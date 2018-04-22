Prep baseball: NB’s Gazarek blanks Fostoria at Fifth Third Field

TOLEDO — North Baltimore’s Levi Gazarek fired a three-hit shutout as the Tigers blanked Fostoria 4-0 in a nonconference game Saturday at Toledo’s Fifth Third Field.

Gazarek fanned 12 batters and issued just one walk to pick up the win for the Tigers (6-3). Alex Sierra worked 52/3 innings for Fostoria, allowing four runs, two earned, on seven hits with eight strikeouts and a walk in taking the loss.

Adam Flores recorded a pair of singles and Tyler Durfey and Alex Snyder both added RBI singles for North Baltimore.

Dylan Sheets had two singles and Sierra also singled for the Redmen (1-9).

Fostoria 000 000 0 — 0 3 2

North Baltimore 000 202 x — 4 7 4

WP — Gazarek. LP — Sierra. top hitters: (NB) Flores 2-1B; Snyder 1B, RBI; Durfey 1B, RBI. (Fos) Sheets 2-1B; Sierra 1B.

records: North Baltimore 6-3, Fostoria 1-9.

VAN BUREN 12

Allen East 5

VAN BUREN 10

CORY-RAWSON 0

VAN BUREN — Van Buren tallied 10 hits in each game of Saturday’s doubleheader and cleaned up its defense in the nightcap in securing a 12-5 nonconference win over Allen East and a 10-0 shutout win over Cory-Rawson in Blanchard Valley Conference action.

The Black Knights, who improved to 8-2 overall and lead the BVC at 5-0, were led by Saige Warren’s five singles and five RBIs with a nightcap win on the mound. Angel Garcia added four hits, including a double and a pair of RBIs. Luke Wolford chipped in three singles, a double and two RBIs.

Logan Stuckey and Ashton Chester both singled for Cory-Rawson’s (2-8, 1-4 BVC) only two hits of Game 2.

Allen East’s (6-8) Reid Spencer had three singles and drove in a run in Saturday’s opener.

First Game

Allen East 200 201 0 — 5 7 3

Van Buren 031 242 x — 12 10 5

WP — Jones. top hitters: (AE) Spencer 3-1B, RBI; Hedrick 2B. (VB) Warren 2-1B, 4 RBI; Garcia 1B, 2B; Wolford 2-1B, RBI.

Second Game

Cory-Rawson 000 00 — 0 2 5

Van Buren 008 11 — 10 10 1

WP — Warren. LP — Stuckey. top hitters: (C-R) Stuckey & Chester 1B. (VB) Warren 3-1B, RBI; Garcia 2-1B, 2 RBI; Wolford 1B, 2B, RBI.

records: Van Buren 8-2 overall, 5-0 Blanchard Valley Conference; Cory-Rawson 2-8, 1-4 BVC; Allen East 6-8.

MOHAWK 16

ARCADIA 0

ARCADIA — Four Mohawk players tallied a pair of RBIs as the Warriors rolled over Arcadia 16-0 in five innings for a nonleague win.

Tyler Hayman and Bryce Kirian each did so with a pair of singles while Kurtus Ekleberry and Bryce Sheets each singled and drove in two runs for the Warriors (6-6).

Luke Metzger had the only hit for Arcadia (3-6).

Arcadia 000 00 — 0 1 4

Mohawk 551 5x — 16 8 0

WP — Combs. LP — Scott. top hitters: (Arc) Metzger 1B. (Moh) Combs 1B, RBI; Hayman 2-1B, 2 RBI; Kirian 2-1B, 2 RBI; Sheets 1B, 2 RBI; Ekleberry 1B, 2 RBI.

records: Arcadia 3-6, Mohawk 6-6.

PORT CLINTON 4

NEW RIEGEL 0

PORT CLINTON — New Riegel managed just four hits as the Blue Jackets were shut out 4-0 by Port Clinton in Saturday’s nonleague baseball action.

Alec Zoeller tallied a pair of hits for New Riegel (4-5), including a double. Cole Noftz and Darek Feindel both singled.

Tyler Webb carried the Port Clinton offense with a single, double and a pair of RBIs. Chaz Jackson (2B) also drove in a run and starter Alex Koskela allowed just four hits with eight strikeouts across seven scoreless innings.

New Riegel 000 000 0 — 0 4 0

Port Clinton 100 030 x — 4 6 1

WP — Koskela. LP — Dryfuse. top hitters: (NR) Zoeller 1B, 2B; Noftz & Feindel 1B. (PC) Webb 1B, 2B, 2 RBI; Jackson 2B, RBI.

records: New Riegel 4-5.

SPRINGFIELD 5

ELMWOOD 1

HOLLAND — Springfield broke a close game open with a three-run fourth inning and went to post a 5-1 nonleague baseball win over Elmwood.

Alex Legeza, Matt Christoffers and Matt McDougle all had two hits each for Springfield.

Jonathan Duvall had two hits for Elmwood (4-6)

Elmwood 000 001 1 — 1 4 1

Springfield 011 300 x — 5 9 1

WP — Rhonehouse. LP — Minich. top hitters: (Elm) Duvall 2-1B. (Spr) Legeza 2-1B, Christoffers 2-1B, McDougle 2-1B.

records: Elmwood 4-6.

