Prep softball: Elmwood splits pair with Archbold

ARCHBOLD — Elmwood scored 14 of its 16 runs in the first game as it split a nonleague softball doubleheader with a 14-7 win and a 5-2 loss against Archbold on Saturday.

Kayla Minich doubled, singled twice and drove in three runs in the first game for the Royals (11-3) who tallied 11 hits.

Elmwood couldn’t muster the same kind of success against Archbold starter Bray Blanton in the second game as she allowed two runs on five hits with three strikeouts.

FIRST GAME

Elmwood 005 900 0 — 14 11 1

Archbold 004 021 0 — 7 12 2

WP — Benschoter. LP — Grime. top hitters: (Elm) Minich 2B, 2-1B, 3 RBI; Zimmerman 2-1B, RBI; Hall 2-1B, RBI; Hannah 1B, 2 RBI. (Arch) Roth 4-1B; Nafziger 3-1B, RBI.

SECOND GAME

Elmwood 000 000 2 — 2 5 1

Archbold 200 120 x — 5 7 1

WP — Blanton. LP — Lyons. top hitters: (Elm) Drees 2B, 2-1B, RBI. (Arch) Blanton 2-1B; Wyse & McCoy 2B, 1B, RBI.

records: Elmwood 11-3, Archbold 6-7.

MARGARETTA 7-11

OLD FORT 6-1

OLD FORT — Old Fort’s seventh-inning rally fell just short in Saturday’s opener before the Stockaders were trounced in the nightcap as Margaretta nabbed 7-6 and 11-1 nonleague wins.

Old Fort scored five runs in the seventh inning but ended a run short of forcing extra innings. Whitney Bilger (2-1B) and Sarah Hossler (2B) each drove in a pair of runs in the loss. Makinsey Black had two of the Stockaders’ four hits in the nightcap with a pair of singles.

Taylor Pemberton and Rochell Kuns each homered in the first game for Margaretta, while Logan Bush belted a home run in Game 2. Jenna Yost added four singles in the latter game.

First Game

Margaretta 200 500 0 — 7 11 0

Old Fort 000 001 5 — 6 9 4

WP — Miller. LP — Hossler. top hitters: (Marg) Kuns 2-1B, HR, RBI; Pemberton 1B, HR, 2 RBI; Miller 1B, 2 RBI. (OF) W. Bilger 2-1B, 2 RBI; Hossler 2B, 2 RBI; Magers 2-1B, RBI.

Second Game

Margaretta 620 03 — 11 12 0

Old Fort 010 00 — 1 4 3

WP — Miller. LP — McCoy. top hitters: (Marg) Yost 4-1B; Smith-Fields & Kuns 1B, 2B, 2 RBI; Bush HR, 2 RBI. (OF) Black 2-1B; McCoy 3B, RBI.

records: Old Fort 6-5.

VERMILLION TOURNAMENT

VERMILION — New Riegel answered with a 16-run effort after scoring just once in the first game as the Blue Jackets split Saturday’s doubleheader with an 11-1 loss to Bellevue and a 16-14 win over Medina Buckeye.

Kayleigh Lininger earned the win in the nightcap, while adding a single, two doubles and three RBIs to lead New Riegel (8-6). Emily Peters had three singles with a pair of RBIs and Julia Reinhart and Kaitlyn Kirian each singled twice and drove in three runs.

Bellevue homered three times in the opener, including shots from Alex Fiske, Lyndsey Seamon and Sophia Pressler.

Angie Beckett had four singles to lead Buckeye in its nightcap loss.

First Game

New Riegel 001 00 — 1 6 2

Bellevue 420 41 — 11 9 0

WP — Seamon. LP — J. Lininger. top hitters: (NR) Bouillon 3B, RBI; K. Lininger 2B. (Bell) Fiske 2B, HR, 2 RBI; Seamon & Pressler HR, 2 RBI; Buckner 1B, 2B, 2 RBI.

Second Game

Medina Buckeye 312 107 0 — 14 16 2

New Riegel 643 210 x — 16 18 5

WP — K. Lininger. LP — Mewhinney. top hitters: (Med) An. Beckett 4-1B; Ad. Beckett 3-1B, RBI; Clark 2B, 3B; McCourt 1B, 2B, 2 RBI. (NR) K. Lininger 1B, 2-2B, 3 RBI; Peters 3-1B, 2 RBI; Reinhart & Kirian 2-1B, 3 RBI.

records: New Riegel 8-6.

ARCADIA 10

MOHAWK 9

ARCADIA — Arcadia scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh to extend the game and three more times in the bottom of the eighth to walk-off against Mohawk with a 10-9 nonleague softball victory Saturday.

The Redskins improved to 6-7 overall.

Aubrie Harper homered, singled twice and drove in a team-high four runs for Mohawk (6-6).

Mohawk 200 221 02 — 9 13 x

Arcadia 200 020 33 — 10 6 x

LP — Hurley (2-1). top hitters: (Moh) Chester 2B, 1B, 2 RBI; Hurley 2B, 2-1B; Weinandy 3-1B; Harper 2-1B, 4 RBI; Hoover 1B, RBI. (Arc) .

records: Mohawk 6-6, Arcadia 6-7.

VAN BUREN 2-5

ADA 9-1

VAN BUREN — Ada dominated the first game of a nonleague doubleheader 9-2 but Van Buren came back to take the second game 5-1.

In the first game, Sydney Newland finished a double shy of the cycle and with three RBIs to lead Ada (9-4).

Olivia Sexton tallied a pair of hits and RBIs to help Van Buren (7-4) prevail in Game 2.

FIRST GAME

Ada 302 300 0 — 9 12 0

Van Buren 000 000 2 — 2 4 3

WP — Dalton. LP — Dishong. top hitters: (Ada) S. Newland HR, 3B, 1B, 3 RBI; Alexander 3-1B, RBI; R. England 3B, 2B, RBI; M. Gossard 2B, RBI. (VB) Miller HR, 3B, 2 RBI.

SECOND GAME

Ada 000 010 0 — 1 6 1

Van Buren 110 030 x — 5 9 2

WP — Strapp. LP — Dalton. top hitters: (Ada) Ennis 2-1B; M. Gossard 2B; Coulson 1B, RBI. (VB) Sexton 2-1B, 2 RBI; Durliat 2-1B, RBI; Strapp 1B, RBI; Rinehart 1B, RBI.

records: Ada 9-4; Van Buren 7-4.

FOSTORIA 27-30

WOODWARD 1-0

Kyhra Baeder belted a grand slam in the first game, Angelina Puente homered in the second game and Baleigh Robinson narrowly missed the cycle in Game 2 as Fostoria shellacked Woodward 27-1 and 30-0 in Saturday’s nonleague doubleheader.

Baeder added a pair of singles in Game 1, while Puenete doubled three times in the nightcap for the Lady Red (6-5), who scored 57 runs in eight innings. Alex Talley, in addition to winning the first game, notched five singles between the two games. Tyriana Settles combined for four singles and a double.

Woodward had just three hits and committed 18 errors between the two contests.

First Game

Woodward 100 00 — 1 1 8

Fostoria (11)3(11) 2x — 27 18 2

WP — Talley. LP — Boring. top hitters: (Wood) May 1B. (Fos) Baeder 2-1B, GS; Talley 3-1B; Kleinmark 3-1B.

Second Game

Woodward 000 00 — 0 2 10

Fostoria 8(17)4 1x — 30 24 2

WP — Ledesma. LP — Woods. top hitters: (Wood) Woods & Span 1B. (Fos) Puente 3-2B, HR; Robinson 1B, 2B, 3B; Talley 2-3B; Kleinmark 2-1B, 2B.

records: Fostoria 6-5.

