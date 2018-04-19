Vanlue softball team bops Falcons

VANLUE — Winning pitcher Amanda Clymer tallied three hits and a game-high four RBIs to help propel Vanlue past Riverdale 16-10 in Blanchard Valley Conference action.

The Wildcats (3-9, 2-4 BVC) scored four times in the bottom of the first inning to take a 4-3 lead before blowing the game wide open with eight more in the second inning.

Justine Messmer and Lindsay Nichols each singled twice and drove in a run for the Falcons (0-9, 0-5).

Riverdale 300 124 0 — 10 9 x

Vanlue 481 102 x — 16 10 x

WP — Clymer (3-9). LP — McCloud. top hitters: (Riv) Messmer 2-1B, RBI; Nichols 2-1B, RBI. (Van) Clymer 3-1B, 4 RBI; Kin 3-1B, RBI; Snook 1B, 2 RBI.

records: Riverdale 0-9 overall, 0-5 Blanchard Valley Conference; Vanlue 3-9, 2-4.

OLD FORT 3

SANDUSKY ST. MARY’S 2

SANDUSKY — Old Fort scored in the top of the eighth inning and held on to deal Sandusky St. Mary’s its first league loss, 3-2, in a Sandusky Bay Conference River Division contest.

MarcQue Harris doubled and drove in two runs, Maddi Guth had a single and an RBI and Hanna Bilger recorded a pair of singles for the Stockaders, who upped their record to 6-3 overall and 3-1 in conference play.

Losing pitcher Allison Weilnau singled and drove in a run and Karen Landino doubled for the Panthers (7-2, 2-1 SBC River Division) against winning pitcher Sarah Hossler.

Old Fort 002 000 01 — 3 6 4

Sandusky St. Mary’s 000 110 00 — 2 5 1

WP — Hossler. LP — Weilnau. top hitters: (OF) Harris 2B, 2 RBI; H. Bilger 2-1B; Guth 1B, RBI; (SSM) Weilnau 1B, RBI; Landino 2B.

records: Old Fort 6-3 overall, 3-1 Sandusky Bay Conference River Division; Sandusky St. Mary’s 7-2, 2-1.

NEW RIEGEL 4

TIFFIN COLUMBIAN 1

NEW RIEGEL — New Riegel’s Jacquelyn Lininger threw a four-hitter with five strikeouts and no walks as the Blue Jackets got by Tiffin Columbian for a 4-1 nonleague win.

Emily Peters doubled, singled and drove in a run out of the cleanup spot for New Riegel (6-6) while Brianna Gillig and Katelyn Kirian each got a hit and drove in a run.

Ava Sarka doubled and drove in the only run for the Tornadoes.

Tiffin Columbian 000 100 0 — 1 4 3

New Riegel 301 000 x — 4 6 1

WP — Lininger. LP — Herdlick. top hitters: (TC) Gibson 2-1B; Sarka 2B, RBI. (NR) Coleman 2B, 1B; Gillig 2B, RBI; Kirian 1B, RBI; Peters 1B, 2B, RBI.

records: New Riegel 6-6.

ARCADIA 11

LIMA PERRY 2

ARCADIA — Lanei Rodriguez got the win in the circle and drilled a two-run home run at the plate Thursday as Arcadia trounced Lima Perry 11-2 in a nonleague softball game.

Ivy Noel singled, doubled and tripled with a pair of RBIs for Arcadia (4-8). Breanna Reinhart doubled with two RBIs, and Isabelle Mundy doubled with an RBI.

Destiny Money had two singles for Lima Perry (2-7).

Lima Perry 100 010 0 — 2 5 6

Arcadia 120 422 x — 11 6 1

WP — Rodriguez (2-3). LP — Wells. TOP HITTERS: (Per) Trent 1B, RBI; Money 2-1B; Muniz 1B, RBI. (Arc) Reinhart 2B, 2-RBI; Noel 1B, 2B, 3B, 2-RBI; Rodriguez HR, 2-RBI; Mundy 2B, RBI.

RECORDS: Lima Perry 2-7; Arcadia 4-8.

MARGARETTA 26

HOPEWELL-LOUDON 16

CASTALIA — Margaretta and Hopewell-Loudon kept the basepaths busy all game long, combining for 39 hits and 15 errors with the Polar Bears prevailing 26-16 in five innings for a nonleague win.

The Chieftains (8-2) rallied from 11-2 down after one inning to take a 13-11 lead midway through the third inning but the Polar Bears scored the next 10 runs and five more in the fifth inning to force run rule.

Nine players, five for Margaretta, finished with both multiple hits and multiple RBIs.

Chelsey Depinet led H-L with four hits, three triples, and three RBIs.

Hopewell-Loudon 229 03 — 16 17 7

Margaretta (11)06 45 — 26 22 8

WP — Moore. LP — Malagon. top hitters: (H-L) Depinet 3-1B, 1B, 3 RBI; Breidenbach 2B, 1B, 2 RBI; Malagon 2B, 3-1B, 2 RBI; Brickner 2B, 2-1B; 3 RBI. (Mar) Yost 4-1B; Kuns 2B, 2-1B, 3 RBI; Weidenheft 2B, 2-1B, 3 RBI; Bush 2B, 2-1B, 2 BI; Schaefer 2B, 1B, 3 RBI.

records: Hopewell-Loudon 8-2.

Prep baseball

RIVERDALE 11

VANLUE 3

VANLUE — Riverdale conceded three runs but held Vanlue to just one hit in claiming an 11-3 win in Blanchard Valley Conference action.

Seth McElree led the Falcons’ (7-4 overall, 5-1 BVC) offense, which scored four runs in the first inning, with four singles. Winning pitcher Alec Loveridge added three singles with an RBI and Aidan Loveridge had two singles with a pair of RBIs.

J.J. Miller’s single was the lone hit for the Wildcats (2-10, 1-4).

Riverdale 421 011 2 — 11 11 3

Vanlue 201 000 0 — 3 1 4

WP — Al. Loveridge (2-1). LP — Bonham (0-3). top hitters: (Riv) McElree 4-1B; Al. Loveridge 3-1B, RBI; Ai. Loveridge 2-1B, 2 RBI. (Van) Miller 1B.

records: Riverdale 7-4 overall, 5-1 Blanchard Valley Conference; Vanlue 2-10, 1-4.

TIFFIN CALVERT 15

TOLEDO WOODWARD 5

TIFFIN — An eight-run third inning and six RBIs from Grant Vera propelled Tiffin Calvert to a 15-5 victory over Toledo Woodward on Thursday in nonconference baseball.

Vera hit a home run and singled as the Senecas raised their record to 4-3. Jacob Kin, Brayden Thomas and Conor Kennedy each had two hits for Calvert, with Kin and Thomas each notching a double, and Nate Wuescher doubled and knocked in two runs.

Domonique McClain doubled, singled and drove in two runs for the Polar Bears.

Woodward 000 14 — 5 3 4

Tiffin Calvert 008 25 — 15 9 1

WP — Cooper. LP — Leaym. top hitters: (TW) McClain 2B, 1B, RBI; Hodge 1B, RBI; (TC) Vera HR, 1B, 6 RBI; Kennedy 2-1B, 2 RBI; Wuescher 2B, 2 RBI; Kin 2B, 1B, 2 RBI; Thomas 2B, 1B, 2 RBI.

records: Calvert 4-3.

LIMA PERRY 12

ARCADIA 1

ARCADIA — Lima Perry scored at least one run in every inning in defeating Arcadia 12-1 in nonleague baseball play Thursday.

The Redskins (3-6) got their only run via Luke Metzger stealing home in the fifth inning. Tristan Martinez had Arcadia’s other two hits.

Lima Perry 121 213 2 — 12 6 1

Arcadia 000 010 0 — 1 3 7

WP — Lililes. LP — Metzger (0-3). top hitters: (LP) Dalton 2-1B. (Arc) Martinez 2-1B; Metzger 1B.

records: Lima Perry 4-4; Arcadia 3-6.

Fostoria tennis wins

KENTON — Fostoria High School’s boys tennis team netted a 3-2 win over Kenton in a nonconference match on Thursday.

No information on the match was reported.

