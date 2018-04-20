Prep Softball: Coleman drives in 4 in H-L victory

MOUNT BLANCHARD — Hopewell-Loudon hung a 10-spot in the second inning en route to routing Riverdale 18-0 for a Blanchard Valley Conference win.

Kenzie Coleman doubled, singled and had a team-high four RBIs for H-L.

The Chieftains (9-2 overall, 4-0 BVC) are the last remaining unbeaten in league play as McComb (6-3, 5-1) fell 6-0 to North Baltimore on Friday.

The Falcons dropped to 0-10, 0-5 in league play.

Hopewell-Loudon 2(10)1 23 — 18 10 0

Riverdale 000 00 — 0 3 4

WP — Malagon. LP — Walter. top hitters: (H-L) Depinet 2B, 1B, 2 RBI; Malagon 2-1B, 3 RBI; Coleman 2B, 1B, 4 RBI; Breidenbach 1B, RBI. (Riv) Walter, Messmer & Greer 1B.

records: Hopewell-Loudon 9-2 overall, 4-0 Blanchard Valley Conference; Riverdale 0-10, 0-5.

NEW RIEGEL 16

VERMILION 6

VERMILION — New Riegel’s 1-4 hitters combined for nine hits, with two home runs, and drove in 10 runs as the Blue Jackets shellacked Vermilion 16-6 in the first game of the Vermilion tournament.

Emily Peters swatted a home run and drove in four RBIs to lead New Riegel (8-5), while Lindsay Bouillon singled twice and hit a homer with a pair of RBIs. Brianna Gillig (2-1B, 2 RBI) and Kristin Coleman (1B, RBI) each doubled and eight-hole hitter Julia Reinhart singled twice with four RBIs.

Corah Peterson singled and drove in a team-high three RBIs to lead Vermilion.

New Riegel 500 (11)00 — 16 19 0

Vermilion 003 120 — 6 6 3

WP — K. Lininger. LP — Payne. top hitters: (NR) Bouillon 2-1B, HR, 2 RBI; Gillig 2-1B, 2B, 2 RBI; Peters HR, 4 RBI; Coleman 1B, 2B, 2 RBI; Kirian 3-1B; Reinhart 2-1B, 4 RBI. (Ver) Peterson 1B, 3 RBI; Payne 2-1B, RBI; Graham 2B.

records: New Riegel 8-5.

LIBERTY-BENTON 2

VANLUE 0

VANLUE — Emma Grubinski pitched a one-hit shutout to lead Liberty-Benton past Vanlue 2-0 in a Blanchard Valley Conference game.

Katie Veenstra singled and drove home a run for Liberty-Benton (8-3, 5-1 BVC).

Faith Price had the lone hit for Vanlue (3-10, 2-5 BVC).

Liberty-Benton 010 100 0 — 2 6 0

Vanlue 000 000 0 — 0 1 1

WP — Grubinski. LP — Clymer (3-10). TOP HITTERS: (L-B) Veenstra 1B, RBI.

RECORDS: Liberty-Benton 8-3 overall, 5-1 Blanchard Valley Conference; Vanlue 3-10, 2-5 BVC.

ARCADIA 9

LAKOTA 5

KANSAS — Lyndee Ward and Isabelle Mundy each drove in a pair of runs for Arcadia which topped Lakota 9-5 in a nonleague game.

Ward went 2 for 4 with a double while Mundy was 1 for 4 as the Redskins (5-8) outhit the Raiders 12-9.

Jenna Ranzenberger finished 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI for Lakota (1-6).

Arcadia 211 023 0 — 9 12 3

Lakota 002 200 1 — 5 9 4

WP — Rodriguez (3-3). LP — Harden. top hitters: (Arc) Reinhart 3B, 2-1B; Ward 2B, 1B, 2 RBI; Rodriguez 2-1B, RBI; McGee 2-1B, RBI; Mundy 1B, 2 RBI; Cramer 1B, RBI.

records: Arcadia 5-8, Lakota 1-6.

FOSTORIA 5

ROSSFORD 4

Baleigh Robinson belted the game-tying home run and Tyrianna Settles roped the walk-off RBI single as Fostoria rallied to beat Rossford 5-4 in a Northern Buckeye Conference game.

Robinson, who also doubled and tripled, tied the game with her first career home run. Settles added a pair of doubles to her game-winning hit for the Lady Red (4-5, 2-2 NBC).

Rossford, which scored four runs on four hits, fell to 1-8 overall and 0-4 in the NBC with the loss.

Rossford 100 111 0 — 4 4 0

Fostoria 101 001 2 — 5 10 3

WP — Talley. LP — Jorosz. top hitters: (Ross) Schimming 2-1B. (Fos) Robinson 2B, 3B, HR; Settles 1B, 2-2B, RBI.

records: Rossford 1-8, 0-4 Northern Buckeye Conference; Fostoria 4-5, 2-2.

