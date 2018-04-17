Wednesday’s Scoreboard

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 13 2 .867 —

Toronto 11 5 .688 2½

New York 8 8 .500 5½

Baltimore 5 12 .294 9

Tampa Bay 4 13 .235 10

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Cleveland 9 6 .600 —

Minnesota 7 5 .583 ½

Detroit 5 9 .357 3½

Chicago 4 9 .308 4

Kansas City 3 12 .200 6

West Division

W L Pct GB

Los Angeles 13 3 .813 —

Seattle 9 5 .643 3

Houston 10 7 .588 3½

Oakland 7 10 .412 6½

Texas 7 12 .368 7½

Late games not included

Monday’s Games

Baltimore at Boston, ppd.

Kansas City at Toronto, ppd.

N.Y. Yankees 12, Miami 1

Tampa Bay 8, Texas 4

Oakland 8, Chicago White Sox 1

Seattle 2, Houston 1

Tuesday’s Results

Toronto 11, Kansas City 3, 1st game

Miami 9, N.Y. Yankees 1

Toronto 5, Kansas City 4, 2nd game, 10 innings

Detroit 4, Baltimore 2

Cleveland 6, Minnesota 1

Texas 7, Tampa Bay 2

Chicago White Sox at Oakland, late

Boston at L.A. Angels, late

Houston at Seattle, late

Wednesday’s Games

Baltimore (Gausman 1-1) at Detroit (Boyd 0-1), 1:10

Texas (Hamels 1-2) at Tampa Bay (Faria 0-1), 1:10

Chicago White Sox (Fulmer 0-1) at Oakland (Triggs 1-0), 3:35

Kansas City (Kennedy 1-1) at Toronto (Happ 2-1), 4:07

Cleveland (Carrasco 3-0) vs. Minnesota (Berrios 2-1) at San Juan, Puerto Rico, 7:10

Boston (Porcello 3-0) at L.A. Angels (Skaggs 2-0), 10:07

Houston (Cole 1-0) at Seattle (Leake 2-0), 10:10

Thursday’s Games

Baltimore at Detroit, 1:10

Houston at Seattle, 3:40

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35

Boston at L.A. Angels, 10:07

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 12 4 .750 —

Atlanta 9 6 .600 2½

Philadelphia 9 6 .600 2½

Washington 9 9 .500 4

Miami 5 12 .294 7½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Pittsburgh 11 6 .647 —

St. Louis 9 7 .563 1½

Chicago 7 7 .500 2½

Milwaukee 9 9 .500 2½

Cincinnati 3 14 .176 8

West Division

W L Pct GB

Arizona 11 4 .733 —

Colorado 11 8 .579 2

Los Angeles 6 9 .400 5

San Francisco 6 9 .400 5

San Diego 7 11 .389 5½

Late games not included

Monday’s Games

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, ppd.

N.Y. Yankees 12, Miami 1

Colorado 6, Pittsburgh 2

Washington 8, N.Y. Mets 6

Atlanta 2, Philadelphia 1

Cincinnati 10, Milwaukee 4

L.A. Dodgers 10, San Diego 3

Tuesday’s Results

Miami 9, N.Y. Yankees 1

Colorado 2, Pittsburgh 0

Washington 5, N.Y. Mets 2

Milwaukee 2, Cincinnati 0

Philadelphia at Atlanta, late

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, late

San Francisco at Arizona, late

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, late

Wednesday’s Games

Colorado (Freeland 0-2) at Pittsburgh (Kuhl 1-1), 12:35

Cincinnati (Mahle 1-2) at Milwaukee (Davies 0-2), 1:40

St. Louis (Weaver 2-0) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 1-0), 2:20

Washington (Roark 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 1-1), 7:10

Philadelphia (Velasquez 1-1) at Atlanta (McCarthy 2-0), 7:35

San Francisco (Stratton 1-1) at Arizona (Ray 2-0), 9:40

L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 1-1) at San Diego (Ross 2-1), 10:10

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 7:05

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:35

Miami at Milwaukee, 8:10

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40

Tuesday’s Boxscores

Tigers 4, Orioles 2

Baltimore Detroit

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Mancini lf 4 1 2 1 Martin cf 4 1 2 0

Gentry rf 3 1 0 0 Cndlrio 3b 4 0 2 1

Sntnder ph-rf 1 0 0 0 M.Cbrra 1b 2 0 0 0

M.Mchdo ss 3 0 1 0 J.Jones lf 0 0 0 0

A.Jones cf 4 0 2 1 Cstllns rf 2 1 0 0

Vlencia dh 2 0 0 0 V.Mrtin dh 4 1 3 2

P.Alvrz ph-dh 1 0 1 0 V.Reyes pr-dh 0 1 0 0

C.Davis 1b 3 0 0 0 Goodrum lf-1b 3 0 0 0

Beckham 3b 3 0 0 0 J.McCnn c 4 0 1 0

Srdinas 2b 3 0 0 0 J.Iglss ss 4 0 1 0

Joseph c 3 0 0 0 D.Mchdo 2b 4 0 0 0

Sisco ph 1 0 0 0

Totals 31 2 6 2 Totals 31 4 9 3

Baltimore 001″010″000 — 2

Detroit 020″010″01x — 4

E–Sardinas (1). DP–Baltimore 2, Detroit 1. LOB–Baltimore 7, Detroit 8. 2B–J.Iglesias (3). 3B–Candelario (2). HR–Mancini (2), V.Martinez (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Baltimore

Cashner (L,1-2) 6 7 3 3 3 5

Brach 1 1 0 0 1 0

Givens 1 1 1 1 1 2

Detroit

Liriano (W,2-1) 5 5 2 2 3 7

Farmer H,1 1 0 0 0 1 1

Stumpf H,2 2/3 0 0 0 1 1

Jimenez H,2 1 1/3 1 0 0 0 3

Greene (S,3-3) 1 0 0 0 0 0

WP–Givens. Umpires–Home, Chris Guccione. First, Dave Rackley. Second, Larry Vanover. Third, Mark Carlson. T–2:44. A–15,530 (41,297).

Brewers 2, Reds 0

Cincinnati Milwaukee

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Hmilton cf 4 0 0 0 Cain cf 3 1 1 0

Winker rf 2 0 0 0 Thames 1b 4 1 1 2

Votto 1b 3 0 1 0 Braun lf 4 0 2 0

Duvall lf 4 0 0 0 H.Perez pr-lf 0 0 0 0

Gennett 2b 4 0 0 0 T.Shaw 3b 3 0 1 0

Msoraco c 1 0 0 0 Do.Sntn rf 4 0 0 0

Brnhart c 2 0 2 0 Sogard 2b 4 0 1 0

Peraza ss 4 0 0 0 Arcia ss 3 0 2 0

Pnnngtn 3b 3 0 0 0 Nttnghm c 3 0 0 0

Romano p 2 0 0 0 Ju.Grra p 2 0 0 0

Garrett p 0 0 0 0 Jnnings p 0 0 0 0

Gsselin ph 1 0 0 0 Jffress p 0 0 0 0

Floro p 0 0 0 0 Aguilar ph 1 0 0 0

C.Reed p 0 0 0 0 Hader p 0 0 0 0

Totals 30 0 3 0 Totals 31 2 8 2

Cincinnati 000″000″000 — 0

Milwaukee 000″002″00x — 2

E–Romano (2). DP–Cincinnati 1. LOB–Cincinnati 7, Milwaukee 7. 2B–Barnhart 2 (4), Braun (2). HR–Thames (6).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cincinnati

Romano (L,0-2) 5 4 2 2 2 4

Garrett 1 1 0 0 0 1

Floro 1 3 0 0 0 0

Reed 1 0 0 0 0 1

Milwaukee

Guerra 5 2/3 1 0 0 3 7

Jennings (W,2-0) 1/3 1 0 0 0 0

Jeffress H,2 1 0 0 0 0 1

Hader (S,2-2) 2 1 0 0 0 3

Romano pitched to 3 batters in the 6th Jennings pitched to 1 batter in the 7th Floro pitched to 1 batter in the 8th HBP–by Guerra (Mesoraco). WP–Romano. Umpires–Home, Quinn Wolcott. First, Jeff Kellogg. Second, Marvin Hudson. Third, James Hoye. T–2:56. A–31,345 (41,900).

Indians 6, Twins 1

Cleveland Minnesota

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Lindor ss 5 1 1 2 B.Dzier 2b 5 0 2 1

Kipnis 2b 4 1 1 0 Mauer 1b 3 0 0 0

Jose.Rm 3b 5 1 3 1 Sano 3b 4 0 1 0

Brntley lf 5 1 3 2 E.Rsrio lf 4 0 1 0

G.Allen lf 0 0 0 0 Mrrison dh 3 0 0 0

Encrnco dh 4 0 0 0 E.Escbr ss 4 0 0 0

Alonso 1b 4 1 1 1 Kepler cf 3 1 1 0

Gomes c 4 0 1 0 Grssman rf 4 0 0 0

Naquin rf 2 0 0 0 J.Cstro c 4 0 1 0

Guyer ph-rf 2 0 0 0

Zimmer cf 4 1 2 0

Totals 39 6 12 6 Totals 34 1 6 1

Cleveland 000″022″110 — 6

Minnesota 000″000″100 — 1

E–Alonso (1). LOB–Cleveland 7, Minnesota 10. 2B–Brantley (2), Zimmer 2 (2), B.Dozier (3), Kepler (3). HR–Lindor (2), Jose.Ramirez (4), Brantley (1), Alonso (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cleveland

Kluber (W,2-1) 6 2/3 5 1 1 2 6

Miller 1 1/3 0 0 0 1 2

Allen 1 1 0 0 1 1

Minnesota

Odorizzi (L,1-1) 5 6 4 4 1 6

Rogers 1 2/3 2 1 1 0 0

Busenitz 1/3 2 0 0 0 0

Moya 1 1 1 1 0 2

Kinley 1 1 0 0 0 1

Odorizzi pitched to 2 batters in the 6th Umpires–Home, Cory Blaser. First, Eric Cooper. Second, Gary Cederstrom. Third, Roberto Ortiz. T–3:24. A–19,516 (18,264).

Major League Leaders

American League

BATTING–Mauer, Minnesota, .412; Cano, Seattle, .375; Betts, Boston, .353; Judge, New York, .351; Lowrie, Oakland, .348; Altuve, Houston, .344; Chapman, Oakland, .333; Ramirez, Boston, .333; Gordon, Seattle, .327; Segura, Seattle, .327.

RUNS–Gardner, New York, 17; Betts, Boston, 16; Judge, New York, 15; Trout, Los Angeles, 15; Gregorius, New York, 14; Chapman, Oakland, 13; Simmons, Los Angeles, 13; 5 tied at 12.

RBI–Gregorius, New York, 16; Haniger, Seattle, 15; Ramirez, Boston, 15; Gallo, Texas, 14; Lowrie, Oakland, 14; Martinez, Boston, 13; GSanchez, New York, 13; Trout, Los Angeles, 13; 3 tied at 12.

HITS–Lowrie, Oakland, 23; Altuve, Houston, 21; Simmons, Los Angeles, 21; Chapman, Oakland, 20; Judge, New York, 20; MMachado, Baltimore, 20; Pujols, Los Angeles, 20; Mazara, Texas, 19; Upton, Los Angeles, 19; 8 tied at 18.

DOUBLES–Betts, Boston, 7; Bogaerts, Boston, 7; DMachado, Detroit, 7; Gregorius, New York, 6; 9 tied at 5.

TRIPLES–Benintendi, Boston, 2; Castellanos, Detroit, 2; Cozart, Los Angeles, 2; Fisher, Houston, 2; Smith, Tampa Bay, 2; YSanchez, Chicago, 2; 19 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS–Gallo, Texas, 6; Trout, Los Angeles, 6; Chapman, Oakland, 5; Davidson, Chicago, 5; KDavis, Oakland, 5; Gregorius, New York, 5; 6 tied at 4.

STOLEN BASES–Gordon, Seattle, 7; Anderson, Chicago, 6; Buxton, Minnesota, 4; RDavis, Cleveland, 4; Gentry, Baltimore, 4; Goodrum, Detroit, 3; Lindor, Cleveland, 3; Pillar, Toronto, 3; Ramirez, Boston, 3; 16 tied at 2.

PITCHING–Carrasco, Cleveland, 3-0; Porcello, Boston, 3-0; Severino, New York, 3-1; 18 tied at 2.

ERA–Lopez, Chicago, 0.69; Kennedy, Kansas City, 1.00; Morton, Houston, 1.00; Sale, Boston, 1.23; Cole, Houston, 1.29; Verlander, Houston, 1.35; Boyd, Detroit, 1.39; Bundy, Baltimore, 1.40; Colon, Texas, 1.45; Kluber, Cleveland, 1.57.

STRIKEOUTS–Cole, Houston, 36; Verlander, Houston, 34; Bundy, Baltimore, 31; Sale, Boston, 31; Hamels, Texas, 30; Severino, New York, 28; Kluber, Cleveland, 27; Snell, Tampa Bay, 26; Morton, Houston, 25; 3 tied at 24.

National League

BATTING–Flaherty, Atlanta, .364; Martinez, St. Louis, .364; Grandal, Los Angeles, .359; Bryant, Chicago, .352; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, .351; Hoskins, Philadelphia, .341; Peralta, Arizona, .340; Herrera, Philadelphia, .340; Swanson, Atlanta, .339; Albies, Atlanta, .328.

RUNS–Albies, Atlanta, 16; Harper, Washington, 15; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 15; Pham, St. Louis, 15; Blackmon, Colorado, 13; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 13; Polanco, Pittsburgh, 13; 5 tied at 12.

RBI–Franco, Philadelphia, 15; Martinez, St. Louis, 15; Polanco, Pittsburgh, 15; Baez, Chicago, 14; Harper, Washington, 14; Blackmon, Colorado, 13; 8 tied at 12.

HITS–Pirela, San Diego, 24; Albies, Atlanta, 22; LeMahieu, Colorado, 21; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, 20; Martinez, St. Louis, 20; Swanson, Atlanta, 20; 7 tied at 19.

DOUBLES–Albies, Atlanta, 8; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, 7; Hosmer, San Diego, 7; Kingery, Philadelphia, 7; Pirela, San Diego, 7; Pollock, Arizona, 7; Swanson, Atlanta, 7; 5 tied at 6.

TRIPLES–SMarte, Pittsburgh, 3; Baez, Chicago, 2; Cervelli, Pittsburgh, 2; KMarte, Arizona, 2; Pirela, San Diego, 2; 20 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS–Blackmon, Colorado, 7; Harper, Washington, 7; Albies, Atlanta, 5; LeMahieu, Colorado, 5; Molina, St. Louis, 5; Polanco, Pittsburgh, 5; Thames, Milwaukee, 5; Villanueva, San Diego, 5; 6 tied at 4.

STOLEN BASES–Turner, Washington, 6; Inciarte, Atlanta, 5; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 5; Pham, St. Louis, 5; Taylor, Washington, 5; Cain, Milwaukee, 4; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 4; Pollock, Arizona, 4; 4 tied at 3.

PITCHING–Ottavino, Colorado, 3-0; Scherzer, Washington, 3-1; Williams, Pittsburgh, 3-0; 22 tied at 2.

ERA–Taillon, Pittsburgh, 0.89; Garcia, Miami, 1.13; Sanchez, Atlanta, 1.29; Scherzer, Washington, 1.33; Williams, Pittsburgh, 1.56; Lucchesi, San Diego, 1.66; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 1.73; Martinez, St. Louis, 1.75; Bettis, Colorado, 2.04; Weaver, St. Louis, 2.08.

STRIKEOUTS–Scherzer, Washington, 38; Syndergaard, New York, 33; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 31; Martinez, St. Louis, 30; Corbin, Arizona, 29; Strasburg, Washington, 26; Lucchesi, San Diego, 25; Gray, Colorado, 23; Ray, Arizona, 23; 5 tied at 22.

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA Playoffs

First Round

Best-of-7

x-if necessary

Saturday’s RESULTS

Golden State 113, San Antonio 92

Toronto 114, Washington 106

Philadelphia 130, Miami 103

New Orleans 97, Portland 95, New Orleans leads series 1-0

Sunday’s RESULTS

Boston 113, Milwaukee 107, OT

Indiana 98, Cleveland 80, Indiana leads series 1-0

Oklahoma City 116, Utah 108, Oklahoma City leads series 1-0

Houston 104, Minnesota 101, Houston leads series 1-0

Monday’s RESULTS

Miami 113, Philadelphia 103, series tied 1-1

Golden State 116, San Antonio 101, Golden State leads series 2-0

Tuesday’s Results

Toronto 130, Washington 119, Toronto leads series 2-0

Boston 120, Milwaukee 106, Boston leads series 2-0

New Orleans at Portland, late

WEDNESDAY’S GAMES

Indiana at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Utah at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday’s GAMES

Philadelphia at Miami, 7 p.m.

Portland at New Orleans, 9 p.m.

Golden State at San Antonio, 9:30 p.m.

Friday’s GAMES

Cleveland at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Washington, 8 p.m.

Boston at Milwaukee, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday’s GAMES

Philadelphia at Miami, 2:30 p.m.

Portland at New Orleans, 5 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Utah, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s GAMES

Boston at Milwaukee, 1 p.m.

Golden State at San Antonio, 3:30 p.m.

Toronto at Washington, 8 p.m.

Cleveland at Indiana, 8:30 p.m.

Monday’s GAMES

Houston at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Utah, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday, April 24

x-Milwaukee at Boston, TBA

Miami at Philadelphia, TBA

x-San Antonio at Golden State, TBA

x-New Orleans at Portland, TBA

Wednesday, April 25

x-Washington at Toronto, TBA

x-Indiana at Cleveland, TBA

x-Minnesota at Houston, TBA

x-Utah at Oklahoma City, TBA

Thursday, April 26

x-Boston at Milwaukee, TBA

x-Philadelphia at Miami, TBA

x-Golden State at San Antonio, TBA

x-Portland at New Orleans, TBA

Friday, April 27

x-Toronto at Washington, TBA

x-Cleveland at Indiana, TBA

x-Houston at Minnesota, TBA

x-Oklahoma City at Utah, TBA

Saturday, April 28

x-Milwaukee at Boston, TBA

x-Miami at Philadelphia, TBA

x-San Antonio at Golden State, TBA

x-New Orleans at Portland, TBA

Sunday, April 29

x-Washington at Toronto, TBA

x-Indiana at Cleveland, TBA

x-Minnesota at Houston, TBA

x-Utah at Oklahoma City, TBA

PRO HOCKEY

NHL Playoffs

First Round

Best-of-7

x-if necessary

Wednesday’s RESULTS

Pittsburgh 7, Philadelphia 0

Winnipeg 3, Minnesota 2

Vegas 1, Los Angeles 0

Thursday’s RESULTS

Boston 5, Toronto 1

Tampa Bay 5, New Jersey 2

Columbus 4, Washington 3, OT

Nashville 5, Colorado 2

San Jose 3, Anaheim 0

Friday’s RESULTS

Philadelphia 5, Pittsburgh 1

Winnipeg 4, Minnesota 1

Vegas 3, Los Angeles 2

Saturday’s RESULTS

Tampa Bay 5, New Jersey 3

Nashville 5, Colorado 4

Boston 7, Toronto 3

San Jose 3, Anaheim 2

Sunday’s Results

Pittsburgh 5, Philadelphia 1, Pittsburgh leads series 2-1

Minnesota 6, Winnipeg 2

Columbus 5, Washington 4, OT, Columbus leads series 2-0

Vegas 3, Los Angeles 2, Vegas leads series 3-0

Monday’s RESULTS

Toronto 4, Boston 2, Boston leads series 2-1

Tampa Bay 5, New Jersey 2, Tampa Bay leads series 3-0

Colorado 5, Nashville 3, Nashville leads series 2-1

San Jose 8, Anaheim 1, San Jose leads series 3-0

Tuesday’s Results

Washington at Columbus, late

Winnipeg 2, Minnesota 0, Winnipeg leads series 3-1

Vegas at Los Angeles, late

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New Jersey, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Colorado, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday’s GAmES

Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Washington at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

x-Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Friday’s GAMES

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, TBA

Colorado at Nashville, TBA

Minnesota at Winnipeg, TBA

x-San Jose at Anaheim, TBA

Saturday’s GAMES

x-New Jersey at Tampa Bay, TBA

Toronto at Boston, TBA

x-Columbus at Washington, TBA

x-Vegas at Los Angeles, TBA

Sunday’s GAMES

x-Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, TBA

x-Nashville at Colorado, TBA

x-Winnipeg at Minnesota, TBA

x-An++San Jose, TBA

Monday’s GAMES

x-Tampa Bay at New Jersey, TBA

x-Boston at Toronto, TBA

x-Washington at Columbus, TBA

x-Los Angeles at Vegas, TBA

Tuesday, April 24

x-Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, TBA

x-Colorado at Nashville, TBA

x-San Jose at Anaheim, TBA

Wednesday, April 25

x-Tampa Bay at New Jersey, TBA

x-Toronto at Boston, TBA

x-Columbus at Washington, TBA

x-Minnesota at Winnipeg, TBA

PRO SOCCER

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

New York City FC 5 0 2 17 16 6

Atlanta United FC 4 1 1 13 15 8

New England 3 2 1 10 10 6

Columbus 3 3 1 10 9 7

Orlando City 3 2 1 10 11 10

New York 3 2 0 9 13 6

Montreal 2 4 0 6 6 12

Philadelphia 1 2 2 5 3 6

D.C. United 1 3 2 5 6 10

Chicago 1 3 1 4 7 9

Toronto FC 1 3 0 3 3 6

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Sporting Kansas City 4 1 2 14 14 11

LA Galaxy 3 2 1 10 8 8

Vancouver 3 3 1 10 8 11

Los Angeles FC 3 2 0 9 11 10

FC Dallas 2 0 3 9 7 3

Colorado 2 1 2 8 9 5

Real Salt Lake 2 3 1 7 6 14

Minnesota United 2 4 0 6 8 12

Houston 1 2 2 5 9 8

San Jose 1 2 2 5 9 10

Portland 1 3 2 5 9 14

Seattle 0 3 1 1 2 7

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday’s RESULTS

New York 3, Montreal 1

Colorado 2, Toronto FC 0

LA Galaxy 1, Chicago 0

D.C. United 1, Columbus 0

FC Dallas 1, New England 0

Houston 2, San Jose 2, tie

Portland 3, Minnesota United 2

Sunday’s RESULTS

Seattle 2, Sporting Kansas City 2, tie

New York City FC 2, Atlanta United FC 2, tie

Friday’s GAME

Vancouver at Sporting Kansas City, 9

SaturdaY’S GAMES

Los Angeles FC at Montreal, 1

Toronto FC at Houston, 3

Chicago at New York, 3:30

New England at Columbus, 7:30

San Jose at Orlando City, 7:30

Philadelphia at FC Dallas, 8

Colorado at Real Salt Lake, 9

Atlanta United FC at LA Galaxy, 10:30

Sunday’s GAMES

Minnesota United at Seattle, 4

New York City FC at Portland, 6

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Selected the contract of INF Luis Sardinas from Norfolk (IL).

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Recalled OF Greg Allen from Columbus (IL).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Recalled RHP Scott Barlow from Omaha (PCL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Recalled OF Ryan LaMarre from Rochester (IL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed RHP Tommy Kahnle on the 10-day DL, retroactive to April 16. Recalled RHP Luis Cessa from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Recalled RHPs Trevor Cahill and Lou Trivino from Nashville (PCL). Designated OF Trayce Thompson for assignment. Placed RHP Yusmeiro Petit on the family medical emergency list.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled LHP Ariel Miranda from Tacoma (PCL). Optioned INF-OF Taylor Motter to Tacoma.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed 3B Matt Duffy on the 10-day DL. Selected the contract of INF Brandon Snyder from Durham (IL). Transferred CF Kevin Kiermaier from the 10- to 60-day DL.

TEXAS RANGERS — Placed RHP Tony Barnette on the 10-day DL, retroactive to April 15. Recalled OF Ryan Rua from Round Rock (PCL).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Recalled RHP Joe Biagini from Buffalo (IL).

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Activated 1B Anthony Rizzo off of the 10-day DL. Optioned INF-OF Efren Navarro to Iowa (PCL).

MIAMI MARLINS — Activated C J.T. Realmuto from the 10-day DL. Optioned C Chad Wallach to New Orleans (PCL). Sent LHP Wei-Yin Chen on a rehab assignment to Jupiter (FSL).

NEW YORK METS — Recalled RHP Gerson Bautista from Binghamton (EL). Optioned RHP Hansel Robles to Las Vegas (PCL).

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Sent OF Wil Myers on a rehab assignment to Lake Elsinore (Cal). Optioned LHP Kyle McGrath to El Paso (PCL). Recalled LHP Tyler Webb from El Paso.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled OF Andrew Stevenson from Syracuse (IL). Placed OF Brian Goodwin on the 10-day DL, retroactive to April 16.

Can-Am League

TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Signed RHP Kevin McNorton and C Jonathan Gonzalez.

Frontier League

FLORENCE FREEDOM — Signed OF Terry Bennett and C Nick Crouse.

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed RHP Kevin Simmons and LHP Keelan Smithers.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Named Tyler Martin pitching coach and Toby DeMello bullpen coach.

Football

National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed DB Tyson Graham and DTs Garrison Smith and Justin Zimmer.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed DB Bryce Callahan.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed DE Ezekiel Ansah.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DB Ezra Robinson.

Hockey

National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled G Reto Berra and D Jacob Larsson from San Diego (AHL).

CALGARY FLAMES — Fired coach Glen Gulutzan and assistant coaches Dave Cameron and Paul Jerrard.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Assigned F Tanner Kaspick from Victoria (WHL) to Manitoba (AHL).

American Hockey League

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Signed G Joel Martin to a professional tryout.

ECHL

ECHL — Announced the approval of the transfer of controlling interest in the South Carolina Stingrays from South Carolina Stingrays, Inc. to Deke Hockey Holdings, LLC.

READING ROYALS — Announced D Frank Hora was returned to the team by Lehigh Valley (AHL).

Soccer

Major League Soccer

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed D Olivier Mbaizo.

Tennis

ATP — Fined Jared Donaldson $6,200 for unsportsmanlike conduct after angrily ranting at the chair umpire during his first-round loss to Albert Ramos-Vinolas at the Monte Carlo Masters.

College

FLORIDA GULF COAST — Announced men’s sophomore basketball G Darnell Rogers will transfer.

KENNESAW STATE — Named David Beall assistant athletics director for communications and broadcasting.

NEBRASKA — Signed men’s basketball coach Tim Miles to a one-year contract extension through the 2020-21 season.

NYU — Named Odrine Belot and Liam Boylan-Pett men’s and women’s assistant track and field coaches.

SOUTH CAROLINA — Announced men’s junior basketball F Chris Silva has declared for the NBA draft.

WAKE FOREST — Announced men’s junior basketball C Doral Moore will enter the NBA draft.

LOCAL SPORTS

Tuesday’s Results

Prep Boys Track

Clyde 76, Tiffin Columbian 66, Hopewell-loudon 19

SHOT — Hallett (TC) 46-8. DISCUS — Bolte (H-L) 116-11. HJ — Leal (Cly) 5-8 ½. LJ — Denegall (TC) 17-8. 3,200 RELAY — Clyde 9:17.00. 110 HH — K. Newsome (Cly) 15.70. 100 — Bickelhaupt (H-L) 11.10. 800 relay — Clyde 1:36.00. 1,600 — B. Newsome (Cly) 4:49.20. 400 relay — Clyde 46.50. 400 — Koviak (Cly) 55.80. 300 ih — Newsome (Cly) 44.10. 800 — Fanning (TC) 2:12.00. 200 — Bickelhaupt (H-L) 22.90. 3,200 — Anderson (TC) 11:16.50. 1,600 relay — Clyde 3:45.70.

Prep Girls Track

Tiffin columbian b 77, Clyde 64, hopewell-loudon 23

SHOT — Boes (TC) 31-5. DISCUS — Wampler (Cly) 98-7. HJ — Newsome (Cly) 4-6 ½. LJ — Conti (TC) 16-6 ½. 3,200 RELAY — Clyde 10:57.00. 100 IH — Noftz (Cly) 17.20. 100 — S. Hepp (TC) 12.50. 800 relay — Tiffin Columbian B 1:54.80. 1,600 — Ingalls (TC) 5:57.60. 400 relay — Tiffin Columbian B 54.70. 400 — Robinett (Cly) 1:04.10. 300 Lh — C. Hoover (H-L) 51.10. 800 — Robinett (Cly) 2:34.80. 200 — A. Hepp 27.50. 3,200 — Middleton (Cly) 13:02.30. 1,600 relay — Clyde 4:29.20.

SCHEDULE

Wednesday’s Events

Prep Boys Tennis

Springfield at Fostoria, 4:30

Prep Baseball

Lake at Elmwood (NBC), 4:45

Fostoria at Genoa (NBC), 4:45

Arcadia at Hopewell-Loudon (BVC), 5

Cory-Rawson at Vanlue (BVC), 5

Leipsic at Van Buren (BVC), 5

Tiffin Calvert at Fremont St. Joseph (SBC), 5

New Riegel at Lakota (SBC), 5

Prep Softball

Lake at Elmwood (NBC), 4:45

Fostoria at Genoa (NBC), 4:45

Cory-Rawson at Vanlue (BVC), 5

Arcadia at Hopewell-Loudon (BVC), 5

Leipsic at Van Buren (BVC), 5

New Riegel at Lakota (SBC), 5

Tiffin Calvert at Fremont St. Joseph (SBC), 5

Bowling

Fostoria Thibodeau Seneca Lakes

MONDAY NIGHT SPARES

Standings: TWB Victory Riders 14-2; Offset Electric 12-4; MNH Truck Leasing 11.5-4.5; Jack Green Hauling 10-6; Royal Flush 10-6; Thibs’ Gang 10-6; J&P Truck and Trailer Repair 9-7; Dick’s Auto Supply 6-10; Wells 5-11; Crystal Whipped 4.5-11.5; Shoulda Beens 4-12; Last To Show 0-16.

High games, men: Cas Anez 254, Mike Fox 235, Kyle Eckelberry 296, Rodny Ridgeway 223, Aaron Reasor 223.

High series, men: Cas Anez 680, Mike Fox 460, Roger Bergstedt 601, Rodney Ridgway 600, Kyle Eckelberry 596.

High games, women: Nichole Fox 191, Autumn Valenti 189, Marla Nye 182, Crystal Macias 177, Carol Shontz 177.

High series, women: Marla Nye 507, Nichole Fox 506, Jen Anez 487, Autumn Valenti 477, Lisa Meyers 464.

LOCAL & AREA

Crestview Seeks Coaches

CONVOY — Crestview High School currently has openings for the following supplemental positions: assistant athletic director, varsity football cheer coach, middle school football and/or basketball cheer coach, middle school and high school competition cheer coach. If interested, please submit a letter of interest to athletic administrator Dave Bowen at bowen.dave@crestviewknights.com. Letters of interest are being accepted until April 27th.

League Seeks Golfers

Lakeland Golf Course’s Happy Hour Golf League is now forming. The league competes on Mondays and is a two-person scramble format. Call the course at 419-894-6440 for more information.

Pitch, Hit & Run Competition

The City of Findlay Recreation Department will host a free Scotts Major League Baseball Pitch Hit & Run competition for areayouth from 10 a.m. to noon April 21 at The Marathon Diamonds. Boys and girls are divided into four age divisions — 7-8, 9-10, 11-12, 13-14 — and can choose to compete in baseball or softball divisions. All participants should bring a copy of their birth certificate and have a parent/guardian fill out a registration and sign a waiver prior to participating. For more information go to www.pitchhitrun.com, City of Findlay Facebook or call 419-424-7176.

Upper Sandusky Seeks Basketball Coaches

UPPER SANDUSKY — Upper Sandusky High School has openings for JV and freshman boys basketball coaches for the 2018-19 school year. If interested, contact Brad Ehrman at brad_e@usevs.org or 419-294-1788.

Hopewell-Loudon Seeks Wrestling Coach

BASCOM — Hopewell-Loudon is in need of a head varsity wrestling coach for the 2018-19 school year. Iinterested persons can send a cover letter and resume to Athletic Director Brian Colatruglio at bcolatruglio@hlschool.net. Deadline is April 20.

Leipsic Boosters Golf Scramble

LEIPSIC — The Leipsic Athletic Boosters golf outing will be held on Saturday, June 9 at 1 p.m. at Pike Run. It will be a four-man scramble, supper included. Cost is $60 per golfer or $240 per team. Cash prizes awarded along with other raffles and prizes. Contact Brent Newell at 419-308-1484 or brentnewell@hotmail.com for more information or to sign up.

St. Joseph Seeks Coaches

FREMONT — Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic High School is accepting applications for head girls basketball coach and boys varsity assistant basketball coach. Interested candidates should send a cover letter, resume and references to the athletic administrator, Gary Geller. There are no teaching positions available at this time. Deadline is April 20.

Elite Soccer Camp

The University of Findlay women’s soccer program will hold its 2018 Elite Prospect Camp June 28-30, 2018. The camp will be run by first year UF soccer coach Jimmy Walker and his staff and is open to any soccer player with aspirations of playing at the next level. Cost of the camp is $195 for commuters, $295 for those staying on campus. More information is available on the UF website.

Golf League Fun Day Set

The Wednesday A.M. Retirees Golf League will have its fun day at 8 a.m. April 25 at Lakeland Golf Course. League play will begin May 2 and continue into September. New members welcome. For more information, call 419-618-0826 or 419-261-5445.

Upper Sandusky Lady Rams Soccer Camp

UPPER SANDUSKY — The Upper Sandusky Lady Rams soccer camp will be June 11-14. Grades 1-4 will be from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.; grades 5-8 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fee of $35 includes T-shirt and a ball. Deadline to guarantee T-shirt/ball is May 18 but registration is open until the camp begins. Contact Patrick Massara at 419-348-0726 or the Upper Sandusky High School office at 419-294-2308.

Girls Basketball Coaching Opening

DELPHOS — Delphos Jefferson has an opening for a head girls basketball coach. Interested applicants can apply to David Hoffman at dhoffman@delphoscityschools.org.

