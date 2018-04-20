MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Prep Baseball Roundup: Rossford stops Redmen in NBC action

Posted On Fri. Apr 20th, 2018
Fostoria’s Alex Sierra, right, swings for a hit during Friday’s Northern Buckeye Conference baseball game. The Redmen got some offense, but it wasn’t enough, as they dropped an 11-4 decision to the Bulldogs. (Photo by Lalearportraits.com)

Fostoria conceded seven quick runs en route to an 11-4 Northern Buckeye Conference loss to Rossford on Friday.

The Redmen, who fell to 1-8 overall and 0-4 in the NBC, were led by Alex Sierra, Jace Boff and Trey Groves, who each singled and drove in a run.

Winning pitcher Shane Pitzen, who did not allow a hit in 22/3 innings of relief, doubled twice and drove in three runs for the Bulldogs (3-3, 2-3).

Rossford 250 110 2 — 11 12 1

Fostoria 001 030 0 — 4 7 3

WP — Pitzen. LP — Drake. top hitters: (Ross) Ralph 3-1B; Pitzen 2-2B, 3 RBI; Jagodzinski 2-1B. (Fos) Groves, Sierra & Boff 1B, RBI.

records: Rossford 3-3 overall, 2-3 Northern Buckeye Conference; Fostoria 1-8, 0-4.

VAN BUREN 1
GIBSONBURG 0

VAN BUREN — Van Buren’s Blake Jones singled home pinch runner Max Greenwalt for the game-winning run as the Black Knights walked off with a 1-0 win over Gibsonburg in nonleague play.

Angel Garcia and winning pitcher Cade Whitticar threw a combined two-hitter. Garcia went the first six innings, allowing both hits with six strikeouts and now walks before Whitticar pitched a perfect seventh with a strikeout for the Black Knights (6-2).

Gibsonburg 000 000 0 — 0 2 1

Van Buren 000 000 1 — 1 4 1

WP — Whitticar. LP — Roberts. top hitters: (Gib) Kolkemeyer 1B; Reyes 1B. (VB) Garcia 1B; Steveson 1B; Leonard 1B; Jones 1B, RBI.

records: Van Buren 6-2.

EASTWOOD 9
ELMWOOD 0

PEMBERVILLE — Elmwood tallied one hit as Eastwood topped the Royals 9-0 in a Northern Buckeye Conference game.

Konner Logston’s single was the lone hit for Elmwood (4-5, 2-2 NBC).

Eastwood, which leads the NBC, improved to 11-2 overall and 4-1 in the league. Grant Hirzel singled twice to lead the Eagles.

Elmwood 000 000 0 — 0 1 3

Eastwood 302 043 x — 9 8 2

WP — Pickerel. LP — Endicott. top hitters: (Elm) Logston 1B. (East) Hirzel 2-H.

records: Elmwood 4-5, 2-2 Northern Buckeye Conference; Eastwood 11-2, 4-1.

LAKOTA 11
ARCADIA 7

KANSAS — Lakota broke a five-run tie with a four-run fourth inning in outlasting Arcadia 11-7 in a nonleague game.

Colin Hipsher singled and doubled to lead the Raiders (5-4). Josh Kagy had two singles.

Tristan Martinez’s two singles and two RBIs led the Redskins (3-7). Eli Palmer singled and drove in a run.

Arcadia 230 020 0 — 7 5 8

Lakota 140 402 x — 11 9 3

WP — Neufer. LP — Palmer. top hitters: (Arc) Martinez 2-1B, 2 RBI; Palmer 1B, RBI; Rader 2B. (Lak) Hipsher 1B, 2B; Kagy 2-1B.

records: Arcadia 3-7, Lakota 5-4.

