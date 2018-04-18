Prep softball: Unbeaten Elmwood thumps Flyers
BLOOMDALE — Lake pushed across five runs in the first two innings. Elmwood, though, had nine runs as the Royals maintained perfection with an 11-6 win over the Flyers in Wednesday’s Northern Buckeye Conference softball game.
Chy Cluck sparked Elmwood’s offense with a home run and a game-high three RBIs. Jill Hannah and Madison Hoiles each singled, doubled and drove in two runs for the Royals (9-0, 3-0 NBC).
WInning pitcher Makenna Benschoter doubled and drove in a pair of runs and Allison Drees (1B, 2B) had a pair of hits with an RBI.
Tatum Miller, who allowed 11 earned runs in the circle, paced Lake’s (2-5, 1-2) offense with a single, double and an RBI.
Lake 230 01 — 6 4 1
Elmwood 450 2x — 11 11 3
WP — Benschoter. LP — Ta. Miller. top hitters: (Lak) Ta. Miller 1B, 2B, RBI; Armstrong 1B, RBI. (Elm) Cluck HR, 3 RBI; Hoiles & Hannah 1B, 2B, 2 RBI; Drees 1B, 2B, RBI; Benschoter 2B, 2 RBI.
records: Lake 2-5 overall, 1-2 Northern Buckeye Conference; Elmwood 9-0, 3-0.
FOSTORIA 9
GENOA 8
GENOA — Fostoria rallied to take the lead in the top of the ninth inning, then stopped Genoa’s comeback rally short in posting a 9-8 Northern Buckeye Conference softball win on Wednesday.
Kyhra Baeder had two doubles and a single and Baleigh Robinson (2-2B), Kyah Talley (1B, 2B) and Angelina Puente (2-1B) had two hits each for Fostoria (3-5, 1-2 NBC).
Caitlin Cruikshank (2B, 2-1B) had three hits for Genoa (3-3, 1-2 NBC).
Fostoria 016 000 002 — 9 10 2
Genoa 150 010 001 — 8 7 2
WP — Talley. LP — Tucholski. top hitters: (Fos) Baeder 2-2B, 1B; Robinson 2-2B; Talley 1B, 2B; Puente 2-1B. (Gen) Cruikshank 2B, 2-1B.
records: Fostoria 3-5 overall, 1-2 Northern Buckeye Conference. Genoa 3-3, 1-2 NBC.
HOPEWELL-LOUDON 10
ARCADIA 0
BASCOM — Hopewell-Loudon’s Macey Malagon did plenty of damage with her bat and her arm as she helped guide the Chieftains past Arcadia 10-0 in five innings of a Blanchard Valley Conference softball game Wednesday.
Malagon went the distance and allowed two hits and two walks with eight strikeouts. She went 2 for 3 at the plate with a home run and team-high three RBIs for the Chieftains (8-1, 3-0 BVC).
Breanna Reinhart and Isabelle Mundy each singled for the Redskins (3-7, 1-3).
Arcadia 000 00 — 0 2 3
Hopewell-Loudon 410 5x — 10 11 1
WP — Malagon. LP — Renz. top hitters: (Arc) Reinhart 1B. (H-L) Depinet 3-1B, RBI; Breidenbach 2-1B, 3B, 2 RBI; Malagon 1B, HR, 3 RBI.
records: Arcadia 3-7 overall, 1-3 Blanchard Valley Conference; Hopewell-Loudon 8-1, 3-0.
OLD FORT 4
CAREY 2
CAREY — Winning pitcher Sarah Hossler hit a home run, drove in three runs and limited Carey to five hits as Old Fort took down the state-ranked Blue Devils 4-2 on Wednesday in a nonconference softball contest.
Hossler also doubled at the plate and struck out five in the circle as the Stockaders upped their record to 6-3. Savannah McCoy added a double, a single and an RBI.
Hailey Niederkohr and Caitie Carter had two hits apiece for Carey (6-2), ranked ninth in the state coaches association’s Division IV poll, with Niederkohr poking a triple. Felicite Smith doubled and drove in a run.
Old Fort 300 000 1 — 4 5 2
Carey 100 001 0 — 2 5 1
WP — Hossler. LP — Mullholand. top hitters: (OF) Hossler HR, 2B, 3 RBI; McCoy 2B, 1B, RBI; (Car) Niederkohr 3B, 1B; Smith 2B, RBI; Carter 2-1B.
records: Old Fort 6-3, Carey 6-2.
VAN BUREN 7
LEIPSIC 1
VAN BUREN — Sarah Dishong held Leipsic scoreless until the final inning and drove in a pair of runs on offense as Van Buren claimed a 7-1 Blanchard Valley Conference win over the Vikings on Wednesday.
Dishong allowed one run across seven innings to lead the Black Knights (6-2 overall, 4-1 BVC), while Carrigan Stacy and Raegan Miller each notched a pair of hits for Van Buren.
Stevie Brooks’ two hits led Leipsic’s offense as the VIkings dropped to 3-3 overall, 2-2 in the BVC.
Leipsic 000 000 1 — 1 4 2
Van Buren 003 022 x — 7 15 0
WP — Dishong. LP — Steingass. top hitters: (Leip) Brooks 2-H. (VB) Stacy & Miller 2-H; Durliat & Dishong 2 RBI.
records: Leipsic 3-3 overall, 2-2 Blanchard Valley Conference; Van Buren 6-2, 4-1.
CORY-RAWSON 13
VANLUE 10
VANLUE — Cory-Rawson scored nine of its 13 runs in the final three innings, including five to lead off the seventh in edging Vanlue 13-10 in a Blanchard Valley Conference game.
Kate Yant singled, tripled and drove in a pair of runs to pace the Hornets (3-4 overall, 3-2 BVC), while Kaytlin Hough (RBI) and Taylor Born each singled three times for C-R.
Freshman Faith Price led all players with four hits for the Wildcats, including three singles, a double and an RBI. Emma Franks (2 RBI), Amanda Clymer (RBI) and Paige Marshall each tallied three singles for Vanlue (2-8, 1-3).
Cory-Rawson 301 031 5 — 13 13 x
Vanlue 100 420 3 — 10 19 3
WP — Traucht. LP — Clymer (2-9). top hitters: (C-R) Yant 1B, 3B, 2 RBI; Hough 3-1B, RBI; Traucht 1B, 2B, RBI; Born 3-1B. (Van) Price 3-1B, 2B, RBI; Franks 3-1B, 2 RBI; Clymer 3-1B, RBI; Marshall 3-1B.
records: Cory-Rawson 3-4 overall, 3-2 Blanchard Valley Conference; Vanlue 2-8, 1-3.
TIFFIN CALVERT 7
FREMONT ST. JOSEPH 5
FREMONT — Maddie Schumacher and Bria Coleman each launched a home run for Tiffin Calvert in a come-from-behind 7-5 victory over winless Fremont St. Joseph in Sandusky Bay Conference River Division action.
St. Joseph (0-7 overall, 0-4 SBC) used a three-run fifth inning to take a 5-4 lead, but the Senecas responded with three in the sixth and raised their record to 2-3 overall and 2-2 in conference play.
Schumacher finished with three hits and three RBIs, while Coleman added a double to her homer and drove in two runs.
Adrienne Wehring and Callie Kelbley each hit a solo homer and losing pitcher Brooke Casperson doubled and knocked in a pair of runs for the Crimson Streaks.
Tiffin Calvert 002 113 0 — 7 13 0
Fremont St. Joseph 000 230 0 — 5 7 0
WP — Park. LP — Casperson. top hitters: (TC) Schumacher HR, 2-1B, 3 RBI; Coleman HR, 2B, 2 RBI; Hemminger 2-1B, 2B, RBI; Shiley 1B, RBI; (FSJ) Burns 2-1B, Wehring HR; Casperson 2B, 2 RBI; Kelbley HR; Riehl 1B, RBI.
records: Tiffin Calvert 2-3 overall, 2-2 Sandusky Bay Conference River Division; Fremont St. Joseph 0-7, 0-4.