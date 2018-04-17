Prep track: Fostoria’s Booster Invitational set for Saturday

Posted On Tue. Apr 17th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

If the weather finally makes a turn for the better toward the end of the week, three area schools are set to host track and field invitationals on Saturday.

Fostoria will host 13 schools for Saturday’s Fostoria Booster Invitational at Memorial Stadium.

Field events are scheduled to take place at 9 a.m. followed by the running event semifinals at 10 a.m. and the running event finals at noon.

Arcadia, Hopewell-Loudon, Lakota, Liberty-Benton, New Riegel and Old Fort will join the host Redmen. Other schools scheduled to compete include Genoa, Toledo Horizon Science, Ida, Mich., Maumee, Seneca East, Toledo Scott and Toledo Woodward.

Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for students.

Vanlue, Tiffin Calvert, Arlington, Cory-Rawson, Riverdale, Leipsic and Ada will be among the teams that will compete at Saturday’s Hardin Northern Invitational.

Calvary Christian, Gilead Christian, Marion Elgin and Upper Scioto Valley will make up the remainder of the 12-team field.

Field events start at 9 a.m. with the running event preliminaries at 10 a.m. Running event finals will start 30 minutes after the conclusion of the preliminaries.

Van Buren will make the trip to Tiffin’s Frost Kalnow Stadium Saturday to run against a tough field in Tiffin Columbian’s Bill Krause Invitational.

Other Friday night invitationals involving area teams include Elmwood and North Baltimore at the Gibsonburg Invitational and Carey at the Waynesfield-Goshen Invitational.

Comments

comments

About the Author

NASCAR: RT News Portal!

REVIEW TIMES PROMOTIONS

Findlay Digital Design | Websites, SEO, Social Media

Findlay Digital Design - Websites!

Weekend

WKXA

Sports Buzz Ohio

National Sports

LeBron James battles at the net

NBA Playoffs Rundown | Oladipo hot as Pacers stun Cavs

Posted On16 Apr 2018
LeBron James baseline drive

NBA Video: James, Love lead Cavs past Knicks to take 50th win and Central Div title

Posted On10 Apr 2018
Patrick Reed Masters Winner

Patrick Reed wins his first Major and Masters Green Jacket

Posted On09 Apr 2018
Masters Anniversary

Golf Tour: Masters notes + 9 players to watch at the 2018 Masters

Posted On03 Apr 2018
Villanova wins Title

Villanova captures Title after Michigan fizzles 79-62

Posted On03 Apr 2018
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company