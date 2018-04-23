Monday’s scoreboard

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 17 4 .810 —

Toronto 13 8 .619 4

New York 11 9 .550 5½

Tampa Bay 8 13 .381 9

Baltimore 6 16 .273 11½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Cleveland 11 8 .579 —

Minnesota 8 8 .500 1½

Detroit 9 11 .450 2½

Kansas City 5 15 .250 6½

Chicago 4 14 .222 6½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 16 7 .696 —

Los Angeles 14 8 .636 1½

Seattle 11 9 .550 3½

Oakland 11 11 .500 4½

Texas 8 15 .348 8

Saturday’s Results

N.Y. Yankees 9, Toronto 1

Detroit 12, Kansas City 4

Cleveland 4, Baltimore 0

Tampa Bay 10, Minnesota 1

Houston 10, Chicago White Sox 1

Seattle 9, Texas 7

Oakland 3, Boston 0

L.A. Angels 4, San Francisco 3

Sunday’s Results

Cleveland 7, Baltimore 3

N.Y. Yankees 5, Toronto 1

Kansas City 8, Detroit 5

Tampa Bay 8, Minnesota 6

Houston 7, Chicago White Sox 1

Texas 7, Seattle 4

Oakland 4, Boston 1

San Francisco 4, L.A. Angels 2

Monday’s Games

Cleveland (Carrasco 3-0) at Baltimore (Gausman 1-1), 7:05

Minnesota (Odorizzi 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 2-2), 7:05

Oakland (Cahill 1-0) at Texas (Moore 1-3), 8:05

L.A. Angels (Skaggs 2-1) at Houston (Cole 2-0), 8:10

Seattle (Leake 2-1) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 8:10

Tuesday’s Games

Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 5:10

Chicago Cubs at Cleveland, 6:10

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7:05

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05

Boston at Toronto, 7:07

Oakland at Texas, 8:05

L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10

Milwaukee at Kansas City, 8:15

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 14 6 .700 —

Philadelphia 14 7 .667 ½

Atlanta 12 8 .600 2

Washington 10 11 .476 4½

Miami 5 16 .238 9½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

St. Louis 13 8 .619 —

Milwaukee 14 9 .609 —

Pittsburgh 12 10 .545 1½

Chicago 10 9 .526 2

Cincinnati 3 18 .143 10

West Division

W L Pct GB

Arizona 15 6 .714 —

Colorado 12 11 .522 4

Los Angeles 9 10 .474 5

San Francisco 9 12 .429 6

San Diego 8 15 .348 8

Late games not included

Saturday’s Results

St. Louis 4, Cincinnati 3

Philadelphia 6, Pittsburgh 2

Atlanta 4, N.Y. Mets 3

Milwaukee 6, Miami 5

Arizona 6, San Diego 2

Colorado 5, Chicago Cubs 2

L.A. Angels 4, San Francisco 3

L.A. Dodgers 4, Washington 0

Sunday’s results

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, ppd.

Philadelphia 3, Pittsburgh 2, 11 innings

Milwaukee 4, Miami 2

St. Louis 9, Cincinnati 2

Chicago Cubs 9, Colorado 7

San Francisco 4, L.A. Angels 2

Arizona 4, San Diego 2

Washington at L.A. Dodgers, late

Monday’s Games

Atlanta (Foltynewicz 1-1) at Cincinnati (Romano 0-2), 6:40

San Diego (Mitchell 0-2) at Colorado (Bettis 3-0), 8:40

Miami (Garcia 1-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 0-0), 10:10

Washington (Gonzalez 2-1) at San Francisco (Stratton 1-1), 10:15

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Cleveland, 6:10

Atlanta at Cincinnati, 6:40

Arizona at Philadelphia, 7:05

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7:05

Milwaukee at Kansas City, 8:15

N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 8:15

San Diego at Colorado, 8:40

Miami at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10

Washington at San Francisco, 10:15

Sunday’s Boxscores

Indians 7, Orioles 3

Cleveland Baltimore

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Lindor ss 5 1 2 1 Gentry lf 4 0 0 0

Kipnis 2b 5 1 1 0 P.Alvrz dh 3 0 0 0

Jose.Rm 3b 4 2 2 3 Vlencia ph-dh 1 0 0 0

Brntley lf 5 0 2 1 M.Mchdo ss 4 2 3 2

Encrnco dh 5 1 1 0 A.Jones cf 4 1 1 0

Alonso 1b 5 1 2 1 C.Davis 1b 4 0 1 1

Gomes c 5 0 3 1 Beckham 3b 3 0 0 0

Naquin rf 5 0 1 0 Sntnder rf 3 0 0 0

R.Davis cf 2 1 0 0 Joseph c 3 0 1 0

Srdinas 2b 3 0 0 0

Totals 41 7 14 7 Totals 32 3 6 3

Cleveland 000″220″003 — 7

Baltimore 100″200″000 — 3

E–Sardinas (2). DP–Cleveland 1. LOB–Cleveland 10, Baltimore 2. 2B–Brantley (4), Encarnacion (1), Alonso (2), Gomes (2), A.Jones (6). HR–Jose.Ramirez 2 (7), M.Machado 2 (8). S–R.Davis (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cleveland

Kluber (W,3-1) 7 6 3 3 0 4

Miller H,3 1 0 0 0 0 2

Allen 1 0 0 0 0 1

Baltimore

Cashner (L,1-3) 6 8 4 4 2 7

Castro 2 2 0 0 0 1

Brach 1 4 3 3 0 0

Kluber pitched to 1 batter in the 8th WP–Cashner. Umpires–Home, John Tumpane. First, Ron Kulpa. Second, Gabe Morales. Third, Ed Hickox. T–2:54. A–27,394 (45,971).

Royals 8, Tigers 5

Kansas City Detroit

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Mrrfeld 1b 5 1 1 1 Martin cf 3 1 0 0

Cthbert 3b 4 2 1 0 Cndlrio 3b 3 2 1 0

Mstakas dh 5 1 1 3 M.Cbrra 1b 3 1 1 1

Soler rf 2 1 1 0 Cstllns rf 4 1 3 2

Orlando lf 4 1 0 0 V.Mrtin dh 4 0 0 0

A.Almnt cf 3 1 1 4 J.Jones lf 4 0 1 1

Goins 2b 4 0 0 0 J.McCnn c 3 0 1 1

A.Escbr ss 4 0 1 0 J.Iglss ss 4 0 0 0

Butera c 2 1 1 0 D.Mchdo 2b 4 0 1 0

Totals 33 8 7 8 Totals 32 5 8 5

Kansas City 000″005″300 — 8

Detroit 200″003″000 — 5

E–Orlando (2). DP–Kansas City 2, Detroit 1. LOB–Kansas City 6, Detroit 4. 2B–Cuthbert (2), Candelario (5), D.Machado (8). HR–Merrifield (3), Moustakas (6), A.Almonte (2). SB–A.Almonte (1). SF–J.McCann (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Kansas City

Skoglund 5 4 4 4 2 3

McCarthy W,1-0 BS,1 1 2 1 0 0 1

Flynn H,1 2 2 0 0 0 1

Herrera (S,4-4) 1 0 0 0 0 1

Detroit

Liriano 5 1/3 2 3 3 4 6

Wilson BS,1 2/3 1 2 2 1 0

VerHagen (L,0-1) 1/3 0 2 2 2 1

Farmer 1 2/3 4 1 1 0 0

Jimenez 1 0 0 0 1 0

Skoglund pitched to 2 batters in the 6th HBP–by Skoglund (Martin). WP–Skoglund. Umpires–Home, Kerwin Danley. First, Scott Barry. Second, Carlos Torres. Third, Ramon De Jesus. T–3:09. A–19,034 (41,297).

Cardinals 9, Reds 2

Cincinnati St. Louis

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Peraza ss 4 1 0 0 M.Crpnt 3b 3 1 0 0

Winker lf 4 1 1 1 Gyorko 3b 1 0 1 0

Votto 1b 4 0 1 1 Y.Mlina c 4 2 3 1

Gennett 2b 4 0 0 0 Mrtinez 1b 5 0 1 0

Schbler rf 4 0 1 0 De.Fwlr rf 1 1 1 1

Msoraco c 4 0 0 0 DeJong ss 5 1 2 3

Blndino 3b 3 0 1 0 O’Neill lf 3 0 0 1

L.Cstll p 2 0 1 0 Wong 2b 3 2 1 1

Brice p 0 0 0 0 Bader cf 4 1 2 0

Gsselin ph 1 0 0 0 Mikolas p 2 0 0 0

Qcknbsh p 0 0 0 0 B.Nrris p 0 0 0 0

J.Hghes p 0 0 0 0 G.Grcia ph 1 1 1 2

Hmilton cf 3 0 0 0 G.Hllnd p 0 0 0 0

Totals 33 2 5 2 Totals 32 9 12 9

Cincinnati 000″002″000 — 2

St. Louis 012″000″33x — 9

E–M.Carpenter (2). DP–Cincinnati 2. LOB–Cincinnati 4, St. Louis 8. 2B–Winker (2), Y.Molina (3), Martinez (6), G.Garcia (3). HR–DeJong (7), Wong (1). SB–De.Fowler (2). SF–Y.Molina (2), O’Neill (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cincinnati

Castillo (L,1-3) 5 7 3 3 4 3

Brice 1 0 0 0 0 1

Quackenbush 1 4 6 6 2 2

Hughes 1 1 0 0 1 0

St. Louis

Mikolas (W,3-0) 7 5 2 1 0 6

Norris 1 0 0 0 0 1

Holland 1 0 0 0 0 1

Quackenbush pitched to 3 batters in the 8th WP–Hughes. Umpires–Home, Dave Rackley. First, Larry Vanover. Second, Mark Carlson. Third, Chris Guccione. T–2:37. A–44,430 (45,538).

Saturday’s Boxscores

Indians 4, Orioles 0

Cleveland Baltimore

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Lindor ss 4 0 1 0 Gentry lf 4 0 0 0

Kipnis 2b 3 1 1 0 P.Alvrz dh 4 0 0 0

Jose.Rm 3b 4 1 3 1 M.Mchdo ss 3 0 1 0

Brntley lf 4 0 1 1 A.Jones cf 4 0 0 0

Encrnco dh 3 0 0 0 C.Davis 1b 3 0 0 0

R.Davis pr-dh 0 0 0 0 Beckham 3b 3 0 0 0

Alonso 1b 3 1 2 1 Sntnder rf 3 0 0 0

Gomes c 4 1 1 1 Sisco c 2 0 1 0

Naquin rf 4 0 0 0 Srdinas 2b 3 0 0 0

Zimmer cf 3 0 0 0

Totals 32 4 9 4 Totals 29 0 2 0

Cleveland 100″102″000 — 4

Baltimore 000″000″000 — 0

E–Lindor (3). DP–Cleveland 1, Baltimore 1. LOB–Cleveland 4, Baltimore 4. HR–Jose.Ramirez (5), Alonso (4), Gomes (3). CS–Lindor (2), Brantley (1), R.Davis (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cleveland

Clevinger (W,2-0) 9 2 0 0 2 3

Baltimore

Tillman (L,0-4) 6 8 4 4 1 5

Scott 2 1 0 0 0 1

Givens 1 0 0 0 2 2

WP–Tillman 2. Umpires–Home, Ed Hickox. First, John Tumpane. Second, Ron Kulpa. Third, Gabe Morales. T–2:21. A–29,187 (45,971).

Tigers 12, Royals 4

Kansas City Detroit

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Jay lf 5 0 0 2 Martin cf 5 2 2 1

Mrrfeld 2b 4 0 1 1 Cndlrio 3b 5 0 2 2

Mstakas 3b 5 0 1 0 M.Cbrra 1b 4 2 2 3

Duda 1b 4 0 1 0 Goodrum 1b 0 0 0 0

Soler rf 3 0 1 0 Cstllns rf 5 1 3 3

Cthbert dh 4 1 1 0 V.Mrtin dh 4 1 1 1

A.Almnt cf 4 2 3 0 J.Jones lf 5 1 1 1

A.Escbr ss 4 1 2 0 J.McCnn c 3 1 1 0

Butera c 4 0 1 1 J.Iglss ss 5 2 3 0

D.Mchdo 2b 3 2 1 1

Totals 37 4 11 4 Totals 39 12 16 12

Kansas City 010″201″000 — “4

Detroit 102″031″32x — 12

E–J.McCann (3), Duda (1). DP–Kansas City 1, Detroit 1. LOB–Kansas City 8, Detroit 12. 2B–Soler (4), A.Escobar (4), Martin (4), Castellanos (5). HR–Castellanos (1), J.Jones (2). SF–Merrifield (1), V.Martinez (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Kansas City

Duffy (L,0-3) 4 2/3 10 6 6 2 2

Hill 0 1 0 0 2 0

McCarthy 1/3 0 0 0 0 0

Boyer 1 1 1 1 0 0

Grimm 1/3 2 3 3 2 1

Smith 1 2/3 2 2 2 2 1

Detroit

Fiers (W,2-1) 5 1/3 10 4 2 1 0

Stumpf H,3 1 1/3 1 0 0 0 0

Saupold (S,1-1) 2 1/3 0 0 0 0 1

T.Hill pitched to 3 batters in the 5th WP–Grimm. Umpires–Home, Ramon De Jesus. First, Kerwin Danley. Second, Scott Barry. Third, Carlos Torres. T–3:04. A–19,302 (41,297).

Cardinals 4, Reds 3

Cincinnati St. Louis

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Winker rf 3 1 2 0 M.Crpnt 3b 4 0 1 0

Hmilton pr 0 0 0 0 Y.Mlina c 3 1 2 1

Peraza ss 2 1 1 1 Mrtinez 1b 4 0 0 0

Votto 1b 1 0 0 0 Ozuna lf 4 1 1 0

Gennett 2b 5 0 2 2 De.Fwlr rf 4 1 1 1

Duvall lf 3 0 0 0 DeJong ss 4 1 2 2

Garrett p 0 0 0 0 Wong 2b 4 0 0 0

Pnnngtn ph 1 0 0 0 Bader cf 2 0 1 0

J.Hghes p 0 0 0 0 C.Mrtin p 2 0 0 0

Gsselin 3b 0 0 0 0 G.Grcia ph 0 0 0 0

Schbler cf 3 0 0 0 O’Neill ph 1 0 0 0

Brnhart c 4 0 0 0 Grgrson p 0 0 0 0

Blndino 3b 4 0 1 0 Lyons p 0 0 0 0

W.Prlta p 0 0 0 0 Jor.Hck p 0 0 0 0

Bailey p 1 0 0 0

Ervin lf 2 1 1 0

Totals 29 3 7 3 Totals 32 4 8 4

Cincinnati 000″000″300 — 3

St. Louis 020″001″10x — 4

E–Blandino (2). DP–St. Louis 3. LOB–Cincinnati 10, St. Louis 6. 2B–M.Carpenter (4), DeJong (3). HR–Y.Molina (6), De.Fowler (3), DeJong (6). SB–Y.Molina (2). S–Peraza (4), Bailey (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cincinnati

Bailey 5 2/3 7 3 3 2 4

Garrett 1/3 0 0 0 0 0

Hughes (L,0-2) 1 1 1 1 0 1

Peralta 1 0 0 0 0 0

St. Louis

Martinez 6 3 0 0 3 7

Gregerson H,1 2/3 1 1 1 0 0

Lyons BS,1 0 3 2 2 1 0

Hicks (W,1-0) 2 1/3 0 0 0 2 0

Lyons pitched to 4 batters in the 7th HBP–by Martinez (Peraza), by Hicks (Schebler), by Hicks (Peraza). Umpires–Home, Chris Guccione. First, Dave Rackley. Second, Larry Vanover. Third, Mark Carlson. T–2:57. A–42,382 (45,538).

Major League Leaders

American League

BATTING–Betts, Boston, .366; MMachado, Baltimore, .356; Lowrie, Oakland, .351; Correa, Houston, .351; Altuve, Houston, .344; Smith, Tampa Bay, .344; Gregorius, New York, .333; Cano, Seattle, .329; Judge, New York, .324; Gordon, Seattle, .321.

RUNS–Betts, Boston, 23; Gardner, New York, 19; Springer, Houston, 19; Judge, New York, 18; Semien, Oakland, 18; Trout, Los Angeles, 18; Chapman, Oakland, 17; Correa, Houston, 17; Gregorius, New York, 17; Cano, Seattle, 16.

RBI–Lowrie, Oakland, 23; Haniger, Seattle, 22; Gregorius, New York, 20; Correa, Houston, 19; KDavis, Oakland, 19; Devers, Boston, 17; MMachado, Baltimore, 17; Moustakas, Kansas City, 17; Span, Tampa Bay, 17; Trout, Los Angeles, 17.

HITS–Lowrie, Oakland, 33; Altuve, Houston, 31; MMachado, Baltimore, 31; Correa, Houston, 27; Moustakas, Kansas City, 27; Betts, Boston, 26; Gordon, Seattle, 26; Segura, Seattle, 26; Trout, Los Angeles, 26; 3 tied at 25.

DOUBLES–Betts, Boston, 8; DMachado, Detroit, 8; Springer, Houston, 8; Andujar, New York, 7; Bogaerts, Boston, 7; Beltre, Texas, 7; Gregorius, New York, 7; MMachado, Baltimore, 7; Segura, Seattle, 7; 12 tied at 6.

TRIPLES–Benintendi, Boston, 2; Candelario, Detroit, 2; Castellanos, Detroit, 2; Chapman, Oakland, 2; Cozart, Los Angeles, 2; Fisher, Houston, 2; Smith, Tampa Bay, 2; Sanchez, Chicago, 2; Wendle, Tampa Bay, 2; 16 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS–Trout, Los Angeles, 9; MMachado, Baltimore, 8; Gallo, Texas, 7; Haniger, Seattle, 7; Ramirez, Cleveland, 7; 7 tied at 6.

STOLEN BASES–Gordon, Seattle, 9; Anderson, Chicago, 8; Buxton, Minnesota, 4; RDavis, Cleveland, 4; Garcia, Chicago, 4; Gentry, Baltimore, 4; Lindor, Cleveland, 4; Moncada, Chicago, 4; Pillar, Toronto, 4; 8 tied at 3.

PITCHING–Porcello, Boston, 4-0; Severino, New York, 4-1; 11 tied at 3.

ERA–Morton, Houston, 0.72; Cole, Houston, 0.96; Verlander, Houston, 1.10; Manaea, Oakland, 1.23; Boyd, Detroit, 1.40; Porcello, Boston, 1.40; Bundy, Baltimore, 1.42; Lopez, Chicago, 1.50; Berrios, Minnesota, 1.63; Clevinger, Cleveland, 1.75.

STRIKEOUTS–Cole, Houston, 41; Sale, Boston, 41; Bundy, Baltimore, 40; Verlander, Houston, 39; Kluber, Cleveland, 37; McCullers, Houston, 37; Richards, Los Angeles, 35; Hamels, Texas, 34; Paxton, Seattle, 34; Severino, New York, 34.

National League

BATTING–Flaherty, Atlanta, .362; Villanueva, San Diego, .355; Cabrera, New York, .354; Grandal, Los Angeles, .350; Arenado, Colorado, .344; Swanson, Atlanta, .342; Herrera, Philadelphia, .329; Martinez, St. Louis, .329; Hoskins, Philadelphia, .323; Bryant, Chicago, .319.

RUNS–Albies, Atlanta, 21; Harper, Washington, 20; Blackmon, Colorado, 18; Baez, Chicago, 18; Pham, St. Louis, 18; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 16; Cabrera, New York, 16; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 16; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 16; 4 tied at 15.

RBI–Baez, Chicago, 23; Harper, Washington, 19; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 19; Cespedes, New York, 18; Tucker, Atlanta, 18; Franco, Philadelphia, 17; Martinez, St. Louis, 16; Molina, St. Louis, 16; Pollock, Arizona, 16; Villanueva, San Diego, 16.

HITS–Cabrera, New York, 28; Swanson, Atlanta, 27; Albies, Atlanta, 26; Herrera, Philadelphia, 26; LeMahieu, Colorado, 26; Castro, Miami, 25; Martinez, St. Louis, 25; Pirela, San Diego, 25; Molina, St. Louis, 24; Shaw, Milwaukee, 24.

DOUBLES–Albies, Atlanta, 9; Cabrera, New York, 8; Freeman, Atlanta, 8; Pollock, Arizona, 8; Swanson, Atlanta, 8; 11 tied at 7.

TRIPLES–Baez, Chicago, 3; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 3; Cervelli, Pittsburgh, 2; Dyson, Arizona, 2; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 2; KMarte, Arizona, 2; Nimmo, New York, 2; Pirela, San Diego, 2; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 2; Zimmerman, Washington, 2.

HOME RUNS–Blackmon, Colorado, 8; Harper, Washington, 8; Baez, Chicago, 7; DeJong, St. Louis, 7; Thames, Milwaukee, 7; Villanueva, San Diego, 7; Albies, Atlanta, 6; Molina, St. Louis, 6; 5 tied at 5.

STOLEN BASES–Turner, Washington, 8; Inciarte, Atlanta, 7; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 7; MTaylor, Washington, 6; Cain, Milwaukee, 5; Hernandez, Philadelphia, 5; Pham, St. Louis, 5; Pollock, Arizona, 5; 3 tied at 4.

PITCHING–Corbin, Arizona, 4-0; Scherzer, Washington, 4-1; 9 tied at 3.

ERA–Cueto, San Francisco, 0.35; Garcia, Miami, 0.86; Scherzer, Washington, 1.36; Martinez, St. Louis, 1.42; Bettis, Colorado, 1.44; Corbin, Arizona, 1.89; Ryu, Los Angeles, 1.99; Williams, Pittsburgh, 2.15; Stratton, San Francisco, 2.22; Nola, Philadelphia, 2.30.

STRIKEOUTS–Corbin, Arizona, 48; Scherzer, Washington, 47; deGrom, New York, 40; Syndergaard, New York, 39; Martinez, St. Louis, 37; Strasburg, Washington, 36; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 35; Ray, Arizona, 32; Smith, Miami, 32; 2 tied at 29.

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA Playoffs

First Round

Best-of-7

x-if necessary

Monday’s RESULTS

Miami 113, Philadelphia 103

Golden State 116, San Antonio 101

Tuesday’s Results

Toronto 130, Washington 119

Boston 120, Milwaukee 106

New Orleans 111, Portland 102

WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS

Cleveland 100, Indiana 97

Utah 102, Oklahoma City 95

Houston 102, Minnesota 82

Thursday’s RESULTS

Philadelphia 128, Miami 108

New Orleans 119, Portland 102

Golden State 110, San Antonio 97

Friday’s RESULTS

Indiana 92, Cleveland 90

Washington 122, Toronto 103

Milwaukee 116, Boston 92

Saturday’s RESULTS

Philadelphia 106, Miami 102, Philadelphia leads series 3-1

New Orleans 131, Portland 123, New Orleans wins series 4-0

Minnesota 121, Houston 105, Houston leads series 2-1

Utah 115, Oklahoma City 102, Utah leads series 2-1

Sunday’s RESULTS

Milwaukee 104, Boston 102, series tied 2-2

San Antonio 103, Golden State 90, Golden State leads series 3-1

Washington 106, Toronto 98, series tied 2-2

Cleveland 104, Indiana 100, series tied 2-2

Monday’s GAMES

Houston at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Utah, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s GAMES

Milwaukee at Boston, TBA

Miami at Philadelphia, TBA

San Antonio at Golden State, TBA

Wednesday’s GAMES

Washington at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 9:30 p.m.

Utah at Oklahoma City, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday’s GAMES

Boston at Milwaukee, TBA

x-Philadelphia at Miami, TBA

x-Golden State at San Antonio, TBA

Friday’s GAMES

Toronto at Washington, TBA

Cleveland at Indiana, TBA

x-Houston at Minnesota, TBA

x-Oklahoma City at Utah, TBA

Saturday’s GAMES

x-Milwaukee at Boston, TBA

x-Miami at Philadelphia, TBA

x-San Antonio at Golden State, TBA

Sunday’s GAMES

x-Washington at Toronto, TBA

x-Indiana at Cleveland, TBA

x-Minnesota at Houston, TBA

x-Utah at Oklahoma City, TBA

PRO HOCKEY

NHL Playoffs

First Round

Best-of-7

x-if necessary

Monday’s RESULTS

Toronto 4, Boston 2

Tampa Bay 5, New Jersey 2

Colorado 5, Nashville 3

San Jose 8, Anaheim 1

Tuesday’s Results

Washington 3, Columbus 2, 2OT

Winnipeg 2, Minnesota 0

Vegas 1, Los Angeles 0, Vegas wins series 4-0

Wednesday’s RESULTS

Pittsburgh 5, Philadelphia 0

Tampa Bay 3, New Jersey 1

Nashville 3, Colorado 2

San Jose 2, Anaheim 1, San Jose wins series 4-0

Thursday’s Results

Boston 3, Toronto 1

Washington 4, Columbus 1

Friday’s RESULTS

Philadelphia 4, Pittsburgh 2

Winnipeg 5, Minnesota 0, Winnipeg wins series 4-1

Colorado 2, Nashville 1

Saturday’s RESULTS

Tampa Bay 3, New Jersey 1, Tampa Bay wins series 4-1

Washington 4, Columbus 3, OT, Washington leads series 3-2

Toronto 4, Boston 3, Boston leads series 3-2

Sunday’s RESULTS

Pittsburgh 8, Philadelphia 5, Pittsburgh wins series 4-2

Nashville 5, Colorado 0, Nashville wins series 4-2

Monday’s GAMES

Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Washington at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s GAMES

x-Toronto at Boston, TBA

x-Columbus at Washington, TBA

PRO SOCCER

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

New York City FC 5 1 2 17 16 9

Atlanta United FC 5 1 1 16 17 8

Orlando City 4 2 1 13 14 12

New England 3 2 2 11 12 8

Columbus 3 3 2 11 11 9

New York 3 3 0 9 14 8

Chicago 2 3 1 7 9 10

Montreal 2 5 0 6 9 17

D.C. United 1 3 2 5 6 10

Philadelphia 1 3 2 5 3 8

Toronto FC 1 4 0 3 4 11

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Sporting Kansas City 5 1 2 17 20 11

Los Angeles FC 4 2 0 12 16 13

FC Dallas 3 0 3 12 9 3

LA Galaxy 3 3 1 10 8 10

Real Salt Lake 3 3 1 10 9 14

Vancouver 3 4 1 10 8 17

Houston 2 2 2 8 14 9

Colorado 2 2 2 8 9 8

Portland 2 3 2 8 12 14

Minnesota United 2 5 0 6 9 15

San Jose 1 3 2 5 11 13

Seattle 1 3 1 4 5 8

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Late games not included

Friday’s Result

Sporting Kansas City 6, Vancouver 0

Saturday’s results

Los Angeles FC 5, Montreal 3

Houston 5, Toronto FC 1

Chicago 2, New York 1

New England 2, Columbus 2, tie

Orlando City 3, San Jose 2

FC Dallas 2, Philadelphia 0

Real Salt Lake 3, Colorado 0

Atlanta United FC 2, LA Galaxy 0

Sunday’s results

Seattle 3, Minnesota United 1

Portland 3, New York City FC 0

Friday’s games

Real Salt Lake at Vancouver, 10:30

Saturday’s games

Montreal at Atlanta United FC, 1

Chicago at Toronto FC, 3

D.C. United at Philadelphia, 3:30

San Jose at Columbus, 7:30

Sporting Kansas City at New England, 7:30

Houston at Minnesota United, 8

New York at LA Galaxy, 10:30

Sunday’s games

Orlando City at Colorado, 4

FC Dallas at New York City FC, 6:30

Seattle at Los Angeles FC, 9

AUTO RACING

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup

Toyota Owners 400

Final Results

1. (32) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 402 laps, 50 points.

2. (2) Chase Elliott, Chevy, 402, 39.

3. (4) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 402, 34.

4. (3) Joey Logano, Ford, 402, 53.

5. (10) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 402, 34.

6. (17) Jimmie Johnson, Chevy, 402, 31.

7. (5) Kyle Larson, Chevy, 402, 30.

8. (28) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 402, 32.

9. (16) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 402, 43.

10. (26) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 402, 27.

11. (6) Kurt Busch, Ford, 402, 41.

12. (9) William Byron, Chevy, 402, 38.

13. (7) Erik Jones, Toyota, 402, 24.

14. (1) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 402, 27.

15. (23) Austin Dillon, Chevy, 402, 25.

16. (27) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 402, 21.

17. (25) Aric Almirola, Ford, 402, 37.

18. (11) Alex Bowman, Chevy, 402, 19.

19. (8) Jamie McMurray, Chevy, 402, 18.

20. (31) Ty Dillon, Chevy, 402, 17.

21. (21) Trevor Bayne, Ford, 402, 16.

22. (13) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 402, 15.

23. (12) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Ford, 402, 14.

24. (20) Paul Menard, Ford, 401, 13.

25. (18) Darrell Wallace Jr, Chevy, 401, 12.

26. (19) Chris Buescher, Chevy, 401, 11.

27. (33) AJ Allmendinger, Chevy, 401, 10.

28. (30) Ross Chastain, Chevy, 401, 0.

29. (29) Kasey Kahne, Chevy, 400, 8.

30. (35) Cole Whitt, Chevy, 400, 7.

31. (24) Michael McDowell, Ford, 400, 6.

32. (22) Daniel Hemric, Chevy, 399, 0.

33. (15) David Ragan, Ford, 399, 4.

34. (36) Landon Cassill, Chevy, 397, 3.

35. (34) Gray Gaulding, Toyota, 393, 2.

36. (38) Harrison Rhodes, Chevy, 386, 1.

37. (14) Ryan Newman, Chevy, accident, 368, 0, 5.

38. (37) Reed Sorenson, Chevy, electrical, 188, 0, 1.

PRO GOLF

PGA Tour

Texas Open

Final Results

Andrew Landry (500), $1,116,000 69-67-67-68–271 -17

Trey Mullinax (245), $545,600 74-68-62-69–273 -15

Sean O’Hair (245), $545,600 72-70-65-66–273 -15

Jimmy Walker (135), $297,600 71-69-67-67–274 -14

Zach Johnson (110), $248,000 70-65-68-72–275 -13

Joaquin Niemann, $223,200 72-70-67-67–276 -12

Ryan Moore (90), $207,700 68-67-70-72–277 -11

Chris Kirk (80), $179,800 73-66-68-71–278 -10

Andrew Putnam (80), $179,800 73-68-68-69–278 -10

Kevin Streelman (80), $179,800 74-68-69-67–278 -10

Ben Crane (63), $136,400 72-66-74-67–279 -9

Billy Horschel (63), $136,400 68-71-70-70–279 -9

Martin Laird (63), $136,400 73-65-69-72–279 -9

Richy Werenski (63), $136,400 72-68-68-71–279 -9

Brandt Snedeker (55), $111,600 70-72-68-70–280 -8

Aaron Baddeley (50), $96,100 71-71-68-71–281 -7

David Hearn (50), $96,100 70-68-73-70–281 -7

Grayson Murray (50), $96,100 67-69-72-73–281 -7

Vaughn Taylor (50), $96,100 72-68-69-72–281 -7

Retief Goosen (40), $67,167 73-71-70-69–283 -5

Denny McCarthy (40), $67,167 72-67-74-70–283 -5

Johnson Wagner (40), $67,167 72-72-70-69–283 -5

Nick Watney (40), $67,167 70-72-70-71–283 -5

Dylan Frittelli, $67,167 72-71-68-72–283 -5

Chesson Hadley (40), $67,167 68-71-71-73–283 -5

Corey Conners (32), $46,810 70-74-70-70–284 -4

Jim Furyk (32), $46,810 71-73-71-69–284 -4

Keith Mitchell (32), $46,810 70-72-72-70–284 -4

J.J. Spaun (32), $46,810 72-70-71-71–284 -4

Kevin Chappell (24), $37,665 72-72-67-74–285 -3

Austin Cook (24), $37,665 70-74-69-72–285 -3

Ernie Els (24), $37,665 73-69-71-72–285 -3

Jamie Lovemark (24), $37,665 75-69-72-69–285 -3

J.T. Poston (24), $37,665 72-69-68-76–285 -3

Brendan Steele (24), $37,665 70-74-69-72–285 -3

Zac Blair (16), $26,694 73-69-71-73–286 -2

Jason Kokrak (16), $26,694 74-70-69-73–286 -2

Nicholas Lindheim (16), $26,694 74-67-72-73–286 -2

Ollie Schniederjans (16), $26,694 71-71-72-72–286 -2

Harris English (16), $26,694 69-72-73-72–286 -2

Troy Merritt (16), $26,694 73-70-71-72–286 -2

Sam Ryder (16), $26,694 73-71-68-74–286 -2

Brian Stuard (16), $26,694 71-69-75-71–286 -2

Kevin Tway (16), $26,694 72-71-69-74–286 -2

Keegan Bradley (10), $17,732 68-71-72-76–287 -1

K.J. Choi (10), $17,732 73-69-71-74–287 -1

Si Woo Kim (10), $17,732 71-74-71-71–287 -1

Hunter Mahan (10), $17,732 73-72-70-72–287 -1

Ben Martin (10), $17,732 73-72-71-71–287 -1

Ben Silverman (10), $17,732 71-73-73-70–287 -1

Ricky Barnes (7), $14,508 73-71-72-72–288 E

Zecheng Dou (7), $14,508 71-71-73-73–288 E

Beau Hossler (7), $14,508 71-69-69-79–288 E

Matt Kuchar (7), $14,508 71-72-73-72–288 E

Danny Lee (7), $14,508 76-68-70-74–288 E

David Lingmerth (7), $14,508 75-68-74-71–288 E

Graeme McDowell (7), $14,508 72-71-71-74–288 E

Abraham Ancer (5), $13,578 70-73-74-72–289 +1

Lanto Griffin (5), $13,578 78-67-71-73–289 +1

Anirban Lahiri (5), $13,578 76-68-73-72–289 +1

Adam Schenk (5), $13,578 71-71-72-75–289 +1

Daniel Summerhays (5), $13,578 74-70-71-74–289 +1

Julian Suri, $13,578 74-71-69-75–289 +1

Joshua Creel, $12,958 69-72-73-76–290 +2

Charley Hoffman (4), $12,958 72-73-71-74–290 +2

Peter Malnati (4), $12,958 75-69-73-73–290 +2

2Andrew Yun (4), $12,958 73-72-72-73–290 +2

Matt Atkins (3), $12,462 68-73-71-80–292 +4

Steve Marino (3), $12,462 73-68-74-77–292 +4

Rod Pampling (3), $12,462 72-70-73-77–292 +4

Michael Thompson (3), $12,462 72-73-70-77–292 +4

Ethan Tracy (3), $12,152 72-72-73-79–296 +8

Champions Tour

Legends of Golf

Final Results

t-Top of the Rock: Par: 54

m-Mountain Top GC: Par: 39

x-won on first playoff hole

x-Paul Broadhurst/Kirk Triplett 65-t48-m33-48 — 194 -24

Tom Lehman/Bernhard Langer 65-t48-m34-47 — 194 -24

M.A. Jimenez/J.M. Olazabal 66-t48-m33-48 — 195 -23

Carlos Franco/Vijay Singh 66-m32-t47-50 — 195 -23

Mark Calcavecchia/Woody Austin 64-t52-m34-48 — 198 -20

John Daly/Michael Allen 66-t46-m37-49 — 198 -20

Steve Stricker/Jerry Kelly 68-m32-t48-50 — 198 -20

David Toms/Steve Flesch 65-m34-t47-52 — 198 -20

Brandt Jobe/Scott McCarron 67-t47-m35-50 — 199 -19

Larry Mize/Scott Parel 66-m37-t50-47 — 200 -18

Jeff Maggert/Jesper Parnevik 63-t52-m35-50 — 200 -18

Billy Andrade/Joe Durant 65-m36-t49-50 — 200 -18

Mark O’Meara/Colin Montgomerie 68-t52-m34-47 — 201 -17

Davis Love III/Scott Verplank 65-t54-m34-48 — 201 -17

Olin Browne/Steve Pate 66-m36-t49-50 — 201 -17

Paul Goydos/Kevin Sutherland 66-m36-t51-49 — 202 -16

Jeff Sluman/Jerry Smith 66-m36-t50-50 — 202 -16

Jay Haas/Peter Jacobsen 70-m32-t50-50 — 202 -16

Lee Janzen/Rocco Mediate 66-t52-m37-48 — 203 -15

Marco Dawson/Gene Sauers 68-t49-m35-51 — 203 -15

Roger Chapman/David Frost 68-t47-m37-52 — 204 -14

Dan Forsman/Mike Reid 66-m36-t54-49 — 205 -13

Wayne Levi/Glen Day 67-m38-t52-49 — 206 -12

Hale Irwin/Wes Short Jr. 71-m35-t49-51 — 206 -12

Corey Pavin/Duffy Waldorf 69-m35-t51-51 — 206 -12

Andy North/Tom Watson 69-m37-t51-50 — 207 -11

Russ Cochran/Kenny Perry 69-m37-t50-51 — 207 -11

Mark Brooks/John Huston 67-t53-m36-51 — 207 -11

Tom Pernice Jr./Bob Tway 68-t50-m36-53 — 207 -11

Sandy Lyle/Ian Woosnam 67-t54-m38-49 — 208 -10

Brad Faxon/Joey Sindelar 67-t54-m37-51 — 209 -9

Tom Kite/Gil Morgan 69-m37-t51-53 — 210 -8

Bob Gilder/Craig Stadler 72-m39-t52-53 — 216 -2

Bruce Fleisher/Tom Jenkins 74-t51-m36-55 — 216 -2

Jerry Pate/Ben Crenshaw 68-m38-t53-57 — 216 -2

Jim Thorpe/Dana Quigley 73-t57-m39-54 — 223 +5

LPGA Tour

LA Open

Final Results

Moriya Jutanugarn, $225,000 68-66-70-68–272 -12

Inbee Park, $120,105 66-71-69-68–274 -10

Jin Young Ko, $120,105 71-67-66-70–274 -10

So Yeon Ryu, $78,125 71-65-73-68–277 -7

Emma Talley, $57,166 68-72-71-67–278 -6

Eun-Hee Ji, $57,166 68-69-70-71–278 -6

Morgan Pressel, $40,397 71-68-73-67–279 -5

Minjee Lee, $40,397 69-73-66-71–279 -5

Sherman Santiwiwatthanaphong, $33,919 70-72-69-69–280 -4

Pernilla Lindberg, $29,726 68-76-66-71–281 -3

Caroline Inglis, $29,726 68-71-69-73–281 -3

Jeong Eun Lee, $22,409 70-75-69-68–282 -2

Carlota Ciganda, $22,409 74-69-71-68–282 -2

Lexi Thompson, $22,409 68-71-74-69–282 -2

Austin Ernst, $22,409 73-71-67-71–282 -2

Shanshan Feng, $22,409 74-67-70-71–282 -2

Mi Hyang Lee, $22,409 71-70-70-71–282 -2

Marina Alex, $22,409 67-68-72-75–282 -2

Charley Hull, $16,921 75-69-68-71–283 -1

Nasa Hataoka, $16,921 71-73-68-71–283 -1

Katherine Kirk, $16,921 69-71-72-71–283 -1

Bronte Law, $16,921 70-72-68-73–283 -1

Aditi Ashok, $16,921 68-73-69-73–283 -1

Jodi Ewart Shadoff, $14,291 70-75-69-70–284 E

Ariya Jutanugarn, $14,291 71-71-72-70–284 E

Chella Choi, $14,291 72-71-70-71–284 E

Jessica Korda, $14,291 71-71-69-73–284 E

Brianna Do, $12,449 71-74-72-68–285 +1

Lizette Salas, $12,449 70-72-73-70–285 +1

Azahara Munoz, $12,449 69-70-73-73–285 +1

Cristie Kerr, $10,004 73-73-71-69–286 +2

Lydia Ko, $10,004 70-75-72-69–286 +2

Christina Kim, $10,004 74-71-71-70–286 +2

Wichanee Meechai, $10,004 73-72-71-70–286 +2

Lindy Duncan, $10,004 70-74-72-70–286 +2

Georgia Hall, $10,004 71-69-76-70–286 +2

Caroline Masson, $10,004 75-70-70-71–286 +2

Brittany Altomare, $10,004 70-74-69-73–286 +2

Mariah Stackhouse, $7,927 74-71-71-72–288 +4

Sydnee Michaels, $7,927 72-72-72-72–288 +4

Yu Liu, $7,927 70-70-74-74–288 +4

Natalie Gulbis, $6,275 69-76-76-68–289 +5

Brittany Lincicome, $6,275 72-71-75-71–289 +5

Amy Olson, $6,275 73-71-73-72–289 +5

Madelene Sagstrom, $6,275 74-72-69-74–289 +5

Beatriz Recari, $6,275 72-71-72-74–289 +5

Pornanong Phatlum, $6,275 71-72-72-74–289 +5

Candie Kung, $6,275 74-72-68-75–289 +5

Kelly Shon, $6,275 72-72-70-75–289 +5

Lindsey Weaver, $6,275 69-72-72-76–289 +5

Hee Young Park, $4,954 74-72-74-70–290 +6

Haeji Kang, $4,954 73-72-73-72–290 +6

Paula Creamer, $4,954 71-73-73-73–290 +6

Mi Jung Hur, $4,954 72-70-72-76–290 +6

Danielle Kang, $4,192 77-69-73-72–291 +7

Tiffany Chan, $4,192 71-72-76-72–291 +7

Megan Khang, $4,192 73-72-71-75–291 +7

Jenny Shin, $4,192 75-70-69-77–291 +7

Kris Tamulis, $4,192 72-72-70-77–291 +7

Michelle Wie, $4,192 73-70-71-77–291 +7

Sun Young Yoo, $3,582 71-74-72-75–292 +8

Cydney Clanton, $3,582 71-72-74-75–292 +8

Robynn Ree, $3,582 78-67-71-76–292 +8

Lee-Anne Pace, $3,582 74-70-72-76–292 +8

Ayako Uehara, $3,582 71-69-76-76–292 +8

Mo Martin, $3,354 75-71-75-72–293 +9

Kassidy Teare, $3,201 70-73-77-74–294 +10

Jaye Marie Green, $3,201 70-75-74-75–294 +10

Peiyun Chien, $3,201 70-74-75-75–294 +10

Anne-Catherine Tanguay, $3,049 76-67-74-78–295 +11

Jennifer Song, $3,011 73-69-76–WD

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Sent RHP Steven Wright to Pawtucket (IL) for a rehab assignment.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed RHP Danny Farquhar on the 10-day DL. Recalled RHP Gregory Infante from Charlotte (IL). Reinstated C Kevan Smith from the 10-day DL and optioned him to Charlotte.

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned OF Mike Gerber to Toledo (IL). Recalled RHP Warwick Saupold from Toledo.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Transferred RHPs Dariel Aquino, Humberto Castellanos and Tanner Duncan from extended spring training to Quad Cities (MWL) and RHPs Carlos Sanabria and Robert Corniel and LHPs Patrick Sandoval and Cole Watts from Quad Cities to Tri-City (NWL).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned RHP Scott Barlow to Omaha (PCL). Sent OF Alex Gordon to Omaha for a rehab assignment.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Designated RHP Luke Bard for assignment. Recalled RHP Eduardo Paredes from Salt Lake (PCL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed RHP Adam Warren on the 10-day DL. Recalled RHP Jonathan Holder from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Optioned RHP Josh Lucas to Nashville (PCL). Reinstated RHP Yusmeiro Petit from the family medical emergency list. Reinstated C Josh Phegley from the 10-day DL and optioned him to Nashville.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Sent 1B Ryon Healy to Arkansas (TL) for a rehab assignment.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Designated 1B Brandon Snyder for assignment. Reinstated 2B Brad Miller from the 10-day DL.

TEXAS RANGERS — Recalled RHP Jose Leclerc from Round Rock (PCL). Optioned OF Ryan Rua to Round Rock.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Traded RHP Tyler Pill to the L.A. Dodgers for cash. Optioned RHP Silvino Bracho to Reno (PCL). Recalled RHP Matt Koch from Reno.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned RHP Lucas Sims to Gwinnett (IL). Reinstated RHP Josh Ravin from the 10-day DL. Sent LHP Luiz Gohara to Gwinnett for a rehab assignment.

CHICAGO CUBS — Placed INF/OF Ben Zobrist on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Wednesday. Recalled INF David Bote from Iowa (PCL).

CINCINNATI REDS — Sent RHP David Hernandez to Louisville (IL) for a rehab assignment.

COL0RADO ROCKIES — Optioned RHP Jeff Hoffman to Albuquerque (PCL).

MIAMI MARLINS — Placed RHP Odrisamer Despaigne on the 7-day DL. Recalled RHP Nick Wittgren from New Orleans (PCL).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Designated RHP Alex Asher for assignment.

NEW YORK METS — Optioned RHP Gerson Bautista to Binghamton (EL). Recalled RHP Corey Oswalt from Las Vegas (PCL).

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Sent RHP Tommy Hunter to Reading (EL) for a rehab assignment.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Sent RHP A.J. Schugel to Indianapolis (IL) for a rehab assignment.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned RHP Luis Perdomo and LHP Tyler Webb to El Paso (PCL). Reinstated OF Wil Myers and RHP Kirby Yates from the 10-day DL.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned RHP Derek Law to Sacramento (PCL). Reinstated RHP Jeff Samardzija from the 10-day DL.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled RHP Trevor Gott from Syracuse (IL). Placed LHP Matt Grace on the 10-day DL.

Hockey

American Hockey League

ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Assigned F Justin Danforth to Cincinnati (ECHL).

TEXAS STARS — Assigned D Shane Hanna to Idaho (ECHL).

College

ST. JOHN’S — Announced junior men’s basketball G Eli Wright will transfer from Mississippi State.

UT RIO GRANDE VALLEY — Announced the resignation of women’s basketball coach Larry Tidwell to become chief of staff for the Texas Tech women’s basketball program.

SCHEDULE

Monday’s Events

Prep Boys Tennis

Tiffin Calvert at Oak Harbor, 4

Fostoria at Crestline, 4:30

Prep Baseball

Fostoria at Elmwood (NBC), 4:45

Van Buren at Hopewell-Loudon (BVC), 5

Arcadia at Cory-Rawson (BVC), 5

Vanlue at Arlington (BVC), 5

Old Fort at New Riegel (SBC), 5

Lakota at Tiffin Calvert (SBC), 5

Prep Softball

Fostoria at Elmwood (NBC), 4:45

Vanlue at Arlington (BVC), 5

Van Buren at Hopewell-Loudon (BVC), 5

Arcadia at Cory-Rawson (BVC), 5

Lakota at Tiffin Calvert (SBC), 5

Old Fort at New Riegel (SBC), 5

Prep Track

Elmwood, Leipsic, Lakota & Van Buren at Patrick Henry Joe Tussing Invitational, 4:30

Arcadia & Arlington at Riverdale, 4:30

LOCAL & AREA

Crestview Seeks Coaches

CONVOY — Convoy Crestview High School currently has openings for the following supplemental positions: assistant athletic director, varsity football cheer coach, middle school football and/or basketball cheer coach, middle school and high school competition cheer coach. Interested persons can submit a letter of interest to athletic administrator Dave Bowen at bowen.dave@crestviewknights.com. Letters of interest are being accepted until April 27.

League Seeks Golfers

Lakeland Golf Course’s Happy Hour Golf League is now forming. The league competes on Mondays and is a two-person scramble format. Call the course at 419-894-6440 for more information.

Upper Sandusky Seeks Basketball Coaches

UPPER SANDUSKY — Upper Sandusky High School has openings for JV and freshman boys basketball coaches, a JV volleyball coach and varsity girls tennis coach for the 2018-19 school year. If interested, contact Brad Ehrman at brad_e@usevs.org or 419-294-1788.

Golf League Fun Day Set

The Wednesday A.M. Retirees Golf League will have its fun day at 8 a.m. April 25 at Lakeland Golf Course. League play will begin May 2 and continue into September. New members welcome. For more information, call 419-618-0826 or 419-261-5445.

BVC Alumni Basketball Tournament

McCOMB — The third annual Blanchard Valley Conference Alumni Basketball Tournament will be held June 2-3 at McComb High School. Anyone interested in participating should contact Nick Latta at (419) 293-3853 ext.330 or through email at lattan@mccombschool.org. Registration forms are available at mccomblocalschools.org and are due by May 18th. Cost is $200 per team and all proceeds benefit the McComb Athletic Department.

Girls Basketball Coaching Opening

DELPHOS — Delphos Jefferson has an opening for a head girls basketball coach. Interested applicants can apply to David Hoffman at dhoffman@delphoscityschools.org.

