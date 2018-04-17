Tuesday’s scoreboard

PREP SOFTBALL

State Coaches Poll

Division I

SCHOOL (1st-place votes) Pts

1, Lebanon (7) 121

2, Perrysburg 81

3, Elyria (5) 79

4, Mason 76

5, Central Crossing 75

6, Louisville (1) 53

7, Marysville 47

8, Walsh Jesuit 44

9, (Holland) Springfield 31

10, Toledo Notre Dame 24

Division II

SCHOOL (1st-place votes) Pts

1, LeGrange Keystone (4) 80

2, Oak Harbor (3) 76

3, Mansfield Madison 59

4, Clinton Massie (2) 56

5, Kenton Ridge (1) 54

6, Greenville (1) 49

6, Granville 49

8, Jonathon Alder 37

9, Akron Hoban 18

9, Highland 18

10, Springfield Northwest 14

Division III

SCHOOL (1st-place votes) Pts

1, Warren Champion (6) 78

2, Wheelersburg (2) 70

3, North Union (1) 61

4, Westfall 46

5, Cardington Lincoln 43

6, Fairview 33

7, Fairfield Local 27

8, Wellington 24

9, Sandy Valley 17

10, Canfield South Range 15

Division IV

SCHOOL (1st-place votes) Pts

1, Parkway (2) 83

2, Jeromesville Hillsdale (6) 78

3, Bradford (1) 55

4, Portsmouth Clay (1) 52

5, Strasburg Franklin 43

6, Berne Union (1) 39

7, New Riegel 27

8, Vienna Mathews 26

9, Carey 24

10, Minster 21

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 13 2 .867 —

Toronto 9 5 .643 3½

New York 8 7 .533 5

Baltimore 5 11 .313 8½

Tampa Bay 4 12 .250 9½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Minnesota 7 4 .636 —

Cleveland 8 6 .571 ½

Chicago 4 8 .333 3½

Detroit 4 9 .308 4

Kansas City 3 10 .231 5

West Division

W L Pct GB

Los Angeles 13 3 .813 —

Houston 10 6 .625 3

Seattle 8 5 .615 3½

Oakland 6 10 .375 7

Texas 6 12 .333 8

Late games not included

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, ppd.

Toronto at Cleveland, ppd.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, ppd.

L.A. Angels at Kansas City, ppd.

N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, ppd.

Boston 3, Baltimore 1

Philadelphia 10, Tampa Bay 4

Oakland 2, Seattle 1

Texas 3, Houston 1, 10 innings

Monday’s Games

Baltimore at Boston, ppd.

Kansas City at Toronto, ppd.

N.Y. Yankees 12, Miami 1

Tampa Bay 8, Texas 4

Chicago White Sox at Oakland, late

Houston at Seattle, late

Tuesday’s Games

Kansas City (Duffy 0-2) at Toronto (Happ 2-1), 3:07, 1st game

Miami (Garcia 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 2-1), 6:35

Baltimore (Cashner 1-1) at Detroit (Liriano 1-1), 6:40

Kansas City (Skoglund 0-1) at Toronto (Garcia 1-0), 7:07, 2nd game

Cleveland (Kluber 1-1) vs. Minnesota (Odorizzi 1-0) at San Juan, , 7:10

Texas (Moore 0-3) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10

Chicago White Sox (Gonzalez 0-2) at Oakland (TBD), 10:05

Boston (Price 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 2-0), 10:07

Houston (McCullers 1-1) at Seattle (Miranda 0-0), 10:10

Wednesday’s Games

Texas at Tampa Bay, 1:10

Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 3:35

Kansas City at Toronto, 4:07

Baltimore at Detroit, 6:40

Cleveland vs. Minnesota at San Juan, , 7:10

Boston at L.A. Angels, 10:07

Houston at Seattle, 10:10

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 12 3 .800 —

Atlanta 9 6 .600 3

Philadelphia 9 6 .600 3

Washington 8 9 .471 5

Miami 4 12 .250 8½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Pittsburgh 11 5 .688 —

St. Louis 9 7 .563 2

Chicago 7 7 .500 3

Milwaukee 8 9 .471 3½

Cincinnati 3 13 .188 8

West Division

W L Pct GB

Arizona 11 4 .733 —

Colorado 10 8 .556 2½

San Diego 7 10 .412 5

San Francisco 6 9 .400 5

Los Angeles 5 9 .357 5½

Late games not included

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, ppd.

N.Y. Mets 3, Milwaukee 2

Pittsburgh 7, Miami 3

St. Louis 3, Cincinnati 2

Philadelphia 10, Tampa Bay 4

Colorado 6, Washington 5

L.A. Dodgers 7, Arizona 2

San Diego 10, San Francisco 1

Monday’s Games

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, ppd.

N.Y. Yankees 12, Miami 1

Colorado 6, Pittsburgh 2

Washington 8, N.Y. Mets 6

Atlanta 2, Philadelphia 1

Cincinnati 10, Milwaukee 4

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 10:10

Tuesday’s Games

Miami (Garcia 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 2-1), 6:35

Colorado (Bettis 2-0) at Pittsburgh (Williams 3-0), 7:05

Washington (Gonzalez 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 1-0), 7:10

Philadelphia (Pivetta 1-0) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 1-1), 7:35

Cincinnati (Romano 0-1) at Milwaukee (Guerra 1-0), 7:40

St. Louis (Wainwright 0-2) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 1-0), 8:05

San Francisco (Cueto 1-0) at Arizona (Corbin 2-0), 9:40

L.A. Dodgers (Wood 0-2) at San Diego (Mitchell 0-2), 10:10

Wednesday’s Games

Colorado at Pittsburgh, 12:35

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 1:40

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:35

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 10:10

Monday’s Boxscore

Reds 10, Brewers 4

Cincinnati Milwaukee

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Hmilton cf 4 2 2 3 Villar 2b 5 0 1 1

Peraza ss 5 1 1 2 Cain cf 4 0 1 0

Votto 1b 5 0 2 1 Do.Sntn rf 4 0 0 0

Duvall lf 5 1 3 1 T.Shaw 3b 4 0 1 0

Gennett 2b 4 0 1 1 Aguilar 1b 4 1 1 0

Ervin rf 5 2 2 0 H.Perez lf 3 0 0 0

Brnhart c 5 1 1 1 Arcia ss 4 1 2 0

Gsselin 3b 4 2 1 0 Bandy c 2 0 0 0

L.Cstll p 2 1 1 1 Nttnghm c 0 1 0 0

C.Reed p 0 0 0 0 Suter p 0 0 0 0

Qcknbsh p 0 0 0 0 Sogard ph 1 0 0 0

Winker ph 0 0 0 0 Drake p 0 0 0 0

W.Prlta p 0 0 0 0 Jor.Lpz p 1 1 1 2

R.Iglss p 0 0 0 0 Braun ph 1 0 0 0

Totals 39 10 14 10 Totals 33 4 7 3

Cincinnati 030″006″010 — 10

Milwaukee 000″000″400 — “4

DP–Cincinnati 1, Milwaukee 1. LOB–Cincinnati 7, Milwaukee 6. 2B–Peraza (5), Votto (1), Duvall 2 (4), Gennett (5), Ervin (1), Jor.Lopez (1). S–L.Castillo (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cincinnati

Castillo (W,1-2) 6 2/3 5 4 4 3 8

Reed 0 1 0 0 0 0

Quackenbush 1/3 1 0 0 0 1

Peralta 1 0 0 0 0 1

Iglesias 1 0 0 0 1 1

Milwaukee

Suter (L,1-2) 5 6 3 3 0 4

Drake 1 6 6 6 1 1

Lopez 3 2 1 1 3 2

C.Reed pitched to 1 batter in the 7th WP–Drake, Reed. Umpires–Home, James Hoye. First, Quinn Wolcott. Second, Jeff Kellogg. Third, Marvin Hudson. T–2:51. A–28,677 (41,900).

Major League Leaders

American League

BATTING–Mauer, Minnesota, .412; Cano, Seattle, .375; Betts, Boston, .353; Judge, New York, .351; Lowrie, Oakland, .348; Altuve, Houston, .344; Chapman, Oakland, .333; Ramirez, Boston, .333; Gordon, Seattle, .327; Segura, Seattle, .327.

RUNS–Gardner, New York, 17; Betts, Boston, 16; Judge, New York, 15; Trout, Los Angeles, 15; Gregorius, New York, 14; Chapman, Oakland, 13; Simmons, Los Angeles, 13; 5 tied at 12.

RBI–Gregorius, New York, 16; Haniger, Seattle, 15; Ramirez, Boston, 15; Gallo, Texas, 14; Lowrie, Oakland, 14; Martinez, Boston, 13; GSanchez, New York, 13; Trout, Los Angeles, 13; 3 tied at 12.

HITS–Lowrie, Oakland, 23; Altuve, Houston, 21; Simmons, Los Angeles, 21; Chapman, Oakland, 20; Judge, New York, 20; MMachado, Baltimore, 20; Pujols, Los Angeles, 20; Mazara, Texas, 19; Upton, Los Angeles, 19; 8 tied at 18.

DOUBLES–Betts, Boston, 7; Bogaerts, Boston, 7; DMachado, Detroit, 7; Gregorius, New York, 6; 9 tied at 5.

TRIPLES–Benintendi, Boston, 2; Castellanos, Detroit, 2; Cozart, Los Angeles, 2; Fisher, Houston, 2; Smith, Tampa Bay, 2; YSanchez, Chicago, 2; 19 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS–Gallo, Texas, 6; Trout, Los Angeles, 6; Chapman, Oakland, 5; Davidson, Chicago, 5; KDavis, Oakland, 5; Gregorius, New York, 5; 6 tied at 4.

STOLEN BASES–Gordon, Seattle, 7; Anderson, Chicago, 6; Buxton, Minnesota, 4; RDavis, Cleveland, 4; Gentry, Baltimore, 4; Goodrum, Detroit, 3; Lindor, Cleveland, 3; Pillar, Toronto, 3; Ramirez, Boston, 3; 16 tied at 2.

PITCHING–Carrasco, Cleveland, 3-0; Porcello, Boston, 3-0; Severino, New York, 3-1; 18 tied at 2.

ERA–Lopez, Chicago, 0.69; Kennedy, Kansas City, 1.00; Morton, Houston, 1.00; Sale, Boston, 1.23; Cole, Houston, 1.29; Verlander, Houston, 1.35; Boyd, Detroit, 1.39; Bundy, Baltimore, 1.40; Colon, Texas, 1.45; Kluber, Cleveland, 1.57.

STRIKEOUTS–Cole, Houston, 36; Verlander, Houston, 34; Bundy, Baltimore, 31; Sale, Boston, 31; Hamels, Texas, 30; Severino, New York, 28; Kluber, Cleveland, 27; Snell, Tampa Bay, 26; Morton, Houston, 25; 3 tied at 24.

National League

BATTING–Flaherty, Atlanta, .364; Martinez, St. Louis, .364; Grandal, Los Angeles, .359; Bryant, Chicago, .352; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, .351; Hoskins, Philadelphia, .341; Peralta, Arizona, .340; Herrera, Philadelphia, .340; Swanson, Atlanta, .339; Albies, Atlanta, .328.

RUNS–Albies, Atlanta, 16; Harper, Washington, 15; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 15; Pham, St. Louis, 15; Blackmon, Colorado, 13; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 13; Polanco, Pittsburgh, 13; 5 tied at 12.

RBI–Franco, Philadelphia, 15; Martinez, St. Louis, 15; Polanco, Pittsburgh, 15; Baez, Chicago, 14; Harper, Washington, 14; Blackmon, Colorado, 13; 8 tied at 12.

HITS–Pirela, San Diego, 24; Albies, Atlanta, 22; LeMahieu, Colorado, 21; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, 20; Martinez, St. Louis, 20; Swanson, Atlanta, 20; 7 tied at 19.

DOUBLES–Albies, Atlanta, 8; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, 7; Hosmer, San Diego, 7; Kingery, Philadelphia, 7; Pirela, San Diego, 7; Pollock, Arizona, 7; Swanson, Atlanta, 7; 5 tied at 6.

TRIPLES–SMarte, Pittsburgh, 3; Baez, Chicago, 2; Cervelli, Pittsburgh, 2; KMarte, Arizona, 2; Pirela, San Diego, 2; 20 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS–Blackmon, Colorado, 7; Harper, Washington, 7; Albies, Atlanta, 5; LeMahieu, Colorado, 5; Molina, St. Louis, 5; Polanco, Pittsburgh, 5; Thames, Milwaukee, 5; Villanueva, San Diego, 5; 6 tied at 4.

STOLEN BASES–Turner, Washington, 6; Inciarte, Atlanta, 5; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 5; Pham, St. Louis, 5; Taylor, Washington, 5; Cain, Milwaukee, 4; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 4; Pollock, Arizona, 4; 4 tied at 3.

PITCHING–Ottavino, Colorado, 3-0; Scherzer, Washington, 3-1; Williams, Pittsburgh, 3-0; 22 tied at 2.

ERA–Taillon, Pittsburgh, 0.89; Garcia, Miami, 1.13; Sanchez, Atlanta, 1.29; Scherzer, Washington, 1.33; Williams, Pittsburgh, 1.56; Lucchesi, San Diego, 1.66; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 1.73; Martinez, St. Louis, 1.75; Bettis, Colorado, 2.04; Weaver, St. Louis, 2.08.

STRIKEOUTS–Scherzer, Washington, 38; Syndergaard, New York, 33; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 31; Martinez, St. Louis, 30; Corbin, Arizona, 29; Strasburg, Washington, 26; Lucchesi, San Diego, 25; Gray, Colorado, 23; Ray, Arizona, 23; 5 tied at 22.

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA Playoffs

First Round

Best-of-7

x-if necessary

Saturday’s RESULTS

Golden State 113, San Antonio 92, Golden State leads series 1-0

Toronto 114, Washington 106, Toronto leads series 1-0

Philadelphia 130, Miami 103

New Orleans 97, Portland 95, New Orleans leads series 1-0

Sunday’s RESULTS

Boston 113, Milwaukee 107, OT, Boston leads series 1-0

Indiana 98, Cleveland 80, Indiana leads series 1-0

Oklahoma City 116, Utah 108, Oklahoma City leads series 1-0

Houston 104, Minnesota 101, Houston leads series 1-0

Monday’s RESULTS

Miami 113, Philadelphia 103, series tied 1-1

San Antonio at Golden State, late

Tuesday’s Games

Washington at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Boston, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY’S GAMES

Indiana at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Utah at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday,’s GAMES

Philadelphia at Miami, 7 p.m.

Portland at New Orleans, 9 p.m.

Golden State at San Antonio, 9:30 p.m.

Friday’s GAMES

Cleveland at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Washington, 8 p.m.

Boston at Milwaukee, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday’s GAMES

Philadelphia at Miami, 2:30 p.m.

Portland at New Orleans, 5 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Utah, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s GAMES

Boston at Milwaukee, 1 p.m.

Golden State at San Antonio, 3:30 p.m.

Toronto at Washington, 8 p.m.

Cleveland at Indiana, 8:30 p.m.

Monday, April 23

Houston at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Utah, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday, April 24

x-Milwaukee at Boston, TBA

Miami at Philadelphia, TBA

x-San Antonio at Golden State, TBA

x-New Orleans at Portland, TBA

Wednesday, April 25

x-Washington at Toronto, TBA

x-Indiana at Cleveland, TBA

x-Minnesota at Houston, TBA

x-Utah at Oklahoma City, TBA

Thursday, April 26

x-Boston at Milwaukee, TBA

x-Philadelphia at Miami, TBA

x-Golden State at San Antonio, TBA

x-Portland at New Orleans, TBA

Friday, April 27

x-Toronto at Washington, TBA

x-Cleveland at Indiana, TBA

x-Houston at Minnesota, TBA

x-Oklahoma City at Utah, TBA

Saturday, April 28

x-Milwaukee at Boston, TBA

x-Miami at Philadelphia, TBA

x-San Antonio at Golden State, TBA

x-New Orleans at Portland, TBA

Sunday, April 29

x-Washington at Toronto, TBA

x-Indiana at Cleveland, TBA

x-Minnesota at Houston, TBA

x-Utah at Oklahoma City, TBA

PRO HOCKEY

NHL Playoffs

First Round

Best-of-7

x-if necessary

Wednesday’s RESULTS

Pittsburgh 7, Philadelphia 0

Winnipeg 3, Minnesota 2

Vegas 1, Los Angeles 0

Thursday’s RESULTS

Boston 5, Toronto 1

Tampa Bay 5, New Jersey 2

Columbus 4, Washington 3, OT

Nashville 5, Colorado 2

San Jose 3, Anaheim 0

Friday’s RESULTS

Philadelphia 5, Pittsburgh 1

Winnipeg 4, Minnesota 1

Vegas 3, Los Angeles 2

Saturday’s RESULTS

Tampa Bay 5, New Jersey 3

Nashville 5, Colorado 4, Nashville leads series 2-0

Boston 7, Toronto 3

San Jose 3, Anaheim 2, San Jose leads series 2-0

Sunday’s Results

Pittsburgh 5, Philadelphia 1, Pittsburgh leads series 2-1

Minnesota 6, Winnipeg 2, Winnipeg leads series 2-1

Columbus 5, Washington 4, OT, Columbus leads series 2-0

Vegas 3, Los Angeles 2, Vegas leads series 3-0

Monday’s RESULTS

Toronto 4, Boston 2, Boston leads series 2-1

Tampa Bay 5, New Jersey 2, Tampa Bay leads series 3-0

Nashville at Colorado, late

Anaheim at San Jose, late

Tuesday’s GAMES

Washington at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New Jersey, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Colorado, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday’s GAmES

Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Washington at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

x-Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Friday’s GAMES

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, TBA

x-Colorado at Nashville, TBA

Minnesota at Winnipeg, TBA

x-San Jose at Anaheim, TBA

Saturday’s GAMES

x-New Jersey at Tampa Bay, TBA

Toronto at Boston, TBA

x-Columbus at Washington, TBA

x-Vegas at Los Angeles, TBA

Sunday’s GAMES

x-Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, TBA

x-Nashville at Colorado, TBA

x-Winnipeg at Minnesota, TBA

x-An++San Jose, TBA

Monday, April 23

x-Tampa Bay at New Jersey, TBA

x-Boston at Toronto, TBA

x-Washington at Columbus, TBA

x-Los Angeles at Vegas, TBA

Tuesday, April 24

x-Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, TBA

x-Colorado at Nashville, TBA

x-San Jose at Anaheim, TBA

Wednesday, April 25

x-Tampa Bay at New Jersey, TBA

x-Toronto at Boston, TBA

x-Columbus at Washington, TBA

x-Minnesota at Winnipeg, TBA

PRO SOCCER

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

New York City FC 5 0 2 17 16 6

Atlanta United FC 4 1 1 13 15 8

New England 3 2 1 10 10 6

Columbus 3 3 1 10 9 7

Orlando City 3 2 1 10 11 10

New York 3 2 0 9 13 6

Montreal 2 4 0 6 6 12

Philadelphia 1 2 2 5 3 6

D.C. United 1 3 2 5 6 10

Chicago 1 3 1 4 7 9

Toronto FC 1 3 0 3 3 6

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Sporting Kansas City 4 1 2 14 14 11

LA Galaxy 3 2 1 10 8 8

Vancouver 3 3 1 10 8 11

Los Angeles FC 3 2 0 9 11 10

FC Dallas 2 0 3 9 7 3

Colorado 2 1 2 8 9 5

Real Salt Lake 2 3 1 7 6 14

Minnesota United 2 4 0 6 8 12

Houston 1 2 2 5 9 8

San Jose 1 2 2 5 9 10

Portland 1 3 2 5 9 14

Seattle 0 3 1 1 2 7

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday’s RESULTS

New York 3, Montreal 1

Colorado 2, Toronto FC 0

LA Galaxy 1, Chicago 0

D.C. United 1, Columbus 0

FC Dallas 1, New England 0

Houston 2, San Jose 2, tie

Portland 3, Minnesota United 2

Sunday’s RESULTS

Seattle 2, Sporting Kansas City 2, tie

New York City FC 2, Atlanta United FC 2, tie

Friday’s GAMES

Vancouver at Sporting Kansas City, 9

SaturdaY’S GAMES

Los Angeles FC at Montreal, 1

Toronto FC at Houston, 3

Chicago at New York, 3:30

New England at Columbus, 7:30

San Jose at Orlando City, 7:30

Philadelphia at FC Dallas, 8

Colorado at Real Salt Lake, 9

Atlanta United FC at LA Galaxy, 10:30

Sunday’s GAMES

Minnesota United at Seattle, 4

New York City FC at Portland, 6

AUTO RACING

NASCAR

Food City 500

Final Results

1. (1) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 500 laps.

2. (6) Kyle Larson, Chevy, 500.

3. (17) Jimmie Johnson, Chevy, 500.

4. (4) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 500.

5. (8) Alex Bowman, Chevy, 500.

6. (19) Aric Almirola, Ford, 500.

7. (39) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 500.

8. (14) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 500.

9. (10) Joey Logano, Ford, 500.

10. (30) Ryan Newman, Chevy, 500.

11. (12) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 500.

12. (23) David Ragan, Ford, 500.

13. (7) Paul Menard, Ford, 499.

14. (25) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 499.

15. (21) Austin Dillon, Chevy, 499.

16. (20) Darrell Wallace Jr., Chevy, 499.

17. (18) AJ Allmendinger, Chevy, 499.

18. (11) William Byron, Chevy, 498.

19. (31) Jamie McMurray, Chevy, 498.

20. (29) Landon Cassill, Chevy, 498.

21. (24) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 497.

22. (2) Kurt Busch, Ford, 496.

23. (3) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 495.

24. (33) Trevor Bayne, Ford, 495.

25. (34) Corey LaJoie, Chevy, 494.

26. (13) Erik Jones, Toyota, 494.

27. (35) DJ Kennington, Toyota, 482.

28. (32) Ty Dillon, Chevy, 475.

29. (16) Chase Elliott, Chevy, 473.

30. (26) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, accident, 458.

31. (28) Gray Gaulding, Toyota, 448.

32. (36) Reed Sorenson, Chevy, accident, 342.

33. (38) Chad Finchum, Toyota, accident, 335.

34. (15) Kasey Kahne, Chevy, steering, 236.

35. (5) Ryan Blaney, Ford, accident, 117.

36. (22) Chris Buescher, Chevy, accident, 116.

37. (37) Harrison Rhodes, Chevy, accident, 115.

38. (9) Michael McDowell, Ford, accident, 9.

39. (27) Ross Chastain, Chevy, accident, 3.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Collegiate Baseball Poll

Top 30 Coaches’ Poll

Record Pts Prv

1. Florida 32-6 495 1

2. N.C. State 28-7 493 2

3. Duke 30-7 490 4

4. UCLA 22-9 487 5

5. Stanford 27-5 486 6

6. Arkansas 27-10 485 7

7. Oregon St. 26-6 482 8

8. North Carolina 24-12 480 12

9. Vanderbilt 22-14 478 20

10. Mississippi 29-8 475 9

11. Michigan 21-11 472 16

12. Georgia 25-11 469 10

13. Clemson 26-10 468 3

14. Oklahoma 26-13 465 11

15. Texas Tech 29-8 463 14

16. Indiana 26-6 460 15

17. Illinois 23-8 459 18

18. Louisiana St. 24-13 457 23

19. Texas A&M 27-9 455 22

20. Louisville 24-11 452 21

21. Tennessee Tech 29-5 451 25

21. Texas 24-14 451 17

23. East Carolina 26-9 448 19

24. St. John’s 22-10 447 NR

25. Dallas Baptist 23-10 444 NR

26. Florida Atlantic 26-9 442 NR

27. Arizona 22-12 440 NR

28. Nevada 20-13 437 28

29. Coastal Carolina 26-12 435 29

30. Minnesota 23-10 434 NR

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned RHP David Hess to Norfolk.

DETROIT TIGERS — Signed C Kade Scivicque to a minor league contract.

NEW YORK YANKEES — INF Jace Peterson declined outright assignment and elected free agency. Signed Peterson to a one-year contract.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Reinstated INF-OF Chad Pinder from the 10-day DL. Optioned INF Franklin Barreto to Nashville (PCL).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed OF Kevin Kiermaier on the 10-day DL. Recalled RHP Chih-Wei Hu from Durham. Assigned RHP Ryan Weber outright to Durham (IL).

TEXAS RANGERS — Optioned OF Ryan Rua to Round Rock (PCL).

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Designated RHP Luke Jackson for assignment. Recalled RHP Lucas Sims from Gwinnett (IL).

CHICAGO CUBS — Optioned 1B Efren Navarro to Iowa (PCL).

NEW YORK METS — Signed C Johnny Monell to a minor league contract.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed INF Josh Harrison on the 10-day DL. Optioned RHP Dovydas Neverauskas to Indianapolis (IL). Recalled INF Max Moroff from Indianapolis (IL). Activated LHP Enny Romero.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned RHP Mike Mayers and INF Yairo Munoz to Memphis (PCL). Reinstated RHP Luke Gregerson and INF Jedd Gyorko from the 10-day DL.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Selected the contract of RHP Jeremy Hellickson. Placed C Jhonatan Solano on the 60-day DL. Optioned RHP Trevor Gott to Syracuse (IL).

Can-Am League

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed INF Carlos Truinfel.

OTTAWA CHAMPIONS — Signed C Adam Martin.

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Released LHP Kenny Roder.

Football

National Football League

NFL — LB James Harrison announced his retirement.

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed TE Beau Sandland to a one-year contract.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed WR Jeremy Kerley to a one-year contract and DT Tenny Palepoi. Re-signed DE Eddie Yarbrough, CB Lafayette Pitts and TEs Nick O’Leary and Logan Thomas.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed WR Bennie Fowler to a one-year contract.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed WRs Josh Gordon and Matt Hazel, OL Austin Reiter and FB Danny Vitale.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed DE David Irving to a one-year contract.

DENVER BRONCOS — Released RB C.J. Anderson.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Announced the retirement of LB Paul Posluszny.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Re-signed CB Troy Hill, RB Malcolm Brown and K Sam Ficken.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed TE Gavin Escobar.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed LB Eric Kendricks to a contract extension.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed S Rontez Miles and TE Neal Sterling. Waived WR Brisly Estime. Claimed K Nick Rose off waivers from the Los Angeles Chargers.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Re-signed QB Austin Davis. Signed LB Paul Dawson, C Joey Hunt, DE Branden Jackson and LS Tyler Ott.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Re-signed OT Ty Nsekhe and OL Tony Bergstrom. Signed G Brandon Scherff.

Hockey

National Hockey League

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed F Tyler Gaudet to a one-year, two-way contract.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled D Michael Kapla and Brian Strait and Fs Christoph Bertschy, Nick Lappin, Michael McLeod, Blake Pietela and Kevin Rooney from Binghamton (AHL).

American Hockey League

BRIDGEPORT SOUND TIGERS — Returned Fs Josh Holmstrom and Kellen Jones to Worcester (ECHL).

ECHL

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Announced F Jefferson Dahl was released from his professional tryout agreement with Cleveland (AHL) and returned to the team.

OLYMPICS

USADA — Announced weightlifter Jessica Rivera accepted a four-year sanction for an anti-doping rule violation.

Soccer

Major League Soccer

MLS — Fined Portland owner Merritt Paulson for comments on social media that were subsequently published.

College

AUBURN — Named Wes Flanigan men’s assistant basketball coach.

DUKE — Announced freshman F Wendell Carter Jr. will enter the NBA draft.

GEORGETOWN — Announced junior C Omer Yurtseven is transferring from N.C. State.

MIAMI — Announced men’s sophomore basketball G Kameron McGusty is transferring from Oklahoma.

PENNSYLVANIA — Named Iain Braddak women’s volleyball coach.

PURDUE — Freshman G Nojel Eastern declared for the NBA draft.

ST. JOHN’S — Announced sophomore F David Caraher is transferring from Houston Baptist.

SOUTH CAROLINA — Announced junior G David Beatty was granted a full release from the men’s basketball program.

TENNESSEE STATE — Named Jerry Nichols assistant men’s basketball coach.

TCU — Announced women’s freshman G Anneli Maley has transferred from Oregon.

VIRGINIA — Named Tina Thompson women’s basketball coach.

WASHINGTON STATE — Named Kamie Ethridge women’s basketball coach.

SCHEDULE

Tuesday’s Events

Prep Boys Tennis

Bucyrus at Fostoria, 4:30

Prep Baseball

Patrick Henry at Elmwood, 4:45

Old Fort at Carey, 5

Hopewell-Loudon at Lakota, 5

New Riegel at Arlington, 5

Toledo Woodward at Tiffin Calvert, 5:30

Prep Softball

Van Buren at Patrick Henry, 5

New Riegel at Arlington, 5

Hopewell-Loudon at Lakota, 5

Old Fort at Carey, 5

Prep Track

New Riegel & Castalia Margaretta at Port Clinton, 4:15

Hopewell-Loudon at Clyde, 4:15

Elmwood & Genoa at Otsego, 4:30

Arcadia, North Baltimore & McComb at Hardin Northern, 4:30

Liberty-Benton, Pandora-Gilboa & Vanlue at Riverdale, 4:30

Eastwood at Fostoria (NBC), 4:30

Findlay & Old Fort at Fremont Ross, 5

LOCAL & AREA

League Seeks Golfers

Lakeland Golf Course’s Happy Hour Golf League is now forming. The league competes on Mondays and is a two-person scramble format. Call the course at 419-894-6440 for more information.

Pitch, Hit & Run Competition

FINDLAY — The City of Findlay Recreation Department will host a free Scotts Major League Baseball Pitch Hit & Run competition for areayouth from 10 a.m. to noon April 21 at The Marathon Diamonds. Boys and girls are divided into four age divisions — 7-8, 9-10, 11-12, 13-14 — and can choose to compete in baseball or softball divisions. All participants should bring a copy of their birth certificate and have a parent/guardian fill out a registration and sign a waiver prior to participating. For more information go to www.pitchhitrun.com, City of Findlay Facebook or call 419-424-7176.

Upper Sandusky Seeks Basketball Coaches

UPPER SANDUSKY — Upper Sandusky High School has openings for JV and freshman boys basketball coaches for the 2018-19 school year. If interested, contact Brad Ehrman at brad_e@usevs.org or 419-294-1788.

Hopewell-Loudon Seeks Wrestling Coach

BASCOM — Hopewell-Loudon is in need of a head varsity wrestling coach for the 2018-19 school year. Iinterested persons can send a cover letter and resume to Athletic Director Brian Colatruglio at bcolatruglio@hlschool.net. Deadline is April 20.

St. Joseph Seeks Coaches

FREMONT — Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic High School is accepting applications for head girls basketball coach and boys varsity assistant basketball coach. Interested candidates should send a cover letter, resume and references to the athletic administrator, Gary Geller. There are no teaching positions available at this time. Deadline is April 20.

Golf League Fun Day Set

The Wednesday A.M. Retirees Golf League will have its fun day at 8 a.m. April 25 at Lakeland Golf Course. League play will begin May 2 and continue into September. New members welcome. For more information, call 419-618-0826 or 419-261-5445.

Girls Basketball Coaching Opening

DELPHOS — Delphos Jefferson has an opening for a head girls basketball coach. Interested applicants can apply to David Hoffman at dhoffman@delphoscityschools.org.

