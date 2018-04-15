Monday’s scoreboard

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 13 2 .867 —

Toronto 9 5 .643 3½

New York 7 7 .500 5½

Baltimore 5 11 .313 8½

Tampa Bay 3 12 .200 10

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Minnesota 7 4 .636 —

Cleveland 8 6 .571 ½

Chicago 4 8 .333 3½

Detroit 4 9 .308 4

Kansas City 3 10 .231 5

West Division

W L Pct GB

Los Angeles 13 3 .813 —

Houston 10 5 .667 2½

Seattle 8 5 .615 3½

Oakland 6 10 .375 7

Texas 5 11 .313 8

Late games not included

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, ppd.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, ppd.

Toronto at Cleveland, ppd.

Boston 10, Baltimore 3

Texas 6, Houston 5, 10 innings

Philadelphia 9, Tampa Bay 4

L.A. Angels 5, Kansas City 3

Seattle 10, Oakland 8

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, ppd.

Toronto at Cleveland, ppd.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, ppd.

L.A. Angels at Kansas City, ppd.

N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, ppd.

Boston 3, Baltimore 1

Philadelphia 10, Tampa Bay 4

Oakland 2, Seattle 1

Texas at Houston, late

Monday’s Games

Baltimore at Boston, ppd.

Miami (Smith 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 2-1), 6:35

Kansas City (Duffy 0-2) at Toronto (Garcia 1-0), 7:07

Texas (Perez 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Snell 1-1), 7:10

Chicago White Sox (Lopez 0-1) at Oakland (Mengden 1-2), 10:05

Houston (Keuchel 0-2) at Seattle (Paxton 0-1), 10:10

Tuesday’s Games

Miami at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35

Baltimore at Detroit, 6:40

Kansas City at Toronto, 7:07

Cleveland vs. Minnesota at San Juan, , 7:10

Texas at Tampa Bay, 7:10

Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 10:05

Boston at L.A. Angels, 10:07

Houston at Seattle, 10:10

Monday’s Games

Baltimore (Cashner 1-1) at Boston (Johnson 1-0), 11:05 a.m.

Miami (Smith 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 2-1), 6:35

Kansas City (Duffy 0-2) at Toronto (Sanchez 1-1), 7:07

Texas (Perez 1-1) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10

Chicago White Sox (Lopez 0-1) at Oakland (Mengden 1-2), 10:05

Houston (Keuchel 0-2) at Seattle (Paxton 0-1), 10:10

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 12 2 .857 —

Philadelphia 9 5 .643 3

Atlanta 8 6 .571 4

Washington 7 9 .438 6

Miami 4 11 .267 8½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Pittsburgh 11 4 .733 —

St. Louis 9 7 .563 2½

Chicago 7 7 .500 3½

Milwaukee 8 8 .500 3½

Cincinnati 2 13 .133 9

West Division

W L Pct GB

Arizona 11 4 .733 —

Colorado 9 8 .529 3

San Diego 7 10 .412 5

San Francisco 6 9 .400 5

Los Angeles 5 9 .357 5½

Saturday’s Results

Washington 6, Colorado 2

St. Louis 6, Cincinnati 1

Chicago Cubs 14, Atlanta 10

Philadelphia 9, Tampa Bay 4

Milwaukee 5, N.Y. Mets 1

Pittsburgh 1, Miami 0

San Diego 5, San Francisco 4

Arizona 9, L.A. Dodgers 1

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, ppd.

N.Y. Mets 3, Milwaukee 2

Pittsburgh 7, Miami 3

St. Louis 3, Cincinnati 2

Philadelphia 10, Tampa Bay 4

Colorado 6, Washington 5

L.A. Dodgers 7, Arizona 2

San Diego 10, San Francisco 1

Monday’s Games

Miami (Smith 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 2-1), 6:35

Colorado (Marquez 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Brault 2-0), 7:05

St. Louis (Wainwright 0-2) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 1-0), 7:05

Washington (Hellickson 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 2-0), 7:10

Philadelphia (Nola 1-0) at Atlanta (Teheran 0-1), 7:35

Cincinnati (Castillo 0-2) at Milwaukee (Suter 1-1), 7:40

L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 1-0) at San Diego (Perdomo 1-1), 10:10

Tuesday’s Games

Miami at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35

Colorado at Pittsburgh, 7:05

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:35

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 7:40

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 8:05

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 10:10

Sunday’s Boxscore

Cardinals 3, Reds 2

St. Louis Cincinnati

ab r h bi ab r h bi

De.Fwlr rf 4 0 0 0 Hmilton cf 5 1 1 1

Pham cf 4 0 1 0 Peraza ss 3 0 1 0

M.Crpnt 3b 4 0 0 0 Votto 1b 3 0 0 0

B.Nrris p 0 0 0 0 Gennett 2b 4 0 0 0

Mrtinez 1b 4 1 1 0 Duvall lf 4 1 2 1

Y.Mlina c 3 0 2 1 Brnhart c 2 0 1 0

G.Grcia ss-3b 2 1 0 0 Winker pr 0 0 0 0

Bader lf 2 1 1 2 Blndino 3b 4 0 0 0

Wong 2b 3 0 0 0 Ervin rf 3 0 0 0

C.Mrtin p 2 0 0 0 Bailey p 2 0 0 0

Munoz ph 1 0 0 0 Gsselin ph 1 0 0 0

Lyons p 0 0 0 0 Garrett p 0 0 0 0

DeJong ss 0 0 0 0 J.Hghes p 0 0 0 0

Msoraco ph 0 0 0 0

Totals 29 3 5 3 Totals 31 2 5 2

St. Louis 020″000″100 — 3

Cincinnati 000″000″011 — 2

E–G.Garcia (1), Wong (1), C.Martinez (1). DP–St. Louis 2. LOB–St. Louis 1, Cincinnati 8. 2B–Martinez (4), Peraza (4), Duvall (2). HR–Bader (1), Hamilton (1), Duvall (3). CS–Pham (3), Bader (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

St. Louis

Martinez (W,2-1) 7 2 0 0 4 11

Lyons H,4 1 1 1 1 0 0

Norris (S,3-3) 1 2 1 1 0 2

Cincinnati

Bailey (L,0-3) 7 4 3 3 2 4

Garrett 1 2/3 1 0 0 0 2

Hughes 1/3 0 0 0 0 0

HBP–by Martinez (Ervin), by Norris (Mesoraco). WP–Martinez. Umpires–Home, Alan Porter. First, Bill Miller. Second, Angel Hernandez. Third, Todd Tichenor. T–2:40. A–15,557 (42,319).

Saturday’s Boxscore

Cardinals 6, Reds 1

St. Louis Cincinnati

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Pham cf 4 2 3 1 Hmilton cf 4 0 0 0

DeJong ss 4 0 0 0 Peraza ss 3 0 0 0

Mrtinez 1b 3 0 1 1 Floro p 0 0 0 0

Ozuna lf 3 0 0 1 Msoraco ph 1 0 1 0

Y.Mlina c 4 0 0 0 R.Iglss p 0 0 0 0

Bader rf 4 1 1 0 Votto 1b 4 0 0 0

Munoz 3b 4 0 0 0 Gennett 2b 4 0 3 0

G.Grcia 2b 4 3 3 3 Duvall lf 3 0 1 0

Mikolas p 3 0 0 0 Brnhart c 4 1 1 1

G.Hllnd p 0 0 0 0 Ervin rf 2 0 1 0

Wong ph 0 0 0 0 Pnnngtn 3b 4 0 0 0

Jor.Hck p 0 0 0 0 Fnnegan p 1 0 0 0

Brice p 1 0 0 0

Blndino ss 2 0 0 0

Totals 33 6 8 6 Totals 33 1 7 1

St. Louis 110″211″000 — 6

Cincinnati 000″010″000 — 1

DP–St. Louis 1, Cincinnati 1. LOB–St. Louis 7, Cincinnati 8. 2B–Pham (3), Martinez (3), G.Garcia (2). HR–G.Garcia 2 (2), Barnhart (2). SB–Pham 2 (5), Bader (1). SF–Ozuna (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

St. Louis

Mikolas (W,2-0) 7 4 1 1 2 4

Holland 1 1 0 0 0 1

Hicks 1 2 0 0 1 1

Cincinnati

Finnegan (L,0-1) 4 1/3 6 5 5 4 4

Brice 1 2/3 2 1 1 0 4

Floro 2 0 0 0 0 0

Iglesias 1 0 0 0 1 1

HBP–by Iglesias (Wong). Umpires–Home, Todd Tichenor. First, Alan Porter. Second, Bill Miller. Third, Angel Hernandez. T–2:43. A–19,213 (42,319).

Major League Leaders

American League

BATTING–Mauer, Minnesota, .412; Cano, Seattle, .375; Betts, Boston, .353; Altuve, Houston, .351; Lowrie, Oakland, .348; Judge, New York, .340; Chapman, Oakland, .333; Ramirez, Boston, .333; Gordon, Seattle, .327; Segura, Seattle, .327.

RUNS–Betts, Boston, 16; Gardner, New York, 15; Trout, Los Angeles, 15; Chapman, Oakland, 13; Judge, New York, 13; Simmons, Los Angeles, 13; Cano, Seattle, 12; Cozart, Los Angeles, 12; Dozier, Minnesota, 12; Upton, Los Angeles, 12.

RBI–Haniger, Seattle, 15; Ramirez, Boston, 15; Lowrie, Oakland, 14; Gallo, Texas, 13; Gregorius, New York, 13; Martinez, Boston, 13; Trout, Los Angeles, 13; Chapman, Oakland, 12; Correa, Houston, 12; KDavis, Oakland, 12.

HITS–Lowrie, Oakland, 23; Simmons, Los Angeles, 21; Altuve, Houston, 20; Chapman, Oakland, 20; MMachado, Baltimore, 20; Pujols, Los Angeles, 20; Upton, Los Angeles, 19; 7 tied at 18.

DOUBLES–Betts, Boston, 7; Bogaerts, Boston, 7; DMachado, Detroit, 7; Gregorius, New York, 6; 9 tied at 5.

TRIPLES–Benintendi, Boston, 2; Castellanos, Detroit, 2; Cozart, Los Angeles, 2; Fisher, Houston, 2; Smith, Tampa Bay, 2; Sanchez, Chicago, 2; 19 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS–Trout, Los Angeles, 6; Chapman, Oakland, 5; Davidson, Chicago, 5; KDavis, Oakland, 5; Gallo, Texas, 5; Diaz, Toronto, 4; Dozier, Minnesota, 4; Haniger, Seattle, 4; Lowrie, Oakland, 4; Upton, Los Angeles, 4.

STOLEN BASES–Gordon, Seattle, 7; Anderson, Chicago, 6; Buxton, Minnesota, 4; RDavis, Cleveland, 4; Gentry, Baltimore, 4; Goodrum, Detroit, 3; Lindor, Cleveland, 3; Pillar, Toronto, 3; Ramirez, Boston, 3; 16 tied at 2.

PITCHING–Carrasco, Cleveland, 3-0; Porcello, Boston, 3-0; 17 tied at 2.

ERA–Chirinos, Tampa Bay, 0.00; Lopez, Chicago, 0.69; Kennedy, Kansas City, 1.00; Morton, Houston, 1.00; Sale, Boston, 1.23; Cole, Houston, 1.29; Boyd, Detroit, 1.39; Bundy, Baltimore, 1.40; Verlander, Houston, 1.45; Kluber, Cleveland, 1.57.

STRIKEOUTS–Cole, Houston, 36; Bundy, Baltimore, 31; Sale, Boston, 31; Hamels, Texas, 30; Kluber, Cleveland, 27; Morton, Houston, 25; Archer, Tampa Bay, 24; Berrios, Minnesota, 24; Richards, Los Angeles, 24; 3 tied at 23.

National League

BATTING–Flaherty, Atlanta, .366; Martinez, St. Louis, .364; Grandal, Los Angeles, .359; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, .358; Swanson, Atlanta, .357; Bryant, Chicago, .352; Panik, San Francisco, .327; Herrera, Philadelphia, .327; Peralta, Arizona, .326; 2 tied at .326.

RUNS–Albies, Atlanta, 15; Harper, Washington, 15; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 15; Pham, St. Louis, 15; Blackmon, Colorado, 12; Cabrera, New York, 12; Freeman, Atlanta, 12; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 12; Harrison, Pittsburgh, 12; Polanco, Pittsburgh, 12.

RBI–Franco, Philadelphia, 15; Martinez, St. Louis, 15; Polanco, Pittsburgh, 15; Baez, Chicago, 14; Harper, Washington, 14; 8 tied at 12.

HITS–LeMahieu, Colorado, 21; Pirela, San Diego, 21; Albies, Atlanta, 20; Martinez, St. Louis, 20; Swanson, Atlanta, 20; 6 tied at 19.

DOUBLES–Albies, Atlanta, 8; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, 7; Hosmer, San Diego, 7; Kingery, Philadelphia, 7; Pollock, Arizona, 7; Swanson, Atlanta, 7; 5 tied at 6.

TRIPLES–Baez, Chicago, 2; KMarte, Arizona, 2; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 2; 22 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS–Harper, Washington, 7; Blackmon, Colorado, 6; Albies, Atlanta, 5; LeMahieu, Colorado, 5; Molina, St. Louis, 5; Polanco, Pittsburgh, 5; Thames, Milwaukee, 5; 5 tied at 4.

STOLEN BASES–Turner, Washington, 6; Pham, St. Louis, 5; Taylor, Washington, 5; Cain, Milwaukee, 4; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 4; Inciarte, Atlanta, 4; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 4; Pollock, Arizona, 4; 3 tied at 3.

PITCHING–Ottavino, Colorado, 3-0; Scherzer, Washington, 3-1; Williams, Pittsburgh, 3-0; 22 tied at 2.

ERA–Godley, Arizona, 0.64; Taillon, Pittsburgh, 0.89; Garcia, Miami, 1.13; Sanchez, Atlanta, 1.29; Scherzer, Washington, 1.33; Williams, Pittsburgh, 1.56; Martinez, St. Louis, 1.75; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 1.90; Nola, Philadelphia, 1.96; Bettis, Colorado, 2.04.

STRIKEOUTS–Scherzer, Washington, 38; Syndergaard, New York, 33; Martinez, St. Louis, 30; Corbin, Arizona, 29; Strasburg, Washington, 26; Gray, Colorado, 23; Ray, Arizona, 23; Hader, Milwaukee, 22; Newcomb, Atlanta, 22; Nova, Pittsburgh, 22.

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA Playoffs

First Round

Best-of-7

x-if necessary

Saturday’s RESULTS

Golden State 113, San Antonio 92, Golden State leads series 1-0

Toronto 114, Washington 106, Toronto leads series 1-0

Philadelphia 130, Miami 103, Philadelphia leads series 1-0

New Orleans 97, Portland 95, New Orleans leads series 1-0

Sunday’s RESULTS

Boston 113, Milwaukee 107, OT, Boston leads series 1-0

Indiana 98, Cleveland 80, Indiana leads series 1-0

Oklahoma City 116, Utah 108, Oklahoma City leads series 1-0

Minnesota at Houston, late

Monday’s GAMES

Miami at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Washington at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Boston, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY’S GAMES

Indiana at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Utah at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday,’s GAMES

Philadelphia at Miami, 7 p.m.

Portland at New Orleans, 9 p.m.

Golden State at San Antonio, 9:30 p.m.

Friday’s GAMES

Cleveland at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Washington, 8 p.m.

Boston at Milwaukee, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday’s GAMES

Philadelphia at Miami, 2:30 p.m.

Portland at New Orleans, 5 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Utah, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s GAMES

Boston at Milwaukee, 1 p.m.

Golden State at San Antonio, 3:30 p.m.

Toronto at Washington, 8 p.m.

Cleveland at Indiana, 8:30 p.m.

Monday, April 23

Houston at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Utah, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday, April 24

x-Milwaukee at Boston, TBA

x-Miami at Philadelphia, TBA

x-San Antonio at Golden State, TBA

x-New Orleans at Portland, TBA

Wednesday, April 25

x-Washington at Toronto, TBA

x-Indiana at Cleveland, TBA

x-Minnesota at Houston, TBA

x-Utah at Oklahoma City, TBA

Thursday, April 26

x-Boston at Milwaukee, TBA

x-Philadelphia at Miami, TBA

x-Golden State at San Antonio, TBA

x-Portland at New Orleans, TBA

Friday, April 27

x-Toronto at Washington, TBA

x-Cleveland at Indiana, TBA

x-Houston at Minnesota, TBA

x-Oklahoma City at Utah, TBA

Saturday, April 28

x-Milwaukee at Boston, TBA

x-Miami at Philadelphia, TBA

x-San Antonio at Golden State, TBA

x-New Orleans at Portland, TBA

Sunday, April 29

x-Washington at Toronto, TBA

x-Indiana at Cleveland, TBA

x-Minnesota at Houston, TBA

x-Utah at Oklahoma City, TBA

PRO HOCKEY

NHL Playoffs

First Round

Best-of-7

x-if necessary

Wednesday’s RESULTS

Pittsburgh 7, Philadelphia 0

Winnipeg 3, Minnesota 2

Vegas 1, Los Angeles 0

Thursday’s RESULTS

Boston 5, Toronto 1

Tampa Bay 5, New Jersey 2

Columbus 4, Washington 3, OT

Nashville 5, Colorado 2

San Jose 3, Anaheim 0

Friday’s RESULTS

Philadelphia 5, Pittsburgh 1

Winnipeg 4, Minnesota 1

Vegas 3, Los Angeles 2

Saturday’s RESULTS

Tampa Bay 5, New Jersey 3, Tampa Bay leads series 2-0

Nashville 5, Colorado 4, Nashville leads series 2-0

Boston 7, Toronto 3, Boston leads series 2-0

San Jose 3, Anaheim 2, San Jose leads series 2-0

Sunday’s Results

Pittsburgh 5, Philadelphia 1, Pittsburgh leads series 2-1

Minnesota 6, Winnipeg 2, Winnipeg leads series 2-1

Columbus 5, Washington 4, OT, Columbus leads series 2-0

Vegas at Los Angeles, late

Monday’s GAMES

Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New Jersey, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Colorado, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s GAMES

Washington at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New Jersey, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Colorado, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday’s GAmES

Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Washington at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

x-Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Friday’s GAMES

x-Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, TBA

x-Colorado at Nashville, TBA

x-Minnesota at Winnipeg, TBA

x-San Jose at Anaheim, TBA

Saturday’s GAMES

x-New Jersey at Tampa Bay, TBA

x-Toronto at Boston, TBA

x-Columbus at Washington, TBA

x-Vegas at Los Angeles, TBA

Sunday’s GAMES

x-Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, TBA

x-Nashville at Colorado, TBA

x-Winnipeg at Minnesota, TBA

x-An++San Jose, TBA

Monday, April 23

x-Tampa Bay at New Jersey, TBA

x-Boston at Toronto, TBA

x-Washington at Columbus, TBA

x-Los Angeles at Vegas, TBA

Tuesday, April 24

x-Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, TBA

x-Colorado at Nashville, TBA

x-San Jose at Anaheim, TBA

Wednesday, April 25

x-Tampa Bay at New Jersey, TBA

x-Toronto at Boston, TBA

x-Columbus at Washington, TBA

x-Minnesota at Winnipeg, TBA

PRO SOCCER

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

New York City FC 5 0 2 17 16 6

Atlanta United FC 4 1 1 13 15 8

New England 3 2 1 10 10 6

Columbus 3 3 1 10 9 7

Orlando City 3 2 1 10 11 10

New York 3 2 0 9 13 6

Montreal 2 4 0 6 6 12

Philadelphia 1 2 2 5 3 6

D.C. United 1 3 2 5 6 10

Chicago 1 3 1 4 7 9

Toronto FC 1 3 0 3 3 6

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Sporting Kansas City 4 1 2 14 14 11

LA Galaxy 3 2 1 10 8 8

Vancouver 3 3 1 10 8 11

Los Angeles FC 3 2 0 9 11 10

FC Dallas 2 0 3 9 7 3

Colorado 2 1 2 8 9 5

Real Salt Lake 2 3 1 7 6 14

Minnesota United 2 4 0 6 8 12

Houston 1 2 2 5 9 8

San Jose 1 2 2 5 9 10

Portland 1 3 2 5 9 14

Seattle 0 3 1 1 2 7

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Friday’s RESULTS

Orlando City 2, Philadelphia 0

Los Angeles FC 2, Vancouver 0

Saturday’s RESULTS

New York 3, Montreal 1

Colorado 2, Toronto FC 0

LA Galaxy 1, Chicago 0

D.C. United 1, Columbus 0

FC Dallas 1, New England 0

Houston 2, San Jose 2, tie

Portland 3, Minnesota United 2

Sunday’s RESULTS

Seattle 2, Sporting Kansas City 2, tie

New York City FC 2, Atlanta United FC 2, tie

Friday’s GAME

Vancouver at Sporting Kansas City, 9

Saturday’s GAMES

Los Angeles FC at Montreal, 1

Toronto FC at Houston, 3

Chicago at New York, 3:30

New England at Columbus, 7:30

San Jose at Orlando City, 7:30

Philadelphia at FC Dallas, 8

Colorado at Real Salt Lake, 9

Atlanta United FC at LA Galaxy, 10:30

Sunday’S GAMES

Minnesota United at Seattle, 4

New York City FC at Portland, 6

AUTO RACING

IndyCar

Grand Prix of Long Beach

Final Results

1. (1) Alexander Rossi, D-H, 85 laps, Running

2. (2) Will Power, D-C, 85 laps, Running

3. (13) Ed Jones, D-H, 85 laps, Running

4. (16) Zach Veach, D-H, 85 laps, Running

5. (5) Graham Rahal, D-H, 85 laps, Running

6. (20) Marco Andretti, D-H, 85 laps, Running

7. (6) Josef Newgarden, D-C, 85 laps, Running

8. (11) Tony Kanaan, D-C, 85 laps, Running

9. (8) James Hinchcliffe, D-H, 85 laps, Running

10. (23) Charlie Kimball, D-C, 85 laps, Running

11. (4) Scott Dixon, D-H, 85 laps, Running

12. (17) Jack Harvey, D-H, 85 laps, Running

13. (9) Sebastien Bourdais, D-H, 85 laps, Running

14. (14) Matheus Leist, D-C, 85 laps, Running

15. (18) Spencer Pigot, D-C, 84 laps, Running

16. (24) Kyle Kaiser, D-C, 84 laps, Running

17. (15) Max Chilton, D-C, 84 laps, Running

18. (12) Jordan King, D-C, 84 laps, Running

19. (19) Gabby Chaves, D-C, 83 laps, Running

20. (7) Ryan Hunter-Reay, D-H, 81 laps, Running

21. (22) Takuma Sato, D-H, 74 laps, Running

22. (10) Robert Wickens, D-H, 73 laps, Running

23. (21) Zachary Claman De Melo, D-H, 58 laps, Contact

24. (3) Simon Pagenaud, D-C, 0 laps, Contact

NOTE: D-C (Dallara-Chevrolet), D-H (Dallara-Honda).

Formula One

Chinese Grand Prix

Final Results

1. Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull, 56 laps, 1:35:36.380, 25 points.

2. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, 56, +8.894 seconds behind, 18.

3. Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari, 56, +9.637, 15.

4. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, 56, +16.985, 12.

5. Max Verstappen, Red Bull, 56, +20.436, 10.

6. Nico Hulkenberg, Renault, 56, +21.052, 8.

7. Fernando Alonso, McLaren, 56, +30.69, 6.

8. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, 56, +35.286, 4.

9. Carlos Sainz, Renault, 56, +35.763, 2.

10. Kevin Magnussen, Haas, 56, +39.594, 1.

11. Esteban Ocon, Force India, 56, +44.050, 0.

12. Sergio Perez, Force India, 56, +44.725, 0.

13. Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren, 56, +49.373, 0.

14. Lance Stroll, Williams, 56, +55.490, 0.

15. Sergey Sirotkin, Williams, 56, +58.241, 0.

16. Marcus Ericsson, Sauber, 56, +62.604, 0.

17. Romain Grosjean, Haas, 56, +65.296, 0.

18. Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso, 56, +66.330, 0.

19. Charles Leclerc, Sauber, 56, +82.575, 0.

20. Brendon Hartley, Toro Rosso, 51, did not finish, 0.

PRO GOLF

PGA Tour

RBC Heritage

Final Results

x- Won on third playoff hole

x-Satoshi Kodaira, $1,206,000 73-63-70-66–272 -12

Si Woo Kim (300), $723,600 68-65-68-71–272 -12

Bryson DeChambeau (163), $388,600 68-64-75-66–273 -11

Luke List (163), $388,600 70-64-67-72–273 -11

Billy Horschel (105), $254,600 66-69-67-72–274 -10

Webb Simpson (105), $254,600 69-68-69-68–274 -10

Kevin Streelman (75), $181,379 70-70-67-68–275 -9

Byeong Hun An (75), $181,379 73-67-66-69–275 -9

Patrick Cantlay (75), $181,379 67-72-68-68–275 -9

Bill Haas (75), $181,379 69-66-71-69–275 -9

Chesson Hadley (75), $181,379 66-68-69-72–275 -9

Kevin Kisner (75), $181,379 69-68-66-72–275 -9

Ian Poulter (75), $181,379 69-64-67-75–275 -9

Jonas Blixt (56), $123,950 67-73-67-69–276 -8

Matthew Fitzpatrick, $123,950 69-71-69-67–276 -8

Emiliano Grillo (47), $93,991 72-66-69-70–277 -7

J.J. Henry (47), $93,991 72-69-69-67–277 -7

Beau Hossler (47), $93,991 70-69-70-68–277 -7

Dustin Johnson (47), $93,991 69-69-72-67–277 -7

Scott Piercy (47), $93,991 71-65-71-70–277 -7

Ted Potter, Jr. (47), $93,991 72-66-69-70–277 -7

Ryan Moore (47), $93,991 69-69-67-72–277 -7

Bud Cauley (33), $53,823 71-68-71-68–278 -6

John Huh (33), $53,823 66-74-69-69–278 -6

Tyrone Van Aswegen (33), $53,823 73-69-66-70–278 -6

Brian Harman (33), $53,823 70-68-69-71–278 -6

Charley Hoffman (33), $53,823 72-69-66-71–278 -6

Matt Kuchar (33), $53,823 66-70-69-73–278 -6

C.T. Pan (33), $53,823 70-65-67-76–278 -6

Rory Sabbatini (33), $53,823 64-70-70-74–278 -6

Brandt Snedeker (33), $53,823 70-64-72-72–278 -6

Harris English (21), $35,510 67-73-74-65–279 -5

Dylan Frittelli, $35,510 72-68-67-72–279 -5

Lucas Glover (21), $35,510 74-65-67-73–279 -5

Martin Laird (21), $35,510 67-69-70-73–279 -5

Rod Pampling (21), $35,510 72-70-67-70–279 -5

Xander Schauffele (21), $35,510 68-68-71-72–279 -5

Cameron Smith (21), $35,510 68-68-74-69–279 -5

Nick Watney (21), $35,510 68-72-70-69–279 -5

Dominic Bozzelli (16), $28,140 70-72-72-66–280 -4

Russell Knox (16), $28,140 70-72-68-70–280 -4

Stewart Cink (11), $22,148 70-70-70-71–281 -3

Brice Garnett (11), $22,148 68-68-72-73–281 -3

Ollie Schniederjans (11), $22,148 73-69-68-71–281 -3

Michael Thompson (11), $22,148 74-65-71-71–281 -3

Wesley Bryan (11), $22,148 69-71-71-70–281 -3

Zach Johnson (11), $22,148 70-70-71-70–281 -3

Andrew Landry (11), $22,148 69-68-69-75–281 -3

Francesco Molinari (9), $17,420 73-69-69-71–282 -2

Jonathan Byrd (8), $16,315 71-71-68-73–283 -1

Austin Cook (8), $16,315 71-68-72-72–283 -1

Fabian Gomez (8), $16,315 68-71-71-73–283 -1

Whee Kim (8), $16,315 68-68-71-76–283 -1

Doc Redman, $0 71-71-69-72–283 -1

Ryan Armour (5), $14,807 71-71-69-73–284 E

Aaron Baddeley (5), $14,807 73-69-70-72–284 E

K.J. Choi (5), $14,807 69-70-72-73–284 E

Matt Every (5), $14,807 73-66-70-75–284 E

Tom Hoge (5), $14,807 70-67-71-76–284 E

Charles Howell III (5), $14,807 68-67-73-76–284 E

Chris Kirk (5), $14,807 70-70-70-74–284 E

Danny Lee (5), $14,807 69-66-70-79–284 E

Ben Martin (5), $14,807 74-68-73-69–284 E

Graeme McDowell (5), $14,807 73-69-72-70–284 E

Keith Mitchell (5), $14,807 71-71-73-69–284 E

Scott Stallings (5), $14,807 74-68-71-71–284 E

Peter Malnati (3), $13,802 68-70-73-74–285 +1

Brian Stuard (3), $13,802 69-68-75-73–285 +1

Kevin Tway (3), $13,802 71-71-70-73–285 +1

Jim Furyk (3), $13,400 70-70-73-73–286 +2

Brian Gay (3), $13,400 71-71-71-73–286 +2

William McGirt (3), $13,400 71-70-71-74–286 +2

Martin Kaymer (3), $13,132 69-73-72-74–288 +4

David Lingmerth (3), $12,931 71-71-73-74–289 +5

Davis Love III (3), $12,931 73-69-74-73–289 +5

Ryan Palmer (2), $12,730 73-65-74-78–290 +6

Michael Kim (2), $12,596 76-66-76-74–292 +8

LPGA Tour

Lotte Championship

Final Results

Brooke M. Henderson, $300,000 68-66-73-69–276 -12

Azahara Munoz, $184,255 74-70-69-67–280 -8

Ariya Jutanugarn, $106,763 73-69-70-69–281 -7

Shanshan Feng, $106,763 67-69-74-71–281 -7

Inbee Park, $106,763 69-69-71-72–281 -7

Peiyun Chien, $58,342 74-71-67-70–282 -6

Lindy Duncan, $58,342 70-68-74-70–282 -6

Lizette Salas, $58,342 69-71-70-72–282 -6

Daniela Iacobelli, $44,891 73-68-70-72–283 -5

Moriya Jutanugarn, $40,856 72-68-72-72–284 -4

Pannarat Thanapolboonyaras, $33,309 75-72-68-70–285 -3

Michelle Wie, $33,309 72-73-69-71–285 -3

Eun-Hee Ji, $33,309 69-72-73-71–285 -3

Cydney Clanton, $33,309 74-69-70-72–285 -3

Ji Hyun Kim, $33,309 71-70-71-73–285 -3

Mariajo Uribe, $26,296 72-68-74-72–286 -2

Jeongeun Lee, $26,296 76-70-67-73–286 -2

Mo Martin, $26,296 69-67-72-78–286 -2

Lydia Ko, $22,799 76-71-70-70–287 -1

Sei Young Kim, $22,799 74-69-74-70–287 -1

Haeji Kang, $22,799 68-73-73-73–287 -1

Nasa Hataoka, $22,799 72-69-68-78–287 -1

Kim Kaufman, $18,234 70-75-73-70–288 E

Ashleigh Buhai, $18,234 76-71-70-71–288 E

So Young Lee, $18,234 73-74-70-71–288 E

Bronte Law, $18,234 74-73-69-72–288 E

So Yeon Ryu, $18,234 72-72-72-72–288 E

Ryann O’Toole, $18,234 72-72-71-73–288 E

Brittany Altomare, $18,234 75-71-68-74–288 E

Pernilla Lindberg, $18,234 70-68-73-77–288 E

P.K. Kongkraphan, $13,770 75-72-71-71–289 +1

Lauren Kim, $13,770 77-68-73-71–289 +1

Christina Kim, $13,770 74-68-75-72–289 +1

Benyapa Niphatsophon, $13,770 71-75-69-74–289 +1

Jenny Shin, $13,770 73-71-71-74–289 +1

Jennifer Song, $13,770 74-69-72-74–289 +1

Sandra Changkija, $11,652 74-73-72-71–290 +2

Angela Stanford, $11,652 75-70-71-74–290 +2

Gaby Lopez, $10,088 77-70-72-72–291 +3

Rebecca Artis, $10,088 73-73-73-72–291 +3

Angel Yin, $10,088 74-70-73-74–291 +3

Amy Olson, $10,088 74-73-69-75–291 +3

Julieta Granada, $10,088 69-76-67-79–291 +3

Sherman Santiwiwatthanaphong, $8,120 75-71-75-71–292 +4

Alena Sharp, $8,120 69-78-73-72–292 +4

Celine Boutier, $8,120 74-71-75-72–292 +4

Jeong Eun Lee, $8,120 75-71-73-73–292 +4

Cristie Kerr, $8,120 71-75-72-74–292 +4

Aditi Ashok, $8,120 73-70-74-75–292 +4

Allison Emrey, $6,053 71-72-79-71–293 +5

Mariah Stackhouse, $6,053 74-73-74-72–293 +5

Maude-Aimee Leblanc, $6,053 73-72-76-72–293 +5

Hannah Green, $6,053 72-72-77-72–293 +5

Maria Torres, $6,053 75-70-75-73–293 +5

Ayako Uehara, $6,053 71-74-75-73–293 +5

Katherine Kirk, $6,053 73-74-72-74–293 +5

Robynn Ree, $6,053 72-74-72-75–293 +5

Minjee Lee, $6,053 70-75-73-75–293 +5

Brittany Marchand, $6,053 72-72-74-75–293 +5

Hyo Joo Kim, $6,053 74-71-72-76–293 +5

Pornanong Phatlum, $4,842 72-75-75-72–294 +6

Sung Hyun Park, $4,842 77-70-73-74–294 +6

Kris Tamulis, $4,842 71-74-75-74–294 +6

Hee Young Park, $4,489 74-73-72-76–295 +7

Thidapa Suwannapura, $4,489 73-74-71-77–295 +7

Camilla Lennarth, $4,489 73-70-75-77–295 +7

Tiffany Joh, $4,489 75-72-70-78–295 +7

Lee Lopez, $4,236 75-72-76-74–297 +9

Katelyn Dambaugh, $4,136 72-74-76-76–298 +10

Caroline Inglis, $4,036 75-71-76-77–299 +11

Dori Carter, $3,909 75-70-80-75–300 +12

Alexandra Newell, $3,909 72-73-78-77–300 +12

Chella Choi, $3,909 73-72-74-81–300 +12

Martina Edberg, $3,909 68-74-76-82–300 +12

Champions Tour

Mitsubishi Electric Classic

Final Results

Steve Flesch, $270,000 66-71-68–205 -11

Bernhard Langer, $144,000 67-69-69–205 -11

Scott Parel, $144,000 68-73-64–205 -11

Jay Haas, $108,000 65-71-71–207 -9

Wes Short, Jr., $86,400 69-69-70–208 -8

Vijay Singh, $72,000 72-69-68–209 -7

Clark Dennis, $64,800 72-70-68–210 -6

Joe Durant, $49,500 70-72-69–211 -5

Jerry Kelly, $49,500 71-65-75–211 -5

Jeff Sluman, $49,500 70-69-72–211 -5

Kevin Sutherland, $49,500 69-70-72–211 -5

Esteban Toledo, $37,800 71-72-69–212 -4

Duffy Waldorf, $37,800 77-67-68–212 -4

Jay Don Blake, $27,260 71-68-74–213 -3

Russ Cochran, $27,260 71-66-76–213 -3

Scott Dunlap, $27,260 72-70-71–213 -3

Doug Garwood, $27,260 71-68-74–213 -3

Scott McCarron, $27,260 71-72-70–213 -3

Tim Petrovic, $27,260 69-73-71–213 -3

Gene Sauers, $27,260 68-73-72–213 -3

Jerry Smith, $27,260 74-72-67–213 -3

Kirk Triplett, $27,260 73-70-70–213 -3

Tommy Armour III, $18,900 69-72-73–214 -2

David McKenzie, $18,900 72-70-72–214 -2

Jose Maria Olazabal, $18,900 69-75-70–214 -2

Stephen Ames, $15,300 71-72-72–215 -1

Olin Browne, $15,300 72-72-71–215 -1

Carlos Franco, $15,300 71-73-71–215 -1

Sandy Lyle, $15,300 69-70-76–215 -1

Jesper Parnevik, $15,300 70-71-74–215 -1

Ken Tanigawa, $15,300 73-72-70–215 -1

Steve Jones, $12,690 72-72-72–216 E

Joey Sindelar, $12,690 73-71-72–216 E

Billy Andrade, $10,020 76-70-71–217 +1

Woody Austin, $10,020 75-71-71–217 +1

Jeff Brehaut, $10,020 76-69-72–217 +1

Bart Bryant, $10,020 74-73-70–217 +1

Dan Forsman, $10,020 72-73-72–217 +1

Gibby Gilbert III, $10,020 76-69-72–217 +1

Mike Goodes, $10,020 71-73-73–217 +1

Miguel Angel Jimenez, $10,020 72-73-72–217 +1

Mark O’Meara, $10,020 70-76-71–217 +1

Michael Bradley, $7,920 71-74-73–218 +2

Billy Mayfair, $7,920 70-73-75–218 +2

Paul Broadhurst, $7,020 75-74-70–219 +3

Tom Byrum, $7,020 69-73-77–219 +3

Tom Pernice Jr., $7,020 74-73-72–219 +3

Michael Allen, $5,940 73-73-74–220 +4

Lee Janzen, $5,940 73-73-74–220 +4

Kent Jones, $5,940 74-75-71–220 +4

Mark Calcavecchia, $4,500 75-71-75–221 +5

Marco Dawson, $4,500 72-73-76–221 +5

Paul Goydos, $4,500 76-72-73–221 +5

Colin Montgomerie, $4,500 74-76-71–221 +5

Rod Spittle, $4,500 70-76-75–221 +5

David Toms, $4,500 75-71-75–221 +5

Mark Brooks, $3,690 73-75-74–222 +6

Gary Hallberg, $3,690 71-75-76–222 +6

David Eger, $3,330 76-74-73–223 +7

Ian Woosnam, $3,330 76-73-74–223 +7

David Frost, $2,880 71-73-80–224 +8

Steve Pate, $2,880 74-72-78–224 +8

Fran Quinn, $2,880 72-73-79–224 +8

Steve Lowery, $2,430 76-73-77–226 +10

Larry Mize, $2,430 77-71-78–226 +10

Larry Nelson, $2,160 76-74-77–227 +11

Trevor Dodds, $1,890 76-79-73–228 +12

Scott Verplank, $1,890 75-82-71–228 +12

Roger Chapman, $1,638 77-76-76–229 +13

Todd Hamilton, $1,638 78-74-77–229 +13

Tom Kite, $1,422 77-79-74–230 +14

Tom Watson, $1,422 78-78-74–230 +14

Len Mattiace, $1,260 76-78-78–232 +16

Kenny Knox, $1,188 80-76-77–233 +17

Bob Tway, $1,116 78-75-83–236 +20

Blaine McCallister, $1,044 87-73-81–241 +25

Charlie Rymer, $972 87-85-77–249 +33

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned LHP Donnie Hart to Norfolk (IL). Recalled RHP David Hess from Norfolk. Returned Rule 5 draft pick LHP Nestor Cortes Jr. to the N.Y. Yankees.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Sent C Salvador Perez to Northwest Arkansas (TL) for a rehab assignment.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Recalled RHP Alan Busenitz from Rochester (IL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Luis Cessa to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Assigned OF Shane Robinson outright to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Sent SS Chad Pinder to Stockton (Cal) for a rehab assignment.

TEXAS RANGERS — Signed 3B Nick Noonan to a minor league contract. Claimed INF Renato Nunez off waivers from Oakland. Transferred RHP Tim Lincecum to the 60-day DL.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Placed RHP Taijuan Walker on the 10-day DL. Recalled RHP Silvino Bracho from Reno (PCL).

CINCINNATI REDS — Sent RHP Scott Schlebler to Louisville (IL) and RHP Kevin Shackelford to Pensacola (SL) for rehab assignments.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Sent RHP Jeff Hoffman to Albuquerque (PCL) for a rehab assignment.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Placed INF Logan Forsythe on the 10-day DL. Assigned RHP Dylan Baker outright to Tulsa (TL). Recalled INF Breyvic Valera from Oklahoma City (PCL).

MIAMI MARLINS — Sent C J.T. Realmuto to Jupiter (FSL) for a rehab assignment.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Assigned RHP J.J. Hoover outright to Colorado Springs (PCL).

NEW YORK METS — Reinstated 1B Dominic Smith from the 10-day DL and optioned him to Las Vegas (PCL).

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned LHP Tyler Webb to El Paso (PCL).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Sent RHP Jeff Samardzija to San Jose (Cal) for a rehab assignment.

Frontier League

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed LHP Max MacNabb. Released OF Dan Holst and RHP Tyler Hunt.

Football

National Football League

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Released CB Daryl Worley. HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed F Joey Anderson to a three-year, entry-level contract.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Assigned D Matt Spencer from Syracuse (AHL) to Adirondack (ECHL).

American Hockey League

CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Returned F Jefferson Dahl to Idaho (ECHL).

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Released C Trevor Yates from his amateur tryout agreement.

SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Assigned G Olivier Mantha and F Shane Conacher to Adirondack (ECHL).

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Indy D Garrett Clarke, Toledo LW Connor Crisp and Cincinnati F Dominic Zombo one game.

INDY FUEL — Signed D Chris Rygus to an amateur tryout agreement.

College

MICHIGAN — Junior C Moe Wagner announced he is entering the NBA draft.

NEW MEXICO — Announced sophomore G Keith McGee is transferring from South Plains College.

SCHEDULE

Monday’s Events

Prep Boys Tennis

Fostoria at Marion Harding, 4:15

Huron at Tiffin Calvert, 4:30

Prep Baseball

Elmwood at Otsego (NBC), 4:45

Woodmore at Fostoria (NBC), 4:45

Liberty-Benton at Vanlue (BVC), 5

Pandora-Gilboa at Arcadia (BVC), 5

North Baltimore at Van Buren (BVC), 5

Hopewell-Loudon at Cory-Rawson (BVC), 5

Old Fort at Sandusky St. Mary’s (SBC), 5

Fremont St. Joseph at New Riegel (SBC), 5

Gibsonburg at Lakota, 5

Toledo Woodward at Tiffin Calvert, 5:30

Prep Softball

Elmwood at Otsego (NBC), 4:45

Woodmore at Fostoria (NBC), 4:45

North Baltimore at Van Buren (BVC), 5

Hopewell-Loudon at Cory-Rawson (BVC), 5

Pandora-Gilboa at Arcadia (BVC), 5

Liberty-Benton at Vanlue (BVC), 5

Old Fort at Sandusky St. Mary’s (SBC), 5

Fremont St. Joseph at New Riegel (SBC), 5

Gibsonburg at Lakota, 5

LOCAL & AREA

League Seeks Golfers

Lakeland Golf Course’s Happy Hour Golf League is now forming. The league competes on Mondays and is a two-person scramble format. Call the course at 419-894-6440 for more information.

Pitch, Hit & Run Competition

FINDLAY — The City of Findlay Recreation Department will host a free Scotts Major League Baseball Pitch Hit & Run competition for area youth from 10 a.m. to noon April 21 at The Marathon Diamonds. Boys and girls are divided into four age divisions — 7-8, 9-10, 11-12, 13-14 — and can choose to compete in baseball or softball divisions. All participants should bring a copy of their birth certificate and have a parent/guardian fill out a registration and sign a waiver prior to participating. For more information go to www.pitchhitrun.com, City of Findlay Facebook or call 419-424-7176.

Upper Sandusky Seeks Basketball Coaches

UPPER SANDUSKY — Upper Sandusky High School has openings for JV and freshman boys basketball coaches for the 2018-19 school year. If interested, contact Brad Ehrman at brad_e@usevs.org or 419-294-1788.

Hopewell-Loudon Seeks Wrestling Coach

BASCOM — Hopewell-Loudon is in need of a head varsity wrestling coach for the 2018-19 school year. Iinterested persons can send a cover letter and resume to Athletic Director Brian Colatruglio at bcolatruglio@hlschool.net. Deadline is April 20.

St. Joseph Seeks Coaches

FREMONT — Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic High School is accepting applications for head girls basketball coach and boys varsity assistant basketball coach. Interested candidates should send a cover letter, resume and references to the athletic administrator, Gary Geller. There are no teaching positions available at this time. Deadline is April 20.

Golf League Fun Day Set

The Wednesday A.M. Retirees Golf League will have its fun day at 8 a.m. April 25 at Lakeland Golf Course. League play will begin May 2 and continue into September. New members welcome. For more information, call 419-618-0826 or 419-261-5445.

