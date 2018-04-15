Prep track: H-L’s St. Clair third at Edison

MILAN — Hopewell-Loudon’s Logan St. Clair was third in the boys 110-meter high hurdles to lead area runners at Saturday’s Edison Invitational.

The host Chargers outscored Huron 128-89 for the boys team title. Tiffin Calvert (22 points) was 10th and Hopewell-Loudon (16) ended up 13th in the 15-team field.

St. Clair crossed the finish line in 16.58 seconds for the Chieftains.

Lexington topped Edison 107¼-86¼ for first place in the girls meet. Hopewell-Loudon (23) was 12th and Tiffin Calvert (13) placed 14th.

The Senecas’ Zoe Meyer was second in the long jump with a leap of 15-2½.

BOYS TEAM STANDINGS

1, Edison 128. 2, Huron 89. 3, Norwalk 72. 4, Lexington 70. 5, Seneca East 58½. 6, Norwalk St. Paul 53. 7, Wynford 35. 8, Vermilion 29½. 9, Fremont St. Joseph 23. 10, Tiffin Calvert 22. 11, Monroeville 20. 12, Margaretta 19. 13, Hopewell-Loudon 16. 14, Sandusky St. Mary’s 15. 15, Western Reserve 12.

AREA BOYS FINISHES

SHOT — 5, Stover (TC) 43-10. DISCUS –7, Volpe (TC) 125-6. 8, Stover (TC) 122-6 . HJ — 7,. Conn (TC) 5-6. LJ — 7, Hemminger (TC) 18-8. 3,200 RELAY — 7, Hopewell-Loudon (Herbert, Masterson, Rumschlag, Crawford) 9:22.17. 110 HH — 3, St. Clair (H-L) 16.58. 800 relay — 5, Hopewell-Loudon (Hedrick, Herbert, Turco, St. Clair) 1:37.42. 400 relay — 8, Tiffin Calvert (Rombach, Conn, Schultz, Hemminger) 47.19. 400 — 8, Hedrick (H-L) 55.77. 300 ih — 4, Hemminger (TC) 44.59. 8, St. Clair (H-L) 46.03. 800 — 7, Haren (TC) 2:11.11. 1,600 relay — 6, Tiffin Calvert (Rombach, Jones, Haren, Hemminger) 3:56.40. 8, Hopewell-Loudon (Turco, Herbert, Rumschklag, Hedrick) 4:04.29.

GIRLS TEAM STANDINGS

1, Lexington 107¼. 2, Edison 86¼. 3, Huron 79. 4, Norwalk St. Paul 74. 5, Sandusky St. Mary’s 46. 6, Norwalk 40. 7, Western Reserve & Fremont St. Joseph 39. 9, Margaretta 35¼. 10, Seneca East 31. 11, Vermilion 27. 12, Hopewell-Loudon 23. 13, Wynford 17. 14, Tiffin Calvert 13. 15, Monroeville 4¼.

AREA GIRLS FINISHES

SHOT — 8, Nutter (H-L) 29-2½. LJ — 2, Meyer (TC) 15-2½. 6, Kapelka (H-L)14-3. PV — 5, C. Hoover (H-L) 8-0. 6, Leiter (H-L) 7-6. 3,200 RELAY — 6, Hopewell-Loudon (Pace, Kapelka, Leiter, C. Hoover) 10:54.69. 100 IH — 7, Lyons (H-L) 18.42. 1,600 — 5, Harris (TC) 5:46.02. 400 — 7, Roerdink (H-L) 1:05.55. 800 — 4, Pace (H-L) 2:38.23. 8, Leiter (H-L) 2:43.93. 1,600 relay — 8, Tiffin Calvert (Ardner, Warnement, Burtis, Myers) 4:46.62.

