Prep track: Fostoria’s Booster Invitational set for Saturday

If the weather finally makes a turn for the better toward the end of the week, three area schools are set to host track and field invitationals on Saturday.

Fostoria will host 13 schools for Saturday’s Fostoria Booster Invitational at Memorial Stadium.

Field events are scheduled to take place at 9 a.m. followed by the running event semifinals at 10 a.m. and the running event finals at noon.

Arcadia, Hopewell-Loudon, Lakota, Liberty-Benton, New Riegel and Old Fort will join the host Redmen. Other schools scheduled to compete include Genoa, Toledo Horizon Science, Ida, Mich., Maumee, Seneca East, Toledo Scott and Toledo Woodward.

Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for students.

Vanlue, Tiffin Calvert, Arlington, Cory-Rawson, Riverdale, Leipsic and Ada will be among the teams that will compete at Saturday’s Hardin Northern Invitational.

Calvary Christian, Gilead Christian, Marion Elgin and Upper Scioto Valley will make up the remainder of the 12-team field.

Field events start at 9 a.m. with the running event preliminaries at 10 a.m. Running event finals will start 30 minutes after the conclusion of the preliminaries.

Van Buren will make the trip to Tiffin’s Frost Kalnow Stadium Saturday to run against a tough field in Tiffin Columbian’s Bill Krause Invitational.

Other Friday night invitationals involving area teams include Elmwood and North Baltimore at the Gibsonburg Invitational and Carey at the Waynesfield-Goshen Invitational.

