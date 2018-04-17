Three staff writers honored

COLUMBUS — Three Review Times and Courier sports writers netted five awards as the Ohio Prep Sports Writers Association released the results of its annual writing and photography contest on Tuesday.

Review Times and Courier writer Scott Cottos earned a first-place award in the Division II game story category for his story on the Liberty-Benton’s girls basketball team’s last-second loss to Archbold in the 2017 Division III regional semifinals.

He also recorded a third-place finish in the Division III news story category for his story on Fostoria High School honoring its 1991 state football championship team.

Courier sports editor Jamie Baker earned a second-place award in the Division II game story category for his story from the 2017 state wrestling tournament on Ottawa-Glandorf’s Daniel Beemer state-semifinal loss in a battle of unbeatens.

He also earned a third-place award in the Division II enterprise/investigative category for his 2017 series of stories on competitive balance.

The Courier’s Dave Hanneman netted a third-place award in the column-writing category for his story on the legacy of Doc Spragg.

More than 553 entries were submitted from news outlets across the state.

