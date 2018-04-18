MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Prep softball: Unbeaten Elmwood thumps Flyers

Posted On Wed. Apr 18th, 2018
HOPEWELL-LOUDON’S HAILEY COPPUS slides safely into third base ahead of the tag by Arcadia’s Ivy Noel during Wednesday’s Blanchard Valley Conference softball game.

BLOOMDALE — Lake pushed across five runs in the first two innings. Elmwood, though, had nine runs as the Royals maintained perfection with an 11-6 win over the Flyers in Wednesday’s Northern Buckeye Conference softball game.

Chy Cluck sparked Elmwood’s offense with a home run and a game-high three RBIs. Jill Hannah and Madison Hoiles each singled, doubled and drove in two runs for the Royals (9-0, 3-0 NBC).

WInning pitcher Makenna Benschoter doubled and drove in a pair of runs and Allison Drees (1B, 2B) had a pair of hits with an RBI.

Tatum Miller, who allowed 11 earned runs in the circle, paced Lake’s (2-5, 1-2) offense with a single, double and an RBI.

Lake 230 01 — 6 4 1

Elmwood 450 2x — 11 11 3

WP — Benschoter. LP — Ta. Miller. top hitters: (Lak) Ta. Miller 1B, 2B, RBI; Armstrong 1B, RBI. (Elm) Cluck HR, 3 RBI; Hoiles & Hannah 1B, 2B, 2 RBI; Drees 1B, 2B, RBI; Benschoter 2B, 2 RBI.

records: Lake 2-5 overall, 1-2 Northern Buckeye Conference; Elmwood 9-0, 3-0.

FOSTORIA 9

GENOA 8

GENOA — Fostoria rallied to take the lead in the top of the ninth inning, then stopped Genoa’s comeback rally short in posting a 9-8 Northern Buckeye Conference softball win on Wednesday.

Kyhra Baeder had two doubles and a single and Baleigh Robinson (2-2B), Kyah Talley (1B, 2B) and Angelina Puente (2-1B) had two hits each for Fostoria (3-5, 1-2 NBC).

Caitlin Cruikshank (2B, 2-1B) had three hits for Genoa (3-3, 1-2 NBC).

Fostoria 016 000 002 — 9 10 2

Genoa 150 010 001 — 8 7 2

WP — Talley. LP — Tucholski. top hitters: (Fos) Baeder 2-2B, 1B; Robinson 2-2B; Talley 1B, 2B; Puente 2-1B. (Gen) Cruikshank 2B, 2-1B.

records: Fostoria 3-5 overall, 1-2 Northern Buckeye Conference. Genoa 3-3, 1-2 NBC.

HOPEWELL-LOUDON 10

ARCADIA 0

BASCOM — Hopewell-Loudon’s Macey Malagon did plenty of damage with her bat and her arm as she helped guide the Chieftains past Arcadia 10-0 in five innings of a Blanchard Valley Conference softball game Wednesday.

Malagon went the distance and allowed two hits and two walks with eight strikeouts. She went 2 for 3 at the plate with a home run and team-high three RBIs for the Chieftains (8-1, 3-0 BVC).

Breanna Reinhart and Isabelle Mundy each singled for the Redskins (3-7, 1-3).

Arcadia 000 00 — 0 2 3

Hopewell-Loudon 410 5x — 10 11 1

WP — Malagon. LP — Renz. top hitters: (Arc) Reinhart 1B. (H-L) Depinet 3-1B, RBI; Breidenbach 2-1B, 3B, 2 RBI; Malagon 1B, HR, 3 RBI.

records: Arcadia 3-7 overall, 1-3 Blanchard Valley Conference; Hopewell-Loudon 8-1, 3-0.

OLD FORT 4

CAREY 2

CAREY — Winning pitcher Sarah Hossler hit a home run, drove in three runs and limited Carey to five hits as Old Fort took down the state-ranked Blue Devils 4-2 on Wednesday in a nonconference softball contest.

Hossler also doubled at the plate and struck out five in the circle as the Stockaders upped their record to 6-3. Savannah McCoy added a double, a single and an RBI.

Hailey Niederkohr and Caitie Carter had two hits apiece for Carey (6-2), ranked ninth in the state coaches association’s Division IV poll, with Niederkohr poking a triple. Felicite Smith doubled and drove in a run.

Old Fort 300 000 1 — 4 5 2

Carey 100 001 0 — 2 5 1

WP — Hossler. LP — Mullholand. top hitters: (OF) Hossler HR, 2B, 3 RBI; McCoy 2B, 1B, RBI; (Car) Niederkohr 3B, 1B; Smith 2B, RBI; Carter 2-1B.

records: Old Fort 6-3, Carey 6-2.

VAN BUREN 7

LEIPSIC 1

VAN BUREN — Sarah Dishong held Leipsic scoreless until the final inning and drove in a pair of runs on offense as Van Buren claimed a 7-1 Blanchard Valley Conference win over the Vikings on Wednesday.

Dishong allowed one run across seven innings to lead the Black Knights (6-2 overall, 4-1 BVC), while Carrigan Stacy and Raegan Miller each notched a pair of hits for Van Buren.

Stevie Brooks’ two hits led Leipsic’s offense as the VIkings dropped to 3-3 overall, 2-2 in the BVC.

Leipsic 000 000 1 — 1 4 2

Van Buren 003 022 x — 7 15 0

WP — Dishong. LP — Steingass. top hitters: (Leip) Brooks 2-H. (VB) Stacy & Miller 2-H; Durliat & Dishong 2 RBI.

records: Leipsic 3-3 overall, 2-2 Blanchard Valley Conference; Van Buren 6-2, 4-1.

CORY-RAWSON 13

VANLUE 10

VANLUE — Cory-Rawson scored nine of its 13 runs in the final three innings, including five to lead off the seventh in edging Vanlue 13-10 in a Blanchard Valley Conference game.

Kate Yant singled, tripled and drove in a pair of runs to pace the Hornets (3-4 overall, 3-2 BVC), while Kaytlin Hough (RBI) and Taylor Born each singled three times for C-R.

Freshman Faith Price led all players with four hits for the Wildcats, including three singles, a double and an RBI. Emma Franks (2 RBI), Amanda Clymer (RBI) and Paige Marshall each tallied three singles for Vanlue (2-8, 1-3).

Cory-Rawson 301 031 5 — 13 13 x

Vanlue 100 420 3 — 10 19 3

WP — Traucht. LP — Clymer (2-9). top hitters: (C-R) Yant 1B, 3B, 2 RBI; Hough 3-1B, RBI; Traucht 1B, 2B, RBI; Born 3-1B. (Van) Price 3-1B, 2B, RBI; Franks 3-1B, 2 RBI; Clymer 3-1B, RBI; Marshall 3-1B.

records: Cory-Rawson 3-4 overall, 3-2 Blanchard Valley Conference; Vanlue 2-8, 1-3.

TIFFIN CALVERT 7

FREMONT ST. JOSEPH 5

FREMONT — Maddie Schumacher and Bria Coleman each launched a home run for Tiffin Calvert in a come-from-behind 7-5 victory over winless Fremont St. Joseph in Sandusky Bay Conference River Division action.

St. Joseph (0-7 overall, 0-4 SBC) used a three-run fifth inning to take a 5-4 lead, but the Senecas responded with three in the sixth and raised their record to 2-3 overall and 2-2 in conference play.

Schumacher finished with three hits and three RBIs, while Coleman added a double to her homer and drove in two runs.

Adrienne Wehring and Callie Kelbley each hit a solo homer and losing pitcher Brooke Casperson doubled and knocked in a pair of runs for the Crimson Streaks.

Tiffin Calvert 002 113 0 — 7 13 0

Fremont St. Joseph 000 230 0 — 5 7 0

WP — Park. LP — Casperson. top hitters: (TC) Schumacher HR, 2-1B, 3 RBI; Coleman HR, 2B, 2 RBI; Hemminger 2-1B, 2B, RBI; Shiley 1B, RBI; (FSJ) Burns 2-1B, Wehring HR; Casperson 2B, 2 RBI; Kelbley HR; Riehl 1B, RBI.

records: Tiffin Calvert 2-3 overall, 2-2 Sandusky Bay Conference River Division; Fremont St. Joseph 0-7, 0-4.

