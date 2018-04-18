Prep baseball: Royals sink Lake in NBC action

BLOOMDALE — Ryan Cox doubled and drove in a pair of runs for Elmwood as it rallied to hand Lake its first league loss by an 8-3 count on Wednesday in a Northern Buckeye Conference baseball game.

The contest was halted due to rain after five innings, and the Royals improved to 4-4 overall and 2-1 in the NBC. The Flyers, who managed only two hits, slipped to 4-2 overall and 2-1 in conference play.

Elmwood trailed 3-0 after the first 2½ innings but scored two runs in the bottom of the third before going ahead to stay with a four-run fourth.

Winning pitcher Tyler St. Clair backed his own cause with a double and an RBI. Aaron Smith added a single and an RBI for Elmwood.

Harry Jackson and Austin Fouty singled for Lakes only hits.

Lake 201 00 — 3 2 3

Elmwood 002 42 — 8 6 3

WP — St. Clair. LP — Boelkens. top hitters: (Elm) St. Clair 2B, RBI; Cox 2B, 2 RBI; Smith 1B, RBI; (Lake) Jackson & Fouty 1B.

records: Lake 4-2 overall, 2-1 Northern Buckeye Conference; Elmwood 4-4, 2-1.

GENOA 12

FOSTORIA 0

GENOA — Fostoria had more errors than hits on Wednesday as the Redmen were shutout 12-0 by Genoa in Northern Buckeye Conference action.

Fostoria, which fell to 1-7 overall and 0-3 in the NBC, tallied just two hits — both singles — and committed six errors in the field.

The Comets (3-3, 2-1) tallied 13 hits and piled on 12 runs led by Noah Edwards’ two singles, double and three RBIs. Winning pitcher Sam Whitt singled, doubled and drove in a run.

Fostoria 000 000 — 0 2 6

Genoa 013 107 — 12 13 0

WP — Whitt. LP — Sheets. top hitters: (Gen) Edwards 2-1B, 2B, 3 RBI; Stewart 3-1B, 3 RBI; Whitt 1B, 2B, RBI. (Fos) Groves & Boff 1B.

records: Fostoria 1-7 overall, 0-3 Northern Buckeye Conference; Genoa 3-3, 2-1.

VAN BUREN 6

LEIPSIC 4

VAN BUREN — Just one player had multiple hits for Van Buren on Wednesday, but the Black Knights manufactured enough runs to sneak past Leipsic 6-4 in a Blanchard Valley Conference baseball game.

Angel Garcia, who pitched an inning of relief for the save, singled and doubled and drove in a run to lead Van Buren (5-2, 4-0 BVC). Jaden Tabler struck out seven across six innings to earn the win.

Mitch Lammers led the Vikings (2-4, 2-2) with three singles, Tyler Hiegel singled twice and Jonathan Walter doubled with two RBIs.

Leipsic 010 012 0 — 4 9 0

Van Buren 113 001 x — 6 6 4

WP — Tabler. LP — Liffick. top hitters: (Leip) Lammers & T. Schroeder 3-1B; Hiegel 2-1B; Walter 2B, 2 RBI. (VB) Garcia 1B, 2B, RBI.

records: Leipsic 2-4 overall, 2-2 Blanchard Valley Conference; Van Buren 5-2, 4-0.

ARCADIA 6

HOPEWELL-LOUDON 1

BASCOM — Tristan Martinez and Kaiden Scott combined on a two-hitter as Arcadia topped Hopewell-Loudon 6-1 in a Blanchard Valley Conference game.

Martinez struck out seven and walked three in 51/3 hitless innings to gain the victory. Scott finished up, allowing Hopewell-Loudon’s singles to Zach Kreais and Noah Miller while fanning two and walking one.

Eli Palmer had a double among his three hits and an RBI at the plate for the Redskins, who upped their record to 3-4 overall and 1-3 in the BVC while dropping the Chieftains to 6-5 overall and 2-3 in conference play.

Luke Metzger singled and drove in a run, and Martinez and Kaleb Enders added two hits apiece for Arcadia.

Arcadia 302 000 1 — 6 9 1

Hopewell-Loudon 000 000 1 — 1 2 1

WP — Martinez. LP — Burns. top hitters: (Arc) Martinez 2-1B; Palmer 2-1B, 2B, RBI; Enders 2-1B; Metzger 1B, RBI; (H-L) Kreais & Miller 1B.

records: Arcadia 3-4 overall, 1-3 Blanchard Valley Conference; Hopewell-Loudon 6-5, 2-3.

NEW RIEGEL 12

LAKOTA 7

KANSAS — Knotted up at six-all entering the sixth inning, New Riegel erupted for six runs to trump the Sandusky Bay Conference River Division leading Lakota Raiders 12-7.

Nick Reinhart spearheaded the Blue Jackets’ (4-4, 3-2 SBC River) offense with four singles and two RBIs. Eric Theis added a pair of singles and two RBIs.

Lakota, which suffered its first conference loss in falling to 4-3 overall and 3-1 in the SBC River, tallied just four hits. Cameron Balderon led the Raiders wit ha single and two RBIs.

New Riegel 012 126 — 12 11 5

Lakota 310 201 — 7 4 4

WP — Noftz. LP — Walter. top hitters: (NR) Reinhart 4-1B, 2 RBI; E. Theis 2-1B, 2 RBI. (Lak) Balderson 1B, 2 RBI.

records: New Riegel 4-4 overall, 3-2 Sandusky Bay Conference River Division; Lakota 4-3, 3-1.

FREMONT ST. JOSEPH 5

TIFFIN CALVERT 4

FREMONT — Fremont St. Joseph rallied from a three-run deficit, took the lead in the fifth inning and held on to claim a 5-4 victory over Tiffin Calvert in a Sandusky Bay Conference River Division game.

A four-run third inning put Calvert ahead 4-1, but the Crimson Streaks bounced back with single runs in the third and fourth innings and went ahead to stay with two in the fifth.

Dylan Filliater had two hits and an RBI and Brody Deck singled and drove in a run for St. Joe, which boosted its record to 4-7 overall and 2-3 in SBC play.

Nick Miller had two hits and an RBI and Grant Vera added a hit and an RBI for the Senecas (3-3, 2-2 SBC), who hurt their cause with five errors.

Tiffin Calvert 004 000 0 — 4 6 5

Fremont St. Joseph 101 120 x — 5 5 1

WP — Geyer. LP — Seifert. top hitters: (TC) Miller 2-1B, 2 RBI; Vera 1B, RBI.

records: Tiffin Calvert 3-3 overall, 2-2 Sandusky Bay Conference River Division; Fremont St. Joseph 4-7, 2-3.

VANLUE 13

CORY-RAWSON 9

VANLUE — Caleb Bonham singled, doubled and drove in a game-high four runs as Vanlue powered past Cory-Rawson 13-9 for a Blanchard Valley Conference victory.

The Wildcats, who improved to 2-8 overall, 1-3 in the BVC, scored six times in the bottom of the third inning to match Cory-Rawson’s six-run spot and retake an 11-6 lead.

Ethan Cawley fronted the Hornets (1-7, 1-3) with two hits and two RBIs.

Cory-Rawson 006 001 2 — 9 9 8

Vanlue 326 101 x — 13 11 3

WP — Kloepfer (2-3). LP — Price (0-2). top hitters: (C-R) Cawley 2-1B, 2 RBI; Boehm 2-1B, RBI; Schultz 2B, RBI. (Van) Miller 3-1B; Bonham 2B, 1B, 4 RBI; Price 2-1B, 2 RBI; Kloepfer .

records: Cory-Rawson 1-7 overall, 1-3 Blanchard Valley Conference; Vanlue 2-8, 1-3.

