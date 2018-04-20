Prep Track and Field: Elmwoood’s Childress a triple winner at Gibsonburg

GIBSONBURG — Jonah Childress was a triple winner Friday in helping Elmwood’s boys track and field team take second at the Gibsonburg Invitational.

Rossford won the boys team title 119-102 ahead of Elmwood. North Baltimore tied for 11th out of 13 teams with 12 points.

Childress captured the 400 (52.42), individually, and ran on the winning 800 (1:35.24) and 1,600 (3:35.72) relay teams.

He combined with Joey Childress, Jacob Wilhelm and Matthew Cline in the 800 relay and later Marshal Teinarend, Cline and Murphy in the 1,600 relay.

Clay Stearns added a win in the 110 hurdles (16.54) for the Roysals and Brock Reinhard set a new meet record in winning the boys pole vault by clearing 13-7.

Reinhard broke Sandusky St. Mary’s Alex Slattery’s previous record of 13-6 set in 2008.

On the girls side, Lake topped Swanton 1061/2-95 for the team title.

North Baltimore (43) was seventh and Elmwood was 11th (19).

The Tigers were led by a pair of field event winners in Kiley Brooker and Jordan Bucher.

Brooker won the shot at 36-21/4 while Bucher cleared 9-0 to win the pole vault.

Boys Results

TEAM STANDINGS — 1, Rossford 119, 2, Elmwood 102. 3, Toledo Christian 82. 4, Woodmore 69. 5, Gibsonburg 63. 6, Ottawa Hills 62. 7, Swanton 55. 8, Northwood 36. 9, Fremobnt St. Joe 27. 10, Maumee Valley Country Day 21. 11, (tie) North Baltimore and Lake 12. 13, Sylvania Northview 3.

SHOT — 5, Bechstein (Elm) 41-2¼. DISCUS — 7, Hudson (Elm) 106-7. hj — 7, Joe. Childress (Elm) 5-4. 8, Kimmel (NB) 5-4. PV — 1, Reinhard (Elm) 13-7. 5, (tie) Sachs (Elm) 9-6. 3,200 RELAY — 3, Elmwood (Reynolds, Murphy, Jenkins, Barnhisel) 9:06.28. 110 HH — 1, Stearns (Elm) 16.54. 3, Tienarend (Elm) 18.24. 100 — 5, Wilhelm (Elm) 11.78. 7, Graber (Elm). 800 relay — 1, Elmwood (Jon. Childress, Wilhelm, Joe. Childress, Cline) 1:35.24. 5, North Baltimore (Wymer, Rockhill, Patterson, Gerdeman) 1:45.39. 400 relay — 5, North Baltimore (Patterson, Rader, Cotterman, Rockhill) 48.89. 400 — 8, Wright (Elm) 55.44. 300 ih — 3, Stearns (Elm) 44.67. 4, Tienarend (Elm) 45.31. 800 — 2, Murphy (Elm) 2:04.33. 200 — 7, Condon (Elm) 25.27. 3,200 — 7, Condon (Elm) 25.27. 1,600 relay — 1, Elmwood (Cline, Murphy, Tienarend, Jon. Childress) 3:35.72. 5, North Baltimore (Gerdeman, Rader, Trout, Cotterman) 3:53.95.

Girls Results

TEAM STANDINGS — 1, Lake 106½. 2, Swanton 95. 3, Rossford 88. 4, Woodmore 82½. 5, Maumee Valley Country Day 72. 6, Northwood 58. 7, North Baltimore 43. 8, Fremont St. Joe 40. 9, Gibsonburg 26. 10, Toledo Christian 24, 11, Elmwood 19, 12, Ottawa Hills 8.

SHOT — 1, Brooker (NB) 36-2¼. 3, Long (NB) 31-8 ½. DISCUS — 3, Brooker (NB) 97-7. 5, Powell (NB) 93-5. hj — 7, Rose (NB) 4-4. LJ — 5, Douglas (Elm) 13-10. 7, Lanning (NB) 13-9½. PV — 1, Busher (NB) 9-0. 3, Murray (Elm) 7-6. 8, Reinhard (Elm) 7-0. 3,200 RELAY — 7, North Baltimore (Smith, Krieger, Dewulf, Hartman) 11:48.36. 100 iH — 8. Troike (Elm) 18.49. 800 relay — 6, Elmwood (Douglas, Schramko, Thomas) 2:01.82. 400 relay — 8, Elmwood (Dibling, Douglas, Daniels, Watters) 5.47. 400 — 8, Smith (NB) 1:07.13. 300 lh — 6, Troike (Elm) 54.62.

