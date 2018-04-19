Friday’s Scoreboard

Pro Football

2018 NFL Schedule

x-subject to change

WEEK 1

Thursday, Sept. 6

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Sunday, Sept. 9

Buffalo at Baltimore, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Cincinnati at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Tennessee at Miami, 1 p.m. (FOX)

San Francisco at Minnesota, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Houston at New England, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Jacksonville at New York Giants, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Kansas City at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Washington at Arizona, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Dallas at Carolina, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Seattle at Denver, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Chicago at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, Sept. 10

New York Jets at Detroit, 7:10 p.m. (ESPN)

Los Angeles Rams at Oakland, 10:20 p.m. (ESPN)

WEEK 2

Thursday, Sept. 13

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 8:20 p.m. (NFLN)

Sunday, Sept. 16

Carolina at Atlanta, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Los Angeles Chargers at Buffalo, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Minnesota at Green Bay, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Cleveland at New Orleans, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Miami at New York Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Kansas City at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Houston at Tennessee, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Indianapolis at Washington, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Arizona at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Detroit at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Oakland at Denver, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

New England at Jacksonville, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

New York Giants at Dallas, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, Sept. 17

Seattle at Chicago, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

WEEK 3

Thursday, Sept. 20

New York Jets at Cleveland, 8:20 p.m. (NFLN)

Sunday, Sept. 23

New Orleans at Atlanta, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Denver at Baltimore, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Cincinnati at Carolina, 1 p.m. (CBS)

New York Giants at Houston, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Tennessee at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. (CBS)

San Francisco at Kansas City, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oakland at Miami, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Buffalo at Minnesota, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Indianapolis at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Green Bay at Washington, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Los Angeles Chargers at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Chicago at Arizona, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Dallas at Seattle, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

New England at Detroit, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, Sept. 24

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Byes: Carolina, Washington

WEEK 4

Thursday, Sept. 27

Minnesota at Los Angeles Rams, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN)

Sunday, Sept. 30

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Tampa Bay at Chicago, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Detroit at Dallas, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Buffalo at Green Bay, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Houston at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. (CBS)

New York Jets at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Miami at New England, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Philadelphia at Tennessee, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Seattle at Arizona, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Cleveland at Oakland, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

San Francisco at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

New Orleans at New York Giants, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, Oct. 1

Kansas City at Denver, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Byes: Carolina, Washington

WEEK 5

Thursday, Oct. 4

Indianapolis at New England, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN)

Sunday, Oct. 7

Tennessee at Buffalo, 1 p.m. (CBS)

New York Giants at Carolina, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Miami at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Baltimore at Cleveland, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Green Bay at Detroit, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Jacksonville at Kansas City, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Denver at New York Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oakland at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Arizona at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

x-Dallas at Houston, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, Oct. 8

Washington at New Orleans, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Byes: Chicago, Tampa Bay

WEEK 6

Thursday, Oct. 11

Philadelphia at New York Giants, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN)

Sunday, Oct. 14

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Los Angeles Chargers at Cleveland, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Buffalo at Houston, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Chicago at Miami, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Arizona at Minnesota, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Indianapolis at New York Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Seattle at Oakland (London), 1 p.m. (FOX)

Carolina at Washington, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Los Angeles Rams at Denver, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Jacksonville at Dallas, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Baltimore at Tennessee, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

x-Kansas City at New England, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, Oct. 15

San Francisco at Green Bay, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Byes: Detroit, New Orleans

WEEK 7

Thursday, Oct. 18

Denver at Arizona, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN)

Sunday, Oct. 21

Tennessee at Los Angeles Chargers, 9:30 a.m. (London-CBS)

New England at Chicago, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Buffalo at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Houston at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Detroit at Miami, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Minnesota at New York Jets, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Carolina at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m. (FOX)

New Orleans at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Dallas at Washington, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

x-Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, Oct. 22

New York Giants at Atlanta, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Byes: Green Bay, Oakland, Pittsburgh, Seattle

WEEK 8

Thursday, Oct. 25

Miami at Houston, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN)

Sunday, Oct. 28

Philadelphia at Jacksonville, 9:30 a.m. (London-NFLN)

Baltimore at Carolina, 1 p.m. (CBS)

New York Jets at Chicago, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Seattle at Detroit, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Denver at Kansas City, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Washington at New York Giants, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Indianapolis at Oakland, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

San Francisco at Arizona, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Green Bay at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

x-New Orleans at Minnesota, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, Oct. 29

New England at Buffalo, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Byes: Atlanta, Dallas, Los Angeles Chargers, Tennessee

WEEK 9

Thursday, Nov. 1

Oakland at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN)

Sunday, Nov. 4

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Chicago at Buffalo, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Kansas City at Cleveland, 1 p.m. (CBS)

New York Jets at Miami, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Detroit at Minnesota, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Atlanta at Washington, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Houston at Denver, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Los Angeles Chargers at Seattle, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Los Angeles Rams at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

x-Green Bay at New England, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, Nov. 5

Tennessee at Dallas, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Byes: Arizona, Cincinnati, Indianapolis, Jacksonville, New York Giants, Philadelphia

WEEK 10

Thursday, Nov. 8

Carolina at Pittsburgh, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN)

Sunday, Nov. 11

Detroit at Chicago, 1 p.m. (FOX)

New Orleans at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Atlanta at Cleveland, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Miami at Green Bay, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Arizona at Kansas City, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Buffalo at New York Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Washington at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m. (FOX)

New England at Tennessee, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Seattle at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

x-Dallas at Philadelphia, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, Nov. 12

New York Giants at San Francisco, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Byes: Baltimore, Denver, Houston, Minnesota

WEEK 11

Thursday, Nov. 15

Green Bay at Seattle, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN)

Sunday, Nov. 18

Dallas at Atlanta, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Cincinnati at Baltimore, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Minnesota at Chicago, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Carolina at Detroit, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Tennessee at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Philadelphia at New Orleans, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Tampa Bay at New York Giants, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Houston at Washington, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oakland at Arizona, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Denver at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

x-Pittsburgh at Jacksonville, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, Nov. 19

Kansas City at Los Angeles Rams, 8:15 p.m. (Mexico City-ESPN)

Byes: Buffalo, Cleveland, Miami, New England, New York Jets, San Francisco

WEEK 12

Thursday, Nov. 22

Chicago at Detroit, 12:30 p.m. (CBS)

Washington at Dallas, 4:30 p.m. (FOX)

Atlanta at New Orleans, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Sunday, Nov. 25

Oakland at Baltimore, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Jacksonville at Buffalo, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Seattle at Carolina, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Miami at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. (CBS)

New England at New York Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)

New York Giants at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. (FOX)

San Francisco at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Arizona at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Pittsburgh at Denver, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

x-Green Bay at Minnesota, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, Nov. 26

Tennessee at Houston, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Byes: Kansas City, Los Angeles Rams

WEEK 13

Thursday, Nov. 29

New Orleans at Dallas, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN)

Sunday, Dec. 2

Baltimore at Atlanta, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Denver at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Los Angeles Rams at Detroit, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Arizona at Green Bay, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Cleveland at Houston, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Indianapolis at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Buffalo at Miami, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Chicago at New York Giants, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Los Angeles Chargers at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Kansas City at Oakland, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

New York Jets at Tennessee, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Minnesota at New England, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

x-San Francisco at Seattle, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, Dec. 3

Washington at Philadelphia, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

WEEK 14

Thursday, Dec. 6

Jacksonville at Tennessee, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN)

Sunday, Dec. 9

New York Jets at Buffalo, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Los Angeles Rams at Chicago, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Carolina at Cleveland, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Atlanta at Green Bay, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Indianapolis at Houston, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Baltimore at Kansas City, 1 p.m. (CBS)

New England at Miami, 1 p.m. (CBS)

New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m. (FOX)

New York Giants at Washington, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Cincinnati at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Denver at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Detroit at Arizona, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Philadelphia at Dallas, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

x-Pittsburgh at Oakland, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, Dec. 10

Minnesota at Seattle, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

WEEK 15

Thursday, Dec. 13

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN)

Saturday, Dec. 15

Houston at New York Jets, 4:30 or 8:20 p.m. (NFLN)

Cleveland at Denver, 4:30 or 8:20 p.m. (NFLN)

Sunday, Dec. 16

Arizona at Atlanta, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Detroit at Buffalo, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Green Bay at Chicago, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oakland at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dallas at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Washington at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Miami at Minnesota, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Tennessee at New York Giants, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Seattle at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

New England at Pittsburgh, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

x-Philadelphia at Los Angeles Rams, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, Dec. 17

New Orleans at Carolina, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

WEEK 16

Saturday, Dec. 22

Two games TBD

Sunday, Dec. 23

New York Giants at Indianapolis, date & time TBD

Baltimore at Los Angeles Chargers, date & time TBD

Jacksonville at Miami, date & time TBD

Washington at Tennessee, date & time TBD

Atlanta at Carolina, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Tampa Bay at Dallas, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Minnesota at Detroit, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Buffalo at New England, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Green Bay at New York Jets, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Houston at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Los Angeles Rams at Arizona, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Chicago at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Pittsburgh at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

x-Kansas City at Seattle, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, Dec. 24

Denver at Oakland, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

WEEK 17

Sunday, Dec. 30

Cleveland at Baltimore, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Miami at Buffalo, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Detroit at Green Bay, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Jacksonville at Houston, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oakland at Kansas City, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Chicago at Minnesota, 1 p.m. (FOX)

New York Jets at New England, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Carolina at New Orleans, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dallas at New York Giants, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Indianapolis at Tennessee, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Philadelphia at Washington, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Los Angeles Chargers at Denver, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

San Francisco at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Arizona at Seattle, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 15 2 .882 —

Toronto 12 6 .667 3½

New York 9 8 .529 6

Tampa Bay 5 13 .278 10½

Baltimore 5 14 .263 11

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Minnesota 8 5 .615 —

Cleveland 9 7 .563 ½

Detroit 7 9 .438 2½

Chicago 4 11 .267 5

Kansas City 3 13 .188 6½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Los Angeles 13 5 .722 —

Houston 13 7 .650 1

Seattle 9 8 .529 3½

Oakland 9 10 .474 4½

Texas 7 13 .350 7

Late games not included

Wednesday’s Results

Detroit 6, Baltimore 5

Tampa Bay 4, Texas 2

Oakland 12, Chicago White Sox 11, 14 innings

Toronto 15, Kansas City 5

Minnesota 2, Cleveland 1, 16 innings

Boston 9, L.A. Angels 0

Houston 7, Seattle 1

Thursday’s Results

Detroit 13, Baltimore 8

Houston 9, Seattle 2

N.Y. Yankees 4, Toronto 3

Boston at L.A. Angels, late

Friday’s Games

Kansas City (Hammel 0-1) at Detroit (Fulmer 1-2), 1:10, 1st game

Cleveland (Bauer 1-1) at Baltimore (Bundy 0-2), 7:05

Toronto (Estrada 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Gray 1-1), 7:05

Kansas City (Junis 2-1) at Detroit (Norris 0-1), 7:10, 2nd game

Minnesota (Lynn 0-1) at Tampa Bay (Archer 1-1), 7:10

Seattle (Hernandez 2-2) at Texas (Minor 1-1), 8:05

Houston (Verlander 2-0) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-2), 8:10

Boston (Pomeranz 0-0) at Oakland (Graveman 0-3), 10:05

San Francisco (Samardzija 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 0-0), 10:07

Saturday’s Games

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05

Kansas City at Detroit, 1:10

Cleveland at Baltimore, 4:05

Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 6:10

Houston at Chicago White Sox, 7:10

Seattle at Texas, 8:05

Boston at Oakland, 9:05

San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 9:07

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 13 4 .765 —

Philadelphia 11 7 .611 2½

Atlanta 10 7 .588 3

Washington 9 10 .474 5

Miami 5 12 .294 8

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Pittsburgh 12 7 .632 —

St. Louis 10 8 .556 1½

Milwaukee 10 9 .526 2

Chicago 8 8 .500 2½

Cincinnati 3 15 .167 8½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Arizona 12 5 .706 —

Colorado 11 9 .550 2½

Los Angeles 8 9 .471 4

San Francisco 7 10 .412 5

San Diego 7 13 .350 6½

Late games not included

Wednesday’s Games

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, ppd.

Pittsburgh 10, Colorado 2

Milwaukee 2, Cincinnati 0

N.Y. Mets 11, Washington 5

Atlanta 7, Philadelphia 3

San Francisco 4, Arizona 3, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 13, San Diego 4

Thursday’s Results

Chicago Cubs 8, St. Louis 5

Philadelphia 7, Pittsburgh 0

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, late

Miami at Milwaukee, late

San Francisco at Arizona, late

Friday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Nova 2-1) at Philadelphia (Lively 0-1), 7:05

N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 2-0) at Atlanta (Newcomb 1-1), 7:35

Miami (Richards 0-1) at Milwaukee (Chacin 0-1), 8:10

Cincinnati (Finnegan 0-1) at St. Louis (Wacha 2-1), 8:15

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 0-1) at Colorado (Gray 1-3), 8:40

San Diego (Ross 2-1) at Arizona (Koch 0-0), 9:40

San Francisco (Samardzija 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 0-0), 10:07

Washington (Scherzer 3-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 1-2), 10:10

Saturday’s Games

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 4:05

Miami at Milwaukee, 7:10

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:10

Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 8:10

San Diego at Arizona, 8:10

San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 9:07

Washington at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10

Thursday’s Boxscore

Tigers 13, Orioles 8

Baltimore Detroit

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Mancini lf 5 1 1 0 Martin cf 5 3 3 4

P.Alvrz dh 5 1 1 0 Cndlrio 3b 4 1 4 3

M.Mchdo ss 5 3 3 4 M.Cbrra 1b 5 0 3 0

A.Jones cf 5 1 3 2 Goodrum 1b 0 0 0 0

C.Davis 1b 3 1 1 2 Cstllns rf 5 0 0 1

Srdinas 2b 4 0 0 0 V.Mrtin dh 5 0 2 1

Beckham 3b 4 0 3 0 V.Reyes pr-dh 0 1 0 0

Sntnder rf 4 0 1 0 J.McCnn c 5 2 1 0

Sisco c 4 1 1 0 J.Jones lf 5 2 2 0

J.Iglss ss 5 2 3 3

D.Mchdo 2b 3 2 0 1

Totals 39 8 14 8 Totals 42 13 18 13

Baltimore 021″001″202 — “8

Detroit 140″250″01x — 13

E–Beckham (3). DP–Detroit 2. LOB–Baltimore 7, Detroit 8. 2B–Mancini (4), M.Machado (7), A.Jones 3 (4), Beckham (4), M.Cabrera (5), V.Martinez (5), J.Iglesias (4). 3B–Martin (1), J.Iglesias (1). HR–M.Machado 2 (5), C.Davis (2), Martin (2), Candelario (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Baltimore

Cobb (L,0-2) 3 1/3 10 7 5 1 4

Wright Jr. 3 1/3 5 5 5 1 1

Araujo 1 1/3 3 1 1 0 2

Detroit

Zimmermann (W,1-0) 5 1/3 7 4 4 2 7

Bell 1 2/3 3 2 2 0 2

Farmer 1 1 0 0 0 0

VerHagen 1 3 2 2 1 2

HBP–by Wright Jr. (Machado). WP–VerHagen. Umpires–Home, Larry Vanover. First, Mark Carlson. Second, Chris Guccione. Third, Dave Rackley. T–3:11. A–15,916 (41,297).

Wednesday’s Late Boxscore

Twins 2, Indians 1, 16 innings,

Cleveland Minnesota

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Lindor ss 6 0 0 0 B.Dzier 2b 7 0 1 0

Kipnis 2b 7 0 1 0 Mauer 1b 7 0 2 0

Jose.Rm 3b 6 0 1 0 Sano 3b 7 1 1 1

Brntley lf 7 0 2 0 E.Rsrio lf 7 1 2 0

Encrnco dh 7 1 2 1 Mrrison dh 7 0 0 0

Alonso 1b 5 0 1 0 E.Escbr ss 6 0 2 0

E.Gnzal pr-1b 2 0 1 0 Kepler cf 3 0 1 0

R.Perez c 4 0 1 0 LaMarre cf 4 0 3 1

R.Davis pr-cf 3 0 0 0 Grssman rf 5 0 0 0

Naquin rf 3 0 1 0 J.Cstro c 6 0 1 0

G.Allen ph 1 0 0 0

Gomes c 2 0 1 0

Zimmer cf 3 0 1 0

Guyer ph-rf 2 0 0 0

Totals 58 1 12 1 Totals 59 2 13 2

Cleveland 000″000″000″000″010″0 — 1

Minnesota 000″000″000″000″010″1 — 2

E–B.Dozier (2), Kipnis (1), Gomes (2). DP–Minnesota 2. LOB–Cleveland 12, Minnesota 14. 2B–Gomes (1), Mauer (5). HR–Encarnacion (4), Sano (4). SB–Zimmer (3), B.Dozier (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cleveland

Carrasco 7 3 0 0 1 7

Miller 1 0 0 0 0 2

McAllister 2/3 0 0 0 0 0

Olson 1 0 0 0 0 2

Otero 1 1/3 2 0 0 0 2

Allen 1 2 0 0 0 1

Goody 1 0 0 0 0 1

Belisle BS,1 1 3 1 1 0 0

Tomlin (L,0-2) 1 3 1 0 1 0

Minnesota

Berrios 7 3 0 0 0 5

Reed 1 1 0 0 0 1

Rodney 1 2 0 0 0 0

Duke 1 1 0 0 1 1

Pressly 2 2 0 0 0 0

Rogers 1 1/3 0 0 0 0 1

Hildenberger 2/3 2 1 1 0 1

Busenitz (W,1-0) 2 1 0 0 1 3

Hildenberger pitched to 1 batter in the 15th HBP–by Busenitz (Guyer). WP–Pressly, Tomlin. Umpires–Home, Stu Scheuwater. First, Gary Cederstrom. Second, Roberto Ortiz. Third, Eric Cooper. T–5:13. A–19,537 (18,264).

Major League Leaders

American League

BATTING–Betts, Boston, .390; Smith, Tampa Bay, .373; Mauer, Minnesota, .364; Moustakas, Kansas City, .348; Lowrie, Oakland, .346; Altuve, Houston, .342; Cano, Seattle, .339; Judge, New York, .339; Pillar, Toronto, .338; MMachado, Baltimore, .338.

RUNS–Betts, Boston, 20; Gardner, New York, 17; Chapman, Oakland, 16; Judge, New York, 15; Trout, Los Angeles, 15; Gregorius, New York, 14; Pillar, Toronto, 14; 4 tied at 13.

RBI–Lowrie, Oakland, 21; Gregorius, New York, 16; KDavis, Oakland, 15; Devers, Boston, 15; Haniger, Seattle, 15; Ramirez, Boston, 15; Correa, Houston, 14; Gallo, Texas, 14; MMachado, Baltimore, 14; Martinez, Boston, 14.

HITS–Lowrie, Oakland, 28; Altuve, Houston, 27; MMachado, Baltimore, 26; Betts, Boston, 23; Moustakas, Kansas City, 23; Mancini, Baltimore, 22; Pillar, Toronto, 22; Pujols, Los Angeles, 22; 7 tied at 21.

DOUBLES–Betts, Boston, 7; Bogaerts, Boston, 7; Gregorius, New York, 7; DMachado, Detroit, 7; MMachado, Baltimore, 7; Correa, Houston, 6; Devers, Boston, 6; Pillar, Toronto, 6; 15 tied at 5.

TRIPLES–Benintendi, Boston, 2; Candelario, Detroit, 2; Castellanos, Detroit, 2; Cozart, Los Angeles, 2; Fisher, Houston, 2; Smith, Tampa Bay, 2; Sanchez, Chicago, 2; 18 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS–Gallo, Texas, 6; Lowrie, Oakland, 6; Trout, Los Angeles, 6; Betts, Boston, 5; Chapman, Oakland, 5; Choo, Texas, 5; Davidson, Chicago, 5; KDavis, Oakland, 5; Gregorius, New York, 5; MMachado, Baltimore, 5.

STOLEN BASES–Anderson, Chicago, 8; Gordon, Seattle, 8; Buxton, Minnesota, 4; RDavis, Cleveland, 4; Garcia, Chicago, 4; Gentry, Baltimore, 4; 7 tied at 3.

PITCHING–Porcello, Boston, 4-0; Carrasco, Cleveland, 3-0; Happ, Toronto, 3-1; Morton, Houston, 3-0; Severino, New York, 3-1; 20 tied at 2.

ERA–Morton, Houston, 0.72; Cole, Houston, 0.96; Sale, Boston, 1.23; Verlander, Houston, 1.35; Boyd, Detroit, 1.40; Bundy, Baltimore, 1.40; Porcello, Boston, 1.40; Lopez, Chicago, 1.42; Kluber, Cleveland, 1.52; 2 tied at 1.63.

STRIKEOUTS–Cole, Houston, 41; Hamels, Texas, 34; McCullers, Houston, 34; Verlander, Houston, 34; Kluber, Cleveland, 33; Morton, Houston, 33; Bundy, Baltimore, 31; Happ, Toronto, 31; Sale, Boston, 31; Berrios, Minnesota, 29.

National League

BATTING–Flaherty, Atlanta, .365; Swanson, Atlanta, .358; Peralta, Arizona, .356; Grandal, Los Angeles, .352; Kemp, Los Angeles, .347; Cabrera, New York, .343; Martinez, St. Louis, .339; Herrera, Philadelphia, .333; Bryant, Chicago, .328; Hoskins, Philadelphia, .327.

RUNS–Harper, Washington, 18; Albies, Atlanta, 16; Cabrera, New York, 16; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 16; Pham, St. Louis, 16; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 15; Baez, Chicago, 14; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 14; Hernandez, Philadelphia, 14; 3 tied at 13.

RBI–Harper, Washington, 18; Cespedes, New York, 17; Franco, Philadelphia, 17; Baez, Chicago, 16; Martinez, St. Louis, 15; Polanco, Pittsburgh, 15; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 14; 7 tied at 13.

HITS–LeMahieu, Colorado, 24; Pirela, San Diego, 24; Swanson, Atlanta, 24; Albies, Atlanta, 23; Cabrera, New York, 23; Herrera, Philadelphia, 22; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 21; Dietrich, Miami, 21; Martinez, St. Louis, 21; Peralta, Arizona, 21.

DOUBLES–Albies, Atlanta, 8; Pollock, Arizona, 8; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, 7; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 7; Hosmer, San Diego, 7; Kingery, Philadelphia, 7; Pirela, San Diego, 7; Swanson, Atlanta, 7; 7 tied at 6.

TRIPLES–Baez, Chicago, 3; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 3; Cervelli, Pittsburgh, 2; Dyson, Arizona, 2; KMarte, Arizona, 2; Nimmo, New York, 2; Pirela, San Diego, 2; Zimmerman, Washington, 2; 17 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS–Harper, Washington, 8; Blackmon, Colorado, 7; Thames, Milwaukee, 7; Villanueva, San Diego, 6; Albies, Atlanta, 5; Baez, Chicago, 5; DeJong, St. Louis, 5; LeMahieu, Colorado, 5; Molina, St. Louis, 5; Polanco, Pittsburgh, 5.

STOLEN BASES–Turner, Washington, 8; Taylor, Washington, 6; Hernandez, Philadelphia, 5; Inciarte, Atlanta, 5; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 5; Pham, St. Louis, 5; 5 tied at 4.

PITCHING–Bettis, Colorado, 3-0; Corbin, Arizona, 3-0; McCarthy, Atlanta, 3-0; Ottavino, Colorado, 3-0; Scherzer, Washington, 3-1; Williams, Pittsburgh, 3-1; 19 tied at 2.

ERA–Cueto, San Francisco, 0.45; Garcia, Miami, 0.86; Scherzer, Washington, 1.33; Bettis, Colorado, 1.44; Corbin, Arizona, 1.65; Lucchesi, San Diego, 1.66; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 1.73; Martinez, St. Louis, 1.75; Williams, Pittsburgh, 1.93; 2 tied at 2.22.

STRIKEOUTS–Scherzer, Washington, 38; Corbin, Arizona, 37; Syndergaard, New York, 33; Ray, Arizona, 32; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 31; Martinez, St. Louis, 30; deGrom, New York, 30; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 26; Strasburg, Washington, 26; 3 tied at 25.

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA Playoffs

First Round

Best-of-7

x-if necessary

Saturday’s RESULTS

Golden State 113, San Antonio 92

Toronto 114, Washington 106

Philadelphia 130, Miami 103

New Orleans 97, Portland 95

Sunday’s RESULTS

Boston 113, Milwaukee 107, OT

Indiana 98, Cleveland 80

Oklahoma City 116, Utah 108

Houston 104, Minnesota 101

Monday’s RESULTS

Miami 113, Philadelphia 103

Golden State 116, San Antonio 101, Golden State leads series 2-0

Tuesday’s Results

Toronto 130, Washington 119, Toronto leads series 2-0

Boston 120, Milwaukee 106, Boston leads series 2-0

New Orleans 111, Portland 102, New Orleans leads series 2-0

WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS

Cleveland 100, Indiana 97, series tied 1-1

Utah 102, Oklahoma City 95, series tied 1-1

Houston 102, Minnesota 82, Houston leads series 2-0

Thursday’s RESULTS

Philadelphia 128, Miami 108, Philadelphia leads series 2-1

Portland at New Orleans, late

Golden State at San Antonio, late

Friday’s GAMES

Cleveland at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Washington, 8 p.m.

Boston at Milwaukee, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday’s GAMES

Philadelphia at Miami, 2:30 p.m.

Portland at New Orleans, 5 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Utah, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s GAMES

Boston at Milwaukee, 1 p.m.

Golden State at San Antonio, 3:30 p.m.

Toronto at Washington, 8 p.m.

Cleveland at Indiana, 8:30 p.m.

Monday’s GAMES

Houston at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Utah, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s GAMES

x-Milwaukee at Boston, TBA

Miami at Philadelphia, TBA

x-San Antonio at Golden State, TBA

x-New Orleans at Portland, TBA

Wednesday’s GAMES

x-Washington at Toronto, TBA

Indiana at Cleveland, TBA

x-Minnesota at Houston, TBA

Utah at Oklahoma City, TBA

Thursday, April 26

x-Boston at Milwaukee, TBA

x-Philadelphia at Miami, TBA

x-Golden State at San Antonio, TBA

x-Portland at New Orleans, TBA

Friday, April 27

x-Toronto at Washington, TBA

x-Cleveland at Indiana, TBA

x-Houston at Minnesota, TBA

x-Oklahoma City at Utah, TBA

Saturday, April 28

x-Milwaukee at Boston, TBA

x-Miami at Philadelphia, TBA

x-San Antonio at Golden State, TBA

x-New Orleans at Portland, TBA

Sunday, April 29

x-Washington at Toronto, TBA

x-Indiana at Cleveland, TBA

x-Minnesota at Houston, TBA

x-Utah at Oklahoma City, TBA

PRO HOCKEY

NHL Playoffs

First Round

Best-of-7

x-if necessary

Friday’s RESULTS

Philadelphia 5, Pittsburgh 1

Winnipeg 4, Minnesota 1

Vegas 3, Los Angeles 2

Saturday’s RESULTS

Tampa Bay 5, New Jersey 3

Nashville 5, Colorado 4

Boston 7, Toronto 3

San Jose 3, Anaheim 2

Sunday’s Results

Pittsburgh 5, Philadelphia 1

Minnesota 6, Winnipeg 2

Columbus 5, Washington 4, OT

Vegas 3, Los Angeles 2

Monday’s RESULTS

Toronto 4, Boston 2

Tampa Bay 5, New Jersey 2

Colorado 5, Nashville 3

San Jose 8, Anaheim 1

Tuesday’s Results

Washington 3, Columbus 2, 2OT

Winnipeg 2, Minnesota 0, Winnipeg leads series 3-1

Vegas 1, Los Angeles 0, Vegas wins series 4-0

Wednesday’s RESULTS

Pittsburgh 5, Philadelphia 0, Pittsburgh leads series 3-1

Tampa Bay 3, New Jersey 1, Tampa Bay leads series 3-1

Nashville 3, Colorado 2, Nashville leads series 3-1

San Jose 2, Anaheim 1, San Jose wins series 4-0

Thursday’s Results

Boston 3, Toronto 1, Boston leads series 3-1

Washington 4, Columbus 1, series tied 2-2

Friday’s GAMES

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Nashville, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday’s GAMES

New Jersey at Tampa Bay, 3 p.m.

Columbus at Washington, 3 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s GAMES

x-Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, TBA

x-Nashville at Colorado, TBA

x-Winnipeg at Minnesota, TBA

Monday’s GAMES

x-Tampa Bay at New Jersey, TBA

x-Boston at Toronto, TBA

Washington at Columbus, TBA

Tuesday, April 24

x-Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, TBA

x-Colorado at Nashville, TBA

Wednesday, April 25

x-Tampa Bay at New Jersey, TBA

x-Toronto at Boston, TBA

x-Columbus at Washington, TBA

x-Minnesota at Winnipeg, TBA

PRO SOCCER

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

New York City FC 5 0 2 17 16 6

Atlanta United FC 4 1 1 13 15 8

New England 3 2 1 10 10 6

Columbus 3 3 1 10 9 7

Orlando City 3 2 1 10 11 10

New York 3 2 0 9 13 6

Montreal 2 4 0 6 6 12

Philadelphia 1 2 2 5 3 6

D.C. United 1 3 2 5 6 10

Chicago 1 3 1 4 7 9

Toronto FC 1 3 0 3 3 6

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Sporting Kansas City 4 1 2 14 14 11

LA Galaxy 3 2 1 10 8 8

Vancouver 3 3 1 10 8 11

Los Angeles FC 3 2 0 9 11 10

FC Dallas 2 0 3 9 7 3

Colorado 2 1 2 8 9 5

Real Salt Lake 2 3 1 7 6 14

Minnesota United 2 4 0 6 8 12

Houston 1 2 2 5 9 8

San Jose 1 2 2 5 9 10

Portland 1 3 2 5 9 14

Seattle 0 3 1 1 2 7

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Late games not included

FridaY’S GAME

Vancouver at Sporting Kansas City, 9

Saturday’s GAMES

Los Angeles FC at Montreal, 1

Toronto FC at Houston, 3

Chicago at New York, 3:30

New England at Columbus, 7:30

San Jose at Orlando City, 7:30

Philadelphia at FC Dallas, 8

Colorado at Real Salt Lake, 9

Atlanta United FC at LA Galaxy, 10:30

Sunday’s GAMES

Minnesota United at Seattle, 4

New York City FC at Portland, 6

Friday, April 27

Real Salt Lake at Vancouver, 10:30

Saturday, April 28

Montreal at Atlanta United FC, 1

Chicago at Toronto FC, 3

D.C. United at Philadelphia, 3:30

San Jose at Columbus, 7:30

Sporting Kansas City at New England, 7:30

Houston at Minnesota United, 8

New York at LA Galaxy, 10:30

Sunday, April 29

Orlando City at Colorado, 4

FC Dallas at New York City FC, 6:30

Seattle at Los Angeles FC, 9

PRO GOLF

PGA Tour

Texas Open

First Round

Grayson Murray 35-32 — 67 -5

Chesson Hadley 33-35 — 68 -4

Billy Horschel 33-35 — 68 -4

Ryan Moore 34-34 — 68 -4

Keegan Bradley 34-34 — 68 -4

Matt Atkins 35-33 — 68 -4

Andrew Landry 36-33 — 69 -3

Jon Curran 33-36 — 69 -3

Roberto Diaz 36-33 — 69 -3

Harris English 34-35 — 69 -3

Joshua Creel 32-37 — 69 -3

Brendan Steele 36-34 — 70 -2

Brandt Snedeker 35-35 — 70 -2

Nick Watney 35-35 — 70 -2

Abraham Ancer 37-33 — 70 -2

Keith Mitchell 34-36 — 70 -2

Zach Johnson 38-32 — 70 -2

Austin Cook 35-35 — 70 -2

David Hearn 35-35 — 70 -2

Corey Conners 33-37 — 70 -2

Beau Hossler 37-34 — 71 -1

Sangmoon Bae 36-35 — 71 -1

Aaron Baddeley 37-34 — 71 -1

Jimmy Walker 36-35 — 71 -1

Brian Stuard 34-37 — 71 -1

Ollie Schniederjans 38-33 — 71 -1

Ryan Palmer 36-35 — 71 -1

Matt Kuchar 35-36 — 71 -1

Si Woo Kim 36-35 — 71 -1

Jim Furyk 36-35 — 71 -1

Paul McConnell 34-37 — 71 -1

Ben Silverman 36-35 — 71 -1

Zecheng Dou 35-36 — 71 -1

Adam Schenk 35-36 — 71 -1

Johnson Wagner 37-35 — 72 E

Richy Werenski 39-33 — 72 E

Michael Thompson 36-36 — 72 E

Brandon Harkins 34-38 — 72 E

Matt Jones 38-34 — 72 E

Pat Perez 36-36 — 72 E

Kevin Chappell 35-37 — 72 E

Graeme McDowell 38-34 — 72 E

Vaughn Taylor 35-37 — 72 E

Hudson Swafford 38-34 — 72 E

Brice Garnett 38-34 — 72 E

Mackenzie Hughes 36-36 — 72 E

Matt Every 32-40 — 72 E

Sean O’Hair 38-34 — 72 E

Luke List 37-35 — 72 E

Dylan Frittelli 37-35 — 72 E

Ben Crane 36-36 — 72 E

Kevin Tway 38-34 — 72 E

Charley Hoffman 36-36 — 72 E

Rod Pampling 36-36 — 72 E

Ryan Armour 35-37 — 72 E

Martin Kaymer 38-34 — 72 E

Billy Hurley III 34-38 — 72 E

J.J. Spaun 37-35 — 72 E

Cameron Champ 36-36 — 72 E

Denny McCarthy 37-35 — 72 E

Ethan Tracy 40-32 — 72 E

Joaquin Niemann 35-37 — 72 E

J.T. Poston 37-35 — 72 E

Troy Merritt 37-36 — 73 +1

J.B. Holmes 39-34 — 73 +1

Fabian Gomez 37-36 — 73 +1

Ernie Els 36-37 — 73 +1

Geoff Ogilvy 32-41 — 73 +1

Ricky Barnes 38-35 — 73 +1

Retief Goosen 37-36 — 73 +1

Andrew Putnam 39-34 — 73 +1

Sam Ryder 36-37 — 73 +1

Steve Wheatcroft 35-38 — 73 +1

Ben Martin 36-37 — 73 +1

Jonathan Byrd 37-36 — 73 +1

Chris Kirk 37-36 — 73 +1

Bill Haas 36-37 — 73 +1

K.J. Choi 37-36 — 73 +1

Martin Laird 37-36 — 73 +1

Hunter Mahan 35-38 — 73 +1

Zac Blair 36-37 — 73 +1

Steve Marino 35-38 — 73 +1

Andrew Yun 37-36 — 73 +1

Tyler Duncan 38-35 — 73 +1

Jonathan Randolph 36-37 — 73 +1

Kyle Thompson 38-35 — 73 +1

Kevin Streelman 38-36 — 74 +2

Brian Gay 38-36 — 74 +2

Daniel Summerhays 38-36 — 74 +2

John Senden 37-37 — 74 +2

Scott Piercy 38-36 — 74 +2

Tom Lovelady 37-37 — 74 +2

Curtis Reed 38-36 — 74 +2

Troy Matteson 38-36 — 74 +2

Bronson Burgoon 37-37 — 74 +2

Nicholas Lindheim 39-35 — 74 +2

Joel Dahmen 39-35 — 74 +2

Jesse Droemer 37-37 — 74 +2

Cameron Tringale 37-37 — 74 +2

Sergio Garcia 37-37 — 74 +2

Stewart Cink 34-40 — 74 +2

Russell Knox 39-35 — 74 +2

Harold Varner III 37-37 — 74 +2

Jason Kokrak 39-35 — 74 +2

Julian Suri 41-33 — 74 +2

Trey Mullinax 35-39 — 74 +2

Cameron Percy 36-39 — 75 +3

Peter Uihlein 35-40 — 75 +3

Martin Flores 38-37 — 75 +3

Xander Schauffele 37-38 — 75 +3

Adam Scott 37-38 — 75 +3

Shawn Stefani 36-39 — 75 +3

Patrick Rodgers 37-38 — 75 +3

Tom Hoge 38-37 — 75 +3

Nate Lashley 40-35 — 75 +3

Conrad Shindler 39-36 — 75 +3

Rob Oppenheim 40-35 — 75 +3

Dominic Bozzelli 39-36 — 75 +3

Jamie Lovemark 37-38 — 75 +3

John Huh 37-38 — 75 +3

Peter Malnati 36-39 — 75 +3

David Lingmerth 37-38 — 75 +3

Wesley Bryan 36-39 — 75 +3

Talor Gooch 39-36 — 75 +3

Brett Stegmaier 39-36 — 75 +3

Anirban Lahiri 39-37 — 76 +4

John Peterson 37-39 — 76 +4

Danny Lee 41-35 — 76 +4

Martin Piller 39-37 — 76 +4

Stephan Jaeger 40-36 — 76 +4

Shubhankar Sharma 37-39 — 76 +4

Nick Taylor 42-34 — 76 +4

Sung Kang 40-36 — 76 +4

Seamus Power 39-37 — 76 +4

Greg Chalmers 40-37 — 77 +5

Xinjun Zhang 39-38 — 77 +5

Michael Kim 38-39 — 77 +5

Kevin Na 39-38 — 77 +5

Scott Brown 39-38 — 77 +5

Chad Campbell 41-36 — 77 +5

Whee Kim 40-38 — 78 +6

Lanto Griffin 40-38 — 78 +6

J.J. Henry 42-36 — 78 +6

Aaron Wise 40-38 — 78 +6

C.T. Pan 40-38 — 78 +6

Cody Gribble 36-43 — 79 +7

Chris Paisley 39-40 — 79 +7

Robert Garrigus 43-37 — 80 +8

Tyrone Van Aswegen 40-40 — 80 +8

Kris Blanks 41-39 — 80 +8

Jhonattan Vegas 41-40 — 81 +9

Rick Lamb 42-40 — 82 +10

William McGirt 43-39 — 82 +10

Derek Fathauer 41-41 — 82 +10

Steven Bowditch 41-42 — 83 +11

Champions Tour

Legends of Golf

First Round

Davis Love/Scott Verplank 65 -6

Billy Andrade/Joe Durant 65 -6

Paul Broadhurst/Kirk Triplett 65 -6

David Toms/Steve Flesch 65 -6

Lee Janzen/Rocco Mediate 66 -5

Olin Browne/Steve Pate 66 -5

Miguel Angel Jimenez/Jose Maris Olazabal 66 -5

Larry Mize/Scott Parel 66 -5

Carlos Franco/Vijay Singh 66 -5

Paul Goydos/Kevin Sutherland 66 -5

John Daly/Michael Allen 66 -5

Dan Forsman/Mike Reid 66 -5

Jeff Sluman/Jerry Smith 66 -5

Mark Brooks/John Huston 67 -4

Sandy Lyle/Ian Woosnam 67 -4

Brad Faxon/Joey Sindelar 67 -4

Brandt Jobe/Scott McCarron 67 -4

Wayne Levi/Glen Day 67 -4

Marco Dawson/Gene Sauers 68 -3

Jerry Pate/Ben Crenshaw 68 -3

Tom Pernice Jr./Bob Tway 68 -3

Roger Chapman/David Frost 68 -3

Mark O’Meara/Colin Montgomerie 68 -3

Steve Stricker/Jerry Kelly 68 -3

Tom Kite/Gil Morgan 69 -2

Andy North/Tom Watson 69 -2

Russ Cochran/Kenny Perry 69 -2

Corey Pavin/Duffy Waldorf 69 -2

Jay Haas/Peter Jacobsen 70 -1

Hale Irwin/Wes Short Jr. 71 E

Bob Gilder/Craig Stadler 72 +1

Jim Thorpe/Dana Quigley 73 +2

Bruce Fleisher/Tom Jenkins 74 +3

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

Major League Baseball

MLB — Promoted Patrick Houlihan to senior vice president and deputy general counsel, Jamie Leece to senior vice president of games and virtual reality and Barbara McHugh to senior vice president of marketing.

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Sent LHP Bobby Poyner on a rehab assignment to Portland (IL).

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Optioned OF Greg Allen to Columbus (IL).

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned LHP Chad Bell to Toledo (IL).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Sent C Salvador Perez on a rehab assignment to Omaha (PCL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed RHP Luis Cessa on the 10-day DL, retroactive to April 18. Reinstated LHP CC Sabathia from the 10-day DL.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Optioned RHP Lou Trivino to Nashville (PCL).

TEXAS RANGERS — Signed OF Julio Pablo Martinez as an international free agent. Sent OF Delino DeShields to Frisco (Texas) on injury rehabilitation assignment.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Optioned CF Dalton Pompey and CF Anthony Alford to Buffalo (IL). Reassigned CF Anthony Alford to the minor leagues.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Designated LF Lane Adams for assignment. Recalled RHP Matt Wisler from Gwinnett (IL).

CINCINNATI REDS — Fired manager Bryan Price and pitching coach Mack Jenkins. Named Jim Riggleman interim manager. Promoted Louisville (IL) manager Pat Kelly to interim bench coach and Pensacola (SL) pitching coach Danny Darwin to interim pitching coach.

MIAMI MARLINS — Placed LHP Chris O’Grady on the 10-day DL, retroactive to April 17. Recalled RHP Merandy Gonzalez from Jacksonville (SL). Sent 3B Martin Prado on a rehab assignment to Jupiter (FSL).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Recalled OF Tyler O’Neill from Memphis (PCL). Optioned RHP John Brebbia to Memphis.

Atlantic League

SUGAR LAND SKEETERS — Announced the contract of RHP Jeff Johnson was purchased by the Acereros de Monclova (Mexican).

Can-Am League

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed RHP Jordan Wellander.

TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Signed RHPs Ethan Elias and Owen Boon.

Football

National Football League

NFL — Named Dr. Nicholas Theodore chairman of the NFL head, neck and spine committee.

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed CB Marcus Williams to a one-year contract.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed WR Marlon Brown and DE Nick Williams. Waived WR Mekale McKay.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DL Jamie Meder.

DETROIT LIONS — Waived CB Adairius Barnes.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Re-signed OT Vernon Carey, WR Chris Chambers, DE Jeff Cross, LB-DE A.J. Duhe, P Brandon Fields and DT Paul Soliai to one-day contracts, in order to officially retire as members of the Dolphins.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Released WR Brandon Marshall.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DB Tyneil Cooper and QBs Alex Ross and Tyler Stewart.

Hockey

National Hockey League

NHL — Suspended Nashville F Ryan Hartman one game for an illegal check to the head of Colorado’s Carl Soderberg.

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Named Paul Krepelka vice president of hockey operations.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned F Matthew Peca to Syracuse (AHL).

American Hockey League

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Signed G Justin Fazio to an amateur tryout.

ECHL

READING ROYALS — Announced G John Muse was reassigned to Lehigh Valley (AHL) and F Steven Swavely was returned to the team from Lehigh Valley.

VICTORIA ROYALS — Assigned F Noah Gregor San Jose (AHL).

Soccer

Major League Soccer

MLS — Suspended San Jose D Harold Cummings one additional match and fined him an undisclosed amount for violent conduct in the 90-plus minute of an April 7 match against Philadelphia. Fined Vancouver M Felipe and Houston F Alberth Elis undisclosed amounts for simulation/embellishment.

U.S. Soccer Federation

USSF — Named Jay Berhalter chief commercial and strategy officer, Neil Buethe chief communications officer, Eric Gleason chief financial officer, Lydia Wahlke chief legal counsel, Nico Romeijn chief sport development officer, Ryan Mooney chief soccer officer and Tonya Wallach chief talent and inclusion officer.

College

BUCKNELL — Named Jermaine Truax director of athletics & recreation.

KANSAS STATE — Announced men’s sophomore basketball G Brian Patrick will transfer.

NEW MEXICO — Granted the release of junior G Chris McNeal from the men’s basketball team.

NORTH DAKOTA STATE — Signed coach Chris Klieman to a two-year contract extension.

NYU — Named Dagan Nelson men’s basketball coach.

ST. ANSELM — Named Taylor Lucas offensive line coach.

SETON HALL — Named Tony Skinn men’s assistant basketball coach.

TENNESSEE — Signed athletic director Phillip Fulmer to contract extension through 2021.

LOCAL SPORTS

Thursday’s Results

Prep Boys Track

Columbus Grove 69, Van Buren 48,

Kalida 47

SHOT — Johnson (CG) 44-10. DISCUS — Arbaugh (VB) 137-3. HJ — Selby (CG) 5-6. LJ — Moore (Kal) 18-3¼. PV — Hopkins (CG) 11-6. 3,200 RELAY — Columbus Grove 9:32.00. 110 HH — Hoyng (VB) 17.60. 100 — Vorst (Kal) 11.20. 800 RELAY — Van Buren 1:36.90. 1,600 — Mumaugh (CG) 5:03.00. 400 rELAY — Kalida 46.21. 400 — Selby (CG) 56.38. 300 IH — Holman (VB) 44.83. 800 — Belman (CG) 2:19.00. 3,200 — Zeller (Kal) 11:28.90. 1,600 RELAY — Van Buren 3:44.93.

Prep Girls Track

Columbus Grove 77, Kalida 49½,

Van Buren 46½

SHOT — Klausing (Kal) 36-7½. DISCUS — Maag (CG) 99-5. HJ — Masters (VB) 4-6. LJ — Dunifon (CG) 14-11¾. PV — Heilman (CG) 7-6. 3,200 RELAY — Van Buren 11:09.00. 100 IH — McCluer (CG) 15.15. 100 — Sybert (CG) 12.90. 800 RELAY — Kalida 1:56.76. 1,600 — Lucke (Kal) 5:29.00. 400 RELAY — Kalida 53.61. 400 — T. Ellerbrock (CG) 1:07.70. 300 LH — Mowrey (VB) 54.33. 800 — T. Ellerbrock (CG) 2:28.00. 200 — Dunifon (CG) 28.76. 3,200 — Downing (CG) 11:48.00. 1,600 RELAY — Kalida 4:40.94.

SCHEDULE

Friday’s Events

Prep Boys Tennis

Rossford at Fostoria, 4:30

Prep Baseball

Elmwood at Eastwood (NBC), 4:45

Hopewell-Loudon at Van Buren (BVC), 5

Rossford at Fostoria (NBC), 4:45

Arcadia at Lakota, 5

Gibsonburg at Van Buren, 5

Hopewell-Loudon vs. Tiffin Calvert at Toledo Fifth-Third Field, 7

Prep Softball

Elmwood at Eastwood (NBC), 4:45

Rossford at Fostoria (NBC), 4:45

Liberty-Benton at Vanlue (BVC), 5

Arcadia at Lakota, 5

Hopewell-Loudon at Riverdale (BVC), 5

New Riegel at Vermilion Tournament, 5

Prep Track

North Baltimore & Elmwood at Gibsonburg Invitational, 4:30

LOCAL & AREA

Crestview Seeks Coaches

CONVOY — Crestview High School currently has openings for the following supplemental positions: assistant athletic director, varsity football cheer coach, middle school football and/or basketball cheer coach, middle school and high school competition cheer coach. If interested, please submit a letter of interest to athletic administrator Dave Bowen at bowen.dave@crestviewknights.com. Letters of interest are being accepted until April 27th.

League Seeks Golfers

Lakeland Golf Course’s Happy Hour Golf League is now forming. The league competes on Mondays and is a two-person scramble format. Call the course at 419-894-6440 for more information.

Pitch, Hit & Run Competition

FINDLAY — The City of Findlay Recreation Department will host a free Scotts Major League Baseball Pitch Hit & Run competition for areayouth from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at The Marathon Diamonds. Boys and girls are divided into four age divisions — 7-8, 9-10, 11-12, 13-14 — and can choose to compete in baseball or softball divisions. All participants should bring a copy of their birth certificate and have a parent/guardian fill out a registration and sign a waiver prior to participating. For more information go to www.pitchhitrun.com, City of Findlay Facebook or call 419-424-7176.

Upper Sandusky Seeks Basketball Coaches

UPPER SANDUSKY — Upper Sandusky High School has openings for JV and freshman boys basketball coaches, a JV volleyball coach and varsity girls tennis coach for the 2018-19 school year. If interested, contact Brad Ehrman at brad_e@usevs.org or 419-294-1788.

Hopewell-Loudon Seeks Wrestling Coach

BASCOM — Hopewell-Loudon is in need of a head varsity wrestling coach for the 2018-19 school year. Iinterested persons can send a cover letter and resume to Athletic Director Brian Colatruglio at bcolatruglio@hlschool.net. Deadline is April 20.

St. Joseph Seeks Coaches

FREMONT — Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic High School is accepting applications for head girls basketball coach and boys varsity assistant basketball coach. Interested candidates should send a cover letter, resume and references to the athletic administrator, Gary Geller. There are no teaching positions available at this time. Deadline is April 20.

Golf League Fun Day Set

The Wednesday A.M. Retirees Golf League will have its fun day at 8 a.m. April 25 at Lakeland Golf Course. League play will begin May 2 and continue into September. New members welcome. For more information, call 419-618-0826 or 419-261-5445.

Ice Skating Lessons

FINDLAY — The City of Findlay Recreation Department is offering ice skating lessons at The Cube during the spring and summer months. Lessons will be offered in 5-week sessions on Mondays from 6-6:50 p.m. on April 23, 30, May 7, 14 and 21 and again on June 4, 11, 18, 25 and July 2; and on Wednesdays from 5:10-6 p.m. on April 25, May 2, 9, 16 and 23. The fee is $40 per session and includes skate rental if needed. The Cube is open for public skate on Fridays from 7-9 p.m.; Saturdays from 1-2:50 p.m. & 7-9 p.m.; and Sundays from 3-4:50 p.m. Public skate admission is $5 and skate rental is $3. For more information or to sign up, call 419-424-7176.

BVC Alumni Basketball Tournament

McCOMB — The third annual Blanchard Valley Conference Alumni Basketball Tournament will be held June 2-3 at McComb High School. If you are interested in participating, please contact coach Nick Latta at (419) 293-3853 ext.330 or through email at lattan@mccombschool.org. Registration forms are available at mccomblocalschools.org and are due by May 18th. Cost to play in the tournament is $200 per team and all proceeds benefit the McComb Athletic Department.

Girls Basketball Coaching Opening

DELPHOS — Delphos Jefferson has an opening for a head girls basketball coach. Interested applicants can apply to David Hoffman at dhoffman@delphoscityschools.org.

