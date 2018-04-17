Tuesday’s scoreboard
PREP SOFTBALL
State Coaches Poll
Division I
SCHOOL (1st-place votes) Pts
1, Lebanon (7) 121
2, Perrysburg 81
3, Elyria (5) 79
4, Mason 76
5, Central Crossing 75
6, Louisville (1) 53
7, Marysville 47
8, Walsh Jesuit 44
9, (Holland) Springfield 31
10, Toledo Notre Dame 24
Division II
SCHOOL (1st-place votes) Pts
1, LeGrange Keystone (4) 80
2, Oak Harbor (3) 76
3, Mansfield Madison 59
4, Clinton Massie (2) 56
5, Kenton Ridge (1) 54
6, Greenville (1) 49
6, Granville 49
8, Jonathon Alder 37
9, Akron Hoban 18
9, Highland 18
10, Springfield Northwest 14
Division III
SCHOOL (1st-place votes) Pts
1, Warren Champion (6) 78
2, Wheelersburg (2) 70
3, North Union (1) 61
4, Westfall 46
5, Cardington Lincoln 43
6, Fairview 33
7, Fairfield Local 27
8, Wellington 24
9, Sandy Valley 17
10, Canfield South Range 15
Division IV
SCHOOL (1st-place votes) Pts
1, Parkway (2) 83
2, Jeromesville Hillsdale (6) 78
3, Bradford (1) 55
4, Portsmouth Clay (1) 52
5, Strasburg Franklin 43
6, Berne Union (1) 39
7, New Riegel 27
8, Vienna Mathews 26
9, Carey 24
10, Minster 21
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 13 2 .867 —
Toronto 9 5 .643 3½
New York 8 7 .533 5
Baltimore 5 11 .313 8½
Tampa Bay 4 12 .250 9½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 7 4 .636 —
Cleveland 8 6 .571 ½
Chicago 4 8 .333 3½
Detroit 4 9 .308 4
Kansas City 3 10 .231 5
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 13 3 .813 —
Houston 10 6 .625 3
Seattle 8 5 .615 3½
Oakland 6 10 .375 7
Texas 6 12 .333 8
Late games not included
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, ppd.
Toronto at Cleveland, ppd.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, ppd.
L.A. Angels at Kansas City, ppd.
N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, ppd.
Boston 3, Baltimore 1
Philadelphia 10, Tampa Bay 4
Oakland 2, Seattle 1
Texas 3, Houston 1, 10 innings
Monday’s Games
Baltimore at Boston, ppd.
Kansas City at Toronto, ppd.
N.Y. Yankees 12, Miami 1
Tampa Bay 8, Texas 4
Chicago White Sox at Oakland, late
Houston at Seattle, late
Tuesday’s Games
Kansas City (Duffy 0-2) at Toronto (Happ 2-1), 3:07, 1st game
Miami (Garcia 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 2-1), 6:35
Baltimore (Cashner 1-1) at Detroit (Liriano 1-1), 6:40
Kansas City (Skoglund 0-1) at Toronto (Garcia 1-0), 7:07, 2nd game
Cleveland (Kluber 1-1) vs. Minnesota (Odorizzi 1-0) at San Juan, , 7:10
Texas (Moore 0-3) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10
Chicago White Sox (Gonzalez 0-2) at Oakland (TBD), 10:05
Boston (Price 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 2-0), 10:07
Houston (McCullers 1-1) at Seattle (Miranda 0-0), 10:10
Wednesday’s Games
Texas at Tampa Bay, 1:10
Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 3:35
Kansas City at Toronto, 4:07
Baltimore at Detroit, 6:40
Cleveland vs. Minnesota at San Juan, , 7:10
Boston at L.A. Angels, 10:07
Houston at Seattle, 10:10
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 12 3 .800 —
Atlanta 9 6 .600 3
Philadelphia 9 6 .600 3
Washington 8 9 .471 5
Miami 4 12 .250 8½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Pittsburgh 11 5 .688 —
St. Louis 9 7 .563 2
Chicago 7 7 .500 3
Milwaukee 8 9 .471 3½
Cincinnati 3 13 .188 8
West Division
W L Pct GB
Arizona 11 4 .733 —
Colorado 10 8 .556 2½
San Diego 7 10 .412 5
San Francisco 6 9 .400 5
Los Angeles 5 9 .357 5½
Late games not included
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, ppd.
N.Y. Mets 3, Milwaukee 2
Pittsburgh 7, Miami 3
St. Louis 3, Cincinnati 2
Philadelphia 10, Tampa Bay 4
Colorado 6, Washington 5
L.A. Dodgers 7, Arizona 2
San Diego 10, San Francisco 1
Monday’s Games
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, ppd.
N.Y. Yankees 12, Miami 1
Colorado 6, Pittsburgh 2
Washington 8, N.Y. Mets 6
Atlanta 2, Philadelphia 1
Cincinnati 10, Milwaukee 4
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 10:10
Tuesday’s Games
Miami (Garcia 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 2-1), 6:35
Colorado (Bettis 2-0) at Pittsburgh (Williams 3-0), 7:05
Washington (Gonzalez 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 1-0), 7:10
Philadelphia (Pivetta 1-0) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 1-1), 7:35
Cincinnati (Romano 0-1) at Milwaukee (Guerra 1-0), 7:40
St. Louis (Wainwright 0-2) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 1-0), 8:05
San Francisco (Cueto 1-0) at Arizona (Corbin 2-0), 9:40
L.A. Dodgers (Wood 0-2) at San Diego (Mitchell 0-2), 10:10
Wednesday’s Games
Colorado at Pittsburgh, 12:35
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 1:40
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:35
San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 10:10
Monday’s Boxscore
Reds 10, Brewers 4
Cincinnati Milwaukee
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Hmilton cf 4 2 2 3 Villar 2b 5 0 1 1
Peraza ss 5 1 1 2 Cain cf 4 0 1 0
Votto 1b 5 0 2 1 Do.Sntn rf 4 0 0 0
Duvall lf 5 1 3 1 T.Shaw 3b 4 0 1 0
Gennett 2b 4 0 1 1 Aguilar 1b 4 1 1 0
Ervin rf 5 2 2 0 H.Perez lf 3 0 0 0
Brnhart c 5 1 1 1 Arcia ss 4 1 2 0
Gsselin 3b 4 2 1 0 Bandy c 2 0 0 0
L.Cstll p 2 1 1 1 Nttnghm c 0 1 0 0
C.Reed p 0 0 0 0 Suter p 0 0 0 0
Qcknbsh p 0 0 0 0 Sogard ph 1 0 0 0
Winker ph 0 0 0 0 Drake p 0 0 0 0
W.Prlta p 0 0 0 0 Jor.Lpz p 1 1 1 2
R.Iglss p 0 0 0 0 Braun ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 39 10 14 10 Totals 33 4 7 3
Cincinnati 030″006″010 — 10
Milwaukee 000″000″400 — “4
DP–Cincinnati 1, Milwaukee 1. LOB–Cincinnati 7, Milwaukee 6. 2B–Peraza (5), Votto (1), Duvall 2 (4), Gennett (5), Ervin (1), Jor.Lopez (1). S–L.Castillo (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Cincinnati
Castillo (W,1-2) 6 2/3 5 4 4 3 8
Reed 0 1 0 0 0 0
Quackenbush 1/3 1 0 0 0 1
Peralta 1 0 0 0 0 1
Iglesias 1 0 0 0 1 1
Milwaukee
Suter (L,1-2) 5 6 3 3 0 4
Drake 1 6 6 6 1 1
Lopez 3 2 1 1 3 2
C.Reed pitched to 1 batter in the 7th WP–Drake, Reed. Umpires–Home, James Hoye. First, Quinn Wolcott. Second, Jeff Kellogg. Third, Marvin Hudson. T–2:51. A–28,677 (41,900).
Major League Leaders
American League
BATTING–Mauer, Minnesota, .412; Cano, Seattle, .375; Betts, Boston, .353; Judge, New York, .351; Lowrie, Oakland, .348; Altuve, Houston, .344; Chapman, Oakland, .333; Ramirez, Boston, .333; Gordon, Seattle, .327; Segura, Seattle, .327.
RUNS–Gardner, New York, 17; Betts, Boston, 16; Judge, New York, 15; Trout, Los Angeles, 15; Gregorius, New York, 14; Chapman, Oakland, 13; Simmons, Los Angeles, 13; 5 tied at 12.
RBI–Gregorius, New York, 16; Haniger, Seattle, 15; Ramirez, Boston, 15; Gallo, Texas, 14; Lowrie, Oakland, 14; Martinez, Boston, 13; GSanchez, New York, 13; Trout, Los Angeles, 13; 3 tied at 12.
HITS–Lowrie, Oakland, 23; Altuve, Houston, 21; Simmons, Los Angeles, 21; Chapman, Oakland, 20; Judge, New York, 20; MMachado, Baltimore, 20; Pujols, Los Angeles, 20; Mazara, Texas, 19; Upton, Los Angeles, 19; 8 tied at 18.
DOUBLES–Betts, Boston, 7; Bogaerts, Boston, 7; DMachado, Detroit, 7; Gregorius, New York, 6; 9 tied at 5.
TRIPLES–Benintendi, Boston, 2; Castellanos, Detroit, 2; Cozart, Los Angeles, 2; Fisher, Houston, 2; Smith, Tampa Bay, 2; YSanchez, Chicago, 2; 19 tied at 1.
HOME RUNS–Gallo, Texas, 6; Trout, Los Angeles, 6; Chapman, Oakland, 5; Davidson, Chicago, 5; KDavis, Oakland, 5; Gregorius, New York, 5; 6 tied at 4.
STOLEN BASES–Gordon, Seattle, 7; Anderson, Chicago, 6; Buxton, Minnesota, 4; RDavis, Cleveland, 4; Gentry, Baltimore, 4; Goodrum, Detroit, 3; Lindor, Cleveland, 3; Pillar, Toronto, 3; Ramirez, Boston, 3; 16 tied at 2.
PITCHING–Carrasco, Cleveland, 3-0; Porcello, Boston, 3-0; Severino, New York, 3-1; 18 tied at 2.
ERA–Lopez, Chicago, 0.69; Kennedy, Kansas City, 1.00; Morton, Houston, 1.00; Sale, Boston, 1.23; Cole, Houston, 1.29; Verlander, Houston, 1.35; Boyd, Detroit, 1.39; Bundy, Baltimore, 1.40; Colon, Texas, 1.45; Kluber, Cleveland, 1.57.
STRIKEOUTS–Cole, Houston, 36; Verlander, Houston, 34; Bundy, Baltimore, 31; Sale, Boston, 31; Hamels, Texas, 30; Severino, New York, 28; Kluber, Cleveland, 27; Snell, Tampa Bay, 26; Morton, Houston, 25; 3 tied at 24.
National League
BATTING–Flaherty, Atlanta, .364; Martinez, St. Louis, .364; Grandal, Los Angeles, .359; Bryant, Chicago, .352; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, .351; Hoskins, Philadelphia, .341; Peralta, Arizona, .340; Herrera, Philadelphia, .340; Swanson, Atlanta, .339; Albies, Atlanta, .328.
RUNS–Albies, Atlanta, 16; Harper, Washington, 15; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 15; Pham, St. Louis, 15; Blackmon, Colorado, 13; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 13; Polanco, Pittsburgh, 13; 5 tied at 12.
RBI–Franco, Philadelphia, 15; Martinez, St. Louis, 15; Polanco, Pittsburgh, 15; Baez, Chicago, 14; Harper, Washington, 14; Blackmon, Colorado, 13; 8 tied at 12.
HITS–Pirela, San Diego, 24; Albies, Atlanta, 22; LeMahieu, Colorado, 21; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, 20; Martinez, St. Louis, 20; Swanson, Atlanta, 20; 7 tied at 19.
DOUBLES–Albies, Atlanta, 8; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, 7; Hosmer, San Diego, 7; Kingery, Philadelphia, 7; Pirela, San Diego, 7; Pollock, Arizona, 7; Swanson, Atlanta, 7; 5 tied at 6.
TRIPLES–SMarte, Pittsburgh, 3; Baez, Chicago, 2; Cervelli, Pittsburgh, 2; KMarte, Arizona, 2; Pirela, San Diego, 2; 20 tied at 1.
HOME RUNS–Blackmon, Colorado, 7; Harper, Washington, 7; Albies, Atlanta, 5; LeMahieu, Colorado, 5; Molina, St. Louis, 5; Polanco, Pittsburgh, 5; Thames, Milwaukee, 5; Villanueva, San Diego, 5; 6 tied at 4.
STOLEN BASES–Turner, Washington, 6; Inciarte, Atlanta, 5; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 5; Pham, St. Louis, 5; Taylor, Washington, 5; Cain, Milwaukee, 4; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 4; Pollock, Arizona, 4; 4 tied at 3.
PITCHING–Ottavino, Colorado, 3-0; Scherzer, Washington, 3-1; Williams, Pittsburgh, 3-0; 22 tied at 2.
ERA–Taillon, Pittsburgh, 0.89; Garcia, Miami, 1.13; Sanchez, Atlanta, 1.29; Scherzer, Washington, 1.33; Williams, Pittsburgh, 1.56; Lucchesi, San Diego, 1.66; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 1.73; Martinez, St. Louis, 1.75; Bettis, Colorado, 2.04; Weaver, St. Louis, 2.08.
STRIKEOUTS–Scherzer, Washington, 38; Syndergaard, New York, 33; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 31; Martinez, St. Louis, 30; Corbin, Arizona, 29; Strasburg, Washington, 26; Lucchesi, San Diego, 25; Gray, Colorado, 23; Ray, Arizona, 23; 5 tied at 22.
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA Playoffs
First Round
Best-of-7
x-if necessary
Saturday’s RESULTS
Golden State 113, San Antonio 92, Golden State leads series 1-0
Toronto 114, Washington 106, Toronto leads series 1-0
Philadelphia 130, Miami 103
New Orleans 97, Portland 95, New Orleans leads series 1-0
Sunday’s RESULTS
Boston 113, Milwaukee 107, OT, Boston leads series 1-0
Indiana 98, Cleveland 80, Indiana leads series 1-0
Oklahoma City 116, Utah 108, Oklahoma City leads series 1-0
Houston 104, Minnesota 101, Houston leads series 1-0
Monday’s RESULTS
Miami 113, Philadelphia 103, series tied 1-1
San Antonio at Golden State, late
Tuesday’s Games
Washington at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Boston, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY’S GAMES
Indiana at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Utah at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Houston, 9:30 p.m.
Thursday,’s GAMES
Philadelphia at Miami, 7 p.m.
Portland at New Orleans, 9 p.m.
Golden State at San Antonio, 9:30 p.m.
Friday’s GAMES
Cleveland at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Washington, 8 p.m.
Boston at Milwaukee, 9:30 p.m.
Saturday’s GAMES
Philadelphia at Miami, 2:30 p.m.
Portland at New Orleans, 5 p.m.
Houston at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Utah, 10 p.m.
Sunday’s GAMES
Boston at Milwaukee, 1 p.m.
Golden State at San Antonio, 3:30 p.m.
Toronto at Washington, 8 p.m.
Cleveland at Indiana, 8:30 p.m.
Monday, April 23
Houston at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Utah, 10:30 p.m.
Tuesday, April 24
x-Milwaukee at Boston, TBA
Miami at Philadelphia, TBA
x-San Antonio at Golden State, TBA
x-New Orleans at Portland, TBA
Wednesday, April 25
x-Washington at Toronto, TBA
x-Indiana at Cleveland, TBA
x-Minnesota at Houston, TBA
x-Utah at Oklahoma City, TBA
Thursday, April 26
x-Boston at Milwaukee, TBA
x-Philadelphia at Miami, TBA
x-Golden State at San Antonio, TBA
x-Portland at New Orleans, TBA
Friday, April 27
x-Toronto at Washington, TBA
x-Cleveland at Indiana, TBA
x-Houston at Minnesota, TBA
x-Oklahoma City at Utah, TBA
Saturday, April 28
x-Milwaukee at Boston, TBA
x-Miami at Philadelphia, TBA
x-San Antonio at Golden State, TBA
x-New Orleans at Portland, TBA
Sunday, April 29
x-Washington at Toronto, TBA
x-Indiana at Cleveland, TBA
x-Minnesota at Houston, TBA
x-Utah at Oklahoma City, TBA
PRO HOCKEY
NHL Playoffs
First Round
Best-of-7
x-if necessary
Wednesday’s RESULTS
Pittsburgh 7, Philadelphia 0
Winnipeg 3, Minnesota 2
Vegas 1, Los Angeles 0
Thursday’s RESULTS
Boston 5, Toronto 1
Tampa Bay 5, New Jersey 2
Columbus 4, Washington 3, OT
Nashville 5, Colorado 2
San Jose 3, Anaheim 0
Friday’s RESULTS
Philadelphia 5, Pittsburgh 1
Winnipeg 4, Minnesota 1
Vegas 3, Los Angeles 2
Saturday’s RESULTS
Tampa Bay 5, New Jersey 3
Nashville 5, Colorado 4, Nashville leads series 2-0
Boston 7, Toronto 3
San Jose 3, Anaheim 2, San Jose leads series 2-0
Sunday’s Results
Pittsburgh 5, Philadelphia 1, Pittsburgh leads series 2-1
Minnesota 6, Winnipeg 2, Winnipeg leads series 2-1
Columbus 5, Washington 4, OT, Columbus leads series 2-0
Vegas 3, Los Angeles 2, Vegas leads series 3-0
Monday’s RESULTS
Toronto 4, Boston 2, Boston leads series 2-1
Tampa Bay 5, New Jersey 2, Tampa Bay leads series 3-0
Nashville at Colorado, late
Anaheim at San Jose, late
Tuesday’s GAMES
Washington at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Vegas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at New Jersey, 7:30 p.m.
Nashville at Colorado, 10 p.m.
Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Thursday’s GAmES
Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Washington at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
x-Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Friday’s GAMES
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, TBA
x-Colorado at Nashville, TBA
Minnesota at Winnipeg, TBA
x-San Jose at Anaheim, TBA
Saturday’s GAMES
x-New Jersey at Tampa Bay, TBA
Toronto at Boston, TBA
x-Columbus at Washington, TBA
x-Vegas at Los Angeles, TBA
Sunday’s GAMES
x-Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, TBA
x-Nashville at Colorado, TBA
x-Winnipeg at Minnesota, TBA
x-An++San Jose, TBA
Monday, April 23
x-Tampa Bay at New Jersey, TBA
x-Boston at Toronto, TBA
x-Washington at Columbus, TBA
x-Los Angeles at Vegas, TBA
Tuesday, April 24
x-Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, TBA
x-Colorado at Nashville, TBA
x-San Jose at Anaheim, TBA
Wednesday, April 25
x-Tampa Bay at New Jersey, TBA
x-Toronto at Boston, TBA
x-Columbus at Washington, TBA
x-Minnesota at Winnipeg, TBA
PRO SOCCER
Major League Soccer
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
New York City FC 5 0 2 17 16 6
Atlanta United FC 4 1 1 13 15 8
New England 3 2 1 10 10 6
Columbus 3 3 1 10 9 7
Orlando City 3 2 1 10 11 10
New York 3 2 0 9 13 6
Montreal 2 4 0 6 6 12
Philadelphia 1 2 2 5 3 6
D.C. United 1 3 2 5 6 10
Chicago 1 3 1 4 7 9
Toronto FC 1 3 0 3 3 6
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Sporting Kansas City 4 1 2 14 14 11
LA Galaxy 3 2 1 10 8 8
Vancouver 3 3 1 10 8 11
Los Angeles FC 3 2 0 9 11 10
FC Dallas 2 0 3 9 7 3
Colorado 2 1 2 8 9 5
Real Salt Lake 2 3 1 7 6 14
Minnesota United 2 4 0 6 8 12
Houston 1 2 2 5 9 8
San Jose 1 2 2 5 9 10
Portland 1 3 2 5 9 14
Seattle 0 3 1 1 2 7
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Saturday’s RESULTS
New York 3, Montreal 1
Colorado 2, Toronto FC 0
LA Galaxy 1, Chicago 0
D.C. United 1, Columbus 0
FC Dallas 1, New England 0
Houston 2, San Jose 2, tie
Portland 3, Minnesota United 2
Sunday’s RESULTS
Seattle 2, Sporting Kansas City 2, tie
New York City FC 2, Atlanta United FC 2, tie
Friday’s GAMES
Vancouver at Sporting Kansas City, 9
SaturdaY’S GAMES
Los Angeles FC at Montreal, 1
Toronto FC at Houston, 3
Chicago at New York, 3:30
New England at Columbus, 7:30
San Jose at Orlando City, 7:30
Philadelphia at FC Dallas, 8
Colorado at Real Salt Lake, 9
Atlanta United FC at LA Galaxy, 10:30
Sunday’s GAMES
Minnesota United at Seattle, 4
New York City FC at Portland, 6
AUTO RACING
NASCAR
Food City 500
Final Results
1. (1) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 500 laps.
2. (6) Kyle Larson, Chevy, 500.
3. (17) Jimmie Johnson, Chevy, 500.
4. (4) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 500.
5. (8) Alex Bowman, Chevy, 500.
6. (19) Aric Almirola, Ford, 500.
7. (39) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 500.
8. (14) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 500.
9. (10) Joey Logano, Ford, 500.
10. (30) Ryan Newman, Chevy, 500.
11. (12) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 500.
12. (23) David Ragan, Ford, 500.
13. (7) Paul Menard, Ford, 499.
14. (25) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 499.
15. (21) Austin Dillon, Chevy, 499.
16. (20) Darrell Wallace Jr., Chevy, 499.
17. (18) AJ Allmendinger, Chevy, 499.
18. (11) William Byron, Chevy, 498.
19. (31) Jamie McMurray, Chevy, 498.
20. (29) Landon Cassill, Chevy, 498.
21. (24) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 497.
22. (2) Kurt Busch, Ford, 496.
23. (3) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 495.
24. (33) Trevor Bayne, Ford, 495.
25. (34) Corey LaJoie, Chevy, 494.
26. (13) Erik Jones, Toyota, 494.
27. (35) DJ Kennington, Toyota, 482.
28. (32) Ty Dillon, Chevy, 475.
29. (16) Chase Elliott, Chevy, 473.
30. (26) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, accident, 458.
31. (28) Gray Gaulding, Toyota, 448.
32. (36) Reed Sorenson, Chevy, accident, 342.
33. (38) Chad Finchum, Toyota, accident, 335.
34. (15) Kasey Kahne, Chevy, steering, 236.
35. (5) Ryan Blaney, Ford, accident, 117.
36. (22) Chris Buescher, Chevy, accident, 116.
37. (37) Harrison Rhodes, Chevy, accident, 115.
38. (9) Michael McDowell, Ford, accident, 9.
39. (27) Ross Chastain, Chevy, accident, 3.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Collegiate Baseball Poll
Top 30 Coaches’ Poll
Record Pts Prv
1. Florida 32-6 495 1
2. N.C. State 28-7 493 2
3. Duke 30-7 490 4
4. UCLA 22-9 487 5
5. Stanford 27-5 486 6
6. Arkansas 27-10 485 7
7. Oregon St. 26-6 482 8
8. North Carolina 24-12 480 12
9. Vanderbilt 22-14 478 20
10. Mississippi 29-8 475 9
11. Michigan 21-11 472 16
12. Georgia 25-11 469 10
13. Clemson 26-10 468 3
14. Oklahoma 26-13 465 11
15. Texas Tech 29-8 463 14
16. Indiana 26-6 460 15
17. Illinois 23-8 459 18
18. Louisiana St. 24-13 457 23
19. Texas A&M 27-9 455 22
20. Louisville 24-11 452 21
21. Tennessee Tech 29-5 451 25
21. Texas 24-14 451 17
23. East Carolina 26-9 448 19
24. St. John’s 22-10 447 NR
25. Dallas Baptist 23-10 444 NR
26. Florida Atlantic 26-9 442 NR
27. Arizona 22-12 440 NR
28. Nevada 20-13 437 28
29. Coastal Carolina 26-12 435 29
30. Minnesota 23-10 434 NR
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned RHP David Hess to Norfolk.
DETROIT TIGERS — Signed C Kade Scivicque to a minor league contract.
NEW YORK YANKEES — INF Jace Peterson declined outright assignment and elected free agency. Signed Peterson to a one-year contract.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Reinstated INF-OF Chad Pinder from the 10-day DL. Optioned INF Franklin Barreto to Nashville (PCL).
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed OF Kevin Kiermaier on the 10-day DL. Recalled RHP Chih-Wei Hu from Durham. Assigned RHP Ryan Weber outright to Durham (IL).
TEXAS RANGERS — Optioned OF Ryan Rua to Round Rock (PCL).
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Designated RHP Luke Jackson for assignment. Recalled RHP Lucas Sims from Gwinnett (IL).
CHICAGO CUBS — Optioned 1B Efren Navarro to Iowa (PCL).
NEW YORK METS — Signed C Johnny Monell to a minor league contract.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed INF Josh Harrison on the 10-day DL. Optioned RHP Dovydas Neverauskas to Indianapolis (IL). Recalled INF Max Moroff from Indianapolis (IL). Activated LHP Enny Romero.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned RHP Mike Mayers and INF Yairo Munoz to Memphis (PCL). Reinstated RHP Luke Gregerson and INF Jedd Gyorko from the 10-day DL.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Selected the contract of RHP Jeremy Hellickson. Placed C Jhonatan Solano on the 60-day DL. Optioned RHP Trevor Gott to Syracuse (IL).
Can-Am League
NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed INF Carlos Truinfel.
OTTAWA CHAMPIONS — Signed C Adam Martin.
SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Released LHP Kenny Roder.
Football
National Football League
NFL — LB James Harrison announced his retirement.
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed TE Beau Sandland to a one-year contract.
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed WR Jeremy Kerley to a one-year contract and DT Tenny Palepoi. Re-signed DE Eddie Yarbrough, CB Lafayette Pitts and TEs Nick O’Leary and Logan Thomas.
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed WR Bennie Fowler to a one-year contract.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed WRs Josh Gordon and Matt Hazel, OL Austin Reiter and FB Danny Vitale.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed DE David Irving to a one-year contract.
DENVER BRONCOS — Released RB C.J. Anderson.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Announced the retirement of LB Paul Posluszny.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Re-signed CB Troy Hill, RB Malcolm Brown and K Sam Ficken.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed TE Gavin Escobar.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed LB Eric Kendricks to a contract extension.
NEW YORK JETS — Signed S Rontez Miles and TE Neal Sterling. Waived WR Brisly Estime. Claimed K Nick Rose off waivers from the Los Angeles Chargers.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Re-signed QB Austin Davis. Signed LB Paul Dawson, C Joey Hunt, DE Branden Jackson and LS Tyler Ott.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Re-signed OT Ty Nsekhe and OL Tony Bergstrom. Signed G Brandon Scherff.
Hockey
National Hockey League
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed F Tyler Gaudet to a one-year, two-way contract.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled D Michael Kapla and Brian Strait and Fs Christoph Bertschy, Nick Lappin, Michael McLeod, Blake Pietela and Kevin Rooney from Binghamton (AHL).
American Hockey League
BRIDGEPORT SOUND TIGERS — Returned Fs Josh Holmstrom and Kellen Jones to Worcester (ECHL).
ECHL
IDAHO STEELHEADS — Announced F Jefferson Dahl was released from his professional tryout agreement with Cleveland (AHL) and returned to the team.
OLYMPICS
USADA — Announced weightlifter Jessica Rivera accepted a four-year sanction for an anti-doping rule violation.
Soccer
Major League Soccer
MLS — Fined Portland owner Merritt Paulson for comments on social media that were subsequently published.
College
AUBURN — Named Wes Flanigan men’s assistant basketball coach.
DUKE — Announced freshman F Wendell Carter Jr. will enter the NBA draft.
GEORGETOWN — Announced junior C Omer Yurtseven is transferring from N.C. State.
MIAMI — Announced men’s sophomore basketball G Kameron McGusty is transferring from Oklahoma.
PENNSYLVANIA — Named Iain Braddak women’s volleyball coach.
PURDUE — Freshman G Nojel Eastern declared for the NBA draft.
ST. JOHN’S — Announced sophomore F David Caraher is transferring from Houston Baptist.
SOUTH CAROLINA — Announced junior G David Beatty was granted a full release from the men’s basketball program.
TENNESSEE STATE — Named Jerry Nichols assistant men’s basketball coach.
TCU — Announced women’s freshman G Anneli Maley has transferred from Oregon.
VIRGINIA — Named Tina Thompson women’s basketball coach.
WASHINGTON STATE — Named Kamie Ethridge women’s basketball coach.
SCHEDULE
Tuesday’s Events
Prep Boys Tennis
Bucyrus at Fostoria, 4:30
Prep Baseball
Patrick Henry at Elmwood, 4:45
Old Fort at Carey, 5
Hopewell-Loudon at Lakota, 5
New Riegel at Arlington, 5
Toledo Woodward at Tiffin Calvert, 5:30
Prep Softball
Van Buren at Patrick Henry, 5
New Riegel at Arlington, 5
Hopewell-Loudon at Lakota, 5
Old Fort at Carey, 5
Prep Track
New Riegel & Castalia Margaretta at Port Clinton, 4:15
Hopewell-Loudon at Clyde, 4:15
Elmwood & Genoa at Otsego, 4:30
Arcadia, North Baltimore & McComb at Hardin Northern, 4:30
Liberty-Benton, Pandora-Gilboa & Vanlue at Riverdale, 4:30
Eastwood at Fostoria (NBC), 4:30
Findlay & Old Fort at Fremont Ross, 5
LOCAL & AREA
League Seeks Golfers
Lakeland Golf Course’s Happy Hour Golf League is now forming. The league competes on Mondays and is a two-person scramble format. Call the course at 419-894-6440 for more information.
Pitch, Hit & Run Competition
FINDLAY — The City of Findlay Recreation Department will host a free Scotts Major League Baseball Pitch Hit & Run competition for areayouth from 10 a.m. to noon April 21 at The Marathon Diamonds. Boys and girls are divided into four age divisions — 7-8, 9-10, 11-12, 13-14 — and can choose to compete in baseball or softball divisions. All participants should bring a copy of their birth certificate and have a parent/guardian fill out a registration and sign a waiver prior to participating. For more information go to www.pitchhitrun.com, City of Findlay Facebook or call 419-424-7176.
Upper Sandusky Seeks Basketball Coaches
UPPER SANDUSKY — Upper Sandusky High School has openings for JV and freshman boys basketball coaches for the 2018-19 school year. If interested, contact Brad Ehrman at brad_e@usevs.org or 419-294-1788.
Hopewell-Loudon Seeks Wrestling Coach
BASCOM — Hopewell-Loudon is in need of a head varsity wrestling coach for the 2018-19 school year. Iinterested persons can send a cover letter and resume to Athletic Director Brian Colatruglio at bcolatruglio@hlschool.net. Deadline is April 20.
St. Joseph Seeks Coaches
FREMONT — Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic High School is accepting applications for head girls basketball coach and boys varsity assistant basketball coach. Interested candidates should send a cover letter, resume and references to the athletic administrator, Gary Geller. There are no teaching positions available at this time. Deadline is April 20.
Golf League Fun Day Set
The Wednesday A.M. Retirees Golf League will have its fun day at 8 a.m. April 25 at Lakeland Golf Course. League play will begin May 2 and continue into September. New members welcome. For more information, call 419-618-0826 or 419-261-5445.
Girls Basketball Coaching Opening
DELPHOS — Delphos Jefferson has an opening for a head girls basketball coach. Interested applicants can apply to David Hoffman at dhoffman@delphoscityschools.org.